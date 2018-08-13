Racing! Ed Burgart delays his retirement, he’s back for 2019

We love to end the week with good news and on Saturday night Ed Burgart , the best quarter-horse announcer… ever, said he was coming back for the 2019 season. He was previously scheduled to end a glorious career at the end of this year.

He made the announcement during a live interview with TVG. (He should have given it to the newsletter first, especially since he’s a contributor, but, hey, who can get mad at Ed?)

He started his career almost four decades ago, taking over for Bobby Doyle in 1981. Previously, he was the radio-TV coordinator having started at the track in 1977. Today, he is still the morning-line maker and does a lot of handicapping and commentary. He also hosts the simulcast show during the thoroughbred meets.

“I had a great conversation with Ed Allred , the owner of Los Alamitos Race Course, and I’ve signed an agreement to remain here for another year,” Burgart said. “I’ll take time off during most of February, March and September. With the extra time off, my wife Marsha and I will be able to travel a little more, but I’ll still be able to call the majority of the big quarter-horse races here.”

“What did it for me was California Breeders Champions Night and all of those great horses and big races,” he said. “I really love the sport and I’m looking forward to being here another year. I also have to credit and thank my wife, Marsha. We had a long conversation and we agreed for me to do this.”

The Grade 3 $100,000 Ranch Bernardo Stakes, for fillies and mares going 6 ½ furlongs, lost some of its luster when it was reduced to a field of four after Turkish Tabby and Moonshine Memories were scratched. It also left the door open for an upset by Yuvetsi.

She moved to the lead on the backstretch and then convincingly handled the stretch to win by 2 ½ lengths over heavily favored Anonymity. Skye Diamonds was third. Yuvetsi paid $20.40 and $4.40. There was no show wagering.

“[Trainer] John [ Sadler ] said ‘Just ride it as it comes up,’” winning jockey Tyler Baze said. “And she came out of there so fast I was right up front. Nobody seemed to really want to go to the front, so I just kept on going. I knew she wasn’t going to get tired; she’d had that mile race last out, so I knew she was plenty fit. Then she just went on with it and ground them all down.”

“She’s coming off a longer race and I knew she would battle all the way,” Sadler said. “She’s a trier. I didn’t realize how many times I’d won this race and it kind of perked me up when I heard [simulcast host] John Lies talking about it in the paddock. It’s always been a good race for us and now this filly has won a small stakes at Santa Anita and a Graded stakes here, so we’re happy.”

Del Mar Charts Results for Sunday, August 12. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 19th day of a 36-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $62,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 24.38 49.89 1:14.13 1:38.05 1:44.08

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Kazan 120 1 6 6 5–hd 4–1½ 2–1½ 1–ns Mn Garcia 2.60 6 Jimmy Chila 120 6 3 2–1½ 2–2 2–1½ 1–½ 2–1 Gutierrez 3.00 5 Magic Musketier 120 5 1 5–1 6 5–hd 5–2 3–1¾ Van Dyke 8.60 2 Zestful 123 2 5 1–1½ 1–1 1–½ 3–1 4–½ Bejarano 5.30 4 True Loyalty 115 4 2 4–1 3–hd 3–hd 4–hd 5–1¼ Figueroa 3.30 3 Pepe Tono 120 3 4 3–½ 4–1 6 6 6 Franco 4.80

1 KAZAN (IRE) 7.20 4.00 3.00 6 JIMMY CHILA 4.20 3.40 5 MAGIC MUSKETIER 4.00

$1 EXACTA (1-6) $15.50 $2 QUINELLA (1-6) $11.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-6-5-2) $24.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-6-5) $33.20

Winner–Kazan (IRE) Dbb.g.3 by Shanghai Bobby out of Thousandfold, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Rathbarry Stud (IRE). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Kaleem Shah, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $229,375 Exacta Pool $109,509 Quinella Pool $6,368 Superfecta Pool $34,996 Trifecta Pool $62,550. Scratched–none.

