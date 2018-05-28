Racing! Assault gets 10th place in all-time Triple Crown rankings

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we buckle up for another good day of racing at Santa Anita.

We assembled a blue-ribbon panel of experts to rank the 12 winners of the Triple Crown. They will appear in every newsletter leading up to the Belmont with the final two revealed on Belmont Stakes Saturday.

Assault was the seventh winner of the Triple Crown. The majority of the panel called his ranking correctly with five votes for 10 th , three votes for 11 th , two for ninth and one for 12 th . His story mirrors other Triple Crown winners with an undistinguished 2-year-old campaign followed by peaking at the right time as a 3-year-old. But perhaps the most unusual thing about him is that he was a Texas bred, no doubt disgusting the blue bloods of Kentucky.

He was actually lucky to make it to the track. He stepped on a surveyor’s stake, leaving his right hoof deformed. He had some walking difficulties at times but he knew how to gallop and run. His nickname was the “club-footed comet.”

As a 2-year-old, he broke his maiden on his fourth start and finished the year with two wins in nine starts. Trained by Max Hirsch , Assault started his 3-year-old season with wins in the Experimental Handicap and Wood Memorial but a fourth-place finish in the Kentucky Derby trials took away his favorite status for the big race. But when the first Saturday in May came, under a smart ride by Warren Mehrtens he took the lead at the top of the stretch and won by eight lengths, the largest margin to that point.

A week later in the Preakness he went to the lead early, got used up, and was almost caught by Lord Boswell. The winning margin was a neck. The Belmont was more to his form despite a poor start. Riding the rail he rallied in the stretch to win by three lengths. Panelist Rick Hammerle points out “all three Triple Crown races were more than $100,000.”

This was in the age when newsreels were the rage in movie theaters. Here’s one on Assault’s Triple Crown run. View it here.

He then came back two weeks later to win the Dwyer Stakes. After a sixth-place finish in the Arlington Classic, it was discovered he had a kidney infection. His comeback took a while with a lot of second, third and fourth place finishes. Hirsch made a switch to Eddie Arcaro as the jockey and won a couple of stakes.

As a 4-year-old, he won five of seven races. Assault was supposed to be a stallion but it was discovered he was sterile. To everyone’s surprise, later in life after leaving the track, he was said to have impregnated a few quarter-horse mares.

After his sterile diagnosis, he was sent back to the track and raced at 5, 6 and 7, although not with great success. In his career he won 18 of 42 races and earned almost $700,000. He died in 1971 at age 28.

The Times Triple Crown panel is composed of horse racing experts, journalists and racing secretaries. It members are Rick Hammerle , racing secretary at Santa Anita; Steve Haskin , racing author and columnist the BloodHorse; David Jerkens , racing secretary at Del Mar; Tim Layden , turf writer at Sports Illustrated; Tom Pedulla , lead writer for America’s Best Racing; Jay Privman , national correspondent for the Daly Racing Form; Jeff Siegel , veteran horseman and lead commentator at XBTV.com; Childs Walker , turf writer at the Baltimore Sun; Alicia Wincze Hughes , racing editor at the BloodHorse; Jon White , racing historian and morning-line maker at Santa Anita and Tim Wilkin , turf writer at the Albany Times Union.

Vote totals were 14 points for first place, 12 for second, 10 for third, and then one point less in descending order.

Bob Baffert just took over training of Marley’s Freedom and to say it was a success would be an understatement. The 4-year-old won the six-furlong Grade 3 $100,000 Desert Stormer Stakes by 7 ¼ lengths.

Marley’s Freedom easily dispatched Miss Sunset as they entered the stretch to get the win. She paid $3.80, $2.10 and $2.10. Miss Sunset was second and Yuvetsi was third.

“It felt like I had a ton of horse all the way around there,” Van Dyke said. “This was her best race by far today.”

Factorofwon was the winner of the $75,000 Black Pearl Stakes, which was 6 ½ furlongs down the hillside course on the turf. Gary Stevens was the jockey and Mark Glatt was the trainer. She paid $15.40, $6.60 and $4.80.

