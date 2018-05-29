Racing! Gallant Fox nails down the No. 9 position in Triple Crown poll

We assembled a blue-ribbon panel of experts to rank the 12 winners of the Triple Crown. They will appear in every newsletter leading up to the Belmont with the final two revealed on Belmont Stakes Saturday.

Gallant Fox was the second Triple Crown winner, even though it wasn’t formally named it at that time. He also is the only Triple Crown winner to sire another U.S. Triple Crown winner, Omaha, five years later. The panel had him all over the place, but clearly in the second division of horses. Three had him 10 th , three had him ninth, three in eighth and two had him as high as seventh.

He also had the only trainer, possibly until now, to ever win the Triple Crow with two different horses. (Sunny) Jim Fitzsimmons also trained Gallant Fox’s son, Omaha. Gallant Fox’s career wasn’t too long but he did pack 17 races in, 11 of which he won.

As a 2-year-old, he didn’t win until his third start, the Flash Stakes over 5 ½ furlongs at Saratoga. He ran four more races that year, picking up his second win in the Junior Championship Stakes at Aqueduct. He then went on to win his next six races and nine of his last 10.

What makes his Triple Crown win different is he won the Preakness Stakes first. He is the only Triple Crown winner to accomplish that feat with that order of races. Jockey Earl Sande took the lead mid-stretch and won by ¾-length. In the Kentucky Derby, two weeks later, Sande won this race for the third time, riding Gallant Fox to a two-length win. It was a wet Churchill Downs track, but not nearly as wet as three weeks later for the Belmont Stakes.

There were only four starters in the New York race, which he won with little trouble. If you want to watch another newsreel, here’s one on Gallant Fox’s Triple Crown run. View it here.

The only race he lost in his remaining six was the Travers Stakes. Tim Wilkin , who covers Saratoga racing for a living, gives you the hard fact. “Gallant Fox was beat in one of horse racing’s biggest upset when 100-1 shot Jim Dandy beat him in the Travers at Saratoga,” Wilkin said.

The Times Triple Crown panel is composed of horse racing experts, journalists and racing secretaries. It members are Rick Hammerle , racing secretary at Santa Anita; Steve Haskin , racing author and columnist the BloodHorse; David Jerkens , racing secretary at Del Mar; Tim Layden , turf writer at Sports Illustrated; Tom Pedulla , lead writer for America’s Best Racing; Jay Privman , national correspondent for the Daly Racing Form; Jeff Siegel , veteran horseman and lead commentator at XBTV.com; Childs Walker , turf writer at the Baltimore Sun; Alicia Wincze Hughes , racing editor at the BloodHorse; Jon White , racing historian and morning-line maker at Santa Anita and Tim Wilkin , turf writer at the Albany Times Union.

Off more than half-a-year, Hunt came firing in the stretch and passed favorite Heart To Heart to win the Grade 1 $400,000 Shoemaker Mile on the turf by a neck. It was Hunt’s first Grade 1 win, a key ingredient when it comes time for breeding.

Om ran a front-running race and showed a lot of heart down the stretch as Heart to Heart took the lead and was eventually passed by Hunt. Next Shared also passed Om at the wire to finish third. Hunt paid $21.60, $8.40 and $5.00.

“The time off did the horse a world of good,” said winning trainer Phil D’Amato . “We really kind of geared his campaign to focus toward Del Mar where he won three graded stakes last year, so these races were kind of preps leading up to the Del Mar meet.

“He has been training really well, pretty much like he was at Del Mar last summer just before he won two graded stakes,” Prat said. “He was fresh and got the job done.”

In the second graded stakes, Belvoir Bay won the Grade 2 $200,000 Monrovia Stakes over 6 ½ furlongs on the downhill turf course. Belvoir Bay squeezed between horses to take the lead and then it was all her race winning by 1 ½ lengths.

“She kind of weaseled his way between the five (Algorhythmic) and the 10 (Mongolian Shopper) and he got a little bit of room,” winning trainer Peter Miller said. “It’s a good thing she’s small. Her 980 pounds came in handy.”

Now, the newsletter is aligned with the Southern California racing schedule which comes back on Friday, but Golden Gate will have an all-turf special card on Thursday. The day was set up because of the good season the track is having and the fact that when Golden Gate ends its meeting there will be no turf racing in Northern California for a while.

It’s a seven-race card starting at 12:45 p.m.. During the first four races, the rail will be set at 20 feet and the remainder of the card at zero. Smart move. Give Golden Gate Fields credit for adding this day.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Monday, May 28. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 27th day of a 42-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $29,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 23.11 47.84 1:12.74 1:24.98 1:37.19

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Super Patriot 120 8 3 5–1½ 3–hd 1–½ 1–3½ 1–5¾ Van Dyke 1.30 4 Full Court 120 4 7 7–1 6–2 5–2 2–1½ 2–1½ Ceballos 21.30 2 South Boot Shirley 120 2 1 3–1½ 4–1 4–hd 3–hd 3–1¼ Franco 1.40 1 Dianka 111 1 9 8–7 7–1 6–4 6–5 4–3¼ Espinoza 12.70 7 Irish Lassie 120 7 5 2–½ 2–1½ 2–hd 4–hd 5–nk Pereira 10.50 9 Silken Road 123 9 8 9 9 8–1½ 7–1 6–nk Fuentes 138.60 6 Bad and Bougie 120 6 6 1–1 1–½ 3–1 5–1 7–2½ Talamo 8.70 5 I Adore You 120 5 4 6–1 8–3 9 8–hd 8–nk Pena 118.40 3 Sweet Sophie Grace 111 3 2 4–hd 5–hd 7–1 9 9 Figueroa 38.50

8 SUPER PATRIOT 4.60 3.20 2.20 4 FULL COURT 11.60 6.20 2 SOUTH BOOT SHIRLEY 2.40

$1 EXACTA (8-4) $31.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-4-2-1) $32.72 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-4-2-1-7) $726.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-4-2) $48.95

Winner–Super Patriot Ch.f.3 by Unusual Heat out of Patriot C H, by Redattore (BRZ). Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Bolton, George, Davenport, Jeff, Leidel, Peter, Lipman, Barry, Mathiesen, Mark, Molasky, Andrew, and. Mutuel Pool $272,729 Exacta Pool $182,758 Superfecta Pool $90,762 Super High Five Pool $7,617 Trifecta Pool $136,819. Scratched–none.

SUPER PATRIOT angled in and stalked outside a rival, bid three deep on the second turn to take the lead, inched away into the stretch, drifted in and drew clear under some urging and good handling. FULL COURT bobbled at the break, drifted out into the first turn then angled in and chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and gained the place. SOUTH BOOT SHIRLEY saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and bested the others. DIANKA broke slowly, settled inside then outside a rival on the backstretch and off the rail on the second turn, angled to the inside entering the stretch, came out past midstretch and lacked the needed rally. IRISH LASSIE three deep into the first turn, stalked outside a rival then bid alongside the pacesetter on the backstretch and between foes on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. SILKEN ROAD bobbled at the start, angled in and settled off the pace inside, went outside a rival on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. BAD AND BOUGIE had speed between horses then angled in, set the pace inside, dueled on the backstretch and second turn and weakened in the drive. I ADORE YOU angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside into the stretch and did not rally. SWEET SOPHIE GRACE saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back on the second turn, came out into the stretch and weakened.

