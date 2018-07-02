Racing! New stallions try to give a boost in California

Hello, my name is Eric Sondheimer, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter. I’m filling in for a vacationing John Cherwa and decided to give an update on California horse breeding.
California horse breeding is in a precarious stage searching for stallions who can help replace the likes of Unusual Heat, Lucky Pulpit and Benchmark. All of them died in 2017 after making huge impacts on the Southern California racing scene. Add to that, Tribal Rule died in 2014.
The good news is that there are some promising new sires. Shaman Ghost, a son of Ghostzapper who was named the Canadian champion 3-year-old colt in 2016, began his first year at Lovacres Ranch for a stud fee of $7,500 and has more than 90 mares in foal.
Danzing Candy, a son of Twirling Candy, is standing at Rancho San Miguel for a $5,000 fee and attracting strong interest. Texas Ryano, a son of Curlin, began his stallion career at Ballena Vista Farm for a $3,500 stud fee and should have 20 mares in foal, owner Henry Williamson said.
The first 2-year-olds from Boisterous, a son of Distorted Humor, are starting to make their debuts. Based at Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, his fee is $5,000. Stay Thirsty, a son of Bernardini, is having early success at $5,000 for a live foal at Lovacres.
Tommy Town also has one of the hottest sires in Grazen, one of my favorites. (Full disclosure: I am part-owner of a Grazen yearling filly). Grazen had only 31 foals in 2016, then suddenly got very popular with 100 in 2017 and 68 this year. His fee is $5,000. His offspring have been good on dirt and turf.
Square Eddie has the most expensive stud fee at $25,000. Standing at Ocean Breeze Ranch, he has been producing versatile runners. Stanford, a son of Malibu Moon, is a new stallion at Tommy Town for a $5,000 stud fee. Acclamation, a son of Unusual Heat, is at Old English Ranch with a $15,000 stud fee.
Unusual Heat has 18 yearlings from his final crop. He died last year at age 27, having 49 stakes winners and counting. Lucky Pulpit was the sire of California Chrome and died at age 17. Benchmark, a son of Alydar, died at 26. He produced Grazen. All will be missed.
2-year-old filly makes debut
Los Alamitos has already produced a top 2-year-old maiden winner in Instagrand, and now trainer Simon Callaghan sends out Bellafina in Wednesday’s fourth race. She’s a promising 2-year-old filly who cost $800,000 at the Fasig-Tipton Gulfstream sale of 2-year-olds in training last March.
There are nine races scheduled for the July 4 card. Soi Phet, a 10-year-old gelding, will be trying for his fifth stakes win the $100,000 Bertrando Stakes. In the second race, Bob Baffert’s Regulate makes his first start since being gelded. He was once a highly regarded 3-year-old. The mile maiden race is for 3-year-olds and up.
Los Alamitos thoroughbred review
Mr Vargas sure likes Los Alamitos. He went wire to wire to win Sunday’s feature race, a $48,000 5½-furlong race. Jockey Joe Talamo, who usually rides sparingly at Los Alamitos but has been taking mounts each day, picked up the win for trainer Brian Koriner.
It was the first start in eight months for Mr Vargas, who broke his maiden by four lengths in his only other start at Los Alamitos on Sept. 8 last year. McKale, the 7-5 favorite, finished second. Swiss Minister was third.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth more $100,000 or more on Sunday.
Belmont: $100,000 Saginaw Stakes, NY-breds 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. (Races canceled because of excessive heat).
Woodbine: $100,000 Zadracarta Stakes, Ontario-breds 3 and up, 7 furlongs on turf. Winner: Silent Sonet.
Woodbine: Grade 3 $125,000 Dominion Day Stakes, 3 and up, 1¼ miles. Winner: Tiz A Slam.
Woodbine: $225,000 Bison City Stakes, Ontario-bred fillies 3 years old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Safe To Say.
Final thought
Still looking to jump the circulation of this newsletter. Can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.
Any thoughts, send an email to johnacherwa@gmail.com.
Now, here is the star of the show, Sunday’s results. See you on Thursday.
Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Sunday, July 1.
Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 4th day of a 12-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.81 44.92 57.25
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Competing
|117
|4
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–2½
|1–2
|Espinoza
|1.30
|3
|Lucky Sun
|120
|3
|1
|4–½
|4–hd
|4–1½
|2–¾
|Roman
|5.30
|7
|North County Guy
|120
|7
|4
|3–2½
|3–2½
|2–hd
|3–1½
|Pedroza
|1.30
|6
|E Bradley Cooper
|117
|6
|3
|2–½
|2–½
|3–2½
|4–1¾
|McDaid
|20.30
|1
|Sonic Boy
|117
|1
|5
|5–hd
|5–1
|5–2
|5–2½
|Payeras
|56.80
|5
|Harper's Gem
|125
|5
|7
|6–1½
|6–2½
|6–2
|6–½
|Ocampo
|51.50
|2
|Beloved Holiday
|124
|2
|6
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Pereira
|9.70
|4
|COMPETING
|4.60
|2.80
|2.20
|3
|LUCKY SUN
|4.40
|2.80
|7
|NORTH COUNTY GUY
|2.40
|$1 EXACTA (4-3)
|$7.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-7-6)
|$6.08
|$1 TRIFECTA (4-3-7)
|$15.60
Winner–Competing B.g.4 by Majesticperfection out of Score Four, by Grand Slam. Bred by Extern Developments Ltd. (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Eddie Olczyk. Mutuel Pool $118,140 Exacta Pool $64,748 Superfecta Pool $46,165 Trifecta Pool $54,214. Scratched–none.
COMPETING had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away under urging in the stretch and won clear. LUCKY SUN stalked outside a rival then between horses, came out into the stretch and gained the place late. NORTH COUNTY GUY pressed the pace three deep to the stretch, drifted in some in the drive and was edged late for second. E BRADLEY COOPER dueled outside the winner then three deep, fought back in the stretch, drifted to the inside in the final furlong and was outfinished for a minor award. SONIC BOY bobbled a bit at the start, saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside in the stretch and lacked a rally. HARPER'S GEM hopped slightly at the start, went up three deep to stalk the pace, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. BELOVED HOLIDAY chased a bit off the rail, steadied in tight off heels into the turn, came out in the stretch and lacked the necessary response.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $18,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 24.29 48.43 1:12.46 1:24.37 1:36.53
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Impression
|124
|5
|3
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–3
|1–5
|1–5
|Pedroza
|1.20
|3
|Tidal Effect
|120
|3
|6
|6
|6
|5–1½
|3–hd
|2–2
|Elliott
|1.60
|1
|Odyssey Explorer
|124
|1
|2
|3–1
|3–1½
|3–1½
|4–1½
|3–2
|Roman
|3.60
|4
|Escudo Nacional
|122
|4
|1
|2–½
|2–hd
|2–hd
|2–hd
|4–1¼
|Pereira
|43.40
|6
|Desolation Sound
|120
|6
|5
|5–½
|4–½
|4–½
|5–2½
|5–1½
|Mn Garcia
|12.00
|2
|Malibu Magic
|117
|2
|4
|4–1
|5–1
|6
|6
|6
|Payeras
|23.50
|5
|IMPRESSION
|4.40
|2.60
|2.10
|3
|TIDAL EFFECT
|2.60
|2.10
|1
|ODYSSEY EXPLORER
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5)
|$11.20
|$1 EXACTA (5-3)
|$4.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-1-4)
|$4.63
|$1 TRIFECTA (5-3-1)
|$8.20
Winner–Impression Ch.g.5 by Smart Strike out of Mon Belle, by Maria's Mon. Bred by Peter E. Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY). Trainer: William E. Morey. Owner: Guelfo, Gene, Lindstrom, Frank and Martin, James. Mutuel Pool $109,552 Daily Double Pool $29,396 Exacta Pool $51,892 Superfecta Pool $32,644 Trifecta Pool $43,805. Scratched–none.
