Racing! Columbus, Ponce de Leon and a happy Indigenous Peoples' Day

Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, October 8. Copyright 2017 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 7th day of a 19-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.59 47.43 1:11.67 1:23.76 1:35.54

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 La Premiere Etoile 125 5 1 1–1½ 1–2 1–2 1–5 1–6¼ Espinoza 10.60 2 Mizzen Glory 125 2 5 3–1½ 3–½ 3–1 3–2 2–nk T Baze 13.70 4 My Pi Romancer 122 4 3 2–½ 2–½ 2–½ 2–hd 3–½ Prat 2.10 1 Moonshine Annie 122 1 2 7–hd 7–hd 7–1½ 6–2½ 4–1¾ Stevens 3.40 7 Lethal Legacy 123 7 4 5–1 5–hd 4–½ 4–½ 5–2¼ Nakatani 8.40 6 R Sunday Surprise 123 6 7 8 8 8 7–1 6–ns Ocampo 10.30 8 Speakers 122 8 8 6–1 6–1½ 5–1 5–hd 7–2¼ Van Dyke 2.60 3 Jill Madden 120 3 6 4–½ 4–2 6–1 8 8 Pedroza 56.10

5 LA PREMIERE ETOILE 23.20 11.80 7.00 2 MIZZEN GLORY 11.80 5.80 4 MY PI ROMANCER 3.00

$1 EXACTA (5-2) $125.10 $1 SUPERFECTA (5-2-4-1) $2,247.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-4) $237.40

Winner–La Premiere Etoile Dbb.f.4 by Square Eddie out of Clerical Error (IRE), by Kendor (FR). Bred by Reddam Racing LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $199,517 Exacta Pool $105,856 Superfecta Pool $47,409 Trifecta Pool $71,191. Scratched–none.

LA PREMIERE ETOILE sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, drifted out some in the drive but drew off under urging. MIZZEN GLORY saved ground stalking the pace throughout and edged a rival for the place. MY PI ROMANCER close up stalking the winner outside a rival, continued outside a foe in the stretch and was edged for second. MOONSHINE ANNIE steadied in a bit tight off heels into the first turn, saved ground chasing the pace, came a bit off the rail on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and was edged for the show. LETHAL LEGACY angled in entering the first turn, chased inside, came off the rail leaving the second turn and between rivals into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. R SUNDAY SURPRISE a step slow to begin, drifted out into the first turn, angled in and chased outside a rival, found the rail into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. SPEAKERS broke outward, pulled three deep early then was fanned out into the first turn, tugged her way along to chase the pace outside a rival on the backstretch and into the second turn, came three deep into the stretch and also lacked the needed late kick. JILL MADDEN pulled between foes and came out a bit into the first turn, chased outside a rival, dropped back between horses leaving the second turn and weakened.

SECOND RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $75,000. Time 21.64 45.87 58.83 1:12.65

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Avail 120 2 7 5–3 1–1 1–1 1–2½ Elliott 4.70 4 Krissys Manicure 120 4 3 3–3 3–½ 2–2½ 2–1 Bejarano 2.00 6 Mischievious Lass 115 6 4 7 7 6–1 3–2¼ Roman 5.00 7 Curlin's Journey 120 7 1 4–hd 5–3 4–1 4–¾ T Baze 10.20 3 Snaked 120 3 6 2–hd 2–hd 3–2½ 5–hd Pereira 4.60 5 Spiritualist 120 5 5 6–1 6–4 5–1½ 6–11¼ Prat 13.40 1 Omerta 120 1 2 1–½ 4–1 7 7 Desormeaux 4.60

2 AVAIL 11.40 4.00 3.00 4 KRISSYS MANICURE 3.20 2.80 6 MISCHIEVIOUS LASS 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2) $164.40 $1 EXACTA (2-4) $18.30 $1 SUPERFECTA (2-4-6-7) $299.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-6) $35.35

Winner–Avail B.f.2 by Elusive Quality out of Annis, by Texas Glitter. Bred by Michael C. Stinson (KY). Trainer: Art Sherman. Owner: Michael C. Stinson. Mutuel Pool $168,525 Daily Double Pool $40,967 Exacta Pool $89,387 Superfecta Pool $40,700 Trifecta Pool $62,365. Scratched–none.