SECOND RACE. 4½ Furlongs. Purse: $54,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.26 46.29 52.84

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Time for Kisses 121 8 6 4–hd 3–5 1–2¼ Talamo 1.90 4 Lippy 121 4 5 3–1 2–hd 2–1¾ Gutierrez 1.60 2 Naughty Tiger 121 2 3 1–½ 1–½ 3–2¾ Fuentes 31.90 7 Naturalborn Singer 114 7 8 6–hd 6–½ 4–3¼ Figueroa 16.70 3 Sunny Holly 121 3 4 5–6 4–hd 5–ns Ceballos 3.90 1 Time for Suzzie 121 1 2 7–7 7–15 6–7 Quinonez 18.60 5 Imminent 121 5 1 2–1 5–1 7–5¾ Pedroza 11.10 6 At the Margin 121 6 7 8 8 8 Pereira 25.80

8 TIME FOR KISSES 5.80 2.60 2.20 4 LIPPY 3.00 2.60 2 NAUGHTY TIGER 7.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-8) $14.20 $1 EXACTA (8-4) $9.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-4-2-7) $55.26 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-4-2-7-3) $865.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-4-2) $51.05

Winner–Time for Kisses Dbb.f.2 by Time to Get Even out of River Kiss, by Awesome Gambler. Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Gary Sherlock. Owner: London, Tom, Lovingier, Terry C. and Zondlo, Eugene. Mutuel Pool $221,393 Daily Double Pool $63,909 Exacta Pool $124,424 Superfecta Pool $55,188 Super High Five Pool $3,400 Trifecta Pool $84,859. Scratched–none.

TIME FOR KISSES stalked outside then four wide on the turn and into the stretch, bid three deep in midstretch to gain the lead approaching the sixteenth pole and won clear under some urging and long hold late. LIPPY had speed between foes then stalked three deep on the turn and into the stretch, bid between rivals in midstretch and was second best. NAUGHTY TIGER dueled inside, inched away into the stretch, fought back along the rail in midstretch and held third. NATURALBORN SINGER dropped back off the rail early, angled in outside a rival on the turn and into the stretch and bested the others. SUNNY HOLLY had speed between foes then stalked a bit off the rail, was in a bit tight along the inside into the stretch and weakened. TIME FOR SUZZIE saved ground chasing the pace to the stretch and did not rally. IMMINENT dueled between horses then outside a rival, fell back a bit off the rail into the stretch weakened. AT THE MARGIN dropped back off the rail into and on the turn and was outrun.

THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 21.91 44.97 57.29 1:10.54

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Stringent 118 3 3 2–hd 1–hd 1–1½ 1–2¼ Espinoza 1.10 1 Twirling Tiger 125 1 6 4–hd 4–2 3–1½ 2–1¾ Pedroza 2.60 2 Chrisiscookin 118 2 1 1–hd 2–2½ 2–4 3–5¼ Figueroa 2.80 6 We Go Now 125 6 2 3–1 3–2 4–1½ 4–nk Maldonado 21.40 4 My Farmer 125 4 4 6 5–hd 5–2 5–4¼ Pereira 12.90 5 Towards the Light 125 5 5 5–1 6 6 6 Sanchez 14.60

3 STRINGENT 4.20 2.60 2.20 1 TWIRLING TIGER 3.00 2.20 2 CHRISISCOOKIN 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-3) $19.20 $1 EXACTA (3-1) $4.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-2-6) $2.43 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-2) $4.10

Winner–Stringent B.g.6 by Lemon Drop Kid out of Saltendipity, by Salt Lake. Bred by Larry Mabee (KY). Trainer: David E. Hofmans. Owner: Brown, Scott and Hofmans, Dave. Mutuel Pool $226,092 Daily Double Pool $21,165 Exacta Pool $112,588 Superfecta Pool $53,821 Trifecta Pool $85,909. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (8-8-3) paid $19.80. Pick Three Pool $68,194.

