Racing! New weekly feature starting today

Today we’re inaugurating a new weekly feature based on feedback from you readers. As long as I can get my hands on them, we’ll publish the stewards’ sanctions from the previous week. Now, this won’t include rulings on races dealing with taking a horse down or not doing so. Those may or may not be in the stewards’ minutes, which are not made public until much later.
It should help you understand why you haven’t seen your favorite jockey for a few days or fines against owners and trainers. The hope is this can be in the newsletter every week, but we are at the mercy of the California Horse Racing Board publishing those rulings.
Media liaison Mike Marten said the CHRB is working on a way to get things like this published in a more timely matter. The hope is to have that technology in place by the end of the year.
So, let’s get right to it. As a warning, most of these are not terribly interesting, but every once in a while there’s a real doozy.
These came out on July 22.
--Owner Eric Knipe, who does business as Equine Formula One EF1, is suspended and barred from the track for failure to appear before the stewards regarding an alleged violation of financial responsibility.
--Jockey Kyle Frey is suspended for three days (July 29, Aug. 1-2) for failing to keep his mount, Truck Salesman on July 21, on a straight course in the stretch. He can ride in specialty races.
Jockey Victor Espinoza, who suffered a fractured C-3 vertebra in a training accident, will miss the remainder of the Del Mar meeting as he heals. He is expected to make a full recovery, though.
Brian Beach, Espinoza’s agent, told Jay Privman of the Daily Racing Form that the jockey would have to wear a neck brace for the next six weeks. “[It’s] more to remind him not to turn his head sideways suddenly,” Beach said.
Espinoza will remain at Scripps La Jolla Hospital for the next few days.
He was hurt when his mount, Bobby Abu Dhabi, a graded stakes winner, suffered what is believed to be a heart attack during a workout. The horse went right down and Espinoza was thrown to the ground where paramedics put him in a neck brace and on a back board and took him to the hospital.
A necropsy is planned for Bobby Abu Dhabi.
You can read more in Jay’s story. Just click here.
Justify to parade
Justify’s future remains up in the air. He was pulled from training because of a filling in his front hoof. Some think he has run his last race. Trainer
Del Mar preview
Not a lot of places you can see a graded stakes on a Wednesday but Del Mar would be one of those places. Wednesday the track hosts the marathon 1 ½-mile Grade 3 Cougar II Handicap. The favorite is the beloved
In his last race, he rallied for fourth in the Suburban at Belmont. He did win the 1 ½-mile Brooklyn at Belmont and 1 ½-mile Tokyo City at Santa Anita.
During
The second favorite is Unapologetic, at 4-1, for trainer Bill Spawr and jockey Mike Smith. Unapologetic has not been racing at the graded stakes level, but did win his last 1 1/2-mile race at Santa Anita. The 5-year-old gelding has won five of his lifetime 23 races.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 7 ,9, 6, 8, 10, 8, 10. First post is 2 p.m. with the feature going at about 5 p.m.
Bob Ike’s DMR pick of the day
THIRD RACE: No. 8 Tomasino (7-2)
Low-level claimer from the Andy Mathis barn drops to the basement after returning from Northern California. The 6-year-old gelding is drawn favorably outside, won over this track two summers ago and has trained very steadily for his first start in seven weeks. No reason he can't beat this bunch as third choice on the morning line.
Sunday’s result: Sharp Samurai fired a good shot but had to settle for second in the Eddie Read Stakes.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here's a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Final thought
Now, the star of the show, Wednesday’s entries.
Del Mar Entries for Wednesday, July 25.
Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. $2 Win, Place and Show; $1 Exacta, $2 Quinella, 50-cent Trifecta, $2 Rolling Double, 50-cent rolling Pick 3; 10-cent Superfecta; 50-cent Pick 4 last 4 races; 50-cent Players Pick 5 first 5 races; $2 Pick 6 last 6 races; $1 Place Pick All; $1 Super High Five last race. Trifecta needs 4 betting interests; Superfecta needs 6. 6th day of a 36-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Miz Tianjin
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|J. Eric Kruljac
|4-1
|20,000
|2
|Empress of Lov
|Heriberto Figueroa
|113
|Gary Sherlock
|15-1
|20,000
|3
|Tee Em Eye
|Alonso Quinonez
|124
|Michael Machowsky
|8-1
|20,000
|4
|Duranga
|Flavien Prat
|124
|4-1
|20,000
|5
|Dizzy Diva
|Joseph Talamo
|124
|David E. Hofmans
|12-1
|20,000
|6
|Always Believe
|Asa Espinoza
|119
|John W. Sadler
|5-2
|20,000
|7
|Robin's Love
|Tyler Baze
|124
|2-1
|20,000
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $30,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Thefourfortyfourth
|Tyler Conner
|120
|Karen Headley
|12-1
|50,000
|2
|Street to Indy
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Thomas Ray Bell, II
|5-2
|40,000
|3
|Bartlett Hall
|120
|John A. Shirreffs
|4-1
|50,000
|4
|Littlebitamedal
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Art Sherman
|8-1
|50,000
|5
|Earnednevergiven
|Martin Pedroza
|120
|Michael Machowsky
|6-1
|50,000
|6
|Tidal Effect
|Stewart Elliott
|116
|William E. Morey
|3-1
|40,000
|7
|Momma's Baby Boy
|Asa Espinoza
|119
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|7-2
|50,000
THIRD RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Louden's Gray
|Alonso Quinonez
|124
|John F. Martin
|5-2
|8,000
|2
|Rocket Fuel
|Santiago Gonzalez
|120
|Steve Knapp
|6-1
|8,000
|3
|Red Wine and Dine
|Heriberto Figueroa
|115
|Rafael DeLeon
|20-1
|8,000
|4
|Upperclassman
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Jack Carava
|20-1
|8,000
|5
|Bargaining
|Martin Pedroza
|122
|David Jacobson
|3-1
|8,000
|6
|Bow and Arrow
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Andrew Lerner
|5-1
|8,000
|7
|Adriatic Son
|Edgar Payeras
|115
|Kelly Castaneda
|20-1
|8,000
|8
|Tomasino
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Andy Mathis
|7-2
|8,000
|9
|Lambo Luxx
|Evin Roman
|120
|Jack Carava
|10-1
|8,000
FOURTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $100,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Law Abidin Citizen
|Flavien Prat
|121
|Mark Glatt
|6-1
|2
|Right Hand Man
|Rafael Bejarano
|119
|15-1
|3
|Vorticity
|Tiago Pereira
|119
|Philip D'Amato
|8-1
|4
|Tiz a Billy
|Evin Roman
|119
|Brian J. Koriner
|5-1
|5
|Tribalist
|Tyler Baze
|119
|Blake R. Heap
|3-1
|6
|Adens Dream
|Gary Stevens
|119
|John W. Sadler
|8-1
|7
|Stormy Liberal
|Drayden Van Dyke
|119
|Peter Miller
|7-5
FIFTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Poise to Strike
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Val Brinkerhoff
|5-1
|50,000
|2
|Cayate
|Santiago Gonzalez
|124
|Kristin Mulhall
|3-1
|50,000
|3
|Hoss Cartwright
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Andy Mathis
|4-1
|50,000
|4
|Achieved
|Diego Sanchez
|124
|Joe Herrick
|15-1
|50,000
|5
|Black Storm
|Brayan Pena
|124
|Lloyd C. Wicker
|7-2
|50,000
|6
|For the Hustle
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Bruce Headley
|5-1
|50,000
|7
|Sound Logic
|Martin Garcia
|120
|Dean Pederson
|15-1
|50,000
|8
|Friendly Steve
|Asa Espinoza
|115
|Blake R. Heap
|5-1
|50,000
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Kinematico
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Mike Puype
|15-1
|2
|Bob's Bad Boy
|Stewart Elliott
|122
|Mike Harrington
|15-1
|3
|Spa Shackalacka
|Tyler Baze
|118
|Philip D'Amato
|6-1
|4
|Taste's Legend
|Santiago Gonzalez
|122
|Marsha D. Schwizer
|15-1
|5
|Jimmy D
|118
|James P. DiVito
|5-1
|6
|Glorious Crown
|Martin Pedroza
|122
|Kristin Mulhall
|15-1
|7
|Son of War
|Brice Blanc
|122
|Michael Pender
|12-1
|8
|Extreme Heat
|Asa Espinoza
|117
|Michele Dollase
|4-1
|9
|Souter
|Kent Desormeaux
|122
|Mark Glatt
|5-2
|10
|Amazon Cry
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|9-2
SEVENTH RACE.
1½ Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'Cougar II Handicap'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Twentytwentyvision
|Tyler Baze
|118
|John W. Sadler
|12-1
|2
|Unapologetic
|Mike Smith
|118
|William Spawr
|4-1
|3
|Little Scotty
|Asa Espinoza
|116
|Vladimir Cerin
|6-1
|4
|Hoppertunity
|Flavien Prat
|125
|Bob Baffert
|6-5
|5
|Full of Luck
|Kent Desormeaux
|119
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|6-1
|6
|Deal With It Dude
|Drayden Van Dyke
|115
|Michael W. McCarthy
|20-1
|7
|Prince of Arabia
|Stewart Elliott
|119
|James M. Cassidy
|6-1
|8
|Beach View
|Rafael Bejarano
|116
|Leonard Powell
|12-1
EIGHTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Pray for Corday
|Martin Pedroza
|120
|Sal Gonzalez
|5-1
|20,000
|2
|Eurasia
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Jack Carava
|20-1
|20,000
|3
|As a Rule
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Jeff Bonde
|20-1
|20,000
|4
|Baby Ice
|Joseph Talamo
|124
|Steve Knapp
|5-1
|20,000
|5
|Omerta
|Tyler Conner
|120
|Jeff Bonde
|10-1
|20,000
|6
|Veiled Heat
|Edgar Payeras
|119
|Nestor M. Capitaine
|6-1
|20,000
|7
|Grace Hopper
|Stewart Elliott
|124
|Thomas Ray Bell, II
|20-1
|20,000
|8
|Belle Monte
|Heriberto Figueroa
|113
|Philip D'Amato
|3-1
|20,000
|9
|Red Bomber
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Richard Baltas
|7-2
|20,000
|10
|Sea Glass
|Asa Espinoza
|115
|Ian Kruljac
|3-1
|20,000