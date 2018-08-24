Racing! Checking in on Lebron J

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we start to get excited about all the good 2-year-olds.

It’s never too early to start thinking who might be on next year’s Derby trail, although it is too early to be confident about anything.

On Labor Day, the Del Mar Futurity will be run and it’s a good indicator of which horses are going to be talked about. Three of the last four winners were Bolt d’Oro, Nyquist and American Pharoah . The other 2-year-old races in Southern California I like to look at are the FrontRunner (now the American Pharoah Stakes) at Santa Anita and the Los Alamitos Futurity, which used to be the Hollywood Futurity.

But, remember at this point last year, Justify hadn’t run a race. So, it seemed like a good time to check in on a horse who will get a lot of attention, not necessarily because of equine reasons. A couple months ago, I wrote about Lebron J, the horse. (You can read the story here.)

Besides the name, the $1.2 million purchase price by Phoenix Thoroughbreds probably makes him a player. Trainer Doug O’Neill was hoping to run him at Del Mar, but that’s not going to happen. Lebron J has worked a few times at Santa Anita and four times at Del Mar, all at three furlongs.

“He’s such a big boy, so talented and I keep working him 3/8ths,” O’Neill said in his office at Del Mar. “I want him to just scream at us that he’s ready to go a half-mile and beyond. So, I’m just taking my time. The owners have been so patient. Hopefully sometime around Santa Anita. But he’s a very special horse.”

“When you see his pedigree, his physique, his stride, his mind,” O’Neill said. “When you pay the kind of money the owner paid for him, you’re going to think he’s the next big-time 3-year-old.”

Thursday’s feature was a $67,000 allowance for fillies and mares going 1 1/16 miles on the turf. It turned out to be a good longshot race as Beau Recall, who I made a pronoun slip on in Thursday’s newsletter, was so far back she could never get close when the running counted.

The winner was Sheeze Milky Way drew away in the stretch to win over Poster Girl. Barleysugar was third. Sheeza Milky Way paid $20.60, $8.80 and $6.00 for trainer Peter Eurton and jockey Gary Stevens .

As I say every Friday, it’s time for night-time racing during the daylight at Del Mar. But, it’s a 3:30 p.m. post because there is less sunlight. In fact, last week’s Friday night racing ended in the dark. Not good. Friday’s eight-race card has three turf races and a minor stakes race.

The feature is seventh race, about 6:30 p.m., with the $75,000 Tranquility Lakes Stakes for fillies and mares going a mile. The favorite, at 2-1, is Way to Versailles, who is making her first U.S. start having run all her races at Woodbine. She’s won four of 10 lifetime and won her last race, a Grade 2, by a mile. Peter Miller is the trainer and Flavien Prat will ride.

The second favorite is very interesting in that she won 10 races in a row last year, most of them at Golden Gate. Her last four races, all this year, were stakes where she has finished second three times and third once. She was second in the Grade 1 Santa Margarita. John Martin is the trainer and Ricardo Gonzalez the jockey.

Lukewarm morning line choice from the Michael McCarthy stable turned in a solid third-place effort off the bench despite breaking from the far outside post going 5 furlongs on turf. She moves back to dirt (two-for-two on main track), is drawn much better inside and reunites with Flavien Prat , who rode her to a local victory here last summer.

“The thoroughbred mare Miss Loujean will take on quarter horses in a 550-yard straightaway race in the featured event on Friday’s card at Los Alamitos. It’s a field of six in the $11,825 allowance dash, which also sees stakes placed quarter horse runners Well Good and Thats A Good Reason in action. First post for the eight-race card is 7:30 p.m.

“Miss Loujean has four wins at 870 yards at Los Alamitos since May of 2017 and was second in an allowance optional claiming race at Del Mar in July of 2017. Bred to the quarter-horse stallion Kiddy Up in the spring of 2018, Miss Loujean returned with a third-place finish at 550 yards on July 7. She was fourth at the start, but made up ground in the final 100 yards. She figures to chase the quicker quarter horses during the early stages once again, but she could become the first thoroughbred to win at this distance here in 2018.

“The condition book for the upcoming Los Angeles County Fair thoroughbred meet at Los Alamitos is now online at losalamitos.com. The 12-day season will begin Thur., Sept. 6 and continue through Sun., Sept. 23. Racing will be conducted on a Thursday-Sunday basis with post time 1 p.m.

