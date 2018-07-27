Racing! Santa Anita to host next year’s Breeders’ Cup … probably

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we try and get a little ahead of the news.
No announcements are currently planned but the lock of the day is that next year’s Breeders’ Cup will be at Santa Anita. And, even though it’s down the road, the next two after that will be at Keeneland in 2020 and back at Del Mar in 2021.
Now, no contracts are signed and negotiations could always fall apart but I don’t think anyone is expecting that to occur. The Breeders’ Cup really only has four viable tracks—Santa Anita, Del Mar, Churchill Downs and Keeneland.
It’s too cold in New York in November, not that they haven’t run it there a few times. You could take advantage of the great Florida weather at that time of year, but Gulfstream doesn’t have enough seats for a huge crowd since it became a racino. The Pegasus tops the facility out at 16,000-17,000 seats.
Tampa Bay Downs? C’mon.
They’ve tried Woodbine, Lone Star, Arlington Park and Monmouth and never went back. See, options are few.
To learn more about the Breeders’ Cup options, check out this story. Just click here.
Del Mar review
Nice Ice won Thursday’s feature, a mile turf race for Cal-bred fillies and mares. Nice Ice, under a ride by Tiago Pereira, rallied outside to beat A Walk in the Park by a head. Rolling Shadow finished third.
Nice Ice paid $14.40, $7.60 and $6.20 for trainer Brian Koriner. The favorite X S Gold finished fourth.
Del Mar preview
Del Mar is back with Night Racing During the Daylight on Friday with its 4 p.m. post. There are eight races, three on the turf, plus a nice Cal-bred stakes race at about 6:30 p.m.
The feature is the $150,000 Real Good Deal Stakes, a seven furlong race for 3-year-old Cal-breds. The favorite is Smiling Angelo, at 8-5. He’s two for two, winning by 4 ½ and 2 ¼ lengths.
The second favorite is Take the One O One, who has only finished out of the money once in eight races. He has won three of those races. His last out, he won the Snow Chief Stakes on the turf at Santa Anita. Last year, he was third in the FrontRunner behind Bolt d’Oro and Solomini, both who ran in the Kentucky Derby, Brian Koriner trains and Joe Talamo rides.
Bob Ike’s DMR pick of the day
THIRD RACE: No. 8 Push Through (6-1)
Comebacker from the Edward Freeman barn has been sidelined since a solid third-place effort back in November over this course. He was making his first start on turf that day and moved forward dramatically, so look for him to be very competitive with these Cal-bred maidens if ready to fire off the bench.
Thursday’s result: Ragazza Di Vola (10-1) got no love at the betting windows and ran like it, finishing off the board after passing some horses from last.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here's a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Los Alamitos weekend preview
This weekly segment is in the hands of Orlando
“Led by AQHA champion millionaires Heza Dasha Fire and J Fire Up plus 13 other stakes winners, and more than 50 additional runners with previous stakes experience, California’s best quarter horses will race in the 19th California Breeders Champions Night on Saturday at Los Alamitos. The 12-race card will feature 11 stakes races and will include three pick fours. First post is 7:15 p.m.
“The racing action will be headed by the running of the $380,000 Governor’s Cup Futurity featuring fastest qualifier Parsons Rocket and Robert Adair Kindergarten Futurity runner-up Striver. The card will also include the $203,000 Governor’s Cup Derby with J Fire Up, one of the top contenders. The Jaime Gomez-bred and trained runner earned $1,430,411 in 2017 to be the highest single season earning filly or mare in Los Alamitos history. Named the AQHA champion 2-year-old and 2-year-old filly in 2017, J Fire Up has won eight of 10 career starts including her derby trial on July 15. That was also her first race of 2018.
“’She came out of the race better than how she was doing going into the race,’ Gomez said. ‘She’s doing perfect. I’ve liked everything about her since that race. We’ve taken her to the gates and she just looks so happy and comfortable. She’s settled in nicely.’
“With half of the field of the Governor’s Cup qualifying from his stable, trainer Chris O’Dell is looking forward to the 350-yard dash.
“’There are a few others in there that we have to beat, but we’re excited to be in the position that we are in,’ O’Dell said. ‘All five of our horses are doing well. They drew on top of each other with Tac Me Up in the six post, Jess Bein Me in the seven, Powerful Favorite in the eight and Favorite Wise Lady in the nine. I don’t know if that’s good or bad. I guess we’ll find out on Saturday.’
Parsons Rocket, who outdueled stablemate Powerful Favorite by a nose, had the top time of 17.58 seconds. He will start from the three while searching for his third win in five career starts.
