Racing! Jon White’s top 10 Kentucky Derby list is front and center

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we waste a little of your time before getting to Jon White .

Before we get to something actually important, I thought you might like a behind-the-curtain look at the things we perseverate on in our business. (Remember, doctors bury their mistakes, we publish ours.) A while back, with horses that had three word names, there was always the question if the second name was upper or lower case, and it varied by horse. So, we passed a style rule that we would make every name upper case.

Then came Bolt D’Oro. Well, we were out there by ourselves on that with the upper case “D”. After way too much time, an appeal was made to Times sports newsletter poo-bah and assistant sports editor, Houston Mitchell , for relief so we didn’t look we didn’t know what we were doing.

Well, we will continue to look like we don’t know what we are doing but Houston OK’d the “d” being lower case. Don’t You Just Hate It When You Have Rules.”

“Noble Indy resolutely came back on after getting passed in the stretch to win last Saturday's Louisiana Derby by a neck at Fair Grounds Race Course for trainer Todd Pletcher . The following day it was Runaway Ghost, rallying wide on the far turn en route to taking the Sunland Derby by nearly three lengths at Sunland Park. While both Noble Indy and Runaway Ghost certainly deserve credit for their respective victories, neither colt cracks this week's Kentucky Derby Top 10, which has no changes to the rankings from last week.

“The day after Runaway Ghost's triumph in New Mexico, sparkling workouts took place at Santa Anita by the three highest-ranking 3-year-olds on the Top 10 — No. 1 McKinzie (trained by Bob Baffert ), No. 2 Bolt d'Oro (conditioned by Mick Ruis ) and No. 3 Justify (also Baffert).

“McKinzie worked five furlongs in :59.40. It was the fastest of 118 works at that distance Monday at Santa Anita. Bolt d'Oro was timed in :47.00 for his four-furlong drill. It was the fastest of 93 works at that distance.

“Thus, it is all systems go for the much-anticipated rematch between McKinzie and Bolt d'Oro in the $1-million Santa Anita Derby at 1 1/8 miles on April 7 following their slugfest in the 1 1/16-mile San Felipe Stakes on March 10. McKinzie finished first by head in the San Felipe, but was disqualified and placed second for impeding Bolt d'Oro in deep stretch. Bolt d'Oro, who finished second, was elevated to first by the stewards following a lengthy inquiry.

“Justify, undefeated and untested in two career starts, will be going to Oaklawn Park for the Arkansas Derby at 1 1/8 miles on April 14. He worked five furlongs Monday in :59.60. The only horse of the 118 who worked five furlongs that morning at Santa Anita to post a faster time than Justify was McKinzie.

“Two of the horses on this week's Kentucky Derby Top 10, No. 5 Audible and No. 8 Promises Fulfilled, meet Saturday in Gulfstream Park's $1 million Florida Derby at 1 1/8 miles. Audible is the 9-5 morning-line favorite, with Promises Fulfilled listed at 3-1. Audible, who hails from the powerful Pletcher barn, registered a 5 1/2-length triumph in the Holy Bull Stakes at Gulfstream on Feb. 3. Promises Fulfilled, trained by Dale Romans , won the Fountain of Youth Stakes by a little more than two lengths on March 3.

“The Florida Derby also has attracted Catholic Boy (7-2 morning line) and Strike Power (4-1). Catholic Boy, winner of the Remsen Stakes at Aqueduct as a 2-year-old, ran second in the Sam F. Davis Stakes at Tampa Bay Downs in his first start as a 3-year-old. Strike Power finished second in the Fountain of Youth.

“Another important race for 3 year olds this week is the UAE Derby at 1 3/16 miles in Dubai. Gold Town is the 6-5 morning-line favorite, with Mendelssohn the 5-2 second choice. Gold Town is two for two in Dubai this year, winning by margins of 4 1/4 and 10 1/2 lengths. Mendelssohn, victorious in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf on the grass last year at Del Mar, won a stakes race in Ireland on a synthetic surface March 9 in his 2018 debut. Mendelssohn is a half-brother to four-time Eclipse Award winner Beholder.”

