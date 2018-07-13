Racing! There will be racing at Golden Gate

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we try and make sense of what happened at the CHRB meeting on Thursday.

In a result that, in hindsight, could only go this way, Golden Gate was given its license to run from Aug. 22 to Oct. 2. The Stronach Group had said it would not race if it had to sign another agreement with Notwinc, the Northern California group that controls satellite wagering at brick and mortar facilities.

The details of the agreement seem so inside as to defy simple explanation. So, we’re not going to try. But in short, in the past, the host track, in this case Golden Gate, would have an agreement with the satellite locations and another with Notwinc. Now, Golden Gate has an agreement with the satellite locations and the satellite locations have an agreement with Notwinc.

The losers in this are the fairs, where most of the satellite locations are located. And the other loser is probably labor, because on the surface it appears as if the track, not Notwinc, will be the new employer of people such as mutuel clerks. (We’re not entirely certain of this, as there was no clear explanation at the CHRB meeting. The relationship was called “complicated.”)

It’s clearly another step toward TSG running California racing. There is no doubt that they are the big dog in a field of yappys. The only organization that is any counterbalance to TSG (which also owns Santa Anita, a tote company and an ADW) is Del Mar, and they are dwarfed by TSG.

TSG racing boss Tim Ritvo was playing with a full house against opponents who were trying to fill an inside straight. He said he would shutter Golden Gate if he had to make an agreement with Notwinc. If Golden Gate were to shutter, who would pick up those dates? Well, the thinking was they would go to the fairs.

But guess what? The fairs would lose their back end if they had to run during this period. They were vocal about willing to fill the void, but when it came to it, they agreed to what TSG wanted. They had no choice if they wanted to remain profitable. Picking up more dates would have small crowds and short fields. Bettors would stay away.

The fairs have another strike, with one exception there are no turf courses at the fairs. Where would those horses go? Also, because the handle woud be much smaller, the purses would be tiny. That benefits no one, be it the horsemen, tracks or fans.

It’s just a fact that if Golden Gate is successful, California racing benefits. Here’s guessing they will next try to expand their dates and/or wrest some of the summer dates from the fairs, when they can capitalize on the robust simulcast wagering from Del Mar and Saratoga.

There was little drama in Thursday’s meeting, and a lot of perplexing looks, and details of the agreement were not that forthcoming. There is still some agreements to be made, but nothing that should derail any of this.

So, the latest bit of conflict is over. But, soon the CHRB will take on the idea of out-of-season drug testing for horses. That’ll be interesting.

Ike, after failing as the even-money favorite last out, easily won the 1-mile allowance feature on Thursday. He was the 3-2 favorite and won by 1 ¾ lengths for trainer Bob Baffert and jockey Drayden Van Dyke . Ike paid $5.00, $3.20 and $2.10.

There was a spill in the second race but all jockeys and horses appear to have avoided any serious injury. Templar, with Tiago Pereira aboard, took some awkward steps near the far turn and I’ll Wrap It Up, with Santiago Gonzalez as the jockey, ended up not being able to avoid the horse and fell.

Both jockeys were taken off their mounts the rest of the day. Pereira was taken to UC Irvine Medical Center after saying he had a pain in his chest. Gonzalez was examined by track doctors and found to be OK. The horses were rounded up and appeared to have no injuries.

Not a lot to look forward to on Friday’s card of seven claimers and one maiden special weight. The feature is a 1-mile affair for winless fillies and mares, worth a purse of $40,000. The 2-1 favorite is Chickatini, who is winless in six starts. Her best finish was a second on March 23 at Santa Anita. The second favorite is Convince, who is winless in two starts. Her best finish is fourth. Peter Eurton trains both horses. Evin Roman is on Chickatini and Rafael Bejarano rides Convinced. It’s the fifth race at about 3 p.m.

Was off a bit slow, steadied briefly heading into the turn and angled out wide into the stretch to rally for second. It’s never easy to lose momentum heading into that tricky turn and then re-rally for a good placing. There's not a ton of speed surrounding her and I think she’s going to show much improved speed going into the turn this time around.

Thursday’s result: Ajac stalked a bit but didn’t have enough at the end and just got nipped for third.

This weekly segment is in the hands of Orlando Gutierrez , marketing and media maven at Los Al. So, the floor is yours, Orlando.