IMPRESSION had speed outside a rival then angled in on the first turn, set the pace inside then just off the rail, opened up on the second turn and drew off in the stretch under a crack of the whip and steady handling then a long hold late. TIDAL EFFECT bobbled in a bit of a slow start, settled inside then off the rail on the backstretch and outside on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and gained the place. ODYSSEY EXPLORER saved ground stalking the winner throughout and bested the rest. ESCUDO NACIONAL (ARG) pulled his way along off the rail early then stalked outside a rival, was between horses a furlong out and weakened late. DESOLATION SOUND angled in and chased outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and lacked a rally. MALIBU MAGIC chased off the rail or outside a rival to the stretch, came out some in the drive and lacked a further response.
THIRD RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.70 44.85 56.32 1:03.01
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Older Brother
|120
|5
|4
|3–2
|3–4
|1–½
|1–½
|Gutierrez
|3.10
|4
|Big Bad Gary
|113
|3
|3
|2–½
|1–hd
|3–5
|2–3
|Figueroa
|15.10
|5
|Colt Fiction
|120
|4
|2
|1–hd
|2–½
|2–hd
|3–5
|Elliott
|0.60
|1
|Cayate
|117
|1
|5
|5
|4–hd
|4–7
|4–5
|Espinoza
|4.70
|2
|Creative Hit
|120
|2
|1
|4–1½
|5
|5
|5
|Aragon
|7.60
|6
|OLDER BROTHER
|8.20
|3.60
|2.40
|4
|BIG BAD GARY
|8.60
|3.60
|5
|COLT FICTION
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6)
|$16.80
|$1 EXACTA (6-4)
|$26.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-5-1)
|$11.60
|$1 TRIFECTA (6-4-5)
|$74.70
Winner–Older Brother B.g.3 by Square Eddie out of Stretchinthelimits, by In Excess (IRE). Bred by Vessels Stallion Farm LLC (CA). Trainer: Edward R. Freeman. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $129,208 Daily Double Pool $11,753 Exacta Pool $58,227 Superfecta Pool $31,439 Trifecta Pool $44,549. Scratched–Oh Jerry.
$1 Pick Three (4-5-6) paid $14.00. Pick Three Pool $40,937.
OLDER BROTHER had speed four wide then dueled three deep, took a short lead nearing midstretch, drifted in a bit late and gamely prevailed under urging. BIG BAD GARY had speed between horses then dueled inside, fought back on the turn and through the stretch and continued willingly to the wire. COLT FICTION dueled between rivals, also fought back on the turn and in the stretch, weakened some late, was unsaddled at the end of the clubhouse turn and vanned off. CAYATE broke in and a bit slowly, chased inside then just off the rail, went outside a rival on the turn, came out into the stretch, angled in some in the drive and did not rally. CREATIVE HIT had speed inside then saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and weakened.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 23.75 47.50 1:12.96 1:26.26 1:39.40
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Dizzy Diva
|121
|5
|6
|3–hd
|2–hd
|2–2
|1–½
|1–½
|Talamo
|1.10
|2
|Misty Slew
|111
|2
|2
|4–½
|5–1½
|4–hd
|3–½
|2–ns
|Espinoza
|5.60
|6
|Reinahermosa
|121
|6
|4
|7
|7
|5–1½
|2–1½
|3–4
|Pena
|17.10
|3
|Proper Drink
|121
|3
|7
|6–1
|6–hd
|6–½
|6–5
|4–2½
|Quinonez
|1.70
|7
|Millie Joel
|113
|7
|5
|5–3
|3–1
|3–1½
|5–hd
|5–4
|Payeras
|8.30
|4
|Sugaratsundown
|120
|4
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–1½
|4–1½
|6–11
|Hernandez
|60.00
|1
|Red White 'n Peach
|125
|1
|3
|2–½
|4–½
|7
|7
|7
|Ocampo
|33.40
|5
|DIZZY DIVA
|4.20
|2.60
|2.20
|2
|MISTY SLEW
|4.20
|3.00
|6
|REINAHERMOSA
|4.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5)
|$15.20
|$1 EXACTA (5-2)
|$8.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-6-3)
|$9.26
|$1 TRIFECTA (5-2-6)
|$43.00
Winner–Dizzy Diva B.f.4 by Under Caution out of Melbisha, by High Brite. Bred by Eddie Zennedjian & Harry Kosian (CA). Trainer: David E. Hofmans. Owner: Kingston, Ted, Zennedjian, Brandon, Zennedjian, Eddie S. and Zolnier, Casey. Mutuel Pool $106,480 Daily Double Pool $10,599 Exacta Pool $59,606 Superfecta Pool $35,871 Trifecta Pool $45,628. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (5-6-5) paid $20.40. Pick Three Pool $13,788.