KAZAN (IRE) chased inside then outside a rival on the backstretch and second turn, came three deep into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up in midstretch, gained a slim advantage under urging in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. JIMMY CHILA stalked a bit off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter on the second turn, was fanned three wide into the stretch, took the lead in upper stretch, drifted in some and fought back inside the winner to the wire. MAGIC MUSKETIER angled in on the first turn and chased inside, went outside a rival on the second turn, came out some in the stretch and finished willingly to best the others. ZESTFUL sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, fought back on the second turn, drifted out into the stretch, drifted in a bit in midstretch and weakened some. TRUE LOYALTY pulled his way along outside a rival then stalked inside on the backstretch and second turn, continued along the rail in the stretch and was outfinished. PEPE TONO saved ground stalking the pace, fell back a bit and bobbled nearing the second turn, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and lacked the needed rally.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $30,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 22.99 47.46 1:12.69 1:25.85 1:39.01

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Crown the Kitten 113 7 5 7 6–hd 4–1 2–½ 1–¾ Espinoza 3.60 4 Dukes Up 120 4 6 6–1 7 5–hd 5–2 2–nk Desormeaux 2.00 6 Muchos Besos 122 6 3 4–2 4–½ 6–1 4–½ 3–½ Mt Garcia 13.10 3 Senator Robert 120 3 1 3–1 3–hd 3–½ 3–1 4–½ Roman 9.40 2 Carville 115 2 4 1–3½ 1–1½ 1–1 1–hd 5–8¾ Figueroa 4.60 1 Preacher Roe 120 1 2 2–½ 2–1 2–hd 6–5 6–12½ Pedroza 11.70 5 Macho Gabacho 120 5 7 5–hd 5–hd 7 7 7 Van Dyke 3.50

7 CROWN THE KITTEN 9.20 4.20 2.80 4 DUKES UP 3.40 2.80 6 MUCHOS BESOS 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-7) $41.20 $1 EXACTA (7-4) $14.90 $2 QUINELLA (4-7) $14.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-4-6-3) $45.51 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-4-6) $50.65

Winner–Crown the Kitten B.g.6 by Kitten's Joy out of Queen Stephanie, by Proud Citizen. Bred by Kenneth L. Ramsey & Sarah K. Ramsey (KY). Trainer: Gus Headley. Owner: Alpha Lucky Stables, Regan, Joe and Rexius, Kurt. Mutuel Pool $240,320 Daily Double Pool $56,223 Exacta Pool $127,451 Quinella Pool $7,909 Superfecta Pool $44,849 Trifecta Pool $83,089. Claimed–Dukes Up by Mueller, Martin, Scott, Michael and Tannenbaum, Edward M. Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Claimed–Carville by Eagles Mate Partnership, Gravina, Stephan, Osterberg, Jay and Oakhart Racing. Trainer: Jack Carava. Claimed–Macho Gabacho by Jonathan Wong. Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Scratched–none.

CROWN THE KITTEN chased three deep then off the rail, went up four wide leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and into the stretch, bid outside in midstretch to gain the lead nearing the sixteenth pole and gamely prevailed under urging. DUKES UP chased inside then a bit off the rail, went outside a rival on the second turn and three deep into the stretch, bid between horses in the drive and continued willingly. MUCHOS BESOS angled in on the first turn and chased inside, got through along the rail in the stretch and was edged for the place. SENATOR ROBERT stalked outside a rival then three wide on the second turn and into the stretch and was outfinished. CARVILLE had speed between horses then angled in and set the pace inside, fought back on the second turn, drifted out some from the whip in midstretch, fought back between foes in deep stretch and also was outfinished late. PREACHER ROE stalked inside then a bit off the rail, was between horses into the stretch and weakened. MACHO GABACHO chased between horses then outside a rival, went up three wide between horses leaving the backstretch, dropped back on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the stretch.

THIRD RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Rancho Bernardo H.'. Stakes. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.08 44.93 1:10.24 1:17.22

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Yuvetsi 118 1 1 2–hd 1–½ 1–2 1–2½ T Baze 9.20 3 Anonymity 119 2 3 1–hd 2–2 2–4½ 2–4 Prat 0.40 4 Skye Diamonds 122 3 2 3–½ 3–hd 3–4 3–10 Pereira 2.10 5 Deer Valley 117 4 4 4 4 4 4 Van Dyke 14.60

2 YUVETSI 20.40 4.40 3 ANONYMITY 2.10 4 SKYE DIAMONDS

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-2) $124.60 $1 EXACTA (2-3) $20.20 $2 QUINELLA (2-3) $9.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-4-5) $2.98 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-4) $14.50

Winner–Yuvetsi Dbb.f.4 by Bodemeister out of Mother Ruth, by Speightstown. Bred by Frankfort Park Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $248,623 Daily Double Pool $24,050 Exacta Pool $103,123 Quinella Pool $5,706 Superfecta Pool $21,054 Trifecta Pool $55,451. Scratched–Moonshine Memories, Turkish Tabby. $1 Pick Three (1-7-2) paid $301.10. Pick Three Pool $73,219.

YUVETSI had good early speed and dueled inside, put a head in front nearing the half mile pole, battled along the rail on the turn, inched away under urging in the stretch and won clear. ANONYMITY dueled between horses then outside the winner on the turn, could not match that one in the drive while clearly second best. SKYE DIAMONDS had speed three deep between horses to duel for the lead, stalked off the rail on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. DEER VALLEY pressed the pace four wide, stalked outside a rival on the turn and had little left for the stretch.

FOURTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.40 46.29 58.67 1:05.34

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 8 No Wine Untasted 120 7 2 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–3½ 1–2¾ Pedroza 9.70 7 Neon Gypsy 120 6 4 6–½ 6–1½ 5–2½ 2–¾ Bejarano 2.20 3 Bragging Rights 115 2 8 4–1½ 4–1½ 4–1 3–¾ Espinoza 4.20 2 Sheza Factor 115 1 3 3–1 3–1½ 3–hd 4–2¾ Figueroa 4.60 9 Creative Spark 120 8 1 2–hd 2–hd 2–½ 5–2½ Pereira 19.80 4 Lady's War Dress 118 3 7 5–1 5–hd 6–3 6–2 Payeras 63.60 5 Cylinders 123 4 5 8 8 7–½ 7–6½ Prat 2.00 6 Innyminniemineymoe 122 5 6 7–hd 7–1½ 8 8 Pena 50.90

8 NO WINE UNTASTED 21.40 7.00 4.40 7 NEON GYPSY 4.20 2.80 3 BRAGGING RIGHTS 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-8) $260.80 $1 EXACTA (8-7) $33.60 $2 QUINELLA (7-8) $28.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-7-3-2) $35.01 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-7-3) $71.00

Winner–No Wine Untasted B.f.3 by The Factor out of Magic Madison, by Ghostly Minister. Bred by Art DeNio (KY). Trainer: J. Eric Kruljac. Owner: John Sondereker. Mutuel Pool $332,830 Daily Double Pool $35,638 Exacta Pool $159,606 Quinella Pool $8,071 Superfecta Pool $71,927 Trifecta Pool $102,869. Claimed–Neon Gypsy by Belvoir, Vann and Sauci. Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Claimed–Sheza Factor by Cahill, Jim, Langer, Patricia and Keith and Martin, Linda and Tom. Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Scratched–Coalinga Hills. $1 Pick Three (7-2-8) paid $658.00. Pick Three Pool $36,387.

NO WINE UNTASTED sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace a bit off the rail, kicked away under urging in the stretch and proved best. NEON GYPSY chased outside a rival then off the rail, came out in the stretch and gained the place. BRAGGING RIGHTS broke a bit slowly, chased between horses then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and edged a rival for the show between foes late. SHEZA FACTOR close up stalking the pace a bit off the rail then inside on the turn and into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. CREATIVE SPARK angled in and stalked outside a rival on the backstretch and turn and weakened in the stretch. LADY'S WAR DRESS stumbled at the start, was between foes early then chased off the rail, continued outside on the turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. CYLINDERS settled between rivals then outside a foe and lacked a response in the drive while drifting in late. INNYMINNIEMINEYMOE angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out past midstretch and weakened.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $60,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.70 47.63 1:12.10 1:24.51 1:36.85

