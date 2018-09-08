Racing! Good day of racing at Los Al

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we ponder all the money in purses at Kentucky Downs.

If you plan to make a trip to Los Alamitos this meet, Saturday is probably the best day. There are two stakes races, yes, only worth $75,000 each, but with a lineup of some nice graded stakes horses.

I’ve often mentioned that I like going to Los Al every once in a while. Sure, it needs updating and there is no turf course. But, the longest stretch in the U.S. and the tight turns make it interesting and—if your horse is in front—excruciating to watch.

So, here’s what’s on tap. The first stakes is the $75,000 E.B. Johnson Stakes for Cal-breds going a mile. It should be off just before 3:30 p.m. The very popular Soi Phet is the two-time defending champion, but his popularity comes from him being 10 years old, which for racing thoroughbreds is about 1,000 in human years. (OK, exaggeration.) Need we say he’s a gelding?

He likes Los Al, having won five stakes races there. In fact, in nine starts, he’s finished first or second seven times. He’s won 15 of his lifetime 60 races. He’s 3-1 on the morning line.

The favorite is Edwards Going Left, who is dripping in class. He’s won seven of 13 races but has been running, but not winning, on the graded stakes level. He finished fourth in the Grade 1 Bing Crosby at Del Mar, third in the Grade 1 Triple Bend at Santa Anita and second in the Grade 1 Malibu Stakes, also at Santa Anita. He’s 5-2 on Russ Hudak’s morning line.

The other stakes is the $75,000 Beverly J. Lewis Stakes for 3-year-old fillies going six furlongs. It should be going just before 4:30 p.m. Gas Station Sushi is the favorite in that and has a trainer-jockey combination of Richard Baltas and Mario Gutierrez . Gas Station Sushi has won two of her three races including a Grade 3 at Keeneland. In her only non-winning start she finished third in a Grade 2 at Churchill Downs.

We’ll leave it to you to figure out what to do with Rayya, who is 2-1 on the morning line. She’s won two of six but has been running the big-time races. She finished second in the UAE Derby in Dubai but was 13 th in the Kentucky Oaks. She hasn’t raced since the Oaks. She’s now in the Bob Baffert barn and will have Joe Talamo riding her. Talamo jumped off Spiced Perfection, owned in part by Times contributor Mike Tierney , to ride the Baffert horse. Tiago Pereira picked up the mount on Spiced Perfection.

I have to say that the Kentucky Downs meeting in Franklin is really something to behold. I should try and get there next year. This is the only time I can recall in the Big Races preview (see below) that every race on the card is worth more than $100,000. That’s some serious coin. And, all 10 races are on the turf. It’s truly the little track that could.

Hardcore Troubador went gate to wire to win Friday’s 5 ½-furlong allowance feature for Cal-breds. He held a 2 ½ length lead entering the stretch but held firm to win by one length under jockey Ruben Fuentes . Hardcore Troubador paid $8.40, $4.00 and $3.60. King Abner was second and JT’s A.T.M. was third.

Los Alamitos announced that beginning next Thursday they are moving the post back to 2 p.m. It’s the same time as the Fair meeting had between 2014 and 2017. Los Al is also adding another pick five on the final five races. It has a 50-cent minimum and starts on Thursday.

As for Friday, we did the preview of the stakes races up top, so not much left to say. But here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 6, 9, 6, 10, 7, 12, 7, 10.

She dueled 3-wide through the first opening quarter, she then settled behind the two leaders, made wide move around the turn and battled the entire stretch to just miss by a nose. A repeat effort makes her a top contender and I like that she has a win over this track.

Friday’s result: Always Never was strong from the gate but didn’t have anything left mid-stretch and got passed by a pack of horses to end up fifth.

Jose Contreras is an excellent handicapper and well known on social media and familiar to racing fans watching on TVG. You can follow him on Twitter at @losponies or check him out at his website .

Trainer Valentin Zamudio has a terrific record with first-out claims and he shows great confidence with this gelding who returns for maiden $8,000 after dropping a neck photo at the maiden $4,000 level in last start five weeks ago. He also gets a positive rider switch from Juan Andrade to Ramon Sanchez . I suggest a win wager on Wire Tap while making exactas of 6-4 and 6-5.

Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Friday, September 7. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 2nd day of a 12-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.71 46.82 59.40 1:06.17

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Pretty Hussar 122 5 1 3–1 2–1 1–1½ 1–1¼ Pereira 0.90 3 Don'tbeboisterous 122 3 5 6 6 4–1½ 2–2 Talamo 4.10 2 Derby Royalty 117 2 3 2–hd 3–2½ 3–6 3–1¼ Figueroa 15.40 1 Sharp Image 122 1 2 1–½ 1–½ 2–hd 4–2½ Bednar 3.50 6 Zo Lo's Lov 117 6 6 5–1½ 5–1½ 5–8 5–17 Espinoza 4.20 4 Great Salvation 113 4 4 4–8 4–7 6 6 McDaid 52.40

5 PRETTY HUSSAR 3.80 2.20 2.20 3 DON'TBEBOISTEROUS 3.60 3.20 2 DERBY ROYALTY 4.20

$1 EXACTA (5-3) $6.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-2-1) $5.34 $1 TRIFECTA (5-3-2) $25.40

Winner–Pretty Hussar B.f.2 by Fighting Hussar out of Lovely Instinct, by Henny Hughes. Bred by BG Stables (CA). Trainer: Hector O. Palma. Owner: BG Stables. Mutuel Pool $72,591 Exacta Pool $42,806 Superfecta Pool $25,955 Trifecta Pool $29,918. Scratched–none.

PRETTY HUSSAR dueled three deep, took a short lead in upper stretch and gamely inched away in the final furlong under some left handed urging. DON'TBEBOISTEROUS broke slowly, settled outside a rival then a bit off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and finished well. DERBY ROYALTY dueled between horses, fell back slightly leaving the turn, continued outside a rival in the stretch and bested the others. SHARP IMAGE had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. ZO LO'S LOV hesitated to be away well behind the field, angled and saved ground off the pace, came out some into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. GREAT SALVATION tossed her head at the start, pulled and stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came out in the stretch and gave way. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the start before ruling ZO LO'S LOV was the cause of her own trouble.

SECOND RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Waiver Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 21.81 45.20 57.12 1:03.46

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Montu 124 5 7 5–hd 4–hd 1–hd 1–½ Quinonez 1.40 6 Canada 124 6 5 4–½ 5–2½ 2–hd 2–2 Mt Garcia 35.10 3 Hackleton 124 3 3 3–1 3–1½ 3–1 3–1¾ Pedroza 4.10 4 Particle of Energy 124 4 2 2–hd 2–hd 4–½ 4–3½ Harvey 12.50 1 Always Never 124 1 1 1–1 1–1 5–8 5–11¼ Bednar 3.80 7 Rafter One 124 7 6 6–1½ 6–1 6–1 6–3 Sanchez 2.40 2 Sterling Wager 124 2 4 7 7 7 7 Allen 72.20

5 MONTU 4.80 3.40 2.60 6 CANADA 18.20 7.60 3 HACKLETON 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-5) $10.20 $1 EXACTA (5-6) $39.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-3-4) $45.62 $1 TRIFECTA (5-6-3) $144.40

Winner–Montu Dbb.c.4 by Dialed In out of Casa Pippo, by Deputy Commander. Bred by Ladyswell Bloodstock LLC (KY). Trainer: Leonard Powell. Owner: Deegan, Joseph, Pais, Alfred and Zephyr Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $57,974 Daily Double Pool $17,775 Exacta Pool $40,538 Superfecta Pool $20,358 Trifecta Pool $23,083. Claimed–Montu by Chung, Greame, Hui, Patrick and Tipton, John. Trainer: Isidro Tamayo. Scratched–none.

MONTU chased off the rail, came three wide into the stretch, bid four wide between horses to gain the lead nearing the eighth pole and gamely prevailed under urging. CANADA stalked three deep between foes then outside on the turn, came four wide into the stretch, bid five wide a furlong out and continued willingly alongside the winner. HACKLETON close up stalking the pace a bit off the rail then inside, bid between rivals in the stretch and bested the others. PARTICLE OF ENERGY pressed then stalked the pace outside a rival bid outside the pacesetter in upper stretch then between foes in the drive and weakened in the final furlong. ALWAYS NEVER sped to the early lead, inched away along the inside into the turn, fought back along the rail in upper stretch and weakened. RAFTER ONE stalked four wide then three deep on the turn and into the stretch and had little left for the stretch. STERLING WAGER saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside on the turn and in the stretch and gave way.

THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.14 45.43 57.35 1:09.65

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Invasion Looming 124 5 1 3–½ 2–hd 1–½ 1–nk Pena 5.20 6 Saratoga Morning 115 6 4 4–1 4–1½ 4–2½ 2–1½ Espinoza 3.00 2 It Makes Sense 120 2 2 2–hd 1–hd 3–hd 3–½ Roman 1.10 1 Old Indian Trick 120 1 3 1–hd 3–1 2–1 4–2½ Pereira 7.90 3 Bob's Bad Boy 124 3 5 5–1 5–1½ 5–4 5–6 Elliott 8.60 4 Isee It in Hiseyes 120 4 6 6 6 6 6 Ceballos 7.20

5 INVASION LOOMING 12.40 5.00 3.60 6 SARATOGA MORNING 4.00 2.80 2 IT MAKES SENSE 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-5) $51.20 $1 EXACTA (5-6) $22.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-2-1) $17.75 $1 TRIFECTA (5-6-2) $81.60

Winner–Invasion Looming Grr.g.4 by Exchange Rate out of Lily Luna, by Saarland. Bred by VinMar Farm (KY). Trainer: Charles S. Treece. Owner: Andrews, Andy and Martindale, Ken. Mutuel Pool $78,827 Daily Double Pool $5,473 Exacta Pool $49,168 Superfecta Pool $19,062 Trifecta Pool $27,381. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-5-5) paid $44.40. Pick Three Pool $21,709.

INVASION LOOMING dueled three deep, took a short lead in midstretch and held on gamely under urging. SARATOGA MORNING pressed the pace four wide then stalked on the turn, came four wide into the stretch, re-bid outside the winner in deep stretch and continued willingly. IT MAKES SENSE dueled between horses, put a head in front in upper stretch, fought back between foes in the drive and held third. OLD INDIAN TRICK had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back along the rail in the stretch and was edged for the show. BOB'S BAD BOY bobbled at the break, stalked a bit off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and lacked a further response. ISEE IT IN HISEYES chased outside then off the rail, came five wide into the stretch and weakened.

FOURTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 21.46 44.96 57.15 1:03.70

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Strictly Biz 122 6 5 1–hd 1–1 1–2 1–4¼ Pereira 14.60 1 Tut 122 1 4 5–2½ 4–1½ 3–2 2–3 Gutierrez 1.50 7 Midnight Mystery 122 7 2 3–1 2–hd 2–hd 3–ns Talamo 0.90 8 Bully for Eric 122 8 6 4–hd 6–4 4–1 4–3 Hernandez 54.10 2 Lincoln City 122 2 7 7–5 7–2 7–2½ 5–½ Pedroza 72.50 4 Tikkun Olam 122 4 3 6–4 5–hd 6–1 6–1¼ Franco 76.50 5 Gleyber 122 5 1 2–hd 3–1½ 5–1½ 7–2 Bejarano 5.00 3 Lingua Franca 122 3 8 8 8 8 8 Conner 32.90

6 STRICTLY BIZ 31.20 9.20 4.60 1 TUT 3.20 2.60 7 MIDNIGHT MYSTERY 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6) $138.00 $1 EXACTA (6-1) $56.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-7-8) $81.73 $1 TRIFECTA (6-1-7) $115.90

Winner–Strictly Biz Ch.c.2 by Fed Biz out of Ipi Tombe (ZIM), by Manshood (GB). Bred by Colts Neck Stables LLC (KY). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Jay Em Ess Stable. Mutuel Pool $112,008 Daily Double Pool $10,582 Exacta Pool $57,035 Superfecta Pool $31,087 Trifecta Pool $36,082. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-5-6) paid $160.40. Pick Three Pool $9,845.

