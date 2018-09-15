Racing! A look at why Los Alamitos keeps cancelling show bets

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we ready for the middle weekend at Los Al before it’s time to go back to Santa Anita.

So, what is it about Los Alamitos that has it cancelling show betting whenever there is even a whiff of a minus pool? It was especially stark last Saturday when the six-horse Beverly J. Lewis Stakes had no show betting. Actually, if you go back to the Summer meeting, they did it with another six-horse field.

Saturday’s card has three five-horse races and only one of them has show wagering. On Friday, there were two five-horse fields and they had show bets on only one of them.

In its Summer meeting, Los Al cancelled show bets in six races. Three were understandable because there were only four horses. Two of them had five and then there was the aforementioned six-horse race. You’re going to be surprised at who makes that decision.

“We’ve had a huge problem with minus pools,” Allred says. “They can really nail us. If there is a five or six horse field and suddenly there is a scratch or even two it can lead to very large minus pools. … There’s a guy at Del Mar [which would count as an on-track bet] that is very shrewd. He doesn’t strike very often but when he does he hits us.”

Los Alamitos is doing what it thinks it needs to do to remain the strongest it can financially. Never forget, it rescued year-around racing when Hollywood Park closed.

Now the rules on what a track can and can’t do as far as mutuel pools is spelled out in CHRB Rule 1954, which says you have to offer win, place and show wagering in any race with five or more starters unless you get permission from the California Horse Racing Board.

“The tracks ask the CHRB executives [ Rick Baedeker and/or Jackie Wagner ] for permission,” Marten said “In rare instances when the execs are not available, the stewards have the authority to grant the request. [In last Saturday’s stakes race] they did reach one of the execs and permission was granted. These are business decisions by the tracks, so the execs typically honor the request.”

“ Eddie Burgart does that for us,” Allred said referring to our newsletter contributor and the best quarter-horse announcer — ever.

“He’s Mr. Los Alamitos. I can replace him as an announcer but can’t replace him for all the other things he does for us.”

Allred explained that Burgart looks over all the races at Los Al and those coming in from other tracks and determines which ones could present trouble if there is suddenly a huge bet that the track would lose money on.

Now, you need to understand that a minus pool is not shouldered entirely by the track. For starters, the track still takes its cut from the bet, but has to pay taxes, the city and other funds. But it is only responsible for the bets made on-track and through the connecting regional off-track sites.

We have one regular reader who liked to make “bridge jumper” show bets through TVG. The ADW suspended his account until he agreed not to make any of those bets anymore. So, it’s not like all the burden falls on the track.

Not everyone plays it like Los Alamitos, which has a very small margin. Santa Anita had a series of minus pools whenever Songbird ran a couple years ago. Joe Morris , who was running the track at the time, said they are in the betting business so he wasn’t going to take that away from fans. But, when Songbird went East, Saratoga cancelled show wagering. (What say you who think The Spa is the greatest thing in racing?)

In the 2016 Woodbine Mile, which coincidentally, the 2018 version is being held Saturday, cancelled show betting because Tepin was such a heavy favorite in a field of eight. But, you can never get mad at our Canadian neighbors.

So, something that seems so simple—why no show betting?—has a back story steeped in accounting that is rather complicated. Still, especially in six-horse fields (with no scratches), I want my $2 across bet to cost me six bucks, not four.

In a move that rivaled the Breeders’ Cup choice of sites as the biggest non-secret of the year, WinStar Farm announced that Justify will stand at Coolmore Farm.

“After much deliberation with all the partners, we’ve decided to accept Coolmore’s offer to stand Justify,” Elliott Walden , president, CEO and racing manager of WinStar Farm, said on its website. “As you can imagine, this is a bittersweet moment for all of us connected to this special horse who gave us the ultimate thrill of a lifetime. We believe strongly in Justify as a stallion and the ownership group has retained breeding rights. We look forward to supporting him at Ashford Stud.”

Just a Smidge showed some real heart down the stretch and another gear in the final strides to win Friday’s feature, a $45,000 allowance/optional claimer for fillies and mares going one mile. She had the lead most of the race but started to look vulnerable down the stretch from an advancing Whirling, but then she found more and won by 2 ½ lengths.

The fields are pretty thin for Saturday’s nine-race card starting at 2 p.m. There is one race with seven horses, three with five and all the rest with six. One of the five-horse races is the $100,000 Barrett’s Debutante for 2-year-old fillies who came out of the Barretts’ sale. The distance is 6 ½ furlongs.