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Rijeka 120 2 8 5–2 5–2 5–1½ 1–½ 1–2¾ Gutierrez 7.20 10 King of Speed 120 9 5 6–1 6–1½ 6–1 5–1½ 2–nk Stevens 3.10 9 Knight's Cross 120 8 2 4–½ 4–½ 4–hd 2–hd 3–1 Desormeaux 18.80 1 Magnificent McCool 120 1 4 1–hd 1–hd 1–1 3–2 4–1 Bejarano 4.30 4 Go Daddy Go 120 4 1 2–1 2–½ 2–hd 4–½ 5–1 Pereira 3.30 8 Easy Keeper 120 7 6 8–1½ 7–hd 8–4 8–4 6–½ Conner 47.00 3 Biz Nasty 120 3 9 9 9 7–1 6–hd 7–6¾ Van Dyke 6.20 6 Tikkun Olam 120 6 7 7–hd 8–hd 9 9 8–¾ T Baze 28.30 5 Ready to Forgive 120 5 3 3–2½ 3–1½ 3–1½ 7–1 9 Talamo 5.20

2 RIJEKA (IRE) 16.40 7.40 5.60 10 KING OF SPEED 4.00 3.40 9 KNIGHT'S CROSS 8.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-2) $122.80 $1 EXACTA (2-10) $30.20 $2 QUINELLA (2-10) $29.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-10-9-1) $172.08 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-10-9) $216.40

Winner–Rijeka (IRE) Ch.c.2 by Roderic O'Connor (IRE) out of Pelican Waters (IRE), by Key of Luck. Bred by Ms A. Sammon (IRE). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Slam Dunk Racing and Nentwig, Michael. Mutuel Pool $437,749 Daily Double Pool $56,748 Exacta Pool $219,719 Quinella Pool $10,851 Superfecta Pool $86,360 Trifecta Pool $144,110. Scratched–Springs Eternal. $1 Pick Three (2-8-2) paid $1,086.40. Pick Three Pool $92,163. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-2-8-2) 4 correct paid $2,492.45. Pick Four Pool $238,129. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-7-2-8-2) 5 correct paid $19,659.60. Pick Five Pool $617,271.

RIJEKA (IRE) broke slowly, settled inside then chased outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch, bid three deep to gain the lead in midstretch, drifted in and won clear under a couple late taps of the whip and good handling. KING OF SPEED three deep early, angled in and chased a bit off thee rail, came out three wide into the stretch and edged a rival late for second. KNIGHT'S CROSS angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, was roused leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, got through inside in the stretch and lost the place late. MAGNIFICENT MCCOOL dueled inside, inched away leaving the second turn, came out a bit into the stretch, fought back between horses in midstretch and was outkicked for a minor share. GO DADDY GO between rivals early, dueled outside a foe then between horses leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and weakened in the final furlong. EASY KEEPER broke a bit slowly, chased outside a rival to the stretch and lacked a rally. BIZ NASTY off slowly, settled inside, went between horses on the backstretch, continued inside on the second turn, came out a bit into the stretch and did not rally. TIKKUN OLAM broke a bit slowly, angled in on the first turn, saved ground, dropped back on the second turn and lacked a response in the stretch. READY TO FORGIVE three deep early, stalked off the rail, bid three deep on the backstretch and second turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened.

SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 22.57 46.35 58.96 1:12.82

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Myrcella 114 2 6 2–½ 2–2½ 1–hd 1–nk Figueroa 2.20 1 Palace Paynter 119 1 2 1–1 1–hd 2–3½ 2–¾ Ceballos 8.00 10 Empress of Lov 119 9 4 4–hd 3–1 3–1½ 3–hd Talamo 5.60 9 We Will Re Joyce 118 8 1 5–hd 7–hd 5–hd 4–hd Espinoza 4.10 8 Avail 120 7 8 8–3 5–hd 4–2 5–7¼ Pereira 7.60 5 Atrevida 121 5 5 3–1½ 4–½ 6–1 6–¾ Prat 4.40 6 Millie Joel 119 6 3 7–1 8–3 8–5 7–1¼ Franco 41.90 4 Chiefs Lil Pearl 121 4 7 6–hd 6–2 7–1½ 8–11 Elliott 26.90 3 Spirit of Shanghai 119 3 9 9 9 9 9 Maldonado 15.00

2 MYRCELLA 6.40 4.00 3.00 1 PALACE PAYNTER 7.40 5.20 10 EMPRESS OF LOV 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2) $53.80 $1 EXACTA (2-1) $15.80 $2 QUINELLA (1-2) $22.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-10-9) $25.23 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-10) $38.30

Winner–Myrcella Dbb.f.3 by Tribal Rule out of Cave Springs, by In Excess (IRE). Bred by Fleming Thoroughbred Farm LLC (AZ). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Sinnott Family Trust and Altamira Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $341,687 Daily Double Pool $46,466 Exacta Pool $183,480 Quinella Pool $9,086 Superfecta Pool $83,557 Trifecta Pool $128,261. Claimed–Myrcella by Trela, Brian and Rosemary. Trainer: Rosemary Trela. Claimed–We Will Re Joyce by Ryan, Gloria, Suarez Racing, Inc., and O''Neill, Doug. Trainer: Doug O'Neill . Claimed–Spirit of Shanghai by Mathilde Powell. Trainer: Leonard Powell. Scratched–Smart Rachel. $1 Pick Three (8-2-2) paid $227.00. Pick Three Pool $111,586.

MYRCELLA had speed between foes then stalked a bit off the rail, bid outside the runner-up on the turn and into the stretch, took a short lead in midstretch and held on gamely under urging. PALACE PAYNTER sped to the early lead, inched away on the backstretch, set the pace inside then dueled along the rail on the turn, fought back inside through a long drive and continued gamely to the end. EMPRESS OF LOV stalked four wide on the backstretch and outside on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and finished well. WE WILL RE JOYCE stalked three deep between foes, continued three wide on the turn and four wide into the stretch and closed willingly late. AVAIL chased off the rail then three deep on the turn and four wide into the stretch and also finished with interest. ATREVIDA stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail on the turn and between foes leaving the turn and weakened. MILLIE JOEL chased between horses then a bit off the rail leaving the turn, came out some in the stretch and also weakened. CHIEFS LIL PEARL bobbled slightly at the start, stalked inside, fell back leaving the turn and weakened in the drive. SPIRIT OF SHANGHAI broke out a bit then was squeezed some just after the start, settled off the rail to the stretch and lacked a further response.

SEVENTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $60,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.27 46.48 59.49

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Spin Lightning 120 10 7 9–hd 8–½ 4–hd 1–1¼ Prat 6.90 8 My Mandate 120 8 10 3–hd 3–2 2–½ 2–½ Roman 6.80 6 Gray Magician 120 6 3 7–hd 6–1 6–1 3–1¼ Pereira 13.80 5 Street Image 120 5 4 1–1 1–½ 1–hd 4–nk Talamo 2.70 7 Gleyber 120 7 5 2–½ 2–hd 3–3½ 5–2½ Bejarano 12.10 3 Aardvark 115 3 2 4–hd 5–1½ 7–2½ 6–½ Espinoza 6.60 4 Music to My Ears 120 4 1 5–2 4–hd 5–½ 7–4½ Conner 2.60 2 Runningwscissors 120 2 8 8–2 7–1 8–2½ 8–nk Gutierrez 42.00 1 Absolute Control 120 1 6 6–hd 9–2 9–3½ 9–2½ Franco 22.90 9 Midnight Swap 120 9 9 10 10 10 10 Desormeaux 21.70

10 SPIN LIGHTNING 15.80 7.40 5.00 8 MY MANDATE 8.40 5.20 6 GRAY MAGICIAN 8.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-10) $45.40 $1 EXACTA (10-8) $36.60 $2 QUINELLA (8-10) $43.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-8-6-5) $211.63 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-8-6) $201.05

Winner–Spin Lightning Ch.c.2 by Hard Spun out of Rever de Vous, by Distorted Humor. Bred by Fred W. Hertrich lll & John D. Fielding (KY). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC. Mutuel Pool $333,582 Daily Double Pool $34,854 Exacta Pool $166,731 Quinella Pool $7,806 Superfecta Pool $86,200 Trifecta Pool $122,297. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (2-2-10) paid $127.10. Pick Three Pool $74,735.

