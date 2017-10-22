Racing! Musical theater and horses, what a combination

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter where you can expect the unexpected.
So I wondered what to write about today. I could review the eight, yes, count them, eight stakes races at Belmont. Or, the seven stakes at Stronach-owned Laurel. Or, the one ungraded Cal-bred stakes at Stronach-owned Santa Anita. (Yes, that’s a shot.)
Or I could talk about going to the theater on Friday night. My wife and I went to see “On Your Feet!,” which is the story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan. I had seen it in New York, but now it’s on its national tour. (If you’re on the aisle, you may end up in a conga line.)
It got me thinking about the best song ever written about horse racing that made it to Broadway, none of which were in “On Your Feet!”
It’s easy as Secretariat in the Belmont. It’s called “Fugue for Tinhorns.” Never heard of it? Oh yeah, you have. You just didn’t know what it was called. Neither did I until I looked it up. If you do one thing today, play it here. It will make you smile.
The clip is from the movie but it debuted on Broadway in 1950. It’s from the musical “Guys and Dolls,” which has a strong gambling undertone to it. It still holds up pretty well. I saw it in Chicago and at the Hollywood Bowl, which you should do whenever that venue does theater.
If you didn’t click on the link and are still wondering, it starts: “I got the horse right here, the name is Paul Revere. And here's a guy that says if the weather's clear, can do. Can do. This guy says the horse can do. If he says the horse can do. Can do. Can do.”
So, it’s three guys all saying they have the winner. Nicely Johnson says it’s Paul Revere. Benny Southstreet calls it for Valentine and Rusty Charlie says it’s Epitaph.
Who wins? We don’t know, but here’s betting it was none of the three.
Got your favorite horse song from Broadway, send it along. Luckily, “Equus” wasn’t a musical. Still troubled by that one.
Santa Anita review
It couldn’t repair the loss of a star 3-year-old colt earlier in the week, but owners Paul and Zillah Reddam, trainer Doug O’Neill and jockey Mario Gutierrez could all take some solace in a surprise win in the California Flag Handicap. B Squared, making his first trip down the 6½-furlong downhill turf course, rallied in the stretch to beat Richard’s Boy by half-a-length. On Thursday, these connections euthanized Irap, who was injured after finishing second in the Pennsylvania Derby. B Squared had recently been running in dirt races, such as the Oklahoma Derby and West Virginia Derby. He was winless in his last five starts.
“This was exciting,” Paul Reddam told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “We were hoping this would help [shortening up to a sprint and moving to turf] and it did. Going 11/8 miles, he just doesn’t seem to finish. It looks like we’ve found the right thing for him now.
“So now the question is, is it the shortening or the surface, since we did the double switch. We’ll find out I guess. We’ll sprint on the dirt and see if routing was what was making him not as effective as he could be.”
B Squared sire is Square Eddie, who was more of a sprinter.
“Square Eddie will get all of our mares, which is probably in the 30s,” Reddam said. “And maybe just a handful after that. He’s priced ($25,000 stud fee) so that not too many people come to him. It’s kind of an odd strategy but the farm he’s at can only handle so much. If you want to breed to him, great. If you don’t, then you have to beat him.”
Santa Anita preview
The best race on a fairly average card is the third race, the $70,000 Anoakia Stakes for 2-year-old fillies, It’s got only five starters so you wonder if they moved it up in the card to keep it out of the pick six, which starts in the fourth race. Chatty us the 9-5 morning-line favorite. This will be her third race after a second in her debut and then she won her second race by five lengths. Main competition will come from Bob Baffert-trained Just A Smidge, who after winning her first race, finished fifth in two straight Grade 1 races.
The best part of the nine-race program is four turf races, the first, fourth, sixth and eighth. The field sizes, in order of races is: 9, 6, 5, 8, 8, 9, 7, 11 (2 also eligible), 13.
Elsewhere review
Here’s a look at what big races, or if not big then graded or worth more than $100K, ran on Saturday.
Belmont: Maid of the Mist Stakes, $250,000, fillies, 2-year-olds, 1 mile. Winner: Berning Rose ($16.80 to win)
Laurel: Maryland Million Nursery, $100,000, 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Winner: Clever Mind ($16.80)
Belmont: Iroquis Stakes, $150,000, fillies and mares, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Absatootly ($24.20)
Laurel: Maryland Million Sprint, $100,000, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Blu Moon Ace ($2.80)
Belmont: Ticonderoga Stakes, $200,000, fillies and mares, 3 and up, 11/16 miles on the turf. Winner: Fifty Five ($7.10)
Belmont: Empire Classic Stakes, $300,000, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Twisted Tom ($4.10)
Belmont: Sleepy Hollow Stakes, $250,000, 2-year-olds, 1 mile. Winner: Evaluator ($40.20)
Laurel: Maryland Million Lassie, $100,000, fillies, 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Winner: Limited View ($7.60)
Laurel: Maryland Million Distaff, $100,000, fillies and mares, 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Crabcakes ($2.40)
Laurel: Maryland Million Turf, $125,000, 3 and up, 1 mile on the turf. Winner: Spartianos ($7.60)
Belmont: Hudson Stakes, $150,000, 3 and up, 6½ furlongs. Winner: Ostrolenka ($11.60)
Laurel: Maryland Million Ladies, $125,000, fillies and mares, 3 and up, 11/8 on the turf. Winner: My Sistersledge ($13.20)
Belmont: Mohawk Stakes, $200,000, 3 and up, 11/16 miles on the turf. Winner: Black Tide ($10.20)
Woodbine: Bunty Lawless Stakes, $125,000, 3 and up, 1 mile on the turf. Winner: Mr. Havercamp ($4.30)
Laurel: Maryland Million Classic, $150,000, 3 and up, 11/8 miles. Winner: Bonus Points ($8.40)
Belmont: Empire Distaff Stakes, $250,000, fillies and mares, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Verdant Pastures ($8.10)
Keeneland: Lexus Raven Run Stakes, Grade 2, $250,000, fillies, 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Winner:Tequillita, Miss Sunset ($8.80)
Elsewhere preview
Not much to talk about for Sunday, but this is the best. All times are PDT.