The favorite is Square Peggy at 7-5. She runs for Brian Koriner and will be ridden by Tiago Pereira . She has only run two races, winning her maiden special last time out by 1 ½ lengths at Del Mar. The second favorite, at a close 8-5, is Naughty Tiger for Edward Freeman and Ruben Fuentes . She has won two of her three races, a maiden special at Santa Anita and the California Thoroughbred Breeders’ Assn. Stakes at Del Mar. She won that race by 1 ¼.

She broke fast, dueled with the betting favorite and put her away while opening up impressively down the stretch to win easily. That was a nice improvement for her first start for this barn and she now enters in a protected race where she can’t be claimed. She will be tough to beat if she improves again.

Jose Contreras is an excellent handicapper and well known on social media and familiar to racing fans watching on TVG. You can follow him on Twitter at @losponies or check him out at his website .

This well-regarded 2-year-old from the Justin Joiner barn hopped up and came away very slow when fifth in last Rainbow Futurity trial nine weeks ago. He finished out with good energy and was flattered when the winner MM Fourinthemorning returned to captured the futurity finals. He is now back with maidens and need only break clean to get the money.

Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Friday, September 14. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 5th day of a 12-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 21.78 45.04 57.26

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Jay Makes Us Laugh 119 5 5 5 4–1 2–2 1–1½ Figueroa 0.30 3 Four Gaels 119 3 2 2–½ 1–1 1–1½ 2–3½ Payeras 5.70 4 Joejoe's Kingdom 120 4 4 4–hd 5 5 3–hd Pena 8.20 2 Tiz Point 124 2 3 3–2½ 3–½ 4–hd 4–3 Sanchez 42.80 1 Stoneys Mr Cruiser 124 1 1 1–hd 2–1½ 3–½ 5 Bednar 4.70

5 JAY MAKES US LAUGH 2.60 2.20 2.10 3 FOUR GAELS 4.20 2.40 4 JOEJOE'S KINGDOM 2.40

$1 EXACTA (5-3) $3.20 $1 TRIFECTA (5-3-4) $9.60

Winner–Jay Makes Us Laugh B.g.4 by Southern Image out of So Nice, by Fusaichi Pegasus. Bred by Howard & Janet Siegel Racing LLC (CA). Trainer: William E. Morey. Owner: Gulliver Racing LLC and Morey, William E.. Mutuel Pool $87,047 Exacta Pool $33,954 Trifecta Pool $30,835. Claimed–Jay Makes Us Laugh by Pender Racing LLC. Trainer: Michael Pender. Scratched–none.

JAY MAKES US LAUGH settled outside, chased three wide on the turn, came out further then rallied strongly from the outside and collared leader inside sixteenth marker to prove best. FOUR GAELS forced the early issue while three deep, gained lead midway on the turn, continued on same path into the lane, edged away but could not hold the winner late. JOEJOE'S KINGDOM tracked leaders early while inside winner, angled out some in upper stretch and gamely gained the show. TIZ POINT between rivals early while pressing the pace, came out some leaving the turn and was out finished for third while between foes. STONEYS MR CRUISER had good early foot from along the rail, remained inside but weakened in the final eighth.

SECOND RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.57 45.87 57.92 1:10.43

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Don't Pass 120 3 1 1–hd 1–hd 1–2½ 1–4 Roman 3.30 4 Veiled Heat 119 4 6 6 4–½ 4–2 2–½ Payeras 2.40 2 Eurasia 120 2 3 2–2 2–1½ 2–1½ 3–3 T Baze 6.50 5 Queen Shelly Ann 115 5 5 3–hd 3–1 3–hd 4–1¼ Figueroa 1.30 1 Baby Ice 124 1 4 4–1 5–1½ 5–½ 5–1 Pena 7.30 6 I Adore You 114 6 2 5–1 6 6 6 Rodriguez 58.20

3 DON'T PASS 8.60 4.20 2.80 4 VEILED HEAT 3.40 2.40 2 EURASIA 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3) $15.60 $1 EXACTA (3-4) $14.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-4-2-5) $14.67 $1 TRIFECTA (3-4-2) $46.10

Winner–Don't Pass B.f.3 by Line of David out of Dia Xenia, by Harlan's Holiday. Bred by Bo Hirsch, L.L.C. (CA). Trainer: Martin F. Jones. Owner: Bo Hirsch, LLC. Mutuel Pool $71,469 Daily Double Pool $18,621 Exacta Pool $33,849 Superfecta Pool $15,425 Trifecta Pool $23,200. Scratched–none.

