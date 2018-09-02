Racing! Bellafina wins easily in Del Mar Debutante

We might have seen a new star on Saturday at Del Mar when Bellafina won the Grade 1 $300,000 Del Mar Debutante. She ran squarely with Mother Mother down the backstretch, accelerated when she hit the quarter pole and won by 4 ¼ lengths.

Trainer Simon Callaghan said that this was the best filly he’s ever trained, which is saying something considering he trained Eclipse Award winner Abel Tasman, before she won the Eclipse. Callaghan was Abel Tasman’s first trainer but when an interest in the horse was sold to the China Horse Club things got sticky. In her first race with new interests they couldn’t find the China Horse Club silks and the jockey wore the old silks. Callaghan was fired and the filly went to Bob Baffert .

“She broke sharp and was really into the bit today,” Callaghan said after the race. “It was a really good performance. The race went pretty much as we thought it might.

“It was really nice to see her show her class at the end. I told [owner] Kaleem [ Shah ] this is the best filly I’ve trained. … When you’ve got fillies like this, you just want to develop them. When you can [win] these races, it’s obviously a real added bonus. We’ve always felt she was really, really good. … I think she’s just going to keep getting better.”

Here’s a bonus contribution from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). The thinking is if you can know and understand the strategies, it will make you a better handicapper.

“The opener is an optional claimer at 5 ½ furlongs. Late in the meet, we can often rationalize with regard to when a horse is well meant, and/or doing so well, the connections are trying to squeeze another race in before the meet ends. Top selection is LAKERBALL (#7) . Coming off a maiden win, Doug O’Neill has multiple spots he can choose from. He could easily have waited for Los Al, or, the first condition book up at Santa Anita. Instead, it’s obvious he’s simply trying to get this one back over a track he obviously likes, while, no question, doing well right now. By doing so, he’s accepting the fact that this is an optional condition, often not an easy task off a maiden win, and he’s bypassing the state-bred condition. He’s running against open company, thus, many signs pointing to confident connections, trying to squeeze in one more seaside race before things move back up the freeway to LA. Also, interesting is the fact Doug also has PALLADIUM (#4) in here, claiming him for $32,000, running in an optional claimer today, not to be claimed. He’ll likely run both here, understanding he’s got two runners with two different styles, the top pick on or near the lead, and this one from further back, offering contrary running styles to capture this event.

The other stakes race on Saturday was the Grade 2 $200,000 John C. Mabee Stakes for fillies and mares going 1 1/8 miles on the turf. Flavien Prat , who won the Debutante, also won this race aboard Vasilika by 1 ¼ lengths.

Vasilika, now a winner of seven of eight starts this year, took a major jump in class by taking this race. She bided her time mid-pack and around the far turn started to edge to the side, looking for an opening. She made her way to third at the top of the stretch before edging past the leaders and holding off late-running Cambodia.

“We walked over with a lot of confidence,” said winning trainer Jerry Hollendorfer . “We respect Cambodia and Vladimir Cerin’s horse (Fahan Mura) but we thought we had a really good chance to win. She’s been training so well and doing so well.”

The penultimate card of the meeting has 10 races and two stakes, both on the turf. First post is 2 p.m. Both stakes favorites are the combination of Peter Miller , leading trainer this meet, and Flavien Prat , fighting Drayden Van Dyke for the identical jockey honor.

The bigger of the two stakes is the Grade 2 $250,000 Del Mar Derby, for horses going 1 1/8 miles on the turf. River Boyne is 5-2 favorite. He has won five of his last six races, which is when he was shifted from the dirt to the turf. He is five of 10 lifetime and has won his last two races.

Ride a Comet is the 7-2 choice, a shipper for trainer Mark Casse . He’ll be ridden by Van Dyke. This will be Ride a Comet’s seventh track in nine races. He has won four of nine. Post is around 5:35 p.m.

The other stakes is the $100,000 Del Mar Juvenile Turf, for 2-year-olds going one mile. Hartel is the 3-1 favorite. He is one of three lifetime, winning his last out. Rijeka is 7-2, for Richard Baltas and Mario Gutierrez . He also won last out, his second race.

Sophomore filly from the hot Brian Koriner stable set the pace before settling for second last time but seems much more effective with a target at which to run. She beat morning line favorite A Walk in the Park one race back and will have to do so again but is an attractive gamble at this price.

Saturday’s result: Beau Square ($14.20) closed from well off the pace and kept coming through the land to run down the stubborn runner-up right on the wire in the opener.

He is overdue for a clean trip in his 10 th lifetime start and was a much better-than-looked third as the 8-5 favorite in last outing from the outside post where he hopped up and came away slow. Gelding finished nicely in a race where runnerup Zion Zima captured his next start for maiden $12,500. Freighttrain Blues, the 8-5 morning-line favorite, is quicker from the gate than Trumper but backed up during the final 1/16 of last sixth-place try at the same 330-yard distance.