DIZZY DIVA a step slow into stride, stalked between horses then off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter to gain the lead in the stretch, responded when headed past the eighth pole to regain the advantage in late stretch and gamely held between foes. MISTY SLEW chased between horses then a bit off the rail, went up three deep on the second turn and five wide into the stretch, drifted in some and finished willingly three wide on the line. REINAHERMOSA four wide into the first turn, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, bid along the rail in the drive to gain a short lead past the eighth pole and also continued willingly but was outfinished. PROPER DRINK a bit slow to begin, pulled between horses then chased a bit off the rail, went outside a rival on the second turn and three deep into the stretch, drifted in some and lacked the needed rally. MILLIE JOEL stalked four wide then three deep on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. SUGARATSUNDOWN sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail, fought back in upper stretch, was between foes in midstretch and also weakened. RED WHITE 'N PEACH pulled along the inside to press the early pace then saved ground stalking the leader, dropped back on the second turn, was between rivals into the stretch and gave way.
FIFTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.17 46.59 58.90
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Grab the Munny
|115
|2
|3
|4–hd
|5–8
|3–½
|1–½
|Espinoza
|1.40
|7
|Irish Terrier
|118
|6
|6
|5–10
|3–½
|2–1½
|2–1
|T Baze
|2.20
|5
|No New Friends
|122
|4
|4
|2–2
|2–1
|1–hd
|3–1¼
|Fuentes
|2.70
|4
|Its Five Somewhere
|118
|3
|5
|6
|6
|6
|4–2½
|Pedroza
|13.20
|1
|Movedbydino
|118
|1
|1
|3–hd
|4–2
|5–3
|5–4
|Delgadillo
|8.70
|6
|Acclamation King
|122
|5
|2
|1–2½
|1–2
|4–hd
|6
|Quinonez
|43.30
|3
|GRAB THE MUNNY
|4.80
|2.60
|2.10
|7
|IRISH TERRIER
|2.80
|2.20
|5
|NO NEW FRIENDS
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3)
|$9.60
|$1 EXACTA (3-7)
|$5.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-7-5-4)
|$2.62
|$1 TRIFECTA (3-7-5)
|$10.20
Winner–Grab the Munny B.g.2 by Munnings out of Ghoststone, by Ghostzapper. Bred by Dye Racing & Praz Racing Stable (CA). Trainer: William E. Morey. Owner: Nentwig, Michael, Pagano, Ray and Stolich, Ron. Mutuel Pool $156,448 Daily Double Pool $13,708 Exacta Pool $86,069 Superfecta Pool $50,336 Trifecta Pool $61,414. Claimed–Grab the Munny by Hronis Racing LLC and John W. Sadler, Inc. Trainer: John Sadler. Scratched–Dustingbrown.
$1 Pick Three (6-5-3) paid $28.00. Pick Three Pool $28,919. $1 Pick Four (5-6-5-2/3) 4 correct paid $52.10. Pick Four Pool $78,638. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-5-6-5-2/3) 5 correct paid $54.40. Pick Five Pool $321,796.
GRAB THE MUNNY stalked between horses then fell back some early on the turn, continued outside a rival then a bit off the rail into the stretch, split horses then bid toward the inside in deep stretch to gain the lead under urging and gamely prevailed. IRISH TERRIER chased off the rail then three deep into the turn, came out into the stretch, bid outside a foe then three wide in deep stretch and continued willingly. NO NEW FRIENDS stalked three wide then off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter to gain the lead, fought back outside the top pair and held third. ITS FIVE SOMEWHERE dropped back off the rail early, came out in the stretch and found his best stride late. MOVEDBYDINO saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside in the stretch and weakened. ACCLAMATION KING sped to the early lead outside, inched away then kicked clear nearing the turn, angled in some on the turn, drifted to the inside in the stretch and weakened.
SIXTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 21.78 45.06 57.25
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Go Ghetto
|117
|7
|7
|8–hd
|6–1½
|4–2
|1–¾
|Payeras
|1.20
|1
|Quantum Force
|124
|1
|1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–2½
|2–2½
|Pereira
|2.50
|8
|Fancy Terrace
|124
|8
|5
|2–1
|2–1½
|2–hd
|3–ns
|Rojas Fernandez
|10.30
|9
|Atomic Action
|124
|9
|9
|7–1½
|7–1
|5–hd
|4–1
|Arana
|11.20
|3
|Gone With It
|117
|3
|6
|3–1
|3–2½
|3–1½
|5–2
|McDaid
|4.00
|5
|Where's Bubba
|124
|5
|4
|5–2½
|5–1
|6–2½
|6–2½
|Sanchez
|19.10
|6
|Rock N Doc
|124
|6
|8
|9
|9
|8–hd
|7–½
|Locke
|59.60
|4
|Indy's Dynamo
|124
|4
|3
|6–hd
|8–hd
|9
|8–4
|Harvey
|99.20
|2
|Getin Gready
|120
|2
|2
|4–½
|4–hd
|7–1
|9
|Aragon
|108.10
|7
|GO GHETTO
|4.40
|2.80
|2.60
|1
|QUANTUM FORCE
|3.60
|3.00
|8
|FANCY TERRACE
|4.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-7)
|$12.40
|$1 EXACTA (7-1)
|$6.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-1-8-9)
|$11.66
|$1 TRIFECTA (7-1-8)
|$35.30
Winner–Go Ghetto B.g.5 by Bernardini out of Kokadrie, by Coronado's Quest. Bred by Woodford Thoroughbreds (KY). Trainer: Justin B. Clark. Owner: Justin B. Clark. Mutuel Pool $150,607 Daily Double Pool $15,760 Exacta Pool $95,407 Superfecta Pool $65,322 Trifecta Pool $72,008. Claimed–Quantum Force by Thomas Hinds, III. Trainer: Charles Treece. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (5-3-7) paid $12.80. Pick Three Pool $26,449.
GO GHETTO settled outside a rival, came out on the turn and four wide into the stretch, rallied under left handed urging to get up nearing the wire. QUANTUM FORCE dueled a bit off the rail, drifted out into the stretch, inched clear in the drive but could not hold off the winner. FANCY TERRACE dueled outside the runner-up, was fanned out four wide into the stretch and just held third. ATOMIC ACTION hopped in a slow start, settled outside chasing the pace, continued alongside a rival on the turn and into the stretch, split rivals past midstretch and just missed third. GONE WITH IT stalked between horses then outside a rival, angled in on the turn, cut the corner into the stretch and lacked the needed rally.pu. WHERE'S BUBBA chased outside then alongside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. ROCK N DOC broke a bit slowly, pulled his way along off the rail chasing the pace, came three deep into the stretch and lacked a rally. INDY'S DYNAMO pulled between foes and was in a bit tight early, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace and weakened. GETIN GREADY saved ground chasing the pace, came out a bit into the stretch and also weakened.
SEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.90 45.76 58.14 1:04.79
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Funny Bean
|120
|3
|2
|2–½
|2–1
|1–1
|1–1½
|Elliott
|10.70
|6
|I'm Sassy
|124
|5
|6
|5–2
|4–hd
|4–1
|2–½
|Pereira
|6.10
|8
|Rocketann
|124
|7
|4
|6–4
|6–hd
|5–½
|3–1¼
|Roman
|4.70
|3
|Z Z Tiger
|120
|2
|5
|1–1
|1–1
|2–hd
|4–1¼
|Fuentes
|2.20
|5
|Simone Bleu
|113
|4
|7
|7
|7
|6–3
|5–1
|Espinoza
|19.40
|7
|Great Ma Neri
|120
|6
|3
|4–hd
|5–2½
|3–1½
|6–12
|Quinonez
|8.30
|2
|Whoa Nessie
|120
|1
|1
|3–1
|3–hd
|7
|7
|Gutierrez
|2.00
|4
|FUNNY BEAN
|23.40
|10.20
|5.20
|6
|I'M SASSY
|6.80
|4.20
|8
|ROCKETANN
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4)
|$53.00
|$1 EXACTA (4-6)
|$74.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-8-3)
|$133.22
|$1 TRIFECTA (4-6-8)
|$598.50
Winner–Funny Bean Ch.f.3 by Square Eddie out of Funny Belle, by Sharp Humor. Bred by Dennis Miller (CA). Trainer: Robert A. Bean. Owner: Bean, Robert and Luanne. Mutuel Pool $176,711 Daily Double Pool $14,912 Exacta Pool $102,239 Superfecta Pool $54,951 Trifecta Pool $64,965. Scratched–Queen Shelly Ann.
