Racing! Enjoy our new special Kentucky Derby video report from XBTV

By John Cherwa
Apr 26, 2018 | 5:00 AM

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we return to our regularly scheduled Thursday report.

Can’t express how excited we are to start our daily Kentucky Derby video feature courtesy of our friends at XBTV.com. Jeff Siegel and Aaron Vercruysse run down each of the horses in the Kentucky Derby. Today is part one of four. To watch and learn: (Just click here.)

It’s a little more than a week out and there is other Kentucky Derby news. In short, Gronkowski and Quip are out and Combatant and Instilled Regard are in.

Gronkowski, named for the New England Patriot player, came down with a minor infection and it was decided to not ship him from England to the U.S. He’ll be fine and resume training next week.

“He’s extremely strong and we are excited about getting him to the U.S. to compete in the Belmont,” said Tom Ludt, VP of equine operations for Phoenix Thoroughbreds. He might be a nice fit for the Belmont.

His defection is a minor blow for serious bettors, because of the name he was expected to be over-bet in the Derby thus raising the odds of the horses that have a legit shot to win. He had won four in a row but this isn’t the Burradon Stakes.

The other defection was Quip, who trainer Rodolphe Brisset felt would just not be ready to come back on three weeks rest after running second in the Arkansas Derby. He has the same ownership as presumptive favorite Justify, the China Horse Club and WinStar Farms. He now looking to run in the Preakness, which, again, might be a nice fit.

Combatant has only one win in seven starts and that was a maiden special weight. He finished fourth in the Arkansas Derby and third in the Rebel Stakes.

Instilled Regard joins Bolt d’Oro, Justify, My Boy Jack and Solomini as horses based at Santa Anita. He was bought last year at the Ocala Breeders Sale for a shade over $1 million. His most memorable race was the Los Alamitos Futurity, a star-studded race in which Solomini crossed the finish line ahead of McKinzie, but stewards determined that Solomini interfered with Instilled Regard and Solomini was taken down to third. You can make a case that if there was no interference Instilled Regard would have won the race.

He followed that race up with a win in the Lecomte Stakes but then finished fourth in the Risen Star and Santa Anita Derby.

Veteran turf journalist Jennie Rees, of JR Communications (@tracksidejennie), is on the scene in Kentucky and shares with us this video of trainer Todd Pletcher talking about his four horses. (you can watch here)

We’re trying to make this your home for Kentucky Derby news. So, please enjoy.

Santa Anita preview

Really good betting card on Thursday, based on field size. The feature, we think, is the 1 ¼ mile allowance/optional claimer for horses 4 and up. It goes as the seventh race with a field of nine. There are three turf races, first, fourth and eighth, and five of the eight are straight-up claimers. But, hey, that’s the horse population and that’s why Santa Anita has done a way better job this year offering fuller fields than last.

Here’s are the field sizes, in order: 7, 7, 9, 10, 9, 12, 9, 9 (5 also eligible).

Golden Gate weekend preview

Now a look at the best racing coming up at Golden Gate. Race caller and all-around good guy Matt Dinerman is our host to previews and other musings. So, take it away Matt.

“This weekend, two stakes races will be featured on the Sunday card at Golden Gate Fields. The Silky Sullivan Stakes, for California-bred or California sired 3-year-old colts and geldings, offers a purse of $100,000, while the Campanile Stakes, for California-bred or California sired 3-year-old fillies, has a guaranteed purse of $100,000 as well. Both races will be run at one mile on the turf.

“The Silky Sullivan lists a cast of 19 nominations. Leading the group of nominees is multiple stakes winner Heck Yeah, a Bob Baffert trainee who most recently won The Echo Eddie Stakes on Santa Anita Derby day. Local Golden Gate horses on the “noms” list include allowance performers Night At the Opera and Unpossible, along with impressive maiden winners Aigle, Daddysprize and J T’s A. T. M.