This comes from astute subscriber William Casper , who pointed out that the Longines clock at the Santa Anita finish line is actually one hour ahead. Guess no one set it back when daylight savings time went into affect more than two weeks ago. Casper said, “Must be a message from above that 1 p.m. is the best starting time.”

This just in. (Cue old-time teletype sound.) When I checked with Santa Anita’s know-who-can-get-things-done guy, Mike Willman , about the clock snafu, he alerted the right people and electricians were promising to get it fixed by Friday’s racing day if not sooner. Take a bow, Mr. Casper, you, to quote Cher , could turn back time.

Kenjisstorm, running for the first time since July, held firm in the stretch to wn Thursday’s $63,000 allowance feature, a mile on the turf. He ran a perfect trip from second and swept to the front midway through the final turn to win by 2 ¼ lengths. It was his first race for trainer Phil D’Amato .

“I’ve had him since November,” D’Amato told Willman of Santa Anita. “They did a little throat surgery on him and I think that, more than anything helped him. [Jockey] Favien [ Prat ] had ridden him before, and he thought it made a world of difference in the mornings.”

There is an extra race on Friday’s card starting at noon. There are nine races instead of eight and four of them are on the turf. And, the smallest field, short of scratches, is seven horses. Five of the nine races are for maidens.

The feature is the eighth, 7 furlongs on the dirt in an allowance/optional claimer for horses 4 and up. It carries with it a purse of $58,000. There are also two races worth $56,000 and one going for $54,000. The field sizes, in order: 9, 9, 7, 8, 9, 10 (3 also eligible), 9, 7, 10 (2 AE).

This is the best gambling race on the card but I don't have a strong opinion around one horse, so let's box my top three in the exacta and trifecta. In post position order, use #5 Pursuing The Dream (4-1), a Euro import that has shown some ability overseas; #6 Proud Heroine (8-1), who ran poorly last time going long but broke her maiden over the downhill layout; and #8 Out of The Flames (9-5), who is the one to beat off some closes finishes in three U.S, starts.

“It’s been an emotionally difficult week for the quarter-horse industry with the news that jockey Cesar Gomez , 27, was among two people dead from an airplane crash in rural Oklahoma on Monday. Since 2014, Gomez rode the winners of 246 quarter-horse races for earnings of $5,495,119. Gomez started riding at Los Alamitos on a regular basis last year and was scheduled to ride Ditto Head in the El Primero Del Ano Derby on Saturday. He piloted the Foose gelding in the Los Alamitos Two Million Futurity last year and in the Los Alamitos Winter Derby in mid-February. Gomez ranked seventh in the current Los Alamitos jockey standings.

“’I feel that one of the reasons for his success was … Cesar was just such a likable guy,” 2015 AQHA champion jockey Ricky Ramirez told Greg Thompson of StallionESearch.com. “He went to California this past winter to ride at Los Alamitos without knowing really anybody in that racing circuit, and he did really well. It was due to not only his ability, but it was just so hard not to like him as a person. He will be missed.”

“Night racing at Los Alamitos will be headed by the Grade 3, $183,800 La Primera Del Ano Derby on Friday and the Grade 3, $235,200 El Primero Del Ano Derby on Saturday. The Parsons Family will be represented by a pair of top fillies in fastest qualifier Terrific Temptation and the Grade 1 stakes placed A Political Lady in the La Primera. Ten fillies will run in the 400-yard race, which will be the eighth and final race on the card at around 10:16 p.m. First post is 7 p.m.

“Terrific Temptation has posted two strong wins in 2018. She scored a wire-to-wire allowance victory at 300 yards on Jan. 6 and then sizzled to the fastest time in her La Primera trial on March 10. A Political Lady won her last three outings in terrific fashion, including a daylight win in her trial.

