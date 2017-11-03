Sports More Sports

Racing! Finally, the Breeders' Cup is here

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, welcome back to our horse racing newsletter and it’s showtime at Del Mar.

No need for a long intro to this newsletter as everything and everybody are focused on the first day of the Breeders’ Cup. Del Mar seems to be holding up well in its inaugural time hosting the thoroughbred championships. The crowd is being capped at around 38,000, which is less than you have on opening day of the summer meeting.

The weather is perfect and the dirt and turf courses seem to be playing fairly and, more importantly, safely. It’s an early post of 11:25 a.m. on Friday.

So, here’s what you have to look forward to today. (And, don’t forget, you can find the entries at the bottom of this newsletter.)

Juvenile Fillies Turf (2:25 p.m.)

The favorite in this one-mile race, at 7-2, is Rushing Fall, for trainer Chad Brown. This filly has run only twice, winning both, the second a blistering win in the Jessamine Stakes at Keeneland by 3¼ lengths. Brown, who has won this race three times, also has Significant Form, winner of one of her two starts. Aidan O’Brien has two European shippers that should be the toughest competition. Happily, at 9-2, has won four of her six starts and September, two for five, just lost by a nose in a Grade 1 at Newmarket in her last start.

Dirt Mile (3:05 p.m.)

This race has horses familiar to the Southern California crowd. Mor Spirit, who was Bob Baffert’s Kentucky Derby horse last year, is the favorite at 3-1, but he hasn’t raced in five months. He is coming off three wins, including the Grade 1 Metropolitan Handicap at Belmont. Baffert also has Cupid in the race, coming off a disappointing race in the Awesome Again at Santa Anita. The second favorite is Accelerate, at 7-2, for John Sadler. He has won at Del Mar, beating Arrogate in the San Diego Handicap. He finished third in the Pacific Classic, so probably prefers the shorter distance of this race. He was third in it last year. Not to be overlooked, at 10-1, is Battle of Midway for Jerry Hollendorfer. He finished third in the slop at the Kentucky Derby.

Juvenile Turf (3:50 p.m.)

This one-mile race is traditionally won by foreign horses. The favorite, at 9-2, is Masar for Charlie Appleby. The colt is two for four, with two third-place finishes. One of his wins was in a Grade 3. James Garfield, the horse not the president, is second favorite at 6-1. The George Scott trained colt has two wins in six starts and is coming off a Grade 2 win. O’Brien has won this race three of the last six years and has Mendelssohn at 8-1. A horse that might get overlooked is Encumbered at 15-1, running for Simon Callaghan. The colt has won twice on the Del Mar turf course.

Distaff (4:35 p.m.)

This is the featured race of the day. It’s not likely to bring the chills that last year’s stretch duel between Beholder and Songbird did. But it could bring tears as it will be Stellar Wind’s last race. To read more on Stellar Wind click here. Stellar is the 5-2 favorite. The best female from the East is Elate for Bill Mott. She is coming off three Grade 1s with two wins and a second. She is 3-1. Paradise Woods, at 9-2, looks to be back in form for trainer Richard Mandella after winning the Zenyatta Stakes. She was the favorite in the Kentucky Oaks but got caught in a speed duel and finished 11th. The winner of the Oaks was Abel Tasman for Baffert. She is listed at 4-1.

View from the experts

This is our last Breeders’ Cup preview with our experts Jeff Siegel and Aaron Vercruysse of xbtv. Today’s is a look at the final four races on Saturday’s card. (watch here) If you want to look at the first five races on Saturday’s program. (watch here). If you missed the handicapping for Friday. (watch here.) And if you want to catch up on some others, here’s one on horses that are under the radar (watch here). And, there’s also one on European horses (watch here), and the popular Juvenile and Juvenile Fillies (watch here) races.