STRINGENT dueled between horses then outside a rival leaving the turn, inched away under urging in the stretch and won clear. TWIRLING TIGER saved ground stalking the pace, came out in midstretch and gained the place. CHRISISCOOKIN had good early speed and dueled a bit off the rail then inside into and on the turn and into the stretch and bested the others. WE GO NOW four wide early, dueled three deep then stalked off the rail leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and weakened. MY FARMER chased between horses then fell back just off the rail a half mile out, went outside a rival leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and also weakened. TOWARDS THE LIGHT stalked three deep then outside a rival leaving the backstretch and into the turn, angled to the inside leaving the turn and into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

FOURTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $35,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.56 45.42 1:08.44 1:14.56

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Flammetta 121 6 6 7 7 5–1 1–nk Prat 0.80 7 An Eddie Surprise 123 7 2 5–1 3–hd 4–hd 2–¾ Gutierrez 2.10 3 Tapitha Bonita 123 3 1 1–hd 1–1 2–hd 3–ns Ceballos 42.40 5 Wishful 121 5 4 2–1½ 2–1 1–½ 4–¾ Quinonez 14.70 2 Quinnie 121 2 3 3–hd 5–1 6–½ 5–nk Bejarano 14.00 1 Sekhmet's Revenge 121 1 7 6–½ 4–1 3–1 6–nk Elliott 5.60 4 Lucky Lula 121 4 5 4–hd 6–hd 7 7 Franco 40.80

6 FLAMMETTA 3.60 2.40 2.40 7 AN EDDIE SURPRISE 2.60 2.40 3 TAPITHA BONITA 5.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6) $7.80 $1 EXACTA (6-7) $3.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-3-5) $30.22 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-7-3-5-2) $873.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-3) $31.00

Winner–Flammetta B.f.3 by Wildcat Heir out of Pyramyst, by Pyramid Peak. Bred by McCauley Farms, LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Ron McCauley. Mutuel Pool $329,285 Daily Double Pool $28,417 Exacta Pool $181,230 Superfecta Pool $82,042 Super High Five Pool $10,301 Trifecta Pool $128,092. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (8-3-6) paid $19.00. Pick Three Pool $26,973.

FLAMMETTA bobbled sharply at the start, settled off the rail, continued outside leaving the turn and five wide into the stretch and rallied under urging and vigorous handling to get up nearing the wire. AN EDDIE SURPRISE stalked three deep then four wide, continued outside a rival leaving the hill and four wide into the stretch, bid four wide in the drive and continued gamely between foes late. TAPITHA BONITA dueled just off the rail then inched away down the hill, fought back between foes through the final furlong and held third. WISHFUL dueled outside a rival then stalked off the rail, re-bid three wide into the stretch, also fought back between foes through the drive and was edged for the show. QUINNIE stalked a bit off the rail then between foes down the hill and into the stretch and was outfinished. SEKHMET'S REVENGE broke a bit slowly, saved ground stalking the pace, bid inside in the drive and also was outkicked late. LUCKY LULA stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, angled to the inside leaving the hill, came out some in the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. Rail on hill at zero.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 23.60 47.78 1:13.06 1:26.14 1:39.87

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Jill Madden 123 3 2 1–1 1–1 1–1 1–2 1–2½ Pedroza 3.50 5 Bonneville Flats 111 4 5 2–1 2–hd 2–½ 2–3 2–1¼ Espinoza 4.00 6 Veronica Bay 116 5 4 4–hd 4–hd 5–6 3–hd 3–1¾ Payeras 26.30 1 Quiet No More 125 1 1 5–½ 5–1 4–hd 4–hd 4–3¼ Frey 1.90 7 Paschalitsa 123 6 6 3–1 3–1 3–1½ 5–12 5–20 Talamo 5.40 2 Briartic Gal 125 2 3 6 6 6 6 6 Franco 3.20

3 JILL MADDEN 9.00 4.40 3.20 5 BONNEVILLE FLATS 5.20 4.20 6 VERONICA BAY 6.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-3) $18.00 $1 EXACTA (3-5) $19.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-6-1) $93.92 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-6) $117.25

