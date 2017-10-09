Racing! Columbus, Ponce de Leon and a happy Indigenous Peoples' Day

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter and wishing everyone a happy Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
Speaking of IPD, which those old-schoolers at Santa Anita refer to as Columbus Day, it reminds me that as someone who grew up in Florida, we were taught that Juan Ponce de Leon actually discovered America, not that other guy.
Facts bear out that Chris C. never actually landed on what we now know as the original 48 states. Columbus was seemingly ahead of his time and when he pulled into the Bahamas, it could be considered the start of the islands robust cruise ship business. Yes, can I book a room without scurvy, please?
Anyway, before we go ever further afield, our attention today goes to one of Monday’s two feature races at Santa Anita, the $100,000 Zuma Beach Stakes for 2-year-olds on the turf. One of those entered is Brave Helios, partly owned by my newsletter relief pitcher (and he’ll be doing Tuesday’s) Eric Sondheimer. It’s unclear if Brave Helios will run on Monday, but if he does, he’s 30-1 on the morning line.
Sondy, a rock star on the L.A. high school sports circuit because he’s been covering it for about 1,000 years, is a minority partner along with majority owner Jeff Siegel.
Eric even did a video on Brave Helios breaking his maiden, which you can watch here.
TVG update
You folks asked for it, so here’s another look at how TVG’s prognosticators did on Sunday. Bottom line, no one hit a ticket.
Jeff Bratt, betting Woodbine, lost $9.60
Rich Perloff, betting Woodbine, lost $16.80
Simon Bray, betting Keeneland, lost $18
Dawn Lupol, betting Woodbine, lost $26
Stan Salter, betting Laurel, lost $36
Matt Carothers, betting Belmont and Keeneland, lost $66 (Note: He did get four out five in his pick 5 bet)
Scott Hazelton, betting Belmont and Keeneland, lost $39
Ron Ellis, betting Santa Anita, lost $48
Kurt Hoover, betting Santa Anita, bet $68
Santa Anita videoboard update
Santa Anita had their handypeople working overnight as the infield videoboard returned to working status. For a while. Videoboards have been around a long time so you would think it could be figured out by now. But, alas, middle of the card, the board started acting up. Second day in a row it couldn’t work for an entire day. So once again, fans were left with an incomplete picture.
Santa Anita review
Unique Bella won her fifth race in six starts by taking the Grade 3 $100,000 LA Woman Stakes. She broke slow and jockey Mike Smith seemed to have trouble getting her to settle along the backstretch of this 6 1/2-furlong race. She eventually kicked in midstretch and won easily under a handride from Smith. Watch this video from Sondheimer.
“She had a little adversity in the beginning, but Mike [Smith] handles that very well,” said winning trainer Jerry Hollendorfer. “She slipped a little bit leaving the gate, and then when he asked her to rate a little bit, she had her head up a little, but then she settled right down and got down to business. It looked like he rode her confidently the whole race.” Hollendorfer said she is pointed to the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint.
“She’s really funny about the gate,” Smith said. “She either handles it very well or not so well. She kind of rocks back ’n’ forth, and she weaves in there. You try and make her stand still, but if you try too hard, she gets a bit aggravated. It’s a very touchy thing to have the gate guys deal with. They do a good job, though.”
Santa Anita preview
Another great job by Santa Anita’s Rick Hammerle for writing the right kind of races and to the horsemen for filling them for Monday’s special card. There are nine races, four of them on the turf, the first, fourth, sixth and ninth, the latter two being ungraded stakes. Here are the number of entrants, in sequential order, currently set to go: 11, 9, 8, 10, 10, 12, 12 (2 also eligible), 11, 12 (2 AE). Another great opportunity for bettors.
We’ve mentioned the Zuma Beach Stakes, and it’s scheduled to have 12 2-year-old starters going a mile on the turf. The morning-line favorite, at 7-2, is Restrainedvengence, who won his last race, breaking his maiden, on Sept. 30 at Santa Anita. Count Alexander and My Boy Jack could get some play at 4-1.
The last race of the day is the female version of the Zuma, the $100,000 Surfer Girl Stakes. Retro, winner of her only race, is the favorite at 7-2. She has strong connections of Richard Mandella and Flavien Prat.
Vale Dori out of BC
Backstretch sleuth Ed Golden of Santa Anita reports that Vale Dori will not be running in the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint. “She just wasn’t showing me a lot and has tailed off in her works,” trainer Bob Baffert said. “We’re going to freshen her up, give her 60 days off and have her ready for the Spring meet.”
Elsewhere
This is the last big weekend before the Breeders’ Cup and the last batch of win-and-you’re-in races. These are the winners from Sunday:
Belmont: Frizette Stakes, qualifies for Juvenile Fillies. Winner: Seperationofpowers ($5.90 to win) watch here
Belmont: Flower Bowl Invitational, qualifies for Filly & Mare Turf. Winner: War Flag ($21.20) watch here
Keeneland: Dixiana Bourbon Stakes, was supposed to qualify the winner for Juvenile Turf, but the race was taken off the turf and it lost the win-and-your-in status. Winner: Flameaway ($12.80) watch here
Keeneland: Juddmonte Spinster Stakes, qualifies for Distaff. Winner: Romantic Vision ($14.80) watch here
Jeff Nahill's SA spot play
FOURTH RACE: #2 New Karma (6-1)
Jockey Drayden Van Dyke is one of the top turf riders on the West Coast. He could have ridden two other horses in this down the hill race, but opts for this gelding, who is making his turf debut in his 29th career race. What does Van Dyke know? The sire Decarchy is 10% with first time turfers and trainer Jerry Hollendorfer is 24% with horses that won their last race.