Racing at Del Mar

Besides the four Breeders’ Cup races on Friday's 10-race card there are also four additional stakes races. It starts with the $200,000 Damascus Stakes for 3 and up over 7 furlongs. Silent Bird is the 5-2 favorite. There is the $200,000 Golden State Juvenile Fillies (the name explains all the conditions) on the grass over 7 furlongs. Ismelucky is the 5-2 choice in that race.

The race before the first Breeders’ Cup race is the $200,000 Marathon Stakes for older horses over an excruciating 1¾ miles. Veteran Hard Aces is the 5-2 favorite. Finally, after the Distaff will be the $150,000 Ken Maddy Stakes for older fillies and mares on the turf over 5 furlongs. Firsthand Report is the 7-2 favorite.

So, with no really clear favorites in any of those races, it should be a good betting opportunity.

The feature on Thursday was the $93,580 Lure Stakes over a mile on the turf. A person you may see a lot of in the winner’s circle the next couple of days — Mike Smith — guided favorite He Will to a win by a neck. It was close with five horses within a length of the finish. He Will paid $7.80, $4.40 and $3.40. Tequila Joe was second and a Red Tie Day was third.

Jeff Nahill’s DM spot play

FIRST RACE: No. 2 Good Bye Greg (8-1)

It's Breeders' Cup Day 1 but we're coming out firing in the first race, the 7-furlong Damascus. Trainer Larry Rivelli is a staple on the Midwest circuit and in Florida. Therefore he wouldn't come West unless he had a horse he thought would fit and a horse that has run one time on the dirt in 14 races. This 6-year-old is a speedball. The track the first two days of the meet has been playing to speed with the cooler temperatures. Yes, there is other speed in here, but we're going to take a shot. I would recommend a win bet and back wheel an exacta with the six other horses on top of Good Bye Greg.

Thursday’s result: Swiss Minister used the speed bias to finish second in the second race, paying $7 to place and $4.20 to show.

Jeff Nahill is a quality editor for the San Diego Union-Tribune. He can be reached at jeff.nahill@sduniontribune.com. For other selections go to his blog: fromthewinnerscircle.me

Los Alamitos preview

The highlight of this weekend’s card is the $938,850 Golden State Million Futurity on Sunday night. Trainer Jaime Gomez is hoping to add to his win with Moonie Blues last weekend in the Wild West Futurity with the Golden State’s fastest qualifier J Fire Up. He also qualified Famous N Hot. J Fire Up won his qualifying win by a huge 1¾ lengths over the 400-yard course. Gomez is fourth all-time at Los Alamitos with 87 stakes wins.

Remember last year’s Champion of Champions winner, Zoomin For Spuds? He’s been having an off year, winless in four starts. He’ll be in the featured allowance on Saturday night.

Los Al will be open real early on Friday and Saturday for simulcast wagering on the Breeders’ Cup.

Ed Burgart’s LA spot play

SEVENTH RACE: No. 5 Light Up The Dark (3-1)

He arrives sharp from Wyoming where he finished second in a maiden stakes two outs ago. He gets second leading rider Cesar DeAlba and two of his main contenders are winless in 29 starts combined.

Final thought

Del Mar Charts Results for Thursday, November 2.

Copyright 2017 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 2nd day of a 16-day meet. Cloudy & Firm

FIRST RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 23.46 48.42 1:13.44 1:25.36 1:37.44

PgmHorseWtPPSt¼½¾StrFinJockey$1
5Sappho 120595–1½5–½5–1½4–½1–½Desormeaux2.40
4Into Glamour120411–11–2½1–½1–½2–1¼Ortiz5.90
2Luminoso120244–14–14–½5–1½3–¾Bejarano3.50
10Breezy Bee120101010108–1½6–½4–hdNakatani4.70
9Dr. Ann120933–1½3–13–½3–½5–½Gutierrez29.00
6Ladybug120622–1½2–1½2–12–16–1¾Van Dyke5.60
8Time to Play120879–18–½109–½7–nkBuick36.30
7Mischievious Lass120758–½9–½9–½108–1Rosario14.10
3In the Jeans120367–17–½6–hd8–19–½Prat37.70
1Dawn Traveller 120186–½6–½7–½7–110Talamo19.40
5SAPPHO (IRE)6.803.802.40
4INTO GLAMOUR 7.204.20
2LUMINOSO 2.80
$1 EXACTA (5-4)  $17.90
$2 QUINELLA (4-5)  $23.40
$1 SUPERFECTA (5-4-2-10)  $322.90
50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-2)  $31.25