1:13 Belmont: English Channel Stakes, $100,000, 3-year-olds, 1 mile on the turf. Favorite: You’re To Blame (2-1)
1:54 Woodbine: Carotene Stakes, $125,000, fillies, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles on the turf. Favorite: Inflexibility (4-5)
1:57 Keeneland: Rood & Riddle Dowager Stakes, Grade 3, $125,000, fillies and mares, 3 and up, 1½ on the turf. Favorite: Grateful (5-2)
Jeff Nahill's SA spot play
EIGHTH RACE: #3 Spiritual Warrior (6-1)
Just throw out that last race at Del Mar as this 3-year-old wanted no part of sprinting. He wants to go long as he did in breaking his maiden and as he does here for trainer Phil D'Amato, who is 20% with horses on the turf. This horse has been gelded since that last race and keep an eye on the first race today. If Chief Hossa wins, give extra credit to this starter because that would be three next out winners out of that Del Mar sprint. Good turf jockey Drayden Van Dyke keeps the mount.
Saturday’s result: Paved, at 9-1, trailed the field until the top of the stretch and then made a nice run to finish third in her career debut in the ninth race.
Jeff Nahill is a quality editor for the San Diego Union-Tribune. He can be reached at jeff.nahill@sduniontribune.com. For other selections go to his blog: fromthewinnerscircle.me
Ed Burgart’s LA spot play
FOURTH RACE: #1 Devil In A Blue Suit (7-2)
The 2-year-old gelding leveled with big strides during the final 1/8 of last third-place maiden outing at shorter distance while only making second lifetime start. The favorite, #6 Fire And Sass (8-5), regressed with no visible excuses in last fourth-place try.
Final thought
Still looking to jump the circulation of this newsletter. Can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.
Any thoughts, drop me an email at john.cherwa@latimes.com or feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.
Now, the star of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, October 21.
Copyright 2017 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 14th day of a 19-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $19,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.32 45.40 1:10.42 1:17.12
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Indavidualist
|124
|1
|2
|2–1
|1–½
|1–2½
|1–4
|Elliott
|0.20
|5
|Gentrified
|122
|4
|6
|6–½
|6–1
|4–3
|2–¾
|Prat
|4.60
|2
|Lindante
|124
|2
|5
|3–½
|3–2½
|3–2
|3–2¼
|T Baze
|10.00
|8
|Real Big Deal
|117
|7
|1
|1–hd
|2–1
|2–1
|4–3¾
|Roman
|14.50
|6
|Gunslinger
|122
|5
|4
|7
|7
|7
|5–3¼
|Pena
|60.00
|4
|Chromium
|117
|3
|3
|4–2
|4–hd
|6–1½
|6–hd
|Fuentes
|34.10
|7
|Mimis Big Boy
|124
|6
|7
|5–hd
|5–1½
|5–½
|7
|Pereira
|27.40
|1
|INDAVIDUALIST
|2.40
|2.20
|2.10
|5
|GENTRIFIED
|3.20
|2.40
|2
|LINDANTE
|3.20
|$1 EXACTA (1-5)
|$3.20
|$1 SUPERFECTA (1-5-2-8)
|$22.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-2)
|$4.60
Winner–Indavidualist Dbb.g.4 by Kantharos out of Lyin Goddess, by Boston Harbor. Bred by Manuel Rosales & Ivan Hernandez (FL). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Thrash, Ike and Dawn. Mutuel Pool $185,587 Exacta Pool $100,778 Superfecta Pool $54,455 Trifecta Pool $76,039. Claimed–Indavidualist by Kendall Mann. Trainer: Gary Stute. Claimed–Lindante by Ferraro, Kyle, Huston Racing Stable and Mann, Kendall. Trainer: Gary Stute. Scratched–Giro Candito.
INDAVIDUALIST had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away into the stretch, kicked clear under an energetic hand ride and was under a snug hold late. GENTRIFIED angled in and saved ground chasing the pace and went up the rail for the place. LINDANTE close up stalking the pace just off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and was outfinished for second. REAL BIG DEAL sped to the early lead off the rail, angled in and dueled outside the winner, drifted out a bit into the stretch, was between horses in deep stretch and weakened, then did not return to be unsaddled and was vanned off. GUNSLINGER chased between horses then off the rail, angled to the inside in the stretch and did not rally. CHROMIUM stalked outside a rival then off the rail, came out a bit into the stretch and weakened. MIMIS BIG BOY broke slowly, chased three deep then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened.
