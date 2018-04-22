Racing! Golden Gate adds a racing day on May 31

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as things seem to be going well at Golden Gate Fields.

Santa Anita and Golden Gate Fields are more than sister tracks, in fact, they are more like conjoined twins. So, it’s worth noting when one of them, especially the less equal of the two, breaks ranks.

On Saturday, it was announced that Golden Gate will be adding one day of racing on Thursday, May 31. It will go along with an extra Memorial Day card on May 28. So, the natural assumption is that Santa Anita would follow suit.

“We’re going to give Golden Gate that day all by itself,” said Tim Ritvo , who runs all the Stronach Group tracks, which includes Santa Anita and Golden Gate. “Business is good and the turf is in great shape, so we’re hoping for a big day.”

The announcement cited a 31% increase in all sources handle and promised a card filled with turf races. Once the meet ends on June 10, there is no turf racing in Northern California for seven weeks as the fair circuit takes over.

This is an indication that Golden Gate is doing well but not necessarily that Santa Anita is not doing well. In fact, the numbers at Santa Anita are up. And best of all, Santa Anita has not canceled any racing because of lack of horses, which it did last year on four occasions.

When Ritvo came to Santa Anita just short of a year ago, he identified the shortage of horses as the biggest problem. The “ship and stay” incentive program has brought in about 100 “new” horses accounting for more than 200 starts.

On Friday, 19 horses entered a $30,000 maiden claimer race for 3 year olds. Santa Anita created a second race for those conditions on Friday. The track is building its population not from the top, but the bottom. The strategy seems to be working.

Two stakes horses were euthanized on Saturday. Ten Blessings, the second favorite in the Kona Gold Stakes at Santa Anita, fractured both front sesamoids in the race as he was running on the far turn. Jockey Drayden Van Dyke pulled the horse up but too much damage had been done. At Keeneland, Grade 1 winner Bullards Alley, who was running his 40 th race, suffered a fracture to his left hind early in the running of the Dixiana Elkhorn Stakes. The gelding’s biggest win was last year in the Canadian International Stakes.

Bobby Abu Dhabi was the easy winner of the Grade 2 $200,000 Kona Gold Stakes over 6 ½ furlongs. It was a short field of five and Bobby Abu Dhabi sat in the stalking position just off stablemate Calculator. Entering the stretch he moved even and then eventually forged ahead to beat Random The Moon by 1 ¼ lengths.

“For some reason, he’s been a little sharper leaving the gate in his last two races,” Espinoza said. “Calculator showed a lot of speed, so I eased off him a little bit. This horse is really focused right now and moving forward.”

In the Grade 3 $100,000 American Stakes going a mile on the turf, What A View went gate to wire to hold off Colonist to win by a neck. It was a smart ride by Stewart Elliott for the gelding trained by former jockey Kenny Black .

Sunday has a nine-race card with the new Mimosa start of 11:30 a.m. There are four turf races including the $100,000 San Juan Capistrano Stakes over the rarely seen 1 ¾ miles on the turf. What makes this race so fun is it starts at the top of the 6 ½ furlong downhill turf course, crosses the dirt, then back on the grass and when the horses pass the finish line, they still have one more time around the track to go. Track announcer Michael Wrona is vigilant in telling fans that the first time across the finish line is not it, but, yet, some never get it.

Nessy is the 6-5 favorite, running his first race at Santa Anita. He ships in from the East where he was running in Florida, Kentucky and New York. He’s been running in stakes company with a third, second and second in his last three races. Mike Smith got the ride, so you know they are serious. Rye, at 3-1, is the second favorite, for William Morey and Kent Desormeaux . It’s the sixth race at about 2:10 p.m.

Bottom-level claimer came up two noses short last time after dropping farther back than expected when facing similar going 5 1/2 furlongs. He flees the rail today and the extra half-furlong works in his favor, so look for a good effort at a square price.

He gets a comfortable outside post draw for his new connections of owner Agustin Murillo and trainer Jesus Nunez . They claimed this gelding from a troubled third-place effort as the 8-5 favorite when he threw his head up in the air briefly after veering out two lanes to get bumped in the early stages before moving well during the final 1/16. His prior maiden win came when he was on the far outside.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, April 21.

