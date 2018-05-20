Racing! Going to be an interesting Belmont

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we congratulate Justify on winning the first two legs of the Triple Crown .

Justify’s win in the Preakness Stakes added a lot of intrigue to the Belmont Stakes . I was among the ones who thought he was invincible and would handily put away this field. But, when he emerged from the fog, he looked vulnerable.

I, along with a few other reporters, were standing with Bob Baffert watching on a small 24-inch monitor in the paddock. He let out a little “Uh, oh,” when he saw Justify wasn’t running away with things. But, the colt held on for the win.

The optimist view is that Justify actually won the Preakness Stakes in a bounce (bad race following a good one) and that he’s so good he can win a Triple Crown race not at his best.

Baffert explained that American Pharoah’s Kentucky Derby race was not very good. It wasn’t until he won the Preakness that he became the star he became. OK, I can buy that. Maybe this was Justify’s bad race.

Or, then there’s the idea that we have overhyped this lightly raced colt. You can count me among the guilty if this is true. Hopefully, we’ll get to find out the answers in three weeks.

I have to say, neither Mike Smith nor Baffert showed any great concern in the post-race news conference. Then again, we didn’t to see the race because of the fog. Might as well have a re-enactment with badly drawn cartoon horses to explain what happened.

But, the most interesting question is if the ownership group of WinStar Farm and China Horse Club, which owns both Justify and Audible, will run Audible in the Belmont Stakes off five weeks rest. Elliott Walden , the managing partner of the syndicate, smiled when I asked him that question.

I’m hoping they do run him because if they don’t and Justify wins, then some will view it as a somewhat tainted Triple Crown because he didn’t face the best because of compromised ownership interest. Walden is a smart guy, let’s hope he chooses the right legacy.

In Santa Anita’s lone stakes race on Saturday, Cordiality won the $100,000 Fran’s Valentine Stakes, going a mile on the turf for Cal-bred fillies and mares. The winning jockey was Gary Stevens who picked up the mount when Tyler Baze was taken to the hospital after being involved in a spill in the sixth race. Baze’s mount, Fast Munny, suffered a fatal heart attack in the stretch, throwing Baze, who was taken to the hospital but released two hours later.

“I was a little concerned she might be a little rank [Saturday] because of the trouble line (“Pulled. Steadied early) in the Form from her last race,” Stevens said. “But [trainer] Mark [ Glatt ] said he was confident she’d settle. That’s the only reason she was rank last time was because it was her first time running down the hill in a long time.”

It’s one of those hangover-after-a-big-day cards with nine races starting at 12:30 p.m. As a matter of fact, most race tracks use all their bullets on Saturday of Preakness day. Santa Anita used up a lot of horses with a 12-race card.

There are four turf races, three of them down the hill. The one that’s not is the ninth race, the feature. It’s the $100,000 Crystal Water Stakes for Cal-bred 3-year-olds and up going a mile on the turf.

Veteran campaigner Ashleylovessugar, a 7-year-old gelding, is the morning-line favorite at 7-2. He’s won 10 of 24 races lifetime. He’ll be running for trainer Peter Eurton and ridden by Flavien Prat , who was in Baltimore on Saturday riding just one horse on the undercard. Ashleylovessugar hasn’t raced since August when he was caught in the Del Mar Handicap. That race is 3/8ths of a mile longer than Sunday’s.

Must overcome far outside post but always been a fan of this gelding based in Northern California with the O.J. Jauregui barn. Ended a long drought with an easy win over the Golden Gate synthetic last time but has run well over this course and can spring a minor upset if he works out any kind of trip.

Saturday’s result: Best Two Minutes (7-2) got a good trip but couldn't make impact on the winner and was all out to be second at the wire.

She ran much better than her 20-1 debut odds when dropping a head photo after a sluggish start from the outside post where she veered out several lanes early. Filly leveled nicely midway and finished with a rush while one length clear of the third horse. I would make exacta boxes with #9 Seein Starz and #1 Separatefromothers. The latter know both had excuses in their debuts.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, May 19. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 21st day of a 42-day meet. Cloudy & Firm

FIRST RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $33,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 21.65 43.90 1:07.38 1:13.74

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Lori's Attitude 123 4 5 2–hd 1–hd 1–hd 1–¾ Bejarano 5.20 3 Holy Mosey 123 3 2 6 6 6 2–½ Pedroza 54.00 6 Red Livy 123 6 1 3–4½ 2–1 2–2½ 3–¾ T Baze 1.20 5 Girl Downstairs 123 5 3 4–1 4–2½ 3–½ 4–½ Gutierrez 2.00 1 Giant Mongolian 123 1 6 5–1½ 5–2 5–½ 5–2½ Elliott 9.80 2 Little Bit Lovely 123 2 4 1–hd 3–3½ 4–1½ 6 Talamo 6.30

4 LORI'S ATTITUDE 12.40 6.00 3.80 3 HOLY MOSEY 27.40 8.20 6 RED LIVY (IRE) 2.40

$1 EXACTA (4-3) $182.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-6-5) $107.72 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-6) $278.40

Winner–Lori's Attitude B.m.5 by Temple City out of She's Extreme, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Spendthrift Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Carla Gaines . Owner: Golden Pegasus Racing, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $269,527 Exacta Pool $150,172 Superfecta Pool $48,690 Trifecta Pool $95,419. Scratched–none.

