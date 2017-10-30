Racing! TVG's Rich Perloff should have a lot more friends of late

Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, October 29. Copyright 2017 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 19th day of a 19-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.90 43.63 1:05.82 1:11.70

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Caribou Club 122 1 8 6–1 3–hd 3–1½ 1–½ Van Dyke 2.90 5 Kristi's Copilot 124 5 6 2–½ 2–2 2–1 2–1¼ Talamo 3.40 8 Tristan's Trilogy 122 8 2 7–2½ 7–2 5–1 3–½ Blanc 3.90 2 Allaboutmike 120 2 1 1–1 1–1 1–hd 4–1 Lopez 4.60 9 Burning Brightly 122 9 7 8–7 8–8 7–hd 5–½ Prat 8.20 3 Hitters Park 122 3 4 4–1½ 4–hd 4–½ 6–ns Ochoa 10.20 6 Plate Side 122 6 9 5–hd 6–1½ 6–1 7–4¼ Gutierrez 12.10 4 Dreams of Valor 120 4 5 3–1 5–2½ 8–8 8–1¼ Maldonado 30.00 7 Arch Prince 120 7 3 9 9 9 9 T Baze 51.00

1 CARIBOU CLUB 7.80 4.20 2.80 5 KRISTI'S COPILOT 4.40 3.20 8 TRISTAN'S TRILOGY 3.20

$1 EXACTA (1-5) $18.00 $1 SUPERFECTA (1-5-8-2) $233.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-8) $43.40

Winner–Caribou Club Ch.g.3 by City Zip out of Broken Dreams, by Broken Vow. Bred by Glen Hill Farm (FL). Trainer: Thomas F. Proctor. Owner: Glen Hill Farm. Mutuel Pool $208,930 Exacta Pool $127,253 Superfecta Pool $53,427 Trifecta Pool $80,457. Scratched–none.

CARIBOU CLUB chased inside then between horses on the hill and three deep into the stretch and rallied under urging to get up in deep stretch. KRISTI'S COPILOT stalked outside a rival then off the rail, came out some in the stretch, bid outside the pacesetter in midstretch, gained a slim advantage in deep stretch and was edged late. TRISTAN'S TRILOGY chased off the rail, came three deep into the stretch, angled in some in the drive, rallied outside a rival then toward the inside to gain the show. ALLABOUTMIKE sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail, fought back in the stretch and was edged for third late. BURNING BRIGHTLY (IRE) settled outside then angled in and saved ground down the hill, continued inside in the stretch and was outfinished. HITTERS PARK angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and lacked the needed late kick between foes late. PLATE SIDE chased outside a rival then between foes, continued a bit off the rail leaving the hill and could not offer the necessary response. DREAMS OF VALOR stalked off the rail then three deep on the hill, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. ARCH PRINCE broke with the field then dropped back off the rail, angled in and saved ground down the hill and into the stretch and did not rally. Rail on hill at zero.

SECOND RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 24.00 48.97 1:14.01 1:39.32 1:45.76

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Instilled Regard 120 2 6 2–1 1–hd 1–hd 1–2½ 1–4¼ Smith 0.80 6 Midnight Soot 120 6 1 5–hd 7 5–3 4–3 2–nk Gonzalez 20.10 3 Canadian Game 120 3 2 3–½ 3–hd 3–hd 3–1 3–2¾ Gutierrez 9.50 1 Draft Pick 115 1 5 1–hd 2–1 2–1½ 2–½ 4–6¼ Roman 7.80 4 Xten 120 4 7 6–1 6–½ 6–1½ 6–18 5–2½ T Baze 6.80 7 Shane Zain 120 7 4 4–hd 4–½ 4–1½ 5–2 6 Espinoza 15.10 5 Fleetwood 120 5 3 7 5–hd 7 7 dnf Desormeaux 4.30

2 INSTILLED REGARD 3.60 2.60 2.40 6 MIDNIGHT SOOT 9.20 5.80 3 CANADIAN GAME 4.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-2) $16.40 $1 EXACTA (2-6) $23.10 $1 SUPERFECTA (2-6-3-1) $376.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-3) $52.60

Winner–Instilled Regard Dbb.c.2 by Arch out of Enhancing, by Forestry. Bred by KatieRich Farms (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: OXO Equine LLC. Mutuel Pool $161,197 Daily Double Pool $55,221 Exacta Pool $104,525 Superfecta Pool $51,548 Trifecta Pool $72,885. Scratched–none.