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $75,000. Time 22.98 45.86 1:09.90 1:22.33 1:34.30

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Ms Peintour 120 1 3 4–½ 4–½ 4–½ 1–½ 1–2¼ Elliott 3.50 5 Casino Red 122 5 6 5–1 5–2½ 5–1½ 5–hd 2–1¾ Van Dyke 2.80 8 Travieza 120 7 1 3–1½ 3–3 3–½ 4–½ 3–¾ Roman 2.80 6 DQ–Flammetta 120 6 4 2–2 2–2½ 2–2 3–1 4–nk Quinonez 5.50 2 Streetwithnoname 120 2 2 6–3 6–3½ 6–2 6–5 5–¾ Conner 28.70 4 Classy Atlantic 120 4 5 1–½ 1–½ 1–hd 2–½ 6–3½ Talamo 6.40 3 Florista 120 3 7 7 7 7 7 7 Prat 7.20

1 MS PEINTOUR 9.00 4.80 2.60 5 CASINO RED (IRE) 4.00 2.40 8 TRAVIEZA 2.40

$1 EXACTA (1-5) $13.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-5-8-2) $42.62 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-5-8-2-6) $1,063.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-8) $24.50

Winner–Ms Peintour B.f.3 by Paynter out of Dyna's Destiny, by Dynaformer. Bred by Bill Adair, Phyllis Adair & Connie Brown (KY). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Jay Em Ess Stable. Mutuel Pool $248,680 Exacta Pool $139,343 Superfecta Pool $44,635 Super High Five Pool $2,786 Trifecta Pool $77,486. Scratched–Poetic. DQ–#6 Flammetta–finished 4th, disqualified, placed 5th.

MS PEINTOUR saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, took the lead under urging three deep in midstretch and won clear under steady handling late. CASINO RED (IRE) stalked outside a rival then three deep leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and gained the place. TRAVIEZA three deep into the first turn, angled in and stalked a bit off the rail then outside a rival leaving the second turn, came three wide into the stretch, split horses and drifted in a bit past midstretch and edged a foe for third. FLAMMETTA pressed the pace outside a rival, was between horses in midstretch, drifted out some from the whip nearing the sixteenth pole and was edged for the show. STREETWITHNONAME saved ground chasing the pace, moved up inside into the stretch, came out in midstretch, steadied in tight off heels between foes nearing the sixteenth pole and was outfinished for a minor award. CLASSY ATLANTIC bobbled at the start, had speed outside a rival then angled in, set a pressured pace inside, fought back in midstretch and weakened some late. FLORISTA (IRE) broke a bit slowly, settled off the pace inside, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. Following a stewards' inquiry and a claim of foul by the rider of STREETWITHNONAME against TRAVIEZA for alleged interference past midstretch, FLAMMETTA was disqualified and placed fifth for interference nearing the sixteenth pole.

SECOND RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Maiden Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.01 45.21 58.42

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Lucky Staxx 122 7 2 5–1½ 3–hd 2–1 1–2 Pereira 1.30 3 King Darius 122 2 3 2–1½ 1–hd 1–hd 2–3¾ Jimenez 29.80 7 Anziyan Cat 122 6 1 4–hd 4–1½ 4–3 3–1¾ Pena 43.70 6 Tap You're It 122 5 7 6–2½ 6–3 5–hd 4–½ Frey 3.90 1 Pure Pursuit 122 1 4 1–½ 2–1½ 3–hd 5–1¾ Espinoza 1.80 4 Hidden Crook 122 3 5 3–hd 5–2½ 6–4 6–2¼ Mt Garcia 7.10 5 Super Storm 122 4 6 7 7 7 7 Elliott 35.50

8 LUCKY STAXX 4.60 2.80 2.60 3 KING DARIUS 18.00 11.60 7 ANZIYAN CAT 10.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-8) $23.20 $1 EXACTA (8-3) $32.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-3-7-6) $99.69 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-3-7-6-1) $3,905.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-3-7) $158.35

Winner–Lucky Staxx B.g.5 by Lookin At Lucky out of Queens Reward, by Good Reward. Bred by Nursery Place (KY). Trainer: Paul G. Aguirre. Owner: Dave Williams. Mutuel Pool $218,400 Daily Double Pool $56,053 Exacta Pool $123,455 Superfecta Pool $55,798 Super High Five Pool $5,119 Trifecta Pool $88,919. Scratched–Little Joe M..