LORI'S ATTITUDE had good early speed and dueled between horses then a bit off the rail leaving the hill and into the stretch, fought back along the inside in the drive, inched away under urging in deep stretch and held. HOLY MOSEY chased a bit off the rail then inside into the stretch, split horses in deep stretch and finished well. RED LIVY (IRE) sped to the early lead off the rail, dueled three deep then outside the winner, fought back alongside that one in the stretch and held third. GIRL DOWNSTAIRS chased outside a rival then off the rail, came out into the stretch and was edged for the show. GIANT MONGOLIAN chased outside a rival then off the rail, came out into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. LITTLE BIT LOVELY went up inside to duel for the lead then stalked along the rail leaving the hill and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. Rail on hill at zero.

SECOND RACE. 4½ Furlongs. Purse: $54,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.50 46.68 53.35

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Carnivorous 122 3 3 2–2½ 1–hd 1–hd Gutierrez 0.70 1 Luck's Royal Flush 122 1 5 1–hd 2–3½ 2–3¼ Stevens 2.50 2 Takeo Squared 122 2 6 5–1 4–hd 3–1½ Sanchez 11.00 4 Mr Bingley 122 4 1 4–hd 5–5 4–nk Linares 36.60 8 Takahiro's Dream 119 7 2 3–2½ 3–1½ 5–7½ Pedroza 5.00 7 My Lil Champ 122 6 7 7 7 6–1¼ Fuentes 64.20 6 Acclamation King 122 5 4 6–6 6–2½ 7 Quinonez 26.70

3 CARNIVOROUS 3.40 2.40 2.20 1 LUCK'S ROYAL FLUSH 3.00 2.20 2 TAKEO SQUARED 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3) $25.20 $1 EXACTA (3-1) $3.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-2-4) $5.89 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-1-2-4-8) $103.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-2) $6.25 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (4-5) $11.20

Winner–Carnivorous B.c.2 by Square Eddie out of Charred Rare, by Momentum. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $293,894 Daily Double Pool $62,102 Exacta Pool $168,387 Superfecta Pool $75,045 Super High Five Pool $7,527 Trifecta Pool $126,163. Scratched–Golden Image, Park Hill Diamond, Stormy Valentino.

CARNIVOROUS had speed between horses then dueled outside the runner-up throughout, took a short lead into the stretch and gamely prevailed under left handed urging. LUCK'S ROYAL FLUSH sped to the early lead, dueled inside throughout, fought back along the fence in the stretch and continued willingly to the wire. TAKEO SQUARED bobbled at the start, chased inside, split horses on the turn, came out some in the stretch and gained the show. MR BINGLEY had speed between horses then stalked a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn and lacked a rally in the drive. TAKAHIRO'S DREAM four wide early, chased outside then off the rail on the turn and into the stretch, drifted in some in the lane, was between horses in deep stretch and did not rally. MY LIL CHAMP broke slowly, settled off the rail, angled in on the turn, went around a rival late and was not a threat. ACCLAMATION KING between foes early, chased outside a rival then three deep on the turn and off the inside into the stretch, drifted in from the whip nearing midstretch and weakened.

THIRD RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.34 45.51 57.58 1:03.93

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Catfish Hunter 123 4 2 2–1 2–1½ 1–3 1–7¼ Maldonado 0.80 5 Caray 123 5 3 3–hd 3–hd 3–½ 2–1½ Pereira 3.90 3 Two Hail Marys 123 3 1 6 5–½ 5–5 3–hd Desormeaux 5.40 1 Polity 123 1 6 5–hd 4–1 4–2 4–nk Talamo 6.20 2 Insubordination 118 2 5 1–hd 1–hd 2–1 5–5½ Espinoza 8.10 6 In My Sight 123 6 4 4–½ 6 6 6 Mt Garcia 25.40

4 CATFISH HUNTER 3.60 2.60 2.10 5 CARAY 3.40 2.40 3 TWO HAIL MARYS 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4) $6.20 $1 EXACTA (4-5) $5.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-3-1) $3.98 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-3) $10.55

Winner–Catfish Hunter Ch.c.4 by Grazen out of Bluegrass Belle, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Nicholas B. Alexander. Mutuel Pool $259,426 Daily Double Pool $32,434 Exacta Pool $135,263 Superfecta Pool $44,419 Trifecta Pool $81,981. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (4-3-4) paid $34.40. Pick Three Pool $59,851. $1 Consolation Pick Three (4-5-4) paid $14.90.

