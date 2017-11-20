Racing! Del Mar starts to wrap up its Fall meeting with an eye to the future

Del Mar Charts Results for Sunday, November 19. Copyright 2017 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 12th day of a 16-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 23.29 47.82 1:12.27 1:24.33 1:37.00

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 X S Gold 120 1 3 1–1½ 1–2 1–2 1–4½ 1–4¼ Desormeaux 3.70 6 Funny Bean 120 6 1 5–1 5–hd 6–3½ 4–1½ 2–1 Boulanger 41.50 8 Super Patriot 120 8 4 4–1 3–½ 2–½ 2–hd 3–1¼ Bejarano 3.00 2 Mo See Cal 120 2 8 6–3½ 6–3 3–½ 3–2 4–2¼ Van Dyke 1.10 7 Tisn't She Lucky 120 7 7 7–3 7–2½ 7–1½ 7–2 5–1 Blanc 38.10 3 My Claw 120 3 2 3–hd 4–1 5–1 5–½ 6–1¼ Talamo 10.10 4 Lucky At the Bay 120 4 6 8 8 8 8 7–nk Espinoza 14.00 5 Star of Kobol 120 5 5 2–1 2–1 4–½ 6–1½ 8 Prat 14.00

1 X S GOLD 9.40 5.00 3.20 6 FUNNY BEAN 21.20 8.20 8 SUPER PATRIOT 3.20

$1 EXACTA (1-6) $100.60 $2 QUINELLA (1-6) $152.40 $1 SUPERFECTA (1-6-8-2) $913.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-6-8) $185.05

Winner–X S Gold B.f.2 by Golden Balls (IRE) out of Some Excess, by In Excess (IRE). Bred by DP Racing, LLC & James Cassidy (CA). Trainer: James M. Cassidy. Owner: Cassidy, James M. and DP Racing. Mutuel Pool $200,731 Exacta Pool $107,870 Quinella Pool $4,955 Superfecta Pool $51,498 Trifecta Pool $74,591. Scratched–none.

X S GOLD sped to the early lead, set the pace along the inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch and won clear under urging and steady handling late. FUNNY BEAN pulled her way along to chase the pace a bit off the rail, tugged between foes in tight into the second turn, went outside a rival on that turn and three deep into the stretch and gained the place. SUPER PATRIOT stalked outside a rival then off the rail, went between horses on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and bested the others. MO SEE CAL broke slowly then tossed her head, chased off the rail then three deep on the backstretch and four wide on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. TISN'T SHE LUCKY also away slowly, angled in and settled off the rail, came out into the stretch and did not rally. MY CLAW angled in and tugged her way along early, saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside on the second turn and in the stretch and weakened. LUCKY AT THE BAY unhurried just off the rail early and on the backstretch and second turn, lacked a response in the stretch. STAR OF KOBOL stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail, was between horses into the stretch and weakened.

SECOND RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Waiver Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 22.50 44.87 1:09.69 1:23.57

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Handful of Stripes 122 2 1 1–2 1–5 1–9 1–2¼ Prat 2.30 4 Special Story 124 4 5 6–hd 5–hd 3–hd 2–1¼ Gonzalez 2.40 6 Fire to the Wire 119 6 3 4–1 3–hd 2–½ 3–½ Roman 2.50 5 Clickjab 124 5 6 7 6–hd 4–½ 4–5¼ Conner 8.80 7 Orejas 122 7 4 5–½ 7 5–1½ 5–hd Risenhoover 7.70 3 Informality 115 3 2 2–½ 2–hd 6–4 6–11¼ Fuentes 19.00 1 Moonlight Blue 122 1 7 3–½ 4–1 7 7 Pedroza 20.90

2 HANDFUL OF STRIPES 6.60 3.60 2.40 4 SPECIAL STORY 3.40 2.40 6 FIRE TO THE WIRE 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-2) $31.60 $1 EXACTA (2-4) $7.70 $2 QUINELLA (2-4) $10.00 $1 SUPERFECTA (2-4-6-5) $101.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-6) $8.65

Winner–Handful of Stripes Grr.g.4 by Flower Alley out of Jewel of Rockport, by Rockport Harbor. Bred by Mike Abraham (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Thrash, Ike and Dawn. Mutuel Pool $217,486 Daily Double Pool $49,691 Exacta Pool $122,660 Quinella Pool $4,784 Superfecta Pool $63,025 Trifecta Pool $92,271. Claimed–Fire to the Wire by Koriner, Brian and Lyons, Janet. Trainer: Brian Koriner. Scratched–none.