LUCKY STAXX stalked outside foes then three deep on the turn and into the stretch, bid three wide under some left handed urging in midstretch to gain the lead past the eighth pole and drew clear. KING DARIUS had good early speed and dueled outside a rival, took a short lead leaving the turn, fought back off the rail in midstretch, then could not match the winner while clearly second best. ANZIYAN CAT stalked the pace between horses then a bit off the rail leaving the turn, went outside a rival in midstretch, drifted in late but gained the show. TAP YOU'RE IT broke inward and bobbled in a bit of a slow start, settled outside then off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. PURE PURSUIT sent inside early, dueled along the rail, fought back leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. HIDDEN CROOK close up stalking the pace off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn and weakened in the drive. SUPER STORM broke a bit slowly, chased off the rail on the backstretch and turn and a bit wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. HAND TIMED.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Starter Handicap. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $10,000. Time 23.28 46.80 1:12.14 1:25.27 1:38.72

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Lewis Vale 120 5 5 5 5 3–1 1–½ 1–1¾ Franco 2.70 3 Mesa Sky 121 2 2 3–2 2–hd 2–1½ 2–1 2–3¼ Pedroza 1.70 4 Sense of Glory 117 3 1 1–1 1–1 1–hd 3–5½ 3–6 Maldonado 7.00 2 Matriculate 124 1 3 4–1 4–1½ 5 4–½ 4–3 Elliott 1.60 5 Above Board 116 4 4 2–hd 3–2½ 4–1 5 5 Ceballos 15.90

6 LEWIS VALE 7.40 3.40 2.60 3 MESA SKY 3.20 2.40 4 SENSE OF GLORY 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-6) $22.20 $1 EXACTA (6-3) $10.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-4-2) $7.17 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-4) $25.70

Winner–Lewis Vale Ch.g.7 by Flower Alley out of Indian Vale, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Eugene Melnyk (ON). Trainer: Librado Barocio. Owner: Librado Barocio. Mutuel Pool $154,489 Daily Double Pool $19,855 Exacta Pool $74,421 Superfecta Pool $25,082 Trifecta Pool $50,344. Scratched–Rprettyboyfloyd. $1 Pick Three (1-8-6) paid $74.20. Pick Three Pool $55,086.

LEWIS VALE chased outside a rival then inside on the backstretch and into the second turn, came out leaving that turn and three deep into the stretch, took the lead three wide in midstretch and inched away under some urging late. MESA SKY stalked inside then a bit off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter on the second turn, took the lead into the stretch, fought back inside the winner in the drive but could not quite match that one late. SENSE OF GLORY a bit washy at the gate, took the early lead, angled in on the first turn and set the pace inside, dueled on the second turn and into the stretch and bested the others. MATRICULATE came off the rail into the backstretch to chase the pace, went outside a rival on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. ABOVE BOARD stalked outside the runner-up then off the rail on the second turn and three deep into the stretch, drifted inward in the final furlong and weakened.

FOURTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $30,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 24.17 49.07 1:13.07 1:36.73 1:48.50

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Any Questions 121 4 7 3–hd 3–½ 1–3 1–3 1–3¼ Prat 2.80 5 Aventador 121 5 1 4–hd 5–1½ 6–hd 3–hd 2–2 Frey 19.50 1 Broken Up 121 1 4 7–3 7–1 5–½ 5–hd 3–1¼ Desormeaux 5.30 9 Trifecta 121 9 3 6–1½ 6–½ 2–hd 4–1½ 4–ns Talamo 4.10 8 Zapana's Game 121 8 5 2–1 2–1 3–1 2–hd 5–¾ Pena 85.00 3 Malko 121 3 8 8–hd 9 9 7–2 6–1 Elliott 11.40 2 Comes the Dream 121 2 6 5–1½ 4–hd 4–hd 6–2 7–2¼ Van Dyke 3.90 7 Bourbon Soul 114 7 9 9 8–1 7–1 8–3½ 8–2 Espinoza 4.90 6 Conquest Daddyo 116 6 2 1–hd 1–hd 8–1 9 9 Ceballos 15.70

4 ANY QUESTIONS 7.60 5.20 3.80 5 AVENTADOR (FR) 18.00 8.40 1 BROKEN UP 4.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4) $38.40 $1 EXACTA (4-5) $65.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-1-9) $195.74 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-5-1-9-8) $1,873.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-1) $184.35

Winner–Any Questions B.c.4 by Lookin At Lucky out of Bella Jolie, by Broken Vow. Bred by Wayne Lyster, Gray Lyster & Bryan Lyster (KY). Trainer: David Jacobson. Owner: David Jacobson. Mutuel Pool $215,117 Daily Double Pool $23,846 Exacta Pool $103,821 Superfecta Pool $45,234 Super High Five Pool $2,455 Trifecta Pool $72,875. Claimed–Any Questions by Crown Racing Stables Ltd. Trainer: Dean Pederson. Claimed–Trifecta by M Racing Group, LLC. Trainer: Brian Koriner. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (8-6-4) paid $49.50. Pick Three Pool $25,982.

ANY QUESTIONS stalked three deep, surged to the front three wide on the backstretch, kicked clear and angled in and proved best under urging. AVENTADOR (FR) angled in and stalked inside, split horses into the second turn, continued along the rail, came out a bit past midstretch and gained the place. BROKEN UP chased inside, came out on the backstretch, went three deep into and on the second turn and into the stretch and bested the others. TRIFECTA chased outside, advanced three deep leaving the backstretch then stalked outside a rival on the second turn and into the stretch and was outfinished for third. ZAPANA'S GAME angled in and dueled outside a rival, stalked a bit off the rail into and on the second turn and into the stretch, was between horses in midstretch and weakened late, then tied up and collapsed after being unsadd.led but was walked off. MALKO (IRE) saved ground off the pace, went around a rival on the second turn then continued inside and lacked the needed rally. COMES THE DREAM stalked between horses, came out into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. BOURBON SOUL settled outside a rival then off the rail, continued outside on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and did not rally. CONQUEST DADDYO angled in and pulled under restraint, dueled inside, dropped back into and on the second turn and had little left for the stretch.

FIFTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $200,000. 'Kona Gold Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.15 44.60 1:08.85 1:15.40

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Bobby Abu Dhabi 122 2 1 2–1 2–hd 1–2½ 1–1¼ Espinoza 2.60 5 Ransom the Moon 124 5 4 3–hd 3–1½ 2–1 2–4¼ Prat 1.40 1 Blameitonthelaw 122 1 5 5 5 4 3–1 Talamo 19.50 4 Calculator 122 4 3 1–½ 1–1 3–2 4 Desormeaux 8.20 3 Ten Blessings 122 3 2 4–2 4–1 dnf Van Dyke 1.90

2 BOBBY ABU DHABI 7.20 3.20 2.60 5 RANSOM THE MOON 2.80 2.20 1 BLAMEITONTHELAW 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2) $28.20 $1 EXACTA (2-5) $8.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-1) $22.30

Winner–Bobby Abu Dhabi Ch.c.4 by Macho Uno out of Wadena, by Saint Ballado. Bred by T/C Stable, LLC (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Rockingham Ranch and David A Bernsen LLC. Mutuel Pool $329,910 Daily Double Pool $20,320 Exacta Pool $115,926 Trifecta Pool $93,525. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (6-4-2) paid $81.70. Pick Three Pool $40,765. 50-Cent Pick Four (2/8-6-4-2) 1342 tickets with 4 correct paid $91.25. Pick Four Pool $160,496. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-2/8-6-4-2) 726 tickets with 5 correct paid $635.90. Pick Five Pool $536,579.

BOBBY ABU DHABI prompted the pace inside then stalked midway on the turn, re-bid along the fence leaving the turn to gain the lead, kicked clear in the stretch and held under some urging and steady handling late. RANSOM THE MOON stalked outside then three deep on the turn, was fanned out some into the stretch and continued willingly but could not catch the winner. BLAMEITONTHELAW saved ground stalking the pace, came out on the turn and three wide into the stretch and picked up the show. CALCULATOR had good early speed and dueled outside the winner, inched away just off the rail on the turn, continued between foes past the quarter pole, drifted out into the stretch, then drifted in through the final furlong and weakened. TEN BLESSINGS stalked the pace a bit off the rail, took a bad step on the turn, was pulled up and vanned off.

SIXTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $75,000. Time 22.04 44.29 1:06.92 1:12.91

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Ancient Secret 124 1 3 6–1 6–1 5–hd 1–nk Prat 1.30 2 Symposium 121 2 1 1–½ 1–1 1–hd 2–1½ Conner 53.70 8 Blame It On Alphie 121 8 7 7–1½ 5–hd 6–3 3–nk Van Dyke 2.80 5 Algorhythmic 121 5 5 2–1 2–1½ 2–2 4–1½ Talamo 8.30 4 Mongolian Shopper 124 4 2 3–½ 3–½ 3–½ 5–nk Elliott 13.50 7 Cordiality 121 7 4 4–1½ 4–1½ 4–1 6–1¼ Desormeaux 6.20 6 Desert Steel 121 6 6 5–1 7–2½ 7–4 7–10 Roman 12.90 3 Melissa Jane 121 3 8 8 8 8 8 Blanc 10.10

1 ANCIENT SECRET 4.60 3.40 2.40 2 SYMPOSIUM (GB) 27.00 11.80 8 BLAME IT ON ALPHIE 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-1) $17.00 $1 EXACTA (1-2) $86.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-8-5) $138.05 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-2-8-5-4) $1,893.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-8) $139.55

Winner–Ancient Secret Ch.m.5 by Kantharos out of Privacy, by Notebook. Bred by Lambholm (NY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Alpha Delta Stables. Mutuel Pool $408,002 Daily Double Pool $48,591 Exacta Pool $221,749 Superfecta Pool $88,999 Super High Five Pool $4,961 Trifecta Pool $152,410. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (4-2-1) paid $49.20. Pick Three Pool $49,958.

ANCIENT SECRET saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, split rivals in midstretch and rallied under urging to get up in the final stride. SYMPOSIUM (GB) had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away leaving the hill, responded when challenged again in the stretch, edged away from her pace rival in deep stretch and was caught on the line. BLAME IT ON ALPHIE chased outside then three deep on the hill and into the stretch and just edged a rival for the show. ALGORHYTHMIC dueled outside the runner-up then stalked a bit off the rail leaving the hill, bid outside that one again in the stretch and was edged late for third. MONGOLIAN SHOPPER stalked just off the rail then inside on the hill, came a bit off the fence in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. CORDIALITY pulled her way along and steadied at the right hand curve, stalked outside a rival, came out into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. DESERT STEEL chased off the rail then between foes on the hill, came out in upper stretch and did not rally. MELISSA JANE (GB) broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail, angled in some leaving the hill, came out into the stretch and lacked a further response. Rail on hill at zero.

SEVENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 22.42 45.50 57.68 1:10.55

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Chrisiscookin 123 6 1 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 1–½ Conner 5.40 5 Liberty Jack 118 5 3 2–1½ 2–3½ 2–3 2–¾ Ceballos 3.20 7 Dad's a Gambler 123 7 4 5–3 3–½ 3–2½ 3–6 Pena 3.10 3 Informality 123 3 5 4–2 5–4 5–3 4–ns Pedroza 5.90 1 Towards the Light 123 1 2 3–½ 4–1 4–½ 5–2¼ Roman 2.40 4 Magical More 123 4 7 6–hd 7 6–½ 6–1½ Quinonez 12.00 2 True Ranger 123 2 6 7 6–hd 7 7 Pereira 24.10

6 CHRISISCOOKIN 12.80 6.60 3.40 5 LIBERTY JACK 4.40 3.20 7 DAD'S A GAMBLER 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6) $23.40 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $22.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-7-3) $25.43 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-5-7-3-1) $1,052.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-7) $36.60

Winner–Chrisiscookin B.g.4 by Creative Cause out of Chance Romance, by Wild Event. Bred by Bret Jones (KY). Trainer: Genaro Vallejo. Owner: Paul K. Girdner. Mutuel Pool $215,093 Daily Double Pool $29,425 Exacta Pool $100,983 Superfecta Pool $41,722 Super High Five Pool $2,758 Trifecta Pool $69,314. Claimed–Informality by Big Chief Racing, LLC. Trainer: J. Desormeaux. Claimed–Towards the Light by 4 Hares Racing, Inc. Trainer: Michael Curtis. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (2-1-6) paid $96.00. Pick Three Pool $68,662.

