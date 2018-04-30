Racing! Less than a week until the Kentucky Derby

And today, there is a story about the China Horse Club, which has both Justify and Audible in the race. You can read that story here .

Before the newsletter returns on Thursday, we'll have stories on the ADW wars and, certainly, the draw, which is on Tuesday this year. Plus, there will be some other stuff. So, check in at www.latimes.com/sports or even buy the print edition.

This is your place for Derby information. Jeff Siegel and Aaron Vercruysse of XBTV.com are doing a series of exclusive video reports on the horses in the Kentucky Derby. Jeff isn’t shy with his opinions and I can’t think of a better primer to start thinking about who to bet on the first Saturday in May.

They are doing four horses a day and today completes the field. When the newsletter returns on Thursday, we’ll have more reports from our friends at XBTV.

She’s got an interview with Bill Mott , who has Hofburg in the Derby. You can watch it here. And if you haven’t had enough, click here for part two .

“If you are looking for a promising California-bred 3-year-old sprinter, Smiling Angelo might be the horse. The son of Smiling Tiger made his debut on Sunday for trainer Phil D'Amato at Santa Anita and won a maiden race at 5 1/2 furlongs in 1:04.67 under jockey Joe Talamo while being heavily favored.

“D'Amato has been high on the horse for a while. An April 23 workout in 58 4/5 was No. 1 for the day. That's a Bob Baffert -like workout, something that D'Amato rarely asks for in his horses.

“’This horse has shown a lot in the morning,’ he said. ‘He's still learning but seems to be push button. Joe has been working with him and that paid off today. He's got the physique more of a sprinter but you never know. I think there's a lot of upside.’”

OK, on to the feature. Belvoir Bay won for the third time down the 6 ½ furlong downhill turf course by taking the Grade 3 $100,000 San Simeon Stakes. The winning margin was two lengths for the Peter Miller trained mare. Belvoir Bay paid $7.60, $3.00 and $2.10. Coniah was second and Isotherm was third.

“When Coniah stumbled, I just kind of let the reins dangle and she took me up inside [Mongolian Saturday] and she was real comfortable,” said winning jockey Tyler Baze . “I found out last time, you can’t take too much hold of her, because she’ll throw her head. The way it worked today, she was free running and when we hit the dirt she was really running.”

Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, April 29. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 10th day of a 42-day meet. Cloudy & Firm

FIRST RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $58,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 21.47 43.72 1:06.40 1:12.63

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 War Heroine 118 2 1 1–½ 1–1 1–2½ 1–1¼ T Baze 2.10 6 Classy Tune 124 6 3 3–hd 3–1 2–hd 2–1¼ Prat 1.40 1 Quebec 122 1 6 5–1½ 5–3½ 4–hd 3–½ Conner 23.40 4 Tooreen Dancer 124 4 7 6–hd 7 6–1½ 4–1¼ Franco 6.70 7 India Mantuana 122 7 5 4–1½ 4–½ 5–1½ 5–hd Pereira 7.80 3 Ms Wakaya 121 3 4 2–1 2–1 3–1½ 6–½ Ceballos 27.80 5 Causeway Carolyn 124 5 2 7 6–½ 7 7 Van Dyke 6.40

2 WAR HEROINE 6.20 3.60 3.00 6 CLASSY TUNE 2.80 2.20 1 QUEBEC 6.20

$1 EXACTA (2-6) $8.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-1-4) $28.12 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-6-1-4-7) $1,981.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-1) $31.70

Winner–War Heroine Dbb.f.3 by Lonhro (AUS) out of War Tigress, by War Chant. Bred by Waymore LLC (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $258,871 Exacta Pool $129,034 Superfecta Pool $52,266 Super High Five Pool $5,191 Trifecta Pool $89,015. Scratched–none.

WAR HEROINE had good early speed and dueled inside then inched away on the hill, set the pace along the rail, kicked clear under urging in the stretch and held. CLASSY TUNE chased a bit off the rail then inside down the hill and into the stretch, came out a bit in midstretch and finished willingly but could not catch the winner. QUEBEC saved ground chasing the pace, also came out a bit in midstretch and edged a rival for the show. TOOREEN DANCER (IRE) angled in and chased inside, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and was edged for third. INDIA MANTUANA pulled early, chased outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MS WAKAYA had speed between horses then pressed the pace outside the winner, stalked just off the rail on the hill and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. CAUSEWAY CAROLYN settled outside a rival chasing the pace, came three wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. Rail on hill at 7 feet.

