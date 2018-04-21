Racing! Our weekly handicapping lesson from Rob Henie

It’s never too early to start thinking about handicapping the Kentucky Derby, especially one in which you can make real solid cases for at least half-a-dozen horses capable of winning.

I thought I’d whet your appetite, or more accurately, let Scott Jagow , editor of the popular Paulick Report, do it for you. He broke down the field by their favored pace, just to give you something to chew on. Now you need to read the entire story, which you can find here . I’m just giving you a preview of his story, but it very nicely helps to divide the running styles of the prospective runners.

And, speaking of the Derby, (in the writing business that’s called a lazy transition) look for Jeff Siegel’s video reports on the Derby starting very soon. Jeff is one of the featured attractions on XBTV and knows a ton about horse racing and handicapping. He’s also known as Brave Helios’ co-owner, along with Eric (Manny) Sondheimer , my top pinch-hitter. Brave Helios, in case you wondered, is just finishing his seventh month since racing. If he doesn’t race soon, we’ll nickname him “Club Med.”

Here’s our weekly contribution from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). The thinking is if you can know and understand the strategies, it will make you a better handicapper.

“The next-to-last race of the day is an allowance event at a flat mile. Top selection is DULUTH (#3) . He broke his maiden going a mile at first asking (as our Top Pick at 12-1), and as a general but reliable rule, when a trainer sends a horse two turns first time out, they’re usually live and almost always fit to go the mile, as it wouldn’t be prudent to send a horse two turns if “needing the race,” as a tired runner is more susceptible to injury, not the way you wanna send a horse out for their first attempt. Today, the placement continues to be positive, facing allowance types, but again, the placement alone is so important, just as the route debut told us he was fit and ready, this placement is one of confidence as well, while Joe Talamo rides so many live horses for this barn these days. INFURIATED GARY (#6) strings three races together, telling us he’s finding some good health, which opens the door to good efforts, so no surprise he’s won two in a row while now sent longer to accentuate the good form.

“1 Will Tell - Following a pair of poor efforts, Vladimir Cerin now sends long, which we never like to see. We’d rather see a good effort leading into a longer try to accentuate the good form (see our second choice), or, a debut sprint followed by longer, but not a fan of poor efforts leading into a route simply trying to find a spark.

Marley’s Freedom showed why he was the prohibitive favorite in the $56,000 allowance feature over 6 furlongs. She won by 2 ¼ lengths for Bob Hess and Drayden Van Dyke . He paid $2.60, $2.10 and $2.10. Phantom Proton finished second and Yuvetsi.

It’s an excellent card, just short of the mega-days they have a couple times a meeting. There are 11 races, starting at noon, including five turf races. I can’t remember the last time the track ran five turf races, of course, with 11 races there is plenty of room for them.

The five-horse field is the Grade 2 $200,000 Kona Gold Stakes, going 6 ½ furlongs. Ransom The Moon is the slight favorite at 9-5. He won this race last year but hasn’t raced since a fifth in the Breeders’ Cup Sprint. Phil D’Amato is the trainer and Flavien Prat the jockey. At 2-1, is Bobby Abu Dhabi for Peter Miller and Victor Espinoza . He’s coming off a second in the 7-furlong Triple Bend, having been run down in the stretch by City Of Light. Ten Blessing is 3-1. I guess with only five horses, we might as well name the other two. Calculator is 7-2 and Blameitonthelaw is 8-1. It will be the fifth race at around 2:10 p.m.

The other stakes is the Grade 3 $100,000 American Stakes, which is a mile on the turf. This brings a field of nine led by Blackjackcat, the favorite for Mark Glatt and Kent Desormeaux . The 5-year-old gelding had won four in a row before finishing third in the Breeders’ Cup Mile. His last race was a disappointing fifth as the favorite in the Thunder Road Stakes. Kenjisstorm is the second favorite at 3-1. The race is the eighth, going at around 3:50 p.m.

Mare from Phil D'Amato barn had a very rough trip when finishing a close fifth last out in the Mizdirection but can beat these with better racing luck. Last time she broke slowly, steadied in mid-stretch, then again when in tight late while trying to finish. She might have been best and will be very dangerous with clear sailing.