$1 Pick Three (3-7-4) paid $83.60. Pick Three Pool $38,974.
FUNNY BEAN stalked between foes then outside a rival, continued off the rail leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch, took the lead outside the pacesetter nearing midstretch, inched away under urging and proved best. I'M SASSY stalked off the rail then between horses on the turn, came out past the sixteenth pole and was edged for the place. ROCKETANN chased outside then dropped back off the rail, came four wide into the stretch, drifted in a bit from the whip past the sixteenth pole and was edged for second. Z Z TIGER had speed between foes then inched away, set the pace a bit off the rail, fought back in the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. SIMONE BLEU broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail, went around a rival in the stretch then angled to the inside and lacked the needed late kick. GREAT MA NERI stalked outside then three deep, came four wide into the stretch, steadied when crowded between foes inside the sixteenth pole and lacked the necessary late response. WHOA NESSIE fractious in the gate, saved ground stalking the pace and gave way in the stretch. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the late stretch run but made no change when they ruled the trouble to GREAT MA NERI did not alter the original order of finish.
EIGHTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.62 44.18 56.01 1:02.67
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Mr Vargas
|124
|7
|1
|1–hd
|1–2
|1–3
|1–2½
|Talamo
|3.30
|6
|McKale
|120
|5
|7
|3–½
|3–2½
|2–½
|2–1½
|Van Dyke
|1.40
|10
|Swiss Minister
|124
|9
|5
|7–4
|6–½
|4–1½
|3–1
|Pena
|6.00
|5
|Love My Bud
|124
|4
|8
|5–½
|4–hd
|5–1½
|4–¾
|Roman
|21.70
|2
|Son of War
|124
|1
|9
|9
|9
|8–hd
|5–¾
|Blanc
|74.50
|4
|Ride to the Wire
|120
|3
|6
|2–hd
|2–1
|3–2½
|6–hd
|Gutierrez
|8.20
|3
|Coils Gold
|124
|2
|2
|8–1
|8–1½
|7–1
|7–1¼
|Mn Garcia
|14.40
|7
|Boy Howdy
|124
|6
|3
|6–hd
|5–hd
|6–hd
|8–¾
|Pedroza
|6.60
|9
|Face of Victory
|124
|8
|4
|4–1½
|7–2½
|9
|9
|T Baze
|20.30
|8
|MR VARGAS
|8.60
|3.60
|3.20
|6
|MCKALE
|3.40
|2.60
|10
|SWISS MINISTER
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-8)
|$118.00
|$1 EXACTA (8-6)
|$11.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-6-10-5)
|$37.07
|$1 TRIFECTA (8-6-10)
|$53.60
Winner–Mr Vargas Ch.g.4 by Midshipman out of Play It Back, by Put It Back. Bred by Carl Johnson & Martha Johnson (FL). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Jay Em Ess Stable. Mutuel Pool $212,035 Daily Double Pool $23,751 Exacta Pool $123,612 Superfecta Pool $68,063 Trifecta Pool $77,040. Scratched–Hitters Park.
$1 Pick Three (7-4-8) paid $242.90. Pick Three Pool $30,159.
MR VARGAS sped to a clear early lead and angled in, set the pace inside, met bids into the turn and inched away again, was shaken up with the reins to wide n the stretch and proved best under a left handed crack of the whip and a long hold late. MCKALE stalked between foes then bid three deep between rivals into the turn, tracked again, came three wide into the stretch, drifted inward and was second best. SWISS MINISTER chased three deep to the stretch, also drifted in some and gained the show. LOVE MY BUD chased a bit off the rail then inside to the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SON OF WAR broke in a bit, settled just off the rail, came out into the stretch and improved position. RIDE TO THE WIRE bid between horses into the turn then stalked a bit off the rail, drifted to the inside in the drive and weakened. COILS GOLD saved ground chasing the pace throughout and did not rally. BOY HOWDY stalked the pace between rivals to the stretch and lacked a rally. FACE OF VICTORY stalked outside then bid four wide into the turn, dropped back four wide on the turn and into the stretch and weakened.
NINTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.37 46.28 58.28
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Sing a Solo
|113
|6
|3
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–2
|1–4
|Figueroa
|0.50
|8
|Midnight Hunch
|115
|8
|7
|6–hd
|4–1
|2–1½
|2–3
|Payeras
|8.20
|1
|Becomes a Queen
|120
|1
|2
|4–½
|5–hd
|4–1½
|3–1½
|Gutierrez
|13.40
|7
|Sister Nela
|113
|7
|6
|3–1
|2–1
|3–hd
|4–2
|Espinoza
|3.50
|9
|Kalsa
|120
|9
|9
|9–hd
|9–1
|7–½
|5–½
|Fuentes
|38.60
|3
|Mergie Troid
|124
|3
|1
|2–hd
|3–hd
|5–1
|6–hd
|Arana
|93.10
|2
|Deep Canyon
|124
|2
|4
|5–1
|6–1½
|6–2½
|7–1¼
|Roman
|17.30
|10
|Honey Honey
|120
|10
|10
|10
|8–hd
|8–hd
|8–3
|E Garcia
|113.90
|5
|Heaven in Her Eyes
|120
|5
|8
|8–2½
|7–2
|9–2½
|9–4
|Hernandez
|32.10
|4
|West Coast Chatter
|120
|4
|5
|7–1
|10
|10
|10
|Rojas Fernandez
|96.20
|6
|SING A SOLO
|3.00
|2.40
|2.20
|8
|MIDNIGHT HUNCH
|5.80
|3.60
|1
|BECOMES A QUEEN
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-6)
|$14.80
|$1 EXACTA (6-8)
|$6.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-8-1-7)
|$6.80
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-8-1-7-9)
|$455.40
|$1 TRIFECTA (6-8-1)
|$28.00
Winner–Sing a Solo B.f.3 by Kafwain out of Natural Singer R N, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Tommy Town Thoroughbreds LLC. Mutuel Pool $215,140 Daily Double Pool $75,919 Exacta Pool $135,357 Superfecta Pool $101,413 Super High Five Pool $27,801 Trifecta Pool $111,822. Scratched–Mariana's Girl, Swiss Chalet.
$1 Pick Three (4-8-6) paid $127.90. Pick Three Pool $95,297. $1 Pick Four (7-4-8-6/11) 4 correct paid $389.00. Pick Four Pool $493,276. $2 Pick Six (5-2/3-7-4-8-6/11) 6 correct paid $5,676.80. Pick Six Pool $227,757. $2 Pick Six (5-2/3-7-4-8-6/11) 5 out of 6 paid $60.00.
SING A SOLO had speed three deep then dueled between foes, inched away on the turn, fought back in upper stretch, drifted in then out from the whip while inching away again in the stretch and won clear. MIDNIGHT HUNCH chased outside then four wide into the stretch, continued under urging then had the rider lose the whip in midstretch but gained the place. BECOMES A QUEEN saved ground stalking the pace throughout and picked up the show. SISTER NELA pressed the pace three deep, had the winner slip away briefly on the turn, re-bid outside that one in upper stretch and weakened late. KALSA settled off the rail, drifted out some on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and improved position. MERGIE TROID had speed just off the inside then dueled along the rail, stalked on the turn and weakened in the drive. DEEP CANYON chased outside a rival then between horses on the turn and lacked the needed rally. HONEY HONEY unhurried well off the rail early, angled in nearing the turn, found the rail on the turn, remained inside and could not offer the necessary response. HEAVEN IN HER EYES a bit slow to begin, settled just off the rail on the backstretch and turn and did not rally. WEST COAST CHATTER sent along to stalk the pace off the rail, continued outside a rival on the turn, dropped back and came four wide into the stretch and weakened.