SECOND RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $54,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.20 45.61 57.67 1:04.11

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Wild Lando 126 2 4 4–1 1–hd 2–4 1–1¼ Gonzalez 3.50 7 Baby Gronk 120 7 1 1–½ 2–1 1–hd 2–5 Pedroza 0.50 6 Old Indian Trick 113 6 3 3–hd 4–1½ 4–2 3–2¾ Espinoza 10.20 5 Soul Owner 120 5 5 2–1 3–1 3–1½ 4–nk Van Dyke 8.40 4 Older Brother 120 4 2 6–1½ 5–hd 5–1½ 5–6 Conner 17.20 3 Son of Smalls 120 3 7 5–hd 6–2 6–2½ 6–1½ Frey 26.40 1 Going Away Party 120 1 6 7 7 7 7 Quinonez 56.20

2 WILD LANDO 9.00 2.80 2.20 7 BABY GRONK 2.20 2.10 6 OLD INDIAN TRICK 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2) $49.00 $1 EXACTA (2-7) $10.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-7-6-5) $10.27 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-7-6-5-4) $191.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-7-6) $24.00

Winner–Wild Lando Dbb.c.4 by Empire Way out of Wild Baby Girl, by Misbah. Bred by Darren Robbins (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Darren Robbins. Mutuel Pool $188,905 Daily Double Pool $59,915 Exacta Pool $96,677 Superfecta Pool $44,028 Super High Five Pool $5,642 Trifecta Pool $72,150. Scratched–none.

WILD LANDO stalked inside then bid along the rail to put a head in front on the turn, fought back when headed in the stretch to regain the advantage a sixteenth out and inched away late under urging. BABY GRONK sped to the early lead, angled in and dueled a bit off the rail then outside the winner on the turn, put a head back in front in the stretch, could not match that one late while clearly second best. OLD INDIAN TRICK stalked outside then off the rail on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and picked up the show. SOUL OWNER pressed the pace outside on the backstretch, stalked off the inside on the turn, came three deep into the stretch and weakened. OLDER BROTHER chased between horses early then outside a rival on the turn and into the stretch and also weakened. SON OF SMALLS stalked between foes early then a bit off the rail, angled to the inside leaving the turn and had little left for the stretch. GOING AWAY PARTY saved ground chasing the pace, came out some in the stretch and lacked a further response.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $29,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.43 46.77 1:12.20 1:25.10 1:37.45

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 DQ–Foxtail 126 3 1 1–hd 1–hd 1–½ 1–1 1–¾ T Baze 2.30 1 Tanda's Joy 126 1 7 5–1 5–½ 6–1 5–3 2–hd Van Dyke 9.30 4 Sunday Prophet 126 4 3 4–1½ 4–1½ 4–½ 3–hd 3–1¾ Prat 2.70 2 Sweet Congrats 120 2 5 3–2 3–3 3–½ 2–½ 4–4¼ Gonzalez 8.70 5 Doubelievenmagic 126 5 8 7–½ 8 8 6–½ 5–hd Blanc 12.80 6 It's Alexus 118 6 2 2–3 2–3 2–1½ 4–1 6–8 Frey 17.60 7 International Diva 120 7 4 6–1½ 6–½ 5–1 7–4 7–12 Franco 2.50 8 Cee Sam's Girl 120 8 6 8 7–1 7–1 8 8 Maldonado 56.80

1 TANDA'S JOY 20.60 8.20 5.40 4 SUNDAY PROPHET 4.20 2.60 2 SWEET CONGRATS 4.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-1) $117.80 $1 EXACTA (1-4) $36.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-2-5) $143.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-2) $145.15 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-4-2-5-6) Carryover $2,213

Winner–Tanda's Joy Ch.f.4 by Kitten's Joy out of Tanda, by Sweetsouthernsaint. Bred by Tommy Hutton's Dream Stable, LLC (KY). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Tommy Hutton's Dream Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $276,425 Daily Double Pool $19,687 Exacta Pool $143,983 Superfecta Pool $57,585 Trifecta Pool $97,326 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,902. Scratched–none. DQ–#3 Foxtail–finished 1st, disqualified, placed 6th. $1 Pick Three (2-2-1) paid $338.80. Pick Three Pool $63,986.

FOXTAIL had speed between horses then angled in and dueled inside, drifted out despite right handed urging while inching away in midstretch and held on gamely. TANDA'S JOY pulled her way along inside and was in a bit tight into the first turn, saved ground chasing the pace throughout and finished with interest inside. SUNDAY PROPHET angled in on the first turn and saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch, was bumped and forced out between foes in midstretch and continued willingly. SWEET CONGRATS saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch, was bumped lightly when four wide in midstretch and was outfinished. DOUBELIEVENMAGIC a step slow to begin, angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch, then angled in late and lacked the needed rally. IT'S ALEXUS had speed three deep then dueled outside a rival, was bumped and forced out in midstretch and weakened. INTERNATIONAL DIVA (IRE) angled in and chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened. CEE SAM'S GIRL settled outside a rival, went up three deep on the second turn, drifted four wide into the stretch, gave way and was eased in the final furlong. Following a stewards' inquiry, FOXTAIL was disqualified and placed sixth for interference in midstretch.

FOURTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 21.96 45.19 1:10.42 1:17.18

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Sturdy One 124 3 6 4–1½ 4–1½ 1–1 1–4¼ Maldonado 1.10 7 Be a Lady 124 6 4 3–hd 2–½ 2–2½ 2–7 Conner 3.00 6 Utana 124 5 5 6 6 5–1½ 3–1 Talamo 9.10 2 Dis Smart Cat 124 2 2 2–1 1–hd 3–4 4–4½ T Baze 3.10 5 Autumn Twilight 124 4 3 5–½ 5–1 4–½ 5–6 Prat 21.20 1 Cioppino Pasadino 117 1 1 1–2 3–1 6 6 McDaid 10.90

4 STURDY ONE 4.20 2.60 2.20 7 BE A LADY 3.20 2.60 6 UTANA 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-4) $44.60 $1 EXACTA (4-7) $5.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-7-6-2) $3.62 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-7-6) $10.35

Winner–Sturdy One Ch.m.6 by Langfuhr out of Summer Ally Cat, by Hold That Tiger. Bred by Gustav Schickedanz (ON). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Marco A. Gonzalez. Mutuel Pool $261,264 Daily Double Pool $24,617 Exacta Pool $134,201 Superfecta Pool $58,914 Trifecta Pool $97,686. Claimed–Sturdy One by Saldana, Reed and Urbina, Leopoldo. Trainer: Reed Saldana. Claimed–Utana by Brewster, Clark and Ostrager, Barry R. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Claimed–Dis Smart Cat by Hronis Racing LLC. Trainer: John Sadler. Scratched–Conquest Flatterme. $1 Pick Three (2-1-4) paid $247.20. Pick Three Pool $25,613.

STURDY ONE broke a bit slowly, angled in and stalked inside, was in a bit tight off heels into the turn, came out on the turn, bid three deep into the stretch to gain the lead, inched away in midstretch under left handed urging and won clear. BE A LADY stalked outside, bid three deep on the turn, battled between foes into the stretch and was clearly second best. UTANA broke a bit slowly, chased off the rail then outside a rival, continued off the inside on the turn and four wide into the stretch and gained the show. DIS SMART CAT stalked a bit off the rail, bid between horses on the turn to gain the lead, fought back inside into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. AUTUMN TWILIGHT chased a bit off the rail, came out into the stretch and also weakened. CIOPPINO PASADINO sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, dueled on the turn, dropped back leaving the turn and had little left for the stretch.

FIFTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $54,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.04 45.76 58.09 1:04.67

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Smiling Angelo 120 1 3 1–½ 1–1½ 1–4 1–4½ Talamo 1.60 7 Cayate 119 6 1 5–hd 4–1 2–2 2–6½ Espinoza 7.20 2 Jonas 126 2 5 4–hd 5–½ 4–3 3–3¼ Espinoza 8.10 6 Flynn 115 5 2 3–2½ 2–1½ 3–1½ 4–3¾ Ceballos 2.00 4 For the Hustle 126 3 4 2–hd 3–½ 5–1½ 5–ns Maldonado 12.90 5 Righteous Wave 126 4 6 6 6 6 6 Mn Garcia 4.50

1 SMILING ANGELO 5.20 3.80 2.80 7 CAYATE 6.40 3.40 2 JONAS 5.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1) $13.20 $1 EXACTA (1-7) $12.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-7-2-6) $11.94 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-7-2) $28.50

Winner–Smiling Angelo Ch.r.3 by Smiling Tiger out of Citizen Bernstein, by Proud Citizen. Bred by Ferro Family Trust & Victor Flores (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Ferro Family Trust and Flores, Victor. Mutuel Pool $224,179 Daily Double Pool $30,815 Exacta Pool $113,295 Superfecta Pool $47,584 Trifecta Pool $83,491. Scratched–Calie View. $1 Pick Three (1-4-1) paid $66.90. Pick Three Pool $70,090. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-1-3/4-1/3) 354 tickets with 4 correct paid $349.70. Pick Four Pool $162,117. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-2-1-3/4-1/3) 382 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,237.90. Pick Five Pool $549,871.