DON'T PASS dueled outside a rival down the backstretch and on the turn, inched away from that rival nearing the furlong marker, and drew clear through the final furlong while off the rail. VEILED HEAT was bumped hard at the start, chased off the rail and between horses on the turn, kept to her task through the lane and was up for second in the final yards. EURASIA dueled inside the winner on the backstretch and around the turn, could not match that foe in the final furlong and was edged for second in the final yards. QUEEN SHELLY ANN bobbled at the start then came in and bumped a rival, was rank between horses on the backstretch, came into the stretch three wide and weakened in the final furlong. BABY ICE stalked a bit off the rail on the backstretch, saved ground around the turn, remained inside through the lane and did not offer a bid. I ADORE YOU chased on the outside on the backstretch and three deep on the turn, came into the stretch three wide and weakened.

THIRD RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $14,000. Waiver Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 21.95 45.60 57.73

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Bragging Rights 115 2 5 5–hd 5–1 1–1½ 1–2½ Espinoza 0.60 3 Fashion Fair 124 3 4 7 6–1½ 3–2 2–3 Pena 33.90 5 Garrulous Gal 115 5 1 1–½ 1–1 2–hd 3–4 Payeras 17.80 6 Complete Discreet 120 6 7 6–1½ 4–1½ 4–1½ 4–nk Fuentes 3.30 4 Sapodilla 124 4 2 2–1 2–½ 5–2 5–2 Gonzalez 7.90 1 Get Yourself Home 119 1 6 4–½ 7 7 6–¾ McDaid 5.10 7 Gamezapper 120 7 3 3–1 3–hd 6–1 7 Sanchez 43.90

2 BRAGGING RIGHTS 3.20 2.60 2.10 3 FASHION FAIR 15.00 8.40 5 GARRULOUS GAL 5.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2) $16.00 $1 EXACTA (2-3) $20.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-5-6) $50.48 $1 TRIFECTA (2-3-5) $154.70

Winner–Bragging Rights B.f.3 by Street Boss out of Brag (IRE), by Mujadil. Bred by Don Gibb & Regan Wright (CA). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $80,388 Daily Double Pool $8,574 Exacta Pool $45,133 Superfecta Pool $32,078 Trifecta Pool $36,063. Claimed–Bragging Rights by Tom Mansor. Trainer: Gary Sherlock. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-3-2) paid $14.80. Pick Three Pool $27,428.

BRAGGING RIGHTS stalked from the inside then between rivals, came three wide into the stretch, split rivals nearing three-sixteenths marker, gained lead then drew clear under urging. FASHION FAIR tracked pace from the inside then two wide, was between foes in upper stretch then responded to right handed urging and powered away from others. GARRULOUS GAL bumped at the start, moved up three wide and gained advantage into the turn, continued off the rail and could not match top pair in the drive. COMPLETE DISCREET bobbled in bit of slow start, pulled her way up three wide, chased four wide on the turn then five wide into the stretch and did not threaten. SAPODILLA bumped with outside foe leaving the gate, forced the early pace inside, remained along the rail and weakened. GET YOURSELF HOME had good early foot along the fence, continued on the rail to the stretch and also weakened. GAMEZAPPER chased either three or four wide to the stretch and faded from the outside.

FOURTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 21.59 44.98 57.62

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Hayne's Pal 120 7 4 1–hd 1–1 1–1½ 1–2½ Sanchez 1.80 1 Captain Walker 124 1 3 2–hd 2–2½ 2–4½ 2–4 Hernandez 1.60 4 Rockin My Mojo 124 4 2 5–1½ 4–1½ 3–1 3–½ Vergara, Jr. 4.00 5 Valley Boy 124 5 5 6–½ 6–1½ 4–1½ 4–3½ Allen 20.20 3 Fandarel Dancer 119 3 7 4–1½ 5–hd 6–½ 5–½ McDaid 8.10 6 Ur All Playn Catch 124 6 6 7 7 7 6–4 De La Torre 72.70 2 Rebel On the Run 122 2 1 3–1½ 3–2 5–hd 7 Harvey 8.50

7 HAYNE'S PAL 5.60 3.20 2.40 1 CAPTAIN WALKER 2.80 2.20 4 ROCKIN MY MOJO 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-7) $12.00 $1 EXACTA (7-1) $7.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-1-4-5) $21.49 $1 TRIFECTA (7-1-4) $24.50

Winner–Hayne's Pal B.g.3 by Haynesfield out of Mountain Buddies, by Friends Lake. Bred by Brereton C. Jones (KY). Trainer: Jose Antonio Flores. Owner: Jose Antonio Flores. Mutuel Pool $101,015 Daily Double Pool $8,221 Exacta Pool $52,533 Superfecta Pool $40,925 Trifecta Pool $46,662. Claimed–Captain Walker by Robert Lucas. Trainer: Robert Lucas. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (3-2-7) paid $31.50. Pick Three Pool $10,199.