Always looking to add more subscribers to this newsletter. Can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up . Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.

Del Mar Charts Results for Saturday, September 1. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 33rd day of a 36-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $62,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.56 44.54 56.18

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Beau Square 120 7 10 8–1 8–3 7–1 1–nk T Baze 6.10 2 Helen's Tiger 120 2 7 5–1 5–1½ 5–½ 2–1 Bejarano 9.20 10 Great Return 118 10 5 6–1 6–hd 8–2½ 3–¾ Prat 2.40 5 Sheza Chattykat 115 5 1 3–hd 3–hd 3–½ 4–nk Espinoza 3.80 3 Chatty 118 3 3 4–1½ 4–2 4–hd 5–½ Van Dyke 11.00 1 Ladybug 120 1 8 7–½ 7–hd 6–hd 6–1 Desormeaux 5.80 8 Red Shelby 117 8 4 2–1½ 2–1½ 1–hd 7–hd Figueroa 8.20 9 Poetic 118 9 2 9–hd 9–2½ 9–5 8–1¼ Franco 37.20 4 Navajo Dreamer 118 4 6 1–hd 1–hd 2–½ 9–3½ Elliott 13.10 6 Summer's Indy 118 6 9 10 10 10 10 Talamo 66.80

7 BEAU SQUARE 14.20 6.80 4.00 2 HELEN'S TIGER 8.80 4.60 10 GREAT RETURN 2.40

$1 EXACTA (7-2) $57.80 $2 QUINELLA (2-7) $51.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-10-5) $138.99 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-10) $145.95

Winner–Beau Square B.f.4 by Square Eddie out of Chanel My Belle, by General Meeting. Bred by Reddam Racing LLC (CA). Trainer: Jack Carava. Owner: Paymaster Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $341,712 Exacta Pool $180,816 Quinella Pool $9,052 Superfecta Pool $74,797 Trifecta Pool $129,094. Scratched–Dis Smart Cat, Holy Mosey.

BEAU SQUARE a step slow to begin, chased outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch, bid five wide under some urging in midstretch and gamely prevailed. HELEN'S TIGER stalked inside, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch, bid between foes in midstretch, put a head in front in deep stretch and continued willingly. GREAT RETURN angled in and chased outside a rival, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and finished well. SHEZA CHATTYKAT stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, bid between horses in the drive and was outfinished. CHATTY saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, also bid between foes in midstretch and was outfinished. LADYBUG stalked the pace inside, came out into the stretch, was boxed in off heels from midstretch to deep stretch, steadied a sixteenth out and could not offer the necessary late kick. RED SHELBY had speed three deep then dueled outside a rival, fought back between foes in the drive and was outkicked late. POETIC settled outside a rival, angled to the inside on the turn, came out some past midstretch and went between foes late. NAVAJO DREAMER (IRE) had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back along the rail in the stretch and weakened some late. SUMMER'S INDY a bit slow into stride, angled in and settled inside, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. HAND TIMED.

SECOND RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $39,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 22.68 46.23 58.29 1:10.96

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Moon Kitty 119 4 1 1–hd 1–1½ 1–3 1–4¼ Roman 3.70 3 Duranga 117 3 4 3–hd 2–hd 2–½ 2–2½ Prat 4.50 8 Time and Chance 114 7 2 2–1 4–1½ 3–hd 3–nk Espinoza 4.40 5 Mistressofthenight 119 5 7 6–½ 5–1½ 5–2½ 4–2¼ Fuentes 11.50 2 Sly Humor 120 2 5 4–hd 3–hd 4–2 5–2½ Desormeaux 11.00 1 Royal Asscher 119 1 6 7 7 7 6–ns Stevens 6.90 7 Lady Ninja 119 6 3 5–2 6–hd 6–½ 7 Van Dyke 2.10

4 MOON KITTY 9.40 6.00 3.60 3 DURANGA 6.20 3.60 8 TIME AND CHANCE 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4) $74.60 $1 EXACTA (4-3) $25.90 $2 QUINELLA (3-4) $26.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-8-5) $100.49 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-8) $76.50

Winner–Moon Kitty B.f.4 by Wildcat Heir out of Moonshot, by Grand Slam. Bred by Cheryl Janine McGuire & James P. McGuire (FL). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Altamira Racing Stable, David A Bernsen LLC and Silverstein, Mark. Mutuel Pool $295,780 Daily Double Pool $66,841 Exacta Pool $158,438 Quinella Pool $7,279 Superfecta Pool $62,564 Trifecta Pool $106,290. Claimed–Moon Kitty by Curtis, Chris and Oakhart Racing. Trainer: Jack Carava. Claimed–Duranga by A and J Racing and Birkes, Jerry. Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Claimed–Lady Ninja by Bederian,Harry, Kamberian, Harout, Nakkashian, Hagop and Baltas, Richard. Trainer: Richard Baltas. Scratched–Emmy and I.