AVAIL broke a bit slowly, saved ground chasing the pace, slipped through inside on the turn to gain the lead, turned back the bid of the runner-up under urging to inch away in midstretch and won clear. KRISSYS MANICURE pressed the pace outside a pair of foes then four wide nearing the quarter pole, came three deep into the stretch, bid outside the winner in upper stretch, could not match that one in the final furlong but held second. MISCHIEVIOUS LASS settled off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn and ran on up the rail through the stretch to best the others. CURLIN'S JOURNEY chased off the inside, angled in some on the turn, came out around a rival into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SNAKED stalked early then pressed the pace between foes, continued a bit off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened. SPIRITUALIST settled off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out three wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. OMERTA bobbled at the start, sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace a bit off the rail, relinquished command nearing the quarter pole and gave way in the stretch.

THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.04 45.76 59.01 1:13.06

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Pulpit Rider 120 5 3 4–hd 5–hd 4–½ 1–2¼ Elliott 1.80 3 Sharona Sunset 120 3 1 1–hd 1–1 1–1½ 2–¾ Mn Garcia 14.30 1 Empress of Lov 120 1 4 2–½ 3–2½ 3–1 3–hd T Baze 15.80 6 Silverspun Pickup 120 6 5 7 4–½ 5–2½ 4–½ Pedroza 12.40 4 Estherfourfourteen 120 4 6 3–1½ 2–hd 2–½ 5–4¼ Conner 36.80 7 Family Girl 120 7 2 5–1 6–½ 6–2 6–7¼ Desormeaux 0.90 2 Mama's Kid 120 2 7 6–2 7 7 7 Ochoa 11.90

5 PULPIT RIDER 5.60 3.40 3.00 3 SHARONA SUNSET 8.40 6.80 1 EMPRESS OF LOV 5.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5) $34.00 $1 EXACTA (5-3) $29.00 $1 SUPERFECTA (5-3-1-6) $759.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-1) $66.95

Winner–Pulpit Rider B.f.2 by Lucky Pulpit out of Lady Railrider, by Ride the Rails. Bred by Mr. & Mrs. Larry D. Williams (CA). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Williams, Mr. and Mrs. Larry D.. Mutuel Pool $189,172 Daily Double Pool $22,931 Exacta Pool $118,255 Superfecta Pool $66,023 Trifecta Pool $93,065. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-2-5) paid $218.60. Pick Three Pool $54,278.

PULPIT RIDER chased off the rail then between foes into and on the turn and three wide into the stretch, rallied under left handed urging to the front in deep stretch and won clear. SHARONA SUNSET had speed off the rail then dueled between rivals, inched away leaving the turn, kicked clear, could not hold off the winner but saved the place. EMPRESS OF LOV sent inside to duel for the lead, stalked leaving the turn and into the stretch and just held third. SILVERSPUN PICKUP chased a bit off the rail, split horses on the turn, came out some in the stretch and was edged for a minor award three deep on the line. ESTHERFOURFOURTEEN pressed the pace three deep then stalked leaving the turn, entered the stretch and outside a rival and lost third between foes late. FAMILY GIRL stalked outside then three deep on the turn, continued four wide leaving the turn and into the stretch and lacked a response in the drive. MAMA'S KID bobbled some at the start, saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back in the stretch and gave way.

FOURTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 21.61 43.89 1:06.77 1:12.83

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Factorofwon 120 4 2 1–1 1–2 1–4 1–3¼ T Baze 5.70 1 Luminoso 120 1 10 9–3½ 9–3½ 7–1 2–1¼ Bejarano 9.90 2 Trust Fund Kitty 120 2 4 7–½ 8–2 4–hd 3–½ Pedroza 7.00 6 Camino Song 120 6 1 8–3½ 7–½ 5–½ 4–½ Talamo 9.70 7 Fracas 115 7 3 4–½ 4–hd 3–1½ 5–1½ Roman 3.80 10 Ever So True 120 10 9 10 10 10 6–½ Desormeaux 5.60 8 Limari 120 8 5 2–½ 2–1 2–1½ 7–4¾ Prat 7.90 3 Great Ma Neri 120 3 8 3–½ 3–1 6–hd 8–1 Pereira 6.80 9 Roses and Candy 120 9 6 5–½ 5–1 8–½ 9–¾ Blanc 10.30 5 Sweet Sophie Grace 120 5 7 6–2 6–½ 9–1 10 Conner 23.20

