Racing! New stallions try to give a boost in California

Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Sunday, July 1. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 4th day of a 12-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.81 44.92 57.25

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Competing 117 4 2 1–hd 1–hd 1–2½ 1–2 Espinoza 1.30 3 Lucky Sun 120 3 1 4–½ 4–hd 4–1½ 2–¾ Roman 5.30 7 North County Guy 120 7 4 3–2½ 3–2½ 2–hd 3–1½ Pedroza 1.30 6 E Bradley Cooper 117 6 3 2–½ 2–½ 3–2½ 4–1¾ McDaid 20.30 1 Sonic Boy 117 1 5 5–hd 5–1 5–2 5–2½ Payeras 56.80 5 Harper's Gem 125 5 7 6–1½ 6–2½ 6–2 6–½ Ocampo 51.50 2 Beloved Holiday 124 2 6 7 7 7 7 Pereira 9.70

4 COMPETING 4.60 2.80 2.20 3 LUCKY SUN 4.40 2.80 7 NORTH COUNTY GUY 2.40

$1 EXACTA (4-3) $7.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-7-6) $6.08 $1 TRIFECTA (4-3-7) $15.60

Winner–Competing B.g.4 by Majesticperfection out of Score Four, by Grand Slam. Bred by Extern Developments Ltd. (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Eddie Olczyk. Mutuel Pool $118,140 Exacta Pool $64,748 Superfecta Pool $46,165 Trifecta Pool $54,214. Scratched–none.

COMPETING had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away under urging in the stretch and won clear. LUCKY SUN stalked outside a rival then between horses, came out into the stretch and gained the place late. NORTH COUNTY GUY pressed the pace three deep to the stretch, drifted in some in the drive and was edged late for second. E BRADLEY COOPER dueled outside the winner then three deep, fought back in the stretch, drifted to the inside in the final furlong and was outfinished for a minor award. SONIC BOY bobbled a bit at the start, saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside in the stretch and lacked a rally. HARPER'S GEM hopped slightly at the start, went up three deep to stalk the pace, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. BELOVED HOLIDAY chased a bit off the rail, steadied in tight off heels into the turn, came out in the stretch and lacked the necessary response.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $18,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 24.29 48.43 1:12.46 1:24.37 1:36.53

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Impression 124 5 3 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–3 1–5 1–5 Pedroza 1.20 3 Tidal Effect 120 3 6 6 6 5–1½ 3–hd 2–2 Elliott 1.60 1 Odyssey Explorer 124 1 2 3–1 3–1½ 3–1½ 4–1½ 3–2 Roman 3.60 4 Escudo Nacional 122 4 1 2–½ 2–hd 2–hd 2–hd 4–1¼ Pereira 43.40 6 Desolation Sound 120 6 5 5–½ 4–½ 4–½ 5–2½ 5–1½ Mn Garcia 12.00 2 Malibu Magic 117 2 4 4–1 5–1 6 6 6 Payeras 23.50

5 IMPRESSION 4.40 2.60 2.10 3 TIDAL EFFECT 2.60 2.10 1 ODYSSEY EXPLORER 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5) $11.20 $1 EXACTA (5-3) $4.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-1-4) $4.63 $1 TRIFECTA (5-3-1) $8.20

Winner–Impression Ch.g.5 by Smart Strike out of Mon Belle, by Maria's Mon. Bred by Peter E. Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY). Trainer: William E. Morey. Owner: Guelfo, Gene, Lindstrom, Frank and Martin, James. Mutuel Pool $109,552 Daily Double Pool $29,396 Exacta Pool $51,892 Superfecta Pool $32,644 Trifecta Pool $43,805. Scratched–none.

