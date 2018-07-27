Racing! Santa Anita to host next year’s Breeders’ Cup … probably

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we try and get a little ahead of the news.

No announcements are currently planned but the lock of the day is that next year’s Breeders’ Cup will be at Santa Anita. And, even though it’s down the road, the next two after that will be at Keeneland in 2020 and back at Del Mar in 2021.

Now, no contracts are signed and negotiations could always fall apart but I don’t think anyone is expecting that to occur. The Breeders’ Cup really only has four viable tracks—Santa Anita, Del Mar, Churchill Downs and Keeneland.

It’s too cold in New York in November, not that they haven’t run it there a few times. You could take advantage of the great Florida weather at that time of year, but Gulfstream doesn’t have enough seats for a huge crowd since it became a racino. The Pegasus tops the facility out at 16,000-17,000 seats.

Del Mar is back with Night Racing During the Daylight on Friday with its 4 p.m. post. There are eight races, three on the turf, plus a nice Cal-bred stakes race at about 6:30 p.m.

The feature is the $150,000 Real Good Deal Stakes, a seven furlong race for 3-year-old Cal-breds. The favorite is Smiling Angelo, at 8-5. He’s two for two, winning by 4 ½ and 2 ¼ lengths. Mike Smith will ride the Phil D’Amato ridgling.

The second favorite is Take the One O One, who has only finished out of the money once in eight races. He has won three of those races. His last out, he won the Snow Chief Stakes on the turf at Santa Anita. Last year, he was third in the FrontRunner behind Bolt d’Oro and Solomini, both who ran in the Kentucky Derby, Brian Koriner trains and Joe Talamo rides.

“Led by AQHA champion millionaires Heza Dasha Fire and J Fire Up plus 13 other stakes winners, and more than 50 additional runners with previous stakes experience, California’s best quarter horses will race in the 19th California Breeders Champions Night on Saturday at Los Alamitos. The 12-race card will feature 11 stakes races and will include three pick fours. First post is 7:15 p.m.

“The racing action will be headed by the running of the $380,000 Governor’s Cup Futurity featuring fastest qualifier Parsons Rocket and Robert Adair Kindergarten Futurity runner-up Striver. The card will also include the $203,000 Governor’s Cup Derby with J Fire Up, one of the top contenders. The Jaime Gomez -bred and trained runner earned $1,430,411 in 2017 to be the highest single season earning filly or mare in Los Alamitos history. Named the AQHA champion 2-year-old and 2-year-old filly in 2017, J Fire Up has won eight of 10 career starts including her derby trial on July 15. That was also her first race of 2018.

“’She came out of the race better than how she was doing going into the race,’ Gomez said. ‘She’s doing perfect. I’ve liked everything about her since that race. We’ve taken her to the gates and she just looks so happy and comfortable. She’s settled in nicely.’

“’There are a few others in there that we have to beat, but we’re excited to be in the position that we are in,’ O’Dell said. ‘All five of our horses are doing well. They drew on top of each other with Tac Me Up in the six post, Jess Bein Me in the seven, Powerful Favorite in the eight and Favorite Wise Lady in the nine. I don’t know if that’s good or bad. I guess we’ll find out on Saturday.’

Parsons Rocket, who outdueled stablemate Powerful Favorite by a nose, had the top time of 17.58 seconds. He will start from the three while searching for his third win in five career starts.

“’The biggest thing with Parsons Rocket is getting him to relax,’ O’Dell said. ‘He can get a little hot. The last time [in the trials] he behaved perfectly. He didn’t even break a sweat. He was pretty cool the entire time and ended up running a great race. We haven’t galloped him as much and instead we’ve been ponying him and he’s been thriving with that plan.’

“Heza Dasha Fire, the 2015 world champion, will headline the $100,000 Spencer Childers Handicap. Trained by Jose Flores , Heza Dasha Fire will be making his 2018 debut and his first start since his second in last year’s Champion of Champions. The $40,000 Matron Stakes for distaffers appears to be a showdown between Kiddy Up Cowgirl and Thermonuclear Energy.

“’We’ve bred Kiddy Up Cowgirl since then,’ trainer James Glenn, Jr. said. ‘We got a couple of embryos out of her before bringing her back to the track. We’ll see how she does, but I expect a good race from her.’”

Trainer Christopher O’Dell is loaded with talented 2-year-olds this year and this filly has much upside while only making her third lifetime start. In debut from the rail post, she lugged in solidly early after breaking slow and had much run in reserve during the final 1/8. She showed her ability with a quick break in last 1 ¼-length maiden victory when posting the second fastest of five 300-yard wins on June 23.

Del Mar Charts Results for Thursday, July 26. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 7th day of a 36-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $36,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $80,000-$70,000. Time 22.45 46.04 57.93

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Boujie Girl 120 5 3 2–2 1–1 1–2½ 1–3½ Van Dyke 0.40 4 Devils Dance 120 3 5 5 4–1 2–3 2–8¼ Talamo 7.40 5 Midnight Miracle 120 4 2 3–hd 3–½ 3–hd 3–1 Maldonado 12.80 1 Staythirstymyamigo 120 1 1 1–½ 2–1½ 4–6 4–7¼ Frey 18.80 3 Noonshine 120 2 4 4–1½ 5 5 5 Gutierrez 3.10

6 BOUJIE GIRL 2.80 2.20 2.10 4 DEVILS DANCE 4.40 2.80 5 MIDNIGHT MIRACLE 3.40

$1 EXACTA (6-4) $5.20 $2 QUINELLA (4-6) $10.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-5-1) $4.41 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-5) $10.45

Winner–Boujie Girl Grr.f.2 by Flashback out of Super Girlie, by Closing Argument. Bred by Pedro Gonzalez & P. J. Gonzalez (FL). Trainer: Peter Miller . Owner: Rockingham Ranch. Mutuel Pool $158,212 Exacta Pool $61,840 Quinella Pool $3,899 Superfecta Pool $24,742 Trifecta Pool $41,666. Claimed–Midnight Miracle by Loooch Racing Stables, Inc. and Hess, Maria E. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Scratched–Lesley's Song.

BOUJIE GIRL angled in and dueled outside a rival, took the lead and inched away leaving the turn, kicked clear in the stretch and proved best under a couple left handed cracks of the whip and steady handling. DEVILS DANCE broke a step slowly, chased off the rail then outside on the turn, came three deep into the stretch and was clearly second best. MIDNIGHT MIRACLE stalked the pace outside a rival then a bit off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch and held third. STAYTHIRSTYMYAMIGO sent along early, dueled inside, stalked the winner leaving the turn and weakened in the stretch. NOONSHINE saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back leaving the turn, came out into the stretch and gave way.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 23.48 47.29 1:12.82 1:25.55 1:38.33

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Banze No Oeste 120 1 4 3–hd 4–½ 4–hd 1–hd 1–hd Pena 2.20 6 Exotic Ghost 120 6 2 4–½ 3–hd 2–1 2–3 2–6¾ Franco 5.40 7 Rprettyboyfloyd 122 7 6 6–1½ 5–1½ 5–2 4–5 3–½ Pedroza 2.10 2 Sense of Glory 113 2 1 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 3–½ 4–12¼ Figueroa 3.40 3 Drummer 120 3 7 7 7 6–1½ 6–3 5–½ Quinonez 26.20 4 Bourque 120 4 5 2–1 2–2½ 3–hd 5–1 6–2½ Fuentes 7.70 5 Steel Plank 113 5 3 5–hd 6–1½ 7 7 7 Payeras 44.50

1 BANZE NO OESTE (BRZ) 6.40 3.60 2.60 6 EXOTIC GHOST 5.60 3.20 7 RPRETTYBOYFLOYD 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-1) $11.80 $1 EXACTA (1-6) $20.40 $2 QUINELLA (1-6) $21.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-6-7-2) $13.08 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-6-7) $26.45