It’s a really good holiday Monday card with lots of races and reasonable sized fields. I suspect they are breathing a sigh of relief, getting through a five-day race week with some extra races and having only one bad field-size day. There are 10 races on Monday, starting at 12:30 p.m. Should be a good crowd with $1 sodas and beers and $2 hot dogs.

The best stakes is the Grade 1 $400,000 Shoemaker Mile, which is on the turf for horses 3 and up. It’ll go as seventh race at 3:46 p.m. Veteran campaigner Heart To Heart is the 2-1 favorite. The 7-year-old has been running nothing but graded stakes and has won of three this year. Julian Leparoux sticks around for a third day to ride him. Trained by Brian Lynch , he has won 15 of 35 races lifetime, but is winless in three starts at Santa Anita. He finished third in this race last year.

Bowies Hero, running for Phil D’Amato is the 5-2 second favorite. He mostly runs locally but has won two of three graded stakes this year including his last race, the Frank E. Kilroe Mile. Corey Nakatani gets the mount. It’s a good nine-horse field.

The second stakes is the Grade 2 $200,000 Monrovia Stakes, for fillies and mares going 6 ½ furlongs down the hill. It goes as the final race at 5:20 p.m. Belvoir Bay has won her last two races, both down the hill. She’s won four of seven races at Santa Anita. Peter Miller is the trainer and Victor Espinoza is in the saddle.

Coniah, for Bill Morey and Kent Desormeaux , is the second choice at 5-2. She has run 10 times at Santa Anita, winning once but finishing second six times. In the San Simeon, Belvoir Bay was first and Coniah was second.

Filly from Tom Proctor barn ships in to SoCal after making her third start in three different states this year. She cuts back in distance and won nicely sprinting at Fair Grounds three races back, so there is reason to believe she might love this downhill turf layout.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, May 27. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 26th day of a 42-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $54,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.71 46.75 1:10.25 1:35.38 1:48.60

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Wound Tight 120 4 3 3–1 2–hd 1–hd 1–hd 1–1½ Desormeaux 2.80 2 Clyde's Pride 120 2 1 1–1 1–1 2–4 2–3 2–1 Franco 3.00 6 Gold N Bold 125 6 4 4–½ 5–4½ 5–6 4–1½ 3–1¼ Espinoza 5.80 3 Celturian 120 3 2 2–2½ 3–2½ 3–1½ 3–½ 4–¾ Van Dyke 10.00 1 Minister's Glory 120 1 5 5–2 4–hd 4–½ 5–7 5–5¾ Bejarano 1.40 5 When Jesus Walked 120 5 6 6 6 6 6 6 Mt Garcia 35.90

4 WOUND TIGHT 7.60 4.20 3.20 2 CLYDE'S PRIDE 4.40 3.40 6 GOLD N BOLD 4.20

$1 EXACTA (4-2) $14.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-6-3) $28.63 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-6) $39.40

Winner–Wound Tight B.c.3 by Coil out of Bellsblade, by Mr. Broad Blade. Bred by Matt Nelson (CA). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Matt Nelson. Mutuel Pool $213,716 Exacta Pool $116,068 Superfecta Pool $45,551 Trifecta Pool $72,004. Scratched–none.

WOUND TIGHT pulled while wide early then was angled in and stalked inside, tugged his way up along the rail with a bid on the backstretch, dueled inside, fought back to a short lead in the stretch and inched away late under urging. CLYDE'S PRIDE sped to the early lead, set the pace inside then a bit off the rail, dueled outside the winner on the backstretch and second turn, put a head back in front into the stretch, fought back alongside that one in the final furlong but could not quite match strides late. GOLD N BOLD angled in and pulled between horses early then stalked outside a rival to the stretch and bested the others. CELTURIAN stalked the pace a bit off the rail then outside a rival, angled in on the second turn, came a bit off the fence in the stretch, drifted in from the whip late and lacked a rally. MINISTER'S GLORY broke a bit slowly, saved ground chasing the pace throughout and could not offer the necessary response. WHEN JESUS WALKED also a bit slow to begin, trailed just off the rail, angled in on the second turn and was not a threat.