INSTILLED REGARD had speed between horses then dueled outside a rival, inched away into the stretch, drifted in some and drew clear under some left handed urging and steady handling late. MIDNIGHT SOOT stalked three deep on the first turn, went up four wide on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch and edged a rival for the place. CANADIAN GAME three deep early, stalked between foes then a bit off the rail to the stretch, split rivals in midstretch and was edged for second. DRAFT PICK had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the second turn and weakened in the final furlong. XTEN bobbled slightly at the start, stalked a bit off the rail then inside, came out around a rival on the second turn, angled back to the inside into the stretch and weakened. SHANE ZAIN four wide into the first turn, stalked three deep then between foes, continued three wide on the second turn and into the stretch and also weakened. FLEETWOOD tugged his way up between horses to stalk the pace, inched forward between foes on the backstretch, dropped back and drifted out on the second turn, was pulled up in the stretch, eventually jogged across the wire and was walked off.

THIRD RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $30,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.07 44.81 1:06.95 1:12.95

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Red Livy 120 2 7 1–½ 1–1 1–2½ 1–2½ T Baze 2.40 9 Midnight Swinger 122 8 2 5–hd 6–1 6–3 2–nk Van Dyke 1.30 6 Proud 'n' Ready 122 5 4 2–1 2–1 2–1 3–nk Prat 9.40 10 Velvet Jones 120 9 6 6–hd 5–1 5–hd 4–1¼ Lopez 7.00 5 Royal Astronomer 122 4 1 3–hd 4–½ 4–hd 5–nk Elliott 72.20 7 Coalinga Hills 122 6 3 4–1½ 3–hd 3–1 6–1½ Gonzalez 5.20 8 Pirate Flag 122 7 5 7–1 8–2½ 8–hd 7–¾ Blanc 43.70 4 Reckless Charm 117 3 9 8–1 7–hd 7–hd 8–1 Fuentes 24.80 2 Carrie 122 1 8 9 9 9 9 Linares 133.00

3 RED LIVY (IRE) 6.80 3.40 2.80 9 MIDNIGHT SWINGER 2.80 2.40 6 PROUD 'N' READY 4.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3) $13.20 $1 EXACTA (3-9) $8.10 $1 SUPERFECTA (3-9-6-10) $147.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-9-6) $17.85

Winner–Red Livy (IRE) Ch.f.3 by Dandy Man (IRE) out of Titus Wonder (IRE), by Titus Livius (FR). Bred by Kilnamoragh Stud (IRE). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Britt, Sam and House, Michael. Mutuel Pool $235,377 Daily Double Pool $19,739 Exacta Pool $141,862 Superfecta Pool $75,774 Trifecta Pool $100,866. Scratched–Li'l Grazen. $1 Pick Three (1-2-3) paid $26.90. Pick Three Pool $70,559. $1 Consolation Pick Three (1-2-1) paid $7.80.

RED LIVY (IRE) had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away on the hill and drew clear in the stretch under urging. MIDNIGHT SWINGER chased three deep then between horses, angled in outside a rival leaving the hill, came out some in the stretch and split foes late for the place. PROUD 'N' READY pressed the pace outside the winner then stalked off the rail, drifted out some from the whip in deep stretch and held third. VELVET JONES chased outside then three deep on the hill and four wide into the stretch and just missed the show. ROYAL ASTRONOMER stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the hill and into and through the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. COALINGA HILLS had speed outside foes then stalked three wide to the stretch, drifted in and steadied off heels in deep stretch and could not offer the necessary response. PIRATE FLAG chased a bit off the rail to the stretch, split rivals in midstretch and lacked the needed rally. RECKLESS CHARM a bit slow to begin, settled just off the rail then inside, was in tight midway on the hill, came out for room and four wide into the stretch and did not rally. CARRIE also broke a bit slowly, saved ground throughout and also lacked a rally. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the late stretch run of PROUD 'N' READY and COALINGA HILLS but made no change when they ruled both runners contributed to the incident. Rail on hill at zero.

FOURTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 22.06 45.58 58.16 1:04.93

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Pica 117 7 4 4–1½ 4–2½ 3–½ 1–½ Roman 2.60 4 Plane Lucky 122 4 2 1–hd 1–hd 1–½ 2–¾ Bejarano 0.90 3 Dissension 122 3 6 3–½ 3–2 4–3 3–3 Lopez 4.60 6 Tuscany Beauty 122 6 3 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–hd 4–nk Gutierrez 5.80 2 Ryderroo 122 2 7 6–hd 6–hd 5–hd 5–1¼ Orozco 38.70 5 Dragon Flower 122 5 1 5–hd 7 6–2 6–4½ Risenhoover 49.70 1 Run Sophia Run 122 1 5 7 5–hd 7 7 Frey 29.10

7 PICA 7.20 3.00 2.40 4 PLANE LUCKY 2.40 2.20 3 DISSENSION 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-7) $25.00 $1 EXACTA (7-4) $7.80 $1 SUPERFECTA (7-4-3-6) $56.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-4-3) $11.15

Winner–Pica Ch.m.7 by Consolidator out of Identify, by Halo. Bred by Stone Farm (KY). Trainer: Eddie Truman. Owner: Roper, James L. and Ilene A.. Mutuel Pool $244,303 Daily Double Pool $24,805 Exacta Pool $136,397 Superfecta Pool $74,814 Trifecta Pool $108,996. Claimed–Plane Lucky by Barton, Richard and Kate and Carreon, Art. Trainer: Michael Machowsky. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (2-3-7) paid $26.20. Pick Three Pool $33,741.

PICA stalked outside then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch, bid four wide under urging in midstretch, and got up three deep nearing the wire. PLANE LUCKY dueled a bit off the rail to the stretch, fought back between foes through the final furlong and held second. DISSENSION chased outside a rival then inside on the backstretch and turn and into the stretch, bid along the rail in the drive and continued willingly. TUSCANY BEAUTY dueled outside the runner-up to the stretch, battled between foes in midstretch and weakened late. RYDERROO broke slowly, settled just off the rail then went up three deep into and on the turn and into the stretch and lacked thee needed rally. DRAGON FLOWER chased between horses on the backstretch and turn, continued off the rail in the stretch and did not rally. RUN SOPHIA RUN saved ground chasing the pace throughout and weakened in the drive.

FIFTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.03 45.61 57.60 1:04.00

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Texas Wedge 120 1 1 2–1 2–1 1–hd 1–¾ Lopez 0.50 6 Warrior's Lullaby 120 6 4 1–1½ 1–1 2–5 2–3½ Maldonado 16.90 3 Neighborhood Bully 120 3 2 7 7 6–2½ 3–5¼ Van Dyke 5.60 5 Oh Man 120 5 3 3–½ 3–½ 4–hd 4–½ Risenhoover 21.50 2 Utah Ute 122 2 5 6–3½ 5–1 5–1 5–3¼ Bejarano 3.90 4 Get Em Up Scout 120 4 6 4–1½ 4–½ 3–hd 6–4½ Prat 19.90 7 Handsome Swede 120 7 7 5–hd 6–2 7 7 Talamo 24.00

1 TEXAS WEDGE 3.00 2.60 2.20 6 WARRIOR'S LULLABY 7.80 4.20 3 NEIGHBORHOOD BULLY 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-1) $11.40 $1 EXACTA (1-6) $11.30 $1 SUPERFECTA (1-6-3-5) $180.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-6-3) $20.40

Winner–Texas Wedge B.c.2 by Colonel John out of Callmenancy, by Political Force. Bred by Nancy Shuford (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Altamira Racing Stable, Rafter JR Ranch LLC, STD Racing Stable and Miller, A.. Mutuel Pool $231,982 Daily Double Pool $35,218 Exacta Pool $124,926 Superfecta Pool $62,119 Trifecta Pool $94,331. Claimed–Utah Ute by Blue Bayou Stable, Robershaw, Richie, Westside Racing and O''Neill, Doug. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (3-7-1) paid $31.60. Pick Three Pool $52,244. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-3-7-1) 4929 tickets with 4 correct paid $29.10. Pick Four Pool $188,099. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-2-3-7-1) 3169 tickets with 5 correct paid $165.95. Pick Five Pool $611,796.