4 FACTOROFWON 13.40 8.40 5.80 1 LUMINOSO 11.00 7.20 2 TRUST FUND KITTY 5.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4) $47.40 $1 EXACTA (4-1) $54.10 $1 SUPERFECTA (4-1-2-6) $3,376.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-2) $123.95

Winner–Factorofwon Grr.f.2 by The Factor out of B R's Girl, by Pulpit. Bred by Golden Goose Enterprises, LLC (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC. Mutuel Pool $295,737 Daily Double Pool $27,040 Exacta Pool $190,778 Superfecta Pool $86,311 Trifecta Pool $132,066. Scratched–Ippodamia's Girl, Lake Geneva, Navajo Dreamer (IRE), Polished. $1 Pick Three (2-5-4) paid $226.90. Pick Three Pool $29,637.

FACTOROFWON sped to the early lead, inched away and set the pace a bit off the rail then inside, veered out sharply at the dirt crossing, drifted inward in upper stretch and drew clear under urging. LUMINOSO broke in and a bit slowly, settled inside, came out leaving the hill and into the stretch, split rivals in deep stretch and gained the place. TRUST FUND KITTY chased inside then between horses, came out in upper stretch and rallied between foes in deep stretch to edge rivals for third. CAMINO SONG (IRE) chased outside a rival then three deep leaving the hill and four wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. FRACAS was in a good position chasing the pace between horses, was in a bit tight leaving the hill, came out into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. EVER SO TRUE broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail then inside, went around rivals past midstretch and improved position. LIMARI pressed the pace outside the winner then stalked outside a rival, continued a bit off the rail leaving the hill and into the stretch and weakened. GREAT MA NERI bobbled a step out of the gate, pulled between foes then along the inside stalking the pace, steadied in a bit tight leaving the hill and also weakened. ROSES AND CANDY stalked three deep then four wide into the stretch and weakened in the drive. SWEET SOPHIE GRACE between rivals early, chased a bit off the rail then inside leaving the hill and into the stretch and also weakened. Rail on hill at 14 feet.

FIFTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'L.A. Woman Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.32 45.32 1:10.14 1:16.66

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Unique Bella 121 4 6 3–hd 3–½ 1–½ 1–3½ Smith 0.20 4 Princess Karen 119 3 4 1–½ 1–1 2–2 2–¾ Desormeaux 4.60 2 Cuddle Alert 122 1 5 4–½ 4–1 3–hd 3–nk Maldonado 34.80 3 Bad Ju Ju 122 2 3 5–1½ 5–1 4–1 4–4¼ Van Dyke 7.40 7 Lunar Empress 122 6 1 2–1 2–hd 5–1 5–hd Prat 30.00 6 Dis Smart Cat 122 5 2 6 6 6 6 T Baze 36.10

5 UNIQUE BELLA 2.40 2.20 2.10 4 PRINCESS KAREN 3.20 2.20 2 CUDDLE ALERT 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5) $18.20 $1 EXACTA (5-4) $3.60 $1 SUPERFECTA (5-4-2-3) $44.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-2) $9.85

Winner–Unique Bella Grr.f.3 by Tapit out of Unrivaled Belle, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Brushwood Stable (PA). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: Don Alberto Stable. Mutuel Pool $526,610 Daily Double Pool $35,934 Exacta Pool $143,238 Superfecta Pool $83,048 Trifecta Pool $114,962. Scratched–Sturdy One. $1 Pick Three (5-4-5) paid $45.70. Pick Three Pool $64,522. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-5-4-1/5) 1071 tickets with 4 correct paid $145.35. Pick Four Pool $204,032. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-2-5-4-1/5) 223 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,919.40. Pick Five Pool $497,660.

UNIQUE BELLA a bit slow to begin, pulled between horses then stalked three deep to the stretch, gained the advantage in upper stretch, drifted in and drew clear under a left handed crack of the whip and a moderate hand ride. PRINCESS KAREN sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace inside, inched away on the turn, fought back in midstretch, then could not match the winner but held second. CUDDLE ALERT broke a bit slowly, pulled inside then saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail in deep stretch and edged a rival for the show. BAD JU JU close up stalking the pace between horses on the backstretch and turn, came three deep into the stretch and was edged for third. LUNAR EMPRESS prompted the pace outside the runner-up then stalked between rivals on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the drive. DIS SMART CAT four wide early, chased off the rail, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and also weakened.

SIXTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 22.13 45.10 1:11.22 1:18.41

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Sly Humor 117 4 3 2–½ 2–hd 2–2½ 1–¾ Roman 4.00 7 Betdesilvergold 122 7 1 1–1 1–2 1–1½ 2–1½ T Baze 9.10 2 Gemini Journey 122 2 8 7–2 5–½ 4–2 3–1½ Bejarano 3.80 8 What a Ten 122 8 4 3–hd 3–3 3–1 4–4 Maldonado 2.60 1 Holy Mosey 122 1 7 8 8 7–4 5–¾ Risenhoover 12.30 3 Bitzka 122 3 6 6–hd 4–1 5–4 6–½ Espinoza 4.50 6 Her Big Moment 120 6 2 4–1 6–2½ 6–1½ 7–14½ Conner 39.10 5 Norwegian Spy 120 5 5 5–2 7–hd 8 8 Prat 7.10

4 SLY HUMOR 10.00 5.80 3.40 7 BETDESILVERGOLD 8.00 4.60 2 GEMINI JOURNEY 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4) $14.60 $1 EXACTA (4-7) $57.80 $1 SUPERFECTA (4-7-2-8) $1,126.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-7-2) $142.70

Winner–Sly Humor B.f.3 by Into Mischief out of Miss Veronica, by Distorted Humor. Bred by Southern Comfort Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Southern Comfort Farm LLC and Cerin, Vladimir. Mutuel Pool $255,682 Daily Double Pool $24,275 Exacta Pool $155,941 Superfecta Pool $81,625 Trifecta Pool $115,014. Claimed–What a Ten by Tricar Stables, Inc. Trainer: Sal Gonzalez. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (4-5-4) paid $60.10. Pick Three Pool $58,107.

SLY HUMOR stalked a bit off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch and wore down the runner-up late under urging. BETDESILVERGOLD sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, kicked clear and held on well but was overtaken late. GEMINI JOURNEY broke a bit slowly, chased outside a rival then three deep on the turn and into the stretch and picked up the show. WHAT A TEN four wide early, stalked three deep then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. HOLY MOSEY off a bit slowly, settled inside, came out into the stretch and could not summon the necessary response. BITZKA saved ground chasing the pace throughout and weakened in the drive. HER BIG MOMENT chased between horses then a bit off the rail into and on the turn and into the stretch and also weakened. NORWEGIAN SPY stalked between horses then dropped back outside a rival leaving the backstretch and on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and gave way.

SEVENTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.28 43.65 1:06.39 1:12.54

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Vegas Vic 122 9 9 1–½ 1–½ 1–3½ 1–3¼ Maldonado 2.90 8 Catfish Hunter 122 8 3 5–1 3–hd 2–1 2–ns Prat 5.70 5 Bold Papa 125 5 5 7–2 7–2 6–3½ 3–½ Nakatani 2.80 1 Tule Fog 122 1 2 3–1 5–½ 4–1 4–½ Gonzalez 28.60 7 Chidamac 122 7 7 6–hd 6–1½ 5–hd 5–½ Pereira 12.60 6 Copper Wind 122 6 10 10 10 7–½ 6–1½ Van Dyke 10.40 3 Mr. Matlock 125 3 4 4–hd 2–1 3–½ 7–2¼ Elliott 17.40 4 Accreditation 125 4 6 8–1 9–1½ 10 8–5¼ Bejarano 20.50 10 Hes Knot Unusual 122 10 8 9–6 8–2½ 9–1½ 9–3½ T Baze 24.90 2 Tatar 125 2 1 2–½ 4–1½ 8–½ 10 Desormeaux 4.20

9 VEGAS VIC 7.80 4.60 3.00 8 CATFISH HUNTER 6.20 4.00 5 BOLD PAPA 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-9) $38.40 $1 EXACTA (9-8) $21.20 $1 SUPERFECTA (9-8-5-1) $801.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-8-5) $29.45

Winner–Vegas Vic B.c.3 by Cyclotron out of Suances Vixen, by Suances (GB). Bred by Andrew Molasky (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Molasky, Andrew and Molasky, Irina. Mutuel Pool $325,674 Daily Double Pool $28,012 Exacta Pool $189,597 Superfecta Pool $104,341 Trifecta Pool $142,070. Scratched–Gosofar. $1 Pick Three (5-4-9) paid $21.90. Pick Three Pool $59,649.