“A new stakes race has also been added to the stakes schedule. The addition is the $100,000-guaranteed Los Alamitos Special. The race is for 3-year-olds and up at 1 ¼ miles. It will be on Sun., Sept. 16. The holdovers on the schedule are the $75,000 Beverly J. Lewis for 3-year-old fillies at six furlongs (Sat., Sept. 8), the $75,000 E.B. Johnston for 3-year-olds and up – bred or sired in California – at one mile (Sat., Sept. 8), the $100,000 Barretts Debutante for 2-year-old fillies offered at any Barretts sale at 6 ½ furlongs (Sat., Sept. 15) and the $100,000 Barretts Juvenile for 2-year-old colts and geldings offered at any Barretts sale at 6 ½ furlongs (Sat., Sept. 22).”

This 2-year-old colt debuts with a terrific 12.1 gate drill on August 7 when doing everything right. He broke very fast, was allowed to drift in under an easy hand ride during the final 1/16 and reached out with big strides while dusting his workmate, who was timed in 12.9. I also liked the trouble he overcame in prior 12.4 drill when getting bumped in after a sluggish start to outwork his rival by ½ length. I would single Favorite Motions in the Pick 4 and rolling Pick 3 ’s and make exactas of 1-3 and 1-4.

Del Mar Charts Results for Thursday, August 23. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 26th day of a 36-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $34,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 22.87 46.80 59.38 1:12.06

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Spectacular Move 119 5 2 6–1 7 4–1 1–2¼ Mn Garcia 5.70 3 Twisted Rosie 120 3 6 7 6–hd 7 2–ns Desormeaux 1.40 6 Tapitha Bonita 119 6 4 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 3–¾ Ceballos 11.00 7 Miss Unusual 119 7 1 2–1 2–hd 3–hd 4–½ Van Dyke 2.80 2 Lucky Val 119 2 7 5–½ 3–½ 2–hd 5–nk Pedroza 14.60 1 Bonneville Flats 114 1 5 3–hd 4–1 5–hd 6–1¼ Espinoza 5.40 4 Crown Kitten 119 4 3 4–hd 5–1½ 6–hd 7 Franco 15.50

5 SPECTACULAR MOVE 13.40 5.40 3.80 3 TWISTED ROSIE 3.00 2.10 6 TAPITHA BONITA 5.40

$1 EXACTA (5-3) $19.60 $2 QUINELLA (3-5) $16.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-6-7) $37.37 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-6) $69.50

Winner–Spectacular Move B.f.3 by Alternation out of Best Practices, by Tough Knight. Bred by Justice Farm & Greg Justice (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Kaleem Shah, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $187,937 Exacta Pool $97,214 Quinella Pool $4,974 Superfecta Pool $41,068 Trifecta Pool $65,455. Claimed–Twisted Rosie by Huston Racing Stable, Sonora, Steve and Stute, Gary. Trainer: Gary Stute. Claimed–Tapitha Bonita by Acker, Tom, Miller, Andy, Sommers, James and Yee, Glenn. Trainer: William Spawr. Claimed–Miss Unusual by Lo Hi Stable, Pearlstein, John and Traynor, Robert. Trainer: Michael Machowsky. Scratched–none.

SPECTACULAR MOVE reluctant to load, stalked off the rail then outside, swung five wide into the stretch, bid four wide under urging in midstretch to gain the lead past the eighth pole and won clear. TWISTED ROSIE chased outside a rival then off the rail, angled in some on the turn, lacked room behind foes from upper stretch to past the eighth pole, angled in and split horses in deep stretch to get the place. TAPITHA BONITA bobbled at the start, dueled off the rail then three deep between foes into and on the turn and into the stretch, fought back between horses in the stretch, could not match the winner and was edged for second. MISS UNUSUAL dueled outside a rival then four wide into and on the turn and into the stretch, battled between horses in midstretch and was outfinished for the show. LUCKY VAL broke in, bumped a rival and steadied at the start, stalked a bit off the rail, bid between horses into and on the turn, fought back just off the rail into the stretch and in midstretch and was outfinished for a minor award. BONNEVILLE FLATS steadied at the start, saved ground stalking the pace then bid inside into and on the turn, fell back a bit into the stretch, was momentarily in a bit tight nearing midstretch, went up inside again in deep stretch and also was outfinished for a minor share. CROWN KITTEN stalked outside a rival then between horses a half mile out, continued off the rail on the turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally.

