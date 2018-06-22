Racing! Still no clarity on Golden Gate

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter, as we review the CHRB meeting.
The California Horse Racing Board basically kicked the can down the road in an anticipated showdown with the Stronach Group. At its meeting on Thursday, the CHRB provisionally approved the race application of Golden Gate from Aug. 22 to Oct. 2 but only if Stronach would do what it said it didn’t want to do.
The board gave Golden Gate until July 2 to provide all the necessary paperwork to prove it has all the necessary agreements, including an agreement with the Thoroughbred Owners of California and each individual simulcast site in Northern California.
On the surface, this is a dispute over the brick-and-mortar OTBs in Northern California that Stronach wants to separate itself from. Opponents of Stronach say it is pushing to send more people to the ADWs, one of which is Xpressbet, owned by Stronach.
Stronach racing boss Tim Ritvo says he is willing to shutter Golden Gate if he has to rejoin NOTWINC, the Northern California brick-and-mortar simulcasting umbrella organization. Some, including me, have speculated that this could be a negotiating ploy to get more racing dates for Golden Gate, which wants year-around racing. This would disadvantage the fair circuit.
So, basically nothing was decided on this issue on Thursday. Instead, the time frame for a solution was reduced, as everyone waits to see who blinks first.
Everyone likes winners and losers, so I’ll take a stab. Listening on the web (don’t you think the CHRB could add a camera for a webcast? Have you ever heard of Facetime or Facebook Live?), I thought the fairs and Stronach opponents won the verbal volleys. Part of that is because opponents had more speakers at the meeting. I thought Eric Sindler of the Stronach Group got crushed when he had no answer as to how Golden Gate could replace purse money gained from the simulcast centers. It was estimated to be more than half of the purses.
“We’re working on it,” was his answer. That didn’t play well.
But I think Stronach won the day when CHRB Chairman Chuck Winner moved up the date of the next meeting to July 12 at Los Alamitos and said the board would also discuss race date applications that day. Is that a sign that the CHRB is willing to deal and possibly give more dates to Golden Gate? Well, if Ritvo were playing it for leverage, then he would get some. But, as is often the case with orphan quotes, we don’t know if Winner was sending a message.
If I were to take a guess, I would say Golden Gate is going to run. The courts will decide under what conditions. If the court rules in favor of Stronach’s interpretation of the Legislature’s rules, then Stronach wins. If the court rules that they have to follow the CHRB’s interpretation of the Legislature’s rules, then Stronach will sign and race.
But, as I’ve proved time and again, what do I know?
One thing is for sure: The best theater of the day was reserved for the discussion of out-of-season drug testing of horses. It got heated and personal as Alan Balch, of the trainers group, and Greg Avioli, of the owners group, got into heated exchanges with Rick Arthur, the CHRB equine medical director. Avioli and Arthur were particularly animated. More on that topic another day.
Santa Anita review
You have to like this story. Faversham, a full brother to the beloved California Chrome, broke his maiden on Thursday by winning Thursday’s fifth race going a mile on the turf. The winning margin was a convincing 3 1/4 lengths.
His followers won some money. He paid $36.40, $14.00 and $7.80.
“He has all kinds of talent,” trainer Art Sherman told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “He had a horse fall in front of him a couple races back and it’s been tough to calm him down. … I’m hoping that by winning this race the way he did, he can relax better and run to his potential.”
Tiago Pereira was the jockey.
Sherman will keep him on the turf.
“There are a lot of races on the grass at Del Mar and we’ll keep him there,” Sherman said.
Santa Anita preview
First, don’t forget Triple Crown winner Justify will be paraded at the track on Saturday. He’ll go through the paddock and then onto the track and eventually to the winner’s circle, where he has been in every race he has run. It should happen between the fourth and fifth races, no earlier than 1:45 p.m. and likely no later than 2 p.m. First post has been moved to noon.
The track is giving out Justify posters to the first 4,000 paying customers. And jockey Mike Smith will be in the West Paddock Gardens from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. to sign them. I’ve got to say it’s tough to find two better ambassadors for the sport than Smith and trainer Bob Baffert.
Now, on Friday, you get the rare weekday stakes race, the $75,000 Santa Lucia Stakes, over 1 1/16 miles for fillies and mares 3 and up. There is a big name in Vale Dori, who is the 6-5 favorite. But given her class advantage, it wouldn’t surprise if she was less than even money. She hasn’t won her last four races after starting out with six wins in a row, but those races were against strong competition. She was fourth in the Beholder Mile in her last out, and she finished respectable seconds twice last year against the great Stellar Wind. She is trained by Baffert and ridden by Smith. The race should go off about 3:45 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 5, 8, 8, 7, 8, 7, 9. There are four turf races, three of them down the hill. First post is 12:30 p.m.