Winner–Sappho (IRE) B.f.2 by Teofilo (IRE) out of Katla (IRE), by Majestic Missile (IRE). Bred by John Grogan (IRE). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: House, Michael and Mathiesen, Mark. Mutuel Pool $235,401 Exacta Pool $152,920 Quinella Pool $5,091 Superfecta Pool $57,125 Trifecta Pool $93,522. Scratched–none.

SECOND RACE.

7 Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.24 45.07 1:10.38 1:23.51

PgmHorseWtPPSt¼½StrFinJockey$1
5Tasunke Witco120514–hd3–hd1–1½1–2½Pereira3.10
3Swiss Minister120361–hd1–hd2–32–3¼Pena7.60
7Lindante1207476–1½3–23–2Risenhoover25.10
6El Super122676–hd76–hd4–1½Pedroza5.50
4Old Man Lake120432–hd5–14–1½5–2¼Maldonado12.10
2Jes Jaa120253–hd4–½76–3¼Gonzalez1.50
1Fueled by Bourbon118125–½2–hd5–hd7Elliott5.20
5TASUNKE WITCO8.204.003.20
3SWISS MINISTER 7.004.20
7LINDANTE 8.00
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-5)  $28.20
$1 EXACTA (5-3)  $25.60
$2 QUINELLA (3-5)  $31.40
$1 SUPERFECTA (5-3-7-6)  $1,189.10
50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-7)  $183.55

Winner–Tasunke Witco Ch.h.5 by High Cotton out of Saint Gertrude, by Saint Ballado. Bred by Ocala Stud (FL). Trainer: Jack Carava. Owner: Sperry, Ross and Dina. Mutuel Pool $175,251 Daily Double Pool $58,079 Exacta Pool $110,394 Quinella Pool $4,424 Superfecta Pool $44,863 Trifecta Pool $73,868. Claimed–Tasunke Witco by Davis, Michael, Haagsma, David, Haagsma, John R. and Vanderdussen, Robert. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Claimed–Jes Jaa by Brewster, Clark and Summertime Racing. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Scratched–none.

THIRD RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 23.28 47.26 1:12.19 1:24.27 1:36.52

PgmHorseWtPPSt¼½¾StrFinJockey$1
6Goodthingstaketime 1206106–14–hd3–1½1–21–¾Geroux1.40
10Ever So True1201049–59–107–hd3–½2–4¼Rosario3.30
8Super Good120863–1½3–14–hd6–13–nkPereira5.50
1Our Slick Chick120131–hd1–½2–12–hd4–½Prat6.70
4Camino Song 120458–38–28–3½7–2½5–2¼Talamo8.70
9Mandy's Grace120974–½5–15–15–hd6–½Gutierrez40.60
3Curlin's Journey120312–1½2–2½1–hd4–17–2¾T Baze70.80
7Biscate120727–hd6–½6–½8–48–3Conner103.00
2Thisoleheartofmine120285–½7–1½9–159–159–16¼Blanc11.00
5D D's Lute115591010101010Roman27.30
6GOODTHINGSTAKETIME (IRE)4.803.602.60
10EVER SO TRUE 4.603.20
8SUPER GOOD 2.80
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6)  $30.40
$1 EXACTA (6-10)  $11.00
$2 QUINELLA (6-10)  $13.00
$1 SUPERFECTA (6-10-8-1)  $222.70
50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-10-8)  $22.85

Winner–Goodthingstaketime (IRE) B.f.2 by Canford Cliffs (IRE) out of Addictedtoprogress (IRE), by Holy Roman Emperor (IRE). Bred by David Keoghan & Casey McLiney (IRE). Trainer: James A. Stack. Owner: Sheep Pond Partners, Cambron, Tim, Cambron, Anna and Bradley Thoroughbreds. Mutuel Pool $321,564 Daily Double Pool $31,446 Exacta Pool $184,068 Quinella Pool $6,399 Superfecta Pool $85,242 Trifecta Pool $128,420. Scratched–none.