“’The biggest thing with Parsons Rocket is getting him to relax,’ O’Dell said. ‘He can get a little hot. The last time [in the trials] he behaved perfectly. He didn’t even break a sweat. He was pretty cool the entire time and ended up running a great race. We haven’t galloped him as much and instead we’ve been ponying him and he’s been thriving with that plan.’
“Heza Dasha Fire, the 2015 world champion, will headline the $100,000 Spencer Childers Handicap. Trained by
“’We’ve bred Kiddy Up Cowgirl since then,’ trainer James Glenn, Jr. said. ‘We got a couple of embryos out of her before bringing her back to the track. We’ll see how she does, but I expect a good race from her.’”
Ed Burgart’s LA play of the day
SEVENTH RACE: No. 2 Terrific First Down (3-1)
Trainer Christopher O’Dell is loaded with talented 2-year-olds this year and this filly has much upside while only making her third lifetime start. In debut from the rail post, she lugged in solidly early after breaking slow and had much run in reserve during the final 1/8. She showed her ability with a quick break in last 1 ¼-length maiden victory when posting the second fastest of five 300-yard wins on June 23.
Final thought
Del Mar Charts Results for Thursday, July 26.
Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 7th day of a 36-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $36,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $80,000-$70,000. Time 22.45 46.04 57.93
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Boujie Girl
|120
|5
|3
|2–2
|1–1
|1–2½
|1–3½
|Van Dyke
|0.40
|4
|Devils Dance
|120
|3
|5
|5
|4–1
|2–3
|2–8¼
|Talamo
|7.40
|5
|Midnight Miracle
|120
|4
|2
|3–hd
|3–½
|3–hd
|3–1
|Maldonado
|12.80
|1
|Staythirstymyamigo
|120
|1
|1
|1–½
|2–1½
|4–6
|4–7¼
|Frey
|18.80
|3
|Noonshine
|120
|2
|4
|4–1½
|5
|5
|5
|Gutierrez
|3.10
|6
|BOUJIE GIRL
|2.80
|2.20
|2.10
|4
|DEVILS DANCE
|4.40
|2.80
|5
|MIDNIGHT MIRACLE
|3.40
|$1 EXACTA (6-4)
|$5.20
|$2 QUINELLA (4-6)
|$10.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-5-1)
|$4.41
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-5)
|$10.45
Winner–Boujie Girl Grr.f.2 by Flashback out of Super Girlie, by Closing Argument. Bred by Pedro Gonzalez & P. J. Gonzalez (FL). Trainer:
BOUJIE GIRL angled in and dueled outside a rival, took the lead and inched away leaving the turn, kicked clear in the stretch and proved best under a couple left handed cracks of the whip and steady handling. DEVILS DANCE broke a step slowly, chased off the rail then outside on the turn, came three deep into the stretch and was clearly second best. MIDNIGHT MIRACLE stalked the pace outside a rival then a bit off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch and held third. STAYTHIRSTYMYAMIGO sent along early, dueled inside, stalked the winner leaving the turn and weakened in the stretch. NOONSHINE saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back leaving the turn, came out into the stretch and gave way.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 23.48 47.29 1:12.82 1:25.55 1:38.33
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Banze No Oeste
|120
|1
|4
|3–hd
|4–½
|4–hd
|1–hd
|1–hd
|Pena
|2.20
|6
|Exotic Ghost
|120
|6
|2
|4–½
|3–hd
|2–1
|2–3
|2–6¾
|Franco
|5.40
|7
|Rprettyboyfloyd
|122
|7
|6
|6–1½
|5–1½
|5–2
|4–5
|3–½
|Pedroza
|2.10
|2
|Sense of Glory
|113
|2
|1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–½
|4–12¼
|Figueroa
|3.40
|3
|Drummer
|120
|3
|7
|7
|7
|6–1½
|6–3
|5–½
|Quinonez
|26.20
|4
|Bourque
|120
|4
|5
|2–1
|2–2½
|3–hd
|5–1
|6–2½
|Fuentes
|7.70
|5
|Steel Plank
|113
|5
|3
|5–hd
|6–1½
|7
|7
|7
|Payeras
|44.50
|1
|BANZE NO OESTE (BRZ)
|6.40
|3.60
|2.60
|6
|EXOTIC GHOST
|5.60
|3.20
|7
|RPRETTYBOYFLOYD
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-1)
|$11.80
|$1 EXACTA (1-6)
|$20.40
|$2 QUINELLA (1-6)
|$21.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-6-7-2)
|$13.08
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-6-7)
|$26.45
Winner–Banze No Oeste (BRZ) B.g.7 by Elusive Quality out of New Rafaela (BRZ), by Royal Academy. Bred by Stud
BANZE NO OESTE (BRZ) stalked inside then a bit off the rail on the backstretch, continued between foes into the second turn, came three deep into the stretch, gained a short lead outside the runner-up and gamely prevailed under urging. EXOTIC GHOST five wide into the first turn, stalked three deep then outside a rival, bid three wide on the second turn and alongside the pacesetter leaving that turn, took the advantage into the stretch, fought back just off the fence in the final furlong and continued willingly to the end. RPRETTYBOYFLOYD angled in and chased a bit off the rail the inside, came out into the stretch and edged a rival for the show. SENSE OF GLORY had speed between horses then dueled inside, fought back leaving the second turn, continued inside and was edged for third. DRUMMER (GER) broke a bit slowly, saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside into and through the stretch and lacked a further response. BOURQUE three deep early, dueled outside a rival then between foes midway on the second turn, stalked between horses leaving that turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. STEEL PLANK four wide into the first turn, stalked three deep then outside a rival, dropped back just off the rail on the second turn and also weakened.