TEXAS WEDGE stalked the pace a bit off the rail, bid outside the runner-up into the stretch, gained the lead in midstretch and proved best under some urging and energetic handling. WARRIOR'S LULLABY sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, came off the rail into the stretch, fought back inside the winner and continued willingly to the wire. NEIGHBORHOOD BULLY broke out and bumped a rival, chased a bit off the rail then inside into and on the turn and into the stretch, came out in upper stretch and again in midstretch and bested the others. OH MAN stalked the pace off the rail then between foes leaving the turn and into the stretch, continued between rivals in midstretch and weakened. UTAH UTE saved ground chasing the pace throughout and also weakened. GET EM UP SCOUT bumped at the break, was in a good position stalking the pace off the rail then outside a rival, went three deep leaving the turn and into the stretch and had little left for the drive. HANDSOME SWEDE chased outside, angled in alongside a rival on the turn, came out into the stretch and gave way.

SIXTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.39 43.34 1:06.36 1:12.43

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 11 Tule Fog 122 11 1 3–1 2–1 1–hd 1–½ Arias 15.30 3 Oiseau de Guerre 122 3 12 8–hd 4–½ 2–1½ 2–1¼ Stevens 1.80 10 Little Juanito 117 10 8 7–hd 9–hd 5–hd 3–½ Roman 3.20 2 New Dancer 122 2 3 9–½ 10–2½ 6–1½ 4–1 Gonzalez 22.60 5 Catfish Hunter 122 5 2 5–½ 5–1½ 3–1 5–1½ Arroyo, Jr. 5.80 4 Williston Dude 124 4 10 10–½ 8–hd 7–1 6–½ Pereira 21.00 6 Starting Bloc 122 6 6 11–½ 12 8–hd 7–¾ Prat 9.70 8 Schooley 122 8 5 1–hd 1–hd 4–½ 8–2 Lopez 10.50 7 Artistic Ab 122 7 11 12 11–hd 12 9–hd Pedroza 76.60 1 Pashito 124 1 9 4–1½ 7–1 9–1½ 10–1¾ Puglisi 95.10 9 Towards the Light 122 9 4 6–hd 6–hd 10–hd 11–5½ Maldonado 10.30 12 Chrisiscookin 122 12 7 2–½ 3–2 11–hd 12 Pena 144.90

11 TULE FOG 32.60 8.20 5.00 3 OISEAU DE GUERRE 3.80 2.60 10 LITTLE JUANITO 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-11) $63.60 $1 EXACTA (11-3) $49.50 $1 SUPERFECTA (11-3-10-2) $2,387.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-3-10) $112.20

Winner–Tule Fog Grr.c.3 by Surf Cat out of Teardownthatwall, by Free House. Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises (CA). Trainer: Javier Jose Sierra. Owner: Sherry, Carolyn and Sierra Stables, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $354,949 Daily Double Pool $35,034 Exacta Pool $227,656 Superfecta Pool $132,086 Trifecta Pool $164,692. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (7-1-11) paid $187.70. Pick Three Pool $72,214.

TULE FOG dueled between horses then outside a rival, was carried out a bit into the stretch while taking the lead and held on gamely under left handed urging. OISEAU DE GUERRE broke a bit slowly, pulled between horses chasing the pace, angled in just off the rail leaving the hill, came out four wide into the stretch, bid outside the winner in the drive and continued willingly but could not get by. LITTLE JUANITO chased outside then four wide on the hill and five wide into the stretch and edged a rival for the show. NEW DANCER chased inside, steadied in tight midway on the hill, continued between foes leaving the hill and into the stretch and was edged for third. CATFISH HUNTER pulled his way along and steadied at the right hand curved, chased between foes then inside leaving the hill and in the stretch and was outfinished. WILLISTON DUDE chased between horses then outside a rival leaving the hill, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. STARTING BLOC settled between horses then angled to the inside leaving the hill and into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. SCHOOLEY went up inside to duel for the lead, came off the inside into the stretch and weakened. ARTISTIC AB a bit slow to begin, settled outside then five wide after the right hand curve, angled in outside a rival leaving the hill and lacked the needed rally. PASHITO had speed inside then saved ground stalking the pace to the stretch and weakened. TOWARDS THE LIGHT chased between horses then three deep leaving the hill, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened. CHRISISCOOKIN dueled three deep then stalked off the rail leaving the hill, drifted five wide into the stretch and had little left in the drive. Rail on hill at zero.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 23.72 48.02 1:13.53 1:26.88 1:40.24