HANDFUL OF STRIPES sped to a clear early lead, opened up leaving the backstretch, drew off under left handed urging in the stretch and was in hand late. SPECIAL STORY broke out and bumped a rival, chased inside, steadied off heels midway on the turn, came out leaving the bend and four wide into the stretch and closed the gap to the winner while drifting in. FIRE TO THE WIRE chased three deep then off the rail leaving the turn, drifted to the inside in the stretch and held third. CLICKJAB bumped at the start, chased between horses, split rivals three deep leaving the turn and into the stretch, drifted in some and was edged for the show. OREJAS chased three deep on the backstretch and turn, continued four wide leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened. INFORMALITY stalked the winner between horses, found the rail into the stretch and also weakened. MOONLIGHT BLUE saved ground stalking the pace, dropped and came out a bit in upper stretch and gave way.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 24.01 48.85 1:14.54 1:27.44 1:40.85

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Lovely Linda 122 6 1 2–1½ 1–hd 1–1 1–2½ 1–½ Conner 7.30 3 Hotsy Dotsy 119 3 3 4–½ 5–1 5–2 3–1 2–3¼ Roman 3.60 5 Let Me Flatter You 122 5 7 3–1 3–½ 2–½ 2–½ 3–½ Bejarano 2.00 7 Dressed in Prada 122 7 2 5–hd 4–hd 3–hd 4–4 4–4½ Pereira 12.60 8 Hope She Will 122 8 5 8 8 7–4½ 6–1½ 5–1¾ Maldonado 36.60 2 Ciao Bella Rosa 122 2 4 1–hd 2–1 4–½ 5–hd 6–3¼ Prat 1.60 4 Alpha Pegasus 124 4 6 6–3 6–3 6–1½ 7–4½ 7–4½ Boulanger 32.20 1 Eye of the River 122 1 8 7–hd 7–hd 8 8 8 Blanc 96.90

6 LOVELY LINDA 16.60 7.20 4.00 3 HOTSY DOTSY 5.00 2.80 5 LET ME FLATTER YOU 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6) $53.60 $1 EXACTA (6-3) $26.60 $2 QUINELLA (3-6) $22.80 $1 SUPERFECTA (6-3-5-7) $611.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-5) $68.10

Winner–Lovely Linda Ch.f.3 by Stay Thirsty out of Lovely View, by Carson City. Bred by Phil T. Owens (KY). Trainer: Eoin G. Harty. Owner: Harty, Kathleen E. and Laird, P. R.. Mutuel Pool $258,096 Daily Double Pool $30,190 Exacta Pool $136,153 Quinella Pool $7,478 Superfecta Pool $80,486 Trifecta Pool $104,994. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (1-2-6) paid $144.60. Pick Three Pool $81,425.

LOVELY LINDA had speed outside then dueled alongside a rival, took a short lead on the backstretch, inched away leaving the second turn, kicked clear inside in the stretch and held under left handed urging. HOTSY DOTSY chased a bit off the rail then inside in midstretch, came out at the sixteenth pole and finished well to just miss. LET ME FLATTER YOU stalked outside a rival or off the rail, ranged up three deep leaving the second turn and off the rail into the stretch and just held third. DRESSED IN PRADA four wide into the first turn, chased three deep on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch and was edged for the show. HOPE SHE WILL broke out some, angled in and settled outside a rival then off the rail on the second turn, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. CIAO BELLA ROSA had good early speed and dueled inside, stalked leaving the second turn and weakened in the stretch. ALPHA PEGASUS chased a bit off the rail then briefly between horses on the backstretch, continued just off the inside on the second turn and also weakened. EYE OF THE RIVER a bit slow to begin, settled off the pace inside, fell back on the second turn, came out in the stretch and gave way.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $28,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.27 48.49 1:13.80 1:26.13 1:38.32

