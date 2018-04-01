Racing! McKinzie out of Santa Anita Derby; Audible wins Florida Derby

“We don’t know if he did it in the stall or what because he was fine,” Baffert told the Daily Racing Form in Dubai. “They noticed he was a little bit off. He didn’t go to the track. The X-rays are clean. Ankles look good, hocks [looked good] – something came up high [on the leg] on the nuke scan. When he got back, he 100% jogged fine. I don’t know what it was, but we’re being very cautious. It’s day by day, week by week.”

This cancels the dream rematch of McKinzie and Bolt d’Oro, who had a classic stretch duel in the San Felipe Stakes three weeks ago. However, Justify, Baffert’s lightly raced and undefeated 3 year old, could be moved to the Santa Anita Derby. He is currently scheduled to run in the Arkansas Derby, the following week. Baffert will make the decision after Justify works on Monday.

It’s also unclear if McKinzie will be ready for the Kentucky Derby. He has 40 points, which is enough to make the starting field but it will be a two-month layoff unless Baffert has a soft spot to give him a run.

It was an exceptional day of racing on Saturday with Audible establishing himself with a convincing win in the Florida Derby and Thunder Snow upsetting West Coast to win the Dubai World Cup. (you can watch here) And Mendelssohn, made himself a Kentucky Derby contender with an 18 ¾ length win in the UAE Derby. (you can watch here) For a recap of all the big happenings of the day just click here .

Made my second trip of the year to Gulfstream on Saturday. I thought back to how much fun the Florida Derby used to be when it had the massive facility. But I’m also impressed by how they’ve been able to recapture that in the slimmed down racino atmosphere.

The Florida Derby is the people’s race, a mix of high-brow and common people. A t-shirt and shorts is as welcome as sports jacket and pants, but please no tie. I saw one gentleman in a pink sports jacket and lime green shorts, no socks, dress shoes. He seemed to be the perfect mix of the two, and, best of all, he didn’t look out of place.

Last year, I skipped the Florida Derby because I figured no one could come out of the race and win the Kentucky Derby, right? Uh, who goofed? It was me.

I remember two years ago, when Nyquist was running against Mohaymen in the Florida Derby. The fire marshals must have been looking the other way because there were so many people. You had to duck walk your way through the huge crowd. In fact, I bumped into Paul and Zillah Reddam , Nyquist’s owners, also cautiously wending their way through the crowd just trying to get to their suite.

Gulfstream has the best Winter meeting in the country, sorry Santa Anita. It seems as if there are a bunch of $100,000 stakes most every weekend. There are golf carts driving around to pick up people from all parts of the free parking lot. I couldn’t have parked more than 200 yards from the facility, took a few steps, and was offered a short ride to the front. I probably looked as if I couldn’t make that walk, but I could, honest. Just chose not to.

Now, I’ve never been to Gulfstream on a non-big day, where I’m guessing a lot of the action is in the casino. And, I do miss the makeshift tents and giant videoboards for those who couldn’t actually see the track. I miss seeing people lounging on the grass.

That’s not to say that I want to see Santa Anita squeeze down. Next Saturday, I hope to be duck walking my way around Santa Anita for what, without question, is a major Kentucky Derby prep. It has less luster now that McKinzie is out but if Baffert puts Justify in that spot, the interest could soar.

The 10-day weather forecast for Arcadia has next Saturday being sunny with a 10% chance of rain. If you haven’t been to Santa Anita on a big day, and I can’t imagine anyone reading this newsletter who hasn’t, it’s worth a try. Big days are, well, really big.

Baffert did win a stakes race on Saturday, but not the one he wanted the most. Dr. Dorr won the $75,000 Santana Mile by four lengths. Air Vice Marshall scratched, leaving it a field of four. The Lieutenant finished second and Clear The Mine was third. Cat Burglar completed the field.

“We didn’t have any instructions today,” Talamo told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “We just figured it out. He broke on top, relaxed down the backside and laid it down in the lane.”

The favorite on Sunday’s Santa Anita card will likely be the girl in the cute pink dress or the boy with scraggly hair, collared shirt and shorts. Huh? I’m talking about the infield Easter egg hunt. As for the racing, not much to talk about. The whole racing industry takes a step back on Easter, as the holiday doesn’t exactly say, “Let’s go to the track.” In fact, Golden Gate, Gulfstream and Sunland Park are the only tracks besides Santa Anita that is running live racing. It’s even a weekend that NASCAR takes off from car racing.