VEGAS VIC sped to the early lead off the rail and dueled three deep, inched away and angled in on the hill, turned back the bid of a rival leaving the hill and into the stretch and won clear under urging. CATFISH HUNTER stalked three deep then outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch and just held second. BOLD PAPA chased between horses then a bit off the rail, went around a rival in upper stretch, continued inside and just missed the place. TULE FOG went up inside to press the pace then was bumped after the right hand curve and steadied repeatedly midway on the hill when in tight, came out leaving the hill and into the stretch and was edged for third. CHIDAMAC stalked three deep then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and put in a late bid at a minor award. COPPER WIND off bit slow, settled off the rail then angled in on the hill, came out in the stretch and split rivals late. MR. MATLOCK stalked between foes then off the rail, bid outside the winner leaving the hill and weakened in the final furlong. ACCREDITATION chased between horses then a bit off the rail and outside a rival into the stretch and did not rally. HES KNOT UNUSUAL stalked three deep then fell back off the rail, angled in on the hill and weakened. TATAR prompted the pace between horses then bumped a rival after the right hand curve, angled in and stalked inside, gave way in the stretch and was taken to the outside while being eased in the final furlong. Rail on hill at 14 feet.

EIGHTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 22.08 45.34 1:11.02 1:17.51

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Papa Turf 123 3 8 4–hd 5–1 5–1 1–1¾ Desormeaux 6.50 4 Native Treasure 120 4 1 8–hd 7–hd 6–2 2–nk Roman 5.60 2 Nardo 123 2 9 7–1 4–hd 3–hd 3–¾ Prat 6.80 1 Jes Jaa 121 1 3 1–hd 1–hd 1–1 4–1½ Gonzalez 4.00 8 Tasunke Witco 123 8 10 10 10 7–1 5–½ Pereira 6.40 5 Iron Rob 123 5 4 5–1 3–hd 4–½ 6–2¾ Conner 7.30 10 Tiz Love 123 10 7 6–hd 9–1½ 9–1 7–¾ Martinez 32.00 6 Kafister 123 6 2 2–½ 2–1 2–hd 8–½ T Baze 3.80 9 Old Man Lake 123 9 5 9–2 8–hd 8–½ 9–6¼ Maldonado 19.00 7 Hay Dude 123 7 6 3–1 6–1 10 10 Pedroza 27.60

3 PAPA TURF 15.00 8.00 6.00 4 NATIVE TREASURE 6.80 4.40 2 NARDO 4.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-3) $72.40 $1 EXACTA (3-4) $51.70 $1 SUPERFECTA (3-4-2-1) $1,137.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-2) $164.80

Winner–Papa Turf B.g.6 by Yes It's True out of Wadena, by Saint Ballado. Bred by T/C Stable (KY). Trainer: J. Keith Desormeaux. Owner: Big Chief Racing, LLC. Mutuel Pool $284,569 Daily Double Pool $33,880 Exacta Pool $165,727 Superfecta Pool $97,241 Trifecta Pool $129,598. Claimed–Native Treasure by Gene Tenbrink. Trainer: Tim Yakteen. Claimed–Nardo by Hailey, Jim and Wood, Philip J. Trainer: Mark Glatt. Claimed–Iron Rob by John Evans. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (4-9-3) paid $197.60. Pick Three Pool $37,125.