SMILING ANGELO had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away on the turn, was shaken up with the reins to widen in the stretch and won clear under a late left handed crack of the whip and steady handling. CAYATE chased three deep on the backstretch and outside on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and bested the others. JONAS saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch, angled back to the inside in midstretch and gained the show. FLYNN pressed the pace three deep then angled in some and stalked off the rail on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. FOR THE HUSTLE pulled his way along to force the pace between horses, stalked a bit off the rail on the turn and also weakened. RIGHTEOUS WAVE a step slow to begin, chased off the rail then between foes, continued just off the inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $29,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.44 46.31 1:11.68 1:24.17 1:36.26

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Tell Me More 121 4 7 7–2 4–½ 3–½ 3–hd 1–1½ Ceballos 1.10 7 Temple Princess 120 7 8 8 7–hd 4–1½ 2–2 2–1¼ Franco 3.10 2 Arrowsphere 124 2 1 2–½ 1–½ 1–1 1–hd 3–4¼ Conner 3.10 8 See the World 119 8 2 3–2 3–½ 2–½ 4–3½ 4–½ Pereira 24.30 1 Majestic Design 119 1 6 6–hd 6–1½ 7–2 6–5 5–1¾ Figueroa 12.90 3 Eurasia 111 3 5 4–2½ 5–hd 5–½ 5–hd 6–4½ Espinoza 31.10 5 Izzys Express 126 5 3 5–1½ 8 8 7–1½ 7–10 Talamo 10.60 6 Feeling the Heat 126 6 4 1–½ 2–1½ 6–hd 8 8 Sanchez 68.40

4 TELL ME MORE 4.20 2.60 2.10 7 TEMPLE PRINCESS 3.80 3.00 2 ARROWSPHERE 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-4) $10.60 $1 EXACTA (4-7) $8.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-7-2-8) $10.95 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-7-2-8-1) $219.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-7-2) $9.90

Winner–Tell Me More B.f.4 by Quality Road out of Wild Summer, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Alpha Delta Stables, LLC (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Ballena Vista Farm. Mutuel Pool $238,310 Daily Double Pool $23,343 Exacta Pool $121,636 Superfecta Pool $55,820 Super High Five Pool $6,562 Trifecta Pool $85,069. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (4-1-4) paid $11.10. Pick Three Pool $61,756.

TELL ME MORE chased outside a rival then between foes on the backstretch, continued inside on the second turn and into the stretch, came out past the eighth pole, rallied under urging to gain the lead three deep in late stretch and proved best. TEMPLE PRINCESS a bit slow to begin, angled in and settled off the pace inside, split horses on the second turn, came three deep into the stretch, bid outside the pacesetter to gain the lead past midstretch, was between foes in deep stretch and was second best. ARROWSPHERE pulled along the inside to press the pace, took the lead on the backstretch, inched away on the second turn, fought back along the rail in the stretch and bested the others. SEE THE WORLD pulled three deep to press the early pace, angled in and stalked a bit off the rail to the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. MAJESTIC DESIGN saved ground chasing the pace throughout and lacked the needed rally. EURASIA angled in and chased inside then off the rail, went three deep leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, angled in outside a rival into the stretch and weakened. IZZYS EXPRESS chased off the rail then three deep on the backstretch, continued off the inside on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and also weakened. FEELING THE HEAT dueled between horses early then outside a rival, dropped back between foes on the second turn and gave way.

SEVENTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $54,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 22.07 45.34 1:10.90 1:17.45

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 11 King Cause 123 10 1 5–1 4–1 2–½ 1–¾ Frey 23.60 12 Victory Element 123 11 6 7–hd 6–1 3–1 2–1¼ Van Dyke 15.30 13 Bocephus 123 12 2 9–4 7–1½ 4–½ 3–nk Elliott 15.90 1 Lontani 123 1 3 1–hd 1–hd 1–1 4–2¼ Mn Garcia 6.60 10 Wicken Fen 123 9 4 10–½ 9–½ 8–3½ 5–4¼ Talamo 41.00 7 Causeididitmyway 123 7 7 4–hd 5–½ 7–½ 6–nk Franco 49.40 3 Eviscerator 123 3 11 12 11–hd 9–1 7–2¾ Prat 10.50 4 Bobby Axelrod 123 4 10 3–½ 2–½ 6–1 8–nk Espinoza 1.40 5 Aurora d'Oro 123 5 8 2–hd 3–1½ 5–1 9–1 T Baze 2.60 9 Seventh Wave 123 8 9 11–hd 12 11–8 10–½ Quinonez 86.80 2 Upo 123 2 5 6–½ 8–2½ 10–½ 11–20 Ocampo 22.10 6 Pioneerofthestorm 123 6 12 8–1 10–2 12 12 Conner 48.10

