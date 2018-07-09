Racing! Here’s hoping for even cooler temperatures

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we check in with the TVG handicappers.

We haven’t gone down this rabbit hole in a while but it’s a newsletter fan favorite, except for the couple of people who always email to say how unfair I am to the TVG handicappers.

And, as I’ve always said, there are some good handicappers there—very good, in fact. I just get tired of them offering up mostly pick four and picks fives. The reason? It keeps people around longer and the longer you are around you may get sucked in to making other bets. And TVG is a gambling service disguised as a broadcast channel. But horse racing fans would be lost without it.

A good example of the kind of wagers I would like them to offer up is what Scott Hazelton did on Sunday, where he touted a win-place-show bet on Fig Jelly (8) in the sixth at Belmont. He won and that $6 bet returned $14.60. However, Scott lost $27 on his Belmont pick four, $24 on his Los Alamitos pick five and $24 on his Los Al pick four.

OK, as for the results, Megan Devine , who you might remember as one of the simulcast commentators at Santa Anita, had the big score of the day with a $.50 pick four that paid $110.90 at Laurel. However, she was also asked to pick at Arlington, Ellis Park and Woodbine and struck out on those and finished with a profit of $13.10.

Now, the real lost opportunity was Matt Carothers and Rich Perloff , both betting Belmont. They both got four of five, missing different races. But the other one got the missed pick correct. So, if you could have combined the best of the two, you could have tapped in to a $1 pick five that paid more than $1,500.

Vic Stauffer did hit the pick five at Fort Erie. I thought I knew my racetracks but I had to idea where that track was located. It’s in Fort Erie, Ontario, Canada. Problem with Vic’s pick is he spent $45 on a $.20 pick-five combination. The $.20 ticket paid about $9.10.

We normally don’t pay much attention to a stakes race restricted to Ontario-breds. But, at Woodbine, Pink Lloyd’s 11-race winning streak ended when he finished third, losing to Kingsport in the $100,000 Shepperton Stakes. Jacks Escarpment was second. There was only win betting and Kingsport paid $39.00.

In Sunday’s newsletter I said some horses might be headed south to Del Mar. Not yet. The barns don’t open until Thursday. Although, having made that drive from the San Gabriel Valley, leaving now may not be a bad idea.

The featured race at Los Alamitos was a maiden special weight with a purse of $40,000. Owning, making his first start, won the 5 ½ furlong race by 2 ½ lengths in a small field of five. Paul Reddam bought the colt for $260,000 earlier this year. Reddam, who has most of his horses with Doug O’Neill , has some, including Owning, with trainer Simon Callaghan .

Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Sunday, July 8. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 8th day of a 12-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 21.96 45.79 57.82 1:04.31

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Whiskey Ginger 124 2 4 2–1 2–hd 3–½ 1–½ Russell 1.60 3 Captain Walker 124 3 2 3–3 3–3 1–hd 2–1¾ Hernandez 4.20 1 Insubordination 124 1 3 1–hd 1–1 2–2 3–nk Ceballos 1.10 5 Johann's Command 119 5 5 5 5 4–1 4–2 Payeras 6.90 4 Big Bad Batman 124 4 1 4–2 4–1½ 5 5 Allen 40.30

2 WHISKEY GINGER 5.20 3.40 2.10 3 CAPTAIN WALKER 4.40 2.20 1 INSUBORDINATION 2.10

$1 EXACTA (2-3) $9.10 $1 TRIFECTA (2-3-1) $18.90

Winner–Whiskey Ginger Ch.g.4 by Henny Hughes out of Buona Sera, by Not For Love. Bred by V. Gail Ray (KY). Trainer: Patrick Gallagher. Owner: Nagako Fujita. Mutuel Pool $64,357 Exacta Pool $30,497 Trifecta Pool $29,975. Scratched–none.