MOON KITTY had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away on the turn, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, kicked away under urging and drifted back to the inside in the drive and proved best. DURANGA stalked between rivals then bid between horses into the turn, stalked again between foes leaving the turn, continued a bit off the rail in the stretch and was clearly second best. TIME AND CHANCE angled in and dueled outside the winner then three deep into the turn, stalked three wide leaving the turn and into the stretch and just held third. MISTRESSOFTHENIGHT pulled between horses and was in a bit tight five eighths out, chased off the rail, angled in some leaving the turn and in the stretch and was edged for the show. SLY HUMOR saved ground stalking the pace throughout and weakened in the stretch. ROYAL ASSCHER also saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside on the turn and din the stretch and also weakened. LADY NINJA stalked three deep, continued outside on the turn, angled in alongside a rival into the stretch and also weakened.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $42,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 22.80 46.26 1:10.45 1:23.03 1:35.42

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 The Spiral Jetter 121 9 11 10–2½ 11–6 11–7 10–½ 1–ns Van Dyke 7.10 12 Miss Boom Boom 119 12 6 9–hd 10–1½ 8–hd 6–hd 2–nk Gutierrez 4.40 4 Ransomed 119 4 5 5–hd 6–½ 6–½ 4–hd 3–½ Pereira 11.00 8 Causeway Carolyn 119 8 9 8–1 9–hd 9–½ 7–hd 4–1¼ Prat 2.00 11 Believe Indeed 120 11 8 7–hd 7–1½ 5–hd 5–1 5–ns Desormeaux 14.60 2 Sugary 119 2 4 3–2 3–1 2–½ 2–1 6–nk Gonzalez 29.20 1 Easy Song 119 1 3 1–2½ 1–6 1–4 1–1½ 7–nk Quinonez 27.20 3 War Moccasin 119 3 12 11–1½ 8–hd 10–1 11–5 8–1½ Elliott 6.40 5 Halo Darlin 119 5 7 6–1½ 5–1 7–1½ 8–hd 9–nk Conner 16.60 10 Beautiful Becca 117 10 2 4–1 4–1 4–hd 9–1 10–ns Roman 29.20 6 Lightning Dove 119 6 1 2–2½ 2–2 3–1½ 3–hd 11–3 Talamo 9.90 7 Hip Ninety Three 117 7 10 12 12 12 12 12 Franco 59.80

9 THE SPIRAL JETTER 16.20 7.00 5.20 12 MISS BOOM BOOM 4.80 3.80 4 RANSOMED 9.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-9) $110.80 $1 EXACTA (9-12) $47.80 $2 QUINELLA (9-12) $48.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-12-4-8) $207.39 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-12-4) $350.85

Winner–The Spiral Jetter Grr.m.5 by Don'tsellmeshort out of Early Arriver, by Renteria. Bred by Perry Bruno (CA). Trainer: Andy Mathis. Owner: Bruno, Perry, Gezon, John and Mathis, Andy. Mutuel Pool $386,531 Daily Double Pool $32,317 Exacta Pool $243,638 Quinella Pool $11,697 Superfecta Pool $94,637 Trifecta Pool $155,602. Claimed–Ransomed by A and J Racing. Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Claimed–Causeway Carolyn by Jerry Jamgotchian. Trainer: Manuel Calvario. Claimed–Lightning Dove by B G Stables and Palma, Hector O. Trainer: Hector Palma. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (7-4-9) paid $366.00. Pick Three Pool $83,762.

THE SPIRAL JETTER settled outside a rival then inside, moved up along the rail on the second turn, swung three deep into the stretch and rallied under urging to get up four wide on the line. MISS BOOM BOOM angled in and chased outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and five wide into the stretch, also rallied while drifting in some in deep stretch to gain a slim lead in deep stretch and was edged between foes late. RANSOMED saved ground stalking the pace, came out a bit in the stretch, bid inside in deep stretch and continued willingly between horses late. CAUSEWAY CAROLYN chased a bit off the rail then inside and rallied along the fence in the drive. BELIEVE INDEED settled three deep then chased outside a rival, went up three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, was a bit crowded behind the runner-up in deep stretch and was outfinished. SUGARY saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and was outfinished between foes in the final furlong. EASY SONG sped to the early lead, opened up and set the pace along the inside, came off the rail in the stretch, fought back between foes in deep stretch and weakened late. WAR MOCCASIN settled off the rail then three deep on the backstretch and into the second turn, came five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. HALO DARLIN chased outside a rival then between horses on the second turn and into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. BEAUTIFUL BECCA angled in and chased alongside a rival, went three deep into and on the second turn and into the stretch and also lacked the needed rally. LIGHTNING DOVE close up stalking the pace off the rail then a bit off the fence, continued outside a rival on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and weakened. HIP NINETY THREE angled in early, pulled and steadied in tight into the first turn, saved ground off the pace, came out in the stretch and did not rally.

FOURTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $300,000. 'Del Mar Debutante Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 21.93 44.68 1:10.76 1:25.51

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Bellafina 123 5 4 2–½ 1–hd 1–3 1–4¼ Prat 2.30 4 Mother Mother 120 4 5 1–hd 2–2 2–4 2–3¼ Talamo 3.30 1 Boujie Girl 118 1 2 4–hd 4–3½ 3–1 3–1 Franco 16.20 2 Brill 120 2 1 5 3–1 4–4½ 4–3¼ Van Dyke 0.70 3 Watch Me Burn 118 3 3 3–1½ 5 5 5 Quinonez 40.00

5 BELLAFINA 6.60 3.20 3.20 4 MOTHER MOTHER 4.20 3.60 1 BOUJIE GIRL 5.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-5) $61.00 $1 EXACTA (5-4) $10.20 $2 QUINELLA (4-5) $12.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-1) $18.00

Winner–Bellafina B.f.2 by Quality Road out of Akron Moon, by Malibu Moon. Bred by JSM Equine, LLC. (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Kaleem Shah, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $552,567 Daily Double Pool $38,066 Exacta Pool $165,846 Quinella Pool $8,414 Trifecta Pool $146,391. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (4-9-5) paid $238.00. Pick Three Pool $49,900.

BELLAFINA had speed three deep then dueled outside the runner-up, took a short lead into the turn, inched away into the stretch, drifted to the inside nearing midstretch and drew clear under urging and steady handling late. MOTHER MOTHER between horses early, dueled inside the winner but a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came under urging leaving the turn, angled out some nearing midstretch and was clearly second best. BOUJIE GIRL saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and held third. BRILL between horses early, stalked outside a rival then ranged up three deep leaving the backstretch, continued outside a rival then off the rail on the turn and a bit wide into the stretch and weakened. WATCH ME BURN had speed a bit off the rail to press the early pace, fell back between horses on the backstretch, angled to the inside on the turn and also weakened.

FIFTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $60,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.30 45.87 1:11.75 1:18.90

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Much Better 120 7 3 2–1 2–2 1–2 1–3¼ Van Dyke 0.90 5 Asano 120 4 1 4–2½ 4–2 3–3 2–ns Desormeaux 8.10 4 Gum Tree Lane 120 3 6 7 6–1½ 4–½ 3–¾ Prat 2.20 7 Aardvark 115 6 5 1–½ 1–hd 2–hd 4–1½ Figueroa 13.60 2 Union Station 120 1 7 6–hd 5–hd 6–1½ 5–2¼ Conner 8.70 3 Surprise Fashion 120 2 4 5–hd 7 7 6–5¾ T Baze 25.90 6 Lacazette 120 5 2 3–2½ 3–½ 5–hd 7 Bejarano 18.10

8 MUCH BETTER 3.80 2.60 2.20 5 ASANO 5.60 3.20 4 GUM TREE LANE 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-8) $15.20 $1 EXACTA (8-5) $9.30 $2 QUINELLA (5-8) $15.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-5-4-7) $11.71 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-5-4) $15.70

Winner–Much Better Dbb.c.2 by Pioneerof the Nile out of Dust and Diamonds, by Vindication. Bred by Three Chimneys Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Three Chimneys Farm, LLC. Mutuel Pool $366,867 Daily Double Pool $66,442 Exacta Pool $184,753 Quinella Pool $8,126 Superfecta Pool $71,843 Trifecta Pool $117,505. Scratched–Striking a Pose. $1 Pick Three (9-5-8) paid $65.30. Pick Three Pool $107,115. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-9-5-1/8) 4 correct paid $168.80. Pick Four Pool $300,523. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-4-9-5-1/8) 5 correct paid $1,344.75. Pick Five Pool $832,505.

MUCH BETTER had speed outside then dueled alongside a rival on the backstretch and turn, took the lead nearing the stretch, inched away under urging and was under steady handling late. ASANO chased off the rail then outside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in a bit in the drive and just held second. GUM TREE LANE chased three deep then outside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and just missed the place. AARDVARK had speed between horses then dueled inside the winner but a bit off the rail, battled inside on the turn and into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. UNION STATION came off the inside and chased between horses then off the rail on the turn, came out in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SURPRISE FASHION saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside on the turn and into the stretch and did not rally. LACAZETTE between foes early, pulled his way along a bit off the rail then inside, tugged into a bit of a tight spot a half mile out, continued inside on the turn, came out in the stretch and weakened.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $62,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.76 46.60 1:10.35 1:22.80 1:35.04

