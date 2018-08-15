Racing! We are set for Saturday’s Pacific Classic

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as get ready for a big week down in ole Del Mar.

The starters for Saturday’s $1 million Pacific Classic at Del Mar are finally known and, as anticipated, Accelerate is the favorite, at 8-5. This year’s Pacific Classic doesn’t have the star power of previous years. Last year there was Arrogate, who did not live up to expectations. Before that the race had California Chrome , Beholder and Shared Belief, all who won.

No disrespect to Accelerate but he’s just not as well known as the others.

He drew the five post and will have Joel Rosario in the saddle instead of the injured Victor Espinoza . John Sadler is the trainer.

The second favorite is Pavel at 7-2 for trainer Doug O’Neill and jockey Mario Gutierrez .

Of some interest are a couple of horses who were nominated but didn’t run. Unique Bella was a filly that Jerry Hollendorfer thought about running, but Hollendorfer rarely runs his fillies against the boys. Sadler also had the choice between Catalina Cruiser, a three-time starter who won the San Diego Handicap, and Accelerate. But, most were sure that Sadler would go with the veteran Accelerate in this race.

Bob Baffert has two entrants, Roman Rosso (5-1) and Dr. Dorr (6-1).

Here’s the Pacific Classic field with morning-line odds.

1. The Lieutenant 6-1

2. Dr. Dorr 6-1

3. Prime Attraction 8-1

4. Roman Rosso 5-1

5. Accelerate 8-5

6. Beach View 15-1

7. Pavel 7-2

8. Two Thirty Five 20-1

Stewards rulings

Here’s our weekly rundown of actions by the Del Mar stewards.

-- Gary Stevens was fined $200 for excessive whipping on Spring Lily in the sixth race on Aug. 5. It was his second offense in the last 60 days. Spring Lily won the race.

--Owner Daniel Cardenas (Tricar Stables) was ordered to pay $23,917 in veterinarian bills.

Battle of Midway

Remember Battle of Midway? He was third in last year’s Kentucky Derby. He won the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile. Well, he’s back on the track and we may see him before the end of the Del Mar meeting. After his 3-year-old year he was sent to stud but found to be sub-fertile. So, he’s back in Hollendorfer’s barn and he’s still a colt. He’s won five of his nine starts and been in the money all but one race.

Jay Privman of the Daily Racing Form has more. Just click here.

Jockey and trainer standings

First, the jockeys.

Rank Name-------Starts-------Win--------Place------Show------Win%--------ITM%-----Earnings

1 Flavien Prat-------82-----------22----------14-----------5----------27%----------50%-------$1,363,190

2 D. Van Dyke------70-----------17-----------5-----------9-----------24%-----------44%------$1,174,530

3 Tyler Baze---------94-----------17---------10---------11-----------18%-----------40%-------$932,579

4 A. Espinoza-------102---------13-----------9----------10----------13%-----------31%--------$492,850

5 H. Figueroa--------69-----------13---------7-----------5-----------19%-----------36%---------$349,545

6 G. Franco----------80-----------10----------7----------16----------13%-----------41%---------$483,412

7 M.Gutierrez-------62-----------9-----------11----------7-----------15%-----------44%---------$524,680

8 R. Bejarano-------81-----------7-----------11----------11-----------9%-----------36%---------$527,990

9 T.J. Pereira-------66------------7-----------6-----------11-----------11%----------36%---------$363,007

10 K.Desormeaux--70-----------6-----------11-----------16-----------9%-----------47%---------$563,402

And now, the trainers

Rank Name-------Starts-------Win--------Place------Show------Win%--------ITM%-----Earnings

1 Peter Miller ----63----------19-----------9------------6----------30%----------54%----------$834,720

2 J. Hollendorfer--51----------12----------8-------------4----------24%----------47%----------$744,414

3 D. O'Neill-------88----------12----------13----------12----------14%----------42%----------$650,155

4 P. D'Amato-----58----------7------------7------------6----------12%----------34%----------$606,918

5 J.W. Sadler-----37----------7------------2------------4----------19%----------35%----------$582,214

6 R. Baltas--------56----------7------------6------------9----------13%----------39%----------$439,500

7 Jeff Mullins -----29----------7-----------4-------------1----------24%----------41%----------$322,205

8 Bob Baffert-----21----------5----------6---------------3--------24%----------67%----------$327,815

9 S.Callaghan---20----------5----------2---------------1---------25%----------40%----------$313,355

10 B. Koriner-----24-----------5----------2---------------1---------21%----------33%----------$270,225

Del Mar preview

It’s one of those weekday eight-race cards for Del Mar with a 2 p.m. start. There are three turf races but five of the card’s races are for claimers.

The feature is the CTT and TOC Stakes for fillies and mares going 1 3/8 on the turf. Post time is about 3 p.m. The favorite, at 2-1, Is Queen Blossom for trainer Richard Baltas and jockey Mario Guiterrez. She has won three of 16 races with a win in the Santa Barbara at 1 ½ miles.

Fahan Mura is the second choice at 5-2. She has won two of nine lifetime and won the Osunitas at 1 1/16 miles. She hasn’t really seen this distance so that will be the question mark. She is trained by Vladimir Cerin and ridden by Edwin Maldonado.

The field size, in order, is 9, 9, 11, 10, 7, 9, 9 (4 also eligible), 10.

Bob Ike’s DMR pick of the day

THIRD RACE: No. 5 Peach Cove (6-1)

Although she has never won over the Del Mar turf course in five previous starts, ‘Cove should fire a good shot today. She figures to get a good trip behind an anticipated quick pace, goes to a barn (Mike Puype) that does well off the claim and with fresh runners, and gets a rider upgrade to Drayden Van Dyke. Square price in a competitive 11-horse field.

Sunday’s result: Flip the Coin Jan ran off uncontrollably early to open a big lead while setting fast fractions, then had little left in the stretch and finished a badly-beaten third.

Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here's a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).

Final thought

