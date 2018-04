The Kentucky Derby preps are done and we have the tentative starting lineup of horses, barring any injuries. Runaway Ghost was in the field by virtue of winning the Sunland Derby, but he was pulled out of the big Derby after what is believed to be a small shin fracture after a workout. He’ll be fine, just needs a little time to heal.

Exercise rider Adrian Valenzuela suffered a spinal cord injury of the worst kind on March 31 and the racing community is rallying behind him. Santa Anita is throwing a pancake breakfast for the 21-year-old on Thursday at 10 a.m. at Clockers’ Corner. Tickets to the breakfast are a $10 donation (although more is OK, too). Here’s guessing it will be a who’s who of jockeys and trainers that morning and a chance for fans to talk to some of them.

Some of our readers are out of state, so you can just click here to learn about the raffle and silent auction. There are some pretty good items and they are accepting more if you want to donate. It’s a tough business with a lot of risk and people need help. Here’s your chance.

Once again, there will be no newsletter on Thursday because there is no local racing on Thursday. But don't worry, we'll be back on Friday, eagerly anticipating to see where Jon White has Magnum Moon in his Kentucky Derby Top 10.

Sometimes writing this newsletter presents challenges, such as figuring out what is the featured race Sunday at Santa Anita. Now, it was supposed to a $100,000 stakes race but that Cal-bred race didn’t fill and was canceled. So, looking down the Sunday lineup, there were four races with purses of $56,000. If it was just one race worth that, or if it were a Thursday, it would be easy—that race. But when you have four, how do you choose?

Instead, we’ll go off the board and pick two races in which the same trainer had horses finish first and second. The second race, a 6 ½ furlong allowance/optional claimer, trainer Baffert had Zulfikhar and McKale run win and place. It was one of those $56,000 races. Then in the fourth, 6 ½ furlongs down the hillside course for maiden claimers worth $33,000, trainer John Sadler hit the top two positions with Mongolian Window and Ladybug, as opposed to Ladybird, which should have done better at the Oscars.



FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 23.79 48.49 1:12.04 1:24.10 1:36.18

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Bold Papa 126 3 1 2–hd 5–½ 2–hd 2–hd 1–¾ Gonzalez 9.30 1 Six Point Rack 126 1 7 5–½ 6–hd 5–1 4–1½ 2–½ Conner 3.10 7 Waya Ed 120 7 2 1–1 1–½ 1–1 1–1 3–½ Pereira 18.10 8 Closing Time 126 8 3 4–1 4–1 4–hd 6–1 4–hd T Baze 7.80 4 Shifty Dancer 118 4 5 3–½ 2–hd 3–1 3–1 5–ns Franco 3.20 2 Alsatian 126 2 6 7–1½ 7–2½ 7–1 5–½ 6–1¾ Nakatani 4.80 5 Going for the Win 124 5 8 8 8 8 7–1½ 7–3½ Maldonado 4.10 6 Unusual Meeting 126 6 4 6–hd 3–hd 6–½ 8 8 Talamo 11.70

3 BOLD PAPA 20.60 8.00 5.40 1 SIX POINT RACK 5.40 3.80 7 WAYA ED 11.00

$1 EXACTA (3-1) $32.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-7-8) $294.27 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-7) $211.50 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-1-7-8-4) Carryover $1,285

Winner–Bold Papa B.g.6 by Papa Clem out of Bold Roberta, by Bold Badgett. Bred by Thomas Weyand Bachman (CA). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Dunn, Christopher T. and Peskoff, Jeremy. Mutuel Pool $187,084 Exacta Pool $107,242 Superfecta Pool $41,135 Trifecta Pool $65,418 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,684. Claimed–Unusual Meeting by Saratoga West. Trainer: Jeffrey Metz. Scratched–none.

BOLD PAPA stalked the pace inside, waited off heels in midstretch, got out a sixteenth from home and rallied under some urging to gain the lead in deep stretch and held. SIX POINT RACK pulled his way along inside to stalk the pace, tugged between horses on the backstretch, continued a bit off the rail on the second turn, came out in upper stretch, lugged in some in midstretch but finished well to edge the pacesetter for second. WAYA ED took the early lead outside a rival, angled in on the first turn, set the pace inside, inched away again on the second turn and into the stretch, held on well to deep stretch and edged foes for the show. CLOSING TIME stalked three deep, bid three wide between horses leaving the backstretch, tracked again on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and was edged for third. SHIFTY DANCER stalked between horses, bid between foes leaving the backstretch, tracked the leader outside a rival leaving the second turn, was in tight between foes in deep stretch and was outfinished. ALSATIAN pulled his way along between horses, came out and steadied into the first turn, chased between foes then outside a rival leaving the backstretch and three wide on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and was outkicked in the final furlong. GOING FOR THE WIN settled off the rail then inside, came out on the second turn and six wide into the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick, then did not return to be unsaddled and was vanned off. UNUSUAL MEETING pulled and was fanned out into the first turn, stalked three deep, bid four wide leaving the backstretch, continued four wide on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and weakened some in the final furlong.

SECOND RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $75,000. Time 21.73 44.80 1:09.73 1:16.48

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Zulfikhar 122 4 3 5 4–½ 1–hd 1–½ Mn Garcia 2.00 2 McKale 122 2 2 2–hd 1–1 2–2 2–3¼ Van Dyke 0.50 5 Graycaster 122 5 5 3–1 2–hd 3–3 3–7½ Prat 9.10 3 Ride to the Wire 122 3 4 4–1½ 5 4–2 4–¾ Conner 11.10 1 Master Ruler 124 1 1 1–½ 3–½ 5 5 Roman 43.70

4 ZULFIKHAR 6.00 2.60 2.10 2 MCKALE 2.20 2.10 5 GRAYCASTER 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4) $82.20 $1 EXACTA (4-2) $4.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-5) $5.00

Winner–Zulfikhar B.c.3 by Bodemeister out of Pink Diamond, by Mineshaft. Bred by Nursery Place, Donaldson, Broadbent &Hughes (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa al Maktoum. Mutuel Pool $203,309 Daily Double Pool $40,553 Exacta Pool $97,301 Trifecta Pool $74,757. Scratched–none.

ZULFIKHAR dropped back off the rail chasing the pace, went up four wide on the turn, bid four wide into the stretch, took the lead outside the runner-up and gamely prevailed under urging. MCKALE dueled between horses, took the advantage and inched away briefly on the turn, battled just off the rail into the stretch then fought back along the fence in the final furlong. GRAYCASTER had good early speed and dueled three deep, stalked outside a rival then between foes on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and bested the others. RIDE TO THE WIRE broke a step slowly, pulled his way along inside then a bit off the rail stalking the pace, continued just off the inside on the turn and alongside a rival into the stretch, drifted in and weakened. MASTER RULER went up inside to duel for the lead, stalked along the rail leaving the turn, dropped back into the stretch and also weakened.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $54,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.89 48.02 1:12.61 1:25.10 1:37.60

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Downtowner 126 2 2 3–2 3–hd 3–1 1–hd 1–1¼ Van Dyke 0.50 6 Papa Jazz 126 6 5 1–hd 1–hd 2–1 2–½ 2–1½ Elliott 3.10 1 Canadian Game 120 1 1 2–½ 2–1 1–hd 3–4½ 3–6 Conner 6.10 5 Momma's Baby Boy 126 5 3 4–1½ 4–2½ 4–3 4–2½ 4–2¼ Prat 14.70 3 Surfside Sunset 126 3 6 6 6 5–2½ 5–8 5–14 Roman 22.60 4 Negro Lucero 120 4 4 5–hd 5–½ 6 6 6 T Baze 24.80

