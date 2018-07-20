Racing! Moonshine Memories returns with a win

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we turn our forum over to the readers for a bit of fancy.

I was reading a news release from NYRA with very little interest about this special double that was going to be offered at Saratoga on Saturday, linking the Grade 1 $500,000 Diana Stakes (held during the day) with the $260,000 Joe Gerrity Jr. Memorial Pace (at night).

First of all, both NYRA and the Saratoga Casino Hotel (the perps in this deal) should be placed on double-secret probation for so shamelessly stealing one of the classic name bits from one of the all-time great movies, “Animal House”.

What would John Belushi say? He’d probably think it was great. If you don’t know what I’m talking about, or even if you do, you can relive the famous Toga! Toga! scene. Just click here. (Warning: There are some bad words in this, so don’t crank it up for the church social.)

It did get me thinking of what would be some fun doubles that tracks could create if they were unencumbered by regulations that exist almost everywhere but Nevada and New Jersey.

Actually, I first must credit a Monmouth executive who was talking about a concept similar to this on the Ron Flatter Racing Pod about the idea of linking the Haskell (when Justify was a possible entrant, which he’s not) with the winner of the Super Bowl. Here’s the podcast.

You could, say, hook up a Grade 1 at Del Mar with such things as the winner of the World Series, the range of games the Padres will win (or lose), how many seats in the House of Representatives the majority party will have after the midterms. It can be serious or it can be fun.

Again, there are enough holes in this idea to drive through all the cars backed up off the Via de la Valle exit on I-5 trying to get to Del Mar on a big day. Yes, I get why this can’t be done. But, if it could …

Trainer/owner Mick Ruis has turned over star 3-year-old Bolt d’Oro to trainer Steve Asmussen , who races on the East Coast. Bolt d’Oro entered this year as a real threat to win the Kentucky Derby. But that was before Justify had raced. He won the San Felipe by disqualification, finished second to Justify in the Santa Anita Derby , but ran out of gas in the Kentucky Derby and faded to 12 th . He followed that up with a last-place finish in the Metropoitan Mile.

Bolt is currently on a 60-day rest at Ruis’s farm near Lexington. No official reason for the change was given, which was first reported by Hank Wesch of Del Mar. It’s also unclear how many more races Bolt might have in him. More performances like he had in the Met Mile could bring down his value as a stallion. However, a big win could restore him to the stature he had at the beginning of the year. The move also will keep Bolt near Spendthrift Farms, which owns part of the breeding rights to the colt.

Moonshine Memories was put to a tough test in the 6 ½ furlong allowance feature for 3-year-old fillies at Del Mar on Thursday. She had to run super-fast fractions of 22.30 and 45.29 seconds, yet still had enough to hold off Steph Being Steph by a small head. Her final time was 1:16.57.

She had the credentials to match her 1-2 odds by virtue of winning the Grade 1 Chandelier Stakes at Santa Anita and Del Mar Debutante plus a fourth-place finish in the competitive Acorn Stakes at Belmont.

Every Friday, Del Mar will conduct what we’ll call its Night Racing During the Daylight card. First post is 4 p.m., which on this Friday gets it away from opening day at Saratoga. I used to love Hollywood Park’s night racing. And, I like the traditional noon to 1 p.m. start.

But I’ve never been a fan of this tweener time. Do you want to race in the daytime or at night? Just pick one. But, they know what they are doing at Del Mar, so they wouldn’t be doing it if it didn’t work. Probably appeals to people who aren’t usually in their jammies by the final answer in Jeopardy and we’re guessing that the dog racing in Florida won’t siphon off too much of their simulcast handle.

Racing secretary David Jerkens continues to have the best job in the business with a glut of horses. Five of the eight races have also eligibles. There are three turf races.

The feature is a minor stakes, the $75,000 Osunitas, for fillies and mares going 1 1/16 miles on the turf. It’s at about 7 p.m. with a current field of 10. Now, if I could tell you that you could get Paradise Woods at her 7-2 moring-line odds, guessing you would be all over it. But, that’s what she’s listed at.