Winner–Jill Madden Ch.f.4 by Grazen out of Striking Point, by Thunder Gulch. Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Matthew Chew. Owner: Julieann Cunningham. Mutuel Pool $214,522 Daily Double Pool $27,583 Exacta Pool $107,696 Superfecta Pool $47,756 Trifecta Pool $76,808. Claimed–Jill Madden by Twilight Racing LLC and Carrasco, Jessica. Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Claimed–Quiet No More by Lester Hunsucker. Trainer: Victor Trujillo. Scratched–Ipray. $1 Pick Three (3-6-3) paid $17.80. Pick Three Pool $45,710. 50-Cent Pick Four (8-3-6-3) 3416 tickets with 4 correct paid $42.70. Pick Four Pool $191,296. 50-Cent Pick Five (8-8-3-6-3) 5764 tickets with 5 correct paid $101.75. Pick Five Pool $682,182.

JILL MADDEN sped to the early lead and angled in, set the pace inside, responded to a pair of bids five eighths out, inched away again, kicked clear in the stretch and held gamely under urging. BONNEVILLE FLATS stalked off the rail, bid between foes five eighths out, tracked the winner off the inside leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and through the stretch and held second. VERONICA BAY chased three deep then outside a foe, came four wide into the stretch and gained the show. QUIET NO MORE stalked inside then just off the rail on the backstretch and second turn, drifted in some in the stretch and did not rally. PASCHALITSA close up stalking the pace outside, bid three deep early on the backstretch then tracked the winner outside the runner-up, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. BRIARTIC GAL pulled between horses on the first turn, chased off the rail on the backstretch, dropped back and angled in some on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the stretch.

SIXTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $58,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 21.89 44.60 1:09.15 1:15.84

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Stone Hands 123 1 6 6–1½ 3–hd 1–hd 1–2¼ Gutierrez 2.10 3 El Huerfano 125 3 4 3–½ 2–1 2–hd 2–nk Prat 6.90 2 St. Joe Bay 125 2 5 1–hd 1–hd 3–1½ 3–1¾ Desormeaux 2.70 7 Giant Influence 123 7 1 7 6–2½ 5–2 4–1¼ Maldonado 6.20 5 Desert Law 125 5 3 4–1 5–½ 4–2 5–1½ Elliott 3.60 6 Quality Line 123 6 2 5–hd 7 6–2½ 6–6¼ Talamo 12.40 4 Monydontspenitself 125 4 7 2–hd 4–1 7 7 Franco 20.90

1 STONE HANDS 6.20 3.80 2.60 3 EL HUERFANO 7.20 4.00 2 ST. JOE BAY 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1) $40.60 $1 EXACTA (1-3) $21.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-2-7) $24.15 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-3-2-7-5) $277.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-2) $26.10

Winner–Stone Hands Dbb.c.4 by Tapizar out of Honeycomb Gus, by Is It True. Bred by John Passerello & Bev Passerello (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $309,661 Daily Double Pool $24,391 Exacta Pool $148,870 Superfecta Pool $59,183 Super High Five Pool $5,083 Trifecta Pool $98,523. Claimed–St. Joe Bay by Hronis Racing LLC. Trainer: John Sadler. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (6-3-1) paid $30.90. Pick Three Pool $55,916.

STONE HANDS close up stalking the pace a bit off the rail then inside into the turn, came out some on the turn, bid three deep into the stretch, gained the lead three wide in midstretch and inched clear late under left handed urging. EL HUERFANO dueled between horses then outside a rival on the turn, fought back between foes into the stretch and until deep stretch and held second. ST. JOE BAY had good early speed and dueled inside, battled along the rail on the turn and until deep stretch and was edged for the place. GIANT INFLUENCE chased off the rail then outside, continued four wide into and on the turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. DESERT LAW pressed the pace four wide between foes then stalked three deep on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened while drifting in some. QUALITY LINE prompted the early pace five wide then stalked outside or off the rail, angled in into the turn and on the turn, continued inside into the stretch and also weakened. MONYDONTSPENITSELF dueled three deep between horses, stalked on the turn, fell back leaving the turn, angled in outside a rival into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $400,000. 'Shoemaker Mile Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.22 46.66 1:10.20 1:22.04 1:34.07