2 DOWNTOWNER 3.00 2.20 2.10 6 PAPA JAZZ 3.20 2.20 1 CANADIAN GAME 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2) $9.20 $1 EXACTA (2-6) $2.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-1-5) $1.97 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-1) $4.20

Winner–Downtowner B.c.4 by Majestic Warrior out of Sky River, by Henny Hughes. Bred by Buck Pond Farm, Inc. & Rob Auerbach (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Watson, Karl, Pegram, Michael E. and Weitman, Paul. Mutuel Pool $255,423 Daily Double Pool $36,046 Exacta Pool $143,638 Superfecta Pool $58,882 Trifecta Pool $100,872. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (3-4-2) paid $49.10. Pick Three Pool $61,949.

DOWNTOWNER dueled between horses then stalked a bit off the rail, came out three wide into the stretch, re-bid three deep under urging to gain the led in midstretch and inched away late. PAPA JAZZ had good early speed and dueled three deep then outside a rival, regained the advantage into the stretch, battled between foes in midstretch then inside the winner in deep stretch and could not quite match that one late. CANADIAN GAME dueled inside, fought back to a short advantage leaving the second turn, battled inside in the drive until the final sixteenth and bested the others. MOMMA'S BABY BOY stalked off the rail then outside the winner leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, came a bit wide into the stretch and weakened. SURFSIDE SUNSET chased outside a rival, came out into the stretch and lacked a further response. NEGRO LUCERO angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back on the second turn and gave way.

FOURTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $33,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $75,000. Time 21.99 44.49 1:07.76 1:13.74

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Mongolian Window 121 7 5 6–1½ 6–½ 3–1½ 1–¾ T Baze 3.90 4 Ladybug 121 4 4 5–hd 5–1½ 1–hd 2–1½ Desormeaux 2.20 3 Navajo Dreamer 121 3 2 1–hd 2–1 2–½ 3–4½ Prat 4.60 8 Tapalita 121 8 7 7–8 7–8 7–8 4–¾ Roman 13.90 2 Roses and Candy 121 2 3 2–hd 1–½ 4–3½ 5–2½ Elliott 6.90 5 Sea Glass 121 5 6 3–½ 4–hd 5–½ 6–3½ Franco 15.80 6 Broome 121 6 1 4–1½ 3–hd 6–hd 7–3½ Espinoza 3.60 1 Trophy Bridle 121 1 8 8 8 8 8 Van Dyke 37.00

7 MONGOLIAN WINDOW 9.80 3.80 2.60 4 LADYBUG 3.40 2.60 3 NAVAJO DREAMER (IRE) 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-7) $17.20 $1 EXACTA (7-4) $16.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-4-3-8) $47.47 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-4-3-8-2) $877.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-4-3) $34.10

Winner–Mongolian Window B.f.3 by Drosselmeyer out of Window Shopper, by Dynaformer. Bred by Dagvadorj Ganbaatar (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $371,065 Daily Double Pool $28,681 Exacta Pool $233,598 Superfecta Pool $94,619 Super High Five Pool $5,218 Trifecta Pool $142,268. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (4-2-7) paid $34.50. Pick Three Pool $34,596.

MONGOLIAN WINDOW stalked outside then alongside a rival, angled in on the dirt crossing, bid along the rail in the stretch to gain the lead in deep stretch and proved best under urging. LADYBUG was in a good position stalking the pace a bit off the rail then inside, came out leaving the hill and into the stretch, bid three deep to gain the lead in midstretch and continued willingly but could not quite match the winner. NAVAJO DREAMER (IRE) had good early speed a bit off the rail, dueled between horses then outside a rival, regained the advantage into the stretch, fought back between foes in the final furlong and clearly bested the others. TAPALITA hopped at the start, chased outside then three deep on the hill and four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. ROSES AND CANDY went up inside to duel for the lead, took a slim advantage on the hill, fought back leaving the hill and into the stretch, came a bit off the rail in the drive and weakened in the final furlong. SEA GLASS prompted the pace three deep between foes then stalked between horses, came out into the stretch, angled in some in upper stretch and weakened. BROOME broke through the gate before the start, pressed the pace four wide then stalked three deep leaving the hill, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened. TROPHY BRIDLE hesitated to be away behind the field, settled just off the rail then inside leaving the hill and into the stretch and failed to menace. Rail on hill at zero.

FIFTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 22.21 45.35 58.02 1:11.01

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Uno Trouble Maker 113 5 4 1–1 1–2½ 1–1 1–1¼ Espinoza 7.50 6 Twisted Rosie 122 6 2 4–1½ 2–4 2–4 2–3¾ Maldonado 2.00 1 Midnight Summer 120 1 6 6 5 5 3–¾ Prat 3.80 4 Bonneville Flats 122 4 1 5–hd 4–2½ 3–½ 4–½ Mn Garcia 7.30 3 Sapphire Kid 122 3 3 3–hd 3–½ 4–2½ 5 Roman 3.80 2 My Sweet Emma 122 2 5 2–½ dnf T Baze 3.90

5 UNO TROUBLE MAKER 17.00 7.00 4.00 6 TWISTED ROSIE 3.80 2.60 1 MIDNIGHT SUMMER 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-5) $70.20 $1 EXACTA (5-6) $31.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-1-4) $27.07 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-1) $34.70

Winner–Uno Trouble Maker B.f.3 by Successful Appeal out of Hope and Vow, by Broken Vow. Bred by Todd Hansen & Shawn Hansen (WA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Littlefield, Chad and Xitco, John. Mutuel Pool $208,179 Daily Double Pool $28,189 Exacta Pool $126,108 Superfecta Pool $44,325 Trifecta Pool $76,627. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (2-7-5) paid $51.20. Pick Three Pool $62,994. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-2-7-5) 1063 tickets with 4 correct paid $150.05. Pick Four Pool $208,966. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-4-2-7-5) 479 tickets with 5 correct paid $945.85. Pick Five Pool $526,820.

UNO TROUBLE MAKER sped to the early lead, set the pace off the rail then angled in on the turn, continued along the inside in the stretch and held on gamely under urging. TWISTED ROSIE stalked three deep then off the rail on the turn, angled in a bit leaving the turn and could not catch the winner while clearly second best. MIDNIGHT SUMMER broke in and a bit slowly, settled inside then came out early on the turn, entered the stretch three deep and outfinished rivals for the show. BONNEVILLE FLATS chased outside a rival or off the rail, came out some into the stretch, drifted in from the whip a sixteenth out and was edged for third between foes late. SAPPHIRE KID stalked between horses then a bit off the rail on the turn, drifted inward in the drive and was outfinished for a minor award. MY SWEET EMMA a step slow into stride, saved ground stalking the pace, took a bad step into the turn, was pulled up in distress and vanned off.

SIXTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.46 47.44 1:11.33 1:35.43 1:47.05

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Vasilika 120 3 2 3–½ 4–2 4–1 2–2 1–nk Prat 1.20 4 Achira 122 4 1 1–1½ 1–1 1–½ 1–½ 2–5½ Smith 1.80 2 War Moccasin 124 2 8 2–hd 3–½ 3–hd 3–1½ 3–½ Desormeaux 12.60 6 Lynne's Legacy 124 6 6 7–½ 7–½ 6–hd 4–1½ 4–2½ Espinoza 10.20 7 Quinn Murphy 120 7 4 8 8 8 6–hd 5–3½ T Baze 52.70 1 Persistence 122 1 5 5–1 5–3 5–1½ 5–½ 6–nk Elliott 16.40 5 Demigoddess 113 5 3 6–1½ 6–1 7–½ 8 7–1¼ Franco 81.50 8 Battleground State 124 8 7 4–1½ 2–1 2–1 7–1½ 8 Nakatani 5.60