Bob Ike’s SA play of the day
FIFTH RACE: No. 2 Bountiful Desert (5-2)
Second choice on the morning line, this Billy Morey-trained gelding gives an honest account almost every time out and figures to get a perfect trip behind the speed as he goes back to dirt today. The last time he ran on dirt, he romped home by more than seven lengths at Fresno, so tab in this Cal-bred allowance/optional claiming event.
Thursday’s result: Jet Set Ruler (4-1) lagged early, encountered a bit of traffic trouble on the far turn, then took hold late to finish with good interest in a fourth-place finish in the fifth race.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Los Alamitos weekend preview
This weekly segment is in the hands of Orlando Gutierrez, marketing and media maven at Los Al. So, the floor is yours, Orlando.
“The richest horse race in California this weekend will be held at Los Alamitos when 10 2-year-olds compete in the Grade 1, $1,066,000 Ed Burke Million Futurity on Sunday night. This lucrative 350-yard dash is the first of three futurities at the Orange County oval with a purse of more than $1 million.
“Legacy Ranch’s Wicked Affair and Juan Carlos Chavez’s Striver, the first- and second-place finishers in the Grade 2 Robert Adair Kindergarten Futurity, will headline the Ed Burke field. Reliance Ranches’ SC Money Maker is another 2-year-old to watch after posting the fastest qualifying time in the trials on June 10.
“Parsons Family Limited Partnership’s Thermonuclear Energy, a 5-year-old quarter horse mare with an affinity for winning at the longer straightaway distances, is the 126-pound high weight when heading a field of eight in the $35,000 Ivan Ashment Handicap at 400 yards on Saturday.
Thermonuclear Energy, ridden by Eduardo Nicasio for trainer Chris O’Dell, has won at 400 yards during her 2-, 3- and 4-year-old campaigns. The homebred mare won the Los Alamitos Juvenile Invitational Stakes at this distance in 2015 and a trial to the Southern California Derby also at 400 yards in 2016. She was much the best in the Las Damas Handicap last November when cruising to a 1 1/2-length victory and just missed winning the Grade 1 Charger Bar Handicap when running second by a neck to the outstanding Kiddy Up Cowgirl on Jan. 7. The Las Damas and Charger Bar were both at 400 yards. The next high weight is Thermonuclear Energy’s younger half-sister, Designs By Dynasty, a 4-year-old mare that won the Terrific Energy Handicap earlier this year. She’ll carry 125 pounds.
“Looking ahead, the 12-day Los Alamitos summer thoroughbred meet kicks off on Thursday, June 20, and continues through Sunday, July 15. Racing will be conducted — with one exception — on a Thursday-Sunday basis. There will be a special holiday program Wednesday, July 4. A dark day will follow (July 5) before racing resumes Friday. Post time will be 1 p.m. The wagering menu for the meet will feature a $1 minimum for the pick 4, which is offered daily on races 2-5 and the final four races. This change from the previous minimum of 50 cents makes it uniform with the Los Alamitos nighttime programs.”
Ed Burgart’s LA play of the day
FOURTH RACE: No. 3 Come On Spanky (5-2)
He is only making his third start in 15 months and gets a key rider switch from Marcial Ramirez to hot-riding apprentice Edgar Payeras. Gelding also drops from the $6,250 ranks at 870 yards to the $2,500 level at a more preferred 4 1/2 distance that suits his closing style. He finished nicely along the rail two outs ago when third vsersus Rocky’s Show, who was coming off a prior fourth-place finish for $12,500 at Santa Anita. Zirondelle (7-2), who makes his first start for high-percentage trainer Lorenzo Ruiz, is the main threat. The other two favorites, Couldashouldadid and Councilman, have regressed in recent outs. Bet Come On Spanky to win and make a 3-5 exacta box.
Final thought
Santa Anita Charts Results for Thursday, June 21.
Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 39th day of a 42-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $47,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 22.07 45.01 1:07.93 1:13.96
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Classy Atlantic
|122
|6
|1
|1–1½
|1–2
|1–4
|1–4¼
|Talamo
|1.80
|3
|Mongolian Window
|122
|3
|3
|5–1
|5–1½
|4–1½
|2–1¾
|T Baze
|2.60
|4
|Tiny Tina
|122
|4
|2
|3–hd
|2–1
|2–2½
|3–2
|Prat
|4.60
|1
|Tapitha Bonita
|122
|1
|4
|2–hd
|4–½
|5–3
|4–1½
|Roman
|15.40
|5
|An Eddie Surprise
|120
|5
|5
|4–1
|3–1
|3–hd
|5–½
|Gutierrez
|3.10
|2
|Inland Empire
|122
|2
|7
|7
|6–hd
|6–1½
|6–1¾
|Bejarano
|13.40
|8
|Holy Diver
|122
|7
|6
|6–2
|7
|7
|7
|Pereira
|91.30
|6
|CLASSY ATLANTIC
|5.60
|3.40
|2.80
|3
|MONGOLIAN WINDOW
|3.40
|2.40
|4
|TINY TINA
|3.80
|$1 EXACTA (6-3)
|$8.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-4-1)
|$11.72
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-3-4-1-5)
|$184.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-4)
|$15.45
Winner–Classy Atlantic Ch.f.3 by Stormy Atlantic out of Classy Landlady, by Sky Classic. Bred by Dr. Rodney Orr (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Rodney E. Orr. Mutuel Pool $143,196 Exacta Pool $66,494 Superfecta Pool $24,308 Super High Five Pool $2,181 Trifecta Pool $38,023. Claimed–Mongolian Window by James Oliver. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–Temple Princess.