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.45 47.29 1:11.33 1:23.57 1:35.89
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Worthy Turk
|111
|2
|4
|4–hd
|5–hd
|5–hd
|4–1½
|1–½
|Figueroa
|13.10
|1
|My Friend Tony
|122
|1
|2
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–½
|2–1
|2–nk
|Bejarano
|14.10
|4
|Dr. Troutman
|122
|4
|1
|2–1
|2–hd
|2–1
|1–hd
|3–nk
|Prat
|0.90
|6
|Original Intent
|120
|6
|5
|6–2
|6–5
|6–4½
|5–½
|4–hd
|Van Dyke
|7.90
|3
|Famous Rock Star
|120
|3
|3
|5–1
|4–½
|4–1
|3–hd
|5–3½
|Conner
|4.40
|7
|John and Montan
|122
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|6–hd
|Ceballos
|22.90
|5
|Samdar
|118
|5
|6
|3–hd
|3–1
|3–½
|6–3
|7
|Franco
|4.30
|2
|WORTHY TURK
|28.20
|11.80
|5.20
|1
|MY FRIEND TONY
|15.40
|5.60
|4
|DR. TROUTMAN
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-2)
|$83.00
|$1 EXACTA (2-1)
|$150.40
|$2 QUINELLA (1-2)
|$185.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-4-6)
|$206.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-4)
|$212.05
Winner–Worthy Turk Ch.g.3 by Lemon Drop Kid out of Worthy Cat, by Tale of the Cat. Bred by Jack Swain III (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Anatolia, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $260,183 Daily Double Pool $26,331 Exacta Pool $141,864 Quinella Pool $6,117 Superfecta Pool $53,500 Trifecta Pool $93,406. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (6-1-2) paid $102.90. Pick Three Pool $51,027.
WORTHY TURK saved ground stalking the pace, cut the corner into the stretch, waited momentarily then bid along the rail past midstretch to gain the advantage under urging in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. MY FRIEND TONY dueled inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, fought back to a short lead between horses past midstretch held second second between foes. DR. TROUTMAN pressed the pace outside the runner-up then between foes into and on the second turn, was fanned out a bit into the stretch, put a head in front outside that rival in midstretch, fought back between foes in deep stretch and held third. ORIGINAL INTENT chased three deep then outside a rival, went three wide leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and finished willingly five wide on the line. FAMOUS ROCK STAR rank between foes and steadied early, stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, came out in the stretch and continued on willingly four wide between rivals late. JOHN AND MONTAN fractious in the post parade, settled off the rail to the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SAMDAR stalked outside foes, bid three deep on the backstretch and most of the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened.
FOURTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $34,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 21.90 45.42 57.94 1:11.25
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Candy Crew
|120
|4
|1
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–2½
|1–2¼
|T Baze
|3.10
|6
|Neighborhood Bully
|120
|6
|4
|7
|7
|4–1½
|2–2½
|Van Dyke
|4.30
|2
|Treasure Hunter
|122
|2
|3
|2–1
|2–hd
|2–1
|3–2¾
|Bejarano
|1.60
|7
|Midnight Soot
|120
|7
|2
|6–1
|5–2
|5–1
|4–hd
|Talamo
|5.70
|5
|Irish Sky
|120
|5
|5
|4–2½
|3–hd
|3–2
|5–7¾
|Conner
|13.90
|3
|Fender Bender
|113
|3
|6
|3–hd
|4–3
|6–4
|6–6¾
|Espinoza
|7.20
|1
|Bright Autism Mind
|120
|1
|7
|5–3
|6–1½
|7
|7
|Pereira
|21.00
|4
|CANDY CREW
|8.20
|5.00
|3.20
|6
|NEIGHBORHOOD BULLY
|4.40
|2.60
|2
|TREASURE HUNTER
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4)
|$106.80
|$1 EXACTA (4-6)
|$22.50
|$2 QUINELLA (4-6)
|$23.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-2-7)
|$20.95
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-2)
|$29.35
Winner–Candy Crew Dbb.c.3 by Twirling Candy out of Brenda Leigh, by Forest Wildcat. Bred by Jack Swain III (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $246,024 Daily Double Pool $26,571 Exacta Pool $132,131 Quinella Pool $6,363 Superfecta Pool $43,149 Trifecta Pool $81,636. Claimed–Candy Crew by Mansor, Tom and Sherlock, Gary. Trainer: Gary Sherlock. Claimed–Treasure Hunter by Brophy, Brett, Kennedy Jr., Philip, Cavello, Vito and Saratoga West. Trainer: Jeffrey Metz. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (1-2-4) paid $197.60. Pick Three Pool $26,288.