“On Saturday, Keith Nellesen’s KVN Corona will look to keep his perfect record intact when he goes after his eighth win in as many starts in the El Primero. The colt won a pair of futurities last year and has earned $580,750. He was named the AQHA and PCQHRA champion 2-year-old colt. His last three wins have been close. He won his El Primero trial by only a nose when taking an awkward step at the wire.

“’He just gets it done,’ trainer Paul Jones said. “He needed that last race in the El Primero trials. We gave him a break and he had been off for a little bit. Jesus Rios Ayala had never ridden the horse either. It was a good race for KVN Corona. I think he’s ready to improve.’

He moves to the hot Kelly Castenada barn after finishing fourth five weeks ago against a class-dropping winner. I liked his prior runnerup try vs. winner My Louie, who returned to beat $4,000 claimers. In addition, P Town Titan, the 2-1 morning-line favorite, is making a quick seven-day turnabout and Jalisco Three, at 3-1, defeated a very soft $2,500 field in his last out.

If you would like to subscribe to the newsletter you can click here and sign up . Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Thursday, March 29. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 53rd day of a 59-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $54,000. Maiden Special Weight. 4 year olds and up. Time 23.72 48.77 1:12.66 1:36.21 1:47.98

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Gosilently 122 2 1 1–1½ 1–1 1–½ 1–2 1–ns Nakatani 1.00 6 Zipman 122 6 5 6–hd 5–½ 5–hd 3–1 2–2½ Van Dyke 7.60 4 Frankincense 122 4 6 8 8 8 7–7 3–nk Prat 3.80 5 Street to Indy 122 5 3 5–1½ 4–1 4–1½ 4–½ 4–hd T Baze 71.30 1 Friendly Outthedor 122 1 4 4–hd 7–1½ 6–½ 6–½ 5–hd Roman 4.00 3 Odyssey Explorer 122 3 2 2–hd 3–1½ 3–hd 5–1½ 6–nk Maragh 25.60 8 Ding Dong Ditch 122 8 7 3–1 2–hd 2–1 2–½ 7–17 Talamo 10.20 7 Momma's Baby Boy 122 7 8 7–hd 6–hd 7–1 8 8 Conner 23.50

2 GOSILENTLY 4.00 2.60 2.20 6 ZIPMAN 5.40 3.40 4 FRANKINCENSE 2.80

$1 EXACTA (2-6) $12.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-4-5) $44.50 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-6-4-5-1) $1,073.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-4) $15.05

Winner–Gosilently B.g.5 by Silent Name (JPN) out of Beauty by George, by Honour and Glory. Bred by Peggy Conroy (NY). Trainer: Robert N. Falcone, Jr.. Owner: Ochre House Stable. Mutuel Pool $156,655 Exacta Pool $93,409 Superfecta Pool $40,842 Super High Five Pool $2,502 Trifecta Pool $59,495. Scratched–none.

GOSILENTLY took the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside, responded when challenged leaving the backstretch, inched away again into the stretch, kicked clear and held gamely under urging. ZIPMAN chased between horses then outside a rival on the second turn, came out into the stretch and closed willingly to just miss. FRANKINCENSE settled inside then a bit off the rail, came out on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and just got the show five wide on the line. STREET TO INDY stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, continued outside a rival on the second turn, split horses in midstretch and was edged for third between foes late. FRIENDLY OUTTHEDOR saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and also was edged for a minor share between foes. ODYSSEY EXPLORER stalked the pace along the inside throughout and also was outfinished for a minor award. DING DONG DITCH pulled three deep early, stalked outside a rival, bid alongside the winner leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, continued off the rail in midstretch and outfinished between foes late. MOMMA'S BABY BOY broke in and a bit slowly, chased three deep, dropped back and angled in some on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the final furlong.