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.47 46.28 58.89 1:05.73
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Italiano
|120
|3
|2
|1–½
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–ns
|Smith
|7.40
|5
|Concur
|120
|4
|1
|2–hd
|2–½
|2–3
|2–1¼
|Prat
|5.40
|2
|Greyvitos
|120
|2
|6
|6–1½
|6–1½
|4–hd
|3–hd
|Espinoza
|4.60
|8
|Curly's Rocket
|120
|7
|4
|5–2
|5–1
|3–1½
|4–5¾
|Van Dyke
|4.30
|6
|Blame the Rider
|120
|5
|5
|3–hd
|3–hd
|6–2
|5–½
|Gutierrez
|3.20
|7
|Crazy Uncle Rick
|120
|6
|3
|4–hd
|4–1½
|5–1
|6–½
|Maldonado
|2.80
|1
|Big and Loud
|120
|1
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Mn Garcia
|18.30
|4
|ITALIANO
|16.80
|7.20
|4.40
|5
|CONCUR
|6.80
|4.00
|2
|GREYVITOS
|3.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-4)
|$24.80
|$1 EXACTA (4-5)
|$46.60
|$1 SUPERFECTA (4-5-2-8)
|$937.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-2)
|$114.15
Winner–Italiano B.c.2 by Twirling Candy out of Personal Sunset, by Belong to Me. Bred by Al Graziani (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: Al Graziani. Mutuel Pool $243,348 Daily Double Pool $42,068 Exacta Pool $135,615 Superfecta Pool $47,478 Trifecta Pool $74,221. Scratched–Getaloadofthis.
ITALIANO angled in and dueled inside, fought back a bit off the rail in the stretch and gamely prevailed under left handed urging. CONCUR dueled between horses on the backstretch and turn, battled outside the winner into and through a long drive and continued gamely to thee end. GREYVITOS angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, drifted out a bit from the whip in deep stretch and edged a rival for the show. CURLY'S ROCKET pressed the pace five wide on the backstretch and into the turn, fell back outside on the turn, came four wide into the stretch, drifted in some and was edged for third. BLAME THE RIDER dueled three deep between horses, dropped back just off the rail into the stretch, was between foes nearing midstretch and weakened. CRAZY UNCLE RICK prompted the pace four wide between horses, stalked three wide into the stretch and also weakened. BIG AND LOUD a bit slow into stride, was sent inside then taken off the rail to chase the pace, swung four wide into the stretch and lacked a further response.
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 22.56 45.24 1:08.97 1:21.06 1:32.92
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Spanish Hombre
|122
|5
|4
|2–hd
|2–½
|2–2½
|1–1
|1–3¾
|Bejarano
|2.00
|3
|Defiantly
|122
|3
|2
|5–2½
|5–2
|5–2
|4–2
|2–2¼
|Blanc
|10.60
|4
|Rocket Fuel
|122
|4
|5
|3–hd
|4–4½
|4–1½
|3–½
|3–½
|Maldonado
|9.40
|7
|General Ike
|122
|7
|1
|1–2
|1–3
|1–1
|2–2
|4–hd
|T Baze
|5.80
|1
|Excessive Kid
|122
|1
|6
|6–6
|6–8
|6
|6
|5–2
|Nakatani
|2.60
|6
|Conquest Sabre Cat
|122
|6
|3
|4–4½
|3–2½
|3–hd
|5–hd
|6
|Gonzalez
|3.70
|2
|Verraco
|122
|2
|7
|7
|7
|dnf
|Espinoza
|27.50
|5
|SPANISH HOMBRE
|6.00
|3.60
|3.00
|3
|DEFIANTLY
|8.40
|5.20
|4
|ROCKET FUEL
|5.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5)
|$49.80
|$1 EXACTA (5-3)
|$26.10
|$1 SUPERFECTA (5-3-4-7)
|$710.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-4)
|$88.80
Winner–Spanish Hombre Dbb.g.4 by Spaniard out of My Kitty, by Catienus. Bred by Chad Austin Reed (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Mansor, Tom, Next Wave Racing, Robershaw, Richie and Baltas, Richard. Mutuel Pool $196,060 Daily Double Pool $25,317 Exacta Pool $112,289 Superfecta Pool $42,778 Trifecta Pool $74,479. Claimed–Spanish Hombre by Chris Curtis. Trainer: Jack Carava. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (1-4-5) paid $31.60. Pick Three Pool $60,476.
SPANISH HOMBRE stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter into the stretch, took the lead in upper stretch, inched away in midstretch and won clear under some urging and a hold late. DEFIANTLY saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and gained the place. ROCKET FUEL stalked the pace inside, came out into the stretch and just held third. GENERAL IKE had speed outside foes then angled in on the first turn, came out into the backstretch then found the rail again and inched away, fought back inside into the stretch and weakened but was edged for the show. EXCESSIVE KID broke a bit slowly, came off the rail in the run to the first turn, chased just off the inside, swung out into the stretch and put in a late bid at a minor award. CONQUEST SABRE CAT stalked three deep then outside a rival, continued off the rail on the second turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. VERRACO stumbled at the start, settled off the rail, drifted out while being pulled up on the second turn and was vanned off.
FOURTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $27,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.32 46.50 59.72 1:13.68
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Willows Babe
|113
|3
|2
|6–hd
|5–3
|2–hd
|1–ns
|Solis
|0.90
|5
|Dialed to Go
|120
|5
|3
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–2½
|2–5½
|Pereira
|6.10
|7
|Miss Kitaen
|115
|7
|7
|4–hd
|3–hd
|5–6
|3–¾
|Roman
|4.20
|4
|Millie Joel
|120
|4
|8
|2–hd
|2–hd
|3–hd
|4–2¼
|Elliott
|22.60
|8
|La Chepis
|114
|8
|1
|5–3
|4–4
|4–½
|5–1¼
|Fuentes
|3.10
|1
|Dovetail
|120
|1
|4
|7–6
|7–½
|6–½
|6–1
|Risenhoover
|25.70
|6
|Justabean
|120
|6
|6
|8
|8
|7–4
|7–13
|Boulanger
|93.10
|2
|Ryan's Star
|120
|2
|5
|3–hd
|6–2
|8
|8
|Pena
|74.80
|3
|WILLOWS BABE
|3.80
|2.60
|2.10
|5
|DIALED TO GO
|4.80
|3.00
|7
|MISS KITAEN
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3)
|$10.60
|$1 EXACTA (3-5)
|$8.10
|$1 SUPERFECTA (3-5-7-4)
|$111.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-7)
|$11.75
Winner–Willows Babe B.f.2 by Gemologist out of Among the Willows, by Brahms. Bred by Crusader Racing Inc (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Arslanian, Harry and Arslanian, Mrs. Harry. Mutuel Pool $263,024 Daily Double Pool $21,520 Exacta Pool $170,587 Superfecta Pool $93,255 Trifecta Pool $126,751. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (4-5-3) paid $36.90. Pick Three Pool $24,638.
WILLOWS BABE chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, swung four wide into the stretch, drifted in and out from the whip in the final furlong but surged late to get up in the final stride. DIALED TO GO dueled between horses, inched clear in the stretch, drifted in late and held on well but was caught on the line. MISS KITAEN forced the pace four wide between foes then three deep between rivals on the turn, continued between horses in midstretch and edged a rival for the show. MILLIE JOEL dueled between horses then inside on the turn and into the stretch, continued along the rail in the drive and was edged for third. LA CHEPIS pressed the pace five wide then four wide on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. DOVETAIL chased inside, came out on the turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed response. JUSTABEAN dropped back off the rail then angled in on the backstretch, saved ground thereafter to no avail. RYAN'S STAR went up inside to duel for the lead, dropped back on the turn, was between horses into the stretch and gave way.
FIFTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'California Flag H.'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.64 43.22 1:05.47 1:11.38
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|B Squared
|117
|6
|3
|4–hd
|4–1
|3–2
|1–½
|Gutierrez
|7.60
|5
|Richard's Boy
|123
|5
|2
|1–½
|1–1
|1–1½
|2–1¼
|Prat
|2.20
|7
|Tribalist
|124
|7
|1
|5–1
|2–1
|2–1½
|3–3½
|Espinoza
|0.80
|4
|El Tovar
|116
|4
|7
|7
|7
|6–2½
|4–½
|Van Dyke
|19.80
|2
|Gold Rush Dancer
|123
|2
|4
|3–1
|3–1
|4–1½
|5–hd
|Nakatani
|8.90
|3
|Dr. Troutman
|117
|3
|5
|6–2½
|5–hd
|5–hd
|6–9¾
|Pedroza
|36.70
|1
|California Diamond
|118
|1
|6
|2–hd
|6–½
|7
|7
|Blanc
|20.10
|6
|B SQUARED
|17.20
|6.00
|3.40
|5
|RICHARD'S BOY
|4.20
|2.40
|7
|TRIBALIST
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6)
|$28.40
|$1 EXACTA (6-5)
|$29.80
|$1 SUPERFECTA (6-5-7-4)
|$252.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-7)
|$24.60
Winner–B Squared B.c.3 by Square Eddie out of Silar Rules, by Ten Most Wanted. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $273,112 Daily Double Pool $34,480 Exacta Pool $133,377 Superfecta Pool $70,231 Trifecta Pool $110,073. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (5-3-6) paid $55.90. Pick Three Pool $73,690. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-5-3-6) 478 tickets with 4 correct paid $201.90. Pick Four Pool $126,604. 50-Cent Pick Five (1/3-4-5-3-6) 1249 tickets with 5 correct paid $350.80. Pick Five Pool $509,421.
B SQUARED stalked between horses then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and rallied under urging to get up nearing the wire. RICHARD'S BOY bobbled at the start but broke with the field, sped to the early lead off the rail, dueled three deep then inched away and angled in, set the pace inside and held on well but was caught late. TRIBALIST stalked three deep then off the rail, continued outside a rival into the stretch and went on willingly to best the others. EL TOVAR settled a bit off the rail then three deep leaving the hill, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. GOLD RUSH DANCER went up between rivals to prompt the pace then stalked inside leaving the hill and into the stretch and weakened. DR. TROUTMAN chased a bit off the rail then outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and could not offer the needed late kick. CALIFORNIA DIAMOND saved ground chasing the pace, came out a bit into the stretch then angled back in and weakened. Rail on hill at zero.
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $27,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.58 46.65 58.86 1:11.82
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Fracas
|120
|8
|3
|4–½
|2–5
|1–½
|1–1¼
|Van Dyke
|0.90
|7
|Mischievous Song
|120
|7
|2
|2–½
|1–hd
|2–10
|2–13¼
|Espinoza
|1.70
|5
|Angelina's Heaven
|120
|5
|6
|6–hd
|5–hd
|5–5
|3–½
|Orozco
|18.00
|2
|Shook
|120
|2
|8
|7–1½
|3–hd
|3–½
|4–2¼
|Arroyo, Jr.
|6.80
|1
|Halo Girl
|124
|1
|4
|5–3
|4–hd
|4–½
|5–3¼
|Iniguez
|38.40
|4
|Misty Slew
|120
|4
|5
|8
|8
|6–1½
|6–13¼
|Pedroza
|16.50
|6
|Anuska Thunder
|120
|6
|1
|3–hd
|7–1½
|7–2½
|7–8¼
|Linares
|92.40
|3
|Novafactum
|120
|3
|7
|1–hd
|6–1½
|8
|8
|Blanc
|40.10
|8
|FRACAS
|3.80
|2.20
|2.20
|7
|MISCHIEVOUS SONG
|2.80
|2.80
|5
|ANGELINA'S HEAVEN
|4.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-8)
|$31.80
|$1 EXACTA (8-7)
|$3.70
|$1 SUPERFECTA (8-7-5-2)
|$48.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-7-5)
|$9.85
Winner–Fracas Ch.f.2 by Violence out of Palomanegra, by Grand Slam. Bred by Kendall E. Hansen, M.D. Racing, LLC &3480 Equine LLP (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Slam Dunk Racing, Bamford, Alice and Naify, Marsha. Mutuel Pool $227,491 Daily Double Pool $22,778 Exacta Pool $131,553 Superfecta Pool $74,953 Trifecta Pool $108,181. Claimed–Mischievous Song by CTR Stables LLC,Hollendorfer LLC,Team Green LLC,Todaro, George and Morrison,Alan. Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Scratched–Gray Diva.
$1 Pick Three (3-6-8) paid $26.50. Pick Three Pool $72,717.
FRACAS pressed the pace five wide then four wide on the backstretch and three deep on the turn, battled outside the runner-up leaving the turn, took a short lead into the stretch, inched away under left handed urging past midstretch and proved best. MISCHIEVOUS SONG four wide early, dueled three deep between foes, angled in on the turn, fought back inside in the stretch, could not match the winner late but clearly bested the others. ANGELINA'S HEAVEN chased outside a rival, came out four wide leaving the turn and into the stretch and edged a rival for the show. SHOOK broke slowly, settled inside, split rivals on the turn, went three deep foes leaving the turn and into the stretch and was edged for third. HALO GIRL pressed then stalked the pace inside, split rivals leaving the turn, continued a bit off the rail into the stretch and weakened. MISTY SLEW settled off the rail then a bit off the fence on the turn and into the stretch and went by tiring rivals in the stretch. ANUSKA THUNDER went up between horses to duel for the lead, dropped back nearing and on the turn, continued outside a rival and gave way. NOVAFACTUM pulled her way between horses to duel for the lead, dropped back inside on the turn and had nothing left for the stretch while being eased late.
SEVENTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $19,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 22.07 44.97 1:10.88 1:17.95
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Swiss Minister
|122
|4
|2
|2–hd
|2–hd
|1–1½
|1–3¾
|Pena
|5.90
|7
|Guy Code
|122
|6
|1
|1–½
|3–3
|3–2
|2–ns
|Pereira
|2.70
|2
|Heir of Storm
|122
|2
|5
|4–hd
|5–2½
|6–4
|3–1¼
|Conner
|7.80
|1
|Frac Candy
|122
|1
|7
|6–½
|4–½
|4–1
|4–2¾
|Pedroza
|3.00
|4
|Cherubim
|122
|3
|4
|3–1½
|1–1
|2–2
|5–ns
|Mn Garcia
|4.60
|6
|Lambo Luxx
|115
|5
|6
|5–½
|7
|5–hd
|6–2
|Roman
|4.30
|8
|G. A. Betting
|122
|7
|3
|7
|6–½
|7
|7
|Chaves
|20.00
|5
|SWISS MINISTER
|13.80
|6.20
|4.20
|7
|GUY CODE
|4.60
|3.60
|2
|HEIR OF STORM
|5.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-5)
|$33.20
|$1 EXACTA (5-7)
|$23.20
|$1 SUPERFECTA (5-7-2-1)
|$397.10
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-2)
|$58.55
Winner–Swiss Minister Dbb.g.4 by Lucky Pulpit out of Alpine Echo, by Swiss Yodeler. Bred by Heinz H. Steinmann (CA). Trainer: Genaro Vallejo. Owner: Battle Born Racing Stable, Casucci, Vito, and Ferrera, Nick. Mutuel Pool $307,659 Daily Double Pool $25,542 Exacta Pool $151,712 Superfecta Pool $83,140 Trifecta Pool $121,109. Scratched–Sweetwater Gal.