CLASSY ATLANTIC sped to the early lead, angled in after the right hand curve and set the pace inside, drew off under left handed urging in the drive then steady handling late. MONGOLIAN WINDOW stalked inside then outside a rival leaving the hill and into the stretch, angled in past the eighth pole and picked up the place. TINY TINA close up stalking the winner between horses then a bit off the rail leaving the hill and into the stretch and bested the others. TAPITHA BONITA saved ground stalking the pace throughout and weakened in the final furlong. AN EDDIE SURPRISE between horses early, stalked three deep then outside a rival, came out three wide into the stretch and also weakened. INLAND EMPIRE dropped back a bit off the rail then angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out on the dirt crossing and three wide into the stretch and did not rally. HOLY DIVER four wide early, angled in and chased outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. Rail on hill at 14 feet.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 23.63 47.58 1:12.43 1:25.53 1:39.70
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Studly Perfection
|120
|3
|1
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–4
|1–6
|1–7½
|Frey
|0.80
|5
|Curly's Mark
|120
|5
|2
|2–1
|2–½
|2–5
|2–10
|2–7¼
|T Baze
|22.20
|6
|On the Rocks
|125
|6
|3
|3–1
|3–2
|3–2½
|3–3½
|3–3
|Conner
|4.30
|4
|Moonman
|118
|4
|5
|5–3½
|5–1½
|5–2½
|4–½
|4–7½
|Espinoza
|6.50
|1
|Kaleidoscope Kid
|120
|1
|4
|4–1
|4–1½
|4–4
|5–2½
|5–½
|Roman
|14.80
|2
|Dare to Enter
|120
|2
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Bejarano
|3.40
|3
|STUDLY PERFECTION
|3.60
|2.80
|2.10
|5
|CURLY'S MARK
|11.60
|5.60
|6
|ON THE ROCKS
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-3)
|$10.80
|$1 EXACTA (3-5)
|$24.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-6-4)
|$29.57
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-6)
|$41.35
Winner–Studly Perfection Ch.g.3 by Majesticperfection out of Valid Kris, by Valid Wager. Bred by H. Allen Poindexter (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Sayjay Racing LLC, Beerman Family Trust, Hall, Greg and Eustachy, LLC. Mutuel Pool $124,946 Daily Double Pool $27,698 Exacta Pool $70,339 Superfecta Pool $26,512 Trifecta Pool $41,288. Claimed–Studly Perfection by Rob Smolich. Trainer: Jamey Thomas. Scratched–none.
STUDLY PERFECTION had speed between horses, angled in and pulled on the lead inside, inched away again when rivals loomed early on the backstretch, opened up on the second turn, drifted out into the stretch, drew off under urging then a long hole late. CURLY'S MARK a bit washy at the gate, stalked off the rail then bid between horses early on the backstretch, continued to track the winner just off the rail, angled to the inside into the stretch and was clearly second best. ON THE ROCKS stalked outside then bid three deep early on the backstretch, continued outside the runner-up, angled in off the inside on the second turn and bested the others. MOONMAN chased outside a rival then off the rail, dropped back on the second turn and gave way. KALEIDOSCOPE KID saved ground chasing the pace, came a bit off the rail on the second turn then angled back in and also gave way. DARE TO ENTER between horses early, steadied nearing the first turn, chased off the inside, also dropped back on the second turn and had nothing left for the stretch.
THIRD RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $59,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.33 46.40 59.30
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Stirred
|122
|4
|6
|5–hd
|5–1
|3–2
|1–1¼
|Van Dyke
|5.70
|6
|Bizwhacks
|122
|5
|1
|1–hd
|1–½
|2–3
|2–nk
|Gutierrez
|5.10
|9
|True Validity
|122
|8
|4
|4–1½
|2–hd
|1–hd
|3–7¾
|Prat
|2.60
|7
|Watch Me Burn
|122
|6
|2
|3–hd
|4–½
|5–½
|4–1
|Quinonez
|16.00
|3
|Courteous
|122
|3
|8
|8
|6–1½
|6–2½
|5–hd
|Smith
|1.70
|1
|Calm Down Lady
|122
|1
|7
|2–1
|3–4
|4–2½
|6–1¾
|Stevens
|6.20
|8
|Algorithmnblues
|122
|7
|5
|6–½
|7–hd
|7–1½
|7–5¼
|T Baze
|46.00
|2
|Portal Creek
|122
|2
|3
|7–2
|8
|8
|8
|Elliott
|74.00
|5
|STIRRED
|13.40
|6.40
|4.40
|6
|BIZWHACKS
|5.80
|3.40
|9
|TRUE VALIDITY
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5)
|$31.00
|$1 EXACTA (5-6)
|$34.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-9-7)
|$88.92
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-6-9-7-3)
|$1,670.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-9)
|$68.40
Winner–Stirred Dbb.f.2 by Shakin It Up out of Fay Na Na, by Majestic Warrior. Bred by Darrell Curry (KY). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners. Mutuel Pool $188,126 Daily Double Pool $18,032 Exacta Pool $113,967 Superfecta Pool $42,418 Super High Five Pool $2,189 Trifecta Pool $65,687. Scratched–She Rocks the Look.
$1 Pick Three (6-3-5) paid $41.00. Pick Three Pool $33,631.
STIRRED bumped at the start, chased between horses then off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to the front in deep stretch and proved best. BIZWHACKS had good early speed and dueled between horses then outside a rival into the turn, battled between foes again leaving the turn and off the rail into the stretch, fought back inside to regain the advantage a sixteenth out and was overtaken late. TRUE VALIDITY had speed four wide then stalked outside, bid three deep leaving the turn, drifted in and put a head in front nearing midstretch, relinquished the advantage in deep stretch and was edged for the place. WATCH ME BURN also had speed three deep between horses then stalked off the rail, angled in a bit off the fence on the turn and weakened. COURTEOUS broke a bit slowly and was squeezed, settled off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. CALM DOWN LADY stumbled at the start, went up inside to press the pace, dueled along the rail on the turn and weakened in the drive. ALGORITHMNBLUES chased three deep, angled in between foes midway on the turn and also weakened. PORTAL CREEK broke out and bumped a rival, saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back leaving the turn and gave way.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 23.81 48.31 1:14.22 1:27.99 1:41.87
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Still a Funny Girl
|123
|2
|4
|2–½
|2–hd
|2–1
|1–½
|1–2¾
|Van Dyke
|5.30
|8
|Tengs Rhythm
|123
|7
|1
|5–1½
|5–2½
|6–15
|4–1½
|2–½
|T Baze
|1.30
|6
|Royal C
|123
|5
|6
|4–hd
|4–hd
|4–1
|3–½
|3–2¼
|Pereira
|7.30
|2
|Bad and Bougie
|123
|1
|3
|1–1
|1–1
|1–½
|2–2½
|4–4¾
|Talamo
|5.90
|7
|Heloise
|116
|6
|7
|6–5
|6–10
|5–hd
|5–hd
|5–½
|Espinoza
|5.80
|4
|Power Booked
|123
|3
|2
|3–1
|3–1
|3–hd
|6–20
|6–31
|Prat
|4.60
|5
|Grecian Fort
|123
|4
|5
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Vergara, Jr.
|90.40
|3
|STILL A FUNNY GIRL
|12.60
|4.60
|4.20
|8
|TENGS RHYTHM
|3.00
|2.60
|6
|ROYAL C
|4.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3)
|$119.80
|$1 EXACTA (3-8)
|$17.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-8-6-2)
|$28.98
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-8-6-2-7)
|$870.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-8-6)
|$42.10
Winner–Still a Funny Girl Ch.f.3 by Distorted Humor out of Moravia, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Dr. Aaron Sones (KY). Trainer: Patrick Gallagher. Owner: Aaron Sones. Mutuel Pool $183,210 Daily Double Pool $17,457 Exacta Pool $109,446 Superfecta Pool $40,866 Super High Five Pool $3,423 Trifecta Pool $60,191. Scratched–Quizlet.
$1 Pick Three (3-5-3) paid $110.70. Pick Three Pool $18,444.
STILL A FUNNY GIRL stalked a bit off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter leaving the second turn, took the lead in upper stretch, inched away under urging past midstretch and won clear. TENGS RHYTHM four wide into the first turn, stalked outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and got up for second three wide in deep stretch. ROYAL C pulled early, angled in on the first turn and stalked inside, came out in upper stretch, split rivals in deep stretch and was edged for the place. BAD AND BOUGIE sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, fought back leaving the second turn and to deep stretch and weakened late. HELOISE broke a bit slowly, angled in and chased off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch, angled back to the rail in upper stretch and did not rally. POWER BOOKED close up stalking the pace outside the winner, came three deep into the stretch and weakened. GRECIAN FORT angled in and saved ground off the pace, dropped back on the backstretch and second turn, was through early and was eased in the final furlong.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $59,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.02 46.32 1:11.14 1:23.75 1:36.26
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Faversham
|120
|5
|10
|8–1½
|7–hd
|4–1
|3–1½
|1–3¼
|Pereira
|17.20
|10
|Clyde's Pride
|120
|10
|5
|2–½
|1–hd
|1–2½
|1–2½
|2–hd
|Franco
|3.10
|8
|Gold N Bold
|125
|8
|9
|10
|9–hd
|7–1½
|5–2½
|3–¾
|Desormeaux
|5.60
|3
|Jet Set Ruler
|120
|3
|4
|7–½
|8–1
|8–2
|6–2
|4–1
|Prat
|4.20
|9
|Hit the Seam
|120
|9
|1
|6–1
|5–1
|3–2
|2–1
|5–3
|Gutierrez
|3.70
|1
|Captain Buzzkill
|120
|1
|8
|9–½
|10
|9–2
|8–1½
|6–hd
|Bejarano
|3.60
|2
|Celturian
|120
|2
|2
|4–hd
|4–1½
|2–1
|4–1
|7–2¾
|Van Dyke
|13.70
|4
|Jonas
|118
|4
|6
|3–hd
|3–hd
|5–hd
|9–15
|8–7¼
|Figueroa
|46.20
|6
|Pig Iron
|120
|6
|7
|5–1½
|6–½
|6–hd
|7–hd
|9–33
|Conner
|40.20
|7
|Stay Golden
|120
|7
|3
|1–hd
|2–1
|10
|10
|10
|Harvey
|101.20
|5
|FAVERSHAM
|36.40
|14.00
|7.80
|10
|CLYDE'S PRIDE
|5.00
|3.60
|8
|GOLD N BOLD
|3.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5)
|$356.60
|$1 EXACTA (5-10)
|$104.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-10-8-3)
|$318.41
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-10-8)
|$363.30
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-10-8-3-9)
|Carryover $1,497
Winner–Faversham Ch.r.3 by Lucky Pulpit out of Love the Chase, by Not For Love. Bred by Perry Martin & Steve Coburn (CA). Trainer: Art Sherman. Owner: Martin, Perry and Martin, Denise. Mutuel Pool $230,772 Daily Double Pool $23,749 Exacta Pool $143,453 Superfecta Pool $66,570 Trifecta Pool $90,591 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,961. Scratched–Buddy Bear, Jersey's Heat.
$1 Pick Three (5-3-5) paid $1,039.20. Pick Three Pool $28,631. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-5-3-5) 79 tickets with 4 correct paid $1,139.60. Pick Four Pool $117,968. 50-Cent Pick Five (6/7-3-5-3-5) 37 tickets with 5 correct paid $6,968.35. Pick Five Pool $299,834.
FAVERSHAM chased outside a rival then three deep leaving the backstretch, angled in some on the second turn, came out in upper stretch, rallied under urging to the front in deep stretch and won clear. CLYDE'S PRIDE kept five wide into the first turn, angled in and dueled outside a rival, inched away and angled in on the second turn, kicked clear, could not hold off the winner and just saved the place. GOLD N BOLD settled outside a rival, went three deep into and out of the second turn and gained the show while narrowly edged for second. JET SET RULER angled in on the first turn and stalked inside, split horses on the second turn, came out in upper stretch and put in a late bid at a minor award. HIT THE SEAM four wide into the first turn, angled in and chased outside a rival, went three deep into the second turn, angled in then came out three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. CAPTAIN BUZZKILL saved ground chasing the pace, came out in the stretch and did not rally. CELTURIAN drifted out some into the first turn, angled in and stalked inside, came out into the stretch and weakened. JONAS drifted out into the first turn, stalked outside a rival, drifted out again on the second turn to come four wide into the stretch and also weakened. PIG IRON pulled between horses to press the early pace and steadied leaving the first turn, chased outside a rival, was between foes into the second turn, angled in leaving that turn and had little left for the stretch. STAY GOLDEN four wide into the first turn, angled in and dueled inside, dropped back on the second turn, gave way readily and was eased in the stretch.
SIXTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 22.11 45.76 1:11.83 1:18.75
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Ransomed
|125
|7
|3
|4–hd
|5–2½
|1–hd
|1–¾
|Roman
|7.80
|3
|Tee Em Eye
|125
|3
|5
|5–2½
|4–hd
|3–3
|2–1½
|Quinonez
|13.10
|7
|Party Hostess
|118
|6
|1
|3–3
|2–½
|2–hd
|3–1¾
|Espinoza
|0.90
|4
|Princess Leia
|118
|4
|6
|6–3½
|6–4
|4–1
|4–½
|Figueroa
|15.10
|2
|Looking At Thelake
|125
|2
|7
|7
|7
|7
|5–13
|T Baze
|4.20
|5
|Just Be Held
|125
|5
|4
|2–hd
|3–2½
|6–2
|6–½
|Conner
|3.30
|1
|Mama's Kid
|120
|1
|2
|1–½
|1–hd
|5–hd
|7
|Ochoa
|58.50
|8
|RANSOMED
|17.60
|9.60
|4.20
|3
|TEE EM EYE
|10.80
|4.40
|7
|PARTY HOSTESS
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-8)
|$462.80
|$1 EXACTA (8-3)
|$70.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-3-7-4)
|$73.00
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-3-7-4-2)
|$3,469.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-3-7)
|$98.85
Winner–Ransomed Ch.m.5 by Regal Ransom out of Cool Chicken, by Tabasco Cat. Bred by T/C Stable, LLC (IL). Trainer: Sal Gonzalez. Owner: Tricar Stables, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $156,990 Daily Double Pool $19,243 Exacta Pool $94,845 Superfecta Pool $40,992 Super High Five Pool $7,130 Trifecta Pool $62,380. Claimed–Ransomed by Acker, Tom, Rader, Darryl, Smith, Corey and Spawr, William. Trainer: William Spawr. Claimed–Party Hostess by Ismael Reyes. Trainer: Jorge Periban. Claimed–Looking At Thelake by Pinner Family Trust, Akin, Zvika and Sherman, Art. Trainer: Art Sherman. Claimed–Just Be Held by Daniel Hawkins. Trainer: Craig Dollase. Scratched–Duranga.
$1 Pick Three (3-5-8) paid $1,809.40. Pick Three Pool $25,284.
RANSOMED stalked outside then alongside a rival, came four wide into the stretch, led three deep in midstretch and gamely prevailed under urging. TEE EM EYE stalked inside, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch, bid between horses in the drive, fought back inside the winner in deep stretch and continued willingly. PARTY HOSTESS dueled three deep, took the advantage leaving the turn, continued off the rail into the stretch, drifted to the inside in the final furlong and held third. PRINCESS LEIA chased a bit off the rail then inside leaving the backstretch and on the turn, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. LOOKING AT THELAKE dropped back along the inside early, saved ground off the pace, came out in upper stretch and made up some ground but was not a serious threat. JUST BE HELD had good early speed and dueled between horses, dropped back in the stretch and weakened. MAMA'S KID went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back on the turn but had little left for the stretch.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 23.63 47.81 1:11.60 1:23.86 1:36.02
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Lynne's Legacy
|125
|3
|5
|7
|7
|7
|7
|1–ns
|Bejarano
|11.60
|7
|Moonless Sky
|125
|6
|6
|6–2½
|6–3
|6–4
|3–hd
|2–nk
|Franco
|14.50
|6
|Cheekaboo
|125
|5
|7
|4–hd
|5–3
|5–hd
|5–½
|3–nk
|Prat
|5.20
|8
|Amboseli
|123
|7
|4
|5–1½
|4–1½
|2–hd
|1–hd
|4–1¼
|Desormeaux
|3.90
|1
|Achira
|123
|1
|2
|1–1
|2–½
|1–hd
|2–½
|5–nk
|Stevens
|0.90
|2
|Causeway Carolyn
|116
|2
|3
|2–1
|3–hd
|4–3
|4–hd
|6–3¾
|Espinoza
|10.50
|5
|Hachi
|123
|4
|1
|3–hd
|1–½
|3–hd
|6–1½
|7
|Mn Garcia
|10.80
|4
|LYNNE'S LEGACY
|25.20
|11.00
|5.60
|7
|MOONLESS SKY
|12.00
|4.60
|6
|CHEEKABOO
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-4)
|$258.60
|$1 EXACTA (4-7)
|$115.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-7-6-8)
|$184.63
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-7-6)
|$290.20
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-7-6-8-1)
|Carryover $4,043
Winner–Lynne's Legacy Dbb.m.5 by Unusual Heat out of Top of Our Game, by Steinlen (GB). Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Great Friends Stable, Gorman, Mark, Richardson, Maureen and Rothblum, Steve. Mutuel Pool $259,544 Daily Double Pool $22,770 Exacta Pool $136,693 Superfecta Pool $51,886 Trifecta Pool $78,372 X-5 Super High Five Pool $5,297. Scratched–Wind Tartare (FR).
$1 Pick Three (5-8-4) paid $2,280.50. Pick Three Pool $27,808.
LYNNE'S LEGACY settled off the pace inside, came out into the stretch and again in midstretch and rallied under some left handed urging to get up four wide on the line. MOONLESS SKY chased outside a rival or off the rail, swung three deep into the stretch, bid five wide in midstretch, drifted in some, put a head in front nearing the wire but was edged on the line. CHEEKABOO angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, bid along the rail in the stretch, put a head in front in deep stretch and continued willingly. AMBOSELI three deep early, stalked outside a rival, bid four wide leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and into the stretch, gained a slim advantage four wide in midstretch, drifted in and fought back between horses to the wire. ACHIRA took the early lead and set the pace inside, fought back and pressed inside on the backstretch, regained a short lead leaving the second turn, battled between horses in midstretch and deep stretch and was outfinished late. CAUSEWAY CAROLYN stalked a bit off the rail, bid three deep between foes into and on the second turn, fought back between rivals in the stretch and was outkicked. HACHI (CHI) stalked three deep then bid three wide to gain the lead, dueled between foes leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and into the stretch, fought back between rivals in the drive and weakened late.
EIGHTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.20 46.00 58.18 1:04.82
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Naughty Sophie
|120
|7
|3
|1–hd
|1–2
|1–6
|1–8¾
|Franco
|2.00
|11
|Tapalita
|120
|9
|1
|4–hd
|4–1½
|2–2½
|2–7¼
|Van Dyke
|1.50
|3
|Cheyenne Dancer
|125
|3
|4
|6–3
|5–hd
|3–1
|3–nk
|Pena
|78.80
|8
|Purdue
|120
|6
|7
|5–hd
|6–2½
|5–½
|4–½
|Elliott
|6.40
|6
|Eurasia
|120
|5
|9
|9–4
|8–2½
|8–4
|5–hd
|Pereira
|13.10
|10
|Irish Cream N Kafe
|113
|8
|2
|3–½
|2–½
|4–1½
|6–¾
|Figueroa
|6.00
|2
|As a Rule
|125
|2
|8
|7–1
|7–1½
|6–1
|7–1½
|Fuentes
|19.40
|13
|Madera Jubilee
|125
|10
|5
|8–hd
|9–2
|9–½
|8–2½
|Harvey
|47.90
|4
|Gamezapper
|120
|4
|6
|2–1
|3–hd
|7–1½
|9–½
|Mt Garcia
|43.70
|1
|Unusual Gator
|120
|1
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Vergara, Jr.
|78.00
|9
|NAUGHTY SOPHIE
|6.00
|3.20
|2.80
|11
|TAPALITA
|2.80
|2.60
|3
|CHEYENNE DANCER
|19.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-9)
|$80.60
|$1 EXACTA (9-11)
|$6.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-11-3-8)
|$107.20
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-11-3-8-6)
|$5,305.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-11-3)
|$102.05
Winner–Naughty Sophie Ch.f.3 by Horse Greeley out of Making Time, by Royal Academy. Bred by Michael T. Barnett (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Altamira Racing Stable and Littlefield, Chad. Mutuel Pool $246,740 Daily Double Pool $98,360 Exacta Pool $159,741 Superfecta Pool $114,990 Super High Five Pool $36,413 Trifecta Pool $118,843. Scratched–Kalsa, Smart Rachel, True Testament.
$2 Pick Six Jackpot (5-3-5-8-4-9) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $52,793. $1 Pick Three (8-4-9) paid $385.80. Pick Three Pool $116,155. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-8-4-9) 38 tickets with 4 correct paid $7,192.65. Pick Four Pool $358,152. $2 Pick Six (5-3-5-8-4-9) 14 tickets with 4 out of 6 paid $723.40. Pick Six Pool $88,487. Pick Six Carryover $47,274. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-5-8-4-9) 2 tickets with 5 correct paid $64,478.60. Pick Five Pool $168,969.
NAUGHTY SOPHIE sped to the early lead off the rail, dueled outside a rival, kicked clear on the turn, drifted five wide into the stretch, then drifted inward in the drive and drew off under a steady hand ride. TAPALITA stalked four wide then three deep on the turn and into the stretch, drifted in through the lane and was clearly second best. CHEYENNE DANCER saved ground chasing the pace throughout and just held third. PURDUE chased between horses then outside a rival leaving the turn, came three wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. EURASIA bobbled a bit then was bumped at the break, chased outside a rival then off the rail on the turn, came out in upper stretch and was edged for a minor award. IRISH CREAM N KAFE stalked three deep then outside a rival on the turn and lacked the necessary response in the stretch. AS A RULE broke a bit slowly, chased inside then a bit off the rail to the stretch and also lacked a rally. MADERA JUBILEE chased outside then off the rail on the turn and into the stretch and was not a threat. GAMEZAPPER went up inside to press the pace, stalked on the turn, steadied while lugging out some leaving the turn and weakened. UNUSUAL GATOR broke slowly, saved ground off the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and failed to menace.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|3,350
|$507,989
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$1,067,726
|Out of State
|N/A
|$4,096,117
|TOTAL
|3,350
|$5,671,832
Santa Anita Entries for Friday, June 22.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 40th day of a 42-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $38,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Upo
|Flavien Prat
|118
|Peter Miller
|4-1
|2
|Glorious Crown
|Martin Pedroza
|123
|Kristin Mulhall
|12-1
|3
|Southern Warlord
|Asa Espinoza
|111
|Kristin Mulhall
|6-1
|4
|Honeymoonz Over
|Rafael Bejarano
|118
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
|5
|Flip the Coin Jan
|Mario Gutierrez
|118
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
|6
|Lauren's Ladd
