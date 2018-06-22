Racing! Still no clarity on Golden Gate

Santa Anita Charts Results for Thursday, June 21. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 39th day of a 42-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $47,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 22.07 45.01 1:07.93 1:13.96

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Classy Atlantic 122 6 1 1–1½ 1–2 1–4 1–4¼ Talamo 1.80 3 Mongolian Window 122 3 3 5–1 5–1½ 4–1½ 2–1¾ T Baze 2.60 4 Tiny Tina 122 4 2 3–hd 2–1 2–2½ 3–2 Prat 4.60 1 Tapitha Bonita 122 1 4 2–hd 4–½ 5–3 4–1½ Roman 15.40 5 An Eddie Surprise 120 5 5 4–1 3–1 3–hd 5–½ Gutierrez 3.10 2 Inland Empire 122 2 7 7 6–hd 6–1½ 6–1¾ Bejarano 13.40 8 Holy Diver 122 7 6 6–2 7 7 7 Pereira 91.30

6 CLASSY ATLANTIC 5.60 3.40 2.80 3 MONGOLIAN WINDOW 3.40 2.40 4 TINY TINA 3.80

$1 EXACTA (6-3) $8.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-4-1) $11.72 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-3-4-1-5) $184.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-4) $15.45

Winner–Classy Atlantic Ch.f.3 by Stormy Atlantic out of Classy Landlady, by Sky Classic. Bred by Dr. Rodney Orr (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Rodney E. Orr. Mutuel Pool $143,196 Exacta Pool $66,494 Superfecta Pool $24,308 Super High Five Pool $2,181 Trifecta Pool $38,023. Claimed–Mongolian Window by James Oliver. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–Temple Princess.

CLASSY ATLANTIC sped to the early lead, angled in after the right hand curve and set the pace inside, drew off under left handed urging in the drive then steady handling late. MONGOLIAN WINDOW stalked inside then outside a rival leaving the hill and into the stretch, angled in past the eighth pole and picked up the place. TINY TINA close up stalking the winner between horses then a bit off the rail leaving the hill and into the stretch and bested the others. TAPITHA BONITA saved ground stalking the pace throughout and weakened in the final furlong. AN EDDIE SURPRISE between horses early, stalked three deep then outside a rival, came out three wide into the stretch and also weakened. INLAND EMPIRE dropped back a bit off the rail then angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out on the dirt crossing and three wide into the stretch and did not rally. HOLY DIVER four wide early, angled in and chased outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. Rail on hill at 14 feet.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 23.63 47.58 1:12.43 1:25.53 1:39.70

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Studly Perfection 120 3 1 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–4 1–6 1–7½ Frey 0.80 5 Curly's Mark 120 5 2 2–1 2–½ 2–5 2–10 2–7¼ T Baze 22.20 6 On the Rocks 125 6 3 3–1 3–2 3–2½ 3–3½ 3–3 Conner 4.30 4 Moonman 118 4 5 5–3½ 5–1½ 5–2½ 4–½ 4–7½ Espinoza 6.50 1 Kaleidoscope Kid 120 1 4 4–1 4–1½ 4–4 5–2½ 5–½ Roman 14.80 2 Dare to Enter 120 2 6 6 6 6 6 6 Bejarano 3.40

3 STUDLY PERFECTION 3.60 2.80 2.10 5 CURLY'S MARK 11.60 5.60 6 ON THE ROCKS 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-3) $10.80 $1 EXACTA (3-5) $24.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-6-4) $29.57 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-6) $41.35

Winner–Studly Perfection Ch.g.3 by Majesticperfection out of Valid Kris, by Valid Wager. Bred by H. Allen Poindexter (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Sayjay Racing LLC, Beerman Family Trust, Hall, Greg and Eustachy, LLC. Mutuel Pool $124,946 Daily Double Pool $27,698 Exacta Pool $70,339 Superfecta Pool $26,512 Trifecta Pool $41,288. Claimed–Studly Perfection by Rob Smolich. Trainer: Jamey Thomas. Scratched–none.

STUDLY PERFECTION had speed between horses, angled in and pulled on the lead inside, inched away again when rivals loomed early on the backstretch, opened up on the second turn, drifted out into the stretch, drew off under urging then a long hole late. CURLY'S MARK a bit washy at the gate, stalked off the rail then bid between horses early on the backstretch, continued to track the winner just off the rail, angled to the inside into the stretch and was clearly second best. ON THE ROCKS stalked outside then bid three deep early on the backstretch, continued outside the runner-up, angled in off the inside on the second turn and bested the others. MOONMAN chased outside a rival then off the rail, dropped back on the second turn and gave way. KALEIDOSCOPE KID saved ground chasing the pace, came a bit off the rail on the second turn then angled back in and also gave way. DARE TO ENTER between horses early, steadied nearing the first turn, chased off the inside, also dropped back on the second turn and had nothing left for the stretch.

THIRD RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $59,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.33 46.40 59.30

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Stirred 122 4 6 5–hd 5–1 3–2 1–1¼ Van Dyke 5.70 6 Bizwhacks 122 5 1 1–hd 1–½ 2–3 2–nk Gutierrez 5.10 9 True Validity 122 8 4 4–1½ 2–hd 1–hd 3–7¾ Prat 2.60 7 Watch Me Burn 122 6 2 3–hd 4–½ 5–½ 4–1 Quinonez 16.00 3 Courteous 122 3 8 8 6–1½ 6–2½ 5–hd Smith 1.70 1 Calm Down Lady 122 1 7 2–1 3–4 4–2½ 6–1¾ Stevens 6.20 8 Algorithmnblues 122 7 5 6–½ 7–hd 7–1½ 7–5¼ T Baze 46.00 2 Portal Creek 122 2 3 7–2 8 8 8 Elliott 74.00

5 STIRRED 13.40 6.40 4.40 6 BIZWHACKS 5.80 3.40 9 TRUE VALIDITY 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5) $31.00 $1 EXACTA (5-6) $34.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-9-7) $88.92 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-6-9-7-3) $1,670.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-9) $68.40

Winner–Stirred Dbb.f.2 by Shakin It Up out of Fay Na Na, by Majestic Warrior. Bred by Darrell Curry (KY). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners. Mutuel Pool $188,126 Daily Double Pool $18,032 Exacta Pool $113,967 Superfecta Pool $42,418 Super High Five Pool $2,189 Trifecta Pool $65,687. Scratched–She Rocks the Look. $1 Pick Three (6-3-5) paid $41.00. Pick Three Pool $33,631.

STIRRED bumped at the start, chased between horses then off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to the front in deep stretch and proved best. BIZWHACKS had good early speed and dueled between horses then outside a rival into the turn, battled between foes again leaving the turn and off the rail into the stretch, fought back inside to regain the advantage a sixteenth out and was overtaken late. TRUE VALIDITY had speed four wide then stalked outside, bid three deep leaving the turn, drifted in and put a head in front nearing midstretch, relinquished the advantage in deep stretch and was edged for the place. WATCH ME BURN also had speed three deep between horses then stalked off the rail, angled in a bit off the fence on the turn and weakened. COURTEOUS broke a bit slowly and was squeezed, settled off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. CALM DOWN LADY stumbled at the start, went up inside to press the pace, dueled along the rail on the turn and weakened in the drive. ALGORITHMNBLUES chased three deep, angled in between foes midway on the turn and also weakened. PORTAL CREEK broke out and bumped a rival, saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back leaving the turn and gave way.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 23.81 48.31 1:14.22 1:27.99 1:41.87

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Still a Funny Girl 123 2 4 2–½ 2–hd 2–1 1–½ 1–2¾ Van Dyke 5.30 8 Tengs Rhythm 123 7 1 5–1½ 5–2½ 6–15 4–1½ 2–½ T Baze 1.30 6 Royal C 123 5 6 4–hd 4–hd 4–1 3–½ 3–2¼ Pereira 7.30 2 Bad and Bougie 123 1 3 1–1 1–1 1–½ 2–2½ 4–4¾ Talamo 5.90 7 Heloise 116 6 7 6–5 6–10 5–hd 5–hd 5–½ Espinoza 5.80 4 Power Booked 123 3 2 3–1 3–1 3–hd 6–20 6–31 Prat 4.60 5 Grecian Fort 123 4 5 7 7 7 7 7 Vergara, Jr. 90.40

3 STILL A FUNNY GIRL 12.60 4.60 4.20 8 TENGS RHYTHM 3.00 2.60 6 ROYAL C 4.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3) $119.80 $1 EXACTA (3-8) $17.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-8-6-2) $28.98 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-8-6-2-7) $870.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-8-6) $42.10

Winner–Still a Funny Girl Ch.f.3 by Distorted Humor out of Moravia, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Dr. Aaron Sones (KY). Trainer: Patrick Gallagher. Owner: Aaron Sones. Mutuel Pool $183,210 Daily Double Pool $17,457 Exacta Pool $109,446 Superfecta Pool $40,866 Super High Five Pool $3,423 Trifecta Pool $60,191. Scratched–Quizlet. $1 Pick Three (3-5-3) paid $110.70. Pick Three Pool $18,444.

STILL A FUNNY GIRL stalked a bit off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter leaving the second turn, took the lead in upper stretch, inched away under urging past midstretch and won clear. TENGS RHYTHM four wide into the first turn, stalked outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and got up for second three wide in deep stretch. ROYAL C pulled early, angled in on the first turn and stalked inside, came out in upper stretch, split rivals in deep stretch and was edged for the place. BAD AND BOUGIE sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, fought back leaving the second turn and to deep stretch and weakened late. HELOISE broke a bit slowly, angled in and chased off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch, angled back to the rail in upper stretch and did not rally. POWER BOOKED close up stalking the pace outside the winner, came three deep into the stretch and weakened. GRECIAN FORT angled in and saved ground off the pace, dropped back on the backstretch and second turn, was through early and was eased in the final furlong.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $59,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.02 46.32 1:11.14 1:23.75 1:36.26

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Faversham 120 5 10 8–1½ 7–hd 4–1 3–1½ 1–3¼ Pereira 17.20 10 Clyde's Pride 120 10 5 2–½ 1–hd 1–2½ 1–2½ 2–hd Franco 3.10 8 Gold N Bold 125 8 9 10 9–hd 7–1½ 5–2½ 3–¾ Desormeaux 5.60 3 Jet Set Ruler 120 3 4 7–½ 8–1 8–2 6–2 4–1 Prat 4.20 9 Hit the Seam 120 9 1 6–1 5–1 3–2 2–1 5–3 Gutierrez 3.70 1 Captain Buzzkill 120 1 8 9–½ 10 9–2 8–1½ 6–hd Bejarano 3.60 2 Celturian 120 2 2 4–hd 4–1½ 2–1 4–1 7–2¾ Van Dyke 13.70 4 Jonas 118 4 6 3–hd 3–hd 5–hd 9–15 8–7¼ Figueroa 46.20 6 Pig Iron 120 6 7 5–1½ 6–½ 6–hd 7–hd 9–33 Conner 40.20 7 Stay Golden 120 7 3 1–hd 2–1 10 10 10 Harvey 101.20

5 FAVERSHAM 36.40 14.00 7.80 10 CLYDE'S PRIDE 5.00 3.60 8 GOLD N BOLD 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5) $356.60 $1 EXACTA (5-10) $104.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-10-8-3) $318.41 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-10-8) $363.30 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-10-8-3-9) Carryover $1,497

Winner–Faversham Ch.r.3 by Lucky Pulpit out of Love the Chase, by Not For Love. Bred by Perry Martin & Steve Coburn (CA). Trainer: Art Sherman. Owner: Martin, Perry and Martin, Denise. Mutuel Pool $230,772 Daily Double Pool $23,749 Exacta Pool $143,453 Superfecta Pool $66,570 Trifecta Pool $90,591 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,961. Scratched–Buddy Bear, Jersey's Heat. $1 Pick Three (5-3-5) paid $1,039.20. Pick Three Pool $28,631. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-5-3-5) 79 tickets with 4 correct paid $1,139.60. Pick Four Pool $117,968. 50-Cent Pick Five (6/7-3-5-3-5) 37 tickets with 5 correct paid $6,968.35. Pick Five Pool $299,834.

FAVERSHAM chased outside a rival then three deep leaving the backstretch, angled in some on the second turn, came out in upper stretch, rallied under urging to the front in deep stretch and won clear. CLYDE'S PRIDE kept five wide into the first turn, angled in and dueled outside a rival, inched away and angled in on the second turn, kicked clear, could not hold off the winner and just saved the place. GOLD N BOLD settled outside a rival, went three deep into and out of the second turn and gained the show while narrowly edged for second. JET SET RULER angled in on the first turn and stalked inside, split horses on the second turn, came out in upper stretch and put in a late bid at a minor award. HIT THE SEAM four wide into the first turn, angled in and chased outside a rival, went three deep into the second turn, angled in then came out three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. CAPTAIN BUZZKILL saved ground chasing the pace, came out in the stretch and did not rally. CELTURIAN drifted out some into the first turn, angled in and stalked inside, came out into the stretch and weakened. JONAS drifted out into the first turn, stalked outside a rival, drifted out again on the second turn to come four wide into the stretch and also weakened. PIG IRON pulled between horses to press the early pace and steadied leaving the first turn, chased outside a rival, was between foes into the second turn, angled in leaving that turn and had little left for the stretch. STAY GOLDEN four wide into the first turn, angled in and dueled inside, dropped back on the second turn, gave way readily and was eased in the stretch.

SIXTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 22.11 45.76 1:11.83 1:18.75

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Ransomed 125 7 3 4–hd 5–2½ 1–hd 1–¾ Roman 7.80 3 Tee Em Eye 125 3 5 5–2½ 4–hd 3–3 2–1½ Quinonez 13.10 7 Party Hostess 118 6 1 3–3 2–½ 2–hd 3–1¾ Espinoza 0.90 4 Princess Leia 118 4 6 6–3½ 6–4 4–1 4–½ Figueroa 15.10 2 Looking At Thelake 125 2 7 7 7 7 5–13 T Baze 4.20 5 Just Be Held 125 5 4 2–hd 3–2½ 6–2 6–½ Conner 3.30 1 Mama's Kid 120 1 2 1–½ 1–hd 5–hd 7 Ochoa 58.50

8 RANSOMED 17.60 9.60 4.20 3 TEE EM EYE 10.80 4.40 7 PARTY HOSTESS 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-8) $462.80 $1 EXACTA (8-3) $70.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-3-7-4) $73.00 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-3-7-4-2) $3,469.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-3-7) $98.85

Winner–Ransomed Ch.m.5 by Regal Ransom out of Cool Chicken, by Tabasco Cat. Bred by T/C Stable, LLC (IL). Trainer: Sal Gonzalez. Owner: Tricar Stables, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $156,990 Daily Double Pool $19,243 Exacta Pool $94,845 Superfecta Pool $40,992 Super High Five Pool $7,130 Trifecta Pool $62,380. Claimed–Ransomed by Acker, Tom, Rader, Darryl, Smith, Corey and Spawr, William. Trainer: William Spawr. Claimed–Party Hostess by Ismael Reyes. Trainer: Jorge Periban. Claimed–Looking At Thelake by Pinner Family Trust, Akin, Zvika and Sherman, Art. Trainer: Art Sherman. Claimed–Just Be Held by Daniel Hawkins. Trainer: Craig Dollase. Scratched–Duranga. $1 Pick Three (3-5-8) paid $1,809.40. Pick Three Pool $25,284.

RANSOMED stalked outside then alongside a rival, came four wide into the stretch, led three deep in midstretch and gamely prevailed under urging. TEE EM EYE stalked inside, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch, bid between horses in the drive, fought back inside the winner in deep stretch and continued willingly. PARTY HOSTESS dueled three deep, took the advantage leaving the turn, continued off the rail into the stretch, drifted to the inside in the final furlong and held third. PRINCESS LEIA chased a bit off the rail then inside leaving the backstretch and on the turn, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. LOOKING AT THELAKE dropped back along the inside early, saved ground off the pace, came out in upper stretch and made up some ground but was not a serious threat. JUST BE HELD had good early speed and dueled between horses, dropped back in the stretch and weakened. MAMA'S KID went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back on the turn but had little left for the stretch.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 23.63 47.81 1:11.60 1:23.86 1:36.02

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Lynne's Legacy 125 3 5 7 7 7 7 1–ns Bejarano 11.60 7 Moonless Sky 125 6 6 6–2½ 6–3 6–4 3–hd 2–nk Franco 14.50 6 Cheekaboo 125 5 7 4–hd 5–3 5–hd 5–½ 3–nk Prat 5.20 8 Amboseli 123 7 4 5–1½ 4–1½ 2–hd 1–hd 4–1¼ Desormeaux 3.90 1 Achira 123 1 2 1–1 2–½ 1–hd 2–½ 5–nk Stevens 0.90 2 Causeway Carolyn 116 2 3 2–1 3–hd 4–3 4–hd 6–3¾ Espinoza 10.50 5 Hachi 123 4 1 3–hd 1–½ 3–hd 6–1½ 7 Mn Garcia 10.80

4 LYNNE'S LEGACY 25.20 11.00 5.60 7 MOONLESS SKY 12.00 4.60 6 CHEEKABOO 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-4) $258.60 $1 EXACTA (4-7) $115.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-7-6-8) $184.63 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-7-6) $290.20 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-7-6-8-1) Carryover $4,043

Winner–Lynne's Legacy Dbb.m.5 by Unusual Heat out of Top of Our Game, by Steinlen (GB). Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Great Friends Stable, Gorman, Mark, Richardson, Maureen and Rothblum, Steve. Mutuel Pool $259,544 Daily Double Pool $22,770 Exacta Pool $136,693 Superfecta Pool $51,886 Trifecta Pool $78,372 X-5 Super High Five Pool $5,297. Scratched–Wind Tartare (FR). $1 Pick Three (5-8-4) paid $2,280.50. Pick Three Pool $27,808.