Jeff Nahill is a quality editor for the San Diego Union-Tribune. He can be reached at jeff.nahill@sduniontribune.com. For other selections go to his blog: fromthewinnerscircle.me
Last thought
Now, the star of the show, Sunday's results and Monday's entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, October 8.
Copyright 2017 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 7th day of a 19-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.59 47.43 1:11.67 1:23.76 1:35.54
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|La Premiere Etoile
|125
|5
|1
|1–1½
|1–2
|1–2
|1–5
|1–6¼
|Espinoza
|10.60
|2
|Mizzen Glory
|125
|2
|5
|3–1½
|3–½
|3–1
|3–2
|2–nk
|T Baze
|13.70
|4
|My Pi Romancer
|122
|4
|3
|2–½
|2–½
|2–½
|2–hd
|3–½
|Prat
|2.10
|1
|Moonshine Annie
|122
|1
|2
|7–hd
|7–hd
|7–1½
|6–2½
|4–1¾
|Stevens
|3.40
|7
|Lethal Legacy
|123
|7
|4
|5–1
|5–hd
|4–½
|4–½
|5–2¼
|Nakatani
|8.40
|6
|R Sunday Surprise
|123
|6
|7
|8
|8
|8
|7–1
|6–ns
|Ocampo
|10.30
|8
|Speakers
|122
|8
|8
|6–1
|6–1½
|5–1
|5–hd
|7–2¼
|Van Dyke
|2.60
|3
|Jill Madden
|120
|3
|6
|4–½
|4–2
|6–1
|8
|8
|Pedroza
|56.10
|5
|LA PREMIERE ETOILE
|23.20
|11.80
|7.00
|2
|MIZZEN GLORY
|11.80
|5.80
|4
|MY PI ROMANCER
|3.00
|$1 EXACTA (5-2)
|$125.10
|$1 SUPERFECTA (5-2-4-1)
|$2,247.10
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-4)
|$237.40
Winner–La Premiere Etoile Dbb.f.4 by Square Eddie out of Clerical Error (IRE), by Kendor (FR). Bred by Reddam Racing LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $199,517 Exacta Pool $105,856 Superfecta Pool $47,409 Trifecta Pool $71,191. Scratched–none.
LA PREMIERE ETOILE sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, drifted out some in the drive but drew off under urging. MIZZEN GLORY saved ground stalking the pace throughout and edged a rival for the place. MY PI ROMANCER close up stalking the winner outside a rival, continued outside a foe in the stretch and was edged for second. MOONSHINE ANNIE steadied in a bit tight off heels into the first turn, saved ground chasing the pace, came a bit off the rail on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and was edged for the show. LETHAL LEGACY angled in entering the first turn, chased inside, came off the rail leaving the second turn and between rivals into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. R SUNDAY SURPRISE a step slow to begin, drifted out into the first turn, angled in and chased outside a rival, found the rail into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. SPEAKERS broke outward, pulled three deep early then was fanned out into the first turn, tugged her way along to chase the pace outside a rival on the backstretch and into the second turn, came three deep into the stretch and also lacked the needed late kick. JILL MADDEN pulled between foes and came out a bit into the first turn, chased outside a rival, dropped back between horses leaving the second turn and weakened.
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $75,000. Time 21.64 45.87 58.83 1:12.65
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Avail
|120
|2
|7
|5–3
|1–1
|1–1
|1–2½
|Elliott
|4.70
|4
|Krissys Manicure
|120
|4
|3
|3–3
|3–½
|2–2½
|2–1
|Bejarano
|2.00
|6
|Mischievious Lass
|115
|6
|4
|7
|7
|6–1
|3–2¼
|Roman
|5.00
|7
|Curlin's Journey
|120
|7
|1
|4–hd
|5–3
|4–1
|4–¾
|T Baze
|10.20
|3
|Snaked
|120
|3
|6
|2–hd
|2–hd
|3–2½
|5–hd
|Pereira
|4.60
|5
|Spiritualist
|120
|5
|5
|6–1
|6–4
|5–1½
|6–11¼
|Prat
|13.40
|1
|Omerta
|120
|1
|2
|1–½
|4–1
|7
|7
|Desormeaux
|4.60
|2
|AVAIL
|11.40
|4.00
|3.00
|4
|KRISSYS MANICURE
|3.20
|2.80
|6
|MISCHIEVIOUS LASS
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2)
|$164.40
|$1 EXACTA (2-4)
|$18.30
|$1 SUPERFECTA (2-4-6-7)
|$299.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-6)
|$35.35
Winner–Avail B.f.2 by Elusive Quality out of Annis, by Texas Glitter. Bred by Michael C. Stinson (KY). Trainer: Art Sherman. Owner: Michael C. Stinson. Mutuel Pool $168,525 Daily Double Pool $40,967 Exacta Pool $89,387 Superfecta Pool $40,700 Trifecta Pool $62,365. Scratched–none.