IMPRESSION had speed outside a rival then angled in on the first turn, set the pace inside then just off the rail, opened up on the second turn and drew off in the stretch under a crack of the whip and steady handling then a long hold late. TIDAL EFFECT bobbled in a bit of a slow start, settled inside then off the rail on the backstretch and outside on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and gained the place. ODYSSEY EXPLORER saved ground stalking the winner throughout and bested the rest. ESCUDO NACIONAL (ARG) pulled his way along off the rail early then stalked outside a rival, was between horses a furlong out and weakened late. DESOLATION SOUND angled in and chased outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and lacked a rally. MALIBU MAGIC chased off the rail or outside a rival to the stretch, came out some in the drive and lacked a further response.

THIRD RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.70 44.85 56.32 1:03.01

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Older Brother 120 5 4 3–2 3–4 1–½ 1–½ Gutierrez 3.10 4 Big Bad Gary 113 3 3 2–½ 1–hd 3–5 2–3 Figueroa 15.10 5 Colt Fiction 120 4 2 1–hd 2–½ 2–hd 3–5 Elliott 0.60 1 Cayate 117 1 5 5 4–hd 4–7 4–5 Espinoza 4.70 2 Creative Hit 120 2 1 4–1½ 5 5 5 Aragon 7.60

6 OLDER BROTHER 8.20 3.60 2.40 4 BIG BAD GARY 8.60 3.60 5 COLT FICTION 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6) $16.80 $1 EXACTA (6-4) $26.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-5-1) $11.60 $1 TRIFECTA (6-4-5) $74.70

Winner–Older Brother B.g.3 by Square Eddie out of Stretchinthelimits, by In Excess (IRE). Bred by Vessels Stallion Farm LLC (CA). Trainer: Edward R. Freeman. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $129,208 Daily Double Pool $11,753 Exacta Pool $58,227 Superfecta Pool $31,439 Trifecta Pool $44,549. Scratched–Oh Jerry. $1 Pick Three (4-5-6) paid $14.00. Pick Three Pool $40,937.

OLDER BROTHER had speed four wide then dueled three deep, took a short lead nearing midstretch, drifted in a bit late and gamely prevailed under urging. BIG BAD GARY had speed between horses then dueled inside, fought back on the turn and through the stretch and continued willingly to the wire. COLT FICTION dueled between rivals, also fought back on the turn and in the stretch, weakened some late, was unsaddled at the end of the clubhouse turn and vanned off. CAYATE broke in and a bit slowly, chased inside then just off the rail, went outside a rival on the turn, came out into the stretch, angled in some in the drive and did not rally. CREATIVE HIT had speed inside then saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and weakened.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 23.75 47.50 1:12.96 1:26.26 1:39.40

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Dizzy Diva 121 5 6 3–hd 2–hd 2–2 1–½ 1–½ Talamo 1.10 2 Misty Slew 111 2 2 4–½ 5–1½ 4–hd 3–½ 2–ns Espinoza 5.60 6 Reinahermosa 121 6 4 7 7 5–1½ 2–1½ 3–4 Pena 17.10 3 Proper Drink 121 3 7 6–1 6–hd 6–½ 6–5 4–2½ Quinonez 1.70 7 Millie Joel 113 7 5 5–3 3–1 3–1½ 5–hd 5–4 Payeras 8.30 4 Sugaratsundown 120 4 1 1–1 1–1 1–1½ 4–1½ 6–11 Hernandez 60.00 1 Red White 'n Peach 125 1 3 2–½ 4–½ 7 7 7 Ocampo 33.40

5 DIZZY DIVA 4.20 2.60 2.20 2 MISTY SLEW 4.20 3.00 6 REINAHERMOSA 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5) $15.20 $1 EXACTA (5-2) $8.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-6-3) $9.26 $1 TRIFECTA (5-2-6) $43.00

Winner–Dizzy Diva B.f.4 by Under Caution out of Melbisha, by High Brite. Bred by Eddie Zennedjian & Harry Kosian (CA). Trainer: David E. Hofmans. Owner: Kingston, Ted, Zennedjian, Brandon, Zennedjian, Eddie S. and Zolnier, Casey. Mutuel Pool $106,480 Daily Double Pool $10,599 Exacta Pool $59,606 Superfecta Pool $35,871 Trifecta Pool $45,628. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-6-5) paid $20.40. Pick Three Pool $13,788.