SECOND RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 22.48 46.49 59.30 1:12.27

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Brookes All Mine 119 4 2 5–1 5–½ 3–2 1–1¼ Roman 5.40 3 Lucky Student 119 3 1 1–hd 1–1½ 1–1½ 2–2¾ Stevens 1.50 7 Gemini Journey 119 7 5 4–4½ 2–hd 2–½ 3–¾ Pedroza 2.30 6 Rockantharos 119 6 7 7 6–1 5–2 4–3½ Quinonez 35.80 5 Scathing 119 5 6 6–1 7 7 5–½ Gonzalez 12.40 2 Forthenineteen 119 2 3 2–hd 4–3 4–hd 6–5¼ Pena 6.20 1 Cioppino Pasadino 120 1 4 3–1½ 3–hd 6–½ 7 Rojas Fernandez 9.10

4 BROOKES ALL MINE 12.80 5.00 3.00 3 LUCKY STUDENT 3.40 2.60 7 GEMINI JOURNEY 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4) $94.80 $1 EXACTA (4-3) $20.10 $2 QUINELLA (3-4) $14.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-7-6) $28.04 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-7) $20.70

Winner–Brookes All Mine B.m.5 by It's No Joke out of It'z All Mine, by Belong to Me. Bred by Susan F Woods (FL). Trainer: Bill McLean. Owner: Carpenter, Chris, Desimone, Fred, Forristall, Dino and Nicora, Nick. Mutuel Pool $185,264 Daily Double Pool $40,258 Exacta Pool $109,017 Quinella Pool $4,937 Superfecta Pool $47,686 Trifecta Pool $71,091. Claimed–Gemini Journey by Chris Fosselman. Trainer: Charles Treece. Scratched–none.

BROOKES ALL MINE chased off the rail, came three wide into the stretch, rallied under a strong then steady hand ride to gain the lead outside the runner-up in deep stretch and proved best. LUCKY STUDENT dueled three deep, inched away on the turn, continued off the rail in the stretch, could not match the winner late but was clearly second best. GEMINI JOURNEY close up stalking the pace off the rail on the backstretch and turn, came three deep into the stretch to loom behind the runner-up in midstretch and held third. ROCKANTHAROS settled off the rail then inside leaving the backstretch and on the turn, came out into the stretch and again in midstretch and put in a late bid at a minor award. SCATHING settled outside then off the rail, came three deep into the stretch and lacked a rally. FORTHENINETEEN dueled between horses then stalked outside a rival leaving the turn, found the inside in the stretch and weakened. CIOPPINO PASADINO sent along inside early, dueled along the rail, stalked leaving the turn, dropped back in the stretch, came out in midstretch then drifted out late and also weakened.

THIRD RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $60,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.76 44.09 55.61

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Suspicious Spouse 120 2 4 1–½ 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–1 Franco 5.70 4 Stradella Road 120 4 7 4–½ 3–1½ 3–3 2–hd T Baze 6.50 7 Storming Lady 120 7 2 2–1½ 2–1 2–1 3–2¾ Talamo 2.90 6 DH–Lucky Knickers 123 6 3 5–hd 6–½ 6–hd 4–1¼ Roman 44.10 1 DH–Screenshot 120 1 8 8 8 7–2 4–1¼ Gonzalez 5.40 3 Token Vow 120 3 5 6–1 5–1 4–1½ 6–1½ Van Dyke 3.70 8 Come On Kat 115 8 1 3–hd 4–½ 5–1 7–3¾ Espinoza 10.10 5 Varanasi 120 5 6 7–2 7–1½ 8 8 Prat 4.80

2 SUSPICIOUS SPOUSE 13.40 7.20 4.40 4 STRADELLA ROAD 7.20 4.40 7 STORMING LADY 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2) $99.60 $1 EXACTA (2-4) $42.20 $2 QUINELLA (2-4) $33.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-7-6) $142.17 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-7-1) $43.92 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-7) $83.40

Winner–Suspicious Spouse B.f.3 by First Defence out of Foxysox (GB), by Foxhound. Bred by Williamson Racing, LLC (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Williamson Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $263,808 Daily Double Pool $23,840 Exacta Pool $145,470 Quinella Pool $8,187 Superfecta Pool $52,394 Trifecta Pool $94,000. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-4-2) paid $268.90. Pick Three Pool $54,263.