AVAIL broke a bit slowly, saved ground chasing the pace, slipped through inside on the turn to gain the lead, turned back the bid of the runner-up under urging to inch away in midstretch and won clear. KRISSYS MANICURE pressed the pace outside a pair of foes then four wide nearing the quarter pole, came three deep into the stretch, bid outside the winner in upper stretch, could not match that one in the final furlong but held second. MISCHIEVIOUS LASS settled off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn and ran on up the rail through the stretch to best the others. CURLIN'S JOURNEY chased off the inside, angled in some on the turn, came out around a rival into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SNAKED stalked early then pressed the pace between foes, continued a bit off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened. SPIRITUALIST settled off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out three wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. OMERTA bobbled at the start, sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace a bit off the rail, relinquished command nearing the quarter pole and gave way in the stretch.
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.04 45.76 59.01 1:13.06
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Pulpit Rider
|120
|5
|3
|4–hd
|5–hd
|4–½
|1–2¼
|Elliott
|1.80
|3
|Sharona Sunset
|120
|3
|1
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–1½
|2–¾
|Mn Garcia
|14.30
|1
|Empress of Lov
|120
|1
|4
|2–½
|3–2½
|3–1
|3–hd
|T Baze
|15.80
|6
|Silverspun Pickup
|120
|6
|5
|7
|4–½
|5–2½
|4–½
|Pedroza
|12.40
|4
|Estherfourfourteen
|120
|4
|6
|3–1½
|2–hd
|2–½
|5–4¼
|Conner
|36.80
|7
|Family Girl
|120
|7
|2
|5–1
|6–½
|6–2
|6–7¼
|Desormeaux
|0.90
|2
|Mama's Kid
|120
|2
|7
|6–2
|7
|7
|7
|Ochoa
|11.90
|5
|PULPIT RIDER
|5.60
|3.40
|3.00
|3
|SHARONA SUNSET
|8.40
|6.80
|1
|EMPRESS OF LOV
|5.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5)
|$34.00
|$1 EXACTA (5-3)
|$29.00
|$1 SUPERFECTA (5-3-1-6)
|$759.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-1)
|$66.95
Winner–Pulpit Rider B.f.2 by Lucky Pulpit out of Lady Railrider, by Ride the Rails. Bred by Mr. & Mrs. Larry D. Williams (CA). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Williams, Mr. and Mrs. Larry D.. Mutuel Pool $189,172 Daily Double Pool $22,931 Exacta Pool $118,255 Superfecta Pool $66,023 Trifecta Pool $93,065. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (5-2-5) paid $218.60. Pick Three Pool $54,278.
PULPIT RIDER chased off the rail then between foes into and on the turn and three wide into the stretch, rallied under left handed urging to the front in deep stretch and won clear. SHARONA SUNSET had speed off the rail then dueled between rivals, inched away leaving the turn, kicked clear, could not hold off the winner but saved the place. EMPRESS OF LOV sent inside to duel for the lead, stalked leaving the turn and into the stretch and just held third. SILVERSPUN PICKUP chased a bit off the rail, split horses on the turn, came out some in the stretch and was edged for a minor award three deep on the line. ESTHERFOURFOURTEEN pressed the pace three deep then stalked leaving the turn, entered the stretch and outside a rival and lost third between foes late. FAMILY GIRL stalked outside then three deep on the turn, continued four wide leaving the turn and into the stretch and lacked a response in the drive. MAMA'S KID bobbled some at the start, saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back in the stretch and gave way.
FOURTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 21.61 43.89 1:06.77 1:12.83
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Factorofwon
|120
|4
|2
|1–1
|1–2
|1–4
|1–3¼
|T Baze
|5.70
|1
|Luminoso
|120
|1
|10
|9–3½
|9–3½
|7–1
|2–1¼
|Bejarano
|9.90
|2
|Trust Fund Kitty
|120
|2
|4
|7–½
|8–2
|4–hd
|3–½
|Pedroza
|7.00
|6
|Camino Song
|120
|6
|1
|8–3½
|7–½
|5–½
|4–½
|Talamo
|9.70
|7
|Fracas
|115
|7
|3
|4–½
|4–hd
|3–1½
|5–1½
|Roman
|3.80
|10
|Ever So True
|120
|10
|9
|10
|10
|10
|6–½
|Desormeaux
|5.60
|8
|Limari
|120
|8
|5
|2–½
|2–1
|2–1½
|7–4¾
|Prat
|7.90
|3
|Great Ma Neri
|120
|3
|8
|3–½
|3–1
|6–hd
|8–1
|Pereira
|6.80
|9
|Roses and Candy
|120
|9
|6
|5–½
|5–1
|8–½
|9–¾
|Blanc
|10.30
|5
|Sweet Sophie Grace
|120
|5
|7
|6–2
|6–½
|9–1
|10
|Conner
|23.20
|4
|FACTOROFWON
|13.40
|8.40
|5.80
|1
|LUMINOSO
|11.00
|7.20
|2
|TRUST FUND KITTY
|5.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4)
|$47.40
|$1 EXACTA (4-1)
|$54.10
|$1 SUPERFECTA (4-1-2-6)
|$3,376.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-2)
|$123.95
Winner–Factorofwon Grr.f.2 by The Factor out of B R's Girl, by Pulpit. Bred by Golden Goose Enterprises, LLC (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC. Mutuel Pool $295,737 Daily Double Pool $27,040 Exacta Pool $190,778 Superfecta Pool $86,311 Trifecta Pool $132,066. Scratched–Ippodamia's Girl, Lake Geneva, Navajo Dreamer (IRE), Polished.