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Tonahutu 121 8 11 8–1 7–1½ 5–hd 1–½ 1–½ Prat 1.70 3 Tell Me More 116 3 10 7–½ 8–½ 10–1 4–hd 2–1½ Espinoza 20.60 6 Jazaalah 121 5 4 4–hd 6–½ 9–hd 7–2½ 3–2¼ Elliott 9.80 4 Lori's Attitude 121 4 1 1–1½ 1–½ 1–hd 2–hd 4–ns Franco 31.30 2 Travieza 118 2 3 2–½ 2–½ 2–1½ 3–1 5–½ Bejarano 4.60 1 Ruby Trust 121 1 2 3–1 5–hd 4–hd 5–hd 6–¾ Stevens 49.50 12 Sunday Prophet 121 11 9 11 10–½ 11 10–1 7–1¼ Gutierrez 31.90 8 Queen Bee to You 121 7 6 5–1 3–hd 3–1 6–hd 8–½ Desormeaux 4.60 11 Clearly Gone 123 10 8 10–½ 9–1 7–hd 8–1 9–3¼ T Baze 33.60 10 Saburai 116 9 5 9–hd 11 8–hd 9–½ 10–2¾ Figueroa 50.30 7 Wind Tartare 123 6 7 6–½ 4–1½ 6–1 11 11 Van Dyke 3.90

9 TONAHUTU (IRE) 5.40 3.80 2.80 3 TELL ME MORE 16.00 8.00 6 JAZAALAH 6.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-9) $13.60 $1 EXACTA (9-3) $44.30 $2 QUINELLA (3-9) $64.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-3-6-4) $335.18 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-3-6) $134.55

Winner–Tonahutu (IRE) B.f.4 by Sir Prancealot (IRE) out of Really Polish, by Polish Numbers. Bred by Ringfort Stud (IRE). Trainer: Dan Blacker. Owner: Jpf Investments I LLC, Alvernaz, Grant, Ribeiro, Steve and Gold, Rick. Mutuel Pool $496,868 Daily Double Pool $34,118 Exacta Pool $247,262 Quinella Pool $11,965 Superfecta Pool $106,255 Trifecta Pool $166,199. Claimed–Wind Tartare (FR) by Flight 4 Partners. Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Scratched–Miraculously. $1 Pick Three (5-8-9) paid $22.30. Pick Three Pool $108,926.

TONAHUTU (IRE) broke a bit slowly, chased outside a rival, went up three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, took the lead three wide in midstretch, inched away under urging, drifted in some and held. TELL ME MORE tossed her head at the start, saved ground chasing the pace, came out past midstretch and finished well. JAZAALAH stalked between horses, came out three deep into the stretch and rallied for the show. LORI'S ATTITUDE sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, dueled leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and weakened late. TRAVIEZA stalked outside a rival then bid outside the pacesetter, battled between horses in midstretch and also weakened late. RUBY TRUST saved ground chasing the pace, came out in the stretch and had a mild late bid. SUNDAY PROPHET angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. QUEEN BEE TO YOU stalked four wide then three deep into and on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. CLEARLY GONE four wide into the first turn, angled in and chased outside a rival, split horses three deep on the second turn and into the stretch, came under urging then had the rider lose the whip in midstretch and could not summon the necessary late kick. SABURAI chased between horses then outside a rival, went up four wide on the second turn and into the stretch and could not offer the needed late response. WIND TARTARE (FR) stalked three deep between foes, dropped back between rivals on the second turn and weakened.

SEVENTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.04 45.84 58.25 1:04.86

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 11 Smuggler Union 123 11 6 5–hd 4–1 1–1½ 1–6½ Vergara, Jr. 20.50 1 Latitude 118 1 10 8–½ 8–1½ 5–2½ 2–nk Figueroa 26.30 3 Quad 118 3 3 1–1 1–1 2–1 3–nk Franco 32.30 4 Curly's Waterfront 121 4 5 9–½ 9–2 6–½ 4–nk Quinonez 4.70 10 Ghostly Who 119 10 4 3–hd 3–1 3–1 5–2¼ Maldonado 45.30 7 Gryffindor 115 7 8 11–3 11–1 11–½ 6–1¼ Payeras 18.40 6 Raindance Rules 123 6 1 2–1 2–1 4–3 7–¾ Conner 6.80 2 Lucky Patrick 118 2 12 12 12 10–1 8–½ Espinoza 36.90 12 Bright Autism Mind 120 12 7 7–4 7–2½ 7–1 9–2¾ Pereira 23.70 8 Johnny Strong 120 8 9 10–hd 10–½ 12 10–½ Prat 4.10 9 Candyman Garret 120 9 2 4–1 6–1 9–1 11–nk Roman 2.80 5 Memorable Election 118 5 11 6–½ 5–½ 8–1 12 Mn Garcia 4.80

11 SMUGGLER UNION 43.00 18.00 14.00 1 LATITUDE 24.60 16.20 3 QUAD 16.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-11) $163.80 $1 EXACTA (11-1) $472.80 $2 QUINELLA (1-11) $796.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-1-3-4) $3,498.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-1-3) $4,474.75

Winner–Smuggler Union Dbb.g.6 by Kantharos out of Kickapoo Princess, by Unreal Zeal. Bred by A Francis Vanlangendonck & BarbaraVanlangendonck (FL). Trainer: Howard L. Zucker. Owner: C. T. Grether, Inc., Chandler, Bruce and Purple Shamrock Racing. Mutuel Pool $453,732 Daily Double Pool $40,877 Exacta Pool $270,957 Quinella Pool $18,038 Superfecta Pool $121,501 Trifecta Pool $182,729. Claimed–Johnny Strong by Mooncoin LLC. Trainer: Michele Dollase. Claimed–Candyman Garret by Gulliver Racing LLC. Trainer: Jeff Mullins . Scratched–Dynamic Duo. $1 Pick Three (8-9-11) paid $173.90. Pick Three Pool $75,090.

