Racing! More about our good friends at TVG

Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, October 15. Copyright 2017 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 11th day of a 19-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 23.55 47.99 1:11.85 1:35.33 1:46.65

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Editore 123 7 6 5–½ 5–½ 5–½ 3–½ 1–hd Arroyo, Jr. 9.10 5 My Italian Babbo 125 5 5 7–1 7–hd 9 5–1½ 2–1¾ Talamo 2.70 1 Brimstoned 125 1 4 2–hd 2–½ 2–1 1–½ 3–nk Elliott 9.00 8 Unapologetic 123 8 2 4–1½ 3–hd 4–1 4–½ 4–1½ T Baze 4.00 4 Camino Del Paraiso 125 4 3 1–1½ 1–1 1–½ 2–1 5–nk Desormeaux 4.20 9 Play Hard to Get 125 9 7 6–1 6–1 6–hd 6–1 6–2¼ Pereira 29.50 3 Giant Influence 123 3 1 3–2½ 4–1½ 3–hd 7–hd 7–hd Theriot 10.30 6 Oscar Dominguez 118 6 8 8–3 8–2 7–hd 9 8–ns Roman 14.90 2 Prince of Arabia 123 2 9 9 9 8–½ 8–hd 9 Espinoza 5.90

7 EDITORE (BRZ) 20.20 9.20 6.00 5 MY ITALIAN BABBO 4.40 3.60 1 BRIMSTONED 6.40

$1 EXACTA (7-5) $39.80 $1 SUPERFECTA (7-5-1-8) $1,579.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-5-1) $168.60

Winner–Editore (BRZ) B.g.5 by Redattore (BRZ) out of Jolie Rose (ARG), by Easing Along. Bred by Stud Rio Dois Irmaos (BRZ). Trainer: Paulo H. Lobo. Owner: Bonne Chance Farm, LLC and Stud R D I, LLC.. Mutuel Pool $210,030 Exacta Pool $121,389 Superfecta Pool $55,143 Trifecta Pool $84,781. Scratched–none.

EDITORE (BRZ) angled in and chased inside then between foes leaving the second turn, came out some in midstretch, bid three deep under urging to gain the lead a sixteenth out and held gamely. MY ITALIAN BABBO also angled in and settled inside, came out in upper stretch and finished well. BRIMSTONED saved ground stalking the pace, bid outside the pacesetter into and on the second turn, took a short lead into the stretch, fought back in deep stretch and held third. UNAPOLOGETIC angled in on the first turn and chased inside, awaited room leaving the second turn and until midstretch, came out off heels past the eighth pole and was edged for the show. CAMINO DEL PARAISO had speed three deep then angled in and set the pace inside, fought back on the second turn and in the stretch and weakened some late. PLAY HARD TO GET chased outside a rival then between horses on the second turn and into the stretch and was outfinished. GIANT INFLUENCE broke inward, stalked outside a rival then three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. OSCAR DOMINGUEZ (IRE) chased outside a rival then three wide on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, lacked a rally. PRINCE OF ARABIA broke a bit slowly and was squeezed back, settled inside then a bit off the rail, went up four wide on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.44 47.53 1:12.70 1:25.68 1:39.42

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Tiki Bar Logic 122 1 2 1–3 1–3½ 1–10 1–18 1–23¼ Desormeaux 0.30 6 Princess Nicole 122 5 1 5–1½ 5–½ 4–hd 2–½ 2–1¼ Pena 28.60 9 Curlina Curlina 125 8 7 6–2 6–5 5–3½ 3–1½ 3–3¼ Martinez 25.40 4 Eye of the River 122 3 5 7–4½ 7–3 7–3½ 5–hd 4–2¼ Boulanger 73.70 8 Dadlani 125 7 8 3–½ 3–2½ 3–2½ 4–3½ 5–7¾ Elliott 3.90 7 Colonel Peggy Sue 122 6 3 4–1 4–1½ 6–1 7–1½ 6–2½ Risenhoover 30.20 2 Yalla 122 2 4 2–1 2–1 2–½ 6–4½ 7–9¼ Maldonado 7.70 5 Champagne Elegance 125 4 6 8 8 8 8 8 Ebow 83.20

1 TIKI BAR LOGIC 2.60 2.60 2.40 6 PRINCESS NICOLE 11.00 7.20 9 CURLINA CURLINA 5.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-1) $29.20 $1 EXACTA (1-6) $11.90 $1 SUPERFECTA (1-6-9-4) $558.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-6-9) $24.80

Winner–Tiki Bar Logic Ch.f.3 by Shackleford out of Valid Kris, by Valid Wager. Bred by H. Allen Poindexter (KY). Trainer: Michael Machowsky. Owner: Drown, Jeff, Marchowsky, Ernie, Shaw, Ken and Traynor, Robert. Mutuel Pool $235,887 Daily Double Pool $50,406 Exacta Pool $138,942 Superfecta Pool $84,905 Trifecta Pool $103,685. Claimed–Yalla by Goodwin, Tim and Goodwin, Kelley. Trainer: Alfredo Marquez. Scratched–Dedication.