Winner–Banze No Oeste (BRZ) B.g.7 by Elusive Quality out of New Rafaela (BRZ), by Royal Academy. Bred by Stud TNT (BRZ). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Bassett, Randy, Zolotas, Steven and Romo, Sabina. Mutuel Pool $194,141 Daily Double Pool $35,494 Exacta Pool $115,417 Quinella Pool $4,958 Superfecta Pool $46,645 Trifecta Pool $77,340. Claimed–Banze No Oeste (BRZ) by James Davis, III. Trainer: James Davis, III. Claimed–Rprettyboyfloyd by Allen Aldrich. Trainer: Quinn Howey. Scratched–none.

BANZE NO OESTE (BRZ) stalked inside then a bit off the rail on the backstretch, continued between foes into the second turn, came three deep into the stretch, gained a short lead outside the runner-up and gamely prevailed under urging. EXOTIC GHOST five wide into the first turn, stalked three deep then outside a rival, bid three wide on the second turn and alongside the pacesetter leaving that turn, took the advantage into the stretch, fought back just off the fence in the final furlong and continued willingly to the end. RPRETTYBOYFLOYD angled in and chased a bit off the rail the inside, came out into the stretch and edged a rival for the show. SENSE OF GLORY had speed between horses then dueled inside, fought back leaving the second turn, continued inside and was edged for third. DRUMMER (GER) broke a bit slowly, saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside into and through the stretch and lacked a further response. BOURQUE three deep early, dueled outside a rival then between foes midway on the second turn, stalked between horses leaving that turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. STEEL PLANK four wide into the first turn, stalked three deep then outside a rival, dropped back just off the rail on the second turn and also weakened.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.45 47.29 1:11.33 1:23.57 1:35.89

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Worthy Turk 111 2 4 4–hd 5–hd 5–hd 4–1½ 1–½ Figueroa 13.10 1 My Friend Tony 122 1 2 1–½ 1–hd 1–½ 2–1 2–nk Bejarano 14.10 4 Dr. Troutman 122 4 1 2–1 2–hd 2–1 1–hd 3–nk Prat 0.90 6 Original Intent 120 6 5 6–2 6–5 6–4½ 5–½ 4–hd Van Dyke 7.90 3 Famous Rock Star 120 3 3 5–1 4–½ 4–1 3–hd 5–3½ Conner 4.40 7 John and Montan 122 7 7 7 7 7 7 6–hd Ceballos 22.90 5 Samdar 118 5 6 3–hd 3–1 3–½ 6–3 7 Franco 4.30

2 WORTHY TURK 28.20 11.80 5.20 1 MY FRIEND TONY 15.40 5.60 4 DR. TROUTMAN 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-2) $83.00 $1 EXACTA (2-1) $150.40 $2 QUINELLA (1-2) $185.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-4-6) $206.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-4) $212.05

Winner–Worthy Turk Ch.g.3 by Lemon Drop Kid out of Worthy Cat, by Tale of the Cat. Bred by Jack Swain III (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Anatolia, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $260,183 Daily Double Pool $26,331 Exacta Pool $141,864 Quinella Pool $6,117 Superfecta Pool $53,500 Trifecta Pool $93,406. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (6-1-2) paid $102.90. Pick Three Pool $51,027.

WORTHY TURK saved ground stalking the pace, cut the corner into the stretch, waited momentarily then bid along the rail past midstretch to gain the advantage under urging in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. MY FRIEND TONY dueled inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, fought back to a short lead between horses past midstretch held second second between foes. DR. TROUTMAN pressed the pace outside the runner-up then between foes into and on the second turn, was fanned out a bit into the stretch, put a head in front outside that rival in midstretch, fought back between foes in deep stretch and held third. ORIGINAL INTENT chased three deep then outside a rival, went three wide leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and finished willingly five wide on the line. FAMOUS ROCK STAR rank between foes and steadied early, stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, came out in the stretch and continued on willingly four wide between rivals late. JOHN AND MONTAN fractious in the post parade, settled off the rail to the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SAMDAR stalked outside foes, bid three deep on the backstretch and most of the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened.

FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $34,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 21.90 45.42 57.94 1:11.25

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Candy Crew 120 4 1 1–1 1–1½ 1–2½ 1–2¼ T Baze 3.10 6 Neighborhood Bully 120 6 4 7 7 4–1½ 2–2½ Van Dyke 4.30 2 Treasure Hunter 122 2 3 2–1 2–hd 2–1 3–2¾ Bejarano 1.60 7 Midnight Soot 120 7 2 6–1 5–2 5–1 4–hd Talamo 5.70 5 Irish Sky 120 5 5 4–2½ 3–hd 3–2 5–7¾ Conner 13.90 3 Fender Bender 113 3 6 3–hd 4–3 6–4 6–6¾ Espinoza 7.20 1 Bright Autism Mind 120 1 7 5–3 6–1½ 7 7 Pereira 21.00

4 CANDY CREW 8.20 5.00 3.20 6 NEIGHBORHOOD BULLY 4.40 2.60 2 TREASURE HUNTER 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4) $106.80 $1 EXACTA (4-6) $22.50 $2 QUINELLA (4-6) $23.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-2-7) $20.95 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-2) $29.35

Winner–Candy Crew Dbb.c.3 by Twirling Candy out of Brenda Leigh, by Forest Wildcat. Bred by Jack Swain III (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $246,024 Daily Double Pool $26,571 Exacta Pool $132,131 Quinella Pool $6,363 Superfecta Pool $43,149 Trifecta Pool $81,636. Claimed–Candy Crew by Mansor, Tom and Sherlock, Gary. Trainer: Gary Sherlock. Claimed–Treasure Hunter by Brophy, Brett, Kennedy Jr., Philip, Cavello, Vito and Saratoga West. Trainer: Jeffrey Metz. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (1-2-4) paid $197.60. Pick Three Pool $26,288.

CANDY CREW had good early speed outside a rival, inched away and set the pace a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn, kicked clear and proved best under urging. NEIGHBORHOOD BULLY chased just off the rail, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and gained the place. TREASURE HUNTER had speed inside the winner then saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and bested the others. MIDNIGHT SOOT chased outside a rival or off the rail, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. IRISH SKY stalked outside a rival then three deep into and on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. FENDER BENDER was in a good position stalking the pace a bit off the rail then between horses into and on the turn, found the rail in the stretch and also weakened. BRIGHT AUTISM MIND a step slow into stride, saved ground chasing the pace, came out a bit into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.92 46.82 1:12.66 1:26.05 1:38.94

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Arch Prince 124 1 6 7 7 7 1–hd 1–2¾ Quinonez 3.30 6 Seau 124 5 1 3–hd 3–½ 2–hd 2–½ 2–1½ Conner 3.00 8 Run Like Rhett 124 7 7 6–1 6–3 4–hd 4–½ 3–½ Van Dyke 10.30 5 Twirling Tiger 124 4 2 2–hd 2–1 1–1 3–2 4–1¾ Elliott 6.10 3 Pioneerof the West 119 2 5 5–1½ 5–hd 6–1½ 5–1½ 5–5¼ Espinoza 7.70 7 Kona Dreams 124 6 4 4–3½ 4–3½ 5–hd 6–½ 6–2¼ Pereira 4.10 4 Lymebyrd 124 3 3 1–½ 1–½ 3–1 7 7 Pedroza 5.00

2 ARCH PRINCE 8.60 4.20 3.00 6 SEAU 4.20 3.00 8 RUN LIKE RHETT 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2) $54.80 $1 EXACTA (2-6) $13.80 $2 QUINELLA (2-6) $14.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-8-5) $46.42 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-8) $54.80