“Quarter horse futurity and derby trials will headline the evening action this weekend at Los Alamitos. Six trials are on tap for Saturday night with more than 40 runners competing in the 350-yard trials to the $380,000 Governor’s Cup Futurity. Sunday’s card will feature a pair of 10-horse fields that make up the trials to the $150,000 Governor’s Cup Derby. The horses with the 10 fastest times in each of the trial nights will return to compete in the finals on California Breeders Champions Night, July 28.

“Trainers Chris O’Dell and Scott Willoughby will be strongly represented in the futurity trials. O’Dell will have a powerful group of horses led by Ed Burke Million Futurity finalist Powerful Favorite. The son of Favorite Cartel had a rough night of work during the $1.06 million race, as he was fractious during the load and did not fire on the way to running seventh at 9-2 odds. If he minds his manners, he’ll be tough to beat on Saturday. O’Dell will also saddle impressive maiden winner Favorite Wise Lady and Kindergarten Futurity finalist Tac Me Up. Meanwhile, Willoughby’s futurity hopefuls will be led by Kindergarten runner-up Striver, who also competed in the Ed Burke Million with no success. After bumping at the start, the filly ended up running ninth. A Willoughby-trainee to watch is the Walk Thru Fire gelding Accomodating, who posted a half-length maiden victory in his last outing.

“The derby trials on Sunday are headed by the 2018 debut of the AQHA champion 2-year-old J Fire Up. The Kiddy Up filly banked $1,430,411 in 2017 to set the highest single season earnings figure for a filly or mare in the history of Los Alamitos. J Fire Up won three futurities here last year, including a ¾-length win in the Governor’s Cup Futurity.

“California Breeders Champions Night is quarter horse racing’s version of California Cup Day. The all-stakes program is a potpourri of stakes races for all divisions. The Spencer Childers Championship Handicap for older horses and the Matron Stakes for distaffers are also part of the Champions Night card.”

This gelding showed good determination when dueling for the lead with speedy Golden Atlantic around the far turn of last third-place try at shorter distance. He now gets the hot-riding apprentice Kellie McDaid and can control the pace from his inside post. His main speed foe, Bonmont, usually lugs out around the turn.

Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Thursday, July 12. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 9th day of a 12-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 23.54 46.93 1:13.34 1:26.71 1:39.62

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Izzys Express 124 4 2 4–2½ 3–½ 2–1½ 1–3 1–8 Pedroza 8.50 3 Curlina Curlina 117 3 6 3–hd 4–1½ 4–½ 2–½ 2–1¾ Figueroa 7.30 2 Whatyouciswhatuget 118 2 3 2–2 2–2½ 3–1 3–1½ 3–1¼ Quinonez 9.80 5 Jicama 124 5 5 6 6 5–2 5–1½ 4–2 Ocampo 21.20 1 Solar Corona 122 1 1 5–hd 5–½ 6 6 5–9 Pena 1.50 6 Bad and Bougie 118 6 4 1–hd 1–hd 1–1 4–hd 6 Talamo 1.30

4 IZZYS EXPRESS 19.00 6.00 6.40 3 CURLINA CURLINA 6.20 4.60 2 WHATYOUCISWHATUGET 7.00

$1 EXACTA (4-3) $50.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-2-5) $156.19 $1 TRIFECTA (4-3-2) $324.90

Winner–Izzys Express Ch.f.4 by Coil out of Boehle, by Atticus. Bred by Patrick Harney & Charles Reilly (CA). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Harney, Patrick and Reilly, Charles. Mutuel Pool $72,531 Exacta Pool $39,849 Superfecta Pool $18,084 Trifecta Pool $25,040. Scratched–none.

IZZYS EXPRESS chased three deep on the first turn then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, took the lead in midstretch and drew clear under left handed urging and a long hold late. CURLINA CURLINA a bit slow to begin, stalked toward the inside then outside a rival, continued a bit off the rail on the second turn, swung four wide into the stretch, drifted in and gained the place. WHATYOUCISWHATUGET had good early speed and dueled inside, stalked on the second turn, went around her pace rival in midstretch and held third. JICAMA chased three deep on the first turn then outside a rival, continued a bit off the rail into the stretch and did not rally. SOLAR CORONA saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and weakened. BAD AND BOUGIE three deep early, dueled outside a rival, inched clear on the second turn, found the rail into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