Trainer Monty Arrossa has his 2 year olds ready to fire in their debuts, saddling three winners in the seven freshmen races conducted last weekend. This filly showed a nice stride while well in hand at the wire of first 12.4 drill and went nicely under hand ride in latest 12.3 solo work. I also liked the way No. 2 Jess My Joy galloped out in last 12.4 drill and suggest a 2-6 exacta box.

Still looking to jump the circulation of this newsletter. Can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up . Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, April 20. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 5th day of a 42-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.18 47.14 1:11.64 1:23.37 1:34.97

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Ya Gotta Wanna 124 6 5 4–1 4–½ 3–hd 3–2½ 1–¾ Pereira 5.70 8 Winning Element 124 8 3 3–1 2–hd 2–1½ 1–hd 2–1½ Prat 3.30 4 Gosilently 124 4 2 1–½ 1–1 1–hd 2–1½ 3–2¼ Nakatani 2.00 7 Lauren's Ladd 124 7 1 5–2½ 5–1½ 5–hd 6–1½ 4–¾ Conner 12.90 5 Dark Energy 124 5 6 6–½ 7–1½ 6–hd 4–½ 5–1¾ Talamo 11.30 1 Gray Admiral 118 1 7 7–2½ 6–½ 7–½ 7–2½ 6–1 T Baze 3.90 2 Saratoga Morning 120 2 4 2–hd 3–1 4–1½ 5–hd 7–4½ Desormeaux 10.90 3 It's a New Year 118 3 8 8 8 8 8 8 Espinoza 25.30

6 YA GOTTA WANNA 13.40 6.40 3.80 8 WINNING ELEMENT 4.40 3.40 4 GOSILENTLY 2.80

$1 EXACTA (6-8) $27.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-8-4-7) $50.33 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-8-4) $43.25 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-8-4-7-5) Carryover $1,402

Winner–Ya Gotta Wanna B.g.4 by Proud Citizen out of Wahoo Gold, by Medaglia d'Oro. Bred by Brereton C. Jones (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Mersad Metanovic Bloodstock, LLC, House, Michael and Sones, Aaron. Mutuel Pool $204,840 Exacta Pool $121,984 Superfecta Pool $42,518 Trifecta Pool $74,544 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,837. Scratched–none.

YA GOTTA WANNA stalked a bit off the rail then outside a rival into and on the second turn and into the stretch, came out in the lane and rallied under urging to wear down the runner-up late. WINNING ELEMENT prompted the pace three deep then stalked outside a rival on the backstretch, bid again alongside the runner-up on the second turn to take the lead into the stretch, fought back in deep stretch but could not hold off the winner. GOSILENTLY dueled between horses then inched away and angled in, set the pace inside, fought back along the rail on the second turn and in the stretch and bested the others. LAUREN'S LADD three deep into the first turn, angled in and chased inside, moved up along the rail leaving the backstretch and was in tight off heels a half mile out, continued inside on the second turn, split horses in midstretch and lacked the needed rally. DARK ENERGY angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, split rivals leaving the second turn and into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. GRAY ADMIRAL came off the rail and chased outside a rival, split foes three deep leaving the second turn and into the stretch and also lacked the needed response in the drive. SARATOGA MORNING pulled along the inside to press the pace then stalked along the rail to the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. IT'S A NEW YEAR hesitated to be away behind the field, settled off the rail then a bit off the fence, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and did not rally.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 24.96 49.02 1:13.84 1:27.03 1:40.66

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Quiet No More 123 5 2 3–hd 3–hd 3–1½ 1–½ 1–½ Frey 4.00 1 Dizzy Diva 123 1 1 2–hd 2–hd 2–hd 2–1½ 2–4½ Talamo 4.30 2 Reinahermosa 123 2 4 5 5 5 5 3–1½ Fuentes 15.60 4 Albeit 118 4 3 4–1 4–3 4–4 4–1 4–1¼ Ceballos 0.60 3 Del Mar Diva 123 3 5 1–½ 1–1 1–hd 3–1½ 5 Conner 6.10