PAPA TURF stalked between horses on the backstretch and turn, was in tight off heels nearing the quarter pole, steadied in tight behind rivals in upper stretch, split horses under urging in midstretch, gained the advantage a sixteenth out and won clear under a hold late. NATIVE TREASURE was in a good position stalking the pace a bit off the rail, came out in upper stretch and gained the place late. NARDO saved ground stalking the pace, bid inside in the stretch and was edged for second. JES JAA went up inside to duel for the lead, inched away a bit off the rail in the stretch, was between foes a sixteenth out and was edged for the show. TASUNKE WITCO bobbled at the start, settled off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out in the stretch and had a mild late bid. IRON ROB stalked between horses then three deep on the turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. TIZ LOVE chased outside then four wide on the turn and into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. KAFISTER sped to the early lead off the rail, dueled between horses then outside a rival to the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. OLD MAN LAKE settled outside, went four wide into the turn and five wide into the stretch and did not rally. HAY DUDE (GB) pressed then stalked the pace three deep, fell back into the stretch and weakened.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $28,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 22.32 45.21 1:09.16 1:21.25 1:33.25

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 A Red Tie Day 125 8 2 5–3½ 5–2½ 3–hd 1–2 1–1¾ Nakatani 1.90 4 Secreto Primero 125 4 5 4–hd 4–1½ 4–1 5–hd 2–1¼ Talamo 4.40 2 Crown the Kitten 125 2 8 6–hd 6–hd 5–hd 2–½ 3–nk Pedroza 5.90 1 Lord of Chaos 125 1 6 9–1 9–hd 8–½ 7–2 4–1½ Bejarano 4.30 7 Atomic Rule 125 7 10 8–hd 8–2 6–hd 4–hd 5–2½ Van Dyke 15.50 9 Beantown Boys 122 9 3 2–½ 2–hd 2–1 3–½ 6–2¾ Gonzalez 49.80 5 Buymeabond 125 5 9 10 10 9–½ 8–2½ 7–3¾ Desormeaux 7.00 10 Batti Man 125 10 1 3–1½ 3–1 7–1 9–1½ 8–2½ Elliott 35.60 3 Burger and Fries 120 3 7 7–1 7–hd 10 10 9–1 Roman 29.00 6 Pound Piece 125 6 4 1–hd 1–1 1–hd 6–1 10 Blanc 14.10

8 A RED TIE DAY 5.80 3.80 3.00 4 SECRETO PRIMERO 4.60 3.40 2 CROWN THE KITTEN 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-8) $53.60 $1 EXACTA (8-4) $15.90 $1 SUPERFECTA (8-4-2-1) $184.70 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-4-2-1-7) $811.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-4-2) $28.80

Winner–A Red Tie Day Ch.g.7 by Indygo Shiner out of Mamboalot, by Kingmambo. Bred by Dapple Bloodstock &Gryphon Investments LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Bloom Racing Stable LLC (Jeffrey Bloom). Mutuel Pool $413,238 Daily Double Pool $116,325 Exacta Pool $224,713 Superfecta Pool $131,695 Super High Five Pool $35,710 Trifecta Pool $172,050. Claimed–Secreto Primero by Cannon, Robert and Marquez, Alfredo. Trainer: Alfredo Marquez. Claimed–Crown the Kitten by Robert Cannon. Trainer: Alfredo Marquez. Scratched–Verraco. $1 Pick Three (9-3-8) paid $173.00. Pick Three Pool $145,517. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-9-3-8/11) 1574 tickets with 4 correct paid $347.25. Pick Four Pool $716,382. $2 Pick Six (4-1/5-4-9-3-8/11) 14 tickets with 6 correct paid $26,072.40. Pick Six Pool $462,991. $2 Pick Six (4-1/5-4-9-3-8/11) 519 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $102.00. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (4-1/5-4-9-3-8/11) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $277,702.

A RED TIE DAY stalked outside a rival, bid three deep into the stretch to gain the lead, kicked clear under urging and held. SECRETO PRIMERO between foes early, angled in and stalked inside, awaited room off heels leaving the turn and until midstretch, came out and gained the place. CROWN THE KITTEN saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and just held third. LORD OF CHAOS settled inside, saved ground off the pace, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and just missed the show. ATOMIC RULE three deep into the first turn, angled in and tugged his way between horses on the backstretch and second turn, came out three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. BEANTOWN BOYS angled in and pressed the pace between horses then stalked a bit off the rail, bid again outside the pacesetter on the second turn and between foes into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. BUYMEABOND settled outside a rival chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. BATTI MAN (ARG) angled in prompted the pace three deep then stalked outside a rival, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. BURGER AND FRIES (FR) chased outside a rival then three deep on the backstretch and into the second turn, angled in leaving that turn and also weakened. POUND PIECE (IRE) angled in on the early lead, dueled inside then inched away on the backstretch, fought back leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.