SUSPICIOUS SPOUSE had speed inside to set a pressured pace, inched away on the turn, came a bit off the rail into the stretch and held gamely under some left handed urging and good handling. STRADELLA ROAD a step slow to begin, stalked between horses then inside on the turn, continued along the rail in the stretch and went on willingly late. STORMING LADY pressed the pace outside the winner then stalked off the rail on the turn and in the stretch and was edged for the place. SCREENSHOT a bit slow to begin, saved ground chasing the pace throughout and shared fourth. LUCKY KNICKERS chased outside then between horses into and on the turn, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. TOKEN VOW saved ground stalking the pace, came out a bit into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. COME ON KAT close up stalking the pace outside then off the rail on the turn, came three deep into the stretch and weakened. VARANASI broke a bit slowly, chased off the rail then three deep into and on the turn and into the stretch and also weakened.

FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 22.91 47.24 59.88 1:12.93

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Rickey B 120 7 4 3–1 3–1 1–1½ 1–3½ Ceballos 9.40 5 Poppy's C Note 120 4 5 4–½ 5–2½ 4–1 2–½ Quinonez 4.10 6 Agronomo 118 5 3 2–½ 2–hd 3–hd 3–1¾ Vergara, Jr. 48.60 4 Shake N Fries 120 3 2 1–hd 1–hd 2–hd 4–½ Van Dyke 2.10 7 Smokey Pirate 120 6 6 5–1½ 4–1 5–4 5–1¼ Talamo 1.50 3 Red Clem 115 2 1 6–½ 6–1 6–5 6–12½ Espinoza 8.90 2 Baja Warrior 120 1 7 7 7 7 7 Sanchez 13.00

8 RICKEY B 20.80 8.80 6.40 5 POPPY'S C NOTE 4.00 3.80 6 AGRONOMO 10.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-8) $119.40 $1 EXACTA (8-5) $41.80 $2 QUINELLA (5-8) $52.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-5-6-4) $261.41 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-5-6) $471.20 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (2-1) $12.20

Winner–Rickey B Dbb.c.2 by Richard's Kid out of Madoffwiththemoney, by Tribal Rule. Bred by Frank Aldrich & Marysue Aldrich (CA). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Aldrich, Frank, Aldrich, MarySue and Miyadi, Steven. Mutuel Pool $210,218 Daily Double Pool $26,774 Exacta Pool $116,676 Quinella Pool $5,875 Superfecta Pool $43,904 Trifecta Pool $70,463. Claimed–Smokey Pirate by Tokyo Owners Club. Trainer: Patrick Gallagher. Scratched–You Must Chill. $1 Pick Three (4-2-8) paid $279.40. Pick Three Pool $29,383. $1 Consolation Pick Three (4-2-1) paid $44.70.

RICKEY B pressed the pace three deep then stalked into the turn, re-bid three wide leaving the turn to take the lead into the stretch, inched away under urging in midstretch and proved best. POPPY'S C NOTE pulled between horses then stalked a bit off the rail, came out in the stretch, was three wide in midstretch and edged a rival for the place. AGRONOMO dueled between horses then outside a rival, battled between foes again leaving the turn, continued between horses through much of the stretch and was edged for second. SHAKE N FRIES had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened late. SMOKEY PIRATE chased outside then three deep, ranged up four wide leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. RED CLEM bobbled slightly at the start, chased inside, came out some into the stretch then angled back in and lacked a rally inside. BAJA WARRIOR settled inside then chased outside a rival leaving the backstretch and on the turn and a bit off the rail into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

FIFTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $62,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.71 44.42 56.47