5 QUIET NO MORE 10.00 4.60 3.40 1 DIZZY DIVA 4.20 3.60 2 REINAHERMOSA 6.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5) $49.80 $1 EXACTA (5-1) $22.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-2) $36.90

Winner–Quiet No More B.f.4 by Include out of Quiet Pola, by Quiet American. Bred by John O'Meara, Charlie Goldberg &Richard Rosee (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Rodriguez, Leo and Rothblum, Steve. Mutuel Pool $108,295 Daily Double Pool $35,619 Exacta Pool $53,116 Trifecta Pool $38,373. Claimed–Albeit by Reddam Racing LLC and O'Neill, Doug F. Trainer: Doug O'Neill . Scratched–none.

QUIET NO MORE four wide into the first turn, bid three deep between foes leaving that turn then stalked between rivals on the backstretch, re-bid three wide between foes on the second turn, took a short lead outside the runner-up nearing midstretch and gamely prevailed under urging. DIZZY DIVA came a bit off the rail on the first turn and bid between foes leaving that turn, stalked just off the rail on the backstretch, re-bid between horses on the second turn, put a head in front into the stretch, fought back inside the winner in the final furlong and continued willingly late. REINAHERMOSA settled a bit off the rail then chased inside, came out some in the stretch, went around a rival in deep stretch to gain the show. ALBEIT three deep into the first turn, bid four wide leaving that turn then stalked outside foes, bid again four wide on the second turn, fell back some leaving that turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. DEL MAR DIVA was a half step slow into stride when the ground broke out behind, sped to the early lead a bit off the rail, angled in and dueled inside then inched away on the backstretch, fought back along the rail on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the drive.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $18,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.90 48.52 1:13.86 1:27.02 1:40.47

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Wampus 120 7 1 3–½ 3–½ 2–2½ 2–3 1–ns Elliott 3.60 5 Misty Slew 120 5 2 2–1 1–½ 1–1 1–1 2–3 Roman 3.70 10 Eye of the River 126 10 8 5–1 6–hd 4–2 3–2½ 3–4¼ Pereira 11.90 8 Solar Corona 121 8 9 8–1 8–1½ 5–hd 4–1½ 4–¾ Ceballos 5.60 2 Curlina Curlina 119 2 7 9–2 9–1 8–1 6–1 5–4¼ Payeras 8.10 1 Smart Little Devil 120 1 6 7–2½ 5–1 6–1½ 7–1 6–½ Mn Garcia 7.10 6 Angel On Point 126 6 4 6–hd 7–2 7–hd 8–3 7–3¼ Fuentes 11.20 9 Whacked 113 9 3 4–½ 4–hd 3–½ 5–½ 8–2 Espinoza 4.30 4 Stella Sweeper 126 4 10 10 10 9–1 9–6 9–13 Pena 49.60 3 Empire Zone 126 3 5 1–2 2–1 10 10 10 Sanchez 90.90

7 WAMPUS 9.20 5.00 3.40 5 MISTY SLEW 5.00 3.00 10 EYE OF THE RIVER 6.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-7) $43.40 $1 EXACTA (7-5) $20.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-5-10-8) $52.67 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-5-10) $77.00 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-5-10-8-2) Carryover $2,436

Winner–Wampus Dbb.f.3 by Malibu Moon out of Peppers Pride, by Desert God. Bred by Joe Allen & Michael C. Stinson (KY). Trainer: Art Sherman. Owner: Allen, Harry Joe and Stinson, Michael C.. Mutuel Pool $141,225 Daily Double Pool $10,905 Exacta Pool $92,946 Superfecta Pool $49,068 Trifecta Pool $64,379 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,355. Scratched–Dadlani, Mariana's Girl. $1 Pick Three (6-5-7) paid $140.90. Pick Three Pool $42,574.