HAYNE'S PAL contested the early pace while three abreast, gained lead early on the turn, continued on same path to the stretch and edged away from inside rival under right hand urging. CAPTAIN WALKER dueled then forced the pace from along the rail, remained inside through the stretch and went willingly to the wire. ROCKIN MY MOJO was antsy in the gate then bumped hard with inside rival at the start, chased three wide around the turn, angled over to mid stretch then drifted back out nearing the wire and held third. VALLEY BOY was fractious prior to the start, raced slightly off the rail into and around the turn, came out some in the stretch and missed third. FANDAREL DANCER bumped hard with outside rival leaving the gate, tucked in behind dueling leaders, remained inside and weakened. UR ALL PLAYN CATCH was also fractious in the gate, reserved outside early, raced four wide into and on the bend, remained wide and was no threat. REBEL ON THE RUN dueled then pressed the pace from between rivals and inside the winner, drifted out leaving the turn and weakened.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.62 46.84 1:11.01 1:23.92 1:36.85

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Just a Smidge 113 5 1 1–hd 1–hd 1–1 1–1½ 1–2½ Espinoza 1.90 4 Whirling 120 4 3 4–2½ 3–hd 2–2½ 2–8 2–12 Mn Garcia 1.60 1 Pacific Strike 120 1 4 3–hd 4–4½ 4–4 4–6 3–¾ Conner 4.90 3 Chickatini 120 3 2 2–1½ 2–1 3–2½ 3–1½ 4–11 Roman 3.00 2 Online Request 121 2 5 5 5 5 5 5 T Baze 12.00

5 JUST A SMIDGE 5.80 2.80 2.40 4 WHIRLING 2.80 2.10 1 PACIFIC STRIKE 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-5) $21.80 $1 EXACTA (5-4) $9.10 $1 TRIFECTA (5-4-1) $23.40

Winner–Just a Smidge Grr.f.3 by Into Mischief out of Pooh Corner, by Tapit. Bred by Carolyn R. Vogel (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Debbie Lanni. Mutuel Pool $111,163 Daily Double Pool $10,339 Exacta Pool $47,996 Trifecta Pool $41,774. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (2-7-5) paid $15.90. Pick Three Pool $23,382. $1 Pick Four (3-2-7-5) 4 correct paid $103.10. Pick Four Pool $47,354. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-3-2-7-5) 5 correct paid $92.05. Pick Five Pool $247,015.

JUST A SMIDGE dueled outside a rival down the backstretch, inched away from that foe on the second turn, turned back a bid in upper stretch and remained clear to the wire under urging. WHIRLING stalked outside a rival down the backstretch, moved up under urging on the second turn, bid outside the winner at the top of the stretch, was turned back by that foe but was clearly second best. PACIFIC STRIKE stalked inside a foe on the backstretch, fell back on the second turn, came out in the stretch, was no threat for major awards but gained third. CHICKATINI broke in and bumped a rival at the start, dueled inside the winner down the backstretch and on the second turn and weakened through the lane. ONLINE REQUEST was bumped at the start, chased on the outside and did not threaten.

SIXTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Waiver Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $10,000-$9,000. Time 22.18 44.81 56.90 1:03.14

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Jimmy the Juice 124 3 3 2–1 1–hd 1–½ 1–3 Pereira 4.80 7 Burn Me Twice 124 7 2 4–½ 3–1½ 2–2½ 2–3½ Delgadillo 0.90 6 Towards the Light 124 6 5 5–3½ 5–4 3–hd 3–nk Harvey 5.80 1 He's Very Rare 122 1 1 1–½ 2–½ 4–1 4–½ Mt Garcia 14.70 4 Air Pocket 117 4 6 7 7 6–hd 5–ns Espinoza 24.30 2 Country Road 124 2 4 3–hd 4–hd 5–2 6–½ Franco 3.10 5 Banze No Oeste 124 5 7 6–1½ 6–1 7 7 Sanchez 25.10

3 JIMMY THE JUICE 11.60 4.00 3.00 7 BURN ME TWICE 2.80 2.10 6 TOWARDS THE LIGHT 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3) $39.20 $1 EXACTA (3-7) $14.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-7-6-1) $17.12 $1 TRIFECTA (3-7-6) $40.70

Winner–Jimmy the Juice Grr.g.5 by Speightstown out of Candy Jo, by Maria's Mon. Bred by Affirmed Investment Corp. (KY). Trainer: Victor M. Trujillo. Owner: Hunsucker, Lester and Smolich, Rob. Mutuel Pool $133,083 Daily Double Pool $13,282 Exacta Pool $57,922 Superfecta Pool $37,988 Trifecta Pool $44,809. Claimed–Jimmy the Juice by Johnny Taboada. Trainer: Isidro Tamