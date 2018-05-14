Racing! On to Baltimore and the Preakness Stakes

Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, May 13. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 18th day of a 42-day meet. Showery

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $29,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 23.14 46.80 1:12.23 1:25.53 1:39.21

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Original Intent 120 4 6 5–hd 5–6 2–1 1–1½ 1–4½ Conner 4.90 1 Roaring Fork 117 1 1 1–½ 1–1½ 1–1 2–5 2–2¾ Pedroza 9.30 2 Tequila Blanco 125 2 5 4–2 3–1 4–4 3–hd 3–5 Pereira 1.30 6 Desolation Sound 115 3 3 2–1½ 2–1 3–2 4–7 4–5 Ceballos 2.30 9 Haylord 123 6 2 3–hd 4–½ 5–4½ 5–3 5–6 Ocampo 5.70 8 Typhoon Harry 111 5 4 6 6 6 6 6 Espinoza 21.50

7 ORIGINAL INTENT 11.80 5.80 3.40 1 ROARING FORK 8.20 4.00 2 TEQUILA BLANCO 2.60

$1 EXACTA (7-1) $41.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-1-2-6) $36.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-1-2) $67.55

Winner–Original Intent Grr.g.3 by Creative Cause out of Barby Sue, by Purge. Bred by James P. Gallagher (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: West Point Thoroughbreds. Mutuel Pool $167,323 Exacta Pool $73,790 Superfecta Pool $30,812 Trifecta Pool $49,755. Claimed–Desolation Sound by Robert Cannon. Trainer: Alfredo Marquez. Scratched–Big Sky Logan, Cosa Nostra (IRE), Dignitaire.

ORIGINAL INTENT angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, advanced inside on the second turn, came out leaving that turn, took the lead outside the runner-up into the stretch and pulled clear under some urging and steady handling then a long hold late. ROARING FORK sent inside to the early lead, dueled along the rail then inched away on the backstretch, came off the inside into the stretch and was clearly second best. TEQUILA BLANCO stalked inside then outside a rival leaving the backstretch and between foes into the second turn, came out into the stretch and bested the others. DESOLATION SOUND pressed the pace outside the runner-up then stalked a bit off the rail, was outside the runner-up midway on the second turn, angled to the inside in the stretch and weakened. HAYLORD stalked the pace three deep, dropped back off the rail on the second turn and had little left for the drive. TYPHOON HARRY three deep into the first turn, settled off the rail, angled in on the second turn, continued inside in the stretch and gave way. TEQUILA BLANCO wore calks.

SECOND RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $29,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 21.80 45.68 58.49 1:12.20

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Get Yourself Home 123 1 6 2–1 1–1½ 1–2½ 1–¾ Bejarano 1.20 3 Sunrise Royale 118 3 1 4–1½ 3–1½ 2–4 2–10 Franco 14.60 2 Lucky Outcome 120 2 5 3–hd 4–4 3–½ 3–5 Maldonado 2.90 5 Marjorie E 120 5 2 5–2½ 5–5 5–5 4–1¾ Van Dyke 2.80 6 Nana's Rule 120 6 4 1–1 2–hd 4–5 5–5 Ochoa 12.30 4 Sweet Sophie Grace 111 4 3 6 6 6 6 Espinoza 10.10

1 GET YOURSELF HOME 4.40 3.00 2.40 3 SUNRISE ROYALE 8.00 5.00 2 LUCKY OUTCOME 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-1) $28.60 $1 EXACTA (1-3) $18.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-2-5) $13.89 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-2) $32.80

Winner–Get Yourself Home Dbb.f.4 by Good Journey out of Cabo Cantina, by Harlan's Holiday. Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises (CA). Trainer: Michael Machowsky. Owner: Richard Barton. Mutuel Pool $199,183 Daily Double Pool $37,424 Exacta Pool $85,289 Superfecta Pool $32,508 Trifecta Pool $56,821. Scratched–none.

GET YOURSELF HOME sent along inside to stalk the pace, bid along the rail on the turn to take the lead and inched away, kicked clear and held under urging. SUNRISE ROYALE stalked between horses then outside a rival, continued off the rail on the turn and a bit wide into the stretch, drifted in some but finished willingly late. LUCKY OUTCOME had speed between foes then stalked a bit off the rail, swung out three wide into the stretch and bested the others. MARJORIE E four wide early, chased off the rail, came three deep into the stretch, angled in some and weakened. NANA'S RULE sped to the early lead, inched away and angled in just off the inside on the backstretch, battled outside the winner on the turn, continued just off the fence leaving the turn and into the stretch and also weakened. SWEET SOPHIE GRACE dropped back off the rail to the stretch, drifted to the inside in the drive and gave way.

THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 22.03 45.58 58.40 1:11.64

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Cinnamon Twist 122 5 3 2–hd 2–3½ 1–½ 1–5½ Talamo 1.00 3 Avail 122 3 5 5 3–½ 3–3 2–¾ Pereira 3.10 1 Uno Trouble Maker 117 1 4 1–1 1–½ 2–2 3–4 Espinoza 3.00 2 Baytown Juliet 122 2 1 4–½ 5 4–1 4–5 Harvey 44.80 4 Tiger Mom 122 4 2 3–3 4–2 5 5 Elliott 4.10

5 CINNAMON TWIST 4.00 2.40 2.10 3 AVAIL 3.00 2.20 1 UNO TROUBLE MAKER 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5) $12.00 $1 EXACTA (5-3) $4.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-1) $5.70

Winner–Cinnamon Twist Ch.f.3 by First Samurai out of Way to Go, by Gone West. Bred by St. George Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Epic. Mutuel Pool $224,922 Daily Double Pool $19,436 Exacta Pool $86,248 Trifecta Pool $75,516. Claimed–Cinnamon Twist by M Racing Group, LLC. Trainer: Brian Koriner. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (7-1-5) paid $46.80. Pick Three Pool $48,201.

CINNAMON TWIST stalked outside a rival, bid alongside the pacesetter on the turn, took the lead into the stretch, edged away under urging past midstretch, drifted in late and won clear. AVAIL settled off the rail, chased outside a rival on the turn and into the stretch and went past the pacesetter late for second. UNO TROUBLE MAKER bobbled slightly behind at the break, was sent inside, set the pace along the rail, fought back inside on the turn and until past midstretch, then could not match the winner and lost the place late. BAYTOWN JULIET saved ground chasing the pace, swung out into the stretch and weakened. TIGER MOM had speed between horses then stalked the pace a bit off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn and had little left for the stretch.

FOURTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 22.36 45.48 1:10.90 1:17.65

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Storminside 123 3 2 1–1 1–1 1–1½ 1–¾ Franco 5.20 8 Mr. Opportunist 123 5 3 5 5 3–1 2–ns Maldonado 1.50 1 No More Talk 123 1 5 3–hd 3–½ 2–½ 3–2½ Gutierrez 8.60 6 Skelton Pass 123 4 4 4–1½ 4–1 4–3½ 4–10 T Baze 1.10 3 Papa G 125 2 1 2–½ 2–hd 5 5 Sanchez 16.40

5 STORMINSIDE 12.40 3.80 2.80 8 MR. OPPORTUNIST 3.20 2.60 1 NO MORE TALK 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-5) $26.80 $1 EXACTA (5-8) $15.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-8-1-6) $5.09 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-8-1) $18.95

Winner–Storminside Grr.g.4 by Hansen out of Up to Date Event, by Event of the Year. Bred by Jared Chappell (KY). Trainer: Tim Yakteen. Owner: Muddy Waters Stables LLC. Mutuel Pool $198,292 Daily Double Pool $18,996 Exacta Pool $88,759 Superfecta Pool $37,244 Trifecta Pool $63,735. Claimed–No More Talk by Robert Bone. Trainer: Mike Puype. Scratched–Allaboutmike, Royal Opera House (IRE), Sycamore Lane. $1 Pick Three (1-5-5) paid $34.00. Pick Three Pool $23,390.

STORMINSIDE had speed outside a rival then inched away and set the pace off the rail, was three deep into the turn, edged away again midway on the bend, drifted out into the stretch and again in midstretch, drifted in some late and held four wide under urging. MR. OPPORTUNIST chased off the rail, went four wide on the turn and into the stretch, angled inward in midstretch, bid between rivals in deep stretch and continued willingly. NO MORE TALK broke a bit slowly, saved ground stalking the pace, bid inside into the turn then tracked again, came off the rail in the stretch, bid inside foes then drifted in some late and also went on gamely to the wire. SKELTON PASS stalked outside a rival then three deep on the turn and into the stretch, angled to the inside past midstretch and lacked the needed late kick. PAPA G stalked a bit off the rail then bid between horses into the turn, tracked the winner between foes on the turn, dropped back nearing the stretch and weakened.

FIFTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.21 46.47 58.94 1:05.72

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Dee Way to Go 113 1 3 2–1 2–1 1–3 1–3 Figueroa 1.80 3 Veiled Heat 120 3 6 6–5 6–5 3–2½ 2–3 Ceballos 2.80 7 Calimonco Action 113 7 1 3–hd 3–1½ 2–½ 3–5 Espinoza 4.60 2 Princess Nicole 125 2 7 7 7 7 4–8 Quinonez 11.00 4 My Alchemist 125 4 4 4–1½ 4–1 6–hd 5–1¼ Ocampo 5.90 5 Cheyenne Dancer 125 5 5 1–1 1–1½ 4–3 6–¾ Pereira 6.70 6 Cali Rocks 118 6 2 5–2 5–½ 5–½ 7 Franco 27.40

1 DEE WAY TO GO 5.60 3.20 2.40 3 VEILED HEAT 4.00 2.60 7 CALIMONCO ACTION 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1) $31.40 $1 EXACTA (1-3) $6.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-7-2) $7.17 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-3-7-2-4) $267.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-7) $10.85

Winner–Dee Way to Go B.f.3 by Empire Way out of Discreet Dee, by Discreet Cat. Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Jorge Periban. Owner: Deweese, Tim and Lovingier, Terry C.. Mutuel Pool $143,338 Daily Double Pool $19,531 Exacta Pool $74,173 Superfecta Pool $34,823 Super High Five Pool $46,647 Trifecta Pool $56,924. Scratched–Secret Offer. $1 Pick Three (5-5-1) paid $37.30. Pick Three Pool $39,662. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-5-5-1/8) 2653 tickets with 4 correct paid $46.00. Pick Four Pool $159,895. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-1-5-5-1/8) 755 tickets with 5 correct paid $524.15. Pick Five Pool $460,398.

DEE WAY TO GO stalked the pace inside, came out on the turn, took the lead outside the pacesetter into the stretch, kicked clear under urging, drifted in from the whip and proved best under steady handling. VEILED HEAT broke a bit slowly, chased off the rail then outside on the turn and three wide into the stretch and gained the place. CALIMONCO ACTION stalked four wide then three deep on the backstretch and off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in from the whip in midstretch and bested the others. PRINCESS NICOLE hopped in a bit of a slow start, settled inside, swung three wide into the stretch and improved position. MY ALCHEMIST stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, continued alongside a rival leaving the turn and weakened. CHEYENNE DANCER sped to the early lead, angled in and inched away, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, battled along the fence into the stretch, then weakened. CALI ROCKS stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn and gave way.

SIXTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 23.13 47.40 1:12.33 1:38.98 1:46.05

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Midnight Soot 123 2 2 6–½ 5–½ 3–3 1–½ 1–¾ Talamo 1.60 11 Mongolian Groom 123 11 11 11 11 10–3½ 5–4 2–1 Vergara, Jr. 46.20 5 It's a New Year 123 5 8 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–1½ 2–hd 3–nk Espinoza 3.20 1 Jump the Tracks 118 1 3 3–1 2–hd 2–2 3–4 4–2½ Ceballos 3.90 9 June Two Four 123 9 10 8–1½ 7–hd 4–1 4–½ 5–7 Maldonado 21.90 7 I'm Amore 116 7 6 7–1 8–½ 9–1½ 7–1 6–2¾ Figueroa 62.10 10 Write Me a Song 123 10 1 5–½ 6–1½ 5–1 6–2 7–4½ T Baze 10.30 3 Starship Chewy 123 3 7 9–5 9–5 7–1½ 8–10 8–7 Ocampo 93.30 8 Skagit River 123 8 9 10–6 10–7 11 9–1 9–12 Elliott 22.60 6 Rebel Vow 116 6 4 2–½ 3–2½ 6–hd 10–3 10–9 Espinoza 21.80 4 Jack and I 123 4 5 4–2 4–½ 8–hd 11 11 Pedroza 8.90

2 MIDNIGHT SOOT 5.20 3.40 2.80 11 MONGOLIAN GROOM 25.40 11.40 5 IT'S A NEW YEAR 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-2) $16.60 $1 EXACTA (2-11) $74.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-11-5-1) $146.69 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-11-5) $213.50 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-11-5-1-9) Carryover $3,215

Winner–Midnight Soot Grr.r.3 by Liaison out of Vegas Prospector, by Crafty Prospector. Bred by Brandywine Farm (Jim & Pam Robinson) (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Manoogian, Jay and Manoogian, Julie. Mutuel Pool $348,073 Daily Double Pool $17,987 Exacta Pool $205,538 Superfecta Pool $111,244 Trifecta Pool $156,419 X-5 Super High Five Pool $4,214. Claimed–Midnight Soot by Paymaster Racing LLC. Trainer: Jack Carava. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-1-2) paid $61.80. Pick Three Pool $44,057.

MIDNIGHT SOOT between foes early, chased inside, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, bid three deep to gain the lead under urging in midstretch, inched clear and held under steady handling late. MONGOLIAN GROOM broke a bit slowly, angled in and saved ground off the pace, moved up inside on the second turn and into the stretch and rallied along the rail. IT'S A NEW YEAR sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, fought back a bit off the rail in midstretch and just held third. JUMP THE TRACKS stalked the pace inside then a bit off the rail on the backstretch and turn, bid outside the pacesetter into the stretch and between foes in midstretch and was edged for the show. JUNE TWO FOUR chased three deep then outside on the backstretch, angled inside a rival on the second turn, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. I'M AMORE chased between horses then outside a rival leaving the backstretch, came three deep into the stretch and weakened. WRITE ME A SONG chased three deep then four wide into the second turn, angled in leaving that turn and into the stretch and also weakened. STARSHIP CHEWY settled a bit off the rail then chased inside, came out into the stretch and lacked a further response. SKAGIT RIVER angled in and lagged back inside, came out on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and failed to menace. REBEL VOW stalked the pace outside a rival, dropped back on the second turn and gave way. JACK AND I was in a good position stalking the pace outside a rival, went between horses into the second turn, also dropped back on that turn and gave way readily. MIDNIGHT SOOT wore calks.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $58,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 23.28 47.70 1:11.68 1:35.83 1:47.86

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Multiplier 123 7 3 5–2 5–½ 5–hd 3–hd 1–ns Espinoza 6.70 5 Beach View 123 4 1 2–1 2–1 2–½ 2–1 2–nk Elliott 6.80 3 Ritzy A. P. 123 2 4 1–1 1–½ 1–1 1–½ 3–2¼ Franco 5.20 4 Twentytwentyvision 125 3 8 4–1 4–2½ 4–1½ 4–1½ 4–nk T Baze 10.80 6 Mr. Roary 125 5 2 3–½ 3–hd 3–½ 5–½ 5–1 Gutierrez 6.20 9 Oscar Dominguez 125 8 5 6–1 6–2 6–2½ 6–2 6–nk Desormeaux 5.50 1 Bird Is the Word 123 1 6 8 8 8 7–2 7–1¼ Bejarano 4.00 7 Lifeline 123 6 7 7–hd 7–1½ 7–1½ 8 8 Prat 4.20