CATFISH HUNTER had speed between horses then dueled outside a rival, took the lead past midway on the turn, inched away into the stretch and drew off under a crack of the whip nearing the sixteenth pole and steady handling. CARAY stalked three deep between horses then outside a rival on the turn, came out into the stretch and gained the place. TWO HAIL MARYS close up stalking the pace between horses on the backstretch and turn, continued just off the rail into the stretch, came out in midstretch and edged rivals for the show three deep on the line. POLITY broke a bit slowly, went up inside to stalk the pace, came out into the stretch and was edged for third between foes late. INSUBORDINATION had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and weakened in the stretch but was edged late for the show. IN MY SIGHT stalked four wide on the backstretch and three deep on the turn, continued off the inside into the stretch and weakened in the drive.

FOURTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $29,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 23.21 46.53 1:12.27 1:37.90 1:50.25

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Mongolian Humor 120 3 2 5–1½ 4–hd 3–hd 1–2 1–1¼ Elliott 4.20 9 Conformation 120 9 8 6–½ 6–1 4–1½ 2–1 2–½ Gutierrez 10.30 2 California Breeze 114 2 10 8–2 8–1 8–1 4–hd 3–2¼ Espinoza 1.70 5 Eye of the River 121 5 6 2–hd 2–3 2–½ 3–½ 4–nk Pereira 37.70 6 Trophy Bridle 120 6 9 9–hd 10 10 8–hd 5–1½ Van Dyke 14.20 4 International Diva 111 4 5 3–3 3–2 5–hd 7–½ 6–nk Ceballos 12.50 7 Cee Sam's Girl 120 7 3 10 9–hd 9–hd 9–4 7–¾ Stevens 30.30 1 Fluorescent 125 1 1 7–2 7–1½ 7–hd 6–1 8–1¼ Conner 3.40 11 Majestic Design 114 10 7 1–2½ 1–5 1–3 5–1 9–6¼ Figueroa 9.70 8 Desert Appeal 117 8 4 4–hd 5–2 6–1 10 10 Frey 46.50

3 MONGOLIAN HUMOR 10.40 5.40 3.20 9 CONFORMATION 10.60 5.60 2 CALIFORNIA BREEZE 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3) $33.60 $1 EXACTA (3-9) $77.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-9-2-5) $220.58 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-9-2) $108.50 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-9-2-5-6) Carryover $3,460

Winner–Mongolian Humor Ch.f.3 by Drosselmeyer out of Yesenia, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Mongolian Stable (KY). Trainer: Enebish Ganbat. Owner: Mongolian Stable. Mutuel Pool $458,664 Daily Double Pool $34,873 Exacta Pool $277,893 Superfecta Pool $113,192 Trifecta Pool $194,430 X-5 Super High Five Pool $4,533. Scratched–Brandon's Law. $1 Pick Three (3-4-3) paid $31.10. Pick Three Pool $38,879.

MONGOLIAN HUMOR chased inside then outside a rival on the backstretch and second turn, bid three deep into the stretch to gain the lead, kicked clear and drifted in some and held under urging. CONFORMATION drifted three deep into the first turn then angled in and settled outside a rival, found the inside on the backstretch and second turn, swung three wide into the stretch and edged a rival for the place. CALIFORNIA BREEZE broke a bit slowly, settled just off the rail then inside, continued a bit of the fence to the stretch, split horses in midstretch and was edged for second. EYE OF THE RIVER pulled between horses early, stalked outside a rival then off the rail, bid between foes into the stretch, steadied in tight in upper stretch and lacked the needed late kick. TROPHY BRIDLE broke a bit slowly, angled in and settled off the pace inside, went outside rivals in the stretch then improved position toward the inside. INTERNATIONAL DIVA (IRE) chased inside then outside a rival, went three deep leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. CEE SAM'S GIRL unhurried outside a rival early, continued alongside that one on the backstretch and second turn and between foes into the stretch and could not summon the necessary late kick. FLUORESCENT saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside into the stretch, steadied in tight off heels in midstretch, split horses in deep stretch and could not offer the needed response. MAJESTIC DESIGN had speed outside foes then four wide, inched clear and angled in, set the pace inside, dueled into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. DESERT APPEAL pulled between foes early, angled in and chased outside a rival, went three deep into and on the second turn and into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

FIFTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 22.33 45.68 1:10.76 1:17.74

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Just Be Held 125 2 6 1–1½ 1–½ 1–1 1–3½ Conner 2.70 8 Myrcella 120 7 1 2–2 2–2½ 2–6 2–3¼ Elliott 1.60 7 Majestic Diva 125 6 4 4–hd 3–hd 3–½ 3–3¾ Fuentes 9.90 6 Oh Scatty Oh 125 5 3 3–hd 4–4 4–6 4–2¼ Pereira 2.70 1 Pirate Flag 120 1 5 6–hd 6–1 5–5 5–10 Ceballos 11.40 5 Red White 'n Peach 120 4 7 7 7 6–1½ 6–9 Pedroza 13.80 4 Jewelof California 113 3 2 5–2½ 5–1 7 7 McDaid 34.40