WHISKEY GINGER dueled between horses then outside a rival, was in tight off heels while being fanned out into the stretch, angled out some in the drive and came back on under urging to get up nearing the wire. CAPTAIN WALKER pressed the pace three deep then stalked off the rail, continued three wide leaving the turn, was fanned four wide into the stretch, took the lead outside a rival in the drive but was caught late. INSUBORDINATION dueled inside, inched away on the turn, drifted out into the stretch, drifted in and fought back a furlong out and held third. JOHANN'S COMMAND bobbled in a bit of a slow start, settled off the rail, went three wide into the stretch, angled inward in upper stretch and was edged for the show. BIG BAD BATMAN stalked off the rail then a bit off the fence on the turn, angled to the inside entering the stretch and lacked a rally.

SECOND RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.35 45.76 57.75 1:04.20

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Owning 122 5 3 2–1 2–2 1–2 1–2½ Gutierrez 3.30 1 Tariq 122 1 1 3–½ 3–hd 2–2½ 2–5 Roman 4.70 3 More Ice 115 3 5 5 5 5 3–2 Espinoza 7.00 2 Alleva 122 2 4 4–5 4–5 3–½ 4–4 Bejarano 2.50 4 Hartel 115 4 2 1–½ 1–hd 4–1 5 Figueroa 1.60

5 OWNING 8.60 4.20 3.00 1 TARIQ 5.00 3.00 3 MORE ICE 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5) $28.40 $1 EXACTA (5-1) $20.80 $1 TRIFECTA (5-1-3) $77.00

Winner–Owning Grr.c.2 by Flashback out of Meridian Mama, by Forestry. Bred by Hill 'n' Dale Equine Holdings, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $111,175 Daily Double Pool $16,464 Exacta Pool $48,034 Trifecta Pool $36,389. Scratched–none.

OWNING stalked three deep then bid outside the pacesetter into the turn, took the lead into the stretch, drifted in and out a bit in the drive but won clear under some urging and a long hold late. TARIQ had speed inside then saved ground stalking the pace throughout and bested the others. MORE ICE settled off the rail, came a bit wide into the stretch and picked up the show. ALLEVA stalked between horses then outside the runner-up into and on the turn, came three deep into the stretch, drifted in and weakened. HARTEL sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail, dueled inside the winner into and on the turn and into the stretch and also weakened.

THIRD RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 21.75 45.32 57.29 1:03.87

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Mr Cruze 120 1 1 1–hd 1–hd 1–½ 1–½ Mn Garcia 9.20 2 Isee It in Hiseyes 113 2 4 3–1½ 3–2½ 3–2½ 2–1¼ Figueroa 1.70 5 Honeymoonz Over 120 5 2 2–3 2–2½ 2–1½ 3–1¼ Roman 1.10 4 Giddymeister 120 4 3 4–4 4–7 4–8 4–5 Fuentes 9.40 3 Neighborhood Bully 113 3 5 5 5 5 5 Espinoza 5.30

1 MR CRUZE 20.40 6.60 3.60 2 ISEE IT IN HISEYES 3.60 2.40 5 HONEYMOONZ OVER 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1) $29.20 $1 EXACTA (1-2) $24.70 $1 TRIFECTA (1-2-5) $58.40

Winner–Mr Cruze B.c.3 by Orb out of Gitchee Goomie, by City Zip. Bred by Doug Branham & Felicia Branham (KY). Trainer: Luis Mendez. Owner: Dan Northrup. Mutuel Pool $131,709 Daily Double Pool $10,560 Exacta Pool $59,872 Trifecta Pool $46,737. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (2-5-1) paid $77.50. Pick Three Pool $22,122.

MR CRUZE had good early speed and dueled inside, inched clear past the eighth pole and held gamely under urging. ISEE IT IN HISEYES stalked a bit off the rail, swung three deep into the stretch an finished willingly. HONEYMOONZ OVER four wide early, dueled outside the winner, fought back in the stretch and held third. GIDDYMEISTER broke out a bit, stalked three deep then chased off the rail on the turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. NEIGHBORHOOD BULLY chased between horses, dropped back a half mile out, continued off the rail, came out into the stretch and lacked a further response.

FOURTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 22.07 45.93 58.10 1:04.57

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Stretch 124 2 1 1–½ 1–1 1–½ 1–nk Sanchez 3.00 1 Four Gaels 119 1 4 2–½ 2–hd 2–hd 2–½ Payeras 3.90 5 Love Your Life 124 5 3 3–1 3–1½ 3–2 3–5 Rojas Fernandez 19.70 4 Come On Spanky 117 4 5 5–hd 6 4–1 4–3 McDaid 11.90 3 West a While 124 3 2 4–½ 4–hd 5–1 5–¾ Pena 50.00 6 Omdurman 124 6 6 6 5–hd 6 6 Delgadillo 0.60

2 STRETCH 8.00 4.40 3.80 1 FOUR GAELS 4.40 5.60 5 LOVE YOUR LIFE 12.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-2) $65.60 $1 EXACTA (2-1) $18.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-5-4) $45.91 $1 TRIFECTA (2-1-5) $109.30

Winner–Stretch Ch.g.8 by Swiss Yodeler out of Jeanie's Game, by Game Plan. Bred by Rozamund Barclay & Katherine Robertson (CA). Trainer: Jose Jesus Avalos. Owner: Avalos, Jose J. and Izarraras, Jose A.. Mutuel Pool $75,760 Daily Double Pool $11,511 Exacta Pool $38,557 Superfecta Pool $19,296 Trifecta Pool $27,850. Claimed–Four Gaels by Jones, Paul C. and Gonzalez, Roque. Trainer: Paul Jones. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-1-2) paid $318.60. Pick Three Pool $12,316.

STRETCH had good early speed off the rail, set a pressured pace inside, inched away on the turn, fought back in the stretch and held gamely between rivals through the final furlong under urging. FOUR GAELS went up inside to press the pace, stalked on the turn, came slightly off the rail in the stretch, re-bid inside and continued willingly to the wire. LOVE YOUR LIFE stalked the pressed the pace three deep, tracked the winner outside the runner-up on the turn, bid again three wide into the stretch and also went on gamely to the end. COME ON SPANKY chased between horses on the backstretch and turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. WEST A WHILE stalked a bit off the rail to the stretch, found the inside in the drive and weakened. OMDURMAN in a good position stalking the pace three deep, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $15,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $10,000-$9,000. Time 24.79 49.07 1:13.37 1:25.64 1:38.21

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 South Americain 117 4 5 4–1 4–½ 4–½ 2–1 1–1¼ Espinoza 0.60 5 Howdy 124 5 2 3–1 3–1 3–1 1–hd 2–1¼ Pedroza 5.30 1 Hollywood Angel 117 1 1 1–½ 1–1½ 1–½ 3–1 3–3 Figueroa 2.20 3 Drummer 124 3 4 5 5 5 4–1½ 4–3 Quinonez 18.40 2 Steel Plank 114 2 3 2–1½ 2–hd 2–hd 5 5 Payeras 18.20

4 SOUTH AMERICAIN 3.20 2.40 2.10 5 HOWDY 3.20 2.10 1 HOLLYWOOD ANGEL 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4) $17.20 $1 EXACTA (4-5) $3.90 $1 TRIFECTA (4-5-1) $5.70

Winner–South Americain Dbb.g.4 by Americain out of South Ocean Blvd, by Capote. Bred by Calumet Farm (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $89,776 Daily Double Pool $10,468 Exacta Pool $35,993 Trifecta Pool $38,568. Claimed–South Americain by R3 Racing and Calara Farms. Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (1-2-4) paid $101.40. Pick Three Pool $23,569. $1 Pick Four (5-1-2-4) 4 correct paid $371.10. Pick Four Pool $78,325. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-5-1-2-4) 5 correct paid $511.25. Pick Five Pool $219,999.