$1 Pick Three (2-5-4) paid $226.90. Pick Three Pool $29,637.
FACTOROFWON sped to the early lead, inched away and set the pace a bit off the rail then inside, veered out sharply at the dirt crossing, drifted inward in upper stretch and drew clear under urging. LUMINOSO broke in and a bit slowly, settled inside, came out leaving the hill and into the stretch, split rivals in deep stretch and gained the place. TRUST FUND KITTY chased inside then between horses, came out in upper stretch and rallied between foes in deep stretch to edge rivals for third. CAMINO SONG (IRE) chased outside a rival then three deep leaving the hill and four wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. FRACAS was in a good position chasing the pace between horses, was in a bit tight leaving the hill, came out into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. EVER SO TRUE broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail then inside, went around rivals past midstretch and improved position. LIMARI pressed the pace outside the winner then stalked outside a rival, continued a bit off the rail leaving the hill and into the stretch and weakened. GREAT MA NERI bobbled a step out of the gate, pulled between foes then along the inside stalking the pace, steadied in a bit tight leaving the hill and also weakened. ROSES AND CANDY stalked three deep then four wide into the stretch and weakened in the drive. SWEET SOPHIE GRACE between rivals early, chased a bit off the rail then inside leaving the hill and into the stretch and also weakened. Rail on hill at 14 feet.
FIFTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'L.A. Woman Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.32 45.32 1:10.14 1:16.66
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Unique Bella
|121
|4
|6
|3–hd
|3–½
|1–½
|1–3½
|Smith
|0.20
|4
|Princess Karen
|119
|3
|4
|1–½
|1–1
|2–2
|2–¾
|Desormeaux
|4.60
|2
|Cuddle Alert
|122
|1
|5
|4–½
|4–1
|3–hd
|3–nk
|Maldonado
|34.80
|3
|Bad Ju Ju
|122
|2
|3
|5–1½
|5–1
|4–1
|4–4¼
|Van Dyke
|7.40
|7
|Lunar Empress
|122
|6
|1
|2–1
|2–hd
|5–1
|5–hd
|Prat
|30.00
|6
|Dis Smart Cat
|122
|5
|2
|6
|6
|6
|6
|T Baze
|36.10
|5
|UNIQUE BELLA
|2.40
|2.20
|2.10
|4
|PRINCESS KAREN
|3.20
|2.20
|2
|CUDDLE ALERT
|4.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5)
|$18.20
|$1 EXACTA (5-4)
|$3.60
|$1 SUPERFECTA (5-4-2-3)
|$44.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-2)
|$9.85
Winner–Unique Bella Grr.f.3 by Tapit out of Unrivaled Belle, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Brushwood Stable (PA). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: Don Alberto Stable. Mutuel Pool $526,610 Daily Double Pool $35,934 Exacta Pool $143,238 Superfecta Pool $83,048 Trifecta Pool $114,962. Scratched–Sturdy One.
$1 Pick Three (5-4-5) paid $45.70. Pick Three Pool $64,522. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-5-4-1/5) 1071 tickets with 4 correct paid $145.35. Pick Four Pool $204,032. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-2-5-4-1/5) 223 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,919.40. Pick Five Pool $497,660.
UNIQUE BELLA a bit slow to begin, pulled between horses then stalked three deep to the stretch, gained the advantage in upper stretch, drifted in and drew clear under a left handed crack of the whip and a moderate hand ride. PRINCESS KAREN sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace inside, inched away on the turn, fought back in midstretch, then could not match the winner but held second. CUDDLE ALERT broke a bit slowly, pulled inside then saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail in deep stretch and edged a rival for the show. BAD JU JU close up stalking the pace between horses on the backstretch and turn, came three deep into the stretch and was edged for third. LUNAR EMPRESS prompted the pace outside the runner-up then stalked between rivals on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the drive. DIS SMART CAT four wide early, chased off the rail, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and also weakened.
SIXTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 22.13 45.10 1:11.22 1:18.41
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Sly Humor
|117
|4
|3
|2–½
|2–hd
|2–2½
|1–¾
|Roman
|4.00
|7
|Betdesilvergold
|122
|7
|1
|1–1
|1–2
|1–1½
|2–1½
|T Baze
|9.10
|2
|Gemini Journey
|122
|2
|8
|7–2
|5–½
|4–2
|3–1½
|Bejarano
|3.80
|8
|What a Ten
|122
|8
|4
|3–hd
|3–3
|3–1
|4–4
|Maldonado
|2.60
|1
|Holy Mosey
|122
|1
|7
|8
|8
|7–4
|5–¾
|Risenhoover
|12.30
|3
|Bitzka
|122
|3
|6
|6–hd
|4–1
|5–4
|6–½
|Espinoza
|4.50
|6
|Her Big Moment
|120
|6
|2
|4–1
|6–2½
|6–1½
|7–14½
|Conner
|39.10
|5
|Norwegian Spy
|120
|5
|5
|5–2
|7–hd
|8
|8
|Prat
|7.10
|4
|SLY HUMOR
|10.00
|5.80
|3.40
|7
|BETDESILVERGOLD
|8.00
|4.60
|2
|GEMINI JOURNEY
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4)
|$14.60
|$1 EXACTA (4-7)
|$57.80
|$1 SUPERFECTA (4-7-2-8)
|$1,126.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-7-2)
|$142.70
Winner–Sly Humor B.f.3 by Into Mischief out of Miss Veronica, by Distorted Humor. Bred by Southern Comfort Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Southern Comfort Farm LLC and Cerin, Vladimir. Mutuel Pool $255,682 Daily Double Pool $24,275 Exacta Pool $155,941 Superfecta Pool $81,625 Trifecta Pool $115,014. Claimed–What a Ten by Tricar Stables, Inc. Trainer: Sal Gonzalez. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (4-5-4) paid $60.10. Pick Three Pool $58,107.