SPIN LIGHTNING settled outside, went three deep leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch, drifted in a bit in midstretch then rallied under some left handed urging and energetic handling to gain the lead in late stretch and held. MY MANDATE stalked four wide, bid three deep leaving the turn, drifted out a bit into the stretch, battled three wide, gained the advantage past midstretch and held second. GRAY MAGICIAN between horses early, stalked three deep, continued off the rail leaving the hill and three wide into the stretch, steadied sharply when bumped between foes in midstretch and surged late. STREET IMAGE had good early speed and inched away and angled in, set the pace inside, fought back along the rail in the stretch and was outkicked late. GLEYBER stalked between horses then bid between foes on the turn, drifted out some into the stretch, fought back between foes in the drive and weakened late. AARDVARK had speed between foes then saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside in the stretch and lacked a rally. MUSIC TO MY EARS stalked between horses then outside a rival on the turn, drifted out and bumped a foe in midstretch and lacked a rally. RUNNINGWSCISSORS between foes early, stalked a bit off the rail to the stretch and weakened. ABSOLUTE CONTROL saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch and also weakened. MIDNIGHT SWAP chased outside, dropped back off the rail on the turn, came five wide into the stretch and weakened. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the run through midstretch but made no change when they ruled MUSIC TO MY EARS was the cause of the trouble to GRAY MAGICIAN.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $48,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 22.67 46.97 1:11.01 1:22.94 1:34.63

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Shadow Sphinx 120 2 2 5–hd 5–hd 2–hd 1–½ 1–½ Prat 4.10 5 East Rand 120 4 6 6–3 6–3½ 6–3 3–1½ 2–4¼ Quinonez 2.30 3 Flip the Coin Jan 120 3 4 1–3½ 1–½ 1–1½ 2–1½ 3–1½ Gutierrez 3.00 6 For Him 120 5 1 3–hd 2–½ 4–hd 4–1 4–1¾ Maldonado 6.60 1 Jimmy D 115 1 7 7 7 7 7 5–1¼ Figueroa 21.00 9 Upo 118 7 3 4–3½ 4–1 3–½ 5–½ 6–2½ Van Dyke 6.30 8 Shane Zain 120 6 5 2–1 3–1½ 5–1½ 6–1½ 7 Bejarano 6.70

2 SHADOW SPHINX 10.20 4.40 2.80 5 EAST RAND 3.80 2.40 3 FLIP THE COIN JAN 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-2) $67.60 $1 EXACTA (2-5) $17.00 $2 QUINELLA (2-5) $16.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-5-3-6) $29.76 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-3) $26.30

Winner–Shadow Sphinx Dbb.g.3 by Pioneerof the Nile out of Manx Cat, by Forest Wildcat. Bred by Grade 1 Bloodstock & Halcyon Farm &Equine Equity Partners, LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing, Next Wave Racing and Riley Racing Stables, LLC. Mutuel Pool $361,358 Daily Double Pool $44,615 Exacta Pool $163,183 Quinella Pool $7,685 Superfecta Pool $68,946 Trifecta Pool $105,853. Claimed–East Rand by Donnie Crevier. Trainer: Tim Yakteen. Claimed–Shane Zain by Nancy Messineo. Trainer: Richard Baltas. Scratched–Chosen Vessel, Italiano. $1 Pick Three (2-10-2) paid $101.90. Pick Three Pool $48,555.