TIKI BAR LOGIC sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, opened up on the second turn, came out into the stretch and drew off under a long hold while drifting in late. PRINCESS NICOLE chased outside a rival, went three deep into the second turn and four wide into the stretch and gained the place. CURLINA CURLINA a bit slow to begin, three wide into the first turn, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn, split horses three deep into the stretch and picked up the show. EYE OF THE RIVER pulled along the inside and was in tight into the first turn, saved ground off the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and lacked a rally. DADLANI a bit slow to begin, was between horses early then angled in and stalked inside and weakened in the stretch. COLONEL PEGGY SUE four wide into the first turn, chased outside a rival then off the rail, fell back on the second turn and had little left for the stretch. YALLA close up stalking the pace a bit off the rail, was between horses into the stretch and gave way. CHAMPAGNE ELEGANCE settled a bit off the rail to the stretch and failed to menace.

THIRD RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 21.17 43.73 1:09.68 1:16.75

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Ms Bad Behavior 120 5 1 2–1 2–1 1–1 1–3¼ Pereira 0.50 8 Summer's Indy 120 7 2 5–1½ 5–5 3–2 2–2¾ Arroyo, Jr. 3.50 1 Proud Heroine 120 1 4 1–2 1–3 2–3 3–4¾ Prat 29.90 5 Mapit 115 4 5 3–hd 3–1½ 4–3½ 4–3¾ Roman 14.20 2 Wish You Were Mine 120 2 6 7 6–½ 6–5½ 5–1½ Talamo 11.00 7 Line Drive 120 6 3 4–2 4–2 5–5 6–23¼ Gutierrez 13.30 3 Gia Lula 120 3 7 6–3 7 7 7 Stevens 10.80

6 MS BAD BEHAVIOR 3.00 2.20 2.10 8 SUMMER'S INDY 3.20 2.80 1 PROUD HEROINE 6.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6) $4.40 $1 EXACTA (6-8) $3.70 $1 SUPERFECTA (6-8-1-5) $107.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-8-1) $15.15

Winner–Ms Bad Behavior Dbb.f.2 by Blame out of Cumulonimble, by Stormy Atlantic. Bred by Ron Clarkson (ON). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Hall, Greg and Sayjay Racing, LLC. Mutuel Pool $195,971 Daily Double Pool $25,572 Exacta Pool $116,816 Superfecta Pool $60,012 Trifecta Pool $84,323. Scratched–Rancor. $1 Pick Three (7-1-6) paid $34.00. Pick Three Pool $67,185.

MS BAD BEHAVIOR bobbled some in the opening strides, stalked off the rail or outside a rival, bid outside the pacesetter to gain the lead nearing midstretch, inched away then won clear under some left handed urging and steady handling while drifting in late. SUMMER'S INDY settled outside then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and picked up the place. PROUD HEROINE sped to the early lead, inched away on the backstretch, set the pace inside, could not match the top pair in the final furlong but bested the others. MAPIT broke in some, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and weakened. WISH YOU WERE MINE settled a bit off the rail, went outside a rival on the turn and did not rally. LINE DRIVE stalked outside a rival then off the rail, continued a bit off the fence on the turn and also weakened. GIA LULA bobbled some at the start as the ground broke out behind, settled outside a rival then inside, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch and gave way.

FOURTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $30,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.84 48.40 1:12.62 1:36.15 1:47.90

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Van Cortlandt 120 7 5 3–hd 3–hd 3–hd 1–½ 1–1¼ Elliott 3.90 3 Run Like Rhett 123 3 4 4–½ 4–1 4–hd 3–1 2–hd T Baze 4.00 2 Red King 120 2 8 9 9 6–1 4–½ 3–¾ Prat 3.40 5 Rainbow Squall 120 5 1 2–1 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–2½ 4–1¾ Conner 18.80 9 Alaskan Son 125 8 6 5–1½ 5–½ 5–1 5–hd 5–nk Gonzalez 9.00 1 Pacific Coast Hwy 120 1 3 6–1 6–1 8–1 7–½ 6–½ Pedroza 6.90 4 Pampers n' Boots 117 4 2 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 6–1 7–hd Roman 20.80 10 Uber Star 123 9 9 7–½ 7–1 7–½ 8–1 8–1½ Talamo 5.30 7 Irish Goodbye 120 6 7 8–1 8–½ 9 9 9 Desormeaux 11.00

8 VAN CORTLANDT 9.80 6.40 4.40 3 RUN LIKE RHETT 5.00 3.80 2 RED KING 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-8) $16.20 $1 EXACTA (8-3) $35.20 $1 SUPERFECTA (8-3-2-5) $1,095.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-3-2) $81.30

Winner–Van Cortlandt Dbb.g.3 by Quality Road out of Victorica, by Exbourne. Bred by Jayne Doi Johnson (KY). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Wilson, Holly and David. Mutuel Pool $268,140 Daily Double Pool $19,429 Exacta Pool $144,861 Superfecta Pool $69,865 Trifecta Pool $106,422. Scratched–Gabo's Macondo. $1 Pick Three (1-6-8) paid $13.70. Pick Three Pool $31,481.

VAN CORTLANDT between horses early, stalked outside a rival, bid three deep leaving the second turn, took the lead into the stretch, inched clear under left handed urging in deep stretch and held. RUN LIKE RHETT stalked the pace inside, fell back a bit leaving the second turn, came out for room into the stretch and split horses late for the place. RED KING a step slow to begin, settled inside, came out leaving the backstretch, went three then four wide on the second turn and five wide into the stretch, drifted in some and finished with interest. RAINBOW SQUALL had speed between foes then angled in and dueled outside a rival, battled between foes into the stretch, fought back inside in the final furlong and lost a minor award late. ALASKAN SON (IRE) three deep early, chased outside a rival then three wide on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. PACIFIC COAST HWY saved ground chasing the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch, split horses late and could not offer the necessary late kick. PAMPERS N' BOOTS had speed between foes then angled in and dueled inside but weakened in the stretch. UBER STAR a bit slow into stride, settled three deep then chased outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. IRISH GOODBYE between horses early, angled in and chased inside, went outside a rival on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and did not rally.

FIFTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $70,000. 'Speakeasy Stakes'. 2 year olds. Time 21.32 44.55 57.31 1:10.82

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Beautiful Shot 120 4 3 5–9 4–½ 2–1½ 1–1¼ Desormeaux 4.00 6 Mourinho 120 6 1 1–hd 1–2½ 1–3 2–2 Mn Garcia 0.30 5 Here Is Happy 118 5 5 6 6 4–2½ 3–3¼ Talamo 18.00 3 Show It N Moe It 119 3 2 2–hd 2–½ 3–2 4–6¼ Roman 14.80 2 Soul of Discretion 120 2 6 4–1 5–2½ 6 5–2¼ Maldonado 28.00 1 Candy Crew 120 1 4 3–3½ 3–3 5–1 6 Pedroza 14.00

4 BEAUTIFUL SHOT 10.00 2.60 2.20 6 MOURINHO 2.10 2.10 5 HERE IS HAPPY 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-4) $121.20 $1 EXACTA (4-6) $13.30 $1 SUPERFECTA (4-6-5-3) $137.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-5) $23.60

Winner–Beautiful Shot B.c.2 by Trappe Shot out of Beauty for Ashes, by City Place. Bred by Southern Chase Farm, Inc., Karen Dodd &Greg Dodd (FL). Trainer: J. Keith Desormeaux. Owner: Calumet Farm. Mutuel Pool $185,681 Daily Double Pool $28,064 Exacta Pool $81,940 Superfecta Pool $42,277 Trifecta Pool $56,687. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (6-8-4) paid $122.90. Pick Three Pool $44,848. 50-Cent Pick Four (1/3-4/6-8-4) 1650 tickets with 4 correct paid $94.00. Pick Four Pool $203,270. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-1/3-4/6-8-4) 355 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,302.15. Pick Five Pool $537,493.