CANDY CREW had good early speed outside a rival, inched away and set the pace a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn, kicked clear and proved best under urging. NEIGHBORHOOD BULLY chased just off the rail, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and gained the place. TREASURE HUNTER had speed inside the winner then saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and bested the others. MIDNIGHT SOOT chased outside a rival or off the rail, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. IRISH SKY stalked outside a rival then three deep into and on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. FENDER BENDER was in a good position stalking the pace a bit off the rail then between horses into and on the turn, found the rail in the stretch and also weakened. BRIGHT AUTISM MIND a step slow into stride, saved ground chasing the pace, came out a bit into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.92 46.82 1:12.66 1:26.05 1:38.94
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Arch Prince
|124
|1
|6
|7
|7
|7
|1–hd
|1–2¾
|Quinonez
|3.30
|6
|Seau
|124
|5
|1
|3–hd
|3–½
|2–hd
|2–½
|2–1½
|Conner
|3.00
|8
|Run Like Rhett
|124
|7
|7
|6–1
|6–3
|4–hd
|4–½
|3–½
|Van Dyke
|10.30
|5
|Twirling Tiger
|124
|4
|2
|2–hd
|2–1
|1–1
|3–2
|4–1¾
|Elliott
|6.10
|3
|Pioneerof the West
|119
|2
|5
|5–1½
|5–hd
|6–1½
|5–1½
|5–5¼
|Espinoza
|7.70
|7
|Kona Dreams
|124
|6
|4
|4–3½
|4–3½
|5–hd
|6–½
|6–2¼
|Pereira
|4.10
|4
|Lymebyrd
|124
|3
|3
|1–½
|1–½
|3–1
|7
|7
|Pedroza
|5.00
|2
|ARCH PRINCE
|8.60
|4.20
|3.00
|6
|SEAU
|4.20
|3.00
|8
|RUN LIKE RHETT
|4.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2)
|$54.80
|$1 EXACTA (2-6)
|$13.80
|$2 QUINELLA (2-6)
|$14.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-8-5)
|$46.42
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-8)
|$54.80
Winner–Arch Prince Dbb.g.4 by Arch out of Westling, by Gone West. Bred by Pin Oak Stud, LLC (KY). Trainer: Val Brinkerhoff. Owner: Page Performance Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $237,005 Daily Double Pool $28,567 Exacta Pool $123,874 Quinella Pool $7,489 Superfecta Pool $39,282 Trifecta Pool $73,305. Claimed–Arch Prince by Bobby Grayson, Jr. Trainer: Bobby Grayson. Claimed–Seau by Aldrich, Allen, Olsen, Cindy and Titus, Andy. Trainer: Quinn Howey. Scratched–Monterey Shale.
$1 Pick Three (2-4-2) paid $365.80. Pick Three Pool $47,686. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-2-4-2) 4 correct paid $566.90. Pick Four Pool $140,970. 50-Cent Pick Five (2/6-1-2-4-2) 5 correct paid $1,808.80. Pick Five Pool $465,622.
ARCH PRINCE settled inside then a bit off the rail on the first turn and backstretch, came out leaving the second turn and five wide into the stretch, bid outside foes in the drive, gained the lead in midstretch and won clear under urging. SEAU pressed the pace three deep then stalked off the rail leaving the backstretch and outside a rival leaving the second turn, came three wide into the stretch, re-bid between foes in the drive, could not match the winner but bested the others. RUN LIKE RHETT four wide into the first turn, angled in and chased outside a rival, split horses leaving the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and edged a foe for the show. TWIRLING TIGER dueled between horses then outside a rival leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, inched away leaving that turn, fought back just off the rail in midstretch and lost third late. PIONEEROF THE WEST saved ground stalking the pace, awaited room off heels leaving the second turn, came out into the stretch, angled in past midstretch and lacked the needed rally. KONA DREAMS pressed the pace four wide then stalked outside leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. LYMEBYRD sent between horses early, angled in and set a pressured pace inside, stalked leaving the second turn and weakened in the drive.
SIXTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $60,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.61 46.31 1:11.95 1:18.61
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Terrible Ted
|120
|3
|8
|8
|5–hd
|3–2½
|1–½
|Desormeaux
|3.10
|7
|Red Envelope
|120
|6
|7
|2–½
|2–½
|1–hd
|2–1¾
|Van Dyke
|4.50
|5
|Air Jockey
|124
|5
|4
|6–hd
|7–1
|5–4
|3–2¼
|Conner
|2.10
|2
|Big Bad Gary
|113
|2
|3
|4–hd
|1–hd
|2–hd
|4–2½
|Figueroa
|7.30
|4
|Whoa Buddy
|124
|4
|2
|5–½
|6–hd
|4–hd
|5–5¼
|Roman
|9.70
|9
|Valiant
|124
|8
|5
|7–1
|8
|7–3½
|6–5¼
|T Baze
|5.90
|1
|Lucky Mesquite
|120
|1
|6
|3–hd
|4–1
|6–1
|7–7¼
|16.10
|8
|True Regards
|120
|7
|1
|1–½
|3–hd
|8
|8
|Franco
|26.00
|3
|TERRIBLE TED
|8.20
|5.20
|3.00
|7
|RED ENVELOPE
|5.20
|3.40
|5
|AIR JOCKEY
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3)
|$83.20
|$1 EXACTA (3-7)
|$26.90
|$2 QUINELLA (3-7)
|$28.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-7-5-2)
|$45.63
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-7-5)
|$35.15
Winner–Terrible Ted Grr.g.3 by Tribal Rule out of Aunt Gert, by In Excess (IRE). Bred by Tom Metzger (CA). Trainer: Hector O. Palma. Owner: Thomas F. Metzger, Sr.. Mutuel Pool $249,068 Daily Double Pool $32,003 Exacta Pool $136,520 Quinella Pool $7,584 Superfecta Pool $58,508 Trifecta Pool $94,296. Scratched–Baby Gronk.
$1 Pick Three (4-2-3) paid $165.20. Pick Three Pool $39,570.
TERRIBLE TED broke a bit slowly, chased just off the rail, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch, bid three wide in the drive, gained the advantage past midstretch and gamely prevailed under urging. RED ENVELOPE pressed the pace outside then four wide on the turn, angled in and battled outside a rival into the stretch to take a short lead, fought back between horses in midstretch, drifted to the inside in the final furlong and continued willingly. AIR JOCKEY stalked between horses then three deep on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and bested the others. BIG BAD GARY stalked early then bid between horses to duel for the lead, fought back inside leaving the turn and in the stretch and weakened in the final sixteenth. WHOA BUDDY pressed or stalked the pace between horses, came out three deep into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. VALIANT stalked four wide then off the rail on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. LUCKY MESQUITE tracked inside early then bid along the rail to duel for the lead, fell back some leaving the turn and weakened in the drive. TRUE REGARDS had good early speed and dueled off the rail then three deep between horses into and on the turn, dropped back leaving the turn, angled in some and gave way.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $62,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.97 47.06 1:11.02 1:22.82 1:35.02
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Nice Ice
|120
|8
|8
|4–1
|4–3
|3–hd
|2–½
|1–hd
|Pereira
|6.20
|5
|A Walk in the Park
|118
|5
|2
|2–hd
|2–½
|2–2
|1–1½
|2–1¼
|Franco
|3.90
|10
|Rolling Shadow
|122
|10
|4
|6–2½
|6–1½
|5–½
|4–1½
|3–nk
|Gutierrez
|13.20
|6
|X S Gold
|120
|6
|10
|7–hd
|9–hd
|7–hd
|7–hd
|4–1¼
|Desormeaux
|2.00
|2
|Moonshine Annie
|117
|2
|5
|5–2
|5–hd
|6–1½
|6–½
|5–½
|Espinoza
|24.40
|7
|Ragazza Di Vola
|122
|7
|6
|10
|7–hd
|8–2
|8–2
|6–1
|Fuentes
|10.80
|9
|Lemon Crush
|118
|9
|9
|8–hd
|8–hd
|10
|9–2½
|7–½
|Quinonez
|16.90
|4
|Sea Smoke
|122
|4
|3
|3–1½
|3–1
|4–1
|5–hd
|8–hd
|Talamo
|6.80
|1
|Easy Song
|122
|1
|1
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–hd
|3–1
|9–3¼
|T Baze
|9.80
|3
|Inland Empire
|118
|3
|7
|9–1½
|10
|9–hd
|10
|10
|Roman
|22.80
|8
|NICE ICE
|14.40
|7.60
|6.20
|5
|A WALK IN THE PARK
|5.20
|4.20
|10
|ROLLING SHADOW
|7.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-8)
|$107.00
|$1 EXACTA (8-5)
|$38.20
|$2 QUINELLA (5-8)
|$38.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-5-10-6)
|$153.97
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-5-10)
|$191.55
Winner–Nice Ice Dbb.f.3 by Northern Afleet out of Fanny Chenal, by Popular. Bred by Dr. & Mrs. William T. Gray (CA). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Koriner, Brian and Lyons, Janet. Mutuel Pool $383,862 Daily Double Pool $43,403 Exacta Pool $221,457 Quinella Pool $11,425 Superfecta Pool $102,195 Trifecta Pool $153,525. Scratched–Clearly Gone, Funny Bean, Sapphire Kid, Streak of Luck.
$1 Pick Three (2-3-8) paid $402.50. Pick Three Pool $37,182.
NICE ICE stalked outside a rival or off the rail, came out some in the stretch and rallied under urging to get up on the line. A WALK IN THE PARK close up stalking the pace outside a rival, bid alongside the pacesetter on the second turn, gained the advantage nearing the stretch, inched clear in the drive and held on well but was caught in the final stride. ROLLING SHADOW angled in and stalked just off the rail or outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and edged a foe for third. X S GOLD broke through the gate before the start, was squeezed some at the break, angled in and chased inside, went between horses on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and was edged for the show. MOONSHINE ANNIE saved ground chasing the pace, came out in upper stretch, split rivals in midstretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. RAGAZZA DI VOLA chased off the rail then went up four wide on the backstretch and three deep on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary rally. LEMON CRUSH settled three deep chasing the pace then outside a rival leaving the second turn and did not rally. SEA SMOKE saved ground stalking the pace, came out some in the stretch, went around a rival in deep stretch and lacked the needed rally. EASY SONG sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, fought back along the rail on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. INLAND EMPIRE settled between horses chasing the pace, found the inside leaving the second turn, came out some in the stretch and was not a threat.
EIGHTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.60 46.95 59.48 1:06.20
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Eighty Proof
|120
|8
|3
|2–hd
|2–1½
|1–4
|1–3½
|Mn Garcia
|2.50
|5
|Handsome John
|120
|5
|4
|6–1
|6–1½
|3–1
|2–3¾
|Frey
|2.50
|3
|Silent Alarm
|120
|3
|7
|5–½
|4–hd
|4–½
|3–2½
|Conner
|4.30
|6
|No New Friends
|120
|6
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–hd
|4–½
|Fuentes
|4.80
|9
|Red Clem
|120
|9
|5
|3–1
|3–hd
|5–½
|5–3¼
|Pedroza
|10.70
|2
|Warrensdirtydancer
|115
|2
|10
|9–1
|8–1½
|7–3
|6–1¾
|Payeras
|65.60
|1
|Acclamation King
|113
|1
|1
|4–hd
|5–1
|6–3
|7–2½
|Figueroa
|35.40
|10
|R U Serious
|120
|10
|6
|8–hd
|9–1½
|9–1½
|8–3½
|Elliott
|11.50
|4
|U S Lawman
|115
|4
|9
|7–½
|7–hd
|8–2
|9–2½
|Espinoza
|21.80
|7
|Park Hill Diamond
|120
|7
|8
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Pena
|76.10
|8
|EIGHTY PROOF
|7.00
|4.00
|3.20
|5
|HANDSOME JOHN
|4.00
|3.20
|3
|SILENT ALARM
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-8)
|$85.00
|$1 EXACTA (8-5)
|$12.60
|$2 QUINELLA (5-8)
|$13.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-5-3-6)
|$18.16
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-5-3-6-9)
|$270.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-5-3)
|$26.50
Winner–Eighty Proof Ch.g.2 by Coil out of Spectacular Proof, by Idiot Proof. Bred by Ruis Racing, LLC. (CA). Trainer: Mick Ruis. Owner: Ruis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $321,524 Daily Double Pool $138,023 Exacta Pool $194,290 Quinella Pool $8,271 Superfecta Pool $98,450 Super High Five Pool $16,476 Trifecta Pool $133,068. Scratched–Irish Terrier, Pretalk.
$2 Pick Six Jackpot (2-4-2-3-8-8/11/12) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $35,481. $1 Pick Three (3-8-8) paid $365.40. Pick Three Pool $140,764. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-3-8-8/11/12) 4 correct paid $1,357.25. Pick Four Pool $525,387. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-2-3-8-8/11/12) 5 correct paid $11,944.15. Pick Five Pool $297,352. $2 Pick Six (2-4-2-3-8-8/11/12) 5 out of 6 paid $2,163.60. Pick Six Pool $226,801. Pick Six Carryover $165,583. $1 Place Pick All 8 correct paid $24,093.40. Place Pick All Pool $31,572.