$1 Pick Three (6-8-5) paid $183.10. Pick Three Pool $50,364.
SWISS MINISTER prompted the pace between horses then stalked a bit off the rail on the turn, re-bid alongside a rival into the stretch, took the lead, inched away in midstretch and won clear under urging. GUY CODE had speed three deep to set a pressured pace then stalked outside the winner on the turn, came out some into the stretch and edged a rival for the place. HEIR OF STORM chased a bit off the rail then between foes, continued outside a rival on the turn, came out into the stretch and was edged for second. FRAC CANDY a bit slow into stride, chased inside, came a bit off the rail on the turn, angled out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. CHERUBIM went up inside to press the pace, took the lead leaving the backstretch, inched away on the turn, dueled again into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. LAMBO LUXX chased between horses then a bit off the rail into and on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. G. A. BETTING settled outside then chased three deep, continued outside rival into and on the turn and weakened in the drive.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.82 48.01 1:12.65 1:38.25 1:44.66
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Pacific Wind
|120
|1
|4
|4–hd
|5–4½
|4–1½
|2–hd
|1–1¾
|Bejarano
|1.40
|3
|La Force
|120
|3
|5
|3–1
|4–1
|2–hd
|1–hd
|2–1½
|Gonzalez
|3.90
|5
|Spooky Woods
|120
|4
|2
|1–½
|1–½
|1–2
|3–5
|3–9¼
|Prat
|1.20
|7
|Time for Ebby
|123
|6
|1
|2–hd
|2–1
|3–1½
|4–7
|4–5¾
|T Baze
|24.70
|6
|Midnight Lilly
|120
|5
|6
|6
|6
|6
|5–½
|5–7¾
|Arroyo, Jr.
|34.10
|2
|That's a Lady
|123
|2
|3
|5–4½
|3–hd
|5–4
|6
|6
|Espinoza
|15.90
|1
|PACIFIC WIND
|4.80
|3.00
|2.20
|3
|LA FORCE (GER)
|3.80
|2.60
|5
|SPOOKY WOODS
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1)
|$39.20
|$1 EXACTA (1-3)
|$7.60
|$1 SUPERFECTA (1-3-5-7)
|$44.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-5)
|$6.25
Winner–Pacific Wind Ch.f.3 by Curlin out of Shag, by Dixieland Band. Bred by Sarah S. Farish (KY). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: Alesia, Sharon, Ciaglia Racing LLC, Brant, Peter M. and Savides, Dominic. Mutuel Pool $250,885 Daily Double Pool $29,768 Exacta Pool $99,505 Superfecta Pool $58,264 Trifecta Pool $86,553. Scratched–Merirosvo.
$1 Pick Three (8-5-1) paid $62.50. Pick Three Pool $38,138.
PACIFIC WIND bobbled at the start, pulled and came a bit off the rail on the first turn, tugged her way between horses early on the backstretch then stalked just off the inside, went up between foes again into the second turn then was shuffled back some, came out leaving that turn and three deep into the stretch, bid three wide in midstretch, gained the advantage past the eighth pole and won clear under urging. LA FORCE (GER) also bobbled some at the start, angled in and pressed then stalked the pace inside, came out into the stretch, bid again between rivals in midstretch, could not match the winner late but was clearly second best. SPOOKY WOODS had speed between horses then dueled a bit off the rail, inched away and angled in nearing the second turn, fought back inside in the stretch and bested the others. TIME FOR EBBY pressed the pace three deep then outside a rival, dropped back leaving the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. MIDNIGHT LILLY settled a bit off the rail, came out into the stretch and lacked a further response. THAT'S A LADY bobbled at the start, chased outside a rival then three deep, dropped back on the second turn and gave way.
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.85 47.76 1:12.34 1:24.23 1:35.84
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|11
|Casino Red
|120
|11
|4
|8–2
|7–½
|5–hd
|3–hd
|1–½
|Bejarano
|7.20
|5
|Ippodamia's Girl
|123
|5
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–2
|2–2¼
|Theriot
|10.80
|12
|Paved
|120
|12
|12
|10–2
|10–½
|9–hd
|9–½
|3–nk
|Prat
|9.70
|7
|Scat Home Lady
|120
|7
|5
|3–1
|2–1½
|2–hd
|4–1½
|4–1¼
|Espinoza
|3.90
|9
|Blessed Union
|120
|9
|8
|7–hd
|8–1
|10–3
|10–3
|5–ns
|Van Dyke
|7.70
|1
|Conformation
|120
|1
|2
|2–hd
|3–1
|3–1
|2–hd
|6–hd
|Gutierrez
|66.80
|3
|Polished
|120
|3
|9
|11–2
|11–1½
|11–1½
|11–1½
|7–hd
|Smith
|2.70
|10
|Temple Princess
|120
|10
|11
|9–2½
|9–2½
|7–1
|5–hd
|8–½
|Pena
|4.60
|6
|Rag Top
|120
|6
|6
|5–1½
|5–1½
|4–1
|6–hd
|9–½
|Roman
|18.30
|2
|Sudden Light
|120
|2
|3
|4–½
|4–hd
|6–hd
|8–hd
|10–½
|Pereira
|102.90
|4
|All Net
|120
|4
|7
|6–1½
|6–1
|8–½
|7–1½
|11–2½
|T Baze
|34.90
|8
|Harmony Victory
|120
|8
|10
|12
|12
|12
|12
|12
|Blanc
|55.10
|11
|CASINO RED (IRE)
|16.40
|9.00
|6.00
|5
|IPPODAMIA'S GIRL
|9.20
|5.80
|12
|PAVED
|8.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-11)
|$35.40
|$1 EXACTA (11-5)
|$89.30
|$1 SUPERFECTA (11-5-12-7)
|$4,322.40
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (11-5-12-7-9)
|$23,724.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-5-12)
|$480.75
Winner–Casino Red (IRE) Ch.f.2 by Tamayuz (GB) out of Casina Valadier (IRE), by Fath. Bred by Ringfort Stud (IRE). Trainer: Patrick Gallagher. Owner: Day, David and Fisher, Derrick. Mutuel Pool $394,486 Daily Double Pool $119,045 Exacta Pool $206,786 Superfecta Pool $120,849 Super High Five Pool $24,558 Trifecta Pool $152,785. Scratched–Biscate, Time to Play.