SECOND RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.72 46.47 59.07 1:12.08

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Tenthousandreasons 123 1 3 4–hd 3–2 1–½ 1–1¾ Talamo 2.60 7 Sweet Treat 118 7 4 2–hd 1–hd 2–2½ 2–5½ Ceballos 1.10 2 Blame the Weather 123 2 2 1–½ 2–1 3–7 3–3½ Maldonado 2.10 3 Stella Sweeper 123 3 7 7 6–6 5–1½ 4–5 Pena 24.10 5 Louder California 123 5 1 3–1 4–1½ 4–1 5–2¼ Rojas Fernandez 104.30 4 Angel Tears 113 4 5 5–5 5–4½ 6–10 6–6 Espinoza 15.90 6 Lake Shore Lady 123 6 6 6–3½ 7 7 7 Vergara, Jr. 62.20

1 TENTHOUSANDREASONS 7.20 3.00 2.10 7 SWEET TREAT 2.80 2.10 2 BLAME THE WEATHER 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-1) $15.20 $1 EXACTA (1-7) $8.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-7-2-3) $4.96 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-7-2-3-5) $172.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-7-2) $6.40

Winner–Tenthousandreasons B.f.4 by Ministers Wild Cat out of Alluring Tune, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA). Trainer: Craig Dollase. Owner: Highlander Racing Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $130,604 Daily Double Pool $37,407 Exacta Pool $76,186 Superfecta Pool $43,679 Super High Five Pool $3,927 Trifecta Pool $60,752. Scratched–none.

TENTHOUSANDREASONS saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch, took a short lead outside the runner-up nearing midstretch, drifted in some in deep stretch and inched away late under some left handed urging and vigorous handling. SWEET TREAT prompted the pace three deep then outside a rival on the turn, put a head in front leaving the turn, fought back off the rail in the stretch, also drifted in late and was second best. BLAME THE WEATHER had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and bested the others. STELLA SWEEPER broke a bit slowly, saved ground chasing the pace throughout and lacked a response in the drive. LOUDER CALIFORNIA dueled between horses then stalked a bit off the rail on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. ANGEL TEARS stalked outside a rival then chased off the rail on the turn, came out into the stretch, drifted in under urging to be in a bit close off heels in upper stretch then had the rider lose the whip nearing midstretch and also weakened. LAKE SHORE LADY broke a step slowly, settled off the rail, dropped back outside a rival on the turn, came out into the stretch and gave way.

THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $29,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 21.94 45.05 57.41 1:09.79

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Best Two Minutes 119 4 3 3–½ 2–1 1–½ 1–4¼ Maldonado 3.80 1 Madelyn's Wild Max 121 1 7 7 4–½ 3–2 2–1¼ Pena 10.50 6 Papa Turf 121 6 2 1–1 1–2 2–1½ 3–hd Gonzalez 4.10 7 Street Vision 123 7 1 4–1 5–hd 4–hd 4–2¼ T Baze 1.40 2 Red Carpet Cat 121 2 4 5–1½ 3–hd 5–5 5–11 Roman 9.40 5 Ketos 121 5 5 2–hd 6–6 6–4 6–hd Pereira 6.30 3 Howdy 121 3 6 6–3 7 7 7 Conner 15.20

4 BEST TWO MINUTES 9.60 6.20 4.60 1 MADELYN'S WILD MAX 9.60 7.20 6 PAPA TURF 4.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-4) $44.00 $1 EXACTA (4-1) $33.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-6-7) $45.81 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-6) $96.55 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-1-6-7-2) Carryover $2,310

Winner–Best Two Minutes B.g.6 by Successful Appeal out of Special One, by Point Given. Bred by Hinkle Farms & Ben Kessinger (KY). Trainer: William E. Morey. Owner: Gulliver Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $188,033 Daily Double Pool $14,454 Exacta Pool $98,322 Superfecta Pool $43,817 Trifecta Pool $65,700 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,026. Claimed–Papa Turf by Big Chief Racing, LLC. Trainer: J. Desormeaux. Claimed–Street Vision by Drawing Away Stable. Trainer: David Jacobson. Claimed–Red Carpet Cat by Jonathan Wong. Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (2-1-4) paid $52.30. Pick Three Pool $39,775.

BEST TWO MINUTES stalked a bit off the rail then inside leaving the backstretch, came out leaving the turn and again into the stretch, took the lead outside the pacesetter in midstretch and won clear under left handed urging. MADELYN'S WILD MAX a bit slow to begin, saved ground off the pace, moved up inside on the turn and into the stretch and gained the place. PAPA TURF had speed between horses then inched away, sets the pace off the rail, fought back off the inside in midstretch and just held third. STREET VISION stalked three deep then outside a rival, went four wide leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch and was edged for the show. RED CARPET CAT saved ground stalking the pace, continued between horses leaving the turn and weakened in the stretch. KETOS stalked between horses then outside a rival, continued three deep between foes leaving the turn, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened. HOWDY broke a step slowly, chased just off the rail, dropped back inside on the turn and gave way.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $75,000. Time 23.60 47.44 1:10.56 1:22.19 1:33.94

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Kenjisstorm 120 5 2 2–1 2–½ 1–hd 1–1½ 1–2¼ Prat 3.50 2 Free Rose 124 2 4 1–1 1–½ 3–1½ 3–1 2–½ Talamo 2.80 4 Fabozzi 120 4 5 3–½ 4–hd 4–hd 4–hd 3–hd T Baze 9.90 8 Isotherm 124 8 8 8 5–1 2–hd 2–1 4–nk Van Dyke 2.50 7 Perfectly Majestic 122 7 3 7–hd 3–1 5–2 5–2 5–2¼ Nakatani 7.10 1 Cimpl Man 120 1 6 5–hd 7–½ 6–½ 6–½ 6–¾ Maragh 12.40 6 Summersimage 124 6 1 4–1 6–hd 7–1½ 7–2½ 7–2¼ Roman 50.70 3 Ward 'n Jerry 120 3 7 6–hd 8 8 8 8 Elliott 7.60

5 KENJISSTORM 9.00 5.00 3.80 2 FREE ROSE 3.80 3.20 4 FABOZZI 6.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5) $37.80 $1 EXACTA (5-2) $17.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-4-8) $32.05 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-2-4-8-7) $773.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-4) $52.90

Winner–Kenjisstorm Ch.h.6 by Stormy Atlantic out of Back in Time, by Empire Maker. Bred by Dapple Bloodstock & Susan Bunning (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Head of Plains Partners LLC, KM Racing Enterprise, Inc. and Carillo, J.. Mutuel Pool $185,847 Daily Double Pool $23,130 Exacta Pool $105,437 Superfecta Pool $43,208 Super High Five Pool $3,841 Trifecta Pool $67,560. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (1-4-5) paid $108.40. Pick Three Pool $15,909.

KENJISSTORM stalked off the rail on the first turn, bid between foes on the backstretch, took a short lead between foes on the second turn, inched away under urging in the stretch and proved best. FREE ROSE sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside then dueled along the rail, fought back on the second turn and into the stretch and just held the place. FABOZZI between rival early, stalked inside, came out into the stretch and split horses late for the show. ISOTHERM a step slow to begin, stalked four wide on the first turn then three deep, bid three wide on the second turn, came out into the stretch and was edged for third between rivals. PERFECTLY MAJESTIC pulled between horses and steadied in tight on the first turn, stalked then bid three deep, continued between foes leaving the backstretch and three wide on the second turn and into the stretch and was edged for a minor award four wide on the line. CIMPL MAN saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. SUMMERSIMAGE chased three deep then between horses, came out some into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. WARD 'N JERRY settled between horses chasing the pace, went three deep into and on the second turn and lacked a rally in the lane.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 24.58 48.79 1:13.57 1:26.56 1:39.80

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Moonlight Blue 118 7 3 2–hd 2–½ 1–hd 1–3 1–3¾ Ceballos 0.90 3 Dad's a Gambler 123 3 1 4–hd 4–1 3–2½ 2–hd 2–5 Pena 5.30 4 Reverend Al 123 4 4 3–hd 5–hd 5–2½ 4–½ 3–1½ Roman 7.50 1 Taco Tuesday 123 1 5 1–1½ 1–½ 2–1½ 3–3 4–1 Gonzalez 8.50 2 Super Echelon 123 2 6 6–1½ 6–1½ 7–½ 7–1 5–1 Conner 11.80 6 Uncle Billy 113 6 8 5–1 3–hd 4–1½ 5–3 6–1¼ Espinoza 5.20 5 Liberation 123 5 7 7–hd 8 6–hd 6–1 7–5 Quinonez 47.80 8 Yo La Tengo 123 8 2 8 7–hd 8 8 8 Pereira 45.60

7 MOONLIGHT BLUE 3.80 2.60 2.10 3 DAD'S A GAMBLER 3.80 3.00 4 REVEREND AL 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-7) $17.60 $1 EXACTA (7-3) $6.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-3-4-1) $10.94 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-3-4-1-2) $267.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-3-4) $11.50

Winner–Moonlight Blue Dbb.g.4 by Gio Ponti out of Moonlit Malibu, by Malibu Moon. Bred by Alberta Davies (KY). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Wilson, Holly and David. Mutuel Pool $191,171 Daily Double Pool $24,448 Exacta Pool $121,220 Superfecta Pool $70,176 Super High Five Pool $4,317 Trifecta Pool $91,208. Claimed–Taco Tuesday by Laguna Farms and Harrell, Chip. Trainer: Nestor Capitaine. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (4-5-7) paid $59.70. Pick Three Pool $44,650. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-4-5-7) 572 tickets with 4 correct paid $132.55. Pick Four Pool $99,368. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-1-4-5-7) 853 tickets with 5 correct paid $338.65. Pick Five Pool $336,184.

MOONLIGHT BLUE four wide into and on the first turn, stalked between foes, bid three deep then outside a rival on the second turn, took a short lead leaving that turn, inched away into the stretch and won clear under urging. DAD'S A GAMBLER between horses early, stalked a bit off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch and was clearly second best. REVEREND AL close up stalking the pace between foes then a bit off the rail on the second turn and into the stretch and picked up the show. TACO TUESDAY sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, dueled on the backstretch and second turn and weakened in the final furlong. SUPER ECHELON saved ground chasing the pace, fell back between horses leaving the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. UNCLE BILLY five wide into the first turn, stalked outside, came three deep into the stretch and weakened. LIBERATION chased a bit off the rail, angled in on the second turn, came out into the stretch and did not rally. YO LA TENGO six wide into the first turn, angled in and chased outside a rival, went three deep leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and weakened.

SIXTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $54,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 24.28 48.35 1:12.72 1:38.77 1:45.72

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Longden 122 1 6 5–½ 4–1½ 2–1 1–1½ 1–2¼ Van Dyke 1.20 8 Formal Dude 122 6 3 2–1½ 1–hd 3–2 2–2 2–5½ Pereira 18.90 2 Bocephus 122 2 1 1–hd 2–½ 1–hd 3–5 3–4¼ Stevens 12.30 6 Phoenix Fire 122 5 4 6 5–hd 6 5–hd 4–1¼ Talamo 4.30 3 Negro Lucero 122 3 2 3–hd 6 5–hd 6 5–5½ Fuentes 22.20 4 Route Six Six 122 4 5 4–1 3–hd 4–2½ 4–½ 6 Maragh 1.60