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Streak of Luck 119 2 1 2–½ 3–1 4–1½ 4–½ 1–½ Puglisi 16.60 7 Quinnie 119 7 2 3–1 2–1 2–1 1–½ 2–½ Bejarano 3.10 9 Lady Phyllis 119 9 8 8–6 7–1 6–hd 5–½ 3–1¾ Prat 1.70 5 Empress of Lov 119 5 4 7–½ 8–2½ 9 8–hd 4–½ T Baze 11.10 8 We Will Re Joyce 119 8 6 6–1 4–½ 3–hd 3–hd 5–1¾ Van Dyke 20.60 4 Midnight Summer 117 4 5 4–hd 5–hd 5–hd 6–1 6–1½ Roman 10.10 6 Mama's Kid 122 6 3 1–1 1–½ 1–hd 2–1 7–¾ Ochoa 37.00 3 Winsinfashion 119 3 7 5–hd 6–½ 7–1 7–1 8–nk Talamo 7.60 1 Stylitude 119 1 9 9 9 8–hd 9 9 Desormeaux 4.90

2 STREAK OF LUCK 35.20 11.00 5.00 7 QUINNIE 5.60 3.60 9 LADY PHYLLIS 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2) $225.20 $1 EXACTA (2-7) $94.70 $2 QUINELLA (2-7) $61.40 $1 SUPERFECTA (2-7-9-5) $2,737.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-7-9) $174.80

Winner–Streak of Luck Grr.f.2 by Old Fashioned out of Valeria, by Elusive Quality. Bred by Roncelli Family Trust (CA). Trainer: Matthew Chew. Owner: Roncelli Family Trust. Mutuel Pool $305,227 Daily Double Pool $25,359 Exacta Pool $161,677 Quinella Pool $7,757 Superfecta Pool $87,574 Trifecta Pool $127,831. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (2-6-2) paid $398.40. Pick Three Pool $81,758.

STREAK OF LUCK saved ground stalking the pace, lacked room off heels in midstretch, came in then got out from the rail, split foes a sixteenth out and surged late under energetic handling to get up on the line while bumping with the runner-up. QUINNIE stalked three deep, bid outside the leader on the backstretch, bid again alongside that one on the second turn, took a short lead in the stretch, inched away past midstretch and just failed to hold off the winner. LADY PHYLLIS chased outside then off the rail, went three wide on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and finished with interest. EMPRESS OF LOV pulled and chased a bit off the rail, swung three deep into the stretch and found her best stride late. WE WILL RE JOYCE stalked the pace three wide to the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MIDNIGHT SUMMER pulled between horses early, stalked between foes to the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. MAMA'S KID had speed outside foes then inched away on the first turn, angled in and set the pace inside, inched away from the runner-up into the second turn then dueled inside leaving that turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. WINSINFASHION saved ground stalking the pace throughout and weakened in the stretch. STYLITUDE broke inward and slowly, settled off the pace inside, went outside a rival on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked a further response.

FIFTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.19 46.05 58.34 1:04.86

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Black Tie 'n Tails 124 3 4 3–1 3–1½ 1–1½ 1–2¼ Elliott 0.70 5 Dad's a Gambler 120 4 8 5–4 5–4 4–4½ 2–2½ Bejarano 5.10 2 Two Thirty Five 122 1 5 2–½ 2–hd 2–hd 3–½ Talamo 5.50 3 Devils Informer 124 2 1 1–hd 1–hd 3–hd 4–hd T Baze 7.10 9 Yo La Tengo 122 8 6 7–1½ 7–2½ 5–1½ 5–6¼ Pereira 39.50 7 Zapana's Game 124 6 2 6–½ 6–½ 6–1 6–2¼ Solis 22.90 8 Julia's Summer 115 7 7 8 8 8 7–1¾ Higgins 94.00 6 Have Some Pride 122 5 3 4–1½ 4–hd 7–3½ 8 Maldonado 8.80