DIZZY DIVA a step slow into stride, stalked between horses then off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter to gain the lead in the stretch, responded when headed past the eighth pole to regain the advantage in late stretch and gamely held between foes. MISTY SLEW chased between horses then a bit off the rail, went up three deep on the second turn and five wide into the stretch, drifted in some and finished willingly three wide on the line. REINAHERMOSA four wide into the first turn, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, bid along the rail in the drive to gain a short lead past the eighth pole and also continued willingly but was outfinished. PROPER DRINK a bit slow to begin, pulled between horses then chased a bit off the rail, went outside a rival on the second turn and three deep into the stretch, drifted in some and lacked the needed rally. MILLIE JOEL stalked four wide then three deep on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. SUGARATSUNDOWN sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail, fought back in upper stretch, was between foes in midstretch and also weakened. RED WHITE 'N PEACH pulled along the inside to press the early pace then saved ground stalking the leader, dropped back on the second turn, was between rivals into the stretch and gave way.

FIFTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.17 46.59 58.90

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Grab the Munny 115 2 3 4–hd 5–8 3–½ 1–½ Espinoza 1.40 7 Irish Terrier 118 6 6 5–10 3–½ 2–1½ 2–1 T Baze 2.20 5 No New Friends 122 4 4 2–2 2–1 1–hd 3–1¼ Fuentes 2.70 4 Its Five Somewhere 118 3 5 6 6 6 4–2½ Pedroza 13.20 1 Movedbydino 118 1 1 3–hd 4–2 5–3 5–4 Delgadillo 8.70 6 Acclamation King 122 5 2 1–2½ 1–2 4–hd 6 Quinonez 43.30

3 GRAB THE MUNNY 4.80 2.60 2.10 7 IRISH TERRIER 2.80 2.20 5 NO NEW FRIENDS 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3) $9.60 $1 EXACTA (3-7) $5.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-7-5-4) $2.62 $1 TRIFECTA (3-7-5) $10.20

Winner–Grab the Munny B.g.2 by Munnings out of Ghoststone, by Ghostzapper. Bred by Dye Racing & Praz Racing Stable (CA). Trainer: William E. Morey. Owner: Nentwig, Michael, Pagano, Ray and Stolich, Ron. Mutuel Pool $156,448 Daily Double Pool $13,708 Exacta Pool $86,069 Superfecta Pool $50,336 Trifecta Pool $61,414. Claimed–Grab the Munny by Hronis Racing LLC and John W. Sadler, Inc. Trainer: John Sadler. Scratched–Dustingbrown. $1 Pick Three (6-5-3) paid $28.00. Pick Three Pool $28,919. $1 Pick Four (5-6-5-2/3) 4 correct paid $52.10. Pick Four Pool $78,638. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-5-6-5-2/3) 5 correct paid $54.40. Pick Five Pool $321,796.

GRAB THE MUNNY stalked between horses then fell back some early on the turn, continued outside a rival then a bit off the rail into the stretch, split horses then bid toward the inside in deep stretch to gain the lead under urging and gamely prevailed. IRISH TERRIER chased off the rail then three deep into the turn, came out into the stretch, bid outside a foe then three wide in deep stretch and continued willingly. NO NEW FRIENDS stalked three wide then off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter to gain the lead, fought back outside the top pair and held third. ITS FIVE SOMEWHERE dropped back off the rail early, came out in the stretch and found his best stride late. MOVEDBYDINO saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside in the stretch and weakened. ACCLAMATION KING sped to the early lead outside, inched away then kicked clear nearing the turn, angled in some on the turn, drifted to the inside in the stretch and weakened.

SIXTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 21.78 45.06 57.25

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Go Ghetto 117 7 7 8–hd 6–1½ 4–2 1–¾ Payeras 1.20 1 Quantum Force 124 1 1 1–hd 1–hd 1–2½ 2–2½ Pereira 2.50 8 Fancy Terrace 124 8 5 2–1 2–1½ 2–hd 3–ns Rojas Fernandez 10.30 9 Atomic Action 124 9 9 7–1½ 7–1 5–hd 4–1 Arana 11.20 3 Gone With It 117 3 6 3–1 3–2½ 3–1½ 5–2 McDaid 4.00 5 Where's Bubba 124 5 4 5–2½ 5–1 6–2½ 6–2½ Sanchez 19.10 6 Rock N Doc 124 6 8 9 9 8–hd 7–½ Locke 59.60 4 Indy's Dynamo 124 4 3 6–hd 8–hd 9 8–4 Harvey 99.20 2 Getin Gready 120 2 2 4–½ 4–hd 7–1 9 Aragon 108.10

7 GO GHETTO 4.40 2.80 2.60 1 QUANTUM FORCE 3.60 3.00 8 FANCY TERRACE 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-7) $12.40 $1 EXACTA (7-1) $6.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-1-8-9) $11.66 $1 TRIFECTA (7-1-8) $35.30

Winner–Go Ghetto B.g.5 by Bernardini out of Kokadrie, by Coronado's Quest. Bred by Woodford Thoroughbreds (KY). Trainer: Justin B. Clark. Owner: Justin B. Clark. Mutuel Pool $150,607 Daily Double Pool $15,760 Exacta Pool $95,407 Superfecta Pool $65,322 Trifecta Pool $72,008. Claimed–Quantum Force by Thomas Hinds, III. Trainer: Charles Treece. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-3-7) paid $12.80. Pick Three Pool $26,449.

GO GHETTO settled outside a rival, came out on the turn and four wide into the stretch, rallied under left handed urging to get up nearing the wire. QUANTUM FORCE dueled a bit off the rail, drifted out into the stretch, inched clear in the drive but could not hold off the winner. FANCY TERRACE dueled outside the runner-up, was fanned out four wide into the stretch and just held third. ATOMIC ACTION hopped in a slow start, settled outside chasing the pace, continued alongside a rival on the turn and into the stretch, split rivals past midstretch and just missed third. GONE WITH IT stalked between horses then outside a rival, angled in on the turn, cut the corner into the stretch and lacked the needed rally.pu. WHERE'S BUBBA chased outside then alongside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. ROCK N DOC broke a bit slowly, pulled his way along off the rail chasing the pace, came three deep into the stretch and lacked a rally. INDY'S DYNAMO pulled between foes and was in a bit tight early, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace and weakened. GETIN GREADY saved ground chasing the pace, came out a bit into the stretch and also weakened.

SEVENTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.90 45.76 58.14 1:04.79

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Funny Bean 120 3 2 2–½ 2–1 1–1 1–1½ Elliott 10.70 6 I'm Sassy 124 5 6 5–2 4–hd 4–1 2–½ Pereira 6.10 8 Rocketann 124 7 4 6–4 6–hd 5–½ 3–1¼ Roman 4.70 3 Z Z Tiger 120 2 5 1–1 1–1 2–hd 4–1¼ Fuentes 2.20 5 Simone Bleu 113 4 7 7 7 6–3 5–1 Espinoza 19.40 7 Great Ma Neri 120 6 3 4–hd 5–2½ 3–1½ 6–12 Quinonez 8.30 2 Whoa Nessie 120 1 1 3–1 3–hd 7 7 Gutierrez 2.00

4 FUNNY BEAN 23.40 10.20 5.20 6 I'M SASSY 6.80 4.20 8 ROCKETANN 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4) $53.00 $1 EXACTA (4-6) $74.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-8-3) $133.22 $1 TRIFECTA (4-6-8) $598.50