Still, Santa Anita will be going with a nine-race card starting at 11:30 a.m. And, no kidding, there is a big Easter egg hunt in the infield. It’s dubbed the largest in the San Gabriel Valley.

Not sure what the feature is. It may be the fourth race, the $40,000 March Madness Starter Handicap for fillies and mares 4 and up over 1 1/8 miles on the turf. But there are four other races with bigger purses, two for $58,000 and one each at $56,000 and $54,000. The two for 58K are allowance/optional claimers and the other two are an allowance/optional claimer and a Cal-bred maiden special weight. There are four turf races, the first, fourth, sixth and ninth.

Sophomore gelding had excuses in his last pair (lugged in one race back, caught three-wide in previous) and should appreciate the drop into a high-priced maiden claimer after facing talented Fibonacci last time. He wants to be covered up early, so look for new rider Brice Blanc to employ those tactics.

Still looking to jump the circulation of this newsletter. Can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up . Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, March 31. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 55th day of a 59-day meet. Cloudy & Fast

FIRST RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 22.27 45.56 1:10.53 1:17.25

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Jay Makes Us Laugh 123 5 2 1–½ 1–2 1–3 1–1½ Elliott 4.30 2 Rick's Dream 123 2 5 6–hd 4–½ 2–hd 2–4½ Pena 3.40 1 Twirling Tiger 123 1 6 3–1 5–1½ 5–½ 3–½ Pedroza 6.00 7 Go Ghetto 123 7 3 4–½ 3–hd 3–2½ 4–nk Mn Garcia 7.30 3 Levitation 118 3 1 5–1 6–2 4–hd 5–10 Ceballos 13.60 6 Rocky's Show 123 6 4 2–½ 2–½ 6–8 6–8 Maragh 4.00 4 Milton Freewater 123 4 7 7 7 7 7 Roman 3.10

5 JAY MAKES US LAUGH 10.60 5.40 3.80 2 RICK'S DREAM 4.60 2.80 1 TWIRLING TIGER 5.00

$1 EXACTA (5-2) $19.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-1-7) $39.76 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-1) $54.30 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-2-1-7-3) Carryover $1,323

Winner–Jay Makes Us Laugh B.g.4 by Southern Image out of So Nice, by Fusaichi Pegasus. Bred by Howard & Janet Siegel Racing LLC (CA). Trainer: Eddie Truman. Owner: Howard and Janet Siegel Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $185,625 Exacta Pool $107,029 Superfecta Pool $42,615 Trifecta Pool $72,995 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,734. Claimed–Jay Makes Us Laugh by Huston Racing Stable, Sonora, Steve and Stute, Gary. Trainer: Gary Stute. Scratched–none.

JAY MAKES US LAUGH had good early speed and dueled a bit off the rail, inched away and angled in a half mile out, set the pace inside and won clear under a tap of the whip a sixteenth out and vigorous hand ride until the final stages. RICK'S DREAM saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail past midstretch and was clearly second best. TWIRLING TIGER broke in a bit and bobbled slightly, stalked just off the rail, continued between horses on the turn and three deep into the stretch and edged rivals for third between foes late. GO GHETTO stalked outside then three deep on the turn and into the stretch and was edged for the show. LEVITATION was in a good position stalking the winner off the rail then between foes leaving the backstretch, continued off the rail on the turn and four wide into the stretch and weakened. ROCKY'S SHOW prompted the pace outside the winner then stalked on the turn, dropped back between foes leaving the turn, drifted inward in midstretch then drifted out late and gave way. MILTON FREEWATER broke slowly, settled off the rail, dropped back in the stretch and had little left for the drive.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $28,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 23.89 48.02 1:11.71 1:23.70 1:35.41