Last year, she won the Santa Anita Oaks by 11 ¾, bombed in the Kentucky Oaks when she got caught in a speed duel, and won the Zenyatta Stakes by 5 ¼. She was third in the Breeders’ Cup Distaff. But, she hasn’t won in her last four starts. Flavien Prat rides the Richard Mandella filly.

Compelled is the second favorite at 4-1. She has never run in a Grade 1 (the Osunitas is ungraded) and finished third in her last race, the Monrovia Stakes at Santa Anita. She is three of 11 lifetime but this will be her first race at Del Mar. Drayden Van Dyke rides for Tom Proctor .

After striking out with longshots the first two days of the meet, let's try something more formful today. Pulpit Rider, a four-time winner in the Cal-bred ranks, seems like a standout in this open allowance race for sophomore fillies. She exits a string of stakes races, goes back to turf and should get a good trip in this 1 1/16 miles event.

“ Vinnie Bednar , the co-leading thoroughbred jockey at Los Alamitos in 2017, returns on Friday for the first time since neck and back injuries kept him out since early March. On Friday, Bednar rides Muskrat Love in the first race and Love To Chatter in the second. Due to the 4 p.m. post time at Del Mar on Friday, Los Alamitos will start its nighttime racing at 7:55 p.m. Bednar will then ride more than twice as many horses on Saturday with the gelding Downhill Run being his mount in the opening race of the eight-race card. First post on Saturday is 7:05 p.m.

“’I’m excited to be back,’ Bednar said. ‘It’s been a long recovery, but I’ve had great support from family and my girlfriend. I’m feeling mentally and physically strong as ever and can’t wait to get back in the winner’s circle.’

“One of the most popular riders in the local jockey colony, Bednar will also ride Astutely in the second, Bucky Goldstein in the third, Giant Mark in the fourth, and Stay Golden in the fifth race. Bednar’s neck and back injuries occurred when he was thrown off his mount prior to the start of a race at Los Alamitos on March 3. Bednar had 12 wins from 56 mounts at the time of his injury for a strong 21% win ratio. He tied with Juan Sanchez for most thoroughbred wins here last year with 68.

“While Bednar returns, quarter-horse jockey Cesar De Alba is expected to miss several months following a spill in the fifth race Saturday night. His wife, Becky, reported the rider suffered two fractured lumbar vertebrae, two broken ribs, broken lower teeth, eye laceration and swollen back as a result of the accident. ‘I want to thank everyone for their kind words and concerns,’ De Alba tweeted. ‘I'm back at home happy to be with my family. I’m banged up and sore but I will be better soon.’

“De Alba was injured when his mount in the Governor’s Cup Futurity, Bookofmatches, went down about the midway point of the 350-yard race. De Alba has ridden 44 winners at Los Alamitos this season and is currently second in the jockey standings with earnings of $782,927. Bookofmatches was euthanized.”

This 2-year-old gelding ran to his smart 12.1 gate drill on June 2 when easily outrunning his 25-1 odds in last strong runner-up try vs. heavily-favored Cole Man 47, who was dropping down from the Kindergarten Futurity. He has right to improve even further in third lifetime start and switches to leading jockey Jesus Ayala . I suggest making exactas of 9-2 and 9-7 while singling Diligent Duty in the late Pick Four.

Del Mar Charts Results for Thursday, July 19. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 2nd day of a 36-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.20 46.64 59.37 1:06.18

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Watch Me Burn 120 3 2 1–2 1–2 1–4 1–5¼ Quinonez 2.30 7 Jellybeankristine 120 6 1 3–½ 3–1½ 3–3 2–1¼ Talamo 3.50 6 Portal Creek 120 5 3 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–1½ 3–6½ Elliott 25.10 3 Lakerzwin 120 2 6 6 6 6 4–1½ Franco 12.50 5 No Thanks Erik 120 4 4 5–4 5–2½ 5–2 5–ns Gutierrez 1.80 1 Lucille 120 1 5 4–½ 4–1 4–½ 6 Pereira 4.00