Winner–Funny Bean Ch.f.3 by Square Eddie out of Funny Belle, by Sharp Humor. Bred by Dennis Miller (CA). Trainer: Robert A. Bean. Owner: Bean, Robert and Luanne. Mutuel Pool $176,711 Daily Double Pool $14,912 Exacta Pool $102,239 Superfecta Pool $54,951 Trifecta Pool $64,965. Scratched–Queen Shelly Ann. $1 Pick Three (3-7-4) paid $83.60. Pick Three Pool $38,974.

FUNNY BEAN stalked between foes then outside a rival, continued off the rail leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch, took the lead outside the pacesetter nearing midstretch, inched away under urging and proved best. I'M SASSY stalked off the rail then between horses on the turn, came out past the sixteenth pole and was edged for the place. ROCKETANN chased outside then dropped back off the rail, came four wide into the stretch, drifted in a bit from the whip past the sixteenth pole and was edged for second. Z Z TIGER had speed between foes then inched away, set the pace a bit off the rail, fought back in the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. SIMONE BLEU broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail, went around a rival in the stretch then angled to the inside and lacked the needed late kick. GREAT MA NERI stalked outside then three deep, came four wide into the stretch, steadied when crowded between foes inside the sixteenth pole and lacked the necessary late response. WHOA NESSIE fractious in the gate, saved ground stalking the pace and gave way in the stretch. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the late stretch run but made no change when they ruled the trouble to GREAT MA NERI did not alter the original order of finish.

EIGHTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.62 44.18 56.01 1:02.67

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Mr Vargas 124 7 1 1–hd 1–2 1–3 1–2½ Talamo 3.30 6 McKale 120 5 7 3–½ 3–2½ 2–½ 2–1½ Van Dyke 1.40 10 Swiss Minister 124 9 5 7–4 6–½ 4–1½ 3–1 Pena 6.00 5 Love My Bud 124 4 8 5–½ 4–hd 5–1½ 4–¾ Roman 21.70 2 Son of War 124 1 9 9 9 8–hd 5–¾ Blanc 74.50 4 Ride to the Wire 120 3 6 2–hd 2–1 3–2½ 6–hd Gutierrez 8.20 3 Coils Gold 124 2 2 8–1 8–1½ 7–1 7–1¼ Mn Garcia 14.40 7 Boy Howdy 124 6 3 6–hd 5–hd 6–hd 8–¾ Pedroza 6.60 9 Face of Victory 124 8 4 4–1½ 7–2½ 9 9 T Baze 20.30

8 MR VARGAS 8.60 3.60 3.20 6 MCKALE 3.40 2.60 10 SWISS MINISTER 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-8) $118.00 $1 EXACTA (8-6) $11.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-6-10-5) $37.07 $1 TRIFECTA (8-6-10) $53.60

Winner–Mr Vargas Ch.g.4 by Midshipman out of Play It Back, by Put It Back. Bred by Carl Johnson & Martha Johnson (FL). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Jay Em Ess Stable. Mutuel Pool $212,035 Daily Double Pool $23,751 Exacta Pool $123,612 Superfecta Pool $68,063 Trifecta Pool $77,040. Scratched–Hitters Park. $1 Pick Three (7-4-8) paid $242.90. Pick Three Pool $30,159.

MR VARGAS sped to a clear early lead and angled in, set the pace inside, met bids into the turn and inched away again, was shaken up with the reins to wide n the stretch and proved best under a left handed crack of the whip and a long hold late. MCKALE stalked between foes then bid three deep between rivals into the turn, tracked again, came three wide into the stretch, drifted inward and was second best. SWISS MINISTER chased three deep to the stretch, also drifted in some and gained the show. LOVE MY BUD chased a bit off the rail then inside to the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SON OF WAR broke in a bit, settled just off the rail, came out into the stretch and improved position. RIDE TO THE WIRE bid between horses into the turn then stalked a bit off the rail, drifted to the inside in the drive and weakened. COILS GOLD saved ground chasing the pace throughout and did not rally. BOY HOWDY stalked the pace between rivals to the stretch and lacked a rally. FACE OF VICTORY stalked outside then bid four wide into the turn, dropped back four wide on the turn and into the stretch and weakened.

NINTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.37 46.28 58.28

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Sing a Solo 113 6 3 1–½ 1–hd 1–2 1–4 Figueroa 0.50 8 Midnight Hunch 115 8 7 6–hd 4–1 2–1½ 2–3 Payeras 8.20 1 Becomes a Queen 120 1 2 4–½ 5–hd 4–1½ 3–1½ Gutierrez 13.40 7 Sister Nela 113 7 6 3–1 2–1 3–hd 4–2 Espinoza 3.50 9 Kalsa 120 9 9 9–hd 9–1 7–½ 5–½ Fuentes 38.60 3 Mergie Troid 124 3 1 2–hd 3–hd 5–1 6–hd Arana 93.10 2 Deep Canyon 124 2 4 5–1 6–1½ 6–2½ 7–1¼ Roman 17.30 10 Honey Honey 120 10 10 10 8–hd 8–hd 8–3 E Garcia 113.90 5 Heaven in Her Eyes 120 5 8 8–2½ 7–2 9–2½ 9–4 Hernandez 32.10 4 West Coast Chatter 120 4 5 7–1 10 10 10 Rojas Fernandez 96.20

6 SING A SOLO 3.00 2.40 2.20 8 MIDNIGHT HUNCH 5.80 3.60 1 BECOMES A QUEEN 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-6) $14.80 $1 EXACTA (6-8) $6.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-8-1-7) $6.80 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-8-1-7-9) $455.40 $1 TRIFECTA (6-8-1) $28.00

Winner–Sing a Solo B.f.3 by Kafwain out of Natural Singer R N, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Tommy Town Thoroughbreds LLC. Mutuel Pool $215,140 Daily Double Pool $75,919 Exacta Pool $135,357 Superfecta Pool $101,413 Super High Five Pool $27,801 Trifecta Pool $111,822. Scratched–Mariana's Girl, Swiss Chalet. $1 Pick Three (4-8-6) paid $127.90. Pick Three Pool $95,297. $1 Pick Four (7-4-8-6/11) 4 correct paid $389.00. Pick Four Pool $493,276. $2 Pick Six (5-2/3-7-4-8-6/11) 6 correct paid $5,676.80. Pick Six Pool $227,757. $2 Pick Six (5-2/3-7-4-8-6/11) 5 out of 6 paid $60.00.

SING A SOLO had speed three deep then dueled between foes, inched away on the turn, fought back in upper stretch, drifted in then out from the whip while inching away again in the stretch and won clear. MIDNIGHT HUNCH chased outside then four wide into the stretch, continued under urging then had the rider lose the whip in midstretch but gained the place. BECOMES A QUEEN saved ground stalking the pace throughout and picked up the show. SISTER NELA pressed the pace three deep, had the winner slip away briefly on the turn, re-bid outside that one in upper stretch and weakened late. KALSA settled off the rail, drifted out some on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and improved position. MERGIE TROID had speed just off the inside then dueled along the rail, stalked on the turn and weakened in the drive. DEEP CANYON chased outside a rival then between horses on the turn and lacked the needed rally. HONEY HONEY unhurried well off the rail early, angled in nearing the turn, found the rail on the turn, remained inside and could not offer the necessary response. HEAVEN IN HER EYES a bit slow to begin, settled just off the rail on the backstretch and turn and did not rally. WEST COAST CHATTER sent along to stalk the pace off the rail, continued outside a rival on the turn, dropped back and came four wide into the stretch and weakened.