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Temple Keys 123 7 3 4–1½ 4–1 4–1 3–1 1–hd Gonzalez 10.00 1 Crown the Kitten 123 1 5 7–½ 8 8 5–hd 2–1¼ Nakatani 1.00 8 Secreto Primero 123 8 4 3–1 2–1 2–½ 2–hd 3–½ Pedroza 3.90 4 Bourbon Soul 123 4 7 5–½ 5–½ 5–1 6–2 4–hd T Baze 7.50 6 Cardiac 123 6 1 1–1 1–1 1–1 1–hd 5–2½ Fuentes 4.80 3 Sunny Kat 123 3 2 2–½ 3–1 3–hd 4–½ 6–nk Conner 46.60 5 Buymeabond 123 5 6 6–1 6–1½ 6–½ 7–4 7 Roman 50.50 2 Landwade Lad 123 2 8 8 7–1 7–½ 8 dnf Talamo 13.80

7 TEMPLE KEYS 22.00 8.00 4.40 1 CROWN THE KITTEN 2.80 2.20 8 SECRETO PRIMERO 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-7) $119.00 $1 EXACTA (7-1) $31.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-1-8-4) $53.08 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-1-8-4-6) $1,267.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-1-8) $44.10

Winner–Temple Keys Dbb.g.6 by Temple City out of Camas Creek, by Fusaichi Pegasus. Bred by Linda Madsen & Joy Seifert (CA). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: J K Racing Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $250,210 Daily Double Pool $52,124 Exacta Pool $145,436 Superfecta Pool $68,574 Super High Five Pool $4,546 Trifecta Pool $106,919. Claimed–Crown the Kitten by Kurt Rexius. Trainer: Gus Headley. Scratched–none.

TEMPLE KEYS between foes early, stalked off the rail then outside a rival, went three deep leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch, bid three wide under urging in midstretch, gained a short lead in deep stretch and held gamely. CROWN THE KITTEN bumped at the break, saved ground chasing the pace, came out in upper stretch and again in midstretch and closed willingly. SECRETO PRIMERO three deep early, stalked outside a rival then off the rail, came out some into the stretch, bid between foes, put a head in front past midstretch, fought back in deep stretch and held third. BOURBON SOUL saved ground stalking the pace, came out a bit into the stretch, waited off heels in midstretch, came out for room and finished with interest but was edged for the show. CARDIAC had speed outside then angled in, set the pace inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, fought back in the drive and was edged for a minor award. SUNNY KAT stalked the pace inside, cut the corner into the stretch, bid inside in the drive and weakened late. BUYMEABOND chased outside a rival then between foes on the second turn, came three deep into the stretch, drifted in some in the final furlong and did not rally. LANDWADE LAD (GB) broke in and bumped the runner-up, chased outside that one then three deep into and on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, drifted in some in midstretch, was pulled up and vanned off.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $18,000. Maiden Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.89 48.07 1:13.61 1:26.95 1:40.63

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Lighthouse Point 122 3 2 1–½ 1–hd 1–hd 1–1 1–1 Maragh 12.10 2 Vegas Itch 122 2 7 4–½ 4–1 4–1½ 4–5 2–2 Pena 0.90 5 Williston Dude 112 5 1 3–1 3–1 3–2½ 2–hd 3–2¼ Espinoza 2.20 4 Spend It 117 4 6 2–hd 2–hd 2–hd 3–hd 4–3¾ Ceballos 19.70 1 Son of the South 122 1 5 7–1½ 7–3½ 7–10 7–10 5–1¼ Vergara, Jr. 34.50 7 Defense Minister 122 7 4 6–hd 6–hd 6–½ 6–1½ 6–ns Roman 4.90 6 Royal Seeker 122 6 3 5–1 5–2 5–1½ 5–1½ 7–16 Pereira 35.50 8 Dixie Rival 115 8 8 8 8 8 8 8 Payeras 90.70

3 LIGHTHOUSE POINT 26.20 6.00 4.00 2 VEGAS ITCH 2.80 2.10 5 WILLISTON DUDE 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3) $257.20 $1 EXACTA (3-2) $36.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-5-4) $35.24 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-5) $53.30 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-2-5-4-1) Carryover $3,599

Winner–Lighthouse Point B.g.4 by Concord Point out of Haviland, by Tale of the Cat. Bred by Curtsinger/Salazar Stable (KY). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Schroeder Farms LLC. Mutuel Pool $301,636 Daily Double Pool $26,309 Exacta Pool $191,715 Superfecta Pool $100,168 Trifecta Pool $150,659 X-5 Super High Five Pool $4,715. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-7-3) paid $741.40. Pick Three Pool $61,257.