$1 Pick Three (5-5-6) paid $35.30. Pick Three Pool $83,539.

FOURTH RACE.

5½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.24 45.79 58.14 1:04.81

PgmHorseWtPPSt¼3/8StrFinJockey$1
2Royal Trump120211–11–2½1–4½1–2¾Maldonado1.00
5Luke's On Fire120543–½2–hd2–2½2–1¾Talamo4.00
8Nova120887–hd7–33–23–7¾Pena14.90
4Big Bad Gary115476–35–hd5–34–¾Roman9.50
1Time for Cioppino120124–hd4–24–25–6¼T Baze4.30
3Blackhawk Beauty120355–½6–16–hd6–½Van Dyke8.60
6Heat Things Up120668887–7¾Elliott37.40
7Sir Charmalot120732–hd3–hd7–58Boulanger62.50
2ROYAL TRUMP4.002.802.40
5LUKE'S ON FIRE 3.202.60
8NOVA 4.20
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2)  $11.00
$1 EXACTA (2-5)  $7.80
$2 QUINELLA (2-5)  $10.20
$1 SUPERFECTA (2-5-8-4)  $133.70
50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-8)  $18.70

Winner–Royal Trump B.g.2 by Ministers Wild Cat out of Royal Woodman, by Woodman. Bred by Mr. & Mrs. Larry Williams (CA). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Wilson, Holly and David. Mutuel Pool $244,751 Daily Double Pool $36,486 Exacta Pool $186,681 Quinella Pool $6,826 Superfecta Pool $91,752 Trifecta Pool $137,859. Scratched–none.

$1 Pick Three (5-6-2) paid $37.10. Pick Three Pool $55,720.

FIFTH RACE.

1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.14 48.22 1:13.09 1:37.27 1:43.44

PgmHorseWtPPSt¼½¾StrFinJockey$1
7Salsita124677–57–1½87–½1–nsRosario5.00
9Girl Downstairs124866–½5–½4–1½1–hd2–hdNakatani3.90
3Lynne's Legacy12428887–½5–½3–1¾Espinoza13.80
4Be Mine121355–1½6–16–hd84–1¼Prat1.20
5Ok Doll121433–14–15–14–hd5–1Bejarano5.20
1Khaleesi 114122–hd2–11–hd2–16–1¼Solis19.40
6Rooms119511–½1–hd2–13–17–nsGutierrez45.00
8Ava Forty Seven121744–1½3–hd3–hd6–hd8Desormeaux14.50
7SALSITA12.004.003.00
9GIRL DOWNSTAIRS 4.403.00
3LYNNE'S LEGACY 5.60
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-7)  $22.20
$1 EXACTA (7-9)  $21.00
$2 QUINELLA (7-9)  $15.80
$1 SUPERFECTA (7-9-3-4)  $481.00
50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-9-3)  $101.35

Winner–Salsita Dbb.m.6 by Two Step Salsa out of Spanishcreek, by Storm Creek. Bred by Alfredo D. Gonzalez (FL). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: All Schlaich Stables LLC, Gatto Racing LLC, Hollendorfer LLC, Melen, Tahajian. Mutuel Pool $260,471 Daily Double Pool $39,215 Exacta Pool $178,874 Quinella Pool $5,173 Superfecta Pool $70,392 Trifecta Pool $112,150. Claimed–Girl Downstairs by Bongiovanni, Nick and Gulliver Racing LLC. Trainer: Peter Eurton. Claimed–Khaleesi (BRZ) by Machowsky, Mike, Shaw, Ken, Traynor, Robert and Lotti. Trainer: Michael Machowsky. Scratched–Her Big Moment, Qiaona.

$1 Pick Three (6-2-7) paid $39.40. Pick Three Pool $74,718. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-5-6-2-7) 5 correct paid $341.20. Pick Five Pool $507,782.

SIXTH RACE.

5½ Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 21.70 45.27 58.03 1:04.93

PgmHorseWtPPSt¼3/8StrFinJockey$1
7Freedom Journey120632–1½2–21–½1–3¼T Baze4.00
2Sly Humor120243–33–33–2½2–nsDesormeaux2.80
1Troublesome120111–½1–12–2½3–1½Stevens6.60
5Go On Mary120454–94–84–64–6¼Prat1.30
4Love Recipe111365555Solis54.50
6Betdesilvergold11352dnfRoman5.40
7FREEDOM JOURNEY10.004.203.40
2SLY HUMOR 4.003.00
1TROUBLESOME 3.40
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-7)  $51.20
$1 EXACTA (7-2)  $15.70
$2 QUINELLA (2-7)  $16.60
$1 SUPERFECTA (7-2-1-5)  $173.20
50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-1)  $42.15

Winner–Freedom Journey Ch.f.3 by Good Journey out of Hay Whatsamaddau, by Matty G. Bred by Kirk Bell (CA). Trainer: Hector O. Palma. Owner: BG Stables and Palma, Hector. Mutuel Pool $244,612 Daily Double Pool $25,398 Exacta Pool $140,399 Quinella Pool $5,040 Superfecta Pool $44,463 Trifecta Pool $73,314. Scratched–Lady Ninja.

$1 Pick Three (2-7-7) paid $88.30. Pick Three Pool $64,689. $1 Consolation Pick Three (2-7-3) paid $13.10.

SEVENTH RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'Lure Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.80 47.75 1:11.51 1:23.28 1:35.33

PgmHorseWtPPSt¼½¾StrFinJockey$1
9He Will120888–1½8–28–hd8–11–nkSmith2.90
6Tequila Joe120565–½5–½5–13–½2–nsRosario7.50
10A Red Tie Day120934–14–14–hd6–hd3–½Nakatani7.70
3Forever Juanito120321–hd1–hd1–hd1–14–nsTalamo6.10
8Eckersley120756–1½6–1½6–½7–15–hdVan Dyke14.20
1Ample Sufficiency120177–½7–½7–1½5–hd6–½Stevens6.60
2Moonlight Drive 120243–½3–1½3–14–17–1¾Bejarano6.30
5Twentytwentyvision1204999998–1¼Prat6.10
7Cistron118612–22–2½2–22–19T Baze10.80
9HE WILL7.804.403.40
6TEQUILA JOE 8.005.00
10A RED TIE DAY 5.60
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-9)  $41.80
$1 EXACTA (9-6)  $32.50
$2 QUINELLA (6-9)  $39.20
$1 SUPERFECTA (9-6-10-3)  $1,641.70
50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-6-10)  $148.10

Winner–He Will Ch.h.5 by Cyclotron out of Could She, by Lear Fan. Bred by Old English Rancho & Berumen (CA). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: All Schlaich Stables LLC, Hollendorfer, LLC, Team Green LLC, Randall and Todaro. Mutuel Pool $376,047 Daily Double Pool $39,064 Exacta Pool $228,815 Quinella Pool $7,797 Superfecta Pool $98,509 Trifecta Pool $146,149. Scratched–Dimension (GB).

$1 Pick Three (7-7-9) paid $132.00. Pick Three Pool $32,777.

EIGHTH RACE.