3 VASILIKA 4.40 2.40 2.10 4 ACHIRA 2.80 2.60 2 WAR MOCCASIN 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3) $43.40 $1 EXACTA (3-4) $4.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-4-2-6) $6.44 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-4-2-6-7) $169.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-2) $10.30

Winner–Vasilika Ch.f.4 by Skipshot out of La Belle Marquet, by Marquetry. Bred by Mikhail Yanakov (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer . Owner: All Schlaich Stables LLC, Hollendorfer, LLC, Gatto Racing, LLC and Todaro, G.. Mutuel Pool $324,851 Daily Double Pool $28,339 Exacta Pool $167,536 Superfecta Pool $79,058 Super High Five Pool $5,048 Trifecta Pool $112,436. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (7-5-3) paid $90.10. Pick Three Pool $62,964.

VASILIKA stalked between horses then outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up in the drive and wore down that one late under urging. ACHIRA took the early lead and angled in, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside, turned back the bid of a rival to inched away again on the second turn, fought back in the stretch and was edged nearing the wire. WAR MOCCASIN saved ground stalking the pace, came out a bit into the stretch and just held third. LYNNE'S LEGACY angled in and settled inside, went outside a rival on the second turn, came out in the stretch and was edged for the show. QUINN MURPHY allowed to settle outside a rival, went three deep into and on the second turn and lacked a rally. PERSISTENCE (IRE) chased along the inside throughout and lacked a response in the drive. DEMIGODDESS settled a bit off the rail, went between foes into the second turn then continued inside leaving that turn, came out in midstretch and lacked a further response. BATTLEGROUND STATE stalked three deep then off the rail on the backstretch, bid outside the runner-up into the second turn, fell back a bit on that turn, was between foes into the stretch and weakened.

SEVENTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $29,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.50 46.08 58.68 1:05.26

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Lucky Lula 118 7 4 2–½ 2–1 2–3 1–4 Franco 10.80 3 Champagne Honey 120 3 1 1–1½ 1–2½ 1–1 2–ns T Baze 3.00 4 Marjorie E 120 4 7 6–½ 6–2 5–4 3–½ Van Dyke 16.60 5 Get Yourself Home 126 5 5 5–3 4–1 3–1 4–3½ Conner 2.50 1 Awesome Allied 120 1 8 8 8 6–½ 5–½ Fuentes 58.60 8 Cali Chatter 126 8 2 3–hd 3–1 4–½ 6–1¼ Quinonez 37.70 6 So Euro 119 6 6 7–5 7–3 8 7–3¼ Ceballos 4.50 2 Makenna's Song 120 2 3 4–hd 5–½ 7–3½ 8 Prat 2.30

7 LUCKY LULA 23.60 9.40 6.20 3 CHAMPAGNE HONEY 4.20 3.20 4 MARJORIE E 8.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-7) $69.60 $1 EXACTA (7-3) $46.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-3-4-5) $209.81 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-3-4-5-1) $5,224.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-3-4) $219.00

Winner–Lucky Lula Ch.f.3 by Lucky Pulpit out of Mama Lula, by Fit to Fight. Bred by David J. Payne (CA). Trainer: J. Eric Kruljac. Owner: Clarke M. Cooper Family Trust, Ferris, P., Morrison, D. and Sondereker, J.. Mutuel Pool $251,565 Daily Double Pool $26,015 Exacta Pool $133,881 Superfecta Pool $68,604 Super High Five Pool $6,846 Trifecta Pool $93,924. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-3-7) paid $201.70. Pick Three Pool $41,908.