$1 Pick Three (5-1-11) paid $176.50. Pick Three Pool $134,306. 50-Cent Pick Four (8/9-5-1-11) 2757 tickets with 4 correct paid $201.60. Pick Four Pool $728,387. $2 Pick Six (3-6-8/9-5-1-11) 7 tickets with 6 correct paid $10,205.80. Pick Six Pool $133,731. $2 Pick Six (3-6-8/9-5-1-11) 159 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $96.20. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (3-6-8/9-5-1-11) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $37,855.
CASINO RED (IRE) angled in and settled outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch, rallied under urging and surged late to get up nearing the wire. IPPODAMIA'S GIRL sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside, kicked clear in the stretch and held on well but was caught late. PAVED broke a bit slowly, angled in and settled outside a rival then inside on the backstretch, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and just got the show. SCAT HOME LADY stalked outside a rival then off the rail to the stretch, was between foes in midstretch and lost third late. BLESSED UNION angled in and settled inside, went between foes on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. CONFORMATION saved ground stalking the pace, was in tight into the second turn, came out into the stretch then lacked the needed response toward the inside. POLISHED settled inside then outside a rival, came out off the rail on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late bid four wide on the line. TEMPLE PRINCESS a bit slow to begin, angled in and settled inside then a bit off the rail, went three wide on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and also could not offer the needed late kick. RAG TOP stalked three deep then outside a rival, went three wide again on the second turn and into the stretch and did not rally. SUDDEN LIGHT close up stalking the pace a bit off the rail to the stretch, weakened in the final furlong. ALL NET saved ground stalking the pace, steadied off heels into the second turn, continued inside and also weakened. HARMONY VICTORY broke a bit slowly, settled a bit off the rail then inside, continued just off the inside on the second turn, came out in the stretch and was not a threat.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|10,124
|$1,238,587
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$2,192,579
|Out of State
|N/A
|$5,690,615
|TOTAL
|10,124
|$9,121,781
Santa Anita Entries for Sunday, October 22.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 15th day of a 19-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $30,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Irish Goodbye
|Stewart Elliott
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|6-1
|2
|Supreme Venture
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Peter Miller
|10-1
|3
|Chief Hosa
|Evin Roman
|117
|Adam Kitchingman
|3-1
|4
|Fly to Mars
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Peter Miller
|8-1
|5
|Waldorf
|Gary Stevens
|120
|Mark Glatt
|5-2
|6
|Proudtobesicilian
|Brandon Boulanger
|120
|Robert A. Bean
|50-1
|7
|Reverend Al
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Blake R. Heap
|8-1
|8
|Awesome Heights
|Corey Nakatani
|120
|Neil D. Drysdale
|3-1
|9
|Have Some Pride
|Brayan Pena
|120
|Sean McCarthy
|20-1
SECOND RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Mesa Sky
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Peter Miller
|5-2
|62,500
|2
|Hot Sean
|Martin Pedroza
|120
|Bob Baffert
|5-2
|3
|The Critical Way
|Austin Solis
|113
|Mick Ruis
|5-1
|4
|Aristocratic
|Ruben Fuentes
|113
|Victor L. Garcia
|8-1
|5
|Edwards Going Left
|Tyler Baze
|122
|John W. Sadler
|2-1
|6
|Gonna Fly Now
|Evin Roman
|117
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|8-1
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $70,000. 'Anoakia Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Chatty
|Tyler Baze
|118
|Michael W. McCarthy
|9-5
|2
|Secret Spice
|Rafael Bejarano
|118
|Richard Baltas
|7-2
|3
|Artistic Diva
|Victor Espinoza
|118
|John W. Sadler
|4-1
|4
|Just a Smidge
|Drayden Van Dyke
|118
|Bob Baffert
|2-1
|5
|Steph Being Steph
|Stewart Elliott
|118
|Brian J. Koriner
|5-1
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $75,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Ritzy A. P.