4 WATCH ME BURN 6.60 3.40 3.00 7 JELLYBEANKRISTINE 3.00 2.60 6 PORTAL CREEK 5.80

$1 EXACTA (4-7) $8.10 $2 QUINELLA (4-7) $9.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-7-6-3) $21.11 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-7-6) $34.90

Winner–Watch Me Burn Dbb.f.2 by Hold Me Back out of Catticus, by Bluegrass Cat. Bred by Westwind Farms (KY). Trainer: Val Brinkerhoff. Owner: Brinkerhoff, Kelly and Grayson, Jr., Bob. Mutuel Pool $199,907 Exacta Pool $93,517 Quinella Pool $4,582 Superfecta Pool $30,612 Trifecta Pool $57,791. Scratched–Twitterati.

WATCH ME BURN sped to the early lead, angled in and set all the pace along he inside and drew off in the stretch under left handed urging. JELLYBEANKRISTINE three deep early, stalked outside a rival, angled in just off the inside on the turn and gained the place. PORTAL CREEK between rivals early, was in a good position stalking the winner just off the rail to the stretch and bested the others. LAKERZWIN hopped then bobbled in a slow start, chased outside a rival then just off the inside on the turn and weakened. NO THANKS ERIK stalked between horses then outside a rival, continued a bit off the fence on the turn, swung three deep into the stretch and also weakened. LUCILLE broke a bit slowly, saved ground throughout chasing the pace and had little left for the drive.

SECOND RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.72 46.06 1:12.00 1:19.10

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Latitude 117 3 1 5–hd 4–hd 4–2 1–ns Figueroa 8.90 7 Gutsy Effort 117 7 7 4–½ 2–hd 1–1½ 2–1¾ Espinoza 5.60 8 Welldidyougetit 120 8 3 2–1 1–hd 3–1 3–1¼ T Baze 4.70 5 Street Zombie 120 5 4 1–hd 3–1½ 2–hd 4–1½ Pedroza 4.80 6 Rak City 124 6 5 6–1½ 6–3½ 6–2 5–ns Pereira 1.40 2 Desolation Sound 120 2 2 3–hd 5–½ 5–1½ 6–2½ Mn Garcia 13.30 1 June Two Four 120 1 8 7–hd 7–½ 7–3 7–2¾ Gutierrez 9.80 4 Unusual Champ 120 4 6 8 8 8 8 Ceballos 80.20

3 LATITUDE 19.80 9.20 5.20 7 GUTSY EFFORT 8.00 4.60 8 WELLDIDYOUGETIT 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3) $90.00 $1 EXACTA (3-7) $64.70 $2 QUINELLA (3-7) $67.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-7-8-5) $141.45 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-7-8) $166.95

Winner–Latitude B.g.5 by Forestry out of Singita, by Holy Bull. Bred by Thor-Bred Stables, LLC (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer . Owner: Thor-Bred Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $269,936 Daily Double Pool $66,278 Exacta Pool $169,059 Quinella Pool $8,121 Superfecta Pool $68,445 Trifecta Pool $112,555. Claimed–Street Zombie by James Clarke. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Scratched–none.

LATITUDE stalked between horses on the backstretch and turn, swung three wide into the stretch and rallied under left handed urging in the final furlong to get up on the wire. GUTSY EFFORT broke in the air and a bit slowly, stalked four wide then pulled his way up to bid three deep and dueled for the lead, took the advantage leaving the turn, inched clear in the stretch and was caught in the final stride. WELLDIDYOUGETIT sped to the early lead off the rail, dueled outside a rival then between foes into and on the turn and into the stretch and held third. STREET ZOMBIE between foes early, angled in and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and weakened some in the final furlong. RAK CITY stalked three deep between horses then three wide into and on the turn, continued outside into the stretch and lacked a rally. DESOLATION SOUND saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and weakened. JUNE TWO FOUR broke slowly, settled inside, came out in midstretch and lacked a further response. UNUSUAL CHAMP a step slow into stride, chased outside a rival, came out into the stretch and weakened.