LUCKY LULA stalked off the rail then three deep between foes into the turn, angled in some just off the inside on the bend, rallied under urging to gain the lead a sixteenth out and won clear. CHAMPAGNE HONEY sped to the early lead and angled in, inched away on the backstretch, kicked clear on the turn, fought back briefly inside the winner past the eighth pole and just held second. MARJORIE E bumped at the start, chased a bit off the rail, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and edged a rival for third while just missing the place three deep on the line. GET YOURSELF HOME bumped between horses at the break, chased a bit off the inside then between foes into the turn, continued just off the rail on the turn and in the stretch and was edged for a minor award between foes late. AWESOME ALLIED broke a bit slowly, saved ground off the pace throughout and improved position in the stretch. CALI CHATTER stalked outside then four wide into the turn, continued outside a rival on the bend and three wide into the stretch and weakened. SO EURO broke in and bumped a rival, settled off the inside chasing the pace, came a bit wide into the stretch and did not rally. MAKENNA'S SONG saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside on the turn, came out some into the stretch and weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 21.29 44.87 57.18 1:03.56

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 11 Swiss Minister 124 11 10 6–1½ 5–hd 1–1 1–3½ Pena 2.80 5 Easter Morn 124 5 11 8–hd 8–1 7–1 2–1¼ Prat 2.60 10 Rocket Fuel 126 10 7 7–hd 9–2½ 6–hd 3–ns Maldonado 4.80 2 Jay Makes Us Laugh 124 2 9 4–hd 4–1 4–1½ 4–2¼ Elliott 16.10 4 Trickonomics 124 4 4 3–1 3–1½ 2–hd 5–1½ Frey 17.30 6 Southern Warlord 118 6 6 5–1 6–2½ 8–3½ 6–1¼ T Baze 14.00 7 Uh Oh Baby 118 7 8 10–hd 10–1 10–6 7–2½ Talamo 25.20 3 Red Wine and Dine 126 3 3 2–3 2–1½ 5–½ 8–1 Rojas Fernandez 98.60 9 Drizzy 118 9 1 9–1½ 7–hd 9–½ 9–1¼ Espinoza 10.80 1 Hardcore Troubador 126 1 2 1–½ 1–3 3–1 10–5 Fuentes 8.60 8 Brickhouse 124 8 5 11 11 11 11 Franco 15.50

11 SWISS MINISTER 7.60 4.00 2.80 5 EASTER MORN 3.80 3.60 10 ROCKET FUEL 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-11) $117.60 $1 EXACTA (11-5) $16.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-5-10-2) $52.31 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (11-5-10-2-4) $1,833.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-5-10) $36.35

Winner–Swiss Minister Dbb.g.5 by Lucky Pulpit out of Alpine Echo, by Swiss Yodeler. Bred by Heinz H. Steinmann (CA). Trainer: Genaro Vallejo. Owner: Battle Born Racing Stable, Casucci, Vito, and Ferrera, Nick. Mutuel Pool $442,373 Daily Double Pool $35,562 Exacta Pool $278,413 Superfecta Pool $141,503 Super High Five Pool $4,803 Trifecta Pool $194,079. Claimed–Rocket Fuel by Drawing Away Stable and Jacobson, David. Trainer: David Jacobson. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (3-7-11) paid $176.20. Pick Three Pool $42,243.

SWISS MINISTER threw his head in a bit of an awkward start, went up four wide on the backstretch and three deep on the turn and into the stretch, took the lead under left handed urging approaching midstretch and drew clear. EASTER MORN broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail then angled in on the backstretch, saved ground on the turn, came out in upper stretch and again in midstretch and gained the show. ROCKET FUEL chased three deep between foes then three wide on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and edged a rival late for the show. JAY MAKES US LAUGH saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch, split horses past midstretch and was edged for third inside. TRICKONOMICS stalked between horses then outside a rival, came out some in the stretch and lacked a rally. SOUTHERN WARLORD well placed stalking the pace three deep then outside on the turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. UH OH BABY settled between horses then off the rail, angled in a bit off the fence on the turn and did not rally. RED WINE AND DINE had good early speed and dueled outside a rival, stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. DRIZZY chased off the rail then between foes into and on the turn, came out three deep into the stretch and did not rally. HARDCORE TROUBADOR had good early speed and dueled inside, kicked clear on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. BRICKHOUSE settled outside, dropped back off the rail on the turn and had little left for the stretch.

NINTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $29,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.47 46.68 1:10.69 1:35.60 1:47.43

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Hot American 120 5 8 5–hd 6–1½ 6–1 1–½ 1–2½ Van Dyke 20.10 8 Amazon Cry 122 7 7 9–1 9–2½ 7–hd 4–1 2–½ Pereira 2.20 9 Odyssey Explorer 126 8 1 10 10 10 6–1½ 3–2¼ Franco 6.40 4 Haylord 122 3 6 2–2 2–1 2–1 2–hd 4–¾ Gonzalez 20.30 1 Street to Indy 126 1 5 6–1 5–½ 5–hd 5–1 5–4¼ T Baze 6.40 5 Hoover Tower 122 4 9 8–½ 8–½ 9–2½ 7–2½ 6–hd Desormeaux 24.70 3 Kinematico 126 2 3 1–½ 1–hd 1–½ 3–1 7–14 Elliott 9.30 11 Traffic Thief 117 10 10 4–hd 3–hd 4–hd 8–½ 8–3¼ Ceballos 53.40 10 Roaring Fork 120 9 4 7–½ 7–1 8–1 10 9–22 Pedroza 7.60 7 Mo Over 120 6 2 3–hd 4–½ 3–½ 9–2½ 10 Talamo 3.10

6 HOT AMERICAN 42.20 18.00 9.60 8 AMAZON CRY 4.80 3.20 9 ODYSSEY EXPLORER 4.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-6) $229.20 $1 EXACTA (6-8) $100.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-8-9-4) $569.71 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-8-9-4-1) $11,206.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-8-9) $364.60 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (11-2) $7.60

Winner–Hot American Dbb.g.3 by Americain out of Hotazel, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by J. D. Stuart (KY). Trainer: Neil D. Drysdale. Owner: Charles N. Winner. Mutuel Pool $426,060 Daily Double Pool $180,394 Exacta Pool $240,475 Superfecta Pool $142,575 Super High Five Pool $14,685 Trifecta Pool $177,583. Scratched–It's a New Year, Original Intent, Starting Bloc. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (7-5-3-7-11-6) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $43,252. $1 Pick Three (7-11-6) paid $2,122.10. Pick Three Pool $125,353. $1 Consolation Pick Three (7-11-2) paid $53.60. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-7-11-6) 166 tickets with 4 correct paid $2,967.05. Pick Four Pool $646,845. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-3-7-11-6) 12 tickets with 5 correct paid $23,809.30. Pick Five Pool $374,360. $2 Pick Six (7-5-3-7-11-6) 9 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $1,636.60. Pick Six Pool $128,678. Pick Six Carryover $68,740.

HOT AMERICAN stalked between horses, came out three wide into the stretch, gained the lead three deep in midstretch and won clear under urging. AMAZON CRY pulled between horses early then angled in and chased outside a rival or a bit off the rail, came out in upper stretch and edged a foe for the place. ODYSSEY EXPLORER angled in and settled inside, split horses leaving the second turn, came out in the stretch and finished well. HAYLORD dueled outside a rival, fought back on the second turn then between foes in midstretch and weakened late. STREET TO INDY saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and lacked a rally. HOOVER TOWER pulled and was bumped between foes early, angled in and tugged inside, saved ground chasing the pace and did not rally. KINEMATICO had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back in midstretch and weakened in the final furlong. TRAFFIC THIEF close up stalking the pace four wide to the stretch, gave way in the drive and was eased. ROARING FORK three deep on the first turn, chased outside a rival or off the rail, came three wide into the stretch, also gave way and was eased in the drive. MO OVER pulled between foes and was bumped early, stalked three deep between horses until nearing the stretch, dropped back, also gave way and was eased through the stretch.