|Tyler Conner
|125
|David Jacobson
|3-1
|7
|Wild Lando
|Brayan Pena
|123
|Philip D'Amato
|5-2
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $42,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Cats Blame
|Flavien Prat
|123
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
|40,000
|2
|Allaboutaction
|Tiago Pereira
|123
|Charles S. Treece
|9-5
|40,000
|3
|Boy Howdy
|Stewart Elliott
|123
|Enebish Ganbat
|7-2
|40,000
|4
|Red Carpet Cat
|Mario Gutierrez
|125
|Jonathan Wong
|2-1
|40,000
|5
|Baby Bear's Soup
|Martin Pedroza
|123
|David Jacobson
|5-1
|40,000
THIRD RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Run Like Rhett
|Brayan Pena
|125
|Andrew Lerner
|12-1
|16,000
|2
|Royal Opera House
|Israel Ocampo
|125
|Alfredo Marquez
|12-1
|16,000
|3
|Twirling Tiger
|Martin Pedroza
|125
|Jack Carava
|3-1
|16,000
|4
|General Mach Four
|Kyle Frey
|125
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-2
|16,000
|5
|Rate for Me
|Edwin Maldonado
|125
|Adam Kitchingman
|12-1
|16,000
|6
|Awesome Heights
|Flavien Prat
|125
|Neil D. Drysdale
|4-1
|16,000
|7
|Chrisiscookin
|Tyler Conner
|125
|Genaro Vallejo
|6-1
|16,000
|8
|Croissant
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
|16,000
FOURTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $59,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Maxum
|Martin Pedroza
|122
|Molly J. Pearson
|8-1
|2
|Pirate's Punch
|Tyler Baze
|122
|William E. Morey
|4-1
|3
|King of Speed
|Gary Stevens
|122
|Jeff Bonde
|5-1
|4
|Hartel
|Mike Smith
|122
|Peter Miller
|3-1
|5
|Parsimony
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-2
|6
|Jefe
|Kent Desormeaux
|122
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|8-1
|7
|Saltarin
|Alonso Quinonez
|122
|Victor L. Garcia
|15-1
|8
|Carotari
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Luis Mendez
|8-1
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $61,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|New Karma
|Heriberto Figueroa
|118
|Genaro Vallejo
|5-1
|16,000
|2
|Bountiful Desert
|Asa Espinoza
|116
|William E. Morey
|5-2
|3
|Jay Makes Us Laugh
|Martin Pedroza
|123
|Michael Pender
|7-2
|4
|Plain Wrap
|Agapito Delgadillo
|125
|Javier Jose Sierra
|6-1
|5
|Rolls Royce Deal
|Juan Ochoa
|123
|Gus Headley
|20-1
|6
|Lolly Express
|Rafael Bejarano
|118
|Mike Puype
|8-1
|7
|Popular Kid
|Brayan Pena
|125
|Jack Carava
|2-1
|16,000
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $59,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Tequila Sunrise
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Richard Baltas
|5-2
|2
|Radish
|Mario Gutierrez
|125
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
|3
|Camino Song
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|5-1
|4
|Roses and Candy
|Stewart Elliott
|120
|Ronald L. McAnally
|12-1
|5
|Spiel
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|4-1
|6
|La Bollina
|Asa Espinoza
|113
|John A. Shirreffs
|12-1
|7
|Jazaalah
|Kent Desormeaux
|125
|James M. Cassidy
|3-1
|8
|Chiffon
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|8-1
SEVENTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $75,000. 'Santa Lucia Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Vale Dori
|Mike Smith
|121
|Bob Baffert
|6-5
|2
|Mistressofthenight
|Flavien Prat
|121
|Richard Baltas
|8-1
|3
|Bernina Star
|Kent Desormeaux
|121
|James M. Cassidy
|5-1
|4
|Life's Blessings
|Joseph Talamo
|123
|Bob Baffert
|4-1
|5
|Dreamarcher
|Tyler Conner
|125
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|8-1
|6
|Yuvetsi
|Tyler Baze
|121
|John W. Sadler
|6-1
|7
|Dalsaros
|Rafael Bejarano
|121
|Carla Gaines
|8-1
EIGHTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Time for Ebby
|Tiago Pereira
|125
|Steve Knapp
|20-1
|2
|Painting Corners
|Tyler Baze
|123
|Peter Miller
|4-1
|3
|A Little Bit Me
|Kyle Frey
|125
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-1
|4
|G Q Covergirl
|Edwin Maldonado
|123
|Philip D'Amato
|4-1
|5
|Zaffinah
|Kent Desormeaux
|123
|Jack Carava
|6-1
|6
|Fizzy Friday
|Geovanni Franco
|125
|Philip D'Amato
|7-2
|7
|Miss Sugars
|Rafael Bejarano
|123
|Jeff Mullins
|8-1
|8
|Nine Point Nine
|Asa Espinoza
|116
|Vladimir Cerin
|6-1
|9
|Princess Princess
|Tyler Conner
|123
|Richard Baltas
|12-1