LIGHTHOUSE POINT had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away under urging in midstretch and held on gamely. VEGAS ITCH saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch, was three wide in midstretch and finished willingly but could not catch the winner. WILLISTON DUDE had speed between horses then dueled three deep until nearing midstretch and bested the others. SPEND IT also had speed between horses then dueled between foes, fought back into the stretch and weakened some in the final furlong. SON OF THE SOUTH saved ground chasing the pace throughout and did not rally. DEFENSE MINISTER five wide into the first turn, stalked outside then three deep, continued outside on the second turn and also lacked a rally. ROYAL SEEKER four wide into the first turn, chased outside a rival or off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. DIXIE RIVAL hopped slightly in a bit of a slow start, pulled five wide into the first turn, angled in and settled off the rail and had little left for the stretch.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $75,000. 'Santana Mile Stakes'. 4 year olds and up. Time 24.01 48.16 1:12.52 1:24.78 1:37.07

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Dr. Dorr 120 1 1 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–2½ 1–4 Talamo 1.10 3 The Lieutenant 122 2 3 3–hd 4 3–½ 3–3 2–½ Van Dyke 3.50 4 Clear the Mine 120 3 2 2–1½ 2–½ 2–hd 2–hd 3–9 T Baze 9.90 5 Cat Burglar 120 4 4 4 3–hd 4 4 4 Mn Garcia 1.50

1 DR. DORR 4.20 2.80 3 THE LIEUTENANT 3.20 4 CLEAR THE MINE

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1) $66.60 $1 EXACTA (1-3) $5.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-4) $6.80

Winner–Dr. Dorr Dbb.g.5 by Lookin At Lucky out of Jax El, by Unusual Heat. Bred by Madeline Auerbach, Mr. Jack Klugman &Bob Baffert (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Natalie J. Baffert. Mutuel Pool $182,467 Daily Double Pool $25,684 Exacta Pool $62,210 Trifecta Pool $36,360. Scratched–Air Vice Marshal. $1 Pick Three (7-3-1) paid $442.00. Pick Three Pool $29,997.

DR. DORR had speed inside then inched away on the first turn, set all the pace along the rail, was pushed along some to open up in midstretch and drew clear under moderate hand ride and a long hold late. THE LIEUTENANT angled in on the first turn and saved ground stalking the pace, cut the corner into the stretch, continued along the inside and gamely edged a rival for the place. CLEAR THE MINE had speed outside the winner then stalked a bit off the rail, was between foes leaving the backstretch and again leaving the second turn and into the stretch and was edged for second. CAT BURGLAR stalked outside a rival then three deep leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened.

FIFTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $54,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 21.73 44.33 1:07.87 1:13.99

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Animosity 122 10 8 5–2 3–hd 1–1½ 1–½ Conner 34.30 6 Vegas Palm 122 6 7 8–hd 9–4 7–1½ 2–1 Maragh 30.20 2 Unchaining Melody 122 2 10 9–2 8–hd 4–1 3–½ T Baze 6.90 9 Into Glamour 122 9 1 4–1 5–1 3–hd 4–¾ Van Dyke 3.10 11 Tiz Toffee 122 11 4 3–1½ 4–½ 5–hd 5–¾ Maldonado 1.30 8 Baladera 122 8 6 10–1½ 10–hd 8–½ 6–3¼ Pena 73.80 5 Sheza Factor 117 5 3 2–hd 2–1 6–1 7–½ Ceballos 16.30 4 No Wine Untasted 122 4 5 1–hd 1–hd 2–hd 8–nk Pedroza 27.80 7 International Diva 122 7 2 6–1 7–hd 9–hd 9–2¼ Talamo 5.20 1 Del Mar Babe 122 1 11 11 11 11 10–½ Gonzalez 21.80 3 Garrulous Gal 122 3 9 7–1½ 6–1½ 10–2½ 11 Roman 36.70

10 ANIMOSITY 70.60 25.20 11.60 6 VEGAS PALM 31.00 17.20 2 UNCHAINING MELODY (GB) 5.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-10) $240.80 $1 EXACTA (10-6) $674.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-6-2-9) $3,366.68 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-6-2) $2,376.40 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-6-2-9-11) Carryover $5,669

Winner–Animosity Grr.f.3 by Animal Kingdom out of Coup de Coeur, by Exchange Rate. Bred by Spendthrift Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Patrick Gallagher. Owner: Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners. Mutuel Pool $372,862 Daily Double Pool $34,857 Exacta Pool $218,850 Superfecta Pool $97,247 Trifecta Pool $145,938 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,713. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (3-1-10) paid $1,482.50. Pick Three Pool $77,753. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-3-1/2-10) 24 tickets with 4 correct paid $6,261.00. Pick Four Pool $196,911. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-7-3-1/2-10) 13 tickets with 5 correct paid $35,801.65. Pick Five Pool $541,216.