BEAUTIFUL SHOT chased outside a rival then off the rail, angled in on the turn, moved up inside then came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch, drifted in some nearing midstretch, rallied under left handed urging to the front in deep stretch and inched away under a hold at the wire. MOURINHO dueled three deep, kicked clear and angled in off the rail on the turn, fought back in deep stretch then could not quite match the winner late while clearly second best. HERE IS HAPPY squeezed a bit at the start, angled in and settled off the pace inside, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and finished well for the show. SHOW IT N MOE IT dueled between horses, stalked outside a rival leaving the turn and weakened in the stretch. SOUL OF DISCRETION broke a bit slowly, chased off the rail, came out into the stretch and lacked a further response. CANDY CREW bobbled some at the start, was sent inside then dueled along the rail, stalked the runner-up leaving the turn and gave way in the drive.

SIXTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $29,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 21.90 43.46 1:06.36 1:12.50

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Skelton Pass 123 6 4 4–1 4–hd 2–1½ 1–1½ Gonzalez 1.80 3 Banze No Oeste 121 3 10 10 10 3–hd 2–hd Desormeaux 2.60 9 Eight Spokes 118 8 1 5–hd 6–hd 6–hd 3–½ Roman 8.70 6 My Man Chuckles 123 5 6 8–1 8–1 5–hd 4–1¼ Ocampo 9.00 4 Hay Dude 121 4 5 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 5–1 Pena 10.90 10 Il Segreto 123 9 2 3–1 3–1 7–½ 6–1 Pereira 7.00 1 Special Season 123 1 9 6–hd 7–1½ 8–2½ 7–nk T Baze 9.10 8 Sir Matador 121 7 7 9–2½ 9–hd 9–hd 8–½ Boulanger 103.90 2 Unreal Deal 121 2 8 2–hd 2–1½ 4–½ 9–1¼ Risenhoover 32.80 11 Moving 121 10 3 7–hd 5–2 10 10 Conner 79.50

7 SKELTON PASS 5.60 3.40 2.60 3 BANZE NO OESTE (BRZ) 3.80 3.00 9 EIGHT SPOKES 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-7) $64.40 $1 EXACTA (7-3) $8.40 $1 SUPERFECTA (7-3-9-6) $206.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-3-9) $21.35

Winner–Skelton Pass B.g.5 by Temple City out of Maidens Prayer, by Hennessy. Bred by Spendthrift Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Branch, William and Drummond, Lee and Lynn. Mutuel Pool $309,602 Daily Double Pool $22,723 Exacta Pool $196,007 Superfecta Pool $101,099 Trifecta Pool $133,738. Scratched–Guggenheim. $1 Pick Three (8-4-7) paid $156.10. Pick Three Pool $54,472.

SKELTON PASS stalked between horses then off the rail, angled to the inside leaving the hill, bid along the rail under urging in the stretch, gained the lead past the eighth pole and won clear. BANZE NO OESTE (BRZ) settled a bit off the rail then inside, cut the corner into the stretch, rallied along the rail to edge a rival for the place. EIGHT SPOKES stalked between horses, came out three deep into the stretch and finished well but was edged for second. MY MAN CHUCKLES chased between foes and steadied in tight at the right hand curve, continued outside a rival or just off the rail, came out into the stretch and closed between horses to be edged for the show. HAY DUDE (GB) dueled between horses then outside a rival, was carried out some into the stretch, battled outside the winner in midstretch and weakened late. IL SEGRETO (FR) pressed the pace three deep then stalked off the rail, drifted four wide crossing the dirt and into the stretch and weakened. SPECIAL SEASON (GB) saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. SIR MATADOR chased between horses early then off the rail or outside a rival, came four wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. UNREAL DEAL had good early speed and dueled inside, came off the rail into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. MOVING stalked four wide, was fanned five wide into the stretch and also weakened. Rail on hill at zero.

SEVENTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Starter Handicap. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $10,000. Time 21.72 44.98 57.51 1:04.07

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Fast Pass 119 1 5 7 6–1½ 3–3 1–1¾ Fuentes 13.50 3 Pray Hard 119 3 4 2–½ 1–hd 1–½ 2–1 Roman 5.20 6 One More Roll 120 6 2 1–hd 2–2½ 2–2 3–hd Bednar 17.70 5 Out of Patience 125 5 6 5–1½ 5–hd 4–1½ 4–6¼ Talamo 0.60 2 It's Just Bob 120 2 7 6–hd 7 7 5–2½ Pena 22.30 4 Templar 123 4 1 4–1 4–hd 6–1 6–1¼ Sutherland 6.40 7 Cherokee Dynasty 122 7 3 3–4½ 3–4 5–1½ 7 Hernandez 8.00

