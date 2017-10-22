Racing! Musical theater and horses, what a combination

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, October 21. Copyright 2017 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 14th day of a 19-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $19,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.32 45.40 1:10.42 1:17.12

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Indavidualist 124 1 2 2–1 1–½ 1–2½ 1–4 Elliott 0.20 5 Gentrified 122 4 6 6–½ 6–1 4–3 2–¾ Prat 4.60 2 Lindante 124 2 5 3–½ 3–2½ 3–2 3–2¼ T Baze 10.00 8 Real Big Deal 117 7 1 1–hd 2–1 2–1 4–3¾ Roman 14.50 6 Gunslinger 122 5 4 7 7 7 5–3¼ Pena 60.00 4 Chromium 117 3 3 4–2 4–hd 6–1½ 6–hd Fuentes 34.10 7 Mimis Big Boy 124 6 7 5–hd 5–1½ 5–½ 7 Pereira 27.40

1 INDAVIDUALIST 2.40 2.20 2.10 5 GENTRIFIED 3.20 2.40 2 LINDANTE 3.20

$1 EXACTA (1-5) $3.20 $1 SUPERFECTA (1-5-2-8) $22.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-2) $4.60

Winner–Indavidualist Dbb.g.4 by Kantharos out of Lyin Goddess, by Boston Harbor. Bred by Manuel Rosales & Ivan Hernandez (FL). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Thrash, Ike and Dawn. Mutuel Pool $185,587 Exacta Pool $100,778 Superfecta Pool $54,455 Trifecta Pool $76,039. Claimed–Indavidualist by Kendall Mann. Trainer: Gary Stute. Claimed–Lindante by Ferraro, Kyle, Huston Racing Stable and Mann, Kendall. Trainer: Gary Stute. Scratched–Giro Candito.

INDAVIDUALIST had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away into the stretch, kicked clear under an energetic hand ride and was under a snug hold late. GENTRIFIED angled in and saved ground chasing the pace and went up the rail for the place. LINDANTE close up stalking the pace just off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and was outfinished for second. REAL BIG DEAL sped to the early lead off the rail, angled in and dueled outside the winner, drifted out a bit into the stretch, was between horses in deep stretch and weakened, then did not return to be unsaddled and was vanned off. GUNSLINGER chased between horses then off the rail, angled to the inside in the stretch and did not rally. CHROMIUM stalked outside a rival then off the rail, came out a bit into the stretch and weakened. MIMIS BIG BOY broke slowly, chased three deep then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened.

SECOND RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.47 46.28 58.89 1:05.73

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Italiano 120 3 2 1–½ 1–½ 1–hd 1–ns Smith 7.40 5 Concur 120 4 1 2–hd 2–½ 2–3 2–1¼ Prat 5.40 2 Greyvitos 120 2 6 6–1½ 6–1½ 4–hd 3–hd Espinoza 4.60 8 Curly's Rocket 120 7 4 5–2 5–1 3–1½ 4–5¾ Van Dyke 4.30 6 Blame the Rider 120 5 5 3–hd 3–hd 6–2 5–½ Gutierrez 3.20 7 Crazy Uncle Rick 120 6 3 4–hd 4–1½ 5–1 6–½ Maldonado 2.80 1 Big and Loud 120 1 7 7 7 7 7 Mn Garcia 18.30

4 ITALIANO 16.80 7.20 4.40 5 CONCUR 6.80 4.00 2 GREYVITOS 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-4) $24.80 $1 EXACTA (4-5) $46.60 $1 SUPERFECTA (4-5-2-8) $937.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-2) $114.15

Winner–Italiano B.c.2 by Twirling Candy out of Personal Sunset, by Belong to Me. Bred by Al Graziani (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: Al Graziani. Mutuel Pool $243,348 Daily Double Pool $42,068 Exacta Pool $135,615 Superfecta Pool $47,478 Trifecta Pool $74,221. Scratched–Getaloadofthis.