SMUGGLER UNION stalked outside then six wide into the turn, came four wide into the stretch, gained the lead nearing midstretch and drew off under left handed urging. LATITUDE saved ground chasing the pace, came out between foes into the stretch, angled back to the inside in the lane and got up for the place. QUAD had good early speed, set the pace off the rail, drifted out a bit into the stretch, could not match the winner and was edged between foes late for second. CURLY'S WATERFRONT chased between horses then off the rail on the turn, came out in the stretch and was edged for third between foes late. GHOSTLY WHO stalked between horses then off the rail on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and was edged for a minor award. GRYFFINDOR chased three deep between horses then outside on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. RAINDANCE RULES stalked off the rail on the backstretch and turn and into the stretch and lacked a response in the drive. LUCKY PATRICK broke slowly, settled off the pace inside and improved position in the lane. BRIGHT AUTISM MIND chased outside then four wide on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. JOHNNY STRONG settled between horses then four wide into the turn and three deep into the stretch and lacked a rally. CANDYMAN GARRET stalked between rivals then outside on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. MEMORABLE ELECTION fractious in the gate, broke a bit slowly and steadied when bumped, stalked just off the rail then inside on the turn, dropped back into the stretch and weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $62,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 22.32 46.13 1:10.45 1:22.61 1:34.33

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Prince Earl 120 4 4 3–½ 5–hd 5–hd 2–½ 1–½ Mn Garcia 2.30 1 Shadow Sphinx 120 1 7 7–½ 6–2 4–hd 1–hd 2–1¾ Franco 3.80 2 Magic Musketier 120 2 9 8–3 8–3 7–1 5–1½ 3–1¼ Van Dyke 7.10 7 Risky Proposition 120 6 8 9 9 9 6–½ 4–½ Talamo 17.10 8 Extrordinary Jerry 120 7 1 6–1 7–hd 8–hd 9 5–2½ Roman 20.40 5 Jimmy Chila 120 5 6 4–hd 4–hd 3–1 3–1½ 6–2¼ Gutierrez 5.70 3 Italiano 115 3 2 1–½ 1–hd 1–hd 4–hd 7–1¼ Espinoza 17.70 11 Zestful 123 9 5 5–½ 3–hd 6–1 8–½ 8–3¼ Bejarano 15.60 10 Raven Creek 123 8 3 2–1 2–1½ 2–hd 7–½ 9 T Baze 4.10

4 PRINCE EARL 6.60 4.40 3.40 1 SHADOW SPHINX 5.00 3.80 2 MAGIC MUSKETIER 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-4) $186.20 $1 EXACTA (4-1) $19.20 $2 QUINELLA (1-4) $20.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-2-7) $87.61 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-2) $37.30

Winner–Prince Earl Dbb.g.3 by Paddy O'Prado out of Soo Steamy, by Unusual Heat. Bred by Madeline Auerbach & Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Marshall, Todd, Molasky, Andrew and Molasky, Irina. Mutuel Pool $394,810 Daily Double Pool $40,070 Exacta Pool $221,997 Quinella Pool $10,172 Superfecta Pool $80,041 Trifecta Pool $142,409. Scratched–My Heart Awakens, Secular Nation, Stop the Violence. $1 Pick Three (9-11-4) paid $275.00. Pick Three Pool $92,481.

PRINCE EARL stalked a bit off the rail then between horses, came out three deep into the stretch, bid three wide in midstretch and gamely prevailed under some urging and strong handling. SHADOW SPHINX saved ground stalking the pace, cut the corner into the stretch, came off the rail and bid inside foes to gain a short lead, fought back inside the winner to the wire. MAGIC MUSKETIER chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, awaited room off heels leaving the second turn, came out three deep into the stretch and gained the show. RISKY PROPOSITION angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, got through along the inside in the stretch and was outfinished. EXTRORDINARY JERRY angled in and chased outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and five wide into the stretch and could not quite summon the necessary late kick. JIMMY CHILA stalked between horses, bid three deep on the second turn, drifted out into the stretch, battled between rivals in midstretch and weakened late. ITALIANO had good early speed and dueled inside, came off the rail into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. ZESTFUL stalked four wide then three deep, went four wide into and out of the second turn and also weakened. RAVEN CREEK four wide early, angled in and dueled outside a rival then between foes leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the drive.

NINTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $60,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.47 45.53 1:10.91 1:17.58

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Magic On Tap 120 8 5 2–hd 3–1½ 1–½ 1–2½ Van Dyke 0.80 3 Gray Magician 120 3 1 3–hd 1–hd 2–4 2–6¾ Pereira 4.40 7 Extra Hope 115 7 3 7–hd 7–hd 4–½ 3–6¼ Espinoza 5.60 9 Grand Meister 115 9 6 4–1½ 6–3½ 7–½ 4–ns Figueroa 30.60 6 Seven Oxen 120 6 4 8–½ 8–½ 8–4½ 5–2¾ Desormeaux 41.10 4 Truck Salesman 120 4 2 1–½ 2–1 3–3 6–½ Roman 13.90 2 Admiral Brown 120 2 9 6–2½ 5–hd 6–hd 7–3¾ Talamo 15.60 1 Kneedeepinsnow 120 1 8 5–½ 4–½ 5–hd 8–2¼ Gutierrez 13.60 5 Shining Through 120 5 7 9 9 9 9 Prat 15.40

8 MAGIC ON TAP 3.60 2.60 2.20 3 GRAY MAGICIAN 4.00 2.60 7 EXTRA HOPE 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-8) $11.80 $1 EXACTA (8-3) $5.60 $2 QUINELLA (3-8) $7.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-3-7-9) $16.97 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-3-7) $9.05

Winner–Magic On Tap Grr.c.2 by Tapit out of Aubby K, by Street Sense. Bred by Summer Wind Equine (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Summer Wind Equine. Mutuel Pool $429,640 Daily Double Pool $43,046 Exacta Pool $202,619 Quinella Pool $10,249 Superfecta Pool $105,328 Trifecta Pool $155,269. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (11-4-8) paid $260.40. Pick Three Pool $79,330.

MAGIC ON TAP dueled three deep between horses then stalked off the rail on the turn, re-bid three deep into the stretch, drifted in and took the lead outside the runner-up in midstretch and inched away late under left handed urging. GRAY MAGICIAN went up inside to duel for the lead, put a head in front on the turn, fought back inside in the stretch but could not match the winner late while clearly best of the rest. EXTRA HOPE chased three deep, came out five wide into the stretch and gained the show. GRAND MEISTER pressed the pace four wide then fell back and stalked outside on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. SEVEN OXEN chased between horses, angled to the inside leaving the turn and did not rally. TRUCK SALESMAN had good early speed and dueled between horses then outside a rival on the turn, was between foes again into the stretch and weakened. ADMIRAL BROWN broke a bit slowly, was between horses early then stalked outside a rival, came out three wide into the stretch and also weakened. KNEEDEEPINSNOW also a bit slow to begin, saved ground stalking the pace, came out some into the stretch and lacked a further response. SHINING THROUGH angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

TENTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'John C. Mabee Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.67 47.25 1:11.92 1:35.44 1:47.25

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Vasilika 119 7 2 6–hd 6–1 5–hd 3–½ 1–1½ Prat 4.20 7 Cambodia 121 5 6 9–1 9–1 8–½ 6–2 2–nk Van Dyke 0.80 5 Fahan Mura 119 4 1 1–2½ 1–3½ 1–1½ 1–1½ 3–1½ Maldonado 7.90 1 Meal Ticket 119 1 4 2–hd 2–1½ 3–hd 2–1 4–¾ Talamo 14.10 2 Sophie P 123 2 5 5–1 4–½ 6–1 5–hd 5–½ Desormeaux 10.80 8 Achira 119 6 8 3–hd 3–hd 2–hd 4–hd 6–hd Stevens 22.50 10 The Tulip 119 8 10 11 11 11 7–3 7–3¼ Gutierrez 60.40 11 Madame Stripes 119 9 7 8–hd 7–hd 7–hd 10–2 8–½ Franco 11.10 3 Midnight Crossing 119 3 11 7–½ 8–½ 9–hd 9–hd 9–2¼ Blanc 35.30 12 Cheekaboo 119 10 9 10–hd 10–hd 10–1 11 10–1¼ Conner 55.80 13 Vagabond Princess 119 11 3 4–½ 5–1 4–1 8–hd 11 Mn Garcia 88.40

9 VASILIKA 10.40 4.20 3.40 7 CAMBODIA 2.60 2.20 5 FAHAN MURA 4.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-9) $27.60 $1 EXACTA (9-7) $12.20 $2 QUINELLA (7-9) $8.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-7-5-1) $36.83 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-7-5) $25.70

Winner–Vasilika Ch.f.4 by Skipshot out of La Belle Marquet, by Marquetry. Bred by Mikhail Yanakov (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: All Schlaich Stables LLC, Hollendorfer, LLC, Gatto Racing, LLC and Todaro, G.. Mutuel Pool $574,042 Daily Double Pool $64,583 Exacta Pool $301,103 Quinella Pool $12,483 Superfecta Pool $169,905 Trifecta Pool $227,080. Scratched–Cordiality, Storm the Hill. $1 Pick Three (4-8-9) paid $33.20. Pick Three Pool $64,726.

VASILIKA chased between horses, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to the front in deep stretch and proved best. CAMBODIA between horses early, chased a bit off the rail or between foes, came out leaving the second turn and five wide into the stretch and finished well. FAHAN MURA sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, came a bit off the rail in the stretch, held on well to deep stretch and was edged for the place. MEAL TICKET saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. SOPHIE P (GB) also saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside in the stretch and could not quite summon the necessary late response. ACHIRA stalked three deep between horses then outside a rival, came out into the stretch and also lacked the needed late kick. THE TULIP (IRE) four wide leaving the chute, angled in and chased a bit off the rail to the stretch and continued willingly but was outfinished. MADAME STRIPES (ARG) stalked four wide then three deep, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. MIDNIGHT CROSSING (IRE) a step slow to begin, settled inside, came out in upper stretch and did not rally. CHEEKABOO five wide in the chute, stalked three deep, went up four wide on the second turn, angled in some leaving that turn and weakened. VAGABOND PRINCESS also five wide leaving the chute, went four wide into the first turn then stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened.

ELEVENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $60,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.84 45.36 58.48 1:12.48

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Kindred 123 9 7 3–1 3–2½ 1–½ 1–1½ Gutierrez 6.50 8 Tivat 120 8 4 2–½ 2–hd 2–hd 2–1¾ Franco 9.80 7 Johansson 120 7 8 10 10 7–1 3–nk Gonzalez 48.60 4 Giveherdalute 120 4 5 4–hd 4–1½ 4–1½ 4–hd Van Dyke 3.80 6 Glitznglamour 115 6 1 8–hd 6–hd 6–½ 5–1¼ Figueroa 8.30 3 Creative Contessa 120 3 9 1–½ 1–hd 3–4 6–1¾ Prat 3.40 1 Beyond Pleasure 115 1 3 7–½ 7–½ 8–8 7–½ Espinoza 34.30 10 Magical Gray 120 10 2 5–1 5–4 5–1 8–17½ Talamo 3.80 2 See That Kat 120 2 10 9–2 8–hd 10 9–1¼ Bejarano 6.50 5 Sandona Girl 120 5 6 6–1½ 9–3 9–1 10 Pedroza 27.60

9 KINDRED 15.00 7.20 5.00 8 TIVAT 10.40 7.40 7 JOHANSSON 15.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-9) $82.20 $1 EXACTA (9-8) $68.70 $2 QUINELLA (8-9) $52.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-8-7-4) $981.27 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-8-7-4-6) $45,468.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-8-7) $651.55

Winner–Kindred B.f.4 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Street Talk, by Street Cry (IRE). Bred by Kathryn Nikkel & Sanford Robertson (KY). Trainer: John A. Shirreffs. Owner: Moss, Mr. and Mrs. Jerome S.. Mutuel Pool $422,798 Daily Double Pool $117,751 Exacta Pool $215,545 Quinella Pool $9,552 Superfecta Pool $125,422 Super High Five Pool $217,460 Trifecta Pool $163,286. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (8-9-9) paid $77.70. Pick Three Pool $183,565. 50-Cent Pick Four (4/6/12-8-9-9) 4 correct paid $132.30. Pick Four Pool $847,982. 50-Cent Pick Five (11-4/6/12-8-9-9) 5 correct paid $3,808.45. Pick Five Pool $708,596. $2 Pick Six (9-11-4/6/12-8-9-9) 6 correct paid $57,339.20. Pick Six Pool $326,588. $2 Pick Six (9-11-4/6/12-8-9-9) 5 out of 6 paid $115.60. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (9-11-4/6/12-8-9-9) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $96,350. $1 Place Pick All 9 out of 11 paid $763.60. Place Pick All Pool $29,176.

KINDRED pressed the pace three deep, took a short lead in upper stretch, battled outside the runner-up in deep stretch and inched away late under urging. TIVAT dueled between horses, fought back between foes in midstretch then inside the winner in deep stretch and could not quite match strides late. JOHANSSON settled off the rail, came out four wide into the stretch and edged rivals late for the show. GIVEHERDALUTE stalked off the rail then inside on the turn, came out three deep into the stretch, drifted in through the drive and was edged for third. GLITZNGLAMOUR chased three deep, came four wide into the stretch, angled inward in upper stretch and was edged for a minor award between foes late. CREATIVE CONTESSA a step slow to begin, had speed between horses then dueled a bit off the rail, fought back inside on the turn and in the stretch and weakened late. BEYOND PLEASURE saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside into the stretch and lacked a rally. MAGICAL GRAY had speed four wide then stalked outside, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. SEE THAT KAT broke a bit slowly, went up between foes leaving the backstretch and into the turn, continued a bit off the rail leaving the turn and gave way. SANDONA GIRL stalked off the rail then outside on the turn and had little left for the drive.