6 Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.04 45.70 58.51 1:11.35

PgmHorseWtPPSt¼½StrFinJockey$1
7Two Thirty Five122743–hd3–21–11–1Talamo36.90
4Bardstown124435–1½5–1½4–½2–½Desormeaux1.40
5Psychedelicat122578–26–2½6–13–1¼Gutierrez3.50
12Downside Up12211510–87–17–4½4–nsElliott40.20
10Gator Don't Play1221096–hd4–hd5–1½5–3¼Bejarano4.10
3Divulge122322–12–hd2–hd6–½Prat5.90
1Clifton Beach124181–½1–13–17–½Frey22.90
9Haylord12491111119–hd8–3½Gonzalez36.50
6Tybee Island122664–½8–1½8–2½9–3¾Pereira12.80
2Malibu d'Oro1222109–1½10–410–310–10¼Ochoa64.80
8Hoppitty122817–hd9–½1111T Baze73.20
7TWO THIRTY FIVE75.8020.809.40
4BARDSTOWN 3.602.80
5PSYCHEDELICAT 3.00
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-7)  $376.00
$1 EXACTA (7-4)  $157.90
$2 QUINELLA (4-7)  $82.00
$1 SUPERFECTA (7-4-5-12)  $6,013.90
$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-4-5-12-10)  $51,592.70
50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-4-5)  $352.20

Winner–Two Thirty Five Dbb.g.3 by Stay Thirsty out of A Footstep Away, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by A Footstep Away Syndicate (KY). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: E-Racing.Com. Mutuel Pool $402,989 Daily Double Pool $163,408 Exacta Pool $312,693 Quinella Pool $9,769 Superfecta Pool $173,289 Super High Five Pool $50,423 Trifecta Pool $208,893. Scratched–Chin Tu.

$1 Pick Three (7-9-7) paid $1,087.70. Pick Three Pool $157,110. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-7-9-7) 4 correct paid $3,786.55. Pick Four Pool $564,361. $2 Pick Six (6-2-7-7-9-7) 6 correct paid $70,900.20. Pick Six Pool $201,561. $2 Pick Six (6-2-7-7-9-7) 5 out of 6 paid $143.00. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (6-2-7-7-9-7) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $30,385. $1 Place Pick All 8 correct paid $450.20. Place Pick All Pool $19,352.

AttendanceHandle
On-Track5,386$1,153,682
Inter-Track3,921$2,189,912
Out of StateN/A$5,894,099
TOTAL9,307 $9,237,693

Del Mar Entries for Friday, November 3.

Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. $2 Win, Place and Show; $1 Exacta, $2 Quinella, 50-cent Trifecta, $2 Rolling Double, 50-cent rolling Pick 3; 10-cent Superfecta; 50-cent Pick 4 last 4 races; 50-cent Players Pick 5 first 5 races; $2 Pick 6 last 6 races; $1 Place Pick All; $1 Super High Five last race. Trifecta needs 4 betting interests; Superfecta needs 6. 3rd day of a 16-day meet.

FIRST RACE.

7 Furlongs. Purse: $200,000. 'Damascus Stakes'. 3 year olds and up.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Silent BirdKent Desormeaux123Mark Glatt5-2
2Good Bye GregJose Valdivia, Jr.121Larry Rivelli8-1
3Leading ScoreMike Smith119Bob Baffert6-1
4Kobe's BackMario Gutierrez121Peter Eurton8-1
5AmericanizeRafael Bejarano121Simon Callaghan6-1
6Mr. HinxIrad Ortiz, Jr.123Steven Miyadi3-1
7Loose On the TownJavier Castellano121Brian A. Lynch7-2

SECOND RACE.