SECOND RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 21.71 45.64 58.37

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Tiz Love 124 5 4 5–2½ 4 3–1 1–1 Aragon 2.30 6 Stoneys Mr Cruiser 119 6 3 3–½ 3–2 2–½ 2–5 Payeras 6.60 3 Justamitch 124 3 2 1–1 1–1 1–hd 3–½ Sanchez 14.50 4 Ajac 119 4 1 2–2 2–2 4 4 McDaid 7.70 1 I'll Wrap It Up 124 1 6 6 dnf Gonzalez 1.10 2 Templar 124 2 5 4–hd dnf Pereira 7.30

5 TIZ LOVE 6.60 3.60 2.80 6 STONEYS MR CRUISER 5.60 4.20 3 JUSTAMITCH 6.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5) $72.40 $1 EXACTA (5-6) $13.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-3-4) $38.56 $1 TRIFECTA (5-6-3) $119.50

Winner–Tiz Love B.g.5 by Slew's Tiznow out of Lovehi, by Swiss Yodeler. Bred by Revocable Trust of Dr. Mikel C.Harrington & Patricia O. Harrington (KY). Trainer: Patricia Harrington. Owner: Patricia Harrington. Mutuel Pool $79,865 Daily Double Pool $14,821 Exacta Pool $48,670 Superfecta Pool $23,127 Trifecta Pool $32,830. Claimed–I'll Wrap It Up by Morey, William E. and Newman, Roger. Trainer: William Morey. Scratched–none.

TIZ LOVE stalked between horses then outside a rival and a bit off the rail on the turn and into the stretch, bid between horses to gain the lead past the eighth pole, inched away under urging and held. STONEYS MR CRUISER chased three deep then off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, bid four wide in midstretch and continued willingly but could not quite match the winner. JUSTAMITCH sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail, fought back in the stretch and held third. AJAC stalked a bit off the rail, angled in leaving the turn, bid inside past the eighth pole and was edged for the show. I'LL WRAP IT UP saved ground chasing the pace, plowed into a fallen foe into the turn and fell but was walked off. TEMPLAR bobbled slightly at the start, stalked a bit off the rail then inside, took a bad step, stumbled, lost the rider and fell into the far turn but also was walked off. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the run into the far turn but made no change when they ruled no other runners were involved in the incident where a pair of horses fell.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 23.46 46.84 1:12.17 1:24.81 1:37.56

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Majestic Design 115 2 3 3–4 3–4 1–1 1–8 1–10 Espinoza 1.10 5 Gray Diva 120 5 5 5–1½ 6 3–1½ 2–½ 2–7 Elliott 2.10 6 Quizlet 113 6 6 6 5–hd 5–1½ 4–2½ 3–1¼ Payeras 7.50 3 Copper Cowgirl 115 3 2 1–hd 1–1½ 2–4 3–5 4–10 McDaid 4.80 1 Becomes a Queen 120 1 1 2–1 2–hd 4–1 5–8 5–14 Gutierrez 10.20 4 Yolanda's Stone 118 4 4 4–3 4–2½ 6 6 6 Orozco 73.60

2 MAJESTIC DESIGN 4.20 2.60 2.20 5 GRAY DIVA 3.20 2.60 6 QUIZLET 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2) $13.40 $1 EXACTA (2-5) $6.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-5-6-3) $4.38 $1 TRIFECTA (2-5-6) $19.30

Winner–Majestic Design B.f.4 by Gio Ponti out of Majestic Beauty, by Diesis (GB). Bred by J.B. Orem, Michael Orem &Gail McMichael Lane (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Calvin Nguyen. Mutuel Pool $86,762 Daily Double Pool $8,661 Exacta Pool $54,539 Superfecta Pool $27,290 Trifecta Pool $37,016. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (4-5-2) paid $86.60. Pick Three Pool $18,606.

MAJESTIC DESIGN had speed between horses then stalked a bit off the rail or outside a rival, bid outside the pacesetter to take the lead into the stretch and drew off under urging and steady handling late. GRAY DIVA chased off the rail, split horses on the second turn, continued outside a rival nearing the stretch and clearly bested the others. QUIZLET settled off the inside then outside a rival, went three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and picked up the show. COPPER COWGIRL had speed three deep then dueled outside a rival, inched away and set the pace a bit off the rail on the backstretch and inside on the second turn, dueled into the stretch, then weakened. BECOMES A QUEEN dueled inside then stalked on the backstretch, dropped back on the second turn and gave way. YOLANDA'S STONE chased a bit off the rail then inside on the backstretch and second turn and had nothing left for the stretch.

FOURTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 22.57 46.29 58.62 1:05.07

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 La Galy 124 5 4 5–hd 4–hd 3–1½ 1–¾ Pedroza 1.20 2 Sharp Holiday 124 2 3 1–hd 1–hd 1–1½ 2–1¼ Sanchez 1.80 6 Briartic Gal 119 6 6 6 3–½ 2–hd 3–4 Payeras 2.90 4 Callie Mesa 120 4 1 4–hd 5–2½ 5–2½ 4–nk Orozco 57.20 3 Coco Smooches 117 3 5 2–1 2–1½ 4–2 5–4 Franco 20.20 1 Cheese 119 1 2 3–hd 6 6 6 McDaid 13.20

5 LA GALY 4.40 2.60 2.40 2 SHARP HOLIDAY 2.60 2.20 6 BRIARTIC GAL 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5) $10.00 $1 EXACTA (5-2) $5.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-6-4) $6.86 $1 TRIFECTA (5-2-6) $10.90

Winner–La Galy B.m.5 by Warrior's Reward out of Solarana (ARG), by Mutakddim. Bred by Naveed Chowhan (KY). Trainer: Jaime H. Gomez. Owner: Jaime H. Gomez. Mutuel Pool $91,583 Daily Double Pool $8,242 Exacta Pool $47,169 Superfecta Pool $24,276 Trifecta Pool $35,715. Claimed–Sharp Holiday by Battle Born Racing Stable and Run It Twice Racing. Trainer: Genaro Vallejo. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-2-5) paid $19.70. Pick Three Pool $9,585.

LA GALY stalked three deep between foes then between horses on the turn and into the stretch, angled to the inside, bid inside under urging to gain the lead in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. SHARP HOLIDAY had good early speed and dueled a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came out into the stretch, inched clear in the drive, fought back outside the winner in deep stretch but could not quite match that one late. BRIARTIC GAL stalked outside then four wide into the turn, continued three deep on the bend and four wide into the stretch and bested the others. CALLIE MESA close up stalking the pace between horses then inside on the turn, came out in midstretch and weakened. COCO SMOOCHES dueled outside a rival, was fanned out some into the stretch and weakened. CHEESE saved ground stalking the pace, fell back inside on the turn and also weakened.

FIFTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.23 45.60 57.56 1:03.96

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Hailey Rachele 124 2 1 2–1 2–1½ 1–2 1–6 Pena 1.30 1 Champagne Honey 113 1 2 1–½ 1–½ 2–2 2–nk Figueroa 1.80 5 Dislitleaglecanfly 120 4 3 3–hd 3–1½ 3–1½ 3–1½ Gutierrez 4.00 7 Don't Pass 118 6 4 4–1 5–hd 4–½ 4–nk Roman 10.40 6 Spectacular Storm 120 5 5 6 6 5–6 5–15 Fuentes 28.30 3 Miss Blue by You 121 3 6 5–1 4–2 6 6 Santos 12.30

2 HAILEY RACHELE 4.60 2.40 2.20 1 CHAMPAGNE HONEY 2.60 2.20 5 DISLITLEAGLECANFLY 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2) $11.80 $1 EXACTA (2-1) $5.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-5-7) $3.25 $1 TRIFECTA (2-1-5) $11.10

Winner–Hailey Rachele Dbb.m.6 by Bedford Falls out of Vicki's Mandate, by Perfect Mandate. Bred by Carol Lingenfelter (CA). Trainer: Sam J. Scolamieri. Owner: Lingerfelter, Carol and Scolamieri, Sam. Mutuel Pool $90,393 Daily Double Pool $8,990 Exacta Pool $44,566 Superfecta Pool $21,591 Trifecta Pool $29,446. Scratched–Magnolia's Hope. $1 Pick Three (2-5-2) paid $14.20. Pick Three Pool $21,646. $1 Pick Four (5-2-5-2/4) 4 correct paid $58.90. Pick Four Pool $65,837. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-5-2-5-2/4) 5 correct paid $337.05. Pick Five Pool $147,698.

HAILEY RACHELE dueled outside the runner-up, took the lead into the stretch and drew clear under urging. CHAMPAGNE HONEY had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back leaving the turn and into the stretch and just held second. DISLITLEAGLECANFLY close up stalking the pace off the rail on the backstretch and turn, came out some into the stretch and was edged for the place. DON'T PASS chased outside then three deep on the turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. SPECTACULAR STORM settled outside a rival chasing the pace then off the rail on the turn, went alongside a foe into the stretch, angled in nearing the eighth pole and did not rally. MISS BLUE BY YOU stalked just off the rail then pulled her way into a bit of a tight spot off heels a half mile out, angled to the inside on the turn and gave way along the fence in the stretch.

SIXTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 22.00 45.50 57.62 1:04.23

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Reverend Al 117 2 2 4–hd 3–1 1–hd 1–1½ Espinoza 6.30 7 Fandarel Dancer 117 7 1 2–1 2–2 2–½ 2–¾ McDaid 72.80 1 Croissant 120 1 3 1–1 1–hd 3–5 3–6 Gutierrez 2.80 5 Liberty Jack 117 5 8 8 7–1 6–1½ 4–nk Figueroa 0.70 8 Taco Tuesday 124 8 4 6–3 4–hd 4–2 5–¾ Quinonez 24.20 6 Brickhouse 124 6 7 7–2½ 8 7–1 6–¾ Mn Garcia 12.10 3 On the Rocks 122 3 6 3–hd 5–½ 5–½ 7–7 Conner 10.20 4 Hidden Crook 124 4 5 5–hd 6–2½ 8 8 Harvey 71.60

2 REVEREND AL 14.60 5.20 3.00 7 FANDAREL DANCER 30.80 8.20 1 CROISSANT 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2) $28.00 $1 EXACTA (2-7) $236.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-7-1-5) $285.56 $1 TRIFECTA (2-7-1) $1,797.30

Winner–Reverend Al Ch.g.4 by Lucky Pulpit out of Subpoena the Dress, by Johannesburg. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Blake R. Heap. Owner: Harris Farms, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $94,425 Daily Double Pool $12,895 Exacta Pool $45,762 Superfecta Pool $28,545 Trifecta Pool $33,032. Claimed–Croissant by Kelly Castaneda. Trainer: Kelly Castaneda. Claimed–Liberty Jack by Luke Lindsey. Trainer: Nick Lowe. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-2-2) paid $35.00. Pick Three Pool $17,241.

REVEREND AL stalked a bit off the rail then between foes leaving the backstretch, continued just off the fence on the turn, swung three deep into the stretch, bid outside foes under left handed urging, gained the lead past the eighth pole and inched away. FANDAREL DANCER stalked outside then off the rail, bid outside a rival on the turn and into the stretch, fought back between foes in the drive and held second. CROISSANT sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, dueled along the rail on the turn, fought back inside in the stretch and was outfinished for the place. LIBERTY JACK settled off the rail then inside, saved ground on the turn and into the stretch, came out some in the drive and lacked a rally. TACO TUESDAY stalked outside then four wide on the backstretch and turn and into the stretch and weakened. BRICKHOUSE chased off the rail on the backstretch and turn, came a bit wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. ON THE ROCKS angled in and saved ground stalking the pace and weakened in the drive. HIDDEN CROOK stalked between horses on the backstretch and turn, angled in outside a rival into the stretch and gave way.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.79 47.01 1:11.37 1:23.62 1:36.50

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Ike 117 7 3 3–1½ 3–1 1–hd 1–1 1–1¾ Van Dyke 1.50 3 Canadian Game 120 3 5 4–hd 4–½ 3–1 2–2½ 2–2 Gutierrez 8.40 5 Trapalanda 124 5 4 2–hd 2–hd 5–½ 4–1 3–1½ Quinonez 2.20 1 Senator Robert 121 1 2 6–½ 5–1 4–hd 5–hd 4–½ Pena 16.80 2 Avanti Bello 121 2 1 1–hd 1–½ 2–1½ 3–hd 5–1¼ Roman 7.70 4 Upper Room 121 4 7 7 7 6–4 6–8 6–12 Talamo 10.10 6 Aquila 119 6 6 5–1 6–½ 7 7 7 Pedroza 7.50

7 IKE 5.00 3.20 2.10 3 CANADIAN GAME 6.20 2.80 5 TRAPALANDA 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-7) $21.00 $1 EXACTA (7-3) $13.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-3-5-1) $20.47 $1 TRIFECTA (7-3-5) $45.90

Winner–Ike B.c.3 by Paynter out of Dreamcaster (GB), by Bernardini. Bred by Westrock Stables LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Westrock Stables LLC. Mutuel Pool $128,853 Daily Double Pool $11,797 Exacta Pool $69,750 Superfecta Pool $34,436 Trifecta Pool $44,599. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (2-2-7) paid $36.10. Pick Three Pool $15,308.