SHADOW SPHINX saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, bid outside the pacesetter to gain the lead in the stretch and held on gamely under urging. EAST RAND chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail on the second turn, angled to the inside into the stretch, rallied along the fence in the drive and just missed. FLIP THE COIN JAN sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, responded when challenged leaving the backstretch, inched away again on the second turn, came out a bit into the stretch, fought back in midstretch, drifted out in deep stretch and held third. FOR HIM stalked inside, bid between horses a half mile out then stalked again between foes on the second turn and weakened. JIMMY D a bit slow to begin, saved ground chasing the pace throughout and lacked the needed rally. UPO angled in and stalked outside a rival, went up four wide into and on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. SHANE ZAIN stalked outside, bid three deep leaving the backstretch, tracked the leader three wide between foes on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.

NINTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 21.81 46.61 59.42 1:06.26

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Give Me a Hint 120 1 7 2–½ 2–1½ 1–5 1–9¼ Desormeaux 9.20 5 She's a Dime 120 4 6 6–4 6–4 4–1½ 2–½ Mn Garcia 17.40 9 Spicy Curry 120 8 1 4–1 4–2 3–1½ 3–1½ Maldonado 12.40 3 Sky Babe 115 2 8 7–hd 7–2½ 7–2 4–1½ Figueroa 2.40 4 Cat Holic 115 3 9 9 8–5 8–25 5–4¼ Payeras 39.30 8 Gracie Belle 115 7 3 1–2 1–½ 2–hd 6–nk Espinoza 5.00 7 Pretty Hussar 120 6 4 5–2 5–hd 5–hd 7–1¾ Prat 2.30 6 Athleisure 120 5 5 3–1½ 3–1 6–1 8–45 Bejarano 4.90 10 Great Salvation 122 9 2 8–1 9 9 9 Pena 62.30

2 GIVE ME A HINT 20.40 10.20 6.60 5 SHE'S A DIME 10.40 6.80 9 SPICY CURRY 7.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2) $132.60 $1 EXACTA (2-5) $92.50 $2 QUINELLA (2-5) $149.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-5-9-3) $644.04 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-5-9-3-4) $11,080.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-9) $459.40

Winner–Give Me a Hint B.f.2 by Merit Man out of Hint of Promise (GB), by Beat Hollow (GB). Bred by Schroeder Farms LLC, Welton Manfield &Robert Hess (CA). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Mansfield, Welton and Schroader Farms LLC. Mutuel Pool $375,929 Daily Double Pool $139,462 Exacta Pool $197,593 Quinella Pool $8,982 Superfecta Pool $108,077 Super High Five Pool $40,073 Trifecta Pool $151,463. Scratched–Lucky Again. $1 Pick Three (10-2-2) paid $249.10. Pick Three Pool $161,417. 50-Cent Pick Four (2/7-10-2-2) 4 correct paid $501.30. Pick Four Pool $756,743. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-2/7-10-2-2) 5 correct paid $5,176.65. Pick Five Pool $535,844. $2 Pick Six (8-2-2/7-10-2-2) 5 out of 6 paid $547.00. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (8-2-2/7-10-2-2) 6 correct paid $139,474.80. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $154,282. $1 Place Pick All 9 correct paid $13,013.50. Place Pick All Pool $34,104.

GIVE ME A HINT broke out onto rivals, stalked inside then a bit off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter to gain the lead leaving the turn, drew off under urging in the stretch then drifted in and was under a hold late. SHE'S A DIME hopped slightly at the start, chased off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and edged a rival for the place. SPICY CURRY stalked outside then off the inside, also came three wide into the stretch and was edged for second. SKY BABE broke outward and slowly and steadied when crowded, saved ground, came out in the stretch and bested the others. CAT HOLIC also broke slowly and was forced out, settled a bit off the rail, came out in the drive and lacked the needed rally. GRACIE BELLE sped to the early lead and angled in, set the pace inside, fought back inside the winner on the turn and weakened. PRETTY HUSSAR chased a bit off the rail, angled to the inside into the stretch and also weakened. ATHLEISURE stalked outside the winner then a bit off the rail on the turn and weakened in the drive. GREAT SALVATION angled in and chased outside a rival, dropped back into and on the turn, gave way readily and was eased in the stretch. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the start but made no change when they ruled though the winner broke out, both SKY BABE and CAT HOLIC contributed to their own trouble.