EIGHTY PROOF dueled between horses then outside a rival, took the lead leaving the turn, drifted out some into the stretch and drew clear under urging. HANDSOME JOHN chased between horses then off the rail on the turn and four wide into the stretch and gained the place. SILENT ALARM stalked outside a rival then between horses on the turn and into the stretch and bested the others. NO NEW FRIENDS had good early speed and dueled off the rail then inside on the turn, came a bit off the fence in the stretch and weakened. RED CLEM pressed the pace three deep then stalked three wide on the turn and into the stretch and also weakened. WARRENSDIRTYDANCER broke slowly and behind the field, settled inside to the stretch, came out some past midstretch and was not a threat. ACCLAMATION KING saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside in the stretch and weakened. R U SERIOUS chased outside then three wide, continued off the rail on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. U S LAWMAN hopped slightly then bobbled some in a bit of a slow start, chased between foes then outside a rival on the turn, drifted inward in the stretch and had little left for the drive. PARK HILL DIAMOND broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail, angled in some on the turn and gave way.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|7,012
|$895,082
|Inter-Track
|3,934
|$1,926,930
|Out of State
|N/A
|$5,285,704
|TOTAL
|10,946
|$8,107,716
Del Mar Entries for Friday, July 27.
Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. $2 Win, Place and Show; $1 Exacta, $2 Quinella, 50-cent Trifecta, $2 Rolling Double, 50-cent rolling
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $26,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Royal Asscher
|Geovanni Franco
|118
|J. Eric Kruljac
|15-1
|14,000
|2
|Revenue Virginius
|Asa Espinoza
|115
|5-2
|16,000
|3
|Back Beauty
|Cesar Franco
|113
|Elmer January
|20-1
|14,000
|4
|Magicalchic
|Edgar Payeras
|115
|Louis A. Bradvica
|20-1
|16,000
|5
|Devil's Beauty
|Brayan Pena
|120
|Reed Saldana
|3-1
|16,000
|6
|Peaked
|Evin Roman
|120
|Rafael DeLeon
|6-1
|16,000
|7
|Zuzanna
|Alonso Quinonez
|120
|Steve Knapp
|12-1
|16,000
|8
|Kristie's Heart
|Kyle Frey
|118
|Anthony K. Saavedra
|8-1
|9
|Gemini Journey
|Martin Pedroza
|120
|William Spawr
|6-1
|16,000
|10
|Myrcella
|Heriberto Figueroa
|107
|Peter Miller
|6-1
|14,000
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $62,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Starr of Quality
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|William Spawr
|7-2
|2
|Demigoddess
|Edgar Payeras
|117
|Charles R. Stutts
|20-1
|3
|Lemoona
|Flavien Prat
|118
|Richard Baltas
|5-1
|4
|Sapphire Kid
|Asa Espinoza
|113
|Matthew Chew
|15-1
|5
|Lightning Dove
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Ronald W. Ellis
|3-1
|6
|Rooms
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Peter Eurton
|6-1
|7
|Jest a Princess
|122
|Bob Baffert
|4-1
|8
|Of Note
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|122
|Ari Herbertson
|9-2
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $60,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Chieftain's Lad
|Evin Roman
|120
|Val Brinkerhoff
|10-1
|2
|Celturian
|Martin Pedroza
|120
|Dan L. Hendricks
|12-1
|3
|Clem Dela Clem
|Alonso Quinonez
|120
|Neil D. Drysdale
|12-1
|4
|Thermopolis
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|3-1
|5
|Big Barrel
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Leonard Powell
|5-1
|6
|Captain Buzzkill
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Gary Mandella
|6-1
|7
|The Hunted
|Santiago Gonzalez
|120
|Richard Baltas
|8-1
|8
|Push Through
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Edward R. Freeman
|6-1
|9
|Acclimate
|Kyle Frey
|124
|Kenneth D. Black
|20-1
|10
|Writ Large
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Martin Valenzuela, III
|4-1
|Also Eligible
|11
|Gold N Bold
|Kent Desormeaux
|124
|James M. Cassidy
|7-2
|12
|Jet Set Ruler
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Richard Baltas
|4-1
|13
|Clyde's Pride
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Matthew Chew
|5-2
|14
|Buddy Bear
|Martin Garcia
|124
|Kenneth D. Black
|15-1
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Twisted Rosie
|Kent Desormeaux
|122
|Steve Knapp
|7-2
|20,000
|2
|Crown Kitten
|Kyle Frey
|120
|Bill McLean
|12-1
|20,000
|3
|Complete Discreet
|Ruben Fuentes
|118
|Andrew Lerner
|20-1
|18,000
|4
|Princess Areni
|Asa Espinoza
|115
|Richard Baltas
|6-1
|20,000
|5
|Avail
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Brian J. Koriner
|8-1
|20,000
|6
|Naughty Sophie
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Peter Miller
|5-2
|20,000
|7
|Miss Pretty
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Ari Herbertson
|6-1
|20,000
|8
|Palace
|Franklin Ceballos
|118
|Reed Saldana
|6-1
|18,000
|9
|Mis Viola
|Evin Roman
|118
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|18,000
FIFTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $34,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Over Par
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|9-2
|32,000
|2
|Bronzino
|Rafael Bejarano
|124
|Genaro Vallejo
|6-1
|32,000
|3
|Defiantly
|Kent Desormeaux
|124
|Richard Baltas
|3-1
|32,000
|4
|Comes the Dream
|124
|Mike Puype
|12-1
|32,000
|5
|Mr. Opportunist
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Craig Dollase
|8-1
|32,000
|6
|Offshore
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Neil D. Drysdale
|5-1
|32,000
|7
|It's The Ice
|Tyler Conner
|124
|Ed Moger, Jr.