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Hunt 123 4 4 5–hd 5–½ 4–1 2–hd 1–nk Prat 9.80 6 Heart to Heart 125 5 2 2–1 2–1 2–2½ 1–hd 2–nk Leparoux 1.50 8 Next Shares 121 7 7 8 8 8 6–hd 3–1 Bejarano 8.60 1 Om 121 1 1 1–4 1–2½ 1–½ 3–2½ 4–hd Talamo 8.10 2 Bowies Hero 125 2 3 4–1 4–2 5–1½ 5–½ 5–½ Nakatani 2.10 4 Colonist 121 3 5 7–3 7–2½ 7–1 7–1½ 6–½ Van Dyke 17.00 9 Blackjackcat 121 8 6 3–½ 3–1½ 3–hd 4–1 7–¾ Desormeaux 10.10 7 Arms Runner 121 6 8 6–1 6–2½ 6–½ 8 8 Franco 38.50

5 HUNT (IRE) 21.60 8.40 5.00 6 HEART TO HEART 3.40 3.20 8 NEXT SHARES 5.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5) $73.40 $1 EXACTA (5-6) $39.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-8-1) $105.96 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-6-8-1-2) $2,104.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-8) $127.85

Winner–Hunt (IRE) Grr.g.6 by Dark Angel (IRE) out of Mansiya (GB), by Vettori (IRE). Bred by Michael O'Callaghan (IRE). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Michael House. Mutuel Pool $608,308 Daily Double Pool $48,965 Exacta Pool $304,961 Superfecta Pool $126,105 Super High Five Pool $13,795 Trifecta Pool $206,794. Scratched–Pavel. $1 Pick Three (3-1-5) paid $189.10. Pick Three Pool $62,664.

HUNT (IRE) angled in and chased inside, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch, bid three deep in midstretch and gamely prevailed late under urging. HEART TO HEART also angled in and stalked inside then a bit off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter on the second turn, took the advantage into the stretch, fought back between horses in the final furlong and was edged late. NEXT SHARES unhurried and crossed to the inside early, settled off the pace inside, came out into the second turn and four wide into the stretch and closed willingly. OM sped to the early lead, opened a clear advantage and set the pace inside, fought back on the second turn and in the stretch and was outfinished late. BOWIES HERO chased inside then outside a rival leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch, split rivals in deep stretch and finished with interest. COLONIST saved ground chasing the pace throughout and could not quite summon the needed late kick. BLACKJACKCAT angled in and stalked the pace outside a rival, came out some in the stretch and also could not offer the necessary late response. ARMS RUNNER broke slowly, chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally.

EIGHTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 21.96 45.27 57.51 1:04.15

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Love a Honeybadger 125 7 1 1–1½ 1–2 1–2½ 1–1 Pereira 5.40 2 Wonderful Lie 125 2 3 5–hd 5–1 3–3 2–¾ Elliott 5.10 4 Wandering Patrol 118 4 5 2–hd 2–½ 2–1 3–3¾ Gutierrez 0.90 3 Donut Girl 118 3 7 6–4½ 6–5 4–hd 4–3¾ Franco 7.20 1 Red Stich 116 1 2 7 7 7 5–1¼ Espinoza 22.00 6 Mixed Emotions 118 6 4 4–hd 4–½ 5–1½ 6–3½ Espinoza 10.10 5 Batiquitos 123 5 6 3–1 3–1 6–2½ 7 Pedroza 10.10

7 LOVE A HONEYBADGER 12.80 6.00 3.40 2 WONDERFUL LIE 5.60 3.40 4 WANDERING PATROL 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-7) $154.80 $1 EXACTA (7-2) $27.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-4-3) $51.35 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-2-4-3-1) $1,415.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-4) $39.65

Winner–Love a Honeybadger Dbb.f.4 by Bushwacker out of Angela's Love, by Not For Love. Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: E-Racing.Com, Chu, Min Chin, Faurot, Rod and Lyons, Janet. Mutuel Pool $323,527 Daily Double Pool $42,222 Exacta Pool $142,698 Superfecta Pool $64,718 Super High Five Pool $7,417 Trifecta Pool $103,495. Claimed–Wonderful Lie by Huntertown Farm LLC and Scott, William M. Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (1-5-7) paid $210.50. Pick Three Pool $62,858.

LOVE A HONEYBADGER had speed three deep then inched away, angled in and set the pace a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, kicked clear and held under urging. WONDERFUL LIE saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and finished well. WANDERING PATROL had speed between horses then stalked a bit off the rail, continued inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and was outfinished for the place. DONUT GIRL a step slow to begin, chased between horses then a bit off the rail, angled to the inside into the stretch and lacked a rally. RED STICH settled off the pace inside, came out into the stretch and did not rally. MIXED EMOTIONS chased four wide then three deep leaving the backstretch and on the turn, came four wide into the stretch, drifted in some and weakened. BATIQUITOS a bit slow to begin, moved up between horses then stalked outside or alongside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and also weakened.

NINTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.09 45.52 1:11.84 1:19.08

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Pulpitinthesky 123 1 6 2–1 2–1 1–hd 1–½ Pereira 5.00 4 Bragging Rights 116 3 3 1–hd 1–hd 2–1½ 2–1 Figueroa 2.30 6 Gray Diva 123 5 2 4–hd 4–2 3–hd 3–½ Franco 7.90 9 Purdue 123 8 5 5–1 3–1½ 4–7 4–½ Elliott 4.70 10 Heloise 116 9 9 7–hd 7–1½ 5–2½ 5–4½ Espinoza 7.80 11 Power Booked 123 10 8 8–½ 8–½ 7–½ 6–2¾ Prat 5.30 5 Smart Rachel 123 4 7 3–1 5–4½ 6–1½ 7–1½ Pena 7.20 8 Daisy's Stormcat 123 7 4 9–7 9–8 8–2½ 8–4¼ Vergara, Jr. 77.70 2 She's R Cause 123 2 10 10 10 10 9–2½ Sanchez 73.50 7 Apaixonada 123 6 1 6–3 6–1½ 9–4½ 10 Mt Garcia 91.40

1 PULPITINTHESKY 12.00 5.20 3.40 4 BRAGGING RIGHTS 3.60 2.60 6 GRAY DIVA 5.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-1) $77.60 $1 EXACTA (1-4) $14.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-6-9) $51.26 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-4-6-9-10) $1,589.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-6) $50.05

Winner–Pulpitinthesky B.f.3 by Lucky Pulpit out of Yerevan Sky, by Menifee. Bred by Bud Petrosian (CA). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Norman Tavares. Mutuel Pool $361,441 Daily Double Pool $40,058 Exacta Pool $210,907 Superfecta Pool $142,399 Super High Five Pool $8,335 Trifecta Pool $161,362. Scratched–Stylist. $1 Pick Three (5-7-1) paid $413.30. Pick Three Pool $46,065.

PULPITINTHESKY went up inside to duel for the lead, fought to a short advantage in the stretch, came a bit off the rail in deep stretch and gamely prevailed under urging. BRAGGING RIGHTS had speed between to duel for the early lead, battled outside the winner throughout and was outgamed late. GRAY DIVA chased off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch, angled back to the inside in midstretch and held third. PURDUE had speed five wide then stalked three deep, continued off the rail on the turn and three wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. HELOISE chased between horses then inside on the turn and into the stretch, came a bit off the rail in midstretch and put in a late bid at a minor award. POWER BOOKED wide early, chased outside then angled in alongside a rival for the turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. SMART RACHEL had speed between foes then stalked between rivals, dropped back a bit off the rail on the turn, drifted to the inside past midstretch and weakened. DAISY'S STORMCAT settled off the rail then angled in, saved ground off the pace to the stretch and lacked a response in the drive. SHE'S R CAUSE broke a bit awkwardly and steadied early, dropped well back just off the rail and was outrun, then was unsaddled at the end of the stretch when tying up and vanned off. APAIXONADA had brief speed between horses then chased outside or off the rail, dropped back on the turn and gave way.

TENTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Monrovia Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.76 44.15 1:06.74 1:12.80

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Belvoir Bay 123 3 1 3–1 3–1 1–1 1–1½ Espinoza 1.80 6 Ancient Secret 121 6 2 4–hd 5–hd 6–1 2–1½ Prat 2.70 9 Compelled 121 8 3 6–3 4–hd 4–hd 3–nk Van Dyke 7.10 1 Coniah 121 1 6 8–1 7–½ 5–hd 4–nk Desormeaux 4.00 4 Blame It On Alphie 121 4 8 7–1½ 8–1 7–1 5–nk Smith 8.30 10 Mongolian Shopper 121 9 5 2–½ 2–hd 2–hd 6–ns Elliott 37.50 5 Algorhythmic 121 5 4 1–1 1–1 3–1½ 7–1¼ Talamo 14.10 8 Causeway Carolyn 121 7 7 5–hd 6–1½ 8–1½ 8–nk Espinoza 59.00 2 Miss Sugars 121 2 9 9 9 9 9 Bejarano 35.10

3 BELVOIR BAY (GB) 5.60 3.00 2.40 6 ANCIENT SECRET 3.80 3.00 9 COMPELLED 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3) $42.40 $1 EXACTA (3-6) $8.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-9-1) $12.47 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-6-9-1-4) $200.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-9) $23.15

Winner–Belvoir Bay (GB) B.m.5 by Equiano (FR) out of Path of Peace (GB), by Rock of Gibraltar (IRE). Bred by Mrs R. D. Peacock (GB). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Team Valor International and Barber, Gary. Mutuel Pool $573,057 Daily Double Pool $192,450 Exacta Pool $279,512 Superfecta Pool $150,321 Super High Five Pool $42,142 Trifecta Pool $206,086. Scratched–Classy Tune. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (3-1-5-7-1-3/7) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $20,811. $1 Pick Three (7-1-3) paid $141.60. Pick Three Pool $207,159. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-7-1-3/7) 715 tickets with 4 correct paid $869.80. Pick Four Pool $815,218. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-5-7-1-3/7) 139 tickets with 5 correct paid $3,441.05. Pick Five Pool $626,712. $2 Pick Six (3-1-5-7-1-3/7) 85 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $244.80. $2 Pick Six (3-1-5-7-1-3/7) 2 tickets with 6 correct paid $48,558.00. Pick Six Pool $181,785.

BELVOIR BAY (GB) saved ground stalking the pace, bid between horses to gain the lead nearing midstretch, inched away at the furlong marker and proved best under some left handed urging. ANCIENT SECRET stalked between horses then a bit off the rail leaving the hill and into the stretch, split horses in midstretch and gained the place. COMPELLED was in a good position stalking the pace four wide to the stretch and outfinished rivals for third. CONIAH settled off the pace inside, cut the corner into the stretch, awaited room off heels in midstretch then split rivals late. BLAME IT ON ALPHIE settled off the rail then outside a rival leaving the hill, came four wide into the stretch and found her best stride late outside foes. MONGOLIAN SHOPPER had speed outside then stalked alongside a rival, bid three deep in the stretch and was outfinished. ALGORHYTHMIC sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside, fought back in upper stretch and weakened some late. CAUSEWAY CAROLYN stalked between horses down the hill, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. MISS SUGARS (GB) bobbled in a bit of a slow start, settled just off the rail, swung four wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. Rail on hill at zero.