ANIMOSITY stalked off the rail then outside, continued four wide leaving the hill and into the stretch, gained the lead and inched away while drifting in some from the whip, drifted out from left handed urging in deep stretch and held gamely. VEGAS PALM chased outside a rival then three deep leaving the hill and four wide into the stretch and closed willingly. UNCHAINING MELODY (GB) hopped slightly in a bit of a slow start, saved ground chasing the pace, bid inside in deep stretch and edged rivals for the show. INTO GLAMOUR had speed between horses then stalked off the rail, angled in some leaving the hill, was three wide in deep stretch and was edged for third. TIZ TOFFEE had good early speed four wide then stalked off the inside, continued outside leaving the hill and four wide into the stretch and was outfinished. BALADERA dropped back outside then settled outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and found her best stride late. SHEZA FACTOR dueled between horses then outside a rival down the hill, came out some into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. NO WINE UNTASTED had speed just off the rail to duel for the lead, battled inside leaving the hill, was between horses in midstretch and also weakened in the final furlong. INTERNATIONAL DIVA (IRE) chased off the inside then outside a rival, was between foes leaving the hill, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. DEL MAR BABE hopped in a slow start, saved ground off the pace throughout and was not a factor. GARRULOUS GAL angled in and stalked inside, continued along the rail leaving the hill and into the stretch and weakened. Rail on hill at zero.

SIXTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 22.31 46.05 58.37 1:04.95

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Fire to the Wire 123 1 5 2–1 1–hd 1–1½ 1–3¼ Gonzalez 1.70 7 Informality 123 7 2 3–1½ 3–2½ 2–½ 2–2¼ Pedroza 5.00 4 Liberty Jack 118 4 8 5–1½ 4–1 4–3 3–1¾ Ceballos 2.60 8 Run Like Rhett 123 8 6 6–1 6–hd 5–2 4–½ Fuentes 19.70 2 Chrisiscookin 123 2 3 1–hd 2–1½ 3–4 5–5 Pena 3.50 3 Marvelous Max 123 3 7 7–hd 7–1 7–1 6–2¼ Mn Garcia 13.30 6 Summer Buddha 116 6 1 4–2 5–2 6–2½ 7–nk Payeras 57.40 5 States Hero 123 5 4 8 8 8 8 Chaves 57.40

1 FIRE TO THE WIRE 5.40 3.60 2.40 7 INFORMALITY 4.40 3.00 4 LIBERTY JACK 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-1) $275.20 $1 EXACTA (1-7) $12.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-7-4-8) $12.69 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-7-4-8-2) $331.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-7-4) $16.90

Winner–Fire to the Wire Dbb.g.5 by Sapphire Cat out of Sav Blanc, by Dixie Union. Bred by John Antonelli (CA). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Koriner, Brian and Lyons, Janet. Mutuel Pool $250,358 Daily Double Pool $32,354 Exacta Pool $125,349 Superfecta Pool $62,437 Super High Five Pool $9,525 Trifecta Pool $90,590. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (1-10-1) paid $279.80. Pick Three Pool $60,548.

FIRE TO THE WIRE lunged some at the start, went up inside to duel for the lead, inched away off the rail under some urging in the stretch and proved best. INFORMALITY had speed four wide then stalked off the rail, came three deep into the stretch and was clearly second best. LIBERTY JACK chased off the inside then outside a rival on the turn, came out into the stretch and gained the show. RUN LIKE RHETT settled outside then three deep leaving the turn and into the stretch, drifted in through the final furlong and lacked a rally. CHRISISCOOKIN dueled between horses then outside the winner to the stretch and weakened.s. MARVELOUS MAX saved ground off the pace, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch, angled back inside in midstretch and did not rally. SUMMER BUDDHA between horses early, stalked off the rail, angled in on the turn and weakened. STATES HERO between horses early, settled outside a rival, came out into the stretch and lacked a further response.

SEVENTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.84 44.12 1:07.10 1:13.12

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Lightning Dove 122 3 6 8–1 6–hd 5–1½ 1–½ Van Dyke 28.70 2 Gotham Desire 124 2 5 5–hd 4–2 4–hd 2–hd Pereira 21.50 9 DH–Beau Square 124 9 7 2–hd 3–½ 2–½ 3–1¼ Nakatani 2.80 5 DH–Tizanillusion 120 5 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–1 3–1¼ Talamo 4.10 1 War Moccasin 124 1 8 9–2½ 5–½ 6–½ 5–1½ Roman 11.20 8 Salten Sapity 122 8 3 3–1½ 2–1 3–1 6–1½ Maragh 4.40 6 Persistence 122 6 10 10 9–hd 7–2½ 7–2¼ Elliott 18.80 10 Glorious Hour 122 10 9 7–2 8–2½ 8–2 8–1 T Baze 4.00 7 Demigoddess 120 7 4 6–1 10 9–½ 9–4 Linares 66.70 4 Ruby Trust 122 4 2 4–1 7–hd 10 10 Maldonado 7.40

3 LIGHTNING DOVE 59.40 25.80 10.20 2 GOTHAM DESIRE 18.80 7.80 9 DH–BEAU SQUARE 2.20 5 DH–TIZANILLUSION 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3) $205.40 $1 EXACTA (3-2) $410.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-5-9) $769.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-9-5) $800.91 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-5) $563.65 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-9) $593.20 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-2-5-9-1) Carryover $2,439

Winner–Lightning Dove B.f.4 by Uncle Mo out of Thunders Dove, by Thunderello. Bred by Windmill Manor Farm, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Ronald W. Ellis. Owner: Next View Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $339,134 Daily Double Pool $21,975 Exacta Pool $172,585 Superfecta Pool $77,681 Trifecta Pool $119,066 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,195. Claimed–Beau Square by Paymaster Racing LLC. Trainer: Jack Carava. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (10-1-3) paid $3,149.60. Pick Three Pool $57,815.

LIGHTNING DOVE chased just off the rail then between horses leaving the hill, came out four wide into the stretch, rallied under urging in the final furlong and got up four wide on the line. GOTHAM DESIRE pulled her way along to stalk the pace inside, came out into the stretch, bid between horses in deep stretch and continued gamely. TIZANILLUSION had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away under urging in midstretch, fought back in deep stretch and held for a share of third. BEAU SQUARE pressed the pace three deep then stalked outside a rival leaving the hill, came three wide into the stretch, re-bid between horses in deep stretch and also shared the show. WAR MOCCASIN saved ground chasing the pace, came out nearing the dirt crossing and three wide into the stretch and was outfinished. SALTEN SAPITY dueled between horses then outside a rival down the hill and into the stretch and weakened late. PERSISTENCE (IRE) a bit slow to begin, settled off the rail then angled in leaving the hill, continued inside into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. GLORIOUS HOUR stalked outside then four wide leaving the hill and into the stretch and weakened. DEMIGODDESS chased off the rail then outside foes, angled to the inside nearing the stretch and also weakened. RUBY TRUST chased off the rail then between foes on the hill, angled in outside a rival into the stretch and also weakened. Rail on hill at zero.

EIGHTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $16,000. Waiver Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 22.39 45.94 58.29 1:04.98

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Bitte 123 5 1 1–1 1–2½ 1–6 1–4½ T Baze 1.40 5 Magical More 123 4 5 7 7 5–1 2–2¼ Maragh 10.40 2 True Ranger 123 1 7 6–2½ 6–2 4–hd 3–hd Pereira 7.00 8 Pampers n' Boots 118 6 4 3–½ 2–hd 2–½ 4–ns Ceballos 2.20 4 Upperclassman 123 3 2 2–hd 3–2 3–1½ 5–6 Conner 5.70 3 Big Hearted 123 2 3 4–1 4–hd 6–1½ 6–nk Elliott 15.10 9 Amodei 123 7 6 5–5 5–3 7 7 Pedroza 17.90