“The Campanile attracted 13 nominees. Pulpit Rider, from the Mike Puype barn, won the California Oaks two starts ago and most recently finished fourth in the Grade 3 Providencia Stakes behind El Camino Real Derby winner Paved. The daughter of Lucky Pulpit will likely go off favored if she ships up north this weekend. One Fast Broad, a two-time stakes winner from The Mick Ruis stable, is also nominated for the Campanile. Among the local Golden Gate fillies nominated: impressive maiden victor My Sweet Lou and recent winners Gettin Sideways, Impecunious, Lavadia and Our Bold Princess.

“Golden Gate continues the winter/spring meet trend of competitive racing and good field sizes this week, starting off with a seven-race program Thursday afternoon. Sixty-two horses are entered Thursday, which averages out to 8.8 horses a race. There is a strong eight-race card on Friday and another solid sequence of races on Saturday, with four of nine races on the turf. First post on Thursday and Friday is 12:15 p.m. while Saturday and Sunday has a 12:10 p.m. post.”

Bob Ike SA pick of the day

FIFTH RACE: No. 9 Eric the Trojan (7-2)

In a wide-open downhill turf dash, let's give the edge to this class dropper from the Ron Ellis stable. Although he is 0-for-8 over this layout, ‘Trojan has been close on a number of occasions, including a solid third last time vs. much better and figures to get a legitimate pace at which to run.

Sunday Result: Bear Skinned (8-1) ran his race but came up a 1/2 length short when finishing second.

Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).

Final thought

Still looking to jump the circulation of this newsletter.

Any thoughts, drop me an email at my new address johnacherwa@gmail.com or feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa

And now the star of the show, Thursday’s entries.

Santa Anita Entries for Thursday, April 26.

Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 7th day of a 42-day meet.

FIRST RACE.

About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Angel AllieTyler Baze124Mark Glatt7-240,000
2TizanillusionJoseph Talamo120John W. Sadler4-1
3A Little Bit MeKyle Frey124Doug F. O'Neill3-1
4Lightning DoveDrayden Van Dyke122Ronald W. Ellis4-1
5Beau SquareCorey Nakatani124Jack Carava4-140,000
6Queen Anne's LaceFlavien Prat122Dan Blacker6-1
7Giant MongolianStewart Elliott120Enebish Ganbat12-1

SECOND RACE.

7 Furlongs. Purse: $29,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Super TerrificTiago Pereira126Brian J. Koriner4-150,000
2CaptivateDrayden Van Dyke126Mike Puype4-150,000
3Invasion LoomingBrayan Pena124Charles S. Treece6-140,000
4ImagineiamfastestGeovanni Franco120Hector O. Palma6-150,000
5Tidal EffectFlavien Prat120Simon Callaghan7-550,000
6June Two FourEdwin Maldonado120George Papaprodromou15-1
7GoodwillambassadorFranklin Ceballos113Philip D'Amato2-140,000

THIRD RACE.

5½ Furlongs. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1ForthenineteenBrayan Pena121Genaro Vallejo4-16,250
2ShaulaJuan Sanchez121Jose Jesus Avalos7-26,250
3Diamond ProofEdgar Payeras114Jesus Nunez20-16,250
4Easter FeverTiago Pereira121Victor M. Trujillo8-16,250
5RockantharosMario Gutierrez121Antonio Garcia4-16,250
6Not too ShinyKyle Frey121Jack Carava9-26,250
7Southern TreasureEdwin Maldonado121Rosemary Trela5-16,250
8Tiz DelitefulTyler Baze121Jeffrey Metz6-16,250
9Kiss My LuluFranklin Ceballos116William E. Morey9-26,250

FOURTH RACE.