IKE pressed the pace three deep then outside a rival on the second turn, took the lead into the stretch, inched away under left handed urging then steady handling late. CANADIAN GAME stalked a bit off the rail then outside on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch, angled to the inside nearing the eighth pole and bested the others. TRAPALANDA dueled between horses, dropped back on the second turn then outfinished rivals for the show. SENATOR ROBERT saved ground stalking the pace, came outside a rival in deep stretch and lacked a rally. AVANTI BELLO had good early speed and set a pressured pace inside, fought back into the stretch and weakened. UPPER ROOM chased off the rail then outside a rival, went four wide into and on the second turn and into the stretch and did not rally. AQUILA bobbled at the start, chased three deep then outside a rival, continued three wide into the second turn, dropped back on that turn and gave way.

EIGHTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.14 45.75 57.95 1:10.68

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 No Wine Untasted 120 7 3 1–1 1–1½ 1–2½ 1–2 Pedroza 2.60 2 Peachy 120 1 8 6–hd 5–3 4–2 2–hd Sanchez 25.90 6 Mischievious Lass 120 5 4 3–hd 2–1 2–hd 3–nk Conner 1.90 7 Veiled Heat 124 6 2 2–1½ 3–hd 3–½ 4–3½ Ceballos 2.20 9 Miss Kitaen 120 8 1 4–4 4–½ 5–2 5–1¼ Pena 5.60 4 Stella Sweeper 124 3 5 7–1 7–½ 6–3 6–8 Ocampo 119.90 5 Grecian Fort 120 4 6 8 6–hd 7–1½ 7–½ Fuentes 97.70 3 Mariana's Girl 115 2 7 5–hd 8 8 8 Payeras 16.20

8 NO WINE UNTASTED 7.20 5.80 4.20 2 PEACHY 16.00 6.80 6 MISCHIEVIOUS LASS 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-8) $19.00 $1 EXACTA (8-2) $98.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-2-6-7) $75.12 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-2-6-7-9) $3,322.00 $1 TRIFECTA (8-2-6) $308.20

Winner–No Wine Untasted B.f.3 by The Factor out of Magic Madison, by Ghostly Minister. Bred by Art DeNio (KY). Trainer: J. Eric Kruljac. Owner: John Sondereker. Mutuel Pool $115,901 Daily Double Pool $43,723 Exacta Pool $68,677 Superfecta Pool $43,488 Super High Five Pool $8,706 Trifecta Pool $49,442. Claimed–Mischievious Lass by Abbondanza Racing, LLC. Trainer: Richard Baltas. Scratched–Kelseybelle. $1 Pick Three (2-7-8) paid $69.40. Pick Three Pool $45,381. $1 Pick Four (2/4-2-7-8) 4 correct paid $183.00. Pick Four Pool $184,675. $2 Pick Six (2-5-2/4-2-7-8) 5 out of 6 paid $25.40. $2 Pick Six (2-5-2/4-2-7-8) 6 correct paid $857.60. Pick Six Pool $38,531.

NO WINE UNTASTED sped to the early lead, set the pace off the rail, angled in a bit on the turn and proved best under some urging. PEACHY broke a bit slowly, came off the rail and went up three deep leaving the backstretch, continued a bit off the rail leaving the turn, was between foes through much of the stretch and edged rivals for second. MISCHIEVIOUS LASS stalked a bit off the rail split horses on the turn, came out some in the stretch and edged a rival for third three deep. VEILED HEAT stalked off the rail then a bit off the fence, angled to the inside on the turn, continued along the rail in the stretch and was edged for the show. MISS KITAEN stalked outside then three deep on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. STELLA SWEEPER chased a bit off the rail then between horses leaving the backstretch and on the turn and did not rally. GRECIAN FORT chased between horses then outside a rival, went three wide on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. MARIANA'S GIRL angled in and saved ground stalking he pace, dropped back on the turn and had little left for the stretch.