4 BLACK TIE 'N TAILS 3.40 2.60 2.10 5 DAD'S A GAMBLER 4.20 2.60 2 TWO THIRTY FIVE 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4) $65.60 $1 EXACTA (4-5) $10.00 $2 QUINELLA (4-5) $12.40 $1 SUPERFECTA (4-5-2-3) $66.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-2) $11.80

Winner–Black Tie 'n Tails Ch.g.5 by Vronsky out of Always Fashionable, by Bold Badgett. Bred by Old English Rancho (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Rockingham Ranch. Mutuel Pool $310,680 Daily Double Pool $45,145 Exacta Pool $178,146 Quinella Pool $8,172 Superfecta Pool $111,498 Trifecta Pool $144,432. Claimed–Two Thirty Five by Tricar Stables, Inc. Trainer: Sal Gonzalez. Scratched–Mt. Leinster. $1 Pick Three (6-2-4) paid $250.20. Pick Three Pool $81,255. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-2-6-2-1/4) 5 correct paid $2,951.65. Pick Five Pool $679,407.

BLACK TIE 'N TAILS bumped at the start, prompted the pace three deep, took a short lead nearing the stretch, inched away under left handed urging in midstretch and proved best. DAD'S A GAMBLER bobbled in a slow start, settled off the rail then inside, came out on the turn and four wide into the stretch and gained the place. TWO THIRTY FIVE had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and held third. DEVILS INFORMER broke out, bumped the winner and steadied, dueled outside a rival then between horses to the stretch, continued between foes in midstretch and was edged for the show. YO LA TENGO settled off the rail then outside, angled in outside a rival into the stretch, came out in the drive and put in a late bid at a minor award. ZAPANA'S GAME chased off the rail, angled to the inside entering the stretch and weakened. JULIA'S SUMMER broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch, drifted to the inside in the drive and failed to menace. HAVE SOME PRIDE stalked outside ten off the rail, continued alongside a rival on the turn and four wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

SIXTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.66 45.86 1:10.57 1:17.03

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Marley's Freedom 120 3 6 1–½ 2–1½ 1–1 1–4¼ Smith 1.70 2 Wonderful Lie 124 2 3 5–hd 4–½ 3–3 2–1¼ Prat 14.60 10 Lake Time 120 10 5 9–1 6–½ 4–hd 3–½ Talamo 6.50 4 Instant Reflex 120 4 10 2–hd 1–hd 2–2 4–1¼ Espinoza 3.50 6 Meanie Irenie 120 6 7 6–hd 7–hd 6–hd 5–1¼ Bejarano 20.00 1 Avicii 119 1 4 7–hd 9–1 7–2½ 6–1 Roman 9.30 5 Merirosvo 122 5 8 3–1 3–hd 5–1 7–9¼ Gonzalez 90.00 9 Conquest Flatterme 122 9 9 10 10 10 8–¾ Elliott 74.90 7 Heart of the Nile 120 7 2 4–hd 5–1½ 8–2 9–2¾ Desormeaux 3.40 8 Discatsonthesquare 124 8 1 8–hd 8–hd 9–1 10 Van Dyke 71.50

3 MARLEY'S FREEDOM 5.40 3.80 3.20 2 WONDERFUL LIE 11.60 6.60 10 LAKE TIME 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3) $10.20 $1 EXACTA (3-2) $24.50 $2 QUINELLA (2-3) $34.80 $1 SUPERFECTA (3-2-10-4) $367.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-10) $51.00

Winner–Marley's Freedom B.f.3 by Blame out of Relaxing Green, by Formal Gold. Bred by Jack Swain III (KY). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Cicero Farms, LLC. Mutuel Pool $392,982 Daily Double Pool $54,166 Exacta Pool $219,110 Quinella Pool $8,674 Superfecta Pool $132,626 Trifecta Pool $164,839. Claimed–Avicii by Mora, Leandro, O''Neill, Doug and Rothblum, Steve. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (2-4-3) paid $108.30. Pick Three Pool $94,058.