Winner–Arch Prince Dbb.g.4 by Arch out of Westling, by Gone West. Bred by Pin Oak Stud, LLC (KY). Trainer: Val Brinkerhoff. Owner: Page Performance Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $237,005 Daily Double Pool $28,567 Exacta Pool $123,874 Quinella Pool $7,489 Superfecta Pool $39,282 Trifecta Pool $73,305. Claimed–Arch Prince by Bobby Grayson, Jr. Trainer: Bobby Grayson. Claimed–Seau by Aldrich, Allen, Olsen, Cindy and Titus, Andy. Trainer: Quinn Howey. Scratched–Monterey Shale. $1 Pick Three (2-4-2) paid $365.80. Pick Three Pool $47,686. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-2-4-2) 4 correct paid $566.90. Pick Four Pool $140,970. 50-Cent Pick Five (2/6-1-2-4-2) 5 correct paid $1,808.80. Pick Five Pool $465,622.

ARCH PRINCE settled inside then a bit off the rail on the first turn and backstretch, came out leaving the second turn and five wide into the stretch, bid outside foes in the drive, gained the lead in midstretch and won clear under urging. SEAU pressed the pace three deep then stalked off the rail leaving the backstretch and outside a rival leaving the second turn, came three wide into the stretch, re-bid between foes in the drive, could not match the winner but bested the others. RUN LIKE RHETT four wide into the first turn, angled in and chased outside a rival, split horses leaving the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and edged a foe for the show. TWIRLING TIGER dueled between horses then outside a rival leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, inched away leaving that turn, fought back just off the rail in midstretch and lost third late. PIONEEROF THE WEST saved ground stalking the pace, awaited room off heels leaving the second turn, came out into the stretch, angled in past midstretch and lacked the needed rally. KONA DREAMS pressed the pace four wide then stalked outside leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. LYMEBYRD sent between horses early, angled in and set a pressured pace inside, stalked leaving the second turn and weakened in the drive.

SIXTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $60,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.61 46.31 1:11.95 1:18.61

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Terrible Ted 120 3 8 8 5–hd 3–2½ 1–½ Desormeaux 3.10 7 Red Envelope 120 6 7 2–½ 2–½ 1–hd 2–1¾ Van Dyke 4.50 5 Air Jockey 124 5 4 6–hd 7–1 5–4 3–2¼ Conner 2.10 2 Big Bad Gary 113 2 3 4–hd 1–hd 2–hd 4–2½ Figueroa 7.30 4 Whoa Buddy 124 4 2 5–½ 6–hd 4–hd 5–5¼ Roman 9.70 9 Valiant 124 8 5 7–1 8 7–3½ 6–5¼ T Baze 5.90 1 Lucky Mesquite 120 1 6 3–hd 4–1 6–1 7–7¼ Stevens 16.10 8 True Regards 120 7 1 1–½ 3–hd 8 8 Franco 26.00

3 TERRIBLE TED 8.20 5.20 3.00 7 RED ENVELOPE 5.20 3.40 5 AIR JOCKEY 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3) $83.20 $1 EXACTA (3-7) $26.90 $2 QUINELLA (3-7) $28.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-7-5-2) $45.63 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-7-5) $35.15

Winner–Terrible Ted Grr.g.3 by Tribal Rule out of Aunt Gert, by In Excess (IRE). Bred by Tom Metzger (CA). Trainer: Hector O. Palma. Owner: Thomas F. Metzger, Sr.. Mutuel Pool $249,068 Daily Double Pool $32,003 Exacta Pool $136,520 Quinella Pool $7,584 Superfecta Pool $58,508 Trifecta Pool $94,296. Scratched–Baby Gronk. $1 Pick Three (4-2-3) paid $165.20. Pick Three Pool $39,570.