11 KING CAUSE 49.20 20.40 9.80 12 VICTORY ELEMENT 13.60 7.20 13 BOCEPHUS 6.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-11) $152.00 $1 EXACTA (11-12) $285.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-12-13-1) $2,782.41 50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-12-13) $962.30 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (11-12-13-1-10) Carryover $2,126

Winner–King Cause Dbb.g.3 by Creative Cause out of Street Mate, by Street Cry (IRE). Bred by Bret Jones (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Kramer Racing, Nice Guys Stables and Keh, Steven. Mutuel Pool $402,213 Daily Double Pool $28,973 Exacta Pool $234,766 Superfecta Pool $120,612 Trifecta Pool $172,093 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,786. Scratched–Geocas Dream. $1 Pick Three (1-4-11) paid $145.30. Pick Three Pool $47,023.

KING CAUSE stalked outside then four wide on the turn and into the stretch, rallied under urging to gain the lead a sixteenth out and held gamely. VICTORY ELEMENT chased outside then four wide on the turn, came five wide into the stretch and finished well. BOCEPHUS wide early, angled in and chased off the rail, split horses into the turn, came three wide into the stretch, angled in some in the drive and edged a rival late for third. LONTANI went up inside to duel for the lead, inched away in midstretch, fought back in deep stretch and was edged for the show on the line. WICKEN FEN unhurried outside then three deep on the backstretch, continued outside on the turn and four wide into the stretch and bested the others. CAUSEIDIDITMYWAY had speed between horses then pressed the pace four wide, fell back and angled in on the turn, found the rail into the stretch and weakened. EVISCERATOR a bit slow to begin, saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. BOBBY AXELROD was sent between horses early, dueled between rivals on the backstretch and turn, found the rail in the stretch and also weakened. AURORA D'ORO also had speed to duel between horses then three deep on the turn, continued three wide between foes into the stretch and also weakened. SEVENTH WAVE settled between horses off the pace, went three deep on the turn and into the stretch and lacked a further response. UPO bobbled some at the start, was between horses early then chased a bit off the rail, angled in for the turn and had little left for the stretch. PIONEEROFTHESTORM a bit slow into stride, chased off the rail then between horses leaving the backstretch, dropped back on the turn and gave way.

EIGHTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'San Simeon Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.13 44.17 1:06.36 1:12.37

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Belvoir Bay 121 3 2 2–1½ 1–½ 1–3 1–2 T Baze 2.80 3 Coniah 121 2 5 3–hd 4–2 2–1½ 2–1¼ Desormeaux 1.80 5 Isotherm 122 4 6 6 5–hd 5–½ 3–1¼ Franco 2.30 8 Anatolian Heat 122 6 3 5–2 6 6 4–1¾ Ocampo 10.00 2 Miss Julia Star 119 1 4 4–2 3–½ 4–hd 5–½ Van Dyke 7.40 7 Mongolian Saturday 122 5 1 1–hd 2–1½ 3–hd 6 Elliott 13.90

4 BELVOIR BAY (GB) 7.60 3.00 2.10 3 CONIAH 2.80 2.20 5 ISOTHERM 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-4) $359.80 $1 EXACTA (4-3) $9.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-5-8) $7.81 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-5) $12.90

Winner–Belvoir Bay (GB) B.m.5 by Equiano (FR) out of Path of Peace (GB), by Rock of Gibraltar (IRE). Bred by Mrs R. D. Peacock (GB). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Team Valor International and Barber, Gary. Mutuel Pool $466,716 Daily Double Pool $42,732 Exacta Pool $211,474 Superfecta Pool $73,230 Trifecta Pool $117,758. Scratched–Conquest Tsunami, Double Touch (GB). $1 Pick Three (4-11-4) paid $300.70. Pick Three Pool $38,714.