6 Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1California BreezeGeovanni Franco126Philip D'Amato5-220,000
2Mi PajaritoAlonso Quinonez120Jorge Periban10-120,000
3StylistMartin Pedroza120Kristin Mulhall20-120,000
4Mariana's GirlTyler Baze120Hector O. Palma15-120,000
5Latin CharmMatt Garcia126John Casey Selvester20-120,000
6River MuskratKyle Frey120Jerry Hollendorfer10-120,000
7Smart RachelBrayan Pena120Hector O. Palma10-120,000
8Ib ProspectingTyler Conner126Peter Eurton3-120,000
9Sweet TreatFranklin Ceballos121Clifford W. Sise, Jr.4-120,000
10Veiled HeatAsa Espinoza121Nestor M. Capitaine6-120,000

FIFTH RACE.

About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $43,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Hitters ParkStewart Elliott120Adam Kitchingman15-145,000
2Eddie HaskellMario Gutierrez122Doug F. O'Neill9-250,000
3Jan's ReserveDrayden Van Dyke120Craig Anthony Lewis20-145,000
4Ohio Brice Blanc122Paulo H. Lobo6-150,000
5AllaboutmikeTyler Baze120Peter Miller5-145,000
6Moonlight Drive Joseph Talamo122David Jacobson4-150,000
7K Thirty EightGeovanni Franco122Karen Headley6-150,000
8Home Run KittenVictor Espinoza120Peter Miller9-245,000
9Eric the TrojanFlavien Prat122Ronald W. Ellis7-250,000

SIXTH RACE.

6 Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Twirling TigerMartin Pedroza123Jack Carava10-116,000
2Hank the TankAsa Espinoza116Mike Puype10-116,000
3StringentFranklin Ceballos118David E. Hofmans5-216,000
4Go GhettoMartin Garcia123Justin B. Clark15-116,000
5We Go NowJoseph Talamo123Craig Dollase20-116,000
6My FarmerBrayan Pena123George Papaprodromou6-1
7Atomic ActionEdwin Maldonado123Anthony K. Saavedra10-116,000
8BourqueRuben Fuentes123Mick Ruis15-116,000
9Rick's DreamGeovanni Franco123Hector O. Palma3-116,000
10Fire to the WireSantiago Gonzalez123Brian J. Koriner5-116,000
11The Common ManTiago Pereira123Victor M. Trujillo12-116,000
12LevitationDrayden Van Dyke123Robert B. Hess, Jr.20-116,000

SEVENTH RACE.

1¼ Mile. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Upper RoomTyler Baze122Peter Eurton12-1
2Point PiperMario Gutierrez124Jerry Hollendorfer9-240,000
3SeauTyler Conner120Jerry Hollendorfer5-1
4Kid CharmingDrayden Van Dyke122James M. Cassidy3-1
5Mongolian GreywolfOctavio Vergara, Jr.122Enebish Ganbat15-1
6Kawara Flavien Prat124Richard E. Mandella5-1
7Van CortlandtStewart Elliott120Vladimir Cerin8-1
8Deal With It DudeJoseph Talamo122Michael W. McCarthy8-1
9Little ScottyAsa Espinoza117Vladimir Cerin5-240,000

EIGHTH RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $54,000. Maiden. Fillies. 3 year olds.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Lady Lemon DropFranklin Ceballos117Steven Miyadi12-1
2Curlin's PrizeTyler Baze122Neil D. Drysdale12-1
3LuminosoGeovanni Franco122Doug F. O'Neill5-1
4Party DancerFlavien Prat122Simon Callaghan7-2
5Bring On The Band Drayden Van Dyke122Patrick Gallagher5-1
6Rockin ReadyJoseph Talamo122Philip D'Amato5-2
7RattleTiago Pereira122Leonard Powell12-1
8Curlin's JourneyMario Gutierrez122Dallas E. Keen6-1
9Heaven EscapeBrice Blanc122Paulo H. Lobo8-1
Also Eligible
10Into GlamourKent Desormeaux122Richard Baltas4-1
11AhaMartin Garcia122Alexis Barba30-1
12Unaffordable USantiago Gonzalez122Richard Baltas15-1
13Fashion BrandTyler Conner122Patrick Gallagher15-1
14SpielMike Smith122Richard E. Mandella10-1
