Racing! Happy Fourth of July

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we preview a special holiday card at Los Alamitos.
First up, thanks to all of you who have emailed me but didn’t get a response. You need to remember that if you just hit reply, it goes to an unmonitored mailbox that I don’t see. Every once in a while someone goes in and cleans it out and I’m told there were about 50 dating back to the
You can always get me at johnacherwa@gmail.com.
Some thanks
Big thumbs up to those of you who offered tips about my trip to Jekyll Island, including restaurants to eat at. And, of course, a huge thank you to Eric (Manny) Sondheimer, who did the Monday newsletter for me.
Golden Gate update
Mike Marten, the ever vigilant chief press officer of the California Horse Racing Board, had this to report on the dispute between the Stronach Group and satellite wagering facilities. Stronach racing boss Tim Ritvo has said he will shutter Golden Gate Fields if he doesn’t get concessions from Northern California off-track wagering facilities.
Here’s Marten’s news release.
“The California Horse Racing Board has not received from Pacific Racing Association all of the agreements with satellite wagering facilities in Northern California and the horsemen’s agreement with the Thoroughbred Owners of California, all required as a condition of licensure for the race meet at Golden Gate Fields scheduled to open Aug. 23. However, the parties have advised the CHRB of significant progress towards that goal. This matter will be on the agenda for the July 12 meeting of the Board at Los Alamitos Race Course.”
Los Alamitos thoroughbred preview
Los Alamitos has a special July 4th card on Wednesday, starting at 1 p.m. There will be no racing on Thursday, resuming on Friday. First post is 1 p.m.
The highlight of the nine-race card is te $100,000 Bertrando Stakes for Cal-breds going a mile. The purse is $100,000 and is one of three stakes races in the three-week meeting.
The two favorites are, shall we say, real veteran performers. Magic Mark, at 5-2, is 8 years old and Soi Phet, at 3-1, is 10. They will probably be chatting in the paddock of when their trainers had beepers and used pay phones. The race should go at about 4:30 p.m.
Magic Mark won this race in 2015 and finished second in the race last year. Then he had a lot of time off (a cruise perhaps?) and didn’t race for 10 months until finishing second in an allowance at Santa Anita this year on May 24.
Soi Phet is coming off a big-price win in the Crystal Water Stakes at Santa Anita on May 20 and has won four of his eight starts at Los Alamitos.
The ninth race is an allowance and is worth mentioning because three of the horses running are Catfish Hunter, Joe
The field sizes—at least the early races--are on the light side, but here they are, in order: 6, 6, 6, 7, 6, 7, 10, 9, 11.
Jose Contreras LRC pick of the day
FIRST RACE: No.1 Latitude (3-1)
He chased the pace through the first half mile and then weakened to sixth in this most recent start against $40,000 maidens at Santa Anita going a mile. He now takes a drop in class, cuts back in distance, switches to the
Sunday’s result: Queen Shelly Ann was very unlucky, hitting the side of the gate, then swerving in with her jockey losing the left iron until near the 5/8ths mark. She finished sixth.
Jose Contreras is an excellent handicapper and well known on social media and familiar to racing fans watching on TVG. You can follow him on twitter at @losponies or check him out at his website.
Final thought
Yes, we’re trying to grow he newsletter, even on a holiday. You can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.
Any thoughts, drop me an email at my new address johnacherwa@gmail.com or feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa
Now, the star of the show, Wednesday’s entries.
Los Alamitos Race Course Entries for Wednesday, July 4.
Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 5th day of a 12-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Latitude
|Asa Espinoza
|117
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|20,000
|2
|Going Away Party
|Tyler Conner
|120
|Bruce Headley
|20,000
|3
|Royal Seeker
|Edgar Payeras
|117
|Marcelo Polanco
|20,000
|4
|Working
|Martin Pedroza
|120
|Peter Eurton
|20,000
|5
|Mago Blanco
|Santiago Gonzalez
|124
|Martin F. Jones
|20,000
|6
|Downside Up
|Heriberto Figueroa
|117
|Patricia Harrington
|20,000
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Friendly Outthedor
|Tyler Conner
|124
|Peter Eurton
|2
|Cold Brew Kid
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Margie Cantrell
|3
|Stonegate
|Tyler Baze
|120
|John W. Sadler
|4
|Pleasant d'Oro
|Evin Roman
|120
|5
|Littlebitamedal
|Stewart Elliott
|120
|Art Sherman
|6
|Regulate
|Joseph Talamo
|120
THIRD RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Rocky's Show
|Heriberto Figueroa
|117
|Paul C. Jones
|2
|Louden's Gray
|Alonso Quinonez
|124
|John F. Martin
|3
|Mason B
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Kelly Castaneda
|4
|Devils Informer
|Edgar Payeras
|117
|Robert J. Lucas
|5
|Adriatic Son
|Kellie McDaid
|117
|Kelly Castaneda
|6
|El Koreano
|Juan Sanchez
|124
|Angela Maria Aquino
FOURTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Bellafina
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Simon Callaghan
|2
|Keeper Ofthe Stars
|Asa Espinoza
|115
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|3
|Pablo's Dream
|Brayan Pena
|122
|Jesus Nunez
|4
|Cash Offer
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5
|Lil Miss Moppet
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Bob Baffert
|6
|Katieleigh
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Luis Mendez
|7
|Point Received
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Ruben Gomez
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Above Board
|Asa Espinoza
|117
|Mark Glatt
|16,000
|2
|Run Like Rhett
|Brayan Pena
|121
|Andrew Lerner
|16,000
|3
|Plum Dandy
|Tyler Baze
|121
|Richard E. Mandella
|16,000
|4
|Ralis
|Diego Sanchez
|121
|Doug F. O'Neill
|16,000
|5
|Pappou
|Joseph Talamo
|121
|John W. Sadler
|16,000
|6
|Sunny Kat
|Tyler Conner
|121
|John W. Sadler
|16,000
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|So I Sang
|Asa Espinoza
|117
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|2
|Grandma Neta
|Efrain Hernandez
|120
|J. Eric Kruljac
|3
|Now Blessed
|Tyler Baze
|124
|John W. Sadler
|4
|Suspicious Spouse
|Heriberto Figueroa
|113
|Peter Miller
|5
|Colonel Power
|Joseph Talamo
|124
|John W. Sadler
|6
|Jade Dee
|Evin Roman
|120
|Bob Baffert
|7
|A Little Unruly
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Bob Baffert
SEVENTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Testimony
|122
|Michael Machowsky
|2
|Starring John Wain
|Asa Espinoza
|115
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|3
|Our Silver Oak
|Stewart Elliott
|122
|William E. Morey
|4
|Feeling Strong
|Tyler Conner
|122
|Hector O. Palma
|5
|Oliver
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Luis Mendez
|6
|Mr Bingley
|Modesto Linares
|122
|Vernon E. Aguayo
|7
|Three Ay Em
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Jeff Bonde
|8
|Nice Haircut
|Evin Roman
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|9
|Peedie
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Ben D. A. Cecil
|10
|King Charlie
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Tim Yakteen
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'BERTRANDO STAKES (Cal Bred)'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Taman Guard
|Joseph Talamo
|119
|Richard E. Mandella
|2
|Soi Phet
|Alonso Quinonez
|124
|Leonard Powell
|3
|Magic Mark
|Martin Garcia
|119
|Ronald W. Ellis
|4
|Acceptance
|Stewart Elliott
|119
|Kenneth D. Black
|5
|Make It a Triple
|Rafael Bejarano
|119
|Keith E. Craigmyle
|6
|B Squared
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|7
|Grecian Fire
|III Antongeorgi
|119
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|8
|Grazen Sky
|Evin Roman
|119
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|9
|Continental Divide
|Santiago Gonzalez
|115
|James M. Cassidy
NINTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Nova
|Heriberto Figueroa
|113
|Rafael DeLeon
|2
|Red Wine and Dine
|Evin Roman
|124
|Rafael DeLeon
|3
|Rinse and Repeat
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4
|Sunset Seven
|Martin Garcia
|120
|David E. Hofmans
|5
|Morgan S.
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Dan L. Hendricks
|6
|Hardcore Troubador
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Edward R. Freeman
|7
|Will Tell
|Asa Espinoza
|117
|Vladimir Cerin
|8
|Catfish Hunter
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|9
|Fire to the Wire
|Israel Ocampo
|124
|Brian J. Koriner
|10
|Joe Jackson
|III Antongeorgi
|120
|William E. Morey
|Also Eligible
|11
|Junior Gilliam
|Martin Pedroza
|124
|David Jacobson
|20,000