MARLEY'S FREEDOM had good early speed and dueled just off the rail then between horses, battled outside a rival on the turn, led again in the stretch and drew clear under some urging with the whip turned down, steady handling a late tap with the stick left handed. WONDERFUL LIE stalked the pace inside, came out into the stretch and gained the place. LAKE TIME stalked six wide on the backstretch, continued five wide on the turn and four wide into the stretch and edged a rival late for the show. INSTANT REFLEX broke slowly, moved up between horses then dueled inside, fought back into the stretch and was edged late for third. MEANIE IRENIE stalked between horses on the backstretch and turn and outside a rival into the stretch and did not rally. AVICII saved ground stalking the pace throughout and weakened in the final furlong. MERIROSVO dueled outside the winner then three deep on the backstretch, stalked outside a rival on the turn and three wide into the stretch and weakened. CONQUEST FLATTERME bobbled at the start, settled off the rail, angled in on the turn and did not rally. HEART OF THE NILE stalked between horses then outside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. DISCATSONTHESQUARE fractious in the gate, stalked five wide between foes, continued four wide on the turn and three deep into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 22.93 46.13 1:10.55 1:22.53 1:35.01

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Dominating Woman 123 6 5 2–1½ 2–1 1–1½ 1–2 1–ns Prat 1.90 10 Pantsonfire 120 10 7 9–1½ 9–1½ 8–hd 4–hd 2–1¼ Nakatani 3.10 1 Pistol Packin Rose 120 1 2 3–hd 4–2 2–½ 2–1½ 3–nk Frey 11.20 8 Resky Business 115 8 1 5–1½ 5–hd 4–½ 5–1½ 4–½ Roman 28.90 3 War Moccasin 123 3 10 10–5 10–5 10–3 6–1½ 5–½ Bejarano 11.90 4 Salten Sapity 120 4 6 6–½ 7–2 6–1 3–hd 6–3¼ Stevens 17.50 5 Phantom Opening 120 5 11 8–1½ 8–2 7–hd 7–1 7–2½ Espinoza 6.80 9 Goseecal 120 9 3 7–2 6–2 9–1½ 8–1½ 8–¾ Elliott 47.50 11 Zuzanna 120 11 8 11 11 11 10–1 9–7¼ Arroyo, Jr. 30.20 7 A Little Bit Me 120 7 9 4–1½ 3–1 5–hd 11 10–½ Desormeaux 12.20 2 Tweeting 120 2 4 1–1½ 1–1 3–1 9–1 11 Smith 9.00

6 DOMINATING WOMAN 5.80 3.40 2.80 10 PANTSONFIRE (IRE) 4.00 3.40 1 PISTOL PACKIN ROSE 4.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6) $18.60 $1 EXACTA (6-10) $14.30 $2 QUINELLA (6-10) $16.00 $1 SUPERFECTA (6-10-1-8) $1,580.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-10-1) $49.15

Winner–Dominating Woman Dbb.f.3 by Dominus out of Wet n' Reckless, by War Front. Bred by Lopez, Maybee & Tennant (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $349,069 Daily Double Pool $48,442 Exacta Pool $185,828 Quinella Pool $9,280 Superfecta Pool $95,818 Trifecta Pool $135,755. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (4-3-6) paid $20.30. Pick Three Pool $93,971.