8 MULTIPLIER 15.40 6.40 4.00 5 BEACH VIEW 7.80 5.60 3 RITZY A. P. 4.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-8) $36.60 $1 EXACTA (8-5) $47.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-5-3-4) $171.74 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-5-3-4-6) $5,587.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-5-3) $128.15

Winner–Multiplier Grr.c.4 by The Factor out of Trippi Street, by Trippi. Bred by Mark Stansell (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Wachtel Stable, Kerr, George J. and Barber, Gary. Mutuel Pool $322,035 Daily Double Pool $38,712 Exacta Pool $164,334 Superfecta Pool $63,569 Super High Five Pool $17,751 Trifecta Pool $101,925. Claimed–Mr. Roary by Tim Rosselli. Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Scratched–Fabozzi. $1 Pick Three (1-2-8) paid $87.40. Pick Three Pool $33,294.

MULTIPLIER chased outside a rival, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, bid three deep past midstretch under left handed urging and edged rivals on the line. BEACH VIEW had speed outside a rival then stalked a bit off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter early on the backstretch then tracked just off the rail, bid again alongside that one into and in the stretch, put a head in front between foes in deep stretch and continued gamely to the wire. RITZY A. P. broke out a bit, sped to the early lead, inched away and angled in, edged away from the runner-up again on the backstretch, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and fought back to the end. TWENTYTWENTYVISION a bit slow to begin and steadied when crowded just after the start, angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside into and through the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. MR. ROARY chased three deep on the first turn then outside a rival, went up three wide on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. OSCAR DOMINGUEZ (IRE) angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out a bit into the stretch and did not rally. BIRD IS THE WORD settled off the pace inside then just away from the rail, went outside a rival leaving the second turn, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed response. LIFELINE chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, angled in on the second turn, came out into the stretch and did not rally.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 23.20 47.21 1:12.69 1:26.16 1:39.87

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Harrovian 116 5 4 4–2 5–1 3–1 1–½ 1–2½ Figueroa 20.20 8 Hackleton 123 8 1 2–1 2–2 2–2 2–2½ 2–nk Maldonado 3.90 6 Saint Dermot 123 6 5 5–1½ 4–hd 4–½ 3–½ 3–1½ Pedroza 2.80 7 Awe 123 7 8 6–5 6–4 5–hd 5–hd 4–2¾ Pena 2.10 1 Reverend Al 118 1 7 7–½ 7–5 6–2 6–7 5–1 Ceballos 10.30 4 Chromium 116 4 2 1–½ 1–hd 1–hd 4–1 6–7 Espinoza 5.20 3 Limited Response 123 3 6 8 8 8 7–½ 7–9 Mt Garcia 27.60 2 Giant Mark 123 2 3 3–hd 3–1½ 7–7 8 8 E Garcia 13.20

5 HARROVIAN 42.40 15.60 6.80 8 HACKLETON 6.00 4.00 6 SAINT DERMOT 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-5) $291.40 $1 EXACTA (5-8) $99.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-8-6-7) $88.88 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-8-6) $237.50 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-8-6-7-1) Carryover $5,242

Winner–Harrovian Dbb.g.4 by Harlan's Holiday out of Anna Sun, by Trippi. Bred by Fred W. Hertrich III & John D. Fielding (KY). Trainer: Dennis Givens. Owner: Juan Manuel Bustamonte. Mutuel Pool $255,719 Daily Double Pool $28,229 Exacta Pool $124,005 Superfecta Pool $67,118 Trifecta Pool $91,632 X-5 Super High Five Pool $6,869. Claimed–Awe by Linda Espinosa. Trainer: Duane Offield. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (2-8-5) paid $480.50. Pick Three Pool $41,634.