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Took the High Road 122 2 2 3–1 2–½ 1–hd 1–1½ 1–2¼ Talamo 3.10 8 Hotsy Dotsy 119 7 9 8–4½ 7–2 5–1½ 4–½ 2–2½ Roman 4.60 5 Dressed in Prada 122 5 3 5–1½ 4–hd 4–2½ 2–½ 3–1½ Pereira 11.10 9 Lovely Linda 122 8 4 2–hd 3–2½ 3–½ 3–hd 4–3¼ Conner 4.90 4 Tiffany Diamond 122 4 1 1–2 1–½ 2–1 5–4 5–½ Pedroza 1.80 3 Grace Hopper 112 3 8 9 9 9 8–4½ 6–nk Falgione 40.40 7 Eye of the River 122 6 7 6–hd 6–hd 7–2 7–1½ 7–1 Boulanger 91.80 10 Princess Nicole 122 9 6 4–½ 5–2 6–2½ 6–2½ 8–7¼ Pena 47.90 1 Hope She Will 122 1 5 7–hd 8–4 8–1 9 9 Maldonado 8.00

2 TOOK THE HIGH ROAD 8.20 5.00 4.20 8 HOTSY DOTSY 5.40 3.80 5 DRESSED IN PRADA 5.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-2) $137.60 $1 EXACTA (2-8) $17.50 $1 SUPERFECTA (2-8-5-9) $610.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-8-5) $85.55

Winner–Took the High Road B.f.3 by Quality Road out of Navigator, by Stormy Atlantic. Bred by Samantha Siegel (KY). Trainer: Ronald W. Ellis. Owner: Jay Em Ess Stable. Mutuel Pool $226,430 Daily Double Pool $35,978 Exacta Pool $128,945 Superfecta Pool $70,772 Trifecta Pool $94,199. Scratched–Curlina Curlina, Let Me Flatter You, Sonnet's Joy. $1 Pick Three (1-11-2) paid $140.20. Pick Three Pool $72,027.

TOOK THE HIGH ROAD stalked inside then a bit off the rail, bid between horses on the backstretch and into the second turn, took a short lead outside a rival leaving that turn, drifted out into the stretch, kicked clear, drifted in some in the drive but proved best. HOTSY DOTSY four wide into the first turn, chased three deep, continued outside on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and gained the place. DRESSED IN PRADA angled in leaving the first turn and stalked inside, came out into the stretch and bested the others. LOVELY LINDA three deep into the first turn, stalked outside the winner then bid three deep on the backstretch and most of the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. TIFFANY DIAMOND sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, dueled on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch, then weakened. GRACE HOPPER angled in and settled off the pace inside, came out into the stretch and did not rally. EYE OF THE RIVER chased between horses then a bit off the rail, continued along the fence into and on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked a further response. PRINCESS NICOLE four wide on the first turn, chased outside then angled in alongside a rival on the second turn, continued off the fence into the stretch and weakened. HOPE SHE WILL chased inside then a bit off the rail, came out on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and gave way.

EIGHTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 22.22 45.62 57.83 1:04.29

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 9 One I'm Running To 117 8 5 4–1 4–2½ 2–3 1–hd Roman 0.90 6 Black Tie 'n Tails 124 5 2 2–1 1–hd 1–hd 2–2¼ Elliott 2.40 10 True Ranger 124 9 8 8–1½ 7–2½ 4–½ 3–2½ Pereira 11.20 8 Mt. Leinster 122 7 3 5–hd 5–1 5–3 4–2¼ Pedroza 29.70 7 Cammy's Music 122 6 4 3–hd 3–½ 3–hd 5–ns Maldonado 16.80 3 Yo La Tengo 122 2 6 6–1 6–hd 6–½ 6–hd Pena 32.40 2 Liberation 117 1 11 10–½ 9–1 8–2½ 7–7¼ Solis 8.00 11 Spirit World 122 10 1 7–hd 8–2½ 9–1½ 8–nk Almanza 106.40 5 Julia's Summer 112 4 9 11 11 10–3 9–¾ Sorese 109.20 4 Proudtobesicilian 120 3 10 1–hd 2–1 7–1 10–1½ Boulanger 40.10 12 Smarty Moon 120 11 7 9–2 10–hd 11 11 Arias 69.00