ITALIANO angled in and dueled inside, fought back a bit off the rail in the stretch and gamely prevailed under left handed urging. CONCUR dueled between horses on the backstretch and turn, battled outside the winner into and through a long drive and continued gamely to thee end. GREYVITOS angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, drifted out a bit from the whip in deep stretch and edged a rival for the show. CURLY'S ROCKET pressed the pace five wide on the backstretch and into the turn, fell back outside on the turn, came four wide into the stretch, drifted in some and was edged for third. BLAME THE RIDER dueled three deep between horses, dropped back just off the rail into the stretch, was between foes nearing midstretch and weakened. CRAZY UNCLE RICK prompted the pace four wide between horses, stalked three wide into the stretch and also weakened. BIG AND LOUD a bit slow into stride, was sent inside then taken off the rail to chase the pace, swung four wide into the stretch and lacked a further response.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 22.56 45.24 1:08.97 1:21.06 1:32.92

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Spanish Hombre 122 5 4 2–hd 2–½ 2–2½ 1–1 1–3¾ Bejarano 2.00 3 Defiantly 122 3 2 5–2½ 5–2 5–2 4–2 2–2¼ Blanc 10.60 4 Rocket Fuel 122 4 5 3–hd 4–4½ 4–1½ 3–½ 3–½ Maldonado 9.40 7 General Ike 122 7 1 1–2 1–3 1–1 2–2 4–hd T Baze 5.80 1 Excessive Kid 122 1 6 6–6 6–8 6 6 5–2 Nakatani 2.60 6 Conquest Sabre Cat 122 6 3 4–4½ 3–2½ 3–hd 5–hd 6 Gonzalez 3.70 2 Verraco 122 2 7 7 7 dnf Espinoza 27.50

5 SPANISH HOMBRE 6.00 3.60 3.00 3 DEFIANTLY 8.40 5.20 4 ROCKET FUEL 5.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5) $49.80 $1 EXACTA (5-3) $26.10 $1 SUPERFECTA (5-3-4-7) $710.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-4) $88.80

Winner–Spanish Hombre Dbb.g.4 by Spaniard out of My Kitty, by Catienus. Bred by Chad Austin Reed (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Mansor, Tom, Next Wave Racing, Robershaw, Richie and Baltas, Richard. Mutuel Pool $196,060 Daily Double Pool $25,317 Exacta Pool $112,289 Superfecta Pool $42,778 Trifecta Pool $74,479. Claimed–Spanish Hombre by Chris Curtis. Trainer: Jack Carava. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (1-4-5) paid $31.60. Pick Three Pool $60,476.

SPANISH HOMBRE stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter into the stretch, took the lead in upper stretch, inched away in midstretch and won clear under some urging and a hold late. DEFIANTLY saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and gained the place. ROCKET FUEL stalked the pace inside, came out into the stretch and just held third. GENERAL IKE had speed outside foes then angled in on the first turn, came out into the backstretch then found the rail again and inched away, fought back inside into the stretch and weakened but was edged for the show. EXCESSIVE KID broke a bit slowly, came off the rail in the run to the first turn, chased just off the inside, swung out into the stretch and put in a late bid at a minor award. CONQUEST SABRE CAT stalked three deep then outside a rival, continued off the rail on the second turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. VERRACO stumbled at the start, settled off the rail, drifted out while being pulled up on the second turn and was vanned off.

FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $27,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.32 46.50 59.72 1:13.68

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Willows Babe 113 3 2 6–hd 5–3 2–hd 1–ns Solis 0.90 5 Dialed to Go 120 5 3 1–hd 1–½ 1–2½ 2–5½ Pereira 6.10 7 Miss Kitaen 115 7 7 4–hd 3–hd 5–6 3–¾ Roman 4.20 4 Millie Joel 120 4 8 2–hd 2–hd 3–hd 4–2¼ Elliott 22.60 8 La Chepis 114 8 1 5–3 4–4 4–½ 5–1¼ Fuentes 3.10 1 Dovetail 120 1 4 7–6 7–½ 6–½ 6–1 Risenhoover 25.70 6 Justabean 120 6 6 8 8 7–4 7–13 Boulanger 93.10 2 Ryan's Star 120 2 5 3–hd 6–2 8 8 Pena 74.80

3 WILLOWS BABE 3.80 2.60 2.10 5 DIALED TO GO 4.80 3.00 7 MISS KITAEN 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3) $10.60 $1 EXACTA (3-5) $8.10 $1 SUPERFECTA (3-5-7-4) $111.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-7) $11.75

Winner–Willows Babe B.f.2 by Gemologist out of Among the Willows, by Brahms. Bred by Crusader Racing Inc (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Arslanian, Harry and Arslanian, Mrs. Harry. Mutuel Pool $263,024 Daily Double Pool $21,520 Exacta Pool $170,587 Superfecta Pool $93,255 Trifecta Pool $126,751. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (4-5-3) paid $36.90. Pick Three Pool $24,638.

WILLOWS BABE chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, swung four wide into the stretch, drifted in and out from the whip in the final furlong but surged late to get up in the final stride. DIALED TO GO dueled between horses, inched clear in the stretch, drifted in late and held on well but was caught on the line. MISS KITAEN forced the pace four wide between foes then three deep between rivals on the turn, continued between horses in midstretch and edged a rival for the show. MILLIE JOEL dueled between horses then inside on the turn and into the stretch, continued along the rail in the drive and was edged for third. LA CHEPIS pressed the pace five wide then four wide on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. DOVETAIL chased inside, came out on the turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed response. JUSTABEAN dropped back off the rail then angled in on the backstretch, saved ground thereafter to no avail. RYAN'S STAR went up inside to duel for the lead, dropped back on the turn, was between horses into the stretch and gave way.

FIFTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'California Flag H.'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.64 43.22 1:05.47 1:11.38

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 B Squared 117 6 3 4–hd 4–1 3–2 1–½ Gutierrez 7.60 5 Richard's Boy 123 5 2 1–½ 1–1 1–1½ 2–1¼ Prat 2.20 7 Tribalist 124 7 1 5–1 2–1 2–1½ 3–3½ Espinoza 0.80 4 El Tovar 116 4 7 7 7 6–2½ 4–½ Van Dyke 19.80 2 Gold Rush Dancer 123 2 4 3–1 3–1 4–1½ 5–hd Nakatani 8.90 3 Dr. Troutman 117 3 5 6–2½ 5–hd 5–hd 6–9¾ Pedroza 36.70 1 California Diamond 118 1 6 2–hd 6–½ 7 7 Blanc 20.10

6 B SQUARED 17.20 6.00 3.40 5 RICHARD'S BOY 4.20 2.40 7 TRIBALIST 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6) $28.40 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $29.80 $1 SUPERFECTA (6-5-7-4) $252.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-7) $24.60

Winner–B Squared B.c.3 by Square Eddie out of Silar Rules, by Ten Most Wanted. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $273,112 Daily Double Pool $34,480 Exacta Pool $133,377 Superfecta Pool $70,231 Trifecta Pool $110,073. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-3-6) paid $55.90. Pick Three Pool $73,690. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-5-3-6) 478 tickets with 4 correct paid $201.90. Pick Four Pool $126,604. 50-Cent Pick Five (1/3-4-5-3-6) 1249 tickets with 5 correct paid $350.80. Pick Five Pool $509,421.

B SQUARED stalked between horses then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and rallied under urging to get up nearing the wire. RICHARD'S BOY bobbled at the start but broke with the field, sped to the early lead off the rail, dueled three deep then inched away and angled in, set the pace inside and held on well but was caught late. TRIBALIST stalked three deep then off the rail, continued outside a rival into the stretch and went on willingly to best the others. EL TOVAR settled a bit off the rail then three deep leaving the hill, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. GOLD RUSH DANCER went up between rivals to prompt the pace then stalked inside leaving the hill and into the stretch and weakened. DR. TROUTMAN chased a bit off the rail then outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and could not offer the needed late kick. CALIFORNIA DIAMOND saved ground chasing the pace, came out a bit into the stretch then angled back in and weakened. Rail on hill at zero.

SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $27,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.58 46.65 58.86 1:11.82

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Fracas 120 8 3 4–½ 2–5 1–½ 1–1¼ Van Dyke 0.90 7 Mischievous Song 120 7 2 2–½ 1–hd 2–10 2–13¼ Espinoza 1.70 5 Angelina's Heaven 120 5 6 6–hd 5–hd 5–5 3–½ Orozco 18.00 2 Shook 120 2 8 7–1½ 3–hd 3–½ 4–2¼ Arroyo, Jr. 6.80 1 Halo Girl 124 1 4 5–3 4–hd 4–½ 5–3¼ Iniguez 38.40 4 Misty Slew 120 4 5 8 8 6–1½ 6–13¼ Pedroza 16.50 6 Anuska Thunder 120 6 1 3–hd 7–1½ 7–2½ 7–8¼ Linares 92.40 3 Novafactum 120 3 7 1–hd 6–1½ 8 8 Blanc 40.10

8 FRACAS 3.80 2.20 2.20 7 MISCHIEVOUS SONG 2.80 2.80 5 ANGELINA'S HEAVEN 4.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-8) $31.80 $1 EXACTA (8-7) $3.70 $1 SUPERFECTA (8-7-5-2) $48.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-7-5) $9.85

Winner–Fracas Ch.f.2 by Violence out of Palomanegra, by Grand Slam. Bred by Kendall E. Hansen, M.D. Racing, LLC &3480 Equine LLP (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Slam Dunk Racing, Bamford, Alice and Naify, Marsha. Mutuel Pool $227,491 Daily Double Pool $22,778 Exacta Pool $131,553 Superfecta Pool $74,953 Trifecta Pool $108,181. Claimed–Mischievous Song by CTR Stables LLC,Hollendorfer LLC,Team Green LLC,Todaro, George and Morrison,Alan. Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Scratched–Gray Diva. $1 Pick Three (3-6-8) paid $26.50. Pick Three Pool $72,717.

FRACAS pressed the pace five wide then four wide on the backstretch and three deep on the turn, battled outside the runner-up leaving the turn, took a short lead into the stretch, inched away under left handed urging past midstretch and proved best. MISCHIEVOUS SONG four wide early, dueled three deep between foes, angled in on the turn, fought back inside in the stretch, could not match the winner late but clearly bested the others. ANGELINA'S HEAVEN chased outside a rival, came out four wide leaving the turn and into the stretch and edged a rival for the show. SHOOK broke slowly, settled inside, split rivals on the turn, went three deep foes leaving the turn and into the stretch and was edged for third. HALO GIRL pressed then stalked the pace inside, split rivals leaving the turn, continued a bit off the rail into the stretch and weakened. MISTY SLEW settled off the rail then a bit off the fence on the turn and into the stretch and went by tiring rivals in the stretch. ANUSKA THUNDER went up between horses to duel for the lead, dropped back nearing and on the turn, continued outside a rival and gave way. NOVAFACTUM pulled her way between horses to duel for the lead, dropped back inside on the turn and had nothing left for the stretch while being eased late.

SEVENTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $19,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 22.07 44.97 1:10.88 1:17.95

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Swiss Minister 122 4 2 2–hd 2–hd 1–1½ 1–3¾ Pena 5.90 7 Guy Code 122 6 1 1–½ 3–3 3–2 2–ns Pereira 2.70 2 Heir of Storm 122 2 5 4–hd 5–2½ 6–4 3–1¼ Conner 7.80 1 Frac Candy 122 1 7 6–½ 4–½ 4–1 4–2¾ Pedroza 3.00 4 Cherubim 122 3 4 3–1½ 1–1 2–2 5–ns Mn Garcia 4.60 6 Lambo Luxx 115 5 6 5–½ 7 5–hd 6–2 Roman 4.30 8 G. A. Betting 122 7 3 7 6–½ 7 7 Chaves 20.00

5 SWISS MINISTER 13.80 6.20 4.20 7 GUY CODE 4.60 3.60 2 HEIR OF STORM 5.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-5) $33.20 $1 EXACTA (5-7) $23.20 $1 SUPERFECTA (5-7-2-1) $397.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-2) $58.55

Winner–Swiss Minister Dbb.g.4 by Lucky Pulpit out of Alpine Echo, by Swiss Yodeler. Bred by Heinz H. Steinmann (CA). Trainer: Genaro Vallejo. Owner: Battle Born Racing Stable, Casucci, Vito, and Ferrera, Nick. Mutuel Pool $307,659 Daily Double Pool $25,542 Exacta Pool $151,712 Superfecta Pool $83,140 Trifecta Pool $121,109. Scratched–Sweetwater Gal. $1 Pick Three (6-8-5) paid $183.10. Pick Three Pool $50,364.

SWISS MINISTER prompted the pace between horses then stalked a bit off the rail on the turn, re-bid alongside a rival into the stretch, took the lead, inched away in midstretch and won clear under urging. GUY CODE had speed three deep to set a pressured pace then stalked outside the winner on the turn, came out some into the stretch and edged a rival for the place. HEIR OF STORM chased a bit off the rail then between foes, continued outside a rival on the turn, came out into the stretch and was edged for second. FRAC CANDY a bit slow into stride, chased inside, came a bit off the rail on the turn, angled out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. CHERUBIM went up inside to press the pace, took the lead leaving the backstretch, inched away on the turn, dueled again into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. LAMBO LUXX chased between horses then a bit off the rail into and on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. G. A. BETTING settled outside then chased three deep, continued outside rival into and on the turn and weakened in the drive.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.82 48.01 1:12.65 1:38.25 1:44.66

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Pacific Wind 120 1 4 4–hd 5–4½ 4–1½ 2–hd 1–1¾ Bejarano 1.40 3 La Force 120 3 5 3–1 4–1 2–hd 1–hd 2–1½ Gonzalez 3.90 5 Spooky Woods 120 4 2 1–½ 1–½ 1–2 3–5 3–9¼ Prat 1.20 7 Time for Ebby 123 6 1 2–hd 2–1 3–1½ 4–7 4–5¾ T Baze 24.70 6 Midnight Lilly 120 5 6 6 6 6 5–½ 5–7¾ Arroyo, Jr. 34.10 2 That's a Lady 123 2 3 5–4½ 3–hd 5–4 6 6 Espinoza 15.90

1 PACIFIC WIND 4.80 3.00 2.20 3 LA FORCE (GER) 3.80 2.60 5 SPOOKY WOODS 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1) $39.20 $1 EXACTA (1-3) $7.60 $1 SUPERFECTA (1-3-5-7) $44.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-5) $6.25

Winner–Pacific Wind Ch.f.3 by Curlin out of Shag, by Dixieland Band. Bred by Sarah S. Farish (KY). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: Alesia, Sharon, Ciaglia Racing LLC, Brant, Peter M. and Savides, Dominic. Mutuel Pool $250,885 Daily Double Pool $29,768 Exacta Pool $99,505 Superfecta Pool $58,264 Trifecta Pool $86,553. Scratched–Merirosvo. $1 Pick Three (8-5-1) paid $62.50. Pick Three Pool $38,138.

PACIFIC WIND bobbled at the start, pulled and came a bit off the rail on the first turn, tugged her way between horses early on the backstretch then stalked just off the inside, went up between foes again into the second turn then was shuffled back some, came out leaving that turn and three deep into the stretch, bid three wide in midstretch, gained the advantage past the eighth pole and won clear under urging. LA FORCE (GER) also bobbled some at the start, angled in and pressed then stalked the pace inside, came out into the stretch, bid again between rivals in midstretch, could not match the winner late but was clearly second best. SPOOKY WOODS had speed between horses then dueled a bit off the rail, inched away and angled in nearing the second turn, fought back inside in the stretch and bested the others. TIME FOR EBBY pressed the pace three deep then outside a rival, dropped back leaving the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. MIDNIGHT LILLY settled a bit off the rail, came out into the stretch and lacked a further response. THAT'S A LADY bobbled at the start, chased outside a rival then three deep, dropped back on the second turn and gave way.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.85 47.76 1:12.34 1:24.23 1:35.84

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 11 Casino Red 120 11 4 8–2 7–½ 5–hd 3–hd 1–½ Bejarano 7.20 5 Ippodamia's Girl 123 5 1 1–1 1–1 1–1 1–2 2–2¼ Theriot 10.80 12 Paved 120 12 12 10–2 10–½ 9–hd 9–½ 3–nk Prat 9.70 7 Scat Home Lady 120 7 5 3–1 2–1½ 2–hd 4–1½ 4–1¼ Espinoza 3.90 9 Blessed Union 120 9 8 7–hd 8–1 10–3 10–3 5–ns Van Dyke 7.70 1 Conformation 120 1 2 2–hd 3–1 3–1 2–hd 6–hd Gutierrez 66.80 3 Polished 120 3 9 11–2 11–1½ 11–1½ 11–1½ 7–hd Smith 2.70 10 Temple Princess 120 10 11 9–2½ 9–2½ 7–1 5–hd 8–½ Pena 4.60 6 Rag Top 120 6 6 5–1½ 5–1½ 4–1 6–hd 9–½ Roman 18.30 2 Sudden Light 120 2 3 4–½ 4–hd 6–hd 8–hd 10–½ Pereira 102.90 4 All Net 120 4 7 6–1½ 6–1 8–½ 7–1½ 11–2½ T Baze 34.90 8 Harmony Victory 120 8 10 12 12 12 12 12 Blanc 55.10

11 CASINO RED (IRE) 16.40 9.00 6.00 5 IPPODAMIA'S GIRL 9.20 5.80 12 PAVED 8.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-11) $35.40 $1 EXACTA (11-5) $89.30 $1 SUPERFECTA (11-5-12-7) $4,322.40 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (11-5-12-7-9) $23,724.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-5-12) $480.75

Winner–Casino Red (IRE) Ch.f.2 by Tamayuz (GB) out of Casina Valadier (IRE), by Fath. Bred by Ringfort Stud (IRE). Trainer: Patrick Gallagher. Owner: Day, David and Fisher, Derrick. Mutuel Pool $394,486 Daily Double Pool $119,045 Exacta Pool $206,786 Superfecta Pool $120,849 Super High Five Pool $24,558 Trifecta Pool $152,785. Scratched–Biscate, Time to Play. $1 Pick Three (5-1-11) paid $176.50. Pick Three Pool $134,306. 50-Cent Pick Four (8/9-5-1-11) 2757 tickets with 4 correct paid $201.60. Pick Four Pool $728,387. $2 Pick Six (3-6-8/9-5-1-11) 7 tickets with 6 correct paid $10,205.80. Pick Six Pool $133,731. $2 Pick Six (3-6-8/9-5-1-11) 159 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $96.20. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (3-6-8/9-5-1-11) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $37,855.

CASINO RED (IRE) angled in and settled outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch, rallied under urging and surged late to get up nearing the wire. IPPODAMIA'S GIRL sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside, kicked clear in the stretch and held on well but was caught late. PAVED broke a bit slowly, angled in and settled outside a rival then inside on the backstretch, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and just got the show. SCAT HOME LADY stalked outside a rival then off the rail to the stretch, was between foes in midstretch and lost third late. BLESSED UNION angled in and settled inside, went between foes on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. CONFORMATION saved ground stalking the pace, was in tight into the second turn, came out into the stretch then lacked the needed response toward the inside. POLISHED settled inside then outside a rival, came out off the rail on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late bid four wide on the line. TEMPLE PRINCESS a bit slow to begin, angled in and settled inside then a bit off the rail, went three wide on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and also could not offer the needed late kick. RAG TOP stalked three deep then outside a rival, went three wide again on the second turn and into the stretch and did not rally. SUDDEN LIGHT close up stalking the pace a bit off the rail to the stretch, weakened in the final furlong. ALL NET saved ground stalking the pace, steadied off heels into the second turn, continued inside and also weakened. HARMONY VICTORY broke a bit slowly, settled a bit off the rail then inside, continued just off the inside on the second turn, came out in the stretch and was not a threat.