SECOND RACE. 4½ Furlongs. Purse: $54,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.96 46.23 52.43

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Toothless Wonder 122 5 1 2–2 2–4 1–1 Gutierrez 1.50 3 Data Storm Kitty 119 3 2 1–1 1–½ 2–5¼ Leparoux 2.50 2 Synthesis 122 2 6 3–hd 3–2½ 3–1 Desormeaux 3.00 4 King of Speed 122 4 3 4–hd 4–3½ 4–5¾ Stevens 4.30 6 Racketeer 122 6 5 5–3 5–hd 5–¾ Arias 32.40 1 Nice Haircut 122 1 4 6 6 6 Sanchez 20.80

5 TOOTHLESS WONDER 5.00 2.80 2.20 3 DATA STORM KITTY 3.60 2.60 2 SYNTHESIS 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5) $27.00 $1 EXACTA (5-3) $10.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-2-4) $3.76 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-2) $9.50

Winner–Toothless Wonder Ch.c.2 by Street Boss out of Awesomekaylee, by Awesome Again. Bred by Ginny McKinlay, et al. LLC (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: ERJ Racing, LLC and Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $212,285 Daily Double Pool $46,379 Exacta Pool $91,750 Superfecta Pool $38,495 Trifecta Pool $62,401. Scratched–none.

TOOTHLESS WONDER stalked off the rail, bid outside the runner-up in the stretch, gained the advantage in deep stretch and proved best under a tap of the whip and good handling. DATA STORM KITTY broke in and bobbled in the second step, sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, fought back inside the winner in the final furlong, drifted in some late and continued willingly. SYNTHESIS a step slow to begin, chased between horses early then angled in for the turn, continued along the inside and held third. KING OF SPEED broke in a bit, chased between horses, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. RACKETEER four wide early, chased three deep to the stretch and weakened. NICE HAIRCUT saved ground chasing the pace throughout and weakened in the stretch.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $30,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$35,000. Time 25.04 49.79 1:13.59 1:24.99 1:36.36

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Meal Ticket 125 4 3 2–1 1–1½ 1–2½ 1–3½ 1–4½ Stevens 0.70 1 Tell Me More 123 1 2 4–½ 4–2 2–hd 2–½ 2–½ Van Dyke 2.60 3 Tiny Tina 118 3 1 1–½ 3–1 3–hd 3–2 3–3¼ Bejarano 8.00 6 Mraseel 111 6 4 3–hd 2–hd 4–2 4–3½ 4–2¼ Espinoza 4.50 5 Proudly Elegant 120 5 5 5–2 5–1½ 5–hd 5–½ 5–1¾ Pena 72.90 2 Married by Now 125 2 6 6 6 6 6 6 Frey 22.20

4 MEAL TICKET 3.40 2.20 2.10 1 TELL ME MORE 2.80 2.40 3 TINY TINA 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4) $12.00 $1 EXACTA (4-1) $3.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-3-6) $1.81 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-3) $5.55

Winner–Meal Ticket Dbb.f.4 by Malibu Moon out of Rainbow's Song, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Glen Hill Farm (FL). Trainer: Matthew Chew. Owner: Aulds, Chris, Jeong, Peter and Johnston, Keith. Mutuel Pool $276,649 Daily Double Pool $23,087 Exacta Pool $141,713 Superfecta Pool $64,661 Trifecta Pool $94,853. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (4-5-4) paid $28.20. Pick Three Pool $63,858.