1 LONGDEN (GB) 4.40 3.00 2.80 8 FORMAL DUDE 11.00 6.80 2 BOCEPHUS 4.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-1) $8.80 $1 EXACTA (1-8) $24.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-8-2-6) $44.18 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-8-2) $54.55

Winner–Longden (GB) Dbb.r.3 by Bernardini out of Gracefield, by Storm Cat. Bred by Godolphin (GB). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Godolphin, LLC. Mutuel Pool $168,055 Daily Double Pool $20,756 Exacta Pool $83,748 Superfecta Pool $41,692 Trifecta Pool $65,050. Scratched–Jimmy Chila, Orbit Rain. $1 Pick Three (5-7-1) paid $22.40. Pick Three Pool $32,862.

LONGDEN (GB) broke a bit slowly, saved ground then came out and bumped with a rival on the backstretch then bid between foes, dueled outside a rival on the second turn, took a short lead into the stretch, inched clear under urging, drifted in and proved best. FORMAL DUDE three deep early, bid outside a rival then put a head in front between foes on the backstretch, was three deep into the second turn, stalked off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and was second best. BOCEPHUS sped to the early lead, dueled inside, fought back on the second turn and into the stretch and bested the others. PHOENIX FIRE four wide into the first turn, stalked outside, came three deep into the stretch and weakened. NEGRO LUCERO chased between foes early then a bit off the rail, bumped with the winner and steadied past the five eighths pole, angled in on the second turn and also weakened. ROUTE SIX SIX bobbled at the start when the ground broke out behind, stalked three deep then bid four wide on the backstretch, dropped back and angled in on the second turn and had little left for the stretch. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the bumping on the backstretch but made no change when they ruled both runners contributed to the contact between them.

SEVENTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $75,000. Time 22.99 46.05 1:10.61 1:17.16

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 True Royalty 122 2 1 2–hd 3–1 2–½ 1–nk Van Dyke 4.90 4 Highland Lass 122 4 2 3–1 2–hd 1–hd 2–1 T Baze 5.60 5 Well Hello 122 5 4 6 6 4–hd 3–1½ Prat 3.10 6 Best of Me 122 6 3 4–hd 4–hd 5–3 4–2¾ Roman 1.30 1 Cognitive 122 1 5 1–hd 1–hd 3–1½ 5–2¼ Talamo 4.40 3 Bonneville Flats 122 3 6 5–hd 5–hd 6 6 Mn Garcia 65.50

2 TRUE ROYALTY 11.80 5.80 4.40 4 HIGHLAND LASS 6.20 4.60 5 WELL HELLO 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-2) $26.00 $1 EXACTA (2-4) $28.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-5-6) $13.45 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-5) $38.40

Winner–True Royalty Ch.f.3 by Yes It's True out of High Wire, by Street Cry (IRE). Bred by SJT Racing Stable LLC (FL). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Batchelor Family Trust. Mutuel Pool $236,572 Daily Double Pool $20,516 Exacta Pool $106,594 Superfecta Pool $58,581 Trifecta Pool $72,520. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (7-1-2) paid $26.00. Pick Three Pool $24,701.

TRUE ROYALTY had good early speed and dueled between horses, fought back between foes in midstretch, gained the advantage a sixteenth out and gamely prevailed under urging. HIGHLAND LASS sped to the early lead off the rail, dueled three deep, took a short lead into the stretch, fought back three deep then outside the winner in late stretch and continued gamely to the end. WELL HELLO stalked between horses on the backstretch and turn, continued just off the rail in the stretch and also went on willingly late but could not catch the top pair. BEST OF ME close up stalking the pace three deep to the stretch, lacked the needed rally. COGNITIVE stalked inside then went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back on the turn and into the stretch, battled back to midstretch then weakened in the final furlong. BONNEVILLE FLATS a step slow to begin, stalked just off the rail then inside leaving the backstretch and on the turn and into the stretch and also weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $40,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 22.58 44.92 1:09.22 1:21.11 1:33.14