THIRD RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $65,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 22.99 45.52 57.22

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 11 Surrender Now 118 11 1 4–1 4–1½ 3–hd 1–1 Van Dyke 23.50 12 Go On Mary 122 12 2 2–1½ 2–1½ 1–hd 2–½ Prat 7.00 3 A Little Bit Me 122 3 5 6–hd 5–hd 5–1 3–ns Frey 5.30 1 Painting Corners 120 1 3 3–½ 3–hd 4–1½ 4–hd T Baze 3.90 4 Nine Point Nine 113 4 9 10–1 10–1½ 8–½ 5–nk Espinoza 18.40 8 Pastime 120 8 6 8–1 8–1 7–1 6–½ Nakatani 7.50 10 G Q Covergirl 122 10 4 1–hd 1–hd 2–1 7–nk Maldonado 3.70 2 Poster Girl 120 2 10 12 12 11–½ 8–1½ Stevens 21.20 7 Laynee 120 7 11 9–hd 9–hd 10–1 9–ns Bejarano 20.00 6 May Girl 118 6 7 5–hd 6–½ 6–½ 10–1¼ Espinoza 9.80 5 Lake Time 120 5 12 11–1½ 11–1 12 11–1¼ Talamo 13.60 9 Invested Prospect 122 9 8 7–1 7–1 9–hd 12 Franco 37.00

11 SURRENDER NOW 49.00 21.80 14.60 12 GO ON MARY 9.20 6.20 3 A LITTLE BIT ME 5.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-11) $568.00 $1 EXACTA (11-12) $184.70 $2 QUINELLA (11-12) $257.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-12-3-1) $615.39 50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-12-3) $813.05

Winner–Surrender Now B.f.3 by Morning Line out of Surrender, by Stormy Atlantic. Bred by Elaine Macpherson (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller . Owner: Rockingham Ranch. Mutuel Pool $417,368 Daily Double Pool $37,295 Exacta Pool $280,989 Quinella Pool $12,509 Superfecta Pool $117,083 Trifecta Pool $170,667. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (4-3-11) paid $874.10. Pick Three Pool $95,088.

SURRENDER NOW angled in and stalked outside a rival, came out into the stretch and rallied under urging to gain the lead in deep stretch and proved best. GO ON MARY bobbled at the start, had speed outside foes then dueled alongside a rival, put a head in front in midstretch, fought back in deep stretch and held second. A LITTLE BIT ME saved ground stalking the pace, came out a bit in the stretch and split horses late for the show. PAINTING CORNERS stalked the pace inside, came out some into the stretch and was edged for third between rivals late. NINE POINT NINE chased inside, came out a bit into the stretch then angled inward in upper stretch, came out again in deep stretch and also was edged for a minor award between horses. PASTIME chased a bit off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch and again in midstretch and put in a late bid four wide on the line. G Q COVERGIRL had speed between horses then angled in and dueled inside, fought back in the stretch and was outfinished. POSTER GIRL (GB) saved ground off the pace to the stretch, came out some in the drive and lacked the needed rally. LAYNEE chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late response. MAY GIRL (GB) stalked between horses on the backstretch and turn, continued outside a rival into the stretch and did not rally. LAKE TIME broke a bit slowly, settled outside a rival then a bit off the rail on the turn, came three deep into the stretch and lacked the needed response. INVESTED PROSPECT well placed chasing the pace three wide to the stretch, weakened in the final furlong.

FOURTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $25,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 22.36 45.71 1:11.80 1:25.27

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Robin's Love 124 7 3 3–1 3–1 1–4 1–4¼ T Baze 1.00 9 Cee Sam's Girl 120 9 6 8–3½ 8–9 4–hd 2–3¼ Gutierrez 38.60 8 Lethal Legacy 124 8 7 7–2 7–2 3–½ 3–1¼ Franco 14.40 6 Cylinders 124 6 2 2–hd 2–½ 2–1½ 4–1½ Prat 3.60 4 Bella Filomena 120 4 5 6–1 6–1½ 7–1½ 5–ns Frey 6.10 5 Lil Bit Dangerous 124 5 8 5–2 4–hd 6–hd 6–2 Conner 5.10 3 Lovely Linda 122 3 1 1–hd 1–hd 5–1 7–3¼ Fuentes 40.70 2 Go Smiley Go 120 2 4 4–hd 5–hd 8–8 8–9¼ Antongeorgi III 22.90 1 Vacaville Special 113 1 9 9 9 9 9 Espinoza 57.70