1 FAST PASS 29.00 9.20 5.40 3 PRAY HARD 6.00 4.40 6 ONE MORE ROLL 5.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-1) $120.80 $1 EXACTA (1-3) $82.10 $1 SUPERFECTA (1-3-6-5) $2,045.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-6) $354.70

Winner–Fast Pass B.g.4 by Successful Appeal out of Passionate Dancer, by Cat Thief. Bred by John T. L. Jones Jr. & Walmac Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Librado Barocio. Owner: Librado Barocio. Mutuel Pool $213,122 Daily Double Pool $27,630 Exacta Pool $121,968 Superfecta Pool $71,589 Trifecta Pool $99,928. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (4-7-1) paid $213.80. Pick Three Pool $46,635.

FAST PASS saved ground chasing the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch then angled in under urging past midstretch, bid along the fence to gain the lead in deep stretch and proved best. PRAY HARD had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away and drifted out a bit from the whip past midstretch, could not hold off the winner but saved the place. ONE MORE ROLL dueled between horses then outside the runner-up on the turn and in the stretch, could not match the top pair late and just held third. OUT OF PATIENCE chased outside then three deep on the turn and into the stretch and just missed the show. IT'S JUST BOB settled a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came out a bit in the stretch then angled in past midstretch and did not rally. TEMPLAR chased between horses then a bit off the rail on the turn and weakened in the drive. CHEROKEE DYNASTY pressed the pace three deep, stalked off the rail on the turn, continued outside the winner into the stretch and weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 23.60 47.38 1:13.05 1:26.66 1:40.19

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Roman Tizzy 123 1 7 6–hd 6–hd 5–1½ 1–1½ 1–¾ Desormeaux 1.80 10 Willing to Travel 114 10 2 9–5 9–hd 9–½ 6–1½ 2–1¾ Solis 6.80 6 Broadway Nika 116 6 6 4–hd 4–hd 3–1 4–2 3–½ Fuentes 8.30 4 Oh Newman 123 4 5 5–2 5–1½ 4–½ 3–hd 4–¾ Maldonado 6.30 7 South Texas Lingo 123 7 8 8–hd 8–4½ 6–½ 5–1 5–1½ T Baze 6.10 8 Changing Karma 121 8 3 3–2½ 2–1 1–1 2–hd 6–7¾ Boulanger 62.20 2 Jensen 123 2 9 7–½ 7–hd 7–1 8–2 7–2¼ Arias 5.30 5 Prohibition 121 5 4 1–½ 1–hd 2–1 7–2 8–2¼ Pereira 13.50 9 David R. 123 9 10 10 10 10 9–2 9–¾ Risenhoover 34.60 3 Our Nation 118 3 1 2–1 3–3 8–2 10 10 Roman 17.00

1 ROMAN TIZZY 5.60 3.60 3.00 10 WILLING TO TRAVEL 6.00 4.00 6 BROADWAY NIKA 4.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-1) $141.20 $1 EXACTA (1-10) $19.70 $1 SUPERFECTA (1-10-6-4) $521.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-10-6) $69.15

Winner–Roman Tizzy B.g.8 by Roman Ruler out of Tizakitty, by Distinctive Cat. Bred by Applebite Farms (CA). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Lauri Seymour. Mutuel Pool $254,388 Daily Double Pool $21,296 Exacta Pool $150,553 Superfecta Pool $91,621 Trifecta Pool $118,680. Claimed–South Texas Lingo by Gregory Garvin. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Claimed–Jensen by Darwin Balthazar. Trainer: Kelly Castaneda. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (7-1-1) paid $339.80. Pick Three Pool $47,029.

ROMAN TIZZY chased inside, came out and went around a rival into the stretch, angled in and bid inside to gain the lead, inched away under urging and held. WILLING TO TRAVEL four wide on the first turn, settled outside a rival, came out on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and finished well. BROADWAY NIKA chased outside a rival, moved up toward the inside on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and edged a rival for the show. OH NEWMAN settled inside chasing the pace, went between horses on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and was edged for third. SOUTH TEXAS LINGO chased three deep then four wide on the second turn, came under urging leaving that turn, had the rider lose the whip four wide into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. CHANGING KARMA three deep early, stalked outside a rival, bid three wide then dueled outside a foe leaving the backstretch, inched away off the rail leaving the second turn, continued off the fence in the lane and weakened in the final furlong. JENSEN chased inside then between foes on the backstretch and second turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. PROHIBITION dueled outside a rival then inched away briefly on the backstretch, battled inside leaving the backstretch and into the second turn and weakened in the drive. DAVID R. stumbled then steadied at the start, settled off the rail, angled in on the backstretch and saved ground to no avail. OUR NATION dueled inside then stalked a bit off the rail, came out leaving the backstretch, dropped back on the second turn, came out again into the stretch and gave way.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.88 46.77 1:10.93 1:23.22 1:34.65