1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $75,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Malibu MusicSantiago Gonzalez119James M. Cassidy12-1
2Fritz JohansenJoseph Talamo124Mark Glatt5-1
3Record HighsTyler Baze121Carla Gaines8-1
4Temple KeysCorey Nakatani124Richard Baltas8-1
5Start a RunninBrayan Pena124Hector O. Palma15-1
6SoglioStephane Pasquier119H. Graham Motion9-2
7South AmericainEvin Roman114John W. Sadler12-1
8All Star ParadeTiago Pereira121Michael Pender20-1
9CheekaboomboomRafael Bejarano122Peter Eurton5-1
10Lazzam Paco Lopez121Victor L. Garcia15-1
11Ritzy A. P.Flavien Prat119Dan Blacker7-2
12Iron AlexEdwin Maldonado119Dallas E. Keen30-1
Also Eligible
13Conquest Sabre CatDrayden Van Dyke124Hector O. Palma6-140,000
14Little ScottyTyler Baze124Vladimir Cerin8-140,000
15Terrys Tom CatMario Gutierrez124Tim McCanna6-140,000

THIRD RACE.

7 Furlongs. Purse: $75,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Prime IssueEvin Roman119Peter Miller9-240,000
2City of LightGary Stevens119Michael W. McCarthy7-2
3DonworthMario Gutierrez124Doug F. O'Neill6-140,000
4Boy HowdyTiago Pereira124William Spawr20-1
5Midnight PleasureNorberto Arroyo, Jr.119Mick Ruis8-1
6Camino de EstrellaRafael Bejarano119Tim Yakteen20-1
7New KarmaJavier Castellano124Jerry Hollendorfer8-140,000
8Proud ZoningJuan Ochoa121Sal Gonzalez20-140,000
9Chief of StaffTyler Baze124Kathy Walsh20-140,000
10DabsterFlavien Prat119Bob Baffert6-1
11Sir SamsonDrayden Van Dyke121Brian J. Koriner8-1
12Mesa SkyKent Desormeaux124Peter Miller8-140,000

FOURTH RACE.

7 Furlongs. Purse: $200,000. 'Golden State Juvenile Fillies'. Stakes. Fillies. 2 year olds. State bred.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1One Fast BroadCorey Nakatani120Mick Ruis7-2
2Mama's KidJuan Ochoa120Sal Gonzalez20-1
3IsmeluckyKent Desormeaux122Jeff Bonde5-2
4Show It N Moe ItEvin Roman122Gary Sherlock5-1
5Sharona SunsetMartin Garcia120Marcia Stortz20-1
6Pulpit RiderStewart Elliott122Mike Puype6-1
7Smiling TigressTyler Baze120David Bernstein6-1
8Spiced PerfectionJoseph Talamo122Brian J. Koriner5-1
9Family GirlFlavien Prat120Peter Miller10-1

FIFTH RACE.

1¾ Mile. Purse: $200,000. 'Marathon Stakes'. 3 year olds and up.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1ArchanovaChris Landeros121Ian R. Wilkes4-1
2Infobedad Joel Rosario121Neil D. Drysdale12-1
3DestinJohn Velazquez121Todd A. Pletcher5-1
4Estrechada Javier Castellano118Mike Puype3-1
5Noble NickIII Antongeorgi121Ari Herbertson12-1
6Ground RulesKent Desormeaux121Vladimir Cerin8-1
7Hard AcesSantiago Gonzalez121John W. Sadler5-2
8Dressed in HermesBrice Blanc121Janet Armstrong8-1

SIXTH RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $1,000,000. 'Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf'. Stakes. Fillies. 2 year olds.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Best PerformanceJose Ortiz122Christophe Clement12-1
2Happily Ryan Moore122Aidan P. O'Brien9-2
3Now You're Talking Wayne Lordan122Joseph O'Brien30-1
4Madeline Andrea Atzeni122Roger Varian20-1
5Ultima DTyler Gaffalione122Wesley A. Ward12-1
6OrbolutionJohn Velazquez122Todd A. Pletcher20-1
7Capla Temptress Joel Rosario122William I. Mott6-1
8Significant FormIrad Ortiz, Jr.122Chad C. Brown8-1
9Fatale Bere Kent Desormeaux122Leonard Powell15-1
10September Seamus Heffernan122Aidan P. O'Brien6-1
11Rushing FallJavier Castellano122Chad C. Brown7-2
12Dixie MoonSilva Da122Phillips Catherine Day20-1
13Juliet Capulet Lanfranco Dettori122John H. M. Gosden12-1
14Moon DashMike Smith122Michael Stidham15-1
Also Eligible
15RetroFlavien Prat122Richard E. Mandella20-1
16Goodthingstaketime Florent Geroux122James A. Stack30-1