7 ROBIN'S LOVE 4.00 3.00 2.60 9 CEE SAM'S GIRL 21.80 9.60 8 LETHAL LEGACY 6.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-7) $140.60 $1 EXACTA (7-9) $45.40 $2 QUINELLA (7-9) $96.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-9-8-6) $111.26 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-9-8) $141.70

Winner–Robin's Love B.f.4 by Smart Strike out of Tiz Elemental, by Cee's Tizzy. Bred by Williamson Racing, LLC (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Williamson Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $346,255 Daily Double Pool $45,980 Exacta Pool $193,428 Quinella Pool $9,083 Superfecta Pool $83,043 Trifecta Pool $126,195. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (3-11-7) paid $759.10. Pick Three Pool $44,785.

ROBIN'S LOVE prompted the pace three deep, took the lead into the stretch and drew clear under urging and steady handling late. CEE SAM'S GIRL settled off the rail, angled in some for the turn, came three wide into the stretch and gained the place. LETHAL LEGACY chased off the inside, went three deep then four wide on the turn and into the stretch and bested the others. CYLINDERS broke through the gate before the start, had good early speed and dueled between horses, put a head in front on the turn and weakened in the final furlong. BELLA FILOMENA stalked inside then between horses on the turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. LIL BIT DANGEROUS broke slowly, chased outside a rival then three deep between foes on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. LOVELY LINDA had speed between horses then dueled inside, fought back on the turn, fell back into the stretch and weakened. GO SMILEY GO saved ground stalking the pace to the stretch, came out in deep stretch and also weakened. VACAVILLE SPECIAL broke slowly then dropped back inside without early speed, saved ground off the pace and was outrun.

FIFTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $26,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 21.90 45.99 58.69 1:05.44

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Our Tiger's Boy 120 9 5 4–hd 3–1 2–1 1–nk Fuentes 8.90 8 Bob's All In 118 8 6 9–1 8–1½ 5–2 2–hd Delgadillo 6.80 11 Don't Stalk Me 122 11 2 6–hd 7–2½ 4–hd 3–ns Roman 7.90 12 Nova 122 12 4 7–2 6–hd 1–hd 4–2¼ Ceballos 17.00 2 Memorable Election 120 2 9 1–½ 1–hd 3–1½ 5–1¼ Espinoza 9.70 7 Rockaway 120 7 8 12 11–hd 11–4 6–nk Prat 3.90 3 Ivy Mike 115 3 11 8–½ 9–1 10–hd 7–nk Payeras 83.80 5 Rocky Rogue 120 5 3 5–1 4–½ 6–½ 8–2½ Pena 47.30 10 Sir Valentine 120 10 1 3–hd 5–hd 8–1½ 9–1¼ Pedroza 8.10 4 Joejoe's Kingdom 113 4 10 10–hd 12 12 10–½ Espinoza 4.50 6 Master Ruler 111 6 12 11–½ 10–½ 9–hd 11–1½ Figueroa 7.90 1 Quad 120 1 7 2–1½ 2–½ 7–1 12 Talamo 16.60

9 OUR TIGER'S BOY 19.80 11.00 7.20 8 BOB'S ALL IN 8.00 5.00 11 DON'T STALK ME 6.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-9) $43.60 $1 EXACTA (9-8) $68.80 $2 QUINELLA (8-9) $72.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-8-11-12) $463.76 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-8-11) $319.70