WAMPUS four wide into the first turn, stalked off the rail to the stretch, bid outside the runner-up under urging in deep stretch and got up on the line. MISTY SLEW between horses early, stalked a bit off the rail, took the lead outside a rival leaving the backstretch, angled in on the second turn, came off the fence into the stretch, drifted inward through the final furlong, fought back in deep stretch and was edged in the final stride. EYE OF THE RIVER six wide into the first turn, stalked outside then three deep, continued off the inside into the stretch and bested the rest. SOLAR CORONA four wide into the first turn, chased off the rail, continued outside leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and improved position. CURLINA CURLINA came a bit off the rail on the first turn then stalked inside, split horses midway on the second turn, angled to the inside again into the stretch and lacked a rally. SMART LITTLE DEVIL chased inside then just off the rail, split rivals into the second turn, continued a bit off the inside and did not rally. ANGEL ON POINT three deep into the first turn, chased outside a rival then between foes, continued three wide on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. WHACKED five wide into the first turn, stalked three deep, angled to the inside leaving the second turn and into the stretch and also weakened. STELLA SWEEPER a bit washy at the gate, settled just off the rail then inside, came out on the second turn and did not rally. EMPIRE ZONE had speed between foes then angled in, set the pace inside, dueled along the rail on the backstretch, dropped back on the second turn and gave way.

FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $58,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 22.14 45.06 57.20 1:09.75

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Marley's Freedom 124 6 2 3–hd 2–hd 1–½ 1–2¼ Van Dyke 0.30 5 Phantom Proton 124 5 5 2–½ 3–½ 2–2½ 2–4½ Talamo 19.30 2 Yuvetsi 124 2 4 5–2½ 4–3½ 3–1 3–nk Pereira 3.80 1 Time for Ebby 126 1 3 6 6 5–2½ 4–5 Roman 32.70 4 Citizen Kitty 126 4 6 4–½ 5–1 6 5–2½ Franco 56.40 3 Surrender Now 118 3 1 1–1 1–1 4–2 6 Espinoza 6.00

6 MARLEY'S FREEDOM 2.60 2.10 2.10 5 PHANTOM PROTON 7.40 3.00 2 YUVETSI 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-6) $12.40 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $6.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-2-1) $2.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-2) $6.25

Winner–Marley's Freedom B.f.4 by Blame out of Relaxing Green, by Formal Gold. Bred by Jack Swain III (KY). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Cicero Farms, LLC. Mutuel Pool $274,000 Daily Double Pool $19,425 Exacta Pool $107,462 Superfecta Pool $57,616 Trifecta Pool $75,609. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-7-6) paid $46.10. Pick Three Pool $18,929.

MARLEY'S FREEDOM stalked four wide then three deep on the turn, came out into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up to gain the lead, drifted in and battled outside that one under urging in the drive and inched away late. PHANTOM PROTON stalked between horses then bid between rivals into the stretch, also drifted in through the final furlong while fighting back and could not match the winner late. YUVETSI had speed between horses to stalk the pace, was in tight off heels five eighths out then steadied midway on the backstretch, angled in and tracked the pacesetter inside, got through along the rail in the stretch and held third. TIME FOR EBBY stalked inside then steadied in tight midway on the backstretch and came off the rail, angled out into the stretch and just missed the show. CITIZEN KITTY close up stalking the pace between horses, dropped back a bit off the rail on the turn and weakened. SURRENDER NOW had speed between horses then inched away, angled in midway on the backstretch, set the pace inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch and also weakened. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the run midway on the backstretch but made no change when they ruled the trouble to the third and fourth finishers was caused by SURRENDER NOW.

FIFTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $54,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.41 43.89 1:07.63 1:13.84

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Dreamer's Reality 120 6 5 6–2 4–½ 1–½ 1–½ Van Dyke 2.80 3 Sir Eddie 120 3 10 7–1 6–hd 2–1½ 2–¾ Prat 2.20 8 Hit the Seam 120 8 4 8–6 7–hd 4–½ 3–1¾ Conner 15.00 2 Bob's Bad Boy 126 2 7 5–hd 5–1 5–hd 4–2¼ Elliott 8.40 10 Clem Dela Clem 120 10 8 9–½ 9–1 8–3½ 5–1¼ Blanc 13.40 5 Black Storm 126 5 2 2–hd 3–1½ 6–½ 6–hd Pena 23.70 1 Sidepocket Action 126 1 3 3–hd 1–hd 3–1 7–4¼ Pereira 2.90 9 Animo 126 9 1 1–hd 2–hd 7–3 8–4 Roman 14.50 7 Golden Gladiator 113 7 6 10 10 10 9–3½ Espinoza 82.90 4 Stay Golden 113 4 9 4–2½ 8–10 9–3 10 Payeras 83.30