CHRISISCOOKIN had good early speed and angled in, dueled a bit off the rail then inside on the turn and in the stretch and held on gamely under urging. LIBERTY JACK dueled outside the winner throughout, fought back through a stiff drive and held second between foes late. DAD'S A GAMBLER three deep early, angled in and chased just off the rail, came out in the stretch and finished willingly outside the top pair late. INFORMALITY chased off the rail then three wide on the turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. TOWARDS THE LIGHT saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, drifted in some through the final furlong and weakened. MAGICAL MORE dropped back off the rail then went between horses early, settled outside a rival on the backstretch and turn and lacked a response in the drive. TRUE RANGER saved ground off the pace, continued inside on the turn and in the stretch and had little left for the drive.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'American Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.13 46.42 1:10.08 1:22.00 1:33.80

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 What a View 122 1 3 1–½ 1–½ 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–nk Elliott 6.10 3 Colonist 122 2 7 6–½ 7 5–2½ 3–hd 2–1½ Van Dyke 5.30 9 Kenjisstorm 122 7 1 4–hd 4–hd 4–hd 2–hd 3–1¼ Prat 2.30 5 Blackjackcat 124 4 2 2–hd 3–1 2–½ 4–1 4–2 Desormeaux 1.50 4 Ritzy A. P. 122 3 4 5–1½ 5–½ 3–½ 5–2½ 5–½ Franco 11.80 8 Mr. Roary 122 6 6 7 6–hd 6–1 6–6 6–11 Quinonez 16.60 6 Sawyer's Hill 122 5 5 3–1 2–hd 7 7 7 Mn Garcia 17.30

2 WHAT A VIEW 14.20 7.80 4.20 3 COLONIST 5.80 3.20 9 KENJISSTORM 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2) $100.60 $1 EXACTA (2-3) $40.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-9-5) $24.77 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-3-9-5-4) $2,096.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-9) $65.70

Winner–What a View Dbb.g.7 by Vronsky out of Oceans N Mountains, by Manila. Bred by Old English Rancho, Patsy Berumen &Sal Berumen (CA). Trainer: Kenneth D. Black. Owner: Finish Line Racing, LLC, The Elwood Johnston Trust and Taste of Victory Stables. Mutuel Pool $420,774 Daily Double Pool $28,275 Exacta Pool $206,763 Superfecta Pool $92,120 Super High Five Pool $8,245 Trifecta Pool $145,526. Scratched–Fabozzi, Free Rose. $1 Pick Three (1-6-2) paid $192.40. Pick Three Pool $70,661.

WHAT A VIEW sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace inside, inched away on the second turn and into the stretch and held on gamely under left handed urging. COLONIST stalked the pace inside then between rivals leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, came three deep into the stretch, drifted in some in the final furlong and finished willingly outside the winner. KENJISSTORM three deep early, chased outside a rival, went up four wide leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and into the stretch and bested the others. BLACKJACKCAT pressed the pace between horses then stalked outside a rival on the second turn, continued between foes into the stretch, drifted to the inside in the final furlong and weakened some. RITZY A. P. pulled along the inside and came out into the first turn, angled in and stalked inside, steadied along the rail past the quarter pole and lacked a rally in the lane. MR. ROARY pulled between horses and steadied and came out off heels into the first turn, chased outside a rival, went up three deep between foes leaving the backstretch, angled in outside a rival on the second turn and weakened. SAWYER'S HILL prompted the pace three deep, dropped back between horses on the second turn and had little left for the stretch.

NINTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.14 45.33 57.65 1:10.29

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Queen Laila 126 5 3 3–5 3–6 1–1½ 1–5½ Prat 1.10 2 Fair Regis 122 2 1 1–hd 1–hd 2–1½ 2–½ Van Dyke 6.90 4 Princess Kendra 126 4 5 5 5 4–1 3–3½ Fuentes 27.60 3 Princess Ashlyn 126 3 4 2–½ 2–hd 3–4 4–3¼ Franco 7.20 1 Glorious Hour 124 1 6 4–3 4–1½ 5 5 Quinonez 14.00 6 Powder 126 6 2 dnf Desormeaux 1.70