TERRIBLE TED broke a bit slowly, chased just off the rail, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch, bid three wide in the drive, gained the advantage past midstretch and gamely prevailed under urging. RED ENVELOPE pressed the pace outside then four wide on the turn, angled in and battled outside a rival into the stretch to take a short lead, fought back between horses in midstretch, drifted to the inside in the final furlong and continued willingly. AIR JOCKEY stalked between horses then three deep on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and bested the others. BIG BAD GARY stalked early then bid between horses to duel for the lead, fought back inside leaving the turn and in the stretch and weakened in the final sixteenth. WHOA BUDDY pressed or stalked the pace between horses, came out three deep into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. VALIANT stalked four wide then off the rail on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. LUCKY MESQUITE tracked inside early then bid along the rail to duel for the lead, fell back some leaving the turn and weakened in the drive. TRUE REGARDS had good early speed and dueled off the rail then three deep between horses into and on the turn, dropped back leaving the turn, angled in some and gave way.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $62,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.97 47.06 1:11.02 1:22.82 1:35.02

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Nice Ice 120 8 8 4–1 4–3 3–hd 2–½ 1–hd Pereira 6.20 5 A Walk in the Park 118 5 2 2–hd 2–½ 2–2 1–1½ 2–1¼ Franco 3.90 10 Rolling Shadow 122 10 4 6–2½ 6–1½ 5–½ 4–1½ 3–nk Gutierrez 13.20 6 X S Gold 120 6 10 7–hd 9–hd 7–hd 7–hd 4–1¼ Desormeaux 2.00 2 Moonshine Annie 117 2 5 5–2 5–hd 6–1½ 6–½ 5–½ Espinoza 24.40 7 Ragazza Di Vola 122 7 6 10 7–hd 8–2 8–2 6–1 Fuentes 10.80 9 Lemon Crush 118 9 9 8–hd 8–hd 10 9–2½ 7–½ Quinonez 16.90 4 Sea Smoke 122 4 3 3–1½ 3–1 4–1 5–hd 8–hd Talamo 6.80 1 Easy Song 122 1 1 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–hd 3–1 9–3¼ T Baze 9.80 3 Inland Empire 118 3 7 9–1½ 10 9–hd 10 10 Roman 22.80

8 NICE ICE 14.40 7.60 6.20 5 A WALK IN THE PARK 5.20 4.20 10 ROLLING SHADOW 7.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-8) $107.00 $1 EXACTA (8-5) $38.20 $2 QUINELLA (5-8) $38.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-5-10-6) $153.97 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-5-10) $191.55

Winner–Nice Ice Dbb.f.3 by Northern Afleet out of Fanny Chenal, by Popular. Bred by Dr. & Mrs. William T. Gray (CA). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Koriner, Brian and Lyons, Janet. Mutuel Pool $383,862 Daily Double Pool $43,403 Exacta Pool $221,457 Quinella Pool $11,425 Superfecta Pool $102,195 Trifecta Pool $153,525. Scratched–Clearly Gone, Funny Bean, Sapphire Kid, Streak of Luck. $1 Pick Three (2-3-8) paid $402.50. Pick Three Pool $37,182.

NICE ICE stalked outside a rival or off the rail, came out some in the stretch and rallied under urging to get up on the line. A WALK IN THE PARK close up stalking the pace outside a rival, bid alongside the pacesetter on the second turn, gained the advantage nearing the stretch, inched clear in the drive and held on well but was caught in the final stride. ROLLING SHADOW angled in and stalked just off the rail or outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and edged a foe for third. X S GOLD broke through the gate before the start, was squeezed some at the break, angled in and chased inside, went between horses on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and was edged for the show. MOONSHINE ANNIE saved ground chasing the pace, came out in upper stretch, split rivals in midstretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. RAGAZZA DI VOLA chased off the rail then went up four wide on the backstretch and three deep on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary rally. LEMON CRUSH settled three deep chasing the pace then outside a rival leaving the second turn and did not rally. SEA SMOKE saved ground stalking the pace, came out some in the stretch, went around a rival in deep stretch and lacked the needed rally. EASY SONG sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, fought back along the rail on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. INLAND EMPIRE settled between horses chasing the pace, found the inside leaving the second turn, came out some in the stretch and was not a threat.

EIGHTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.60 46.95 59.48 1:06.20

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Eighty Proof 120 8 3 2–hd 2–1½ 1–4 1–3½ Mn Garcia 2.50 5 Handsome John 120 5 4 6–1 6–1½ 3–1 2–3¾ Frey 2.50 3 Silent Alarm 120 3 7 5–½ 4–hd 4–½ 3–2½ Conner 4.30 6 No New Friends 120 6 2 1–hd 1–hd 2–hd 4–½ Fuentes 4.80 9 Red Clem 120 9 5 3–1 3–hd 5–½ 5–3¼ Pedroza 10.70 2 Warrensdirtydancer 115 2 10 9–1 8–1½ 7–3 6–1¾ Payeras 65.60 1 Acclamation King 113 1 1 4–hd 5–1 6–3 7–2½ Figueroa 35.40 10 R U Serious 120 10 6 8–hd 9–1½ 9–1½ 8–3½ Elliott 11.50 4 U S Lawman 115 4 9 7–½ 7–hd 8–2 9–2½ Espinoza 21.80 7 Park Hill Diamond 120 7 8 10 10 10 10 Pena 76.10

8 EIGHTY PROOF 7.00 4.00 3.20 5 HANDSOME JOHN 4.00 3.20 3 SILENT ALARM 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-8) $85.00 $1 EXACTA (8-5) $12.60 $2 QUINELLA (5-8) $13.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-5-3-6) $18.16 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-5-3-6-9) $270.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-5-3) $26.50

Winner–Eighty Proof Ch.g.2 by Coil out of Spectacular Proof, by Idiot Proof. Bred by Ruis Racing, LLC. (CA). Trainer: Mick Ruis. Owner: Ruis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $321,524 Daily Double Pool $138,023 Exacta Pool $194,290 Quinella Pool $8,271 Superfecta Pool $98,450 Super High Five Pool $16,476 Trifecta Pool $133,068. Scratched–Irish Terrier, Pretalk. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (2-4-2-3-8-8/11/12) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $35,481. $1 Pick Three (3-8-8) paid $365.40. Pick Three Pool $140,764. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-3-8-8/11/12) 4 correct paid $1,357.25. Pick Four Pool $525,387. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-2-3-8-8/11/12) 5 correct paid $11,944.15. Pick Five Pool $297,352. $2 Pick Six (2-4-2-3-8-8/11/12) 5 out of 6 paid $2,163.60. Pick Six Pool $226,801. Pick Six Carryover $165,583. $1 Place Pick All 8 correct paid $24,093.40. Place Pick All Pool $31,572.

EIGHTY PROOF dueled between horses then outside a rival, took the lead leaving the turn, drifted out some into the stretch and drew clear under urging. HANDSOME JOHN chased between horses then off the rail on the turn and four wide into the stretch and gained the place. SILENT ALARM stalked outside a rival then between horses on the turn and into the stretch and bested the others. NO NEW FRIENDS had good early speed and dueled off the rail then inside on the turn, came a bit off the fence in the stretch and weakened. RED CLEM pressed the pace three deep then stalked three wide on the turn and into the stretch and also weakened. WARRENSDIRTYDANCER broke slowly and behind the field, settled inside to the stretch, came out some past midstretch and was not a threat. ACCLAMATION KING saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside in the stretch and weakened. R U SERIOUS chased outside then three wide, continued off the rail on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. U S LAWMAN hopped slightly then bobbled some in a bit of a slow start, chased between foes then outside a rival on the turn, drifted inward in the stretch and had little left for the drive. PARK HILL DIAMOND broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail, angled in some on the turn and gave way.