|Flavien Prat
|119
|Dan Blacker
|5-2
|2
|Allaboutmike
|Edwin Maldonado
|119
|Peter Miller
|5-1
|75,000
|3
|Hootie
|Victor Espinoza
|119
|Michael W. McCarthy
|6-1
|4
|Buckys Pick
|Evin Roman
|114
|Victor L. Garcia
|6-1
|5
|Bacoli
|Ruben Fuentes
|119
|Mick Ruis
|12-1
|6
|Royal Opera House
|Tiago Pereira
|119
|Dan Blacker
|10-1
|75,000
|7
|Kencumin
|Rafael Bejarano
|119
|Peter Eurton
|2-1
|8
|Swinging Star
|Corey Nakatani
|119
|Tim Yakteen
|12-1
FIFTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Bella Sierra
|Santiago Gonzalez
|124
|Javier Jose Sierra
|10-1
|2
|In Heat
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|J. Eric Kruljac
|6-1
|3
|Lucky Hand
|Tyler Conner
|122
|Jorge Gutierrez
|8-1
|4
|Weather Market
|Evin Roman
|117
|Carla Gaines
|6-1
|5
|Mikenjane
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Kenneth D. Black
|7-2
|6
|Hailey Rachele
|Brayan Pena
|124
|Sam J. Scolamieri
|5-2
|7
|Biscotti Gal
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Jorge Gutierrez
|6-1
|8
|Warm It Up
|Modesto Linares
|122
|Vernon E. Aguayo
|5-1
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Ciao Bella Rosa
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Peter Miller
|7-2
|40,000
|2
|Fast Bid
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Patrick Gallagher
|5-1
|50,000
|3
|On a Toot
|Brayan Pena
|122
|Kenneth E. Nettles
|30-1
|50,000
|4
|Ourroseofthenile
|Ignacio Puglisi
|120
|Joe Herrick
|6-1
|40,000
|5
|Arrowsphere
|Evin Roman
|117
|Peter Eurton
|5-2
|50,000
|6
|Twirling Apples
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Peter Eurton
|4-1
|50,000
|7
|Victoria Falls
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Jorge Gutierrez
|8-1
|50,000
|8
|Alpha Pegasus
|Brandon Boulanger
|122
|Paula S. Capestro
|30-1
|40,000
|9
|Miz Tianjin
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|J. Eric Kruljac
|8-1
|50,000
SEVENTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Papa Turf
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|4-1
|32,000
|2
|Los Borrachos
|Maria Falgione
|112
|Jeff Mullins
|8-5
|32,000
|3
|Street Vision
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Mark Glatt
|4-1
|32,000
|4
|Magic Taste
|Sasha Risenhoover
|122
|Marcelo Polanco
|15-1
|32,000
|5
|Tough But Nice
|Brayan Pena
|122
|Hector O. Palma
|20-1
|32,000
|6
|Best Two Minutes
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|George Papaprodromou
|7-2
|32,000
|7
|Logan's Moon
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|9-2
|32,000
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance. 3 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Accountability
|Gary Stevens
|122
|Rafael Becerra
|8-1
|2
|Six Point Rack
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Mike Puype
|5-1
|3
|Spiritual Warrior
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|6-1
|4
|Packin Heat
|Brice Blanc
|124
|Daniel Dunham
|20-1
|5
|Plain Wrap
|Santiago Gonzalez
|124
|Javier Jose Sierra
|20-1
|6
|Popular Kid
|Stewart Elliott
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|4-1
|7
|The Big Train
|Corey Nakatani
|124
|Peter Miller
|6-1
|8
|Lovely Anzi
|Rafael Bejarano
|124
|Richard Baltas
|7-2
|9
|Highly Acclaimed
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Carla Gaines
|12-1
|10
|Hot Perfection
|Evin Roman
|117
|Gary Mandella
|20-1
|11
|Lymebyrd
|Martin Pedroza
|122
|Dean Pederson
|8-1
|Also Eligible
|12
|Odin
|Austin Solis
|117
|J. Eric Kruljac
|30-1
|13
|Tribal Roar
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Genaro Vallejo
|20-1
NINTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Taste's Legend
|Matt Garcia
|122
|Marsha D. Schwizer
|6-1
|20,000
|2
|Empire Ruler
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Ronald W. Ellis
|6-1
|20,000
|3
|Southern Thunder
|Martin Pedroza
|120
|Jeff Mullins
|8-1
|20,000
|4
|Colonial Power
|Rigoberto Sevilla
|112
|Hector O. Palma
|15-1
|20,000
|5
|Inhibition
|Santiago Gonzalez
|122
|James M. Cassidy
|7-2
|20,000
|6
|Orejas
|Sasha Risenhoover
|120
|Richard Baltas
|4-1
|20,000
|7
|Humid
|Saul Arias
|120
|Victor Fernandez
|50-1
|20,000
|8
|Washington Road
|Jamie Theriot
|122
|Peter Eurton
|15-1
|20,000
|9
|Fall Harvest
|Stewart Elliott
|120
|Carla Gaines
|15-1
|20,000
|10
|Close to Midnight
|Evin Roman
|115
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|8-1
|20,000
|11
|Spend It
|Brayan Pena
|120
|Rafael Becerra
|15-1
|20,000
|12
|Supreme Giant
|Ruben Fuentes
|113
|Sal Gonzalez
|20-1
|20,000
|13
|Californium
|Austin Solis
|113
|Michele Dollase
|12-1
|20,000