5 QUEEN LAILA 4.20 2.80 2.40 2 FAIR REGIS 4.20 3.20 4 PRINCESS KENDRA 5.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5) $34.80 $1 EXACTA (5-2) $9.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-4-3) $17.95 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-4) $25.50

Winner–Queen Laila B.f.4 by The Factor out of Charismatic Lady, by End Sweep. Bred by William B. Harrigan (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan . Owner: Callaghan, Neville and McElroy, Ben. Mutuel Pool $247,230 Daily Double Pool $42,914 Exacta Pool $124,820 Superfecta Pool $51,606 Trifecta Pool $82,916. Claimed–Queen Laila by Drawing Away Stable and Jacobson, David. Trainer: David Jacobson. Scratched–Wild At Midnight. $1 Pick Three (6-2-5) paid $90.40. Pick Three Pool $40,003.

QUEEN LAILA pressed the pace three deep, took the lead in upper stretch, inched away under urging in midstretch and drew clear under a hold late. FAIR REGIS had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back into the stretch, was not a match for the winner thereafter but held second. PRINCESS KENDRA settled a bit off the rail, went outside a rival leaving the turn, came out into the stretch and put in a late bid at the place. PRINCESS ASHLYN dueled between horses on the backstretch and turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. GLORIOUS HOUR chased a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out into the stretch and did not rally. POWDER four wide early, was pulled up approaching the five eighths pole and walked off.

TENTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $56,000. Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.98 48.48 1:13.18 1:25.52 1:38.30

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Desert General 124 5 2 2–1½ 2–1 2–1 1–2 1–3¼ Prat 1.90 4 Plain Wrap 119 4 4 3–1 3–1½ 3–1 3–1½ 2–3¼ Espinoza 5.80 1 DQ–Will Tell 119 1 1 1–2 1–1 1–1 2–1 3–hd Ceballos 4.80 2 Rolls Royce Deal 124 2 6 5–1½ 5–1 5–3 5–3 4–ns Ochoa 30.40 7 Continental Divide 120 7 5 6–1 6–1 4–hd 4–hd 5–2 Espinoza 7.00 6 Infuriated Gary 118 6 7 7–4½ 7–3 6–2 6–2 6–½ Pena 6.40 3 Duluth 120 3 8 8 8 7–½ 7–12 7–35 Talamo 4.70 8 Accreditation 126 8 3 4–1 4–hd 8 8 8 Franco 15.90

5 DESERT GENERAL 5.80 3.80 3.00 4 PLAIN WRAP 5.40 4.40 2 ROLLS ROYCE DEAL 8.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-5) $14.60 $1 EXACTA (5-4) $10.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-2-7) $47.20 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-4-2-7-1) $1,737.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-2) $53.80

Winner–Desert General Grr.g.5 by Desert Code out of Madam General, by General Meeting. Bred by Oakcrest Stable (CA). Trainer: Sean McCarthy. Owner: Oakcrest Stable. Mutuel Pool $356,170 Daily Double Pool $42,122 Exacta Pool $193,415 Superfecta Pool $79,094 Super High Five Pool $6,833 Trifecta Pool $122,124. Scratched–none. DQ–#1 Will Tell–finished 3rd, disqualified, placed 5th. $1 Pick Three (2-5-5) paid $74.30. Pick Three Pool $53,307.

DESERT GENERAL stalked a bit off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter early on the backstretch then tracked again leaving the backstretch, bid again alongside that one nearing the stretch to gain the lead while being floated out some into the stretch and drew clear under urging. PLAIN WRAP chased a bit off the rail then outside a rival on the second turn, came out into the stretch, was a bit crowded and forced out some nearing the sixteenth pole and gained the place. WILL TELL sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, responded on the backstretch and inched away from the winner nearing the half mile pole, came a bit off the rail while battling inside the winner into the stretch, came out again nearing the sixteenth marker and just held third between foes late. ROLLS ROYCE DEAL saved ground chasing the pace throughout and was edged for third. CONTINENTAL DIVIDE chased outside a rival then three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, steadied when crowded nearing the sixteenth pole and was edged for a minor award three wide on the line. INFURIATED GARY angled in on the first turn and saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside into the stretch and lacked a rally. DULUTH broke in the air and slowly, settled off the pace inside, came out into the stretch and also lacked a rally. ACCREDITATION four wide early and three deep into the first turn, stalked outside a rival, was between horses into the second turn, dropped back on that turn, drifted out into the stretch, gave way and was eased in the drive. Following a claim of foul by the rider of CONTINENTAL DIVIDE against WILL TELL, the latter was disqualified and placed fifth for interference past midstretch.

ELEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $25,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 22.47 45.59 1:10.29 1:22.93 1:35.53

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Peach Cove 121 4 6 7–½ 4–1 2–½ 2–1½ 1–1 Pedroza 9.50 8 Salsita 112 8 10 10 9 9 5–1 2–1¼ Espinoza 4.40 6 Ryder's Starlight 121 6 8 9–6 8–8 5–1 4–½ 3–¾ Franco 10.00 3 Resky Business 121 3 2 3–1 3–hd 3–hd 3–hd 4–½ Desormeaux 1.50 2 Ok Doll 121 2 5 5–hd 5–hd 6–hd 6–hd 5–1 Prat 3.40 9 Lookinforadanger 121 9 4 1–2 1–4 1–2 1–1 6–4 Quinonez 23.60 10 Backintheacademy 114 10 9 8–1 6–hd 4–1 7–2 7–1½ Ceballos 22.80 5 Revenue Virginius 121 5 3 6–1 7–1½ 8–1½ 8–2 8–11 Conner 12.50 1 Adios Cali 121 1 1 2–1 2–1 7–hd 9 9 Maldonado 62.70 7 Todos Santos 121 7 7 4–hd dnf Blanc 37.00

4 PEACH COVE (NZ) 21.00 8.60 5.60 8 SALSITA 4.60 3.40 6 RYDER'S STARLIGHT 6.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4) $65.40 $1 EXACTA (4-8) $50.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-8-6-3) $126.44 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-8-6-3-2) $2,168.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-8-6) $192.70

Winner–Peach Cove (NZ) B.m.6 by Buffalo Man out of Tennisciti Belle (AUS), by Citidancer (IRE). Bred by Totara Park Stud (NZ). Trainer: David Jacobson. Owner: David Jacobson. Mutuel Pool $365,500 Daily Double Pool $113,187 Exacta Pool $234,034 Superfecta Pool $116,886 Super High Five Pool $17,055 Trifecta Pool $167,561. Claimed–Resky Business by Kurt Rexius. Trainer: Gus Headley. Scratched–none. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (1-6-2-5/7-5-4) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $103,769. $1 Pick Three (5-5-4) paid $89.50. Pick Three Pool $182,420. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-5/7-5-4) 1587 tickets with 4 correct paid $397.55. Pick Four Pool $826,893. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-2-5/7-5-4) 122 tickets with 5 correct paid $2,424.50. Pick Five Pool $387,567. $2 Pick Six (1-6-2-5/7-5-4) 166 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $146.40. $2 Pick Six (1-6-2-5/7-5-4) 6 tickets with 6 correct paid $19,555.40. Pick Six Pool $211,939.

PEACH COVE (NZ) angled in on the first turn and stalked inside then a bit off the rail on the second turn, bid outside the pacesetter past the eighth pole to gain the lead, inched clear under urging and held. SALSITA angled in and settled off the pace inside, came out on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and finished well. RYDER'S STARLIGHT three deep into the first turn, angled in and chased inside, cut the corner into the stretch, split rivals in deep stretch to gain the show. RESKY BUSINESS stalked a bit off the rail then three deep into and on the second turn and into the stretch and was edged for third. OK DOLL chased inside then between foes, went three wide between horses on the second turn, angled in outside a rival into the stretch and also was edged for a minor award. LOOKINFORADANGER had speed outside then alongside a rival, angled in and set the pace inside, battled briefly inside the winner past midstretch and weakened late. BACKINTHEACADEMY four wide into the first turn, chased outside then three deep, went four wide on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked a response in the drive. REVENUE VIRGINIUS chased between horses, went up four wide on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and weakened. ADIOS CALI stalked inside then a bit off the rail, continued between horses on the second turn, dropped back leaving that turn and gave way. TODOS SANTOS pulled her way along four wide into and on the first turn, drifted out into the backstretch, had the saddle slip forward and was pulled up but walked off.