6 DREAMER'S REALITY 7.60 3.80 2.60 3 SIR EDDIE 4.00 3.00 8 HIT THE SEAM 6.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-6) $11.40 $1 EXACTA (6-3) $15.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-8-2) $61.21 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-3-8-2-10) $2,440.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-8) $59.80

Winner–Dreamer's Reality Ch.g.3 by Good Journey out of Yuen Fun, by Event of the Year. Bred by Connie Ho & Dennis Ho (CA). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Ho, Connie and Ho, Dennis. Mutuel Pool $187,614 Daily Double Pool $25,197 Exacta Pool $114,532 Superfecta Pool $49,957 Super High Five Pool $3,204 Trifecta Pool $72,032. Scratched–Famous Rock Star, Royal Seeker, Schooley, Ultimate Bango. $1 Pick Three (7-6-6) paid $28.60. Pick Three Pool $54,865. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-7/11/12-6-6) 1072 tickets with 4 correct paid $76.50. Pick Four Pool $107,514. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-5-7/11/12-6-6) 547 tickets with 5 correct paid $631.50. Pick Five Pool $401,816.

DREAMER'S REALITY stalked outside then alongside a rival, came four wide into the stretch, bid three deep to gain the lead in midstretch and gamely prevailed under urging. SIR EDDIE stumbled in the second step, went up between foes then chased off the rail, came three wide into the stretch, bid between foes in midstretch and continued willingly toward the inside. HIT THE SEAM chased outside then three deep leaving the hill and four wide into the stretch and finished well. BOB'S BAD BOY chased a bit off the rail then inside, split rivals leaving the hill, continued inside into the stretch, went around a rival in deep stretch and was outfinished. CLEM DELA CLEM dropped back and angled in outside a rival when unhurried, continued off the rail leaving the hill, swung four wide into the stretch and bested the others. BLACK STORM had good early speed and dueled between horses, fought back between foes leaving the hill and weakened in the stretch. SIDEPOCKET ACTION went up inside to duel for the lead, put a head in front leaving the hill, fought back into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. ANIMO dueled four wide then three deep leaving the hill and into the stretch and also weakened in the final furlong. GOLDEN GLADIATOR dropped back off the rail then angled in on the hill, swung out into the stretch and did not rally. STAY GOLDEN dueled between horses then dropped back and stalked inside leaving the hill and had little left for the stretch. Rail on hill at 14 feet.

SIXTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 22.34 46.43 58.70 1:04.93

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 American All Star 122 5 7 5–1 3–hd 1–1 1–1¼ T Baze 1.10 8 Nova 122 8 1 4–½ 4–½ 2–4 2–6 Roman 7.90 7 Trojan Time 122 7 2 3–½ 5–2½ 3–2½ 3–3¾ Elliott 2.30 1 Chiquilin 122 1 6 7–½ 7–1 6–½ 4–2¼ Mt Garcia 92.60 3 Moon Juice 122 3 3 9 6–hd 7–4½ 5–4 Pedroza 16.90 4 Sierra Echo 122 4 4 1–hd 2–1 4–hd 6–1 Franco 5.00 9 Evening Reward 122 9 8 6–hd 8–2 8–½ 7–2¼ Gonzalez 71.00 2 Man O Work 115 2 5 2–1 1–hd 5–½ 8–3¼ Payeras 24.10 6 St. Simeon 122 6 9 8–hd 9 9 9 Pereira 74.40

5 AMERICAN ALL STAR 4.20 3.00 2.20 8 NOVA 5.80 3.60 7 TROJAN TIME 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5) $18.80 $1 EXACTA (5-8) $8.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-8-7-1) $25.97 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-8-7) $9.80 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-8-7-1-3) Carryover $2,383

Winner–American All Star Grr.g.3 by Concord Point out of American Story, by Ghostzapper. Bred by Kaleem Shah, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan . Owner: Kaleem Shah, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $237,718 Daily Double Pool $15,463 Exacta Pool $150,146 Superfecta Pool $74,408 Trifecta Pool $100,763 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,122. Claimed–American All Star by RadarRob Racing. Trainer: Keith Craigmyle. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (6-6-5) paid $11.00. Pick Three Pool $45,712.