|12-1
|32,000
|8
|Montu
|Gary Stevens
|124
|Leonard Powell
|7-2
|32,000
|9
|Buckys Pick
|Agapito Delgadillo
|124
|Victor L. Garcia
|12-1
|32,000
|Also Eligible
|10
|Monydontspenitself
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Mark Glatt
|10-1
|32,000
SIXTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $150,000. 'Real Good Deal Stakes'. 3 year olds. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Fashionably Fast
|Tiago Pereira
|118
|Dean Pederson
|6-1
|2
|Take the One O One
|Joseph Talamo
|123
|Brian J. Koriner
|5-2
|3
|Smiling Angelo
|Mike Smith
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|8-5
|4
|Violent Ridge
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Hector O. Palma
|6-1
|5
|Shaymin
|Mario Gutierrez
|118
|Ben D. A. Cecil
|20-1
|6
|Daddysprize
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Tim McCanna
|6-1
|7
|Isee It in Hiseyes
|Franklin Ceballos
|118
|Rafael DeLeon
|20-1
SEVENTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $39,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Gone to Bali
|Kyle Frey
|120
|7-2
|32,000
|2
|Award It
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Bill McLean
|6-1
|32,000
|3
|Plastered
|Gary Stevens
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|4-1
|32,000
|4
|Warm Endowment
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Ed Moger, Jr.
|8-1
|32,000
|5
|Subic Bay
|Heriberto Figueroa
|113
|Jeff Mullins
|15-1
|32,000
|6
|You're A Goat
|Tyler Conner
|120
|Dan Blacker
|8-1
|32,000
|7
|Hip Ninety Three
|Evin Roman
|120
|Molly J. Pearson
|20-1
|32,000
|8
|Twirling Apples
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Vladimir Cerin
|10-1
|32,000
|9
|Miss Boom Boom
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Richard Baltas
|5-2
|32,000
|Also Eligible
|10
|Salsita
|Asa Espinoza
|113
|Peter Miller
|3-1
|28,000
|11
|Girl Downstairs
|Corey Nakatani
|120
|Ronald W. Ellis
|4-1
|32,000
|12
|Proud 'n' Ready
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Steve Knapp
|4-1
|32,000
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Royal Rebel
|Alex Jimenez
|124
|J. Buenaventura Vargas
|20-1
|20,000
|2
|Indian Gulch
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Peter Eurton
|4-1
|20,000
|3
|A Day At the Races
|Matt Garcia
|124
|J. Buenaventura Vargas
|30-1
|20,000
|4
|Alfareed
|Evin Roman
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
|20,000
|5
|Scorpio
|Diego
|120
|Paula S. Capestro
|20-1
|20,000
|6
|Vegas Itch
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|George Papaprodromou
|3-1
|20,000
|7
|Game of Roans
|Alonso Quinonez
|120
|Derek Meredith
|20-1
|20,000
|8
|Channel Crossing
|Tyler Conner
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|5-2
|20,000
|9
|Front Row Friends
|Asa Espinoza
|119
|Mark Glatt
|6-1
|20,000
|10
|Beat the Chalk
|Kyle Frey
|120
|Andy Mathis
|15-1
|20,000
|Also Eligible
|11
|Severin
|Franklin Ceballos
|120
|Paula S. Capestro
|20-1
|20,000