3 JUST BE HELD 7.40 3.60 3.00 8 MYRCELLA 3.00 2.60 7 MAJESTIC DIVA 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3) $56.60 $1 EXACTA (3-8) $10.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-8-7-6) $7.56 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-8-7-6-1) $247.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-8-7) $16.00

Winner–Just Be Held B.f.4 by Kafwain out of Matrimony, by Not For Love. Bred by Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA). Trainer: Genaro Vallejo. Owner: Battle Born Racing Stable and Run It Twice Racing. Mutuel Pool $405,627 Daily Double Pool $46,871 Exacta Pool $228,668 Superfecta Pool $104,357 Super High Five Pool $15,797 Trifecta Pool $174,720. Scratched–Trap Queen. $1 Pick Three (4-3-3) paid $39.00. Pick Three Pool $39,008. 50-Cent Pick Four (3/5/9/10-4-3-3) 5259 tickets with 4 correct paid $39.65. Pick Four Pool $273,397. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-3/5/9/10-4-3-3) 1037 tickets with 5 correct paid $490.65. Pick Five Pool $591,738.

JUST BE HELD a step slow into stride, sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, responded when headed into the stretch, inched away under urging again in midstretch and won clear under a hold late. MYRCELLA angled in and stalked off the rail, bid outside the winner on the turn, put a head in front into the stretch, then could not match that one in the final furlong while clearly second best. MAJESTIC DIVA stalked three deep on the backstretch and outside a rival on the turn and bested the others. OH SCATTY OH was in a good position stalking the pace between horses then inside on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. PIRATE FLAG broke a step slowly, chased inside, went outside a rival on the turn and a bit off the rail into the stretch and lacked a further response. RED WHITE 'N PEACH bobbled in a slow start, settled outside a rival, dropped back off the rail and gave way. JEWELOF CALIFORNIA saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back on the turn and had nothing left for the stretch.

SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.95 45.04 56.67 1:08.64

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Catalina Cruiser 123 3 7 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ 1–2¼ Van Dyke 1.40 8 Best Two Minutes 125 7 3 4–½ 3–2 3–4 2–ns Maldonado 3.60 5 Horse Greedy 125 4 2 2–½ 2–hd 2–hd 3–8½ Pereira 7.30 2 Swiss Minister 125 1 6 6–hd 5–hd 5–2½ 4–2¼ Bejarano 3.90 3 Stringent 120 2 5 3–1 4–2 4–1½ 5–1¼ Ceballos 8.50 7 Sir Samson 123 6 1 5–1 6–3 6–7 6 Elliott 26.00 6 Fast Munny 123 5 4 7 7 7 dnf T Baze 9.20

4 CATALINA CRUISER 4.80 3.00 2.60 8 BEST TWO MINUTES 4.80 3.20 5 HORSE GREEDY 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4) $18.00 $1 EXACTA (4-8) $8.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-8-5-2) $13.00 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-8-5-2-3) $307.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-8-5) $28.95

Winner–Catalina Cruiser Ch.c.4 by Union Rags out of Sea Gull, by Mineshaft. Bred by W. S. Farish (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $366,387 Daily Double Pool $42,971 Exacta Pool $185,903 Superfecta Pool $64,489 Super High Five Pool $4,838 Trifecta Pool $124,072. Claimed–Best Two Minutes by Little Red Feather Racing, Next Wave Racing, Cavalli, John and Silverstein, Mark. Trainer: Richard Baltas. Claimed–Horse Greedy by Hronis Racing LLC. Trainer: John Sadler. Scratched–Tony Blackjack. $1 Pick Three (3-3-4) paid $69.50. Pick Three Pool $67,002.

CATALINA CRUISER a step slow to begin and bumped with a rival, had speed between horses then dueled inside, inched away under urging past midstretch and won clear. BEST TWO MINUTES stalked outside on the backstretch, bid three deep on the turn and until midstretch, could not match the winner in the final furlong but edged a rival for the place. HORSE GREEDY prompted the pace three deep then outside the winner into the turn and between horses on the turn and until midstretch and was edged for second. SWISS MINISTER a step slow to begin, pulled some and chased inside, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch and did not rally. STRINGENT close up stalking the pace inside on the backstretch and turn, weakened in the drive. SIR SAMSON between horses early, chased off the rail then outside a rival on the turn and three deep into the stretch and also weakened. FAST MUNNY chased outside a rival, dropped back and angled in leaving the turn, gave way and was eased in the final furlong then fell nearing the finish and was vanned off.

SEVENTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $54,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 21.61 44.06 1:07.35 1:13.58

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 So Long Sailor 122 1 4 6–½ 3–hd 2–1 1–hd Desormeaux 14.80 7 Highly Distorted 122 7 2 1–½ 1–½ 1–hd 2–2¾ Pedroza 32.50 11 Englander 122 10 9 3–1 4–1½ 4–hd 3–ns Talamo 2.50 4 Jimmy Chila 122 4 3 4–hd 6–½ 5–1½ 4–1¼ Gutierrez 1.80 12 Capall 122 11 1 8–2 8–hd 7–hd 5–nk Espinoza 11.90 8 Facts Matter 122 8 5 2–2 2–2 3–1½ 6–2¼ Van Dyke 15.00 9 Implicitly 122 9 7 7–hd 7–3 6–1 7–hd Maldonado 4.80 5 Alfareed 122 5 12 11–hd 9–hd 8–5 8–3½ Sanchez 8.20 6 Super Classic 122 6 6 10–hd 12 12 9–1 Pereira 191.80 2 Littlebitamedal 122 2 8 9–1½ 10–1½ 11–½ 10–2½ Elliott 102.80 13 Worthy Turk 122 12 11 12 11–2½ 10–1 11–2¼ Mn Garcia 66.50 3 California King 115 3 10 5–hd 5–hd 9–1 12 Espinoza 77.70

1 SO LONG SAILOR 31.60 13.40 6.80 7 HIGHLY DISTORTED 25.60 10.40 11 ENGLANDER 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1) $104.00 $1 EXACTA (1-7) $302.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-7-11-4) $421.81 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-7-11) $752.45 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-7-11-4-12) Carryover $3,439

Winner–So Long Sailor B.g.3 by Quality Road out of Bella Chiarra, by Phone Trick. Bred by Stone Farm & Jack Mandato (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller . Owner: Rockingham Ranch. Mutuel Pool $740,541 Daily Double Pool $45,001 Exacta Pool $464,030 Superfecta Pool $183,239 Trifecta Pool $334,953 X-5 Super High Five Pool $4,506. Scratched–Rumpus Cat. $1 Pick Three (3-4-1) paid $180.30. Pick Three Pool $87,043.

SO LONG SAILOR saved ground stalking the pace, bid inside in a bit tight in midstretch, gained the advantage in deep stretch and gamely prevailed under urging. HIGHLY DISTORTED had good early speed a bit off the rail then dueled inside, battled outside the winner in the final furlong and continued willingly. ENGLANDER stalked off the rail then four wide, angled in alongside a rival leaving the hill, came out into the stretch and edged a foe for third. JIMMY CHILA in a good position stalking the pace between horses then a bit off the rail into the stretch and was edged for the show. CAPALL stalked five wide then four wide midway on the hill, came three deep into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. FACTS MATTER pressed the pace outside the runner-up, fought back into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. IMPLICITLY chased between horses then four wide on the hill, continued three deep leaving the hill and four wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. ALFAREED broke slowly, settled a bit off the rail chasing the pace to the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SUPER CLASSIC pulled his way between horses chasing the pace, continued a bit off the rail nearing the stretch and was not a threat. LITTLEBITAMEDAL between horses early, chased inside to the stretch and also weakened. WORTHY TURK settled three deep then chased outside a rival leaving the hill, came out into the stretch and did not rally. CALIFORNIA KING stalked between horses then inside leaving the hill and into the stretch and weakened. Rail on hill at zero.

EIGHTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $29,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 21.56 44.65 56.91 1:09.75

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Kochees 123 5 7 6–2 5–hd 2–2½ 1–2½ Gutierrez 4.10 8 Ketos 123 8 5 4–1 1–½ 1–2 2–3¼ Talamo 6.30 2 Eighty Three 123 2 8 7–½ 8 3–hd 3–2 Conner 5.10 1 Coastline 123 1 3 8 7–½ 5–hd 4–hd Pedroza 8.00 4 Bargaining 121 4 4 1–hd 3–½ 4–½ 5–1¾ Stevens 19.20 3 Papa Turf 123 3 1 5–hd 6–hd 7–4½ 6–2¼ Desormeaux 1.70 7 Papa Papa Papa 123 7 2 3–1½ 2–hd 6–½ 7–11¾ Frey 10.30 6 Burn Me Twice 123 6 6 2–hd 4–1 8 8 Elliott 12.10

5 KOCHEES 10.20 5.20 3.80 8 KETOS 6.80 5.60 2 EIGHTY THREE 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5) $166.00 $1 EXACTA (5-8) $30.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-8-2-1) $61.79 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-8-2-1-4) $3,685.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-8-2) $74.60

Winner–Kochees Ch.g.8 by Lion Heart out of Costume Girl, by Maria's Mon. Bred by Sun Valley Farm (KY). Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Owner: Madden Racing and Herbertson, Scott. Mutuel Pool $473,322 Daily Double Pool $54,869 Exacta Pool $256,655 Superfecta Pool $94,235 Super High Five Pool $8,922 Trifecta Pool $177,278. Claimed–Ketos by Drawing Away Stable and Jacobson, David. Trainer: David Jacobson. Claimed–Eighty Three by Hollendorfer , LLC and Team Green LLC. Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (4-1-5) paid $195.40. Pick Three Pool $67,685.