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Spanish Hombre 121 1 5 4–hd 4–hd 4–2½ 1–1 1–3¼ Prat 1.90 5 Conquest Typhoon 119 5 2 3–2½ 3–2 2–hd 2–2½ 2–1¼ T Baze 5.50 9 Royal Albert Hall 121 9 8 8–2 8–3½ 8–3½ 6–hd 3–ns Van Dyke 4.70 8 A Red Tie Day 121 8 1 5–2½ 5–3 5–1½ 4–½ 4–hd Conner 8.00 7 Lucky Bryan 121 7 9 9 9 7–hd 5–hd 5–1¾ Talamo 7.10 3 Reign On 119 3 4 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 3–2 6–½ Sanchez 49.90 2 Defiantly 121 2 6 6–hd 6–½ 6–hd 7–1 7–6 Frey 6.10 4 Incensed 119 4 3 2–4½ 2–4½ 3–1 8–6 8–11 Roman 8.90 6 Gustnado 121 6 7 7–½ 7–hd 9 9 9 Blanc 43.60

1 SPANISH HOMBRE 5.80 3.60 2.80 5 CONQUEST TYPHOON 5.80 3.60 9 ROYAL ALBERT HALL (GB) 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-1) $42.80 $1 EXACTA (1-5) $15.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-5-9-8) $24.65 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-5-9-8-7) $541.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-9) $30.25

Winner–Spanish Hombre Dbb.g.5 by Spaniard out of My Kitty, by Catienus. Bred by Chad Austin Reed (KY). Trainer: Jack Carava. Owner: Chris Curtis. Mutuel Pool $284,874 Daily Double Pool $71,740 Exacta Pool $149,560 Superfecta Pool $78,247 Super High Five Pool $15,291 Trifecta Pool $109,895. Claimed–Spanish Hombre by Jeffrey Sengara. Trainer: Craig Dollase. Claimed–A Red Tie Day by Scott Herbertson. Trainer: Ari Herbertson. Scratched–Any Questions, Ronald R (IRE). $2 Pick Six Jackpot (4-5-7-1/5/7-2-1/10/11) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $156,093. $1 Pick Three (1-2-1) paid $71.00. Pick Three Pool $71,464. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-1/5/7-2-1/10/11) 4787 tickets with 4 correct paid $50.00. Pick Four Pool $313,918. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-7-1/5/7-2-1/10/11) 487 tickets with 5 correct paid $226.90. Pick Five Pool $144,612. $2 Pick Six (4-5-7-1/5/7-2-1/10/11) 291 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $41.00. $2 Pick Six (4-5-7-1/5/7-2-1/10/11) 13 tickets with 6 correct paid $4,293.00. Pick Six Pool $104,470.

SPANISH HOMBRE chased a bit off the rail, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, gained the lead in upper stretch, inched away under urging in midstretch and won clear. CONQUEST TYPHOON stalked off the rail, bid three deep on the second turn, took a short lead into the stretch, could not match the winner in the final furlong but held second. ROYAL ALBERT HALL (GB) four wide early, chased three deep, bumped with a rival into the second turn, angled in outside a foe, split horses in the stretch and got up for the show. A RED TIE DAY stalked outside a rival then off the rail on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and was edged for the show between horses. LUCKY BRYAN angled in nearing the first turn and settled off the rail, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and was edged for a minor award. REIGN ON (GB) had good early speed and angled in, dueled inside, fought back on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. DEFIANTLY stumbled at the start, saved ground chasing the pace, hit the rail and steadied and bumped with a rival into the second turn, continued inside and lacked the needed response in the drive. INCENSED angled in and dueled outside a rival, battled between horses leaving the second turn and into the stretch and also weakened. GUSTNADO chased between horses, was bumped and steadied in tight into the second turn, dropped back and had little left for the stretch.