MEAL TICKET pulled early and dueled outside a rival then tugged her way to the front and inched away on the backstretch, set the pace a bit off the rail and drew off in the stretch under a moderate hand ride and a long hold late. TELL ME MORE stalked inside then between foes leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and into the stretch and edged a rival for the place. TINY TINA tugged between horses then angled in and dueled inside on the first turn, saved ground stalking the winner on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch and was edged for the place. MRASEEL (IRE) three deep into the first turn, stalked outside a rival then three wide into and on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. PROUDLY ELEGANT tugged between rivals early then stalked just off the rail, found the inside leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. MARRIED BY NOW broke a bit slowly, pulled along the inside and steadied early, came a bit off the fence into the backstretch, went outside a rival on the second turn and into the stretch and also weakened.

FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $25,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.96 45.42 58.55 1:12.27

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Diamond of Value 125 4 5 6–5 4–½ 4–1 1–nk Fuentes 6.70 1 Vinaka 113 1 1 4–hd 3–2 2–2 2–2¼ Figueroa 3.80 5 Our Slick Chick 113 5 2 5–1 6–3½ 5–2½ 3–½ Espinoza 2.60 2 Baby Ice 125 2 6 1–2 1–2½ 1–hd 4–4¼ Franco 9.00 6 Royal C 120 6 7 7 7 7 5–ns Pedroza 16.70 3 Tapalita 120 3 4 2–hd 2–½ 3–½ 6–2¼ Van Dyke 1.80 7 Mongolian Rahy 120 7 3 3–1½ 5–hd 6–hd 7 Talamo 15.50

4 DIAMOND OF VALUE 15.40 5.60 3.40 1 VINAKA 5.60 3.40 5 OUR SLICK CHICK 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-4) $30.20 $1 EXACTA (4-1) $26.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-5-2) $47.85 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-1-5-2-6) $2,123.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-5) $49.15

Winner–Diamond of Value B.f.4 by Lookin At Lucky out of Princeapecia, by El Prado (IRE). Bred by Parrish Hill Farm & Ashford Stud (KY). Trainer: Alfredo Marquez. Owner: Cannon, Robert T., Goodwin, Kelley and Goodwin, Tim. Mutuel Pool $250,213 Daily Double Pool $28,944 Exacta Pool $130,217 Superfecta Pool $53,112 Super High Five Pool $70,087 Trifecta Pool $88,336. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-4-4) paid $56.30. Pick Three Pool $26,379.

DIAMOND OF VALUE chased a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch, rallied under urging then a vigorous hand ride late to get up on the line. VINAKA saved ground stalking the pace, bid along the rail in the stretch to gain the lead past the eighth pole, drifted out from the whip in deep stretch and was caught in the final stride. OUR SLICK CHICK chased outside then alongside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and edged a foe late for third. BABY ICE a step sloe to begin, had speed between rivals then inched away, set the pace just off the rail, dueled outside the runner-up in midstretch and was edged late for the show. ROYAL C hopped some in a bit of a slow start, dropped back off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn and lacked the needed rally. TAPALITA between foes early, stalked off the rail on the backstretch and turn, came out some in the stretch and weakened. MONGOLIAN RAHY close up stalking the pace outside on the backstretch and turn, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened.

FIFTH RACE. 1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 24.29 48.94 1:13.18 1:37.42 2:01.01

Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ ¾ 1 Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Lynne's Legacy 125 1 6 6 6 6 5–2½ 1–½ Bejarano 4.20 5 Tammy's Window 123 5 4–2 4–2 4–2 3–1 1–hd 2–½ Conner 5.70 4 Siberian Iris 123 4 2–1 2–1 2–1 2–½ 2–1 3–2½ Van Dyke 1.40 3 Miss Boom Boom 125 3 3–½ 3–hd 3–½ 4–2 4–hd 4–3½ Gutierrez 2.90 2 Dhafeera 123 2 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–hd 3–hd 5–ns Blanc 7.00 6 Persistence 123 6 5–2 5–3½ 5–2½ 5–1 6 6 Elliott 17.00

1 LYNNE'S LEGACY 10.40 5.60 2.60 5 TAMMY'S WINDOW 5.80 2.80 4 SIBERIAN IRIS (IRE) 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1) $62.60 $1 EXACTA (1-5) $22.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-5-4-3) $9.06 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-4) $27.70