9 ONE I'M RUNNING TO 3.80 2.40 2.10 6 BLACK TIE 'N TAILS 3.20 2.80 10 TRUE RANGER 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-9) $15.20 $1 EXACTA (9-6) $4.80 $1 SUPERFECTA (9-6-10-8) $114.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-6-10) $9.15

Winner–One I'm Running To B.g.3 by Ministers Wild Cat out of Home Runner, by Speightstown. Bred by Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Moran, Michael A. and Joe. Mutuel Pool $229,441 Daily Double Pool $34,789 Exacta Pool $143,766 Superfecta Pool $107,225 Trifecta Pool $121,978. Claimed–One I'm Running To by Steven Zolotas. Trainer: Anthony Saavedra. Scratched–Cal Cal Li Gowchis. $1 Pick Three (11-2-9) paid $133.30. Pick Three Pool $95,798.

ONE I'M RUNNING TO pressed the pace four wide then stalked outside into and on the turn, came three deep into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up under urging and got up late. BLACK TIE 'N TAILS had good early speed and angled in, dueled a bit off the rail then between horses and outside a rival into and on the turn, kicked away leaving the turn and into the stretch, fought back inside the winner in the final furlong and went gamely to the wire. TRUE RANGER chased off the rail then a bit off the fence on the turn, came between foes into the stretch and gained the show. MT. LEINSTER stalked outside on the backstretch and turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. CAMMY'S MUSIC dueled between rivals then stalked into and on the turn, split horses again into the stretch and weakened. YO LA TENGO saved ground stalking the pace and weakened in the stretch. LIBERATION broke slowly, settled inside, cut the corner into the stretch and improved position inside. SPIRIT WORLD chased outside then three deep, dropped back and angled in some on the turn and weakened. JULIA'S SUMMER a bit slow into stride and bumped between foes, settled outside a rival then a bit off the rail on the turn and was not a threat. PROUDTOBESICILIAN also a bit slow to begin and bumped, was sent along inside to duel for the lead, dropped back into the stretch and had little left for the drive. SMARTY MOON wide early, settled outside, dropped back off the rail and had nothing left for the drive.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Autumn Miss Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.35 45.00 1:08.58 1:20.54 1:32.66

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 11 Lull 122 11 9 2–1 2–2 2–2 1–2 1–3¼ Prat 2.20 5 Chocolate Coated 120 5 3 5–hd 6–1 7–1½ 7–1½ 2–hd Stevens 11.30 6 Storm the Hill 122 6 5 7–hd 7–½ 6–1½ 4–½ 3–nk Nakatani 8.90 4 Tapped 120 4 13 13 13 13 10–1 4–hd Smith 4.70 1 Kathy's Song 120 1 10 10–1 10–1½ 10–½ 8–½ 5–1½ T Baze 13.20 8 Spin Me a Kiss 120 8 1 3–1 3–½ 3–hd 3–hd 6–ns Maldonado 32.80 9 Meadowsweet 120 9 4 6–½ 5–1 5–½ 5–1½ 7–1 Roman 8.60 14 Almost Carla 120 13 2 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–hd 2–½ 8–ns Elliott 92.00 3 Beautiful Becca 120 3 8 8–1 8–1 8–1 9–1½ 9–1¾ Gutierrez 21.40 13 Sandy's Surprise 120 12 7 9–hd 9–½ 9–1 11–2 10–hd Espinoza 54.80 10 Reverse 120 10 6 4–2½ 4–3½ 4–2 6–1 11–¾ Van Dyke 17.30 7 Domestic Vintage 120 7 12 11–3 11–3½ 11–1 12–½ 12–½ Talamo 41.70 2 Miss Southern Miss 122 2 11 12–1½ 12–2 12–hd 13 13 Desormeaux 4.80

11 LULL 6.40 4.40 3.20 5 CHOCOLATE COATED 9.00 6.80 6 STORM THE HILL 5.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-11) $11.60 $1 EXACTA (11-5) $29.40 $1 SUPERFECTA (11-5-6-4) $892.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-5-6) $101.70

Winner–Lull B.f.3 by War Front out of Quiet Now, by Tiznow. Bred by Claiborne Farm & Adele B. Dilschneider (KY). Trainer: Christophe Clement. Owner: Claiborne Farm and Dilschneider, Adele B.. Mutuel Pool $406,427 Daily Double Pool $40,859 Exacta Pool $212,326 Superfecta Pool $111,144 Trifecta Pool $146,071. Scratched–Bernina Star. $1 Pick Three (2-9-11) paid $26.30. Pick Three Pool $97,236.