LYNNE'S LEGACY settled off the pace inside, came out into the stretch and again in midstretch and rallied under some left handed urging to get up four wide on the line. MOONLESS SKY chased outside a rival or off the rail, swung three deep into the stretch, bid five wide in midstretch, drifted in some, put a head in front nearing the wire but was edged on the line. CHEEKABOO angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, bid along the rail in the stretch, put a head in front in deep stretch and continued willingly. AMBOSELI three deep early, stalked outside a rival, bid four wide leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and into the stretch, gained a slim advantage four wide in midstretch, drifted in and fought back between horses to the wire. ACHIRA took the early lead and set the pace inside, fought back and pressed inside on the backstretch, regained a short lead leaving the second turn, battled between horses in midstretch and deep stretch and was outfinished late. CAUSEWAY CAROLYN stalked a bit off the rail, bid three deep between foes into and on the second turn, fought back between rivals in the stretch and was outkicked. HACHI (CHI) stalked three deep then bid three wide to gain the lead, dueled between foes leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and into the stretch, fought back between rivals in the drive and weakened late.

EIGHTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.20 46.00 58.18 1:04.82

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Naughty Sophie 120 7 3 1–hd 1–2 1–6 1–8¾ Franco 2.00 11 Tapalita 120 9 1 4–hd 4–1½ 2–2½ 2–7¼ Van Dyke 1.50 3 Cheyenne Dancer 125 3 4 6–3 5–hd 3–1 3–nk Pena 78.80 8 Purdue 120 6 7 5–hd 6–2½ 5–½ 4–½ Elliott 6.40 6 Eurasia 120 5 9 9–4 8–2½ 8–4 5–hd Pereira 13.10 10 Irish Cream N Kafe 113 8 2 3–½ 2–½ 4–1½ 6–¾ Figueroa 6.00 2 As a Rule 125 2 8 7–1 7–1½ 6–1 7–1½ Fuentes 19.40 13 Madera Jubilee 125 10 5 8–hd 9–2 9–½ 8–2½ Harvey 47.90 4 Gamezapper 120 4 6 2–1 3–hd 7–1½ 9–½ Mt Garcia 43.70 1 Unusual Gator 120 1 10 10 10 10 10 Vergara, Jr. 78.00

9 NAUGHTY SOPHIE 6.00 3.20 2.80 11 TAPALITA 2.80 2.60 3 CHEYENNE DANCER 19.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-9) $80.60 $1 EXACTA (9-11) $6.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-11-3-8) $107.20 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-11-3-8-6) $5,305.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-11-3) $102.05

Winner–Naughty Sophie Ch.f.3 by Horse Greeley out of Making Time, by Royal Academy. Bred by Michael T. Barnett (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Altamira Racing Stable and Littlefield, Chad. Mutuel Pool $246,740 Daily Double Pool $98,360 Exacta Pool $159,741 Superfecta Pool $114,990 Super High Five Pool $36,413 Trifecta Pool $118,843. Scratched–Kalsa, Smart Rachel, True Testament. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (5-3-5-8-4-9) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $52,793. $1 Pick Three (8-4-9) paid $385.80. Pick Three Pool $116,155. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-8-4-9) 38 tickets with 4 correct paid $7,192.65. Pick Four Pool $358,152. $2 Pick Six (5-3-5-8-4-9) 14 tickets with 4 out of 6 paid $723.40. Pick Six Pool $88,487. Pick Six Carryover $47,274. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-5-8-4-9) 2 tickets with 5 correct paid $64,478.60. Pick Five Pool $168,969.

NAUGHTY SOPHIE sped to the early lead off the rail, dueled outside a rival, kicked clear on the turn, drifted five wide into the stretch, then drifted inward in the drive and drew off under a steady hand ride. TAPALITA stalked four wide then three deep on the turn and into the stretch, drifted in through the lane and was clearly second best. CHEYENNE DANCER saved ground chasing the pace throughout and just held third. PURDUE chased between horses then outside a rival leaving the turn, came three wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. EURASIA bobbled a bit then was bumped at the break, chased outside a rival then off the rail on the turn, came out in upper stretch and was edged for a minor award. IRISH CREAM N KAFE stalked three deep then outside a rival on the turn and lacked the necessary response in the stretch. AS A RULE broke a bit slowly, chased inside then a bit off the rail to the stretch and also lacked a rally. MADERA JUBILEE chased outside then off the rail on the turn and into the stretch and was not a threat. GAMEZAPPER went up inside to press the pace, stalked on the turn, steadied while lugging out some leaving the turn and weakened. UNUSUAL GATOR broke slowly, saved ground off the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and failed to menace.