BELVOIR BAY (GB) had speed off the rail then angled in, dueled inside, inched away into the stretch, kicked clear under left handed urging and proved best. CONIAH bobbled some at the start, stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, drifted inward in the drive and was second best. ISOTHERM bobbled at the break to drop back off the rail, angled in on the hill and saved ground chasing the pace, slipped through along the rail in the drive and picked up the show. ANATOLIAN HEAT settled off the rail then chased outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch, was four wide in midstretch and lacked the needed rally. MISS JULIA STAR (FR) saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch, was between foes in midstretch and weakened. MONGOLIAN SATURDAY sped to the early lead off the rail, dueled outside the winner, fell back between horses in midstretch and also weakened. Rail on hill at 7 feet.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $25,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 23.11 46.31 1:11.96 1:25.35 1:38.74

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Eagle Screams 119 3 4 4–hd 4–1½ 3–1½ 3–½ 1–½ Ceballos 3.10 10 Sanavi 124 10 7 7–hd 6–hd 5–hd 5–2 2–¾ Franco 8.00 8 Muchos Besos 126 8 2 2–4 2–6 1–hd 1–½ 3–¾ Mt Garcia 14.90 9 Roaring Rule 124 9 10 5–1 5–1 4–1 4–hd 4–1 Pena 5.00 4 True Valor 124 4 1 1–hd 1–hd 2–2½ 2–1 5–nk T Baze 9.80 1 Gentrified 115 1 9 9–2 7–½ 6–2 6–3 6–½ Espinoza 5.40 6 Ground Rules 124 6 5 6–hd 9–6½ 9–hd 7–hd 7–3¾ Elliott 5.40 2 Shackleford Banks 124 2 8 10 10 8–hd 8–3 8–11 Frey 8.30 5 Saint Dermot 122 5 6 3–2 3–1½ 7–4 10 9–1¾ Pedroza 22.60 7 Howdy 122 7 3 8–2½ 8–6 10 9–½ 10 Conner 18.10

3 EAGLE SCREAMS 8.20 4.40 3.00 10 SANAVI 9.20 6.20 8 MUCHOS BESOS 6.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3) $42.80 $1 EXACTA (3-10) $42.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-10-8-9) $368.67 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-10-8-9-4) Carryover $14,452 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-10-8) $389.70

Winner–Eagle Screams Dbb.g.9 by Redattore (BRZ) out of Dreamy Jeanie, by Free House. Bred by Don Eidson (CA). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Jasmin, Robert, Spaunhurst, Ed and Miyadi, Steve. Mutuel Pool $398,239 Daily Double Pool $155,738 Exacta Pool $239,017 Superfecta Pool $121,044 Super High Five Pool $16,154 Trifecta Pool $179,132. Claimed–Eagle Screams by Del Secco DCS, Inc. Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Claimed–Roaring Rule by Amber Sandoval. Trainer: Paul Aguirre. Scratched–Most Determined. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (3/4-1/3-4-11-4-3/11) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $208,503. $1 Pick Three (11-4-3) paid $410.40. Pick Three Pool $141,769. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-11-4-3/11) 994 tickets with 4 correct paid $416.95. Pick Four Pool $543,006. 50-Cent Pick Five (1/3-4-11-4-3/11) 162 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,289.45. Pick Five Pool $308,815. $2 Pick Six (3/4-1/3-4-11-4-3/11) 830 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $27.40. $2 Pick Six (3/4-1/3-4-11-4-3/11) 11 tickets with 6 correct paid $9,684.60. Pick Six Pool $199,406.

EAGLE SCREAMS saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch, rallied under urging to the front outside foes nearing the sixteenth pole and held. SANAVI five wide early and four wide on the first turn, chased outside then three deep on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and finished with interest. MUCHOS BESOS had good early speed and angled in, dueled outside a rival, put a head in front on the second turn, fought back between foes past midstretch and held third. ROARING RULE broke in and tossed his head in a bit of an awkward start, was four wide early then stalked outside, came three wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. TRUE VALOR sped to the early lead and angled in, dueled inside, fought back on the second turn and in the stretch and weakened late. GENTRIFIED saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside in the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. GROUND RULES settled between horses then a bit off the rail, angled in on the second turn, cut the corner into the stretch and also lacked the needed late response. SHACKLEFORD BANKS unhurried outside a rival then a bit off the rail, went three deep leaving the second turn and into the stretch and did not rally. SAINT DERMOT pulled some and was in a bit tight into the first turn, chased off the rail, dropped back on the second turn and gave way. HOWDY three deep between horses on the first turn, chased between rivals then a bit off the rail on the second turn, found the inside in the stretch and had little left for the drive.