KOCHEES stalked outside a rival then off the rail on the turn, came out five wide into the stretch, rallied under urging while drifting in to gain the lead in deep stretch and won clear. KETOS stalked outside then went up four wide on the turn to gain the lead, inched away and angled in off the rail into the stretch, kicked clear, drifted in and could not hold off the winner. EIGHTY THREE a half step slow into stride, settled outside a rival, came out on the turn and five wide into the stretch, drifted in some and gained the show. COASTLINE saved ground chasing the pace, split horses leaving the turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. BARGAINING had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. PAPA TURF saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside on the turn and into the stretch and also weakened. PAPA PAPA PAPA dueled three deep then between foes leaving the turn, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened. BURN ME TWICE had good early speed and dueled between horses, dropped back into the stretch and gave way.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Fran's Valentine Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 24.27 48.68 1:12.40 1:23.92 1:35.78

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Cordiality 123 6 1 2–1 2–1 1–hd 1–½ 1–1¾ Stevens 4.60 9 Shy Carmelita 121 7 4 1–1½ 1–1½ 2–2 2–4 2–3 Talamo 6.70 3 Cheekaboo 123 3 7 8–2½ 7–1 6–hd 4–hd 3–¾ Bejarano 10.70 7 Desert Steel 121 5 3 5–1 5–2 5–1 3–1 4–½ Blanc 23.20 11 Barbara Beatrice 123 9 5 7–hd 8–3 8–½ 8–hd 5–1½ Pereira 5.50 1 Speakers 121 1 2 9 9 9 7–hd 6–¾ Van Dyke 18.30 2 Halo Darlin 121 2 6 4–hd 4–½ 4–1½ 6–1 7–2½ Elliott 17.90 6 Moonless Sky 123 4 9 6–½ 6–½ 7–1½ 9 8–3¾ Desormeaux 2.40 10 How About Zero 121 8 8 3–1 3–1½ 3–1 5–hd 9 Gutierrez 3.90

8 CORDIALITY 11.20 5.40 4.00 9 SHY CARMELITA 6.60 5.20 3 CHEEKABOO 6.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-8) $70.60 $1 EXACTA (8-9) $37.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-9-3-7) $372.55 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-9-3) $160.50 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-9-3-7-11) Carryover $5,099

Winner–Cordiality Dbb.m.5 by Papa Clem out of Warmth, by Unusual Heat. Bred by Dr. Edward C. Allred (CA). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Drummond, Lee, Glatt, Mark and Xitco, John V.. Mutuel Pool $637,952 Daily Double Pool $57,365 Exacta Pool $346,110 Superfecta Pool $137,539 Trifecta Pool $229,040 X-5 Super High Five Pool $6,681. Scratched–Coco Kisses, Lynne's Legacy. $1 Pick Three (1-5-8) paid $682.70. Pick Three Pool $90,158.

CORDIALITY angled in and stalked a bit off the rail then inside, bid outside the runner-up on the second turn to gain the lead, battled outside that one in the stretch and inched away late under urging. SHY CARMELITA sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, fought back along the rail leaving the second turn and in the stretch but could not quite match the winner late. CHEEKABOO saved ground chasing the pace, split horses in midstretch and edged rivals for the show. DESERT STEEL chased outside a rival, came out into the stretch and was outfinished for third. BARBARA BEATRICE settled three deep into and on the first turn then chased a bit off the rail, came out in the stretch and was outkicked for a minor award. SPEAKERS took back early, settled a bit off the rail, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. HALO DARLIN saved ground stalking the pace, steadied sharply when crowded in upper stretch and did not rally. MOONLESS SKY pulled between horses and steadied on the first turn, chased outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and weakened. HOW ABOUT ZERO angled in and chased outside a rival, ducked inward in upper stretch and also weakened.

TENTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $29,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.38 46.32 58.96 1:05.31

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 12 Nova 115 12 1 5–hd 4–1 2–1 1–nk Ceballos 2.30 3 Iron Curtain 125 3 4 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 2–1 Quinonez 12.80 1 Perfect Wager 120 1 7 11–4 10–2½ 7–½ 3–½ Desormeaux 2.60 8 North County Guy 120 8 11 8–2 9–5 6–hd 4–½ Stevens 4.90 9 Bless His Heart 120 9 12 9–½ 8–hd 5–hd 5–2 Bejarano 5.30 2 Geocas Dream 111 2 5 7–5 5–½ 4–1 6–¾ Figueroa 47.90 4 Poise to Strike 120 4 3 2–hd 2–hd 3–hd 7–4¾ Pereira 9.90 7 For the Hustle 125 7 6 4–hd 3–½ 8–4 8–5½ Conner 17.60 6 Brite Sierra 118 6 9 10–1 11–6 11–3½ 9–1 Rojas Fernandez 110.80 10 Calie View 120 10 10 12 12 12 10–¾ Harvey 136.20 5 Irish Ballad 120 5 2 3–hd 6–1 9–2 11–12 Pedroza 58.50 11 Cyclolite 118 11 8 6–1½ 7–1½ 10–1½ 12 Gutierrez 72.20

12 NOVA 6.60 4.20 3.20 3 IRON CURTAIN 11.60 6.80 1 PERFECT WAGER 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-12) $42.80 $1 EXACTA (12-3) $38.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (12-3-1-8) $47.05 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (12-3-1-8-9) $1,190.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (12-3-1) $63.65

Winner–Nova Dbb.c.3 by Lucky Pulpit out of You Can Dream, by Cat Dreams. Bred by Jaime R. Renella (CA). Trainer: Rafael DeLeon. Owner: Jaime Roberto Renella. Mutuel Pool $418,382 Daily Double Pool $53,231 Exacta Pool $247,600 Superfecta Pool $120,740 Super High Five Pool $7,354 Trifecta Pool $172,649. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-8-12) paid $140.30. Pick Three Pool $78,586.

NOVA dueled six wide on the backstretch and four wide on the turn and into the stretch, drifted in outside the runner-up in the stretch and gamely prevailed under urging. IRON CURTAIN had good early speed and dueled inside throughout, fought back along the rail through the stretch and continued gamely to the end. PERFECT WAGER settled off the pace inside, cut the corner into the stretch, was briefly crowded in midstretch then split foes past midstretch to gain the show. NORTH COUNTY GUY chased off the rail, came out leaving the turn and five wide into the stretch and was edged for third. BLESS HIS HEART broke slowly and was squeezed, settled off the rail then outside on the turn, came six wide into the stretch and put in a late bid. GEOCAS DREAM saved ground stalking the pace, tried to come out in midstretch then angled back in and lacked the needed rally. POISE TO STRIKE dueled between horses, fought back into the stretch and weakened. FOR THE HUSTLE pressed the pace four wide between horses on the backstretch and three deep between foes on the turn and also weakened. BRITE SIERRA squeezed some at the start, settled off the rail then a bit off the fence on the turn and failed to menace. CALIE VIEW dropped back off the rail and settled wide on the backstretch, angled in on the turn and was not a threat. IRISH BALLAD dueled between horses, dropped back and stalked on the turn and had little left for the stretch. CYCLOLITE prompted the pace five wide between horses, stalked outside on the turn and four wide into the stretch and gave way. HAND TIMED.

ELEVENTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 24.24 48.51 1:12.55 1:37.98 1:44.24

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Two Thirty Five 116 3 3 3–½ 6–½ 4–hd 2–hd 1–hd Ceballos 6.40 9 Ike Walker 125 7 2 2–1 2–1 2–1 1–1 2–3¼ Bejarano 4.60 1 Sheer Flattery 123 1 6 5–hd 7–4 5–½ 3–hd 3–hd Conner 11.50 8 Swayze 123 6 8 6–hd 3–hd 3–½ 5–1½ 4–2¼ Talamo 1.70 11 Arch Prince 121 9 1 7–1½ 5–hd 6–½ 6–3 5–½ Quinonez 36.60 2 Magical Mystery 116 2 4 8–6 8–4 8–3½ 7–hd 6–¾ Figueroa 31.70 10 Downtowner 123 8 7 4–1 4–1 7–5 8–5 7–2¼ Van Dyke 2.40 6 Plum Dandy 123 4 5 1–½ 1–½ 1–hd 4–hd 8–4¼ Mn Garcia 35.00 7 Kid Charming 123 5 9 9 9 9 9 9 Espinoza 20.10

3 TWO THIRTY FIVE 14.80 6.00 4.80 9 IKE WALKER 4.60 3.40 1 SHEER FLATTERY 6.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (12-3) $48.20 $1 EXACTA (3-9) $34.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-9-1-8) $92.01 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-9-1) $111.15 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-9-1-8-11) Carryover $3,925

Winner–Two Thirty Five Dbb.g.4 by Stay Thirsty out of A Footstep Away, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by A Footstep Away Syndicate (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Baltas, Richard, Mansor, Tom and Slam Dunk Racing. Mutuel Pool $407,267 Daily Double Pool $54,017 Exacta Pool $212,986 Superfecta Pool $106,359 Trifecta Pool $169,156 X-5 Super High Five Pool $5,144. Claimed–Ike Walker by Rockingham Ranch. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–Spokane Eagle, Super Duper Cooper. $1 Pick Three (8-12-3) paid $223.00. Pick Three Pool $58,808.