HARROVIAN stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail, continued inside into and on the second turn, came out into the stretch, took the lead outside the runner-up in midstretch and drove clear under urging. HACKLETON three deep early, pressed the pace outside a rival, took the advantage into the stretch, fought back inside the winner in midstretch and just held second. SAINT DERMOT three deep on the first turn, chased off the rail, ranged up outside leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch and just missed the place. AWE settled off the rail then a bit off the fence, was in tight off heels into the second turn, continued just off the inside and lacked the needed late kick. REVEREND AL came off the rail on the first turn, went outside a rival then settled off the inside, came out four wide into the stretch and also lacked the needed rally. CHROMIUM had speed between horses then angled in and dueled inside, fought back into the stretch and weakened in the drive. LIMITED RESPONSE settled off the pace inside, saved ground, came out in the stretch and failed to menace. GIANT MARK sent inside early and was in a bit tight into the first turn, saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back on the second turn and gave way.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $29,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 23.66 47.64 1:12.26 1:24.36 1:36.80

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Amazon Cry 125 4 3 4–3 4–3 4–2½ 1–½ 1–2¼ Franco 4.00 7 Starting Bloc 125 6 4 2–½ 2–½ 2–1 2–1 2–1 Prat 2.70 4 Impression 125 3 2 3–1½ 3–1 3–½ 3–hd 3–¾ Desormeaux 1.50 6 He's Like Violence 120 5 5 5–2 5–2½ 5–1 5–1½ 4–¾ Quinonez 36.40 3 Kopitar 114 2 1 1–1 1–1 1–½ 4–3½ 5–3¼ Figueroa 9.90 2 Hoover Tower 121 1 6 6–3½ 6–3 6–7 6–10 6–12 Bejarano 17.60 9 Maxinamillion 120 7 7 7 7 7 7 7 Espinoza 5.50

5 AMAZON CRY 10.00 4.40 2.60 7 STARTING BLOC 4.20 2.60 4 IMPRESSION 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-5) $224.60 $1 EXACTA (5-7) $17.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-4-6) $29.98 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-7-4-6-3) $830.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-4) $14.90

Winner–Amazon Cry Dbb.c.4 by Clever Cry out of Awesome Amazon, by Worldly Ways (GB). Bred by Danny M. Brown & Donna B. Brown (LA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Cunningham Stables, Queen Bee Racing, LLC and Collier, Michael. Mutuel Pool $359,728 Daily Double Pool $115,832 Exacta Pool $174,973 Superfecta Pool $98,871 Super High Five Pool $75,462 Trifecta Pool $139,927. Claimed–Starting Bloc by Robert Cannon. Trainer: Alfredo Marquez. Scratched–Elevate, Indian Gulch. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (5-1/8-2-8-5-5) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $479,931. $1 Pick Three (8-5-5) paid $1,100.80. Pick Three Pool $103,551. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-8-5-5) 340 tickets with 4 correct paid $1,628.50. Pick Four Pool $726,214. 50-Cent Pick Five (1/8-2-8-5-5) 37 tickets with 5 correct paid $6,294.00. Pick Five Pool $305,135. $2 Pick Six (5-1/8-2-8-5-5) 215 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $557.00. $2 Pick Six (5-1/8-2-8-5-5) 4 tickets with 6 correct paid $212,935.20. Pick Six Pool $1,041,914.

AMAZON CRY pulled between horses early then chased a bit off the rail, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, gained the lead four wide nearing midstretch, battled outside a rival then kicked clear under some left handed urging. STARTING BLOC stalked the pace outside a rival, bid three deep between horses into the stretch, battled between foes nearing midstretch, drifted in a bit passing the eighth pole and held second. IMPRESSION saved ground stalking the pace, pulled along the rail and steadied leaving the backstretch, bid along the fence in the stretch and edged a rival for the show. HE'S LIKE VIOLENCE chased a bit off the rail then inside on the backstretch and second turn, came out into the stretch and was edged for a minor award. KOPITAR sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, came off the rail into the stretch, was between foes in upper stretch, steadied when crowded in midstretch and was outfinished for a minor share. HOOVER TOWER a bit slow to begin, chased inside then just off the rail, came out into the stretch and did not rally. MAXINAMILLION broke a bit slowly, angled in and settled off the rail then a bit off the fence to the stretch and failed to menace.