Winner–Our Tiger's Boy Dbb.g.3 by Smiling Tiger out of Lady Chip, by Dixie Union. Bred by Gene Tenbrink (CA). Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Owner: Bonfante, Lloyd and Bonfante, Yvonne. Mutuel Pool $366,971 Daily Double Pool $50,116 Exacta Pool $236,521 Quinella Pool $10,564 Superfecta Pool $88,213 Trifecta Pool $148,903. Claimed–Sir Valentine by Greg Burns. Trainer: Jack Carava. Claimed–Joejoe's Kingdom by ERJ Racing LLC, R3 Racing LLC, Great Friends Stable, O''Neill, Doug and Rothblum. Trainer: Doug O'Neill . Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (11-7-9) paid $616.40. Pick Three Pool $123,206. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-11-7-9) 4 correct paid $3,072.90. Pick Four Pool $293,586. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-3-11-7-9) 5 correct paid $13,296.65. Pick Five Pool $649,395.

OUR TIGER'S BOY stalked between foes then off the rail, bid three deep on the turn and between foes into the stretch, fought back to a short lead a bit off the rail in deep stretch and gamely prevailed under left handed urging. BOB'S ALL IN chased off the rail then outside on the turn and four wide into the stretch and just got the place. DON'T STALK ME had speed outside then stalked between foes, continued three deep between rivals on the turn and three wide into the stretch and edged a foe for third between horses late. NOVA bobbled at the start, stalked outside then four wide, continued three deep into the stretch, put a head in front in midstretch and was edged for a minor award between foes. MEMORABLE ELECTION bumped at the start, dueled outside a rival then between foes on the turn, edged away inside into the stretch, fought back in upper stretch and weakened some late. ROCKAWAY (IRE) settled off the rail, went outside a rival then three deep on the turn and into the stretch and improved position. IVY MIKE stalked the pace inside, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. ROCKY ROGUE between foes early, stalked a bit off the rail to the stretch and weakened. SIR VALENTINE had speed outside then stalked alongside a rival and weakened in the drive. JOEJOE'S KINGDOM chased a bit off the rail then between foes on the turn and did not rally. MASTER RULER bobbled and steadied in a slow start, angled in and saved ground to no avail. QUAD broke out and bumped a rival, went up to duel along the inside, fought back on the turn and weakened in the drive.

SIXTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $62,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 23.30 47.96 1:11.63 1:35.49 1:47.61

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Majestic Eagle 120 2 9 4–½ 1–½ 1–½ 1–3 1–1 Franco 2.80 10 Epical 120 10 10 6–½ 5–1 4–1 2–1½ 2–¾ Espinoza 31.00 11 True Loyalty 120 11 4 10–1½ 10–2 10–1 4–1½ 3–½ Nakatani 23.40 4 Andesh 120 4 11 9–1 8–½ 7–1 3–1½ 4–1½ Desormeaux 3.60 1 East Rand 120 1 6 12 11–hd 11–½ 8–hd 5–1 Quinonez 8.70 5 Buckstopper Kit 120 5 12 11–2 12 12 10–2 6–1¼ Frey 47.80 7 Magic Musketier 113 7 5 8–½ 9–1 8–hd 7–hd 7–1½ Espinoza 23.40 6 Inscom 120 6 2 7–½ 7–hd 9–½ 6–hd 8–2¼ Prat 2.20 12 Flip the Coin Jan 120 12 1 2–2½ 3–1 3–1 5–1 9–1½ Gutierrez 12.60 8 Mongolian Groom 120 8 8 3–hd 4–hd 6–hd 11–½ 10–¾ Elliott 28.50 3 He's Like Violence 120 3 3 1–1 2–hd 2–hd 9–hd 11–hd Maldonado 67.10 9 Soltero 120 9 7 5–2 6–1 5–hd 12 12 Talamo 22.30

2 MAJESTIC EAGLE 7.60 4.40 3.40 10 EPICAL 23.20 13.20 11 TRUE LOYALTY 8.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-2) $81.60 $1 EXACTA (2-10) $107.20 $2 QUINELLA (2-10) $103.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-10-11-4) $1,030.66 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-10-11) $976.35

Winner–Majestic Eagle B.c.3 by Medaglia d'Oro out of Double Tapped, by Tapit. Bred by B. Flay Thoroughbreds (KY). Trainer: Neil D. Drysdale. Owner: David Heerensperger. Mutuel Pool $398,834 Daily Double Pool $46,252 Exacta Pool $226,455 Quinella Pool $9,854 Superfecta Pool $94,609 Trifecta Pool $145,892. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (7-9-2) paid $79.00. Pick Three Pool $88,511.