SLY HUMOR stalked a bit off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch and wore down the runner-up late under urging. BETDESILVERGOLD sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, kicked clear and held on well but was overtaken late. GEMINI JOURNEY broke a bit slowly, chased outside a rival then three deep on the turn and into the stretch and picked up the show. WHAT A TEN four wide early, stalked three deep then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. HOLY MOSEY off a bit slowly, settled inside, came out into the stretch and could not summon the necessary response. BITZKA saved ground chasing the pace throughout and weakened in the drive. HER BIG MOMENT chased between horses then a bit off the rail into and on the turn and into the stretch and also weakened. NORWEGIAN SPY stalked between horses then dropped back outside a rival leaving the backstretch and on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and gave way.
SEVENTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.28 43.65 1:06.39 1:12.54
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Vegas Vic
|122
|9
|9
|1–½
|1–½
|1–3½
|1–3¼
|Maldonado
|2.90
|8
|Catfish Hunter
|122
|8
|3
|5–1
|3–hd
|2–1
|2–ns
|Prat
|5.70
|5
|Bold Papa
|125
|5
|5
|7–2
|7–2
|6–3½
|3–½
|Nakatani
|2.80
|1
|Tule Fog
|122
|1
|2
|3–1
|5–½
|4–1
|4–½
|Gonzalez
|28.60
|7
|Chidamac
|122
|7
|7
|6–hd
|6–1½
|5–hd
|5–½
|Pereira
|12.60
|6
|Copper Wind
|122
|6
|10
|10
|10
|7–½
|6–1½
|Van Dyke
|10.40
|3
|Mr. Matlock
|125
|3
|4
|4–hd
|2–1
|3–½
|7–2¼
|Elliott
|17.40
|4
|Accreditation
|125
|4
|6
|8–1
|9–1½
|10
|8–5¼
|Bejarano
|20.50
|10
|Hes Knot Unusual
|122
|10
|8
|9–6
|8–2½
|9–1½
|9–3½
|T Baze
|24.90
|2
|Tatar
|125
|2
|1
|2–½
|4–1½
|8–½
|10
|Desormeaux
|4.20
|9
|VEGAS VIC
|7.80
|4.60
|3.00
|8
|CATFISH HUNTER
|6.20
|4.00
|5
|BOLD PAPA
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-9)
|$38.40
|$1 EXACTA (9-8)
|$21.20
|$1 SUPERFECTA (9-8-5-1)
|$801.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-8-5)
|$29.45
Winner–Vegas Vic B.c.3 by Cyclotron out of Suances Vixen, by Suances (GB). Bred by Andrew Molasky (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Molasky, Andrew and Molasky, Irina. Mutuel Pool $325,674 Daily Double Pool $28,012 Exacta Pool $189,597 Superfecta Pool $104,341 Trifecta Pool $142,070. Scratched–Gosofar.
$1 Pick Three (5-4-9) paid $21.90. Pick Three Pool $59,649.
VEGAS VIC sped to the early lead off the rail and dueled three deep, inched away and angled in on the hill, turned back the bid of a rival leaving the hill and into the stretch and won clear under urging. CATFISH HUNTER stalked three deep then outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch and just held second. BOLD PAPA chased between horses then a bit off the rail, went around a rival in upper stretch, continued inside and just missed the place. TULE FOG went up inside to press the pace then was bumped after the right hand curve and steadied repeatedly midway on the hill when in tight, came out leaving the hill and into the stretch and was edged for third. CHIDAMAC stalked three deep then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and put in a late bid at a minor award. COPPER WIND off bit slow, settled off the rail then angled in on the hill, came out in the stretch and split rivals late. MR. MATLOCK stalked between foes then off the rail, bid outside the winner leaving the hill and weakened in the final furlong. ACCREDITATION chased between horses then a bit off the rail and outside a rival into the stretch and did not rally. HES KNOT UNUSUAL stalked three deep then fell back off the rail, angled in on the hill and weakened. TATAR prompted the pace between horses then bumped a rival after the right hand curve, angled in and stalked inside, gave way in the stretch and was taken to the outside while being eased in the final furlong. Rail on hill at 14 feet.
EIGHTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 22.08 45.34 1:11.02 1:17.51
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Papa Turf
|123
|3
|8
|4–hd
|5–1
|5–1
|1–1¾
|Desormeaux
|6.50
|4
|Native Treasure
|120
|4
|1
|8–hd
|7–hd
|6–2
|2–nk
|Roman
|5.60
|2
|Nardo
|123
|2
|9
|7–1
|4–hd
|3–hd
|3–¾
|Prat
|6.80
|1
|Jes Jaa
|121
|1
|3
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–1
|4–1½
|Gonzalez
|4.00
|8
|Tasunke Witco
|123
|8
|10
|10
|10
|7–1
|5–½
|Pereira
|6.40
|5
|Iron Rob
|123
|5
|4
|5–1
|3–hd
|4–½
|6–2¾
|Conner
|7.30
|10
|Tiz Love
|123
|10
|7
|6–hd
|9–1½
|9–1
|7–¾
|Martinez
|32.00
|6
|Kafister
|123
|6
|2
|2–½
|2–1
|2–hd
|8–½
|T Baze
|3.80
|9
|Old Man Lake
|123
|9
|5
|9–2
|8–hd
|8–½
|9–6¼
|Maldonado
|19.00
|7
|Hay Dude
|123
|7
|6
|3–1
|6–1
|10
|10
|Pedroza
|27.60
|3
|PAPA TURF
|15.00
|8.00
|6.00
|4
|NATIVE TREASURE
|6.80
|4.40
|2
|NARDO
|4.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-3)
|$72.40
|$1 EXACTA (3-4)
|$51.70
|$1 SUPERFECTA (3-4-2-1)
|$1,137.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-2)
|$164.80
Winner–Papa Turf B.g.6 by Yes It's True out of Wadena, by Saint Ballado. Bred by T/C Stable (KY). Trainer: J. Keith Desormeaux. Owner: Big Chief Racing, LLC. Mutuel Pool $284,569 Daily Double Pool $33,880 Exacta Pool $165,727 Superfecta Pool $97,241 Trifecta Pool $129,598. Claimed–Native Treasure by Gene Tenbrink. Trainer: Tim Yakteen. Claimed–Nardo by Hailey, Jim and Wood, Philip J. Trainer: Mark Glatt. Claimed–Iron Rob by John Evans. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (4-9-3) paid $197.60. Pick Three Pool $37,125.
PAPA TURF stalked between horses on the backstretch and turn, was in tight off heels nearing the quarter pole, steadied in tight behind rivals in upper stretch, split horses under urging in midstretch, gained the advantage a sixteenth out and won clear under a hold late. NATIVE TREASURE was in a good position stalking the pace a bit off the rail, came out in upper stretch and gained the place late. NARDO saved ground stalking the pace, bid inside in the stretch and was edged for second. JES JAA went up inside to duel for the lead, inched away a bit off the rail in the stretch, was between foes a sixteenth out and was edged for the show. TASUNKE WITCO bobbled at the start, settled off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out in the stretch and had a mild late bid. IRON ROB stalked between horses then three deep on the turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. TIZ LOVE chased outside then four wide on the turn and into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. KAFISTER sped to the early lead off the rail, dueled between horses then outside a rival to the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. OLD MAN LAKE settled outside, went four wide into the turn and five wide into the stretch and did not rally. HAY DUDE (GB) pressed then stalked the pace three deep, fell back into the stretch and weakened.
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $28,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 22.32 45.21 1:09.16 1:21.25 1:33.25
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|A Red Tie Day
|125
|8
|2
|5–3½
|5–2½
|3–hd
|1–2
|1–1¾
|Nakatani
|1.90
|4
|Secreto Primero
|125
|4
|5
|4–hd
|4–1½
|4–1
|5–hd
|2–1¼
|Talamo
|4.40
|2
|Crown the Kitten
|125
|2
|8
|6–hd
|6–hd
|5–hd
|2–½
|3–nk
|Pedroza
|5.90
|1
|Lord of Chaos
|125
|1
|6
|9–1
|9–hd
|8–½
|7–2
|4–1½
|Bejarano
|4.30
|7
|Atomic Rule
|125
|7
|10
|8–hd
|8–2
|6–hd
|4–hd
|5–2½
|Van Dyke
|15.50
|9
|Beantown Boys
|122
|9
|3
|2–½
|2–hd
|2–1
|3–½
|6–2¾
|Gonzalez
|49.80
|5
|Buymeabond
|125
|5
|9
|10
|10
|9–½
|8–2½
|7–3¾
|Desormeaux
|7.00
|10
|Batti Man
|125
|10
|1
|3–1½
|3–1
|7–1
|9–1½
|8–2½
|Elliott
|35.60
|3
|Burger and Fries
|120
|3
|7
|7–1
|7–hd
|10
|10
|9–1
|Roman
|29.00
|6
|Pound Piece
|125
|6
|4
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–hd
|6–1
|10
|Blanc
|14.10
|8
|A RED TIE DAY
|5.80
|3.80
|3.00
|4
|SECRETO PRIMERO
|4.60
|3.40
|2
|CROWN THE KITTEN
|3.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-8)
|$53.60
|$1 EXACTA (8-4)
|$15.90
|$1 SUPERFECTA (8-4-2-1)
|$184.70
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-4-2-1-7)
|$811.10
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-4-2)
|$28.80
Winner–A Red Tie Day Ch.g.7 by Indygo Shiner out of Mamboalot, by Kingmambo. Bred by Dapple Bloodstock &Gryphon Investments LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Bloom Racing Stable LLC (Jeffrey Bloom). Mutuel Pool $413,238 Daily Double Pool $116,325 Exacta Pool $224,713 Superfecta Pool $131,695 Super High Five Pool $35,710 Trifecta Pool $172,050. Claimed–Secreto Primero by Cannon, Robert and Marquez, Alfredo. Trainer: Alfredo Marquez. Claimed–Crown the Kitten by Robert Cannon. Trainer: Alfredo Marquez. Scratched–Verraco.