DOMINATING WOMAN broke in and bumped a rival, stalked a bit off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter to gain the lead on the second turn, inched away leaving that turn, kicked clear under left handed urging and just held. PANTSONFIRE (IRE) angled in a bit off the rail then settled inside, split horses into the stretch and finished strongly to just miss. PISTOL PACKIN ROSE stalked inside, went outside a rival leaving the second turn and into the stretch, angled back inside past midstretch and went on willingly to edged rivals for third. RESKY BUSINESS four wide into the first turn, chased outside a rival then inside on the backstretch and into the second turn, came out leaving that turn and three deep into the stretch and was edged for the show. WAR MOCCASIN saved ground off the pace, came out on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and put in a late bid at a minor award. SALTEN SAPITY between horses early, settled inside, split rivals on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and also was outkicked for a minor share. PHANTOM OPENING bumped and squeezed back at the start, angled in and settled inside, went outside a rival into the second turn then three deep on that bend, was fanned six wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. GOSEECAL angled in and settled outside a rival, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and also lacked a rally. ZUZANNA unhurried and angled in early, saved ground off the pace to the stretch and was not a threat. A LITTLE BIT ME pulled between horses then chased outside a rival or a bit off the rail, drifted out leaving the second turn to come into the stretch five wide and weakened. TWEETING sped to the early lead, came off the rail into the backstretch then angled in, dueled inside on the second turn, fell back into the stretch and gave way.

EIGHTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Cary Grant Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.28 44.65 1:10.06 1:22.98

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Edwards Going Left 120 7 4 7–1 6–1 1–½ 1–½ T Baze 2.30 2 Solid Wager 120 2 10 10 10 5–hd 2–3½ Espinoza 4.60 9 Smokey Image 120 9 2 4–hd 2–hd 2–hd 3–ns Stevens 5.60 8 California Diamond 118 8 1 1–hd 4–1 3–1½ 4–¾ Desormeaux 8.50 10 Tribal Storm 120 10 8 9–8 9–5 7–4 5–1¼ Bejarano 7.50 5 Gold Rush Dancer 124 5 9 5–1½ 5–hd 6–1½ 6–6¼ Nakatani 8.50 3 Prime Issue 120 3 7 2–hd 1–hd 4–hd 7–2½ Prat 10.10 1 Love My Bud 120 1 6 8–hd 8–hd 8–1½ 8–6¼ Gonzalez 68.20 6 Jimmy Bouncer 120 6 5 6–hd 7–2 9–½ 9–11¼ Pedroza 10.80 4 Green With Eddie 118 4 3 3–hd 3–hd 10 10 Van Dyke 21.70

7 EDWARDS GOING LEFT 6.60 4.00 3.00 2 SOLID WAGER 5.00 3.60 9 SMOKEY IMAGE 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-7) $21.80 $1 EXACTA (7-2) $13.50 $2 QUINELLA (2-7) $16.40 $1 SUPERFECTA (7-2-9-8) $532.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-9) $37.60

Winner–Edwards Going Left B.g.3 by Midnight Lute out of Dypsy, by Broken Vow. Bred by Red Baron's Barn & Vaya Con Suerte (CA). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $395,512 Daily Double Pool $36,871 Exacta Pool $201,736 Quinella Pool $8,620 Superfecta Pool $106,451 Trifecta Pool $153,103. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (3-6-7) paid $36.40. Pick Three Pool $64,551.

EDWARDS GOING LEFT stalked outside, went up five wide on the turn and four wide into the stretch, gained the lead outside rivals in midstretch, inched clear under left handed urging and held. SOLID WAGER broke slowly then dropped back without early speed, settled a bit off the rail, came out under urging on the turn and five wide into the stretch and closed gamely. SMOKEY IMAGE dueled between horses five wide then four wide into and on the turn, continued three wide into the stretch and just held third. CALIFORNIA DIAMOND dueled four wide between foes then three deep between rivals into and on the turn, angled in between foes into the stretch and was edged for the show. TRIBAL STORM chased outside then alongside a rival, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and put in a late bid at a minor award. GOLD RUSH DANCER had speed between foes to vie for the lead then stalked a bit off the rail into and on the turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. PRIME ISSUE had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch, then weakened. LOVE MY BUD was in a good position stalking the pace inside to the stretch and also weakened. JIMMY BOUNCER chased between horses then off the rail on the backstretch and turn, came three wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive. GREEN WITH EDDIE had good early speed and dueled between horses, dropped back leaving the turn and gave way.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.23 47.59 1:12.00 1:24.19 1:36.86