AMERICAN ALL STAR stalked between horses then off the rail, angled in on the turn and bid inside, took the lead leaving the turn, inched away in the stretch, met the bid of the runner-up a sixteenth out under urging and proved best. NOVA stalked outside then three deep, went four wide leaving the turn and five wide into the stretch, drifted in and bid outside the winner a sixteenth out but could not quite match that one late. TROJAN TIME stalked between horses on the backstretch and turn, steadied in tight a quarter mile out, came out four wide into the stretch and picked up the show. CHIQUILIN saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside on the turn, steadied in tight along the rail into the stretch and lacked the needed response. MOON JUICE bobbled slightly at the start, chased between horses then outside a rival leaving the turn, steadied in tight off heels into the stretch and lacked a rally. SIERRA ECHO had speed between rivals then dueled outside a foe, battled between horses leaving the turn, cam three wide into the stretch and weakened. EVENING REWARD chased outside, dropped back off the rail on the turn and also weakened. MAN O WORK went up inside to duel for the lead, came a bit off the rail on the turn, was between foes leaving the turn and gave way in the stretch. ST. SIMEON steadied at the start, settled outside then three deep, angled in a bit off the rail on the turn and had little left for the stretch. A claim of foul by the rider of the third finisher against the runner-up for alleged interference leaving the turn was not allowed by the stewards, who ruled the videotape failed to substantiate the claim.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 23.20 47.41 1:13.48 1:27.13 1:41.07

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Fruity 114 10 10 10 9–hd 10 6–hd 1–ns Espinoza 26.90 8 Just Bookin 114 8 6 9–1½ 10 8–½ 4–hd 2–½ Payeras 13.60 7 Jill Madden 121 7 5 3–hd 3–1 1–hd 1–1½ 3–1¼ Pedroza 10.30 9 Paschalitsa 121 9 2 5–1 5–½ 3–1 2–1 4–½ T Baze 14.40 2 Briartic Gal 121 2 7 6–3½ 6–2½ 5–1 3–½ 5–hd Franco 5.80 6 Veronica Bay 121 6 4 7–½ 7–hd 6–hd 5–1½ 6–8 Pereira 16.30 3 Gift of a Star 121 3 9 8–2 8–1 9–1 8–½ 7–½ Ochoa 5.30 1 I'm No Patsy 121 1 8 4–1 4–1 7–hd 10 8–nk Gonzalez 59.00 4 Anita G. 116 4 3 1–hd 1–hd 2–1 7–2½ 9–5 Ceballos 1.40 5 Where's the D 123 5 1 2–1 2–hd 4–hd 9–1½ 10 Sanchez 6.50

10 FRUITY (IRE) 55.80 23.40 11.60 8 JUST BOOKIN 11.00 7.00 7 JILL MADDEN 6.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-10) $116.60 $1 EXACTA (10-8) $276.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-8-7-9) $1,048.42 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-8-7) $1,322.10 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-8-7-9-2) Carryover $4,055

Winner–Fruity (IRE) B.m.6 by Camacho (GB) out of Belle of The Blues (IRE), by Blues Traveller (IRE). Bred by Rossenarra Bloodstock Limited (IRE). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Rick Sussmeier. Mutuel Pool $206,623 Daily Double Pool $22,777 Exacta Pool $127,189 Superfecta Pool $59,994 Trifecta Pool $82,428 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,191. Claimed–Just Bookin by Jasmin, Robert and Miyadi, Steve. Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Claimed–Gift of a Star by KM Racing Enterprise, Inc. and D''Amato, Philip. Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Claimed–Where's the D by KM Racing Enterprise, Inc. Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (6-5-10) paid $372.40. Pick Three Pool $25,794.