$1 Pick Three (9-3-8) paid $173.00. Pick Three Pool $145,517. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-9-3-8/11) 1574 tickets with 4 correct paid $347.25. Pick Four Pool $716,382. $2 Pick Six (4-1/5-4-9-3-8/11) 14 tickets with 6 correct paid $26,072.40. Pick Six Pool $462,991. $2 Pick Six (4-1/5-4-9-3-8/11) 519 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $102.00. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (4-1/5-4-9-3-8/11) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $277,702.
A RED TIE DAY stalked outside a rival, bid three deep into the stretch to gain the lead, kicked clear under urging and held. SECRETO PRIMERO between foes early, angled in and stalked inside, awaited room off heels leaving the turn and until midstretch, came out and gained the place. CROWN THE KITTEN saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and just held third. LORD OF CHAOS settled inside, saved ground off the pace, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and just missed the show. ATOMIC RULE three deep into the first turn, angled in and tugged his way between horses on the backstretch and second turn, came out three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. BEANTOWN BOYS angled in and pressed the pace between horses then stalked a bit off the rail, bid again outside the pacesetter on the second turn and between foes into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. BUYMEABOND settled outside a rival chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. BATTI MAN (ARG) angled in prompted the pace three deep then stalked outside a rival, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. BURGER AND FRIES (FR) chased outside a rival then three deep on the backstretch and into the second turn, angled in leaving that turn and also weakened. POUND PIECE (IRE) angled in on the early lead, dueled inside then inched away on the backstretch, fought back leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|10,575
|$1,449,004
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$1,815,374
|Out of State
|N/A
|$6,430,333
|TOTAL
|10,575
|$9,694,711
Santa Anita Entries for Monday, October 9.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 8th day of a 19-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|This Town
|Tyler Conner
|122
|Neil D. Drysdale
|15-1
|25,000
|2
|Summer Buddha
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Lorenzo Ruiz
|30-1
|25,000
|3
|Picture Tube
|Edgar Orozco
|125
|Duff Shidaker
|30-1
|25,000
|4
|Have Some Pride
|Brayan Pena
|122
|Sean McCarthy
|15-1
|25,000
|5
|Iron Alex
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Dallas E. Keen
|20-1
|25,000
|6
|Sahara Storm
|Israel Ocampo
|122
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|8-1
|25,000
|7
|Airlite
|Joseph Talamo
|125
|Richard E. Mandella
|3-1
|25,000
|8
|Full Access
|Juan Ochoa
|122
|Nestor M. Capitaine
|6-1
|25,000
|9
|Hero Ten All
|Mario Gutierrez
|125
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
|25,000
|10
|Curly's Waterfront
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Philip A. Oviedo
|4-1
|25,000
|11
|Ky. Colonel
|Mike Smith
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|7-2
|25,000
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 to u year olds. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Coronado Cool
|Austin Solis
|118
|J. Eric Kruljac
|5-1
|12,500
|2
|Besides the Point
|Santiago Gonzalez
|122
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|9-2
|12,500
|3
|Passion for Papa
|Brayan Pena
|122
|Steve Knapp
|5-1
|12,500
|4
|Seaquet
|Stewart Elliott
|125
|Anthony K. Saavedra
|15-1
|12,500
|5
|Fashion Fair
|Juan Ochoa
|120
|Sal Gonzalez
|20-1
|10,500
|6
|Carrie
|Modesto Linares
|122
|Charles R. Stutts
|8-1
|12,500
|7
|Stir Fry
|Tiago Pereira
|125
|William Spawr
|5-2
|12,500
|8
|Flower Heart Deer
|Evin Roman
|115
|Peter Eurton
|10-1
|10,500
|9
|Sally Simpson
|Ignacio Puglisi
|122
|Vladimir Cerin
|4-1
|12,500
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Thursdays Angel
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Vann Belvoir
|15-1
|2
|Midnight Summer
|Evin Roman
|115
|Peter Miller
|12-1
|40,000
|3
|Mis Viola
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-2
|4
|Boss Move
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Michael W. McCarthy
|3-1
|5
|Sugaratsundown
|Ruben Fuentes
|113
|Antonio Garcia
|15-1
|40,000
|6
|Hold That Smile
|Martin Pedroza
|120
|Simon Callaghan
|7-2
|7
|Twisted Rosie
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|Jeff Bonde
|4-1
|8
|We Will Re Joyce
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Steven Miyadi
|6-1
FOURTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Yes Yes Yes
|Flavien Prat
|123
|Jack Carava
|5-1
|40,000
|2
|New Karma
|Drayden Van Dyke
|123
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|6-1
|40,000
|3
|Defiantly
|Brice Blanc
|123
|Mick Ruis
|8-1
|40,000
|4
|Taima the Hawk
|Joseph Talamo
|123
|Vann Belvoir
|8-1
|40,000
|5
|Reign On
|Israel Ocampo
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12-1
|40,000
|6
|American League
|Evin Roman
|116
|Jack Carava
|8-1
|35,000
|7
|Bedeviled
|Kent Desormeaux
|123
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|8-1
