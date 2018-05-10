Racing! Digging down into Sunday’s non-DQ at Santa Anita

"It is important to understand Rule 1699, which governs matters of this kind. The rule states that a 'horse shall not interfere with any other horse. Interference is defined as bumping, impeding, forcing or floating in or out or otherwise causing any other horse to lose stride, ground, momentum or position.' On that point the three stewards agreed. The rule goes on to state that the offending horse 'may be disqualified and placed behind the horse so interfered with if, in the opinion of the stewards, the horse interfered with was not at fault and due to the interference lost the opportunity for a better placing.' That was the point of disagreement.