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Ultimate Bango 118 6 3 4–½ 3–hd 2–hd 1–nk Fuentes 2.40 8 Hardcore Troubador 121 8 5 5–3 4–1 3–hd 2–hd Franco 5.40 2 Rocky Rogue 119 2 4 1–hd 1–hd 1–1½ 3–½ Pena 29.50 7 Joe Jackson 120 7 2 3–hd 5–½ 6–3 4–hd Maldonado 4.80 3 From the Distance 113 3 7 6–½ 6–2 5–½ 5–2¼ Espinoza 22.20 5 Unpossible 118 5 6 7–5 7–6 7–5 6–½ Talamo 4.30 4 Hollywood Square 121 4 1 2–1½ 2–1 4–1 7–1½ Gutierrez 2.80 1 Bear Down Cats 121 1 8 8 8 8 8 Roman 20.50

6 ULTIMATE BANGO 6.80 3.60 2.60 8 HARDCORE TROUBADOR 6.20 4.80 2 ROCKY ROGUE 9.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-6) $65.60 $1 EXACTA (6-8) $18.10 $2 QUINELLA (6-8) $21.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-8-2-7) $142.51 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-8-2) $117.85

Winner–Ultimate Bango B.g.3 by Uh Oh Bango out of Ultimate Summer, by Cee's Tizzy. Bred by Mitchell Dutko & Bob Abrams (CA). Trainer: Blake R. Heap. Owner: Abrams, Robert, Dutko, Mitchell and Paran, Michael. Mutuel Pool $249,505 Daily Double Pool $24,777 Exacta Pool $132,418 Quinella Pool $6,797 Superfecta Pool $53,468 Trifecta Pool $81,487. Scratched–Croissant, Forest Chatter, Mason B, Red Wine and Dine, Salient, Sir Eddie. $1 Pick Three (2-8-6) paid $274.80. Pick Three Pool $65,175. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-2-8-6/10/13/14) 4 correct paid $846.60. Pick Four Pool $194,487. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-4-2-8-6/10/13/14) 5 correct paid $6,907.85. Pick Five Pool $458,028. $1 Consolation Pick Three (2-1-6) paid $30.50.

ULTIMATE BANGO stalked off the rail, angled in some leaving the turn, came out and bid between horses past midstretch under urging, gained a slim advantage in late stretch and gamely prevailed. HARDCORE TROUBADOR close up stalking the pace outside and five wide on the turn, came four wide into the stretch, bid outside past midstretch and continued gamely four wide on the line. ROCKY ROGUE had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away and drifted out a bit despite right handed urging in midstretch, was between foes in deep stretch and continued willingly. JOE JACKSON stalked outside then four wide on the turn and three deep into the stretch, came out some in the drive and was edged for third four wide on the line. FROM THE DISTANCE broke a bit slowly, saved ground chasing the pace, bid along the rail in the drive and also was edged for a minor award inside. UNPOSSIBLE squeezed a bit at the start, chased outside a rival or off the rail, came three deep into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. HOLLYWOOD SQUARE dueled outside a rival, fought back leaving the turn and weakened in the final furlong. BEAR DOWN CATS broke a bit slowly, settled off the pace inside, saved ground on the turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. HAND TIMED.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 23.69 49.43 1:14.90 1:27.54 1:40.32

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Road Test 118 7 3 3–½ 2–hd 1–hd 1–1½ 1–nk Espinoza 3.10 1 Midnight Lilly 123 1 6 6–2½ 5–hd 4–hd 2–1½ 2–3½ Pereira 2.00 5 Warrior Vixen 123 5 4 4–½ 4–½ 5–2 4–1½ 3–¾ T Baze 3.30 2 Angelina's Heaven 118 2 7 7 7 6–hd 6–4 4–½ Orozco 11.70 6 Looking At Thelake 123 6 1 1–½ 1–½ 2–hd 3–½ 5–5½ Gonzalez 7.30 4 Cee Sam's Girl 115 4 2 2–hd 3–1 3–1 5–½ 6–5½ Payeras 11.40 3 Lethal Legacy 123 3 5 5–1 6–2 7 7 7 Franco 8.50

9 ROAD TEST 8.20 4.00 3.00 1 MIDNIGHT LILLY 3.60 2.60 5 WARRIOR VIXEN 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-9) $26.60 $1 EXACTA (9-1) $11.90 $2 QUINELLA (1-9) $11.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-1-5-2) $21.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-1-5) $14.85

Winner–Road Test Grr.f.4 by Bellamy Road out of Commercialize, by Robyn Dancer. Bred by Mueller Farms, Inc., J. D. Stuart, &P. C. Bance (KY). Trainer: Jack Carava. Owner: Chris Curtis. Mutuel Pool $211,834 Daily Double Pool $23,928 Exacta Pool $109,229 Quinella Pool $5,906 Superfecta Pool $38,061 Trifecta Pool $68,315. Claimed–Midnight Lilly by Marisa Lizza Racing. Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Scratched–Flat Out Sassy, Misty Slew. $1 Pick Three (8-6-9) paid $140.00. Pick Three Pool $37,873.