MAJESTIC EAGLE stalked inside then bid along the rail on the backstretch, dueled inside, inched away on the second turn, kicked clear under urging and held gamely. EPICAL four wide leaving the chute, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and finished willingly. TRUE LOYALTY angled in and chased a bit off the rail then inside into and on the second turn and in the stretch and edged a rival for the show. ANDESH (IRE) saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and was edged for third. EAST RAND settled inside then outside a rival on the backstretch, came out leaving the second turn and five wide into the stretch and bested the others. BUCKSTOPPER KIT allowed to settle a bit off the rail then inside on the backstretch and second turn, cut the corner into the stretch and improved position. MAGIC MUSKETIER chased three deep, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. INSCOM was in a good position chasing the pace outside a rival then between foes on the backstretch and second turn and did not rally. FLIP THE COIN JAN wide early, stalked off the rail then bid outside a rival, pressed the pace three deep, tracked the winner on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and weakened. MONGOLIAN GROOM stalked between horses then outside a rival to the stretch and weakened. HE'S LIKE VIOLENCE had speed inside then drifted out leaving the chute, set the pace inside, lugged out into the backstretch then dueled between foes, stalked on the second turn, continued off the rail into the stretch and weakened. SOLTERO chased three deep, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened.

SEVENTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $67,000. Allowance. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.30 45.29 1:10.08 1:16.57

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Moonshine Memories 118 3 3 2–1½ 2–1½ 1–½ 1–hd Prat 0.50 6 Steph Being Steph 118 5 2 3–1 3–2½ 2–½ 2–2½ Elliott 7.30 1 Well Hello 120 1 5 5–3 5–5 4–1½ 3–1¼ Van Dyke 10.40 2 Show It N Moe It 118 2 1 1–hd 1–hd 3–3½ 4–9 Bejarano 4.10 5 Secret Spice 118 4 4 4–5 4–2 5–6 5–2¾ Desormeaux 7.70 7 Sum Reward 120 6 6 6 6 6 6 Stevens 28.70

3 MOONSHINE MEMORIES 3.00 2.40 2.20 6 STEPH BEING STEPH 4.80 3.40 1 WELL HELLO 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3) $12.80 $1 EXACTA (3-6) $6.10 $2 QUINELLA (3-6) $9.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-1-2) $5.51 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-1) $12.90

Winner–Moonshine Memories B.f.3 by Malibu Moon out of Unenchantedevening, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Summer Wind Farm (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Bridlewood Farm, Magnier, Mrs. John, Smith , Derrick and Tabor, Michael B.. Mutuel Pool $326,321 Daily Double Pool $62,603 Exacta Pool $175,790 Quinella Pool $6,554 Superfecta Pool $60,450 Trifecta Pool $107,281. Scratched–Treasuring (GB). $1 Pick Three (9-2-3) paid $58.60. Pick Three Pool $53,496.

MOONSHINE MEMORIES had speed between horses then dueled outside a rival, continued three deep into the stretch, took a short lead between horses and held on gamely under urging. STEPH BEING STEPH three deep early, stalked off the rail or outside a rival, bid four wide into the stretch then three deep in midstretch, battled outside the winner to the wire. WELL HELLO chased inside then a bit off the rail, swung four wide into the stretch, angled to the inside in midstretch and gained the show. SHOW IT N MOE IT had good early speed and dueled off the inside then a bit off the rail on the turn, fought back just off the fence in the stretch and lost third late. SECRET SPICE angled in at the gap and saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and weakened. SUM REWARD settled off the rail then a bit off the fence to the stretch and lacked a response in the drive.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $60,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.87 46.71 1:11.84 1:24.39 1:36.62