|40,000
|8
|Zuri Chop
|Corey Nakatani
|123
|Vladimir Cerin
|7-2
|40,000
|9
|General Ike
|Tyler Baze
|123
|Mark Glatt
|6-1
|40,000
|10
|Unusual Meeting
|Mario Gutierrez
|123
|Kristin Mulhall
|8-1
|40,000
FIFTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|All Out Blitz
|Martin Garcia
|120
|Simon Callaghan
|6-1
|2
|Shivermetimbers
|Mike Smith
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|8-1
|3
|Desolation Sound
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|John W. Sadler
|12-1
|4
|Irish Spring
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|G. F. Almeida
|20-1
|5
|Talent Scout
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Bob Baffert
|4-1
|6
|Beer Tap
|Chantal Sutherland
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|12-1
|7
|Paddock Pick
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Brian J. Koriner
|5-2
|8
|Cool Bobby
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Peter Eurton
|6-1
|9
|Spanish Bay
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|6-1
|10
|Point Guard
|Evin Roman
|115
|Richard Baltas
|10-1
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Zuma Beach Stakes'. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Restrainedvengence
|Martin Pedroza
|120
|Val Brinkerhoff
|7-2
|2
|Armour Plate
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Eddie Truman
|15-1
|3
|Brave Helios
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Jedd B. Josephson
|30-1
|4
|Cono
|Gary Stevens
|118
|Michael W. McCarthy
|12-1
|5
|Big Buzz
|Tyler Baze
|118
|Tim Yakteen
|8-1
|6
|Count Alexander
|Corey Nakatani
|118
|Vladimir Cerin
|4-1
|7
|Mantracker
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|5-1
|8
|My Boy Jack
|Kent Desormeaux
|118
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|4-1
|9
|For Him
|Edwin Maldonado
|118
|Michael Pender
|50-1
|10
|Trusting Friend
|Mario Gutierrez
|118
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12-1
|11
|Kazan
|Martin Garcia
|118
|Simon Callaghan
|8-1
|12
|Kylemore
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Eoin G. Harty
|20-1
SEVENTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Tapitha Bonita
|Juan Ochoa
|122
|Sal Gonzalez
|20-1
|30,000
|2
|Innyminniemineymoe
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Vann Belvoir
|4-1
|30,000
|3
|Daylight Charger
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Jorge Periban
|20-1
|30,000
|4
|Kash Cookie
|Stewart Elliott
|122
|Richard Baltas
|6-1
|30,000
|5
|Dixie Lassie
|Warren Ebow
|122
|John C. Ivory
|30-1
|30,000
|6
|Fly as a Falcon
|Martin Garcia
|122
|Peter Miller
|6-1
|30,000
|7
|Goncharova
|Evin Roman
|117
|Simon Callaghan
|6-1
|30,000
|8
|Go Oly Go
|Vinnie Bednar
|122
|Charles S. Treece
|30-1
|30,000
|9
|Dream Proof
|Israel Ocampo
|122
|Val Brinkerhoff
|12-1
|30,000
|10
|Shining Beauty
|Brayan Pena
|122
|Hector O. Palma
|15-1
|30,000
|11
|Willows Babe
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Richard Baltas
|5-2
|30,000
|12
|Simone Bleu
|Santiago Gonzalez
|122
|Mark Glatt
|8-1
|30,000
|Also Eligible
|13
|Gray Diva
|Tyler Conner
|122
|Art Sherman
|10-1
|30,000
|14
|Misty Slew
|Martin Pedroza
|122
|Vann Belvoir
|12-1
|30,000
EIGHTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $15,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Mt. Leinster
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|William Spawr
|12-1
|10,500
|2
|Beaumarchais
|Evin Roman
|125
|Dan Blacker
|6-1
|12,500
|3
|Ucanthankmelater
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Jeffrey Metz
|6-1
|12,500
|4
|War Union
|Brayan Pena
|122
|Dan Blacker
|10-1
|12,500
|5
|Vibe
|Kent Desormeaux
|122
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|5-1
|12,500
|6
|My Golden One
|Edwin Maldonado
|125
|Edward R. Freeman
|6-1
|12,500
|7
|Go Ghetto
|Gary Stevens
|125
|Michael W. McCarthy
|7-2
|12,500
|8
|Special Story
|Tyler Conner
|125
|Mark Glatt
|8-1
|12,500
|9
|Curly Creek
|Martin Pedroza
|125
|Philip A. Oviedo
|30-1
|12,500
|10
|Seeking the West
|Ruben Fuentes
|118
|Ronald W. Ellis
|8-1
|12,500
|11
|Lucky Patrick
|Drayden Van Dyke
|125
|Jorge Gutierrez
|12-1
|12,500
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Surfer Girl Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Miss Puddles
|Gary Stevens
|118
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|2
|Klosters
|Rafael Bejarano
|118
|Doug F. O'Neill
|10-1
|3
|Deep Breath
|Drayden Van Dyke
|118
|Eoin G. Harty
|8-1
|4
|Retro
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|7-2
|5
|Moon Dash
|Mike Smith
|118
|Michael Stidham
|5-1
|6
|Holy Diver
|Modesto Linares
|118
|Charles R. Stutts
|30-1
|7
|Yesterday's News
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Simon Callaghan
|20-1
|8
|Cute Knows Cute
|Evin Roman
|118
|Peter Miller
|20-1
|9
|Medaglia Gold
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Clifford W. Sise, Jr.
|8-1
|10
|One Fast Broad
|Corey Nakatani
|118
|Mick Ruis
|6-1
|11
|Fatale Bere
|Kent Desormeaux
|118
|Leonard Powell
|6-1
|12
|Multiplayer
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Tim Yakteen
|10-1
|Also Eligible
|13
|Goodthingstaketime
|Florent Geroux
|118
|James Stack
|3-1
|14
|Breezy Bee
|Kent Desormeaux
|118
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|10-1