Winner–Lynne's Legacy Dbb.m.5 by Unusual Heat out of Top of Our Game, by Steinlen (GB). Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Great Friends Stable, Gorman, Mark, Richardson, Maureen and Rothblum, Steve. Mutuel Pool $265,085 Daily Double Pool $27,964 Exacta Pool $113,543 Superfecta Pool $40,891 Trifecta Pool $73,486. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (4-4-1) paid $98.90. Pick Three Pool $61,819. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-4-4-1) 944 tickets with 4 correct paid $147.60. Pick Four Pool $182,530. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-5-4-4-1) 484 tickets with 5 correct paid $957.65. Pick Five Pool $538,606.

LYNNE'S LEGACY a bit slow into stride, dropped back inside and saved ground off the pace, went outside a rival leaving the second turn, came out in upper stretch and rallied under left handed urging to get up three deep nearing the wire. TAMMY'S WINDOW stalked outside a rival, bid three deep on the second turn and into the stretch, took the lead in midstretch, drifted inward in the final furlong and was caught between horses late. SIBERIAN IRIS (IRE) close up stalking the pace outside a rival then just off the rail, bid between horses on the second turn and into the stretch, fought back inside the runner-up and also drifted inward in the final furlong and continued willingly. MISS BOOM BOOM saved ground tracking the pace, came out for room nearing midstretch, split horses in deep stretch and lacked the needed late kick. DHAFEERA (GB) tugged her way to the early lead, set the pace along the inside under a rating hold, fought back on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. PERSISTENCE (IRE) pulled early while off the inside, angled in through the stretch the first time, saved ground chasing the pace to the lane and did not rally.

SIXTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.42 46.86 59.96

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Calimonco Action 113 9 1 6–hd 4–½ 2–1½ 1–1 Espinoza 13.90 6 Irish Cream N Kafe 113 6 8 3–1 2–½ 1–1 2–1½ Figueroa 8.20 5 Two Timing Lucy 120 5 5 8–3 6–2 5–3 3–hd Fuentes 20.00 3 Copper Cowgirl 120 3 3 2–hd 3–1 3–hd 4–5 Elliott 11.80 1 Saint Tropez 120 1 2 1–hd 1–hd 4–½ 5–½ Mn Garcia 1.40 2 Madera Jubilee 118 2 9 9 9 7–hd 6–1¼ Payeras 59.80 7 Cheyenne Dancer 125 7 7 5–½ 5–hd 6–2 7–1½ Pereira 25.80 4 Nana's Rule 120 4 6 4–hd 8–2½ 8–1 8–2¼ Ochoa 29.30 8 Baby Brown 120 8 4 7–½ 7–hd 9 9 Maldonado 1.50

9 CALIMONCO ACTION 29.80 10.40 5.80 6 IRISH CREAM N KAFE 7.80 4.40 5 TWO TIMING LUCY 8.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-9) $148.40 $1 EXACTA (9-6) $83.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-6-5-3) $471.93 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-6-5-3-1) Carryover $6,289 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-6-5) $369.10

Winner–Calimonco Action Dbb.f.3 by Calimonco out of Action Nine, by War Front. Bred by Ballena Vista Farm & Martin J. Wygod (CA). Trainer: Sal Gonzalez. Owner: Tricar Stables, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $321,743 Daily Double Pool $29,663 Exacta Pool $197,601 Superfecta Pool $119,217 Super High Five Pool $8,242 Trifecta Pool $151,300. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (4-1-9) paid $455.30. Pick Three Pool $59,225.