FRUITY (IRE) angled in and settled a bit off the rail then outside a rival, split horses on the second turn, came three deep into the stretch and rallied under urging to get up outside foes late. JUST BOOKIN four wide into the first turn, chased outside, came four wide into the stretch and finished with interest between foes late. JILL MADDEN stalked between horses, bid three deep leaving the backstretch ,dueled outside a rival leaving the second turn to take a short lead, inched away inside in the stretch and was caught on the line. PASCHALITSA stalked three deep to the stretch, drifted in some in the drive and was outfinished. BRIARTIC GAL chased a bit off the rail then outside a rival, split horses into the second turn, came three deep into the stretch and was outkicked between foes late. VERONICA BAY settled outside a rival chasing the pace, also came three wide into the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. GIFT OF A STAR saved ground chasing the pace, split horses leaving the second turn and lacked a rally. I'M NO PATSY stalked the pace inside, dropped back on the second turn and weakened. ANITA G. had good early speed and angled in on the first turn, dueled inside, fought back on the second turn and weakened in the drive. WHERE'S THE D dueled outside a rival then between foes leaving the backstretch, dropped back leaving the second turn and weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $33,000. Waiver Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.73 43.94 1:06.95 1:12.95

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Cats Blame 123 8 6 5–2 5–1½ 5–2½ 1–½ Talamo 4.50 4 R Cha Cha 118 4 1 1–hd 1–hd 1–½ 2–1¼ Ceballos 7.60 5 General Mach Four 123 5 3 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–1½ 3–1 Frey 11.30 6 Dr. Troutman 123 6 7 4–1 4–2 4–½ 4–½ Roman 5.80 9 Swinging Star 123 9 8 9–½ 9–½ 7–1 5–½ Prat 3.60 3 Dreams of Valor 123 3 9 6–1 6–2 6–2 6–1 Maldonado 7.10 10 Smuggler Union 123 10 5 3–½ 3–½ 3–hd 7–nk Franco 5.90 1 Awesome Heights 123 1 4 10 10 10 8–1¼ Nakatani 8.00 7 In My Sight 123 7 10 7–hd 8–1½ 8–½ 9–1½ Mt Garcia 33.20 2 Curly's Waterfront 118 2 2 8–1½ 7–hd 9–1 10 Espinoza 27.40

8 CATS BLAME 11.00 5.40 4.60 4 R CHA CHA 9.20 6.40 5 GENERAL MACH FOUR 7.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-8) $536.60 $1 EXACTA (8-4) $49.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-4-5-6) $377.81 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-4-5) $301.30 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-4-5-6-9) Carryover $9,605

Winner–Cats Blame B.g.4 by Blame out of Manx Cat, by Forest Wildcat. Bred by Grade 1 Bloodstock & Halcyon Farm (KY). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Tiger Racing Stable, Regner, Jacob and Slugo Racing. Mutuel Pool $333,932 Daily Double Pool $23,144 Exacta Pool $230,610 Superfecta Pool $101,545 Trifecta Pool $144,494 X-5 Super High Five Pool $7,275. Claimed–Cats Blame by Victor Racing and Jeong, Peter. Trainer: Matthew Chew. Claimed–R Cha Cha by Steven Miyadi. Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-10-8) paid $310.30. Pick Three Pool $29,704.

CATS BLAME chased off the inside then a bit off the rail, came three deep into the stretch and rallied under urging to get up nearing the wire. R CHA CHA had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away past the eighth pole, drifted out despite right handed urging to bump a rival in deep stretch and was caught late. GENERAL MACH FOUR dueled outside the runner-up, fought back in midstretch, steadied when bumped by that one in deep stretch and held third. DR. TROUTMAN stalked a bit off the rail then inside, came out in upper stretch, angled in past midstretch and was outfinished. SWINGING STAR settled outside then alongside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and found his best stride late. DREAMS OF VALOR chased off the inside, angled in some leaving the hill and could not offer the necessary late response. SMUGGLER UNION stalked off the rail then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. AWESOME HEIGHTS settled off the pace inside, came out in upper stretch and could not summon the necessary response. IN MY SIGHT hopped at the start, pulled between horses then chased outside, angled in alongside a rival leaving the hill and did not rally. CURLY'S WATERFRONT saved ground chasing the pace to the stretch and weakened. Following a stewards' inquiry and a claim of foul by the rider of GENERAL MACH FOUR against the runner-up for alleged interference in deep stretch, no change was made when the stewards ruled the incident did not alter the original order of finish. Rail on hill at 14 feet.

NINTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 22.41 46.28 59.03 1:05.53

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Giddymeister 122 8 10 9–3 5–hd 4–1 1–2 Fuentes 15.60 2 Alternate Rhythm 117 2 2 2–1 2–1 3–1 2–½ Ceballos 0.90 5 Our Tiger's Boy 122 5 8 3–hd 3–hd 2–½ 3–¾ Maldonado 6.40 1 Quad 122 1 9 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 4–2¾ Talamo 9.20 3 North County Guy 122 3 7 4–2 4–3 5–3 5–1¼ Pedroza 4.60 4 Bonaventure 122 4 1 5–hd 6–1½ 6–2½ 6–½ Linares 13.40 6 Doheny Beach 122 6 4 6–hd 7–hd 7–hd 7–2¼ Pereira 107.20 9 Bohan 122 9 6 8–1½ 8–1½ 8–5 8–8 Mn Garcia 27.00 10 Tandy Ride 115 10 5 10 10 9–½ 9–½ Payeras 63.50 7 Powerful Thirst 122 7 3 7–hd 9–2½ 10 10 Franco 14.30

8 GIDDYMEISTER 33.20 9.00 6.40 2 ALTERNATE RHYTHM 3.00 2.40 5 OUR TIGER'S BOY 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-8) $246.40 $1 EXACTA (8-2) $53.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-2-5-1) $133.49 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-2-5-1-3) $9,354.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-2-5) $134.65

Winner–Giddymeister Dbb.c.3 by Run Away and Hide out of Little Mary E, by Belong to Me. Bred by Ron Kirk, Michael Riordan & John Bates (KY). Trainer: Paul G. Aguirre. Owner: DeKretser, Terrance, Gitipityapon, Andy and Malek, Abe. Mutuel Pool $255,534 Daily Double Pool $156,462 Exacta Pool $179,123 Superfecta Pool $103,720 Super High Five Pool $48,707 Trifecta Pool $132,794. Scratched–none. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (6-6-5-10-8-8) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $79,506. $1 Pick Three (10-8-8) paid $3,316.00. Pick Three Pool $86,967. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-10-8-8) 125 tickets with 4 correct paid $2,918.95. Pick Four Pool $477,373. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-5-10-8-8) 7 tickets with 5 correct paid $23,776.35. Pick Five Pool $218,093. $2 Pick Six (6-6-5-10-8-8) 160 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $227.80. $2 Pick Six (6-6-5-10-8-8) 3 tickets with 6 correct paid $79,307.40. Pick Six Pool $316,680.

GIDDYMEISTER broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail then angled in, moved up inside on the turn, came out into the stretch, bid four wide a sixteenth out to gain the lead under some urging in deep stretch and won clear. ALTERNATE RHYTHM dueled outside a rival, fought back between horses in the final furlong and edged a rival for the place. OUR TIGER'S BOY stalked outside then alongside a rival, bid three deep into the stretch and in midstretch and was edged for second. QUAD a step slow into stride, went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back on the turn and in the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. NORTH COUNTY GUY stalked a bit off the rail then inside into the turn, came out a bit into the stretch and lacked a rally. BONAVENTURE chased between horses then outside a rival, continued off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. DOHENY BEACH stalked three deep then between foes leaving the backstretch ,angled in on the turn and did not rally. BOHAN chased outside then five wide leaving the backstretch, angled in three deep on the turn and into the stretch and also lacked the necessary response. TANDY RIDE dropped back off the rail then angled in, found the inside into and on the turn and in the stretch and was not a threat. POWERFUL THIRST chased between foes then three wide between rivals leaving the backstretch, dropped back off the rail on the turn, angled in some nearing the stretch and gave way.