6 BITTE 4.80 4.00 3.20 5 MAGICAL MORE 9.20 5.00 2 TRUE RANGER 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6) $153.60 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $23.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-2-8) $17.62 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-5-2-8-4) $501.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-2) $42.30

Winner–Bitte Grr.g.4 by Tizway out of Extraordinary Lady, by Charismatic. Bred by Equus Farm (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: James W. Clarke. Mutuel Pool $128,405 Daily Double Pool $20,836 Exacta Pool $55,008 Superfecta Pool $22,047 Super High Five Pool $4,689 Trifecta Pool $38,513. Claimed–Pampers n' Boots by Madden, William and Salvatore, Ray. Trainer: John Martin. Scratched–Milhaud, On the Fence. $1 Pick Three (1-3-6) paid $284.10. Pick Three Pool $34,328.

BITTE sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then kicked clear inside on the turn and drew off in the stretch without encouragement. MAGICAL MORE broke a bit slowly, settled just off the rail then inside on the turn, continued along the rail in the stretch and gained the place. TRUE RANGER also broke a bit slowly, chased inside, came out into the stretch and got up for the show three deep on the line. PAMPERS N' BOOTS stalked three deep then outside a rival on the turn and into the stretch and was edged for third between foes late. UPPERCLASSMAN close up stalking the winner between horses then a bit off the rail on the turn and into the stretch, was between foes again in deep stretch, drifted in late and was edged for a minor award. BIG HEARTED saved ground stalking the pace, fell back on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. AMODEI broke out and a bit slowly, chased off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

NINTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $35,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 21.95 45.21 1:10.81 1:17.72

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Infuriated Gary 121 2 7 9 8–hd 4–1 1–hd Pena 13.10 8 Treasure Hunter 116 8 3 1–1 1–½ 1–3 2–5 Ceballos 7.60 10 Honeymoonz Over 121 9 4 4–½ 6–hd 8–3 3–ns Roman 4.40 7 Luke's On Fire 123 7 2 6–hd 7–4½ 5–hd 4–nk Talamo 5.90 6 Elevated Knight 121 6 1 3–1 4–1½ 3–½ 5–hd Maldonado 28.70 3 Lolly Express 121 3 5 7–4½ 5–hd 6–hd 6–½ Van Dyke 17.00 4 Jimmythisnjimthat 121 4 8 2–1 2–1½ 2–1½ 7–1½ Mn Garcia 19.70 1 Joeray 123 1 6 5–1 3–hd 7–hd 8–ns Conner 1.40 5 El Asesino 121 5 9 8–½ 9 9 9 Elliott 6.90

2 INFURIATED GARY 28.20 11.20 6.40 8 TREASURE HUNTER 8.40 5.40 10 HONEYMOONZ OVER 4.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2) $39.80 $1 EXACTA (2-8) $93.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-8-10-7) $267.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-8-10) $257.30 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-8-10-7-6) Carryover $4,068

Winner–Infuriated Gary Grr.g.3 by Grazen out of Velvety Smooth, by Wolf Power (SAF). Bred by Phil D'Amato & Tommy Hutton DreamStables (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: D'Amato, Philip and Tommy Hutton's Dream Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $346,350 Daily Double Pool $17,085 Exacta Pool $195,849 Superfecta Pool $101,384 Trifecta Pool $151,151 X-5 Super High Five Pool $5,331. Scratched–Southern Warlord. $1 Pick Three (3-6-2) paid $922.40. Pick Three Pool $30,239.

INFURIATED GARY broke a bit slowly, saved ground off the pace, moved up inside in the stretch and rallied along the rail under urging to get up nearing the wire. TREASURE HUNTER sped to the early lead, set the pace off the rail, dueled outside a rival on the turn, inched away again into the stretch, kicked clear and was caught late. HONEYMOONZ OVER stalked outside then three deep into and on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and edged foes for third five wide on the line. LUKE'S ON FIRE chased three deep then outside a rival, went between foes into and on the turn and three wide into the stretch and was edged for the show four between foes. ELEVATED KNIGHT stalked outside a rival then just off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and split foes on the line. LOLLY EXPRESS saved ground chasing the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award between foes. JIMMYTHISNJIMTHAT off a bit slowly, stalked inside then bid along the rail on the turn, came a bit off the fence in the stretch then drifted in late. JOERAY bobbled at the start, saved ground chasing the pace, came a bit off the inside into and on the turn and lacked a rally. EL ASESINO broke a bit slowly, settled outside then alongside a rival, came out some in the stretch and did not rally.

TENTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 22.39 44.65 1:06.86 1:12.68

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 El Tovar 124 9 3 3–hd 3–1 3–2 1–1¼ Maragh 4.00 8 Kenny Benny 122 8 4 1–1 1–hd 1–hd 2–½ Conner 11.50 6 Preacher Roe 124 6 1 2–1 2–1½ 2–½ 3–1¼ Van Dyke 7.50 7 Kings River King 122 7 9 5–hd 5–2 5–½ 4–¾ Elliott 8.80 3 Dr. Troutman 122 3 5 4–1 4–hd 4–1 5–¾ Roman 10.90 5 Ibon 122 5 6 6–hd 6–½ 6–1½ 6–1½ Pena 29.20 12 Green With Eddie 124 12 7 9–½ 8–2 8–3½ 7–ns Nakatani 5.10 11 Alsatian 117 11 8 8–hd 7–4 7–4 8–5 Ceballos 17.30 4 Closing Time 122 4 10 12 11 9–1 9–2¼ T Baze 2.60 1 Nap Lajoie 122 1 12 10–hd 9–hd 11 10–1¼ Talamo 20.20 10 Mostly Cloudy 120 10 2 11–hd 10–hd 10–hd 11 Fuentes 111.60 2 Lord Admiral 115 2 11 7–1½ dnf Lefranc 49.60

9 EL TOVAR 10.00 5.20 4.00 8 KENNY BENNY 12.80 7.80 6 PREACHER ROE 5.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-9) $160.60 $1 EXACTA (9-8) $65.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-8-6-7) $416.93 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-8-6-7-3) Carryover $22,960 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-8-6) $258.05

Winner–El Tovar Dbb.h.9 by Decarchy out of Mariah Reyna, by Far North. Bred by Clark A. Hansen & Janine Rae Hansen (CA). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Next Wave Racing, Dunn, Christopher T. and Peskoff, Jeremy. Mutuel Pool $527,878 Daily Double Pool $154,210 Exacta Pool $302,992 Superfecta Pool $173,117 Super High Five Pool $24,757 Trifecta Pool $232,253. Scratched–none. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (10-1-3-1/6/7-2-9) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $188,432. $1 Pick Three (6-2-9) paid $237.60. Pick Three Pool $90,683. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-1/6/7-2-9) 115 tickets with 4 correct paid $3,880.25. Pick Four Pool $584,413. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-3-1/6/7-2-9) 11 tickets with 5 correct paid $18,420.75. Pick Five Pool $265,500. $2 Pick Six (10-1-3-1/6/7-2-9) 6 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $2,556.80. Pick Six Pool $134,014. Pick Six Carryover $71,591.

EL TOVAR stalked off the rail then three deep or outside a rival, came out in the stretch, bid three deep in midstretch, gained the lead under urging in deep stretch and proved best. KENNY BENNY sped to the early lead, set the pace off the rail then dueled outside a rival, battled between foes in midstretch and edged a foe for the place. PREACHER ROE stalked inside then bid along the rail to duel for the lead, took a short advantage a sixteenth out but was outgamed for second. KINGS RIVER KING stalked four wide then three deep, angled in outside a rival leaving the hill and lacked the needed rally. DR. TROUTMAN stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, angled in midway on the hill and could not summon the needed late kick. IBON chased between rivals then a bit off the rail, angled in leaving the hill, came out some in the stretch and did not rally. GREEN WITH EDDIE chased outside then four wide midway on the hill, angled in outside a rival leaving the hill and lacked a rally. ALSATIAN stalked between horses then outside, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. CLOSING TIME settled between horses, steadied at the spill midway on the hill and lacked a response in the stretch. NAP LAJOIE broke a bit slowly, saved ground off the pace, also steadied at the spill midway on the hill and failed to menace. MOSTLY CLOUDY settled three deep, also steadied at the spill on the hill and weakened. LORD ADMIRAL bobbled some at the start, chased inside, was in tight, steadied and lost the rider midway on the hill. The stewards conducted an inquiry in the spill on the hill but made no change when they ruled the videotape was inconclusive. Rail on hill at zero. HAND TIMED.