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Marjorie E 120 5 4 2–½ 2–½ 2–1 1–2½ 1–ns Prat 6.60 11 Radish 124 11 11 10–3½ 10–4 8–hd 2–hd 2–3½ Gutierrez 5.30 8 Full Court 120 8 9 11–2 12 11–1½ 10–3 3–hd Ceballos 70.60 12 Oh Pretty Woman 120 12 6 9–3 7–hd 6–hd 4–hd 4–nk Van Dyke 2.20 6 Nothing But Heat 120 6 3 7–½ 6–½ 5–1 6–1 5–½ Conner 5.80 2 Venue 120 2 10 3–hd 3–1½ 3–1 3–hd 6–½ Talamo 5.90 9 Charmingslew 120 9 1 6–hd 9–hd 10–1 9–hd 7–½ Stevens 10.60 7 Has Angel Wings 120 7 5 8–½ 8–1½ 9–2 8–1½ 8–½ Desormeaux 36.20 3 Unusual Gold 120 3 8 4–1 5–½ 4–hd 7–½ 9–1¼ Pereira 26.70 1 Zillinda 124 1 7 1–1½ 1–2½ 1–1 5–1 10–3¾ Quinonez 9.80 4 London Hotel 120 4 12 12 11–2 12 11–hd 11–8¼ T Baze 26.10 10 Tizzy 120 10 2 5–½ 4–hd 7–½ 12 12 Frey 101.60

5 MARJORIE E 15.20 6.60 5.60 11 RADISH 6.20 4.80 8 FULL COURT 19.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5) $21.80 $1 EXACTA (5-11) $44.10 $2 QUINELLA (5-11) $45.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-11-8-12) $1,080.52 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-11-8-12-6) $12,538.06 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-11-8) $764.05

Winner–Marjorie E B.f.3 by Marino Marini out of Special Heather, by Truckee. Bred by Gary Thompson (CA). Trainer: Patrick Gallagher. Owner: Gary R. Thompson. Mutuel Pool $457,726 Daily Double Pool $145,501 Exacta Pool $275,637 Quinella Pool $10,056 Superfecta Pool $132,478 Super High Five Pool $16,428 Trifecta Pool $188,751. Scratched–Dianka, Weather Market. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (11-7-9-2-3/4-5) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $31,568. $1 Pick Three (2-3-5) paid $52.00. Pick Three Pool $195,239. 50-Cent Pick Four (9-2-3/4-5) 4 correct paid $203.60. Pick Four Pool $620,972. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-9-2-3/4-5) 5 correct paid $454.65. Pick Five Pool $445,008. $2 Pick Six (11-7-9-2-3/4-5) 5 out of 6 paid $154.80. Pick Six Pool $105,512. Pick Six Carryover $56,369. $1 Place Pick All 7 out of 8 paid $473.00. Place Pick All Pool $32,406.

MARJORIE E had speed between horses then stalked outside a rival, bid alongside the pacesetter nearing the stretch, took the lead into the lane, kicked clear and held under urging. RADISH broke in and a bit slowly, was wide early then angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch, was in tight off heels in upper stretch, angled out again and closed willingly to just miss. FULL COURT settled a bit off the rail then outside a rival into the second turn, swung five wide into the stretch and got up for third four wide on the line. OH PRETTY WOMAN chased four wide then outside on the backstretch, went four wide again on the second turn and into the stretch and was edged for the how between foes late. NOTHING BUT HEAT angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out past midstretch and also was edged or a minor award between foes. VENUE saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. CHARMINGSLEW pulled between horses and steadied early, stalked three deep then a bit off the rail, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and could not summon the necessary response. HAS ANGEL WINGS chased between horses then outside a rival on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and did not rally. UNUSUAL GOLD stalked the pace between horses, came out three wide into the stretch and weakened. ZILLINDA sped to the early lead, inched away and set the pace inside, kicked clear on the backstretch, dueled inside the winner into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. LONDON HOTEL broke a bit slowly and was squeezed, settled a bit off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch and lacked a further response. TIZZY stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch and weakened through the drive.