SOUTH AMERICAIN squeezed a bit at the start, stalked three deep then off the rail, went four wide on the second turn and into the stretch, bid four wide in the drive, gained the advantage a sixteenth out and gamely inched away late under urging. HOWDY broke inward, tugged his way along three deep then stalked off the rail, bid three wide on the second turn and into the stretch, put a head in front the drive, fought back in deep stretch but could not quite match the winner late. HOLLYWOOD ANGEL sped to the early lead, set the pace inside then inched away on the backstretch, fought back inside on the second turn and a bit off the rail in the stretch and bested the others. DRUMMER (GER) squeezed a bit at the start, angled in and saved ground stalking the pace throughout and lacked a rally in the drive. STEEL PLANK broke out a bit, pressed the pace outside a rival then stalked a bit off the rail, re-bid between horses on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.

SIXTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.92 46.31 58.96 1:05.68

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Mongolian Rahy 120 2 7 3–1½ 2–hd 2–1 1–1¾ Sanchez 2.00 8 Irish Cream N Kafe 113 8 4 7–2½ 6–1 3–2 2–4 Figueroa 1.90 1 Swiss Chalet 115 1 1 1–3½ 1–3 1–hd 3–ns Payeras 5.80 6 Tacy 113 6 2 2–hd 3–2 4–1½ 4–nk Espinoza 3.60 3 Nana's Rule 120 3 3 4–1 4–hd 5–4 5–7 Ochoa 12.50 5 Madera Jubilee 117 5 5 6–½ 7–4 7–5 6–4 McDaid 21.10 7 Full Value 113 7 6 5–hd 5–1 6–hd 7–5 Franco 35.70 4 Candy Coated World 122 4 8 8 8 8 8 Arana 120.60

2 MONGOLIAN RAHY 6.00 2.60 2.40 8 IRISH CREAM N KAFE 3.00 2.60 1 SWISS CHALET 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2) $11.00 $1 EXACTA (2-8) $7.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-8-1-6) $12.45 $1 TRIFECTA (2-8-1) $51.80

Winner–Mongolian Rahy Ch.f.3 by Giant's Causeway out of C C's Pal, by Alex's Pal. Bred by Pollock Farms, Hugh Owen, T & CKentucky, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Gerard Piccioni. Owner: DeMaio Racing Ventures LLC. Mutuel Pool $174,953 Daily Double Pool $8,437 Exacta Pool $92,954 Superfecta Pool $59,299 Trifecta Pool $76,616. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (2-4-2) paid $29.50. Pick Three Pool $26,784.

MONGOLIAN RAHY stalked the pace inside, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch, bid outside the pacesetter under urging, took the lead past the eighth pole and inched away. IRISH CREAM N KAFE broke out a bit, chased outside then three wide to the stretch, angled inward in the drive and finished with interest toward the inside. SWISS CHALET sped to the early lead, kicked clear, set the pace off the rail, drifted out into the stretch, fought back a furlong out and just held third. TACY stalked off the rail then outside the winner on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. NANA'S RULE chased outside then off the rail on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and was edged for a minor award between foes late. MADERA JUBILEE between horses early, chased a bit off the rail then angled in on the backstretch, saved ground thereafter and weakened in the drive. FULL VALUE reluctant to load, pulled between horses chasing the pace, continued a bit off the rail on the turn and into the stretch and had little left for the drive. CANDY COATED WORLD broke a bit slowly, settled inside, drifted out on the turn, angled back to the inside nearing the stretch and failed to menace.

SEVENTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 22.09 45.46 57.86 1:04.45

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Forthenineteen 124 3 5 3–hd 3–½ 3–1½ 1–nk Pena 2.60 5 Tuscany Beauty 124 4 2 2–1 2–1½ 1–hd 2–3 Gutierrez 4.20 1 Peaked 117 1 4 5 5 4–8 3–½ Figueroa 2.30 2 Herunbridledpower 124 2 1 1–hd 1–hd 2–2 4–18 Hernandez 1.70 6 Honor Maker 124 5 3 4–2½ 4–2 5 5 Maldonado 17.70

4 FORTHENINETEEN 7.20 4.40 3.00 5 TUSCANY BEAUTY 4.40 2.80 1 PEAKED 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4) $35.80 $1 EXACTA (4-5) $18.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-1-2) $4.87 $1 TRIFECTA (4-5-1) $38.60

Winner–Forthenineteen B.m.5 by Lucky J. H. out of Sea Tempest, by Storm Cat. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Genaro Vallejo. Owner: Battle Born Racing Stable and Pristinus Stables. Mutuel Pool $160,815 Daily Double Pool $14,495 Exacta Pool $68,537 Superfecta Pool $32,833 Trifecta Pool $48,874. Scratched–Coronado Cool. $1 Pick Three (4-2-4) paid $24.60. Pick Three Pool $12,434.