CALIMONCO ACTION stalked four wide on the backstretch and three deep on the turn, came four wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to collar the runner-up in deep stretch and proved best. IRISH CREAM N KAFE dueled three deep on the backstretch and turn, put a head in front into the stretch, inched away in midstretch, drifted to the inside and was caught late. TWO TIMING LUCY chased between horses then a bit off the rail, continued inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and gained the show late. COPPER COWGIRL had good early speed and dueled between horses to the stretch and was edged late for third. SAINT TROPEZ also had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. MADERA JUBILEE saved ground chasing the pace, came out past midstretch and lacked a rally. CHEYENNE DANCER bobbled in an awkward start, stalked between horses then off the rail on the turn, came three deep into the stretch and weakened. NANA'S RULE pulled and steadied in tight off heels early, stalked off the rail, angled in some on the turn and also weakened. BABY BROWN unseated the rider when fractious during the warm up, broke a bit slowly, went up five wide on the backstretch and four wide on the turn, drifted five wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

SEVENTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'Black Pearl Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 21.41 43.95 1:07.24 1:13.47

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Factorofwon 120 6 4 5–3½ 5–1 3–hd 1–½ Stevens 6.70 7 Special Purpose 122 7 1 6–2 6–½ 6–1 2–½ Bejarano 2.70 1 Navajo Dreamer 120 1 2 1–hd 1–hd 1–1½ 3–½ Elliott 17.50 5 Sappho 120 5 6 7 7 7 4–nk Franco 7.10 3 Cute Knows Cute 120 3 3 4–2 4–1½ 4–½ 5–½ Desormeaux 4.30 4 Nice Ice 120 4 5 3–hd 3–hd 5–hd 6–½ Ceballos 24.00 2 Ahimsa 122 2 7 2–2 2–2½ 2–1 7 Nakatani 1.60

6 FACTOROFWON 15.40 6.60 4.80 7 SPECIAL PURPOSE (IRE) 4.40 3.80 1 NAVAJO DREAMER (IRE) 6.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-6) $324.00 $1 EXACTA (6-7) $28.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-1-5) $96.47 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-7-1-5-3) $7,743.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-1) $115.65

Winner–Factorofwon Grr.f.3 by The Factor out of B R's Girl, by Pulpit. Bred by Golden Goose Enterprises, LLC (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC. Mutuel Pool $374,698 Daily Double Pool $44,002 Exacta Pool $180,181 Superfecta Pool $72,134 Super High Five Pool $40,160 Trifecta Pool $121,819. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (1-9-6) paid $453.10. Pick Three Pool $43,109.

FACTOROFWON chased off the rail then a bit off the fence, came out leaving the hill and three deep into the stretch, rallied under some urging outside then between horses in deep stretch to get up nearing the wire. SPECIAL PURPOSE (IRE) angled in and chased just off the inside, also came out leaving the hill and four wide into the stretch and finished well. NAVAJO DREAMER (IRE) had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away in the stretch and held on well to deep stretch then saved the show. SAPPHO (IRE) dropped back off the rail early, went outside leaving the hill and five wide into the stretch and found her best stride late. CUTE KNOWS CUTE stalked a bit off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch, was between rivals for much of the drive and was outfinished. NICE ICE close up stalking the pace outside a rival, came out into the stretch, split foes in the drive and could not summon the necessary late kick. AHIMSA had good early speed and dueled outside a rival, fought back into the stretch and weakened some in the final furlong. Rail on hill at 14 feet.

EIGHTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Desert Stormer Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.70 44.96 56.90 1:09.31

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Marley's Freedom 121 5 2 4–5 2–2 1–3 1–7¼ Van Dyke 0.90 4 Miss Sunset 123 4 1 1–hd 1–hd 2–4 2–4¾ Leparoux 1.00 3 Yuvetsi 121 3 3 3–3½ 3–1½ 3–3 3–3¼ Espinoza 16.40 2 Classy Tune 121 2 5 5 5 4–5 4–10½ Prat 9.50 1 Cuyathy 121 1 4 2–1 4–1 5 5 Maldonado 35.20

5 MARLEY'S FREEDOM 3.80 2.10 2.10 4 MISS SUNSET 2.10 2.10 3 YUVETSI 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5) $37.60 $1 EXACTA (5-4) $3.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-3) $3.85

Winner–Marley's Freedom B.f.4 by Blame out of Relaxing Green, by Formal Gold. Bred by Jack Swain III (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Cicero Farms, LLC. Mutuel Pool $351,398 Daily Double Pool $54,187 Exacta Pool $125,712 Trifecta Pool $118,222. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (9-6-5) paid $257.90. Pick Three Pool $45,905.