TWO THIRTY FIVE saved ground chasing the pace, slipped through inside to bid in the lane, gained the lead a sixteenth out and gamely prevailed under urging. IKE WALKER dueled outside a rival, took the lead into the stretch, inched away in midstretch then battled outside the winner to the wire. SHEER FLATTERY chased inside then between foes into and on the second turn and outside a rival into the stretch and held third. SWAYZE stalked between horses then outside, came three wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. ARCH PRINCE stalked four wide then three deep, continued four wide on the second turn and into the stretch and did not rally. MAGICAL MYSTERY settled outside a rival then a bit off the rail, angled in on the backstretch, came out on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. DOWNTOWNER stalked three deep between horses then off the rail on the backstretch, dropped back on the second turn and weakened. PLUM DANDY sped to the early lead, dueled inside, fought back into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. KID CHARMING broke slowly, angled in and settled inside then a bit off the rail to the stretch and failed to menace.

TWELFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $25,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 23.02 46.34 1:10.70 1:23.15 1:35.73

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Ky. Colonel 123 6 2 3–hd 4–1 5–hd 4–hd 1–nk Van Dyke 10.40 1 Broken Up 123 1 10 5–hd 5–hd 3–1 3–1½ 2–1½ Desormeaux 7.50 7 Yes Yes Yes 121 7 1 6–1½ 6–1½ 6–hd 5–hd 3–¾ Elliott 17.60 8 Secreto Primero 123 8 4 4–1½ 3–½ 2–1½ 1–½ 4–nk Talamo 3.00 9 Bourbon Soul 123 9 5 8–hd 7–1 7–1½ 6–1 5–hd Frey 21.30 12 General Ike 123 11 3 1–2½ 1–2½ 1–½ 2–1 6–hd Conner 3.80 4 Banze No Oeste 123 4 8 10–3 10–5½ 10–4 7–hd 7–¾ Pereira 63.00 3 Crown the Kitten 123 3 9 9–1 8–hd 9–hd 9–2½ 8–½ Ochoa 4.30 2 Trifecta 118 2 6 7–hd 9–½ 8–hd 8–½ 9–1½ Ceballos 5.30 5 Most Determined 123 5 11 11 11 11 10–½ 10–6½ Stevens 36.90 10 Los Gatos 123 10 7 2–1 2–1½ 4–hd 11 11 Pedroza 23.30

6 KY. COLONEL 22.80 10.60 7.00 1 BROKEN UP 8.80 5.40 7 YES YES YES 12.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6) $220.00 $1 EXACTA (6-1) $98.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-7-8) $717.41 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-1-7-8-9) $20,850.24 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-7) $729.90

Winner–Ky. Colonel B.g.4 by Into Mischief out of Macoumba, by Mr. Prospector. Bred by Malibu Farm (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Preston Madden. Mutuel Pool $488,073 Daily Double Pool $128,688 Exacta Pool $276,765 Superfecta Pool $127,517 Super High Five Pool $22,177 Trifecta Pool $198,192. Claimed–Secreto Primero by Troy Onorato. Trainer: John Martin. Scratched–Aventador (FR). $1 Pick Three (12-3-6) paid $469.80. Pick Three Pool $144,577. 50-Cent Pick Four (8-12-3-6) 311 tickets with 4 correct paid $2,154.70. Pick Four Pool $878,763. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-8-12-3-6) 39 tickets with 5 correct paid $13,819.30. Pick Five Pool $706,176. $2 Pick Six (1-5-8-12-3-6) 23 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $1,528.80. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (1-5-8-12-3-6) 1 ticket with 6 correct paid $714,919.60. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $307,156.

KY. COLONEL chased inside then between foes leaving the backstretch, was in a bit tight early on the second turn, came out four wide into the stretch ,rallied under urging between foes in the final furlong to get up on the wire. BROKEN UP chased inside, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch, took a short lead three wide in deep stretch and was edged on the line. YES YES YES chased outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and five wide into the stretch and got up for the show. SECRETO PRIMERO stalked three deep then outside a rival, bid outside the pacesetter on the second turn, took a short lead in midstretch, fought back between foes in deep stretch and was outkicked late for third. BOURBON SOUL chased three deep then inside on the second turn and into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. GENERAL IKE had speed four wide then inched away, set the pace off the rail then inside on the backstretch, battled inside leaving the second turn and in the stretch and weakened late. BANZE NO OESTE (BRZ) pulled a bit off the rail and was in tight into the first turn, went up three deep into the second turn and five wide into the stretch and was outfinished. CROWN THE KITTEN chased between horses, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. TRIFECTA saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late response. MOST DETERMINED squeezed some at the start, settled just off the rail then inside to the stretch and was not a threat. LOS GATOS angled in and stalked off the rail, dropped back between horses on the second turn and weakened.