FORTHENINETEEN stalked between horses then inside, came out into the stretch and rallied under urging to get up nearing the wire. TUSCANY BEAUTY stalked the early pace between horses, bid outside a rival to duel for the lead, took a short advantage in the stretch, inched away in deep stretch and was caught late. PEAKED saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and edged a rival for third. HERUNBRIDLEDPOWER sped to the early lead, set the pace inside then dueled along the rail, fought back in the stretch and lost the show late. HONOR MAKER four wide early, stalked outside then alongside a rival into and on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and gave way.

EIGHTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.39 46.50 58.50 1:04.82

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Old Indian Trick 120 1 3 2–hd 3–1½ 1–1½ 1–1¼ Pereira 1.80 6 Livin On Prayer 120 6 7 5–1 5–1½ 2–hd 2–2½ Frey 1.20 5 Ostini 124 5 6 6–2½ 6–4 4–1½ 3–5 Pedroza 21.50 2 Goldie's Hills 124 2 2 1–hd 1–hd 3–1 4–2 Harvey 37.10 8 Dixie Doo Run Run 113 8 4 3–1 2–½ 5–4 5–5 McDaid 36.20 7 Machete 115 7 5 7–4 7–3 7–1½ 6–½ Payeras 14.00 4 Death Dealer 116 4 8 8 8 8 7–7 Jude 70.20 3 Jerry's Thunder 120 3 1 4–½ 4–hd 6–hd 8 Delgadillo 3.60

1 OLD INDIAN TRICK 5.60 3.00 2.60 6 LIVIN ON PRAYER 2.60 2.40 5 OSTINI 5.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1) $27.60 $1 EXACTA (1-6) $6.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-6-5-2) $41.39 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-6-5-2-8) $2,997.00 $1 TRIFECTA (1-6-5) $40.30

Winner–Old Indian Trick Ch.c.3 by Ministers Wild Cat out of Ms Vanenzza, by Successful Appeal. Bred by Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA). Trainer: Michael Machowsky. Owner: Tommy Town Thoroughbreds LLC. Mutuel Pool $150,567 Daily Double Pool $61,441 Exacta Pool $96,548 Superfecta Pool $67,727 Super High Five Pool $39,414 Trifecta Pool $81,102. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (2-4-1) paid $58.10. Pick Three Pool $62,020. $1 Pick Four (4-2-4-1) 4 correct paid $74.80. Pick Four Pool $230,719. $2 Pick Six (1-2-4-2-4-1) 6 correct paid $4,328.00. Pick Six Pool $56,710. $2 Pick Six (1-2-4-2-4-1) 5 out of 6 paid $104.00.

OLD INDIAN TRICK bobbled at the start, went up inside to duel for the lead, took the advantage in the stretch, inched away under urging a bit off the rail nearing the eighth pole and held gamely. LIVIN ON PRAYER stalked outside then three deep on the turn and four wide into the stretch and continued willingly to be second best. OSTINI chased a bit off the rail then inside, came out on the turn and four wide into the stretch and picked up the show. GOLDIE'S HILLS dueled between horses, fought back on the turn and into the stretch, drifted in at the eighth pole and weakened. DIXIE DOO RUN RUN wide early, angled in and dueled three deep to the stretch and also weakened. MACHETE settled off the pace away from the inside, came five wide into the stretch and did not rally. DEATH DEALER broke a bit slowly, angled in and saved ground off the pace and lacked a response in the drive. JERRY'S THUNDER stalked a bit off the rail then between foes, continued just off the inside on the turn and into the stretch, angled in some in the drive, was being eased in the final furlong, was unsaddled at the seven eighths pole and vanned off.