SEVENTH RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $1,000,000. 'Las Vegas Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Iron FistRicardo Santana, Jr.126Steven M. Asmussen12-1
2Giant ExpectationsGary Stevens126Peter Eurton12-1
3Sharp AztecaPaco Lopez126Jorge Navarro9-2
4Gato Del OroJose Ortiz123Richard Baltas30-1
5Awesome SlewJohn Velazquez126Mark E. Casse12-1
6Mor SpiritMike Smith126Bob Baffert3-1
7CupidRafael Bejarano126Bob Baffert8-1
8AccelerateVictor Espinoza126John W. Sadler7-2
9Battle of MidwayFlavien Prat123Jerry Hollendorfer10-1
10Practical JokeJoel Rosario123Chad C. Brown6-1

EIGHTH RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $1,000,000. 'Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf'. Stakes. Colts and Geldings. 2 year olds.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1MendelssohnRyan Moore122Aidan P. O'Brien8-1
2Untamed DomainJose Ortiz122H. Graham Motion8-1
3Sands of Mali Flavien Prat122Richard Fahey30-1
4Catholic BoyManuel Franco122Jonathan Thomas12-1
5Beckford Joel Rosario122Gordon Elliott8-1
6Masar William Buick122Charles Appleby9-2
7James Garfield Lanfranco Dettori122George W. Scott6-1
8Voting ControlJavier Castellano122Chad C. Brown8-1
9EncumberedMario Gutierrez122Simon Callaghan15-1
10FlameawayJulien Leparoux122Mark E. Casse20-1
11Snapper SinclairRicardo Santana, Jr.122Steven M. Asmussen15-1
12Hemp Hemp HurrayJohn Velazquez122Wesley A. Ward8-1
13My Boy JackKent Desormeaux122J. Keith Desormeaux8-1
14Rajasinghe Stephen Donohoe122Richard Spencer30-1
Also Eligible
15Tap DaddyFlorent Geroux122Steven M. Asmussen20-1
16Pubilius SyrusCorey Nakatani122Vladimir Cerin20-1

NINTH RACE.

1 1/8 Mile. Purse: $2,000,000. 'Longines Breeders' Cup Distaff'. Stakes. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Champagne RoomMario Gutierrez121Peter Eurton15-1
2Stellar WindVictor Espinoza124John W. Sadler5-2
3MopotismLanfranco Dettori121Doug F. O'Neill30-1
4Abel TasmanMike Smith121Bob Baffert4-1
5ElateJose Ortiz121William I. Mott3-1
6Forever UnbridledJohn Velazquez124Dallas Stewart4-1
7Paradise WoodsFlavien Prat121Richard E. Mandella9-2
8Romantic VisionBrian Hernandez, Jr.124George R. Arnold, II15-1

TENTH RACE.

5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $150,000. 'Senator Ken Maddy Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1So SweetitizKent Desormeaux121Martin F. Jones6-1
2Belvoir Bay Flavien Prat121Peter Miller4-1
3Instant ReflexVictor Espinoza119James M. Cassidy15-1
4Firsthand ReportJavier Castellano123Todd A. Pletcher7-2
5VigorJose Ortiz119William I. Mott5-1
6What a TenJuan Ochoa119Sal Gonzalez20-1
7Snack ShackFlorent Geroux119Brad H. Cox15-1
8Little JudePaco Lopez119Peter Miller15-1
9Long Hot SummerJoseph Talamo123Philip D'Amato9-2
10Street SurrenderEvin Roman123Jerry Hollendorfer8-1
11Paquita Coqueta Tyler Gaffalione121Chad Summers20-1