MARLEY'S FREEDOM chased off the rail, ranged up three deep on the turn then bid alongside the runner-up, took the lead into the stretch, drifted in and drew off in the drive under some left handed urging and steady handling late. MISS SUNSET dueled three deep then outside a rival leaving the backstretch, inched clear and angled in on the turn, battled inside the winner leaving the turn and into the stretch and was clearly second best. YUVETSI dueled between horses then fell back some a half mile out, split rivals on the turn, continued just off the inside into the stretch and bested the others. CLASSY TUNE stumbled badly at the break to drop back, settled off the rail, angled in for the turn, came out around a rival into the stretch and lacked a rally. CUYATHY sent inside early, dueled along the rail, stalked on the turn and weakened in the drive.

NINTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $54,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.75 44.21 1:07.40 1:13.50

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Jimmy Chila 120 3 3 4–1½ 3–½ 3–2½ 1–½ Gutierrez 2.10 8 Paddock Pick 120 7 2 2–2 2–2 1–1½ 2–1½ Pereira 2.30 5 Data Central 120 4 1 3–hd 4–3½ 4–1½ 3–½ Desormeaux 3.50 3 Breakers Isle 120 2 5 7–5 6–1 5–hd 4–1 Van Dyke 16.30 6 I Am the Danger 125 5 7 1–hd 1–hd 2–hd 5–½ Franco 6.70 1 Stonegate 120 1 8 8 8 6–½ 6–¾ Espinoza 11.00 7 King Caymus 125 6 4 5–hd 5–hd 7–4 7–10 Talamo 26.80 9 Brighton Boy 120 8 6 6–½ 7–2½ 8 8 Pena 24.10

4 JIMMY CHILA 6.20 3.20 2.20 8 PADDOCK PICK 3.40 2.40 5 DATA CENTRAL 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4) $13.40 $1 EXACTA (4-8) $7.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-8-5-3) $12.20 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-8-5-3-6) $300.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-8-5) $13.00

Winner–Jimmy Chila B.c.3 by Jimmy Creed out of Mesabu, by Fred Astaire. Bred by Highclere Inc. & Springtown Show Stable (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $454,566 Daily Double Pool $153,529 Exacta Pool $258,686 Superfecta Pool $144,892 Super High Five Pool $52,119 Trifecta Pool $199,347. Scratched–Hollywood Square. $1 Pick Three (6-5-4) paid $50.90. Pick Three Pool $230,428. 50-Cent Pick Four (9-6-5-2/4) 1652 tickets with 4 correct paid $382.65. Pick Four Pool $828,175. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-9-6-5-2/4) 182 tickets with 5 correct paid $2,146.70. Pick Five Pool $510,857. $2 Pick Six (4-1-9-6-5-2/4) 47 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $525.60. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (4-1-9-6-5-2/4) 1 ticket with 6 correct paid $217,702.80. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $213,702.

JIMMY CHILA stalked inside, came out in upper stretch, rallied under left handed urging to collar the runner-up nearing the wire. PADDOCK PICK had good early speed and dueled outside a rival, took the lead into the stretch, inched away in midstretch, drifted in late and could not quite hold off the winner. DATA CENTRAL stalked outside a rival, came out on the dirt crossing, took an awkward step leaving that crossing three deep into the stretch and got up late for third. BREAKERS ISLE chased inside, came out some into the stretch, split horses in deep stretch and was edged for the show. I AM THE DANGER had speed between horses, dueled a bit off the rail then inside leaving the hill, fought back into the stretch and weakened late. STONEGATE broke a bit slowly, settled inside, came out leaving the hill and three wide into the stretch and could not quite summon the necessary response. KING CAYMUS chased between horses then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. BRIGHTON BOY chased four wide then three deep, angled to the inside leaving the hill and weakened. Rail on hill at 14 feet.