LULL stalked three deep then a bit off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter on the second turn, took the lead into the stretch, drifted in some but kicked clear under urging. CHOCOLATE COATED angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and got up for the place between foes late. STORM THE HILL chased between horses then outside a rival, came out into the stretch, drifted in some and just edged a foe for third. TAPPED broke a bit slowly, was unhurried a bit off the rail to the stretch, came out in the drive and closed willingly. KATHY'S SONG saved ground off the pace, got through inside in the stretch and finished well. SPIN ME A KISS angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, came out a bit into the stretch and lacked the necessary bid. MEADOWSWEET chased three deep on the first turn then outside a rival, found the inside on the second turn and into the stretch, steadied off heels along the rail in midstretch, got out and lacked the needed rally. ALMOST CARLA sped to the early lead outside, angled in and set the pace inside, dueled on the second turn and weakened in the drive. BEAUTIFUL BECCA chased inside, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch and did not rally. SANDY'S SURPRISE three deep on the first turn, settled outside a rival chasing the pace, came three wide into the stretch and could not summon the necessary response. REVERSE angled in and stalked outside a rival, came out into the stretch and weakened. DOMESTIC VINTAGE broke a bit slowly, chased outside a rival then just off the rail, went three deep leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. MISS SOUTHERN MISS also away a bit slowly, settled inside then outside a rival leaving the backstretch and into the second turn, swung five wide into the stretch and did not rally.

TENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.73 44.61 56.85 1:09.86

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Stealth Drone 124 5 3 3–1½ 2–3 1–4 1–nk Talamo 3.30 10 Marley's Freedom 120 10 5 8–½ 6–1 2–1 2–5¾ Desormeaux 1.40 9 Ruby Trust 120 9 2 4–½ 4–1 4–1 3–1¾ Elliott 6.60 1 Dr Liz 120 1 4 1–hd 3–1½ 5–2 4–2¾ Pedroza 63.30 8 Discatsonthesquare 124 8 7 9–6 7–½ 6–1½ 5–ns Van Dyke 8.20 3 Meanie Irenie 120 3 10 10 9–½ 7–½ 6–1¼ Bejarano 8.90 7 Shezroxiie 122 7 6 5–1 8–1 9–1½ 7–1¼ T Baze 17.60 2 Adios Cali 122 2 9 7–hd 10 10 8–1¼ Pereira 36.40 4 Bowie 120 4 1 2–½ 1–hd 3–½ 9–2½ Prat 8.60 6 Empress Rules 122 6 8 6–1½ 5–½ 8–hd 10 Boulanger 139.30

5 STEALTH DRONE 8.60 3.80 3.40 10 MARLEY'S FREEDOM 3.00 2.60 9 RUBY TRUST 5.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-5) $47.80 $1 EXACTA (5-10) $12.50 $1 SUPERFECTA (5-10-9-1) $1,610.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-10-9) $51.35

Winner–Stealth Drone Grr.m.5 by Smoke Glacken out of Stealth Cat, by Magic Cat. Bred by J. Kirk Robison & Judy Robison (KY). Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Owner: Church, Kenneth H., Klosterman, Ken and MacNeil, William. Mutuel Pool $283,131 Daily Double Pool $41,961 Exacta Pool $161,950 Superfecta Pool $103,596 Trifecta Pool $126,079. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (9-11-5) paid $32.10. Pick Three Pool $61,039.