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 DQ–Bold Papa 124 3 7 7–hd 6–1½ 6–1½ 1–1 1–hd Nakatani 1.60 11 Lord Admiral 122 9 5 3–hd 3–hd 5–hd 6–1 2–½ Blanc 8.30 8 Dial Me In 122 6 9 9 9 9 8–½ 3–hd Espinoza 8.70 10 Tatar 117 8 3 1–½ 1–hd 1–hd 2–½ 4–½ Fuentes 7.90 2 Schooley 122 2 1 4–1 5–hd 4–hd 5–hd 5–1¼ Prat 4.60 1 Reckless Gravity 122 1 8 6–1 7–1 8–2 9 6–½ Elliott 44.60 5 Mr. Matlock 124 4 4 5–hd 4–1½ 3–1 4–hd 7–nk Talamo 18.40 7 Gosofar 119 5 2 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–hd 3–hd 8–¾ Roman 3.60 9 Duke of Fallbrook 122 7 6 8–3½ 8–3½ 7–hd 7–hd 9 Gonzalez 55.50

11 LORD ADMIRAL 18.60 7.80 5.60 8 DIAL ME IN 8.60 7.20 10 TATAR 6.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-11) $90.20 $1 EXACTA (11-8) $104.50 $2 QUINELLA (8-11) $131.80 $1 SUPERFECTA (11-8-10-2) $3,677.60 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (11-8-10-2-3) $15,278.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-8-10) $375.85

Winner–Lord Admiral Dbb.g.3 by Slew's Tiznow out of Catch a Wave, by Man From Eldorado. Bred by Risa Gomez (CA). Trainer: Jay Nehf. Owner: Cutter Nehf Racing Stable, LLC. Mutuel Pool $288,228 Daily Double Pool $113,415 Exacta Pool $159,844 Quinella Pool $7,387 Superfecta Pool $107,532 Super High Five Pool $40,040 Trifecta Pool $136,326. Scratched–Catfish Hunter, Hollywood Square. DQ–#3 Bold Papa–finished 1st, disqualified, placed 5th. $1 Pick Three (6-7-11) paid $178.00. Pick Three Pool $131,468. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-6-7-11) 4 correct paid $310.60. Pick Four Pool $985,028. $2 Pick Six (2-1/4-3-6-7-11) 5 out of 6 paid $304.40. $2 Pick Six (2-1/4-3-6-7-11) 6 correct paid $254,441.80. Pick Six Pool $210,196. $1 Place Pick All 8 out of 9 paid $2,979.30. Place Pick All Pool $23,437.

BOLD PAPA chased outside a rival then three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, rallied to the front nearing midstretch, briefly inched away, drifted in under left handed then right handed urging, bumped LORD ADMIRAL late and held gamely. LORD ADMIRAL three deep early, chased outside a rival, came out into the stretch, rallied between foes in the final sixteenth and was bumped between foes late. DIAL ME IN bumped and steadied at the start, settled a bit off the rail, angled in on the second turn then swung three wide into the stretch and finished well outside foes. TATAR had speed outside then dueled alongside a rival and between foes leaving the second turn, fought back between foes in deep stretch and steadied in tight when bumped late. SCHOOLEY rank along the inside early, saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, split horses in midstretch, bid inside in deep stretch then steadied sharply when bumped and in tight nearing the wire. RECKLESS GRAVITY hopped slightly in a bit of a slow start, saved ground chasing the pace, came out some in the stretch and split rivals late. MR. MATLOCK chased outside a rival, bid three deep leaving the second turn and into the stretch and was outfinished in the final furlong. GOSOFAR broke in and bumped a rival then came out and bumped another, angled in and dueled inside, fought back on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened late. DUKE OF FALLBROOK chased three deep then outside a rival on the backstretch and second turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed Following a stewards' inquiry, BOLD PAPA was disqualified and placed fifth for interference in deep stretch.