ROAD TEST five wide early, pressed the pace three deep, took a short lead leaving the second turn, inched away into the stretch and held on gamely under urging. MIDNIGHT LILLY came off the rail into the first turn, chased outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and finished willingly to just miss. WARRIOR VIXEN pulled early, stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, continued between foes on the second turn, came out into the stretch and outfinished rivals for the show. ANGELINA'S HEAVEN angled in on the first turn and settled inside then a bit off the rail, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and was edged for third. LOOKING AT THELAKE had good early speed and set a pressured pace between horses, fought back leaving the second turn and weakened in the final furlong. CEE SAM'S GIRL prompted the pace inside, also fought back leaving the second turn and weakened in the final furlong. LETHAL LEGACY saved ground chasing the pace, came out in the stretch and had little left for the drive.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $100,000. Time 23.95 49.00 1:12.66 1:35.95 1:42.18

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Sheeza Milky Way 120 7 1 2–½ 2–½ 3–1½ 2–1 1–½ Stevens 9.30 1 Poster Girl 122 1 2 1–2 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–½ 2–1¼ Roman 4.30 8 Barleysugar 120 8 5 3–1½ 3–1 2–hd 3–2 3–1¼ T Baze 4.50 4 Pantsonfire 120 4 4 7–6 7–6 6–½ 6–1 4–hd Quinonez 5.30 3 Shehastheritestuff 120 3 7 5–1½ 5–1½ 4–hd 4–1½ 5–¾ Van Dyke 10.20 6 Beau Recall 120 6 6 8 8 8 8 6–ns Franco 2.60 2 Bernina Star 122 2 8 6–½ 6–hd 7–6 5–hd 7–11¾ Desormeaux 7.60 5 Melissa Jane 120 5 3 4–½ 4–½ 5–1½ 7–2 8 Blanc 10.40

7 SHEEZA MILKY WAY 20.60 8.80 6.00 1 POSTER GIRL (GB) 6.20 4.60 8 BARLEYSUGAR (IRE) 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-7) $92.80 $1 EXACTA (7-1) $68.40 $2 QUINELLA (1-7) $57.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-1-8-4) $185.16 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-1-8) $221.25

Winner–Sheeza Milky Way B.m.5 by Sidney's Candy out of Mother's Milk, by Silver Deputy. Bred by Jayne Johnson, Tom Flounders &Jeanne Flounders (KY). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: Alesia, Sharon, Christianson, Robin, Ciaglia Racing LLC and Crusberg, Harry A.. Mutuel Pool $315,919 Daily Double Pool $27,242 Exacta Pool $152,915 Quinella Pool $10,418 Superfecta Pool $57,693 Trifecta Pool $98,009. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (6-9-7) paid $149.80. Pick Three Pool $33,134.

SHEEZA MILKY WAY angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up under urging in midstretch, gained the lead a sixteenth out and gamely prevailed. POSTER GIRL (GB) sped to the early lead, set the pace along the inside, fought back when challenged in the stretch and went willingly to the wire. BARLEYSUGAR (IRE) three deep early, stalked outside the winner, angled three wide into the stretch and bested the others. PANTSONFIRE (IRE) stalked the pace outside a rival, went up three deep leaving the backstretch and outside a foe again on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and was outfinished. SHEHASTHERITESTUFF was a bit slow to begin, pulled and was in a bit tight early, angled in then came out and tugged three deep into the first turn, chased outside a rival to the stretch and could not summon the necessary late kick. BEAU RECALL (IRE) allowed to settle off the pace and angled in, saved ground to the stretch, came out in upper stretch and found her best stride late. BERNINA STAR a bit slow to begin, settled inside then hit the rail leaving the chute, saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MELISSA JANE (GB) angled in after the chute and saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back in the stretch and weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 22.33 46.31 59.14 1:12.32