STEALTH DRONE pressed the pace three deep on the backstretch, dueled outside a rival on the turn, took the lead into the stretch, kicked clear under urging and just held. MARLEY'S FREEDOM chased outside, came four wide into the stretch and finished well to just miss. RUBY TRUST stalked outside foes then three deep on the turn and into the stretch and picked up the show. DR LIZ went up inside to duel for the lead, fell back on the turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. DISCATSONTHESQUARE chased off the rail, split horses into and on the turn, continued outside a foe into the stretch and lacked a rally. MEANIE IRENIE hesitated to be away behind the field, settled inside, came out on the turn and three wide into the stretch and improved position. SHEZROXIIE stalked between horses then a bit off the rail leaving the turn and outside a rival into the stretch and weakened. ADIOS CALI saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and lacked the needed response. BOWIE dueled between horses then inside on the turn and weakened in the drive. EMPRESS RULES stalked a bit off the rail then inside, saved ground on the turn and also weakened.

ELEVENTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.24 44.95 1:07.87 1:13.73

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Bella Style 120 3 2 5–½ 4–hd 1–hd 1–2¾ Bejarano 3.30 1 An Eddie Surprise 120 1 6 2–hd 5–1 4–½ 2–1 Gutierrez 5.10 10 Carrie's Success 120 8 3 6–1 3–1 2–½ 3–½ Talamo 2.10 8 Super Patriot 120 7 8 7–1½ 8–1 6–1 4–3¼ Mn Garcia 13.70 11 Tribal Dance 120 9 4 4–hd 2–hd 3–1 5–ns Conner 7.50 5 Funny Bean 120 5 1 3–½ 6–1½ 8–3 6–½ Boulanger 44.00 4 Dixie Lassie 120 4 9 9–4½ 9–4½ 7–2 7–¾ Linares 102.60 2 Lucky Lula 120 2 7 1–hd 1–hd 5–1½ 8–3¼ Pena 68.50 12 Lucky At the Bay 120 10 10 11 11 10–1 9–2¼ Espinoza 7.30 7 Fantastic Chloe 120 6 5 8–4 7–2 9–2 10–ns T Baze 7.50 13 She's a Gambler 120 11 11 10–3 10–1 11 11 Arias 134.50

3 BELLA STYLE 8.60 5.20 3.40 1 AN EDDIE SURPRISE 7.00 4.80 10 CARRIE'S SUCCESS 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3) $57.80 $1 EXACTA (3-1) $28.80 $1 SUPERFECTA (3-1-10-8) $574.80 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-1-10-8-11) $1,971.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-10) $39.90

Winner–Bella Style Dbb.f.2 by Unusual Heat out of Always in Style, by Lucayan Prince. Bred by Old English Rancho & Riggio (CA). Trainer: Hector O. Palma. Owner: Robert Joe Riggio. Mutuel Pool $325,981 Daily Double Pool $96,306 Exacta Pool $177,540 Superfecta Pool $121,191 Super High Five Pool $49,073 Trifecta Pool $138,942. Scratched–Carpathia, Lucky Outcome, X S Gold. $1 Pick Three (11-5-3) paid $109.60. Pick Three Pool $107,040. 50-Cent Pick Four (1/9-11/12-5-3) 6943 tickets with 4 correct paid $108.45. Pick Four Pool $987,059. $2 Pick Six (11-2-1/9-11/12-5-3) 408 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $128.80. $2 Pick Six (11-2-1/9-11/12-5-3) 15 tickets with 6 correct paid $22,254.00. Pick Six Pool $458,617.

BELLA STYLE between horses early, pulled and stalked a bit off the rail, came three wide into the stretch, gained the lead three deep in midstretch and won clear under a crack of the whip and good handling. AN EDDIE SURPRISE dueled inside then stalked down the hill, came out in upper stretch and gained the place. CARRIE'S SUCCESS pressed the pace five wide then three deep leaving the hill, put a head in front into the stretch, battled between rivals in midstretch and held third. SUPER PATRIOT stalked between horses then off the rail, angled in some nearing the stretch and was edged for the show. TRIBAL DANCE dueled four wide then angled in between horses leaving the hill, battled just off the inside in midstretch and weakened in the final furlong. FUNNY BEAN dueled between horses then stalked three deep leaving the hill, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. DIXIE LASSIE settled a bit off the rail then inside down the hill and into the stretch and lacked a rally. LUCKY LULA dueled between horses then inside leaving the hill and weakened in the stretch. LUCKY AT THE BAY settled off the rail then outside a rival leaving the hill and failed to menace. FANTASTIC CHLOE chased between rivals then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. SHE'S A GAMBLER dropped back off the rail then angled in on the hill and saved ground to no avail. Rail on hill at zero.