STRICTLY BIZ dueled between horses, inched away off the rail on the turn, drifted out a bit into the stretch and won clear under some urging and steady handling. TUT stalked inside, came out on the turn and three deep into the stretch, angled back to the inside and was clearly second best. MIDNIGHT MYSTERY dueled three deep then stalked outside a rival leaving the turn, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in a bit and just held third. BULLY FOR ERIC had speed four wide then stalked outside, came four wide into the stretch and was narrowly edged for the show. LINCOLN CITY came off the rail and chased off the inside on the backstretch and turn and lacked a rally in the lane. TIKKUN OLAM stalked a bit off the rail, came out in the stretch and weakened. GLEYBER had good early speed off the rail, angled in and dueled inside, stalked on the turn, came out into the stretch and also weakened. LINGUA FRANCA broke a bit slowly, angled in and saved ground off the pace, continued inside on the turn and in the stretch and was not a threat.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $25,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 23.75 47.48 1:12.12 1:24.10 1:36.21

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Beantown Boys 124 4 5 4–½ 5–1 3–hd 1–hd 1–½ Pena 5.30 3 Exotic Ghost 124 3 3 2–2 2–1 1–hd 2–1 2–ns Quinonez 4.30 6 Point Piper 124 6 4 6 6 6 4–1 3–¾ Gutierrez 1.10 2 Crown the Kitten 119 2 2 5–1½ 3–hd 4–1½ 3–½ 4–2 Espinoza 4.60 5 Upper Room 124 5 6 3–hd 4–hd 5–hd 5–2½ 5–9¼ Conner 6.80 1 Kona Coast 119 1 1 1–½ 1–hd 2–1 6 6 Figueroa 11.00

4 BEANTOWN BOYS 12.60 5.40 2.80 3 EXOTIC GHOST 5.60 3.00 6 POINT PIPER 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4) $175.60 $1 EXACTA (4-3) $33.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-6-2) $16.44 $1 TRIFECTA (4-3-6) $99.10

Winner–Beantown Boys Dbb.g.4 by Midnight Lute out of Dina Gold, by Seeking the Gold. Bred by Gabriel Duignan & Maidenhead Bloodstock (KY). Trainer: Genaro Vallejo. Owner: Battle Born Racing Stable, Pristinus Stables and Branch, William. Mutuel Pool $89,346 Daily Double Pool $9,450 Exacta Pool $42,790 Superfecta Pool $14,372 Trifecta Pool $22,178. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-6-4) paid $290.90. Pick Three Pool $16,690. $1 Pick Four (5-5-6-4) 4 correct paid $727.90. Pick Four Pool $45,632. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-5-5-6-4) 5 correct paid $1,189.00. Pick Five Pool $199,133.

BEANTOWN BOYS stalked the pace three deep, came four wide into the stretch, gained the advantage outside a rival in midstretch, drifted in some and held on gamely under urging. EXOTIC GHOST stalked early then bid outside a rival to duel for the lead, took a short advantage three deep into the stretch, fought back off the rail, also drifted in some in the final furlong and went on willingly to the wire. POINT PIPER four wide into the first turn, chased off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and closed gamely. CROWN THE KITTEN saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside in the drive and finished willingly along the rail. UPPER ROOM four wide into the first turn, angled in and stalked between horses and lacked the needed rally. KONA COAST sped to the early lead, set the pace inside then dueled along the rail, came out into the stretch, then drifted in and weakened.

SIXTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 21.71 45.06 56.95 1:03.48

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Red Wine and Dine 124 10 1 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–½ Delgadillo 10.10 9 New Karma 119 9 3 5–½ 5–1 5–2 2–½ Figueroa 4.70 1 Louden's Gray 124 1 4 4–hd 4–1½ 2–1½ 3–1½ Pedroza 15.40 2 Hot Perfection 119 2 2 9–2 8–hd 6–½ 4–½ Espinoza 28.40 3 Tomasino 124 3 7 3–1 3–hd 4–hd 5–2 Pereira 4.20 8 Mason B 124 8 5 2–hd 2–1 3–hd 6–½ Maldonado 50.50 5 Bow and Arrow 124 5 10 10 10 10 7–½ Roman 1.20 7 Pick One 124 7 8 7–3 7–2 8–3½ 8–½ Allen 40.30 4 Tiz Love 124 4 6 6–1 6–hd 7–hd 9–2 Aragon 13.10 6 Go Ghetto 119 6 9 8–hd 9–2½ 9–hd 10 Payeras 8.60

10 RED WINE AND DINE 22.20 11.00 8.20 9 NEW KARMA 6.20 4.60 1 LOUDEN'S GRAY 7.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-10) $239.80 $1 EXACTA (10-9) $55.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-9-1-2) $1,062.70 $1 TRIFECTA (10-9-1) $826.70

Winner–Red Wine and Dine B.g.5 by Prime Timber out of Romance Writer, by Bertrando. Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises (CA). Trainer: Rafael DeLeon. Owner: Jaime Roberto Renella. Mutuel Pool $158,924 Daily Double Pool $10,043 Exacta Pool $104,549 Superfecta Pool $60,263 Trifecta Pool $70,860. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (6-4-10) paid $1,072.80. Pick Three Pool $20,036.

RED WINE AND DINE had speed outside than inched away and angled in a half mile out, set the pace off the rail then inside on the turn, came off the inside in the stretch and held on gamely under urging. NEW KARMA four wide early, angled in on the backstretch, stalked outside then three deep on the turn and into the stretch and finished well. LOUDEN'S GRAY stalked inside, came out in upper stretch then angled back to the rail and bid along the fence in deep stretch. HOT PERFECTION between horses early, chased inside and finished with interest along the fence. TOMASINO close up stalking the pace a bit off the rail then outside a rival leaving the turn, could not summon the needed late kick. MASON B had speed off the rail and was in bit close off the heels of the winner a half mile out, stalked off the inside, bid outside that one into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. BOW AND ARROW dropped back off the rail on the backstretch and turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. PICK ONE stalked between horses and steadied in tight on the backstretch, continued outside and four wide into the stretch and also lacked a rally. TIZ LOVE chased between foes and also steadied in tight on the backstretch, continued off the rail on the turn and into the stretch and did not rally. GO GHETTO also chased between horses and steadied in tight on the backstretch, continued outside a rival then a bit off the rail on the turn and weakened.

SEVENTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.71 44.62 56.50 1:02.96

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Hardcore Troubador 124 1 1 1–1½ 1–½ 1–2½ 1–1 Fuentes 3.20 3 King Abner 119 3 2 2–hd 3–1½ 2–½ 2–3½ Espinoza 2.20 2 J T's A. T. M. 120 2 5 3–½ 2–2 3–3 3–hd Franco 8.30 4 Tanners Pride 122 4 6 6–1 4–1 4–2 4–4 Pereira 3.00 7 Older Brother 120 7 4 5–hd 7 5–1½ 5–¾ Gutierrez 2.70 5 Pamper Me Now 124 5 7 7 6–½ 6–½ 6–1½ Pena 44.30 6 Croissant 115 6 3 4–1 5–hd 7 7 Payeras 60.70

1 HARDCORE TROUBADOR 8.40 4.00 3.60 3 KING ABNER 3.40 3.00 2 J T'S A. T. M. 5.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-1) $162.00 $1 EXACTA (1-3) $14.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-2-4) $17.52 $1 TRIFECTA (1-3-2) $80.50

Winner–Hardcore Troubador B.g.4 by Roi Charmant out of Farallon, by Good Journey. Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises (CA). Trainer: Edward R. Freeman. Owner: Edward R. Freeman. Mutuel Pool $166,377 Daily Double Pool $14,082 Exacta Pool $86,485 Superfecta Pool $43,070 Trifecta Pool $56,113. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (4-10-1) paid $324.70. Pick Three Pool $16,028.

HARDCORE TROUBADOR sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, drifted out on the turn outside a rival leaving the turn, drifted out again into the stretch, kicked clear and held under a steady hand ride. KING ABNER had speed between foes then stalked off the rail, came three deep into the stretch and finished willingly. J T'S A. T. M. stalked inside, bid along the rail leaving the turn, continued inside and held third. TANNERS PRIDE pulled between foes chasing the pace, continued off the rail on the turn and three wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. OLDER BROTHER had speed four wide then stalked outside, came five wide into the stretch, drifted in and weakened. PAMPER ME NOW squeezed back at the start, settled off the rail then angled in and saved ground chasing the pace and did not rally. CROISSANT had speed between horses then stalked between foes then outside on the turn, came four wide into the stretch, drifted in and weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 24.21 47.37 1:12.39 1:25.29 1:38.42

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Acclimate 119 9 5 3–hd 4–3 3–1½ 1–1 1–2 Figueroa 6.40 6 Spend It 124 6 9 8–½ 8–2 5–2½ 4–1½ 2–1¾ Delgadillo 3.00 7 Supreme Giant 124 7 4 5–1½ 5–1½ 4–hd 5–2½ 3–ns Ceballos 2.70 3 Pulpit's Dirty Red 120 3 1 4–1½ 2–hd 1–hd 3–hd 4–¾ Roman 2.10 4 Violent Affair 120 4 2 2–½ 3–hd 2–½ 2–1½ 5–4 Elliott 7.30 2 Game of Roans 120 2 8 9 9 8–1½ 7–2 6–1¼ Fuentes 32.40 1 Skagit River 120 1 7 7–2½ 7–hd 7–hd 6–hd 7–10 Blanc 18.70 5 Gold and Guns 122 5 3 1–hd 1–hd 6–½ 8–3 8–3½ Conner 34.80 8 The Chadinator 118 8 6 6–2 6–hd 9 9 9 Allen 102.50

9 ACCLIMATE 14.80 6.40 4.00 6 SPEND IT 4.40 2.80 7 SUPREME GIANT 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-9) $63.40 $1 EXACTA (9-6) $20.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-6-7-3) $23.80 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-6-7-3-4) $414.60 $1 TRIFECTA (9-6-7) $69.60

Winner–Acclimate B.g.4 by Acclamation out of Knows No Bounds, by Boundary. Bred by Old English Rancho, Sal Berumen & PatsyBerumen (CA). Trainer: Kenneth D. Black. Owner: The Ellwood Johnston Trust and Timmy Time Racing. Mutuel Pool $206,821 Daily Double Pool $52,833 Exacta Pool $103,143 Superfecta Pool $58,906 Super High Five Pool $6,083 Trifecta Pool $70,735. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (10-1-9) paid $407.40. Pick Three Pool $74,337. $1 Pick Four (4-10-1-9) 4 correct paid $3,189.10. Pick Four Pool $170,135. $2 Pick Six (5-6-4-10-1-9) 5 out of 6 paid $4,714.80. Pick Six Pool $20,961. Pick Six Carryover $11,002.

ACCLIMATE five wide into the first turn, dueled four wide then three deep leaving the second turn and into the stretch, inched away under left handed urging a furlong out and won clear. SPEND IT chased a bit off the rail then three deep leaving the backstretch, split horses leaving the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and gained the place. SUPREME GIANT chased off the rail, continued outside on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and edged rivals for the show. PULPIT'S DIRTY RED had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the second turn and in the stretch and was edged for third. VIOLENT AFFAIR dueled between horses, also fought back between foes in upper and midstretch and was outfinished for the show. GAME OF ROANS settled outside a rival then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. SKAGIT RIVER saved ground chasing the pace, came out some in upper stretch then drifted and also weakened. GOLD AND GUNS dueled three deep between foes, dropped back and angled in on the second turn and gave way. THE CHADINATOR four wide into the first turn, chased off the rail, angled in some on the second turn and had nothing left for the stretch.