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Vintage Hollywood 120 2 6 5–½ 5–1 3–hd 1–½ Fuentes 24.90 7 I Am the Danger 123 6 9 3–hd 2–hd 1–hd 2–½ Franco 1.40 3 All I Can Say 123 3 10 9–2 8–2 5–1 3–1½ Quinonez 9.20 9 Wild Verse 113 8 3 2–1½ 3–2 2–1 4–½ Rodriguez 2.90 4 Pastorelli 115 4 8 10 10 8–hd 5–¾ Espinoza 12.60 5 Causeididitmyway 120 5 1 4–hd 6–½ 7–2 6–1½ Roman 6.80 12 Smokin B 120 10 7 7–1½ 4–hd 6–½ 7–2¼ T Baze 9.60 8 Dude's Dude 123 7 2 6–hd 7–1½ 9–7 8–1¼ Pereira 19.50 11 Snazzy Dresser 113 9 5 1–hd 1–hd 4–1½ 9–14 Payeras 42.00 1 Stay Golden 120 1 4 8–2½ 9–hd 10 10 Mt Garcia 56.50

2 VINTAGE HOLLYWOOD 51.80 15.00 7.80 7 I AM THE DANGER 3.60 3.00 3 ALL I CAN SAY 4.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-2) $442.00 $1 EXACTA (2-7) $83.60 $2 QUINELLA (2-7) $51.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-7-3-9) $200.75 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-7-3-9-4) $5,528.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-7-3) $251.40

Winner–Vintage Hollywood Ch.g.3 by Country Day out of Hollywood and Wine, by Tactical Cat. Bred by Harry L. Landry (NY). Trainer: Victor L. Garcia. Owner: Garcia, Juan J., Moreno, Miguel and Zennedjian, Chris. Mutuel Pool $308,260 Daily Double Pool $99,641 Exacta Pool $184,040 Quinella Pool $8,152 Superfecta Pool $101,065 Super High Five Pool $21,731 Trifecta Pool $128,308. Claimed–I Am the Danger by R3 Racing, Rodriguez, Leo, Tucker, Terri and Westside Racing. Trainer: Doug O'Neill . Claimed–Causeididitmyway by Tricar Stables, Inc. Trainer: Sal Gonzalez. Scratched–Mr Classical, Turnaround. $1 Pick Three (9-7-2) paid $756.60. Pick Three Pool $112,831. 50-Cent Pick Four (6/10/13/14-9-7-2) 4 correct paid $1,623.45. Pick Four Pool $433,670. 50-Cent Pick Five (8-6/10/13/14-9-7-2) 5 correct paid $16,001.50. Pick Five Pool $272,562. $2 Pick Six (2-8-6/10/13/14-9-7-2) 4 out of 6 paid $187.80. Pick Six Pool $73,824. Pick Six Carryover $39,440. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (2-8-6/10/13/14-9-7-2) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $38,836. $1 Place Pick All 8 correct paid $1,673.40. Place Pick All Pool $26,313.

VINTAGE HOLLYWOOD broke out and bumped a rival then was bumped by another foe early, stalked a bit off the rail, came three deep into the stretch, rallied under urging to the lead three wide in late stretch and proved best. I AM THE DANGER stalked between horses, bid three deep leaving the turn to gain the advantage in the stretch, fought back between foes late and held second. ALL I CAN SAY squeezed some at the start then in tight early, chased off the rail, angled in nearing the stretch and finished well along the inside. WILD VERSE angled in and dueled a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came a bit off the fence in the stretch and was outfinished. PASTORELLI settled outside a rival then just off the rail, came out in the stretch and found his best stride late. CAUSEIDIDITMYWAY stalked between horses then outside a rival into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SMOKIN B stalked outside then five wide into the turn, continued four wide on the turn and into the stretch and did not rally. DUDE'S DUDE chased between foes then three wide between horses on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. SNAZZY DRESSER dueled outside a rival, battled between foes on the turn as the rider lost the whip midway on the bend and weakened in the drive. STAY GOLDEN came out and bumped the winner just after the start, saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back on the turn and gave way.