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Pantsonfire 123 1 8 7–hd 7–1 7–1½ 2–hd 1–1¾ Theriot 2.40 4 No Cats Allowed 122 4 5 6–1½ 6–1 6–hd 7–1½ 2–½ T Baze 3.40 2 Achira 122 2 9 10–hd 9–hd 10–2½ 9–3 3–hd Espinoza 10.60 7 Sasini 122 7 11 11 11 8–1 6–hd 4–½ Prat 3.80 11 Morning Dance 122 10 2 4–1 4–1½ 4–hd 4–hd 5–ns Gonzalez 19.30 8 Malibu Model 125 8 3 2–½ 2–1 2–½ 1–hd 6–1¼ Pereira 40.10 6 Danuska's My Girl 117 6 1 1–2 1–1½ 1–1 3–½ 7–nk Roman 13.00 9 Eternal Endeavour 122 9 4 5–1 5–½ 5–1 5–1½ 8–4¼ Elliott 9.30 5 Took the High Road 122 5 6 8–1 8–1 9–hd 10–1½ 9–nk Talamo 18.40 3 Night Bloom 122 3 7 3–½ 3–½ 3–hd 8–1½ 10–3¼ Arroyo, Jr. 12.80 12 Quality Girl 120 11 10 9–½ 10–hd 11 11 11 Fuentes 78.50

1 PANTSONFIRE (IRE) 6.80 4.20 3.00 4 NO CATS ALLOWED 4.20 2.60 2 ACHIRA 6.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-1) $17.00 $1 EXACTA (1-4) $11.70 $1 SUPERFECTA (1-4-2-7) $294.60 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-4-2-7-11) $1,077.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-2) $46.85

Winner–Pantsonfire (IRE) Dbb.f.3 by Sir Percy (GB) out of Rubileo (GB), by Galileo (IRE). Bred by Peter Reynolds & Robert Dore (IRE). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Starry Night Racing, Peskoff, J., Silverstein, M. and Next Wave Racing. Mutuel Pool $361,092 Daily Double Pool $131,279 Exacta Pool $223,096 Superfecta Pool $146,156 Super High Five Pool $42,339 Trifecta Pool $178,603. Scratched–Boldest Vow, Glory and Power, Queen of Troy. $1 Pick Three (1-1-1) paid $253.30. Pick Three Pool $105,745. 50-Cent Pick Four (5/7-1-1-1/10/13/14) 1117 tickets with 4 correct paid $538.25. Pick Four Pool $787,966. $2 Pick Six (8-4-5/7-1-1-1/10/13/14) 60 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $534.00. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (8-4-5/7-1-1-1/10/13/14) 1 ticket with 6 correct paid $549,864.20. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $279,915.

PANTSONFIRE (IRE) chased inside then outside a rival on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, bid five wide under urging in midstretch to gain the lead, kicked clear and held. NO CATS ALLOWED saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and rallied between rivals. ACHIRA settled inside, steadied briefly leaving the second turn, came out into the stretch and again in midstretch and closed willingly to get up five wide late for the show. SASINI (GB) chased between horses then outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch and finished well but was edged for third. MORNING DANCE stalked three deep then outside a rival, bid three wide into the stretch and between foes in midstretch and was outfinished. MALIBU MODEL stalked off the rail then outside a rival, bid between horses into the stretch, put a head in front in midstretch and was outkicked toward the inside. DANUSKA'S MY GIRL sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, fought back along the rail in the stretch and weakened some late. ETERNAL ENDEAVOUR (GB) stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, went three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, bid between foes in midstretch and was outkicked late. TOOK THE HIGH ROAD chased between horses then outside a rival, continued three wide on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. NIGHT BLOOM saved ground stalking the pace, steadied in tight into the second turn and again off heels into the stretch and weakened. QUALITY GIRL chased three deep then outside a rival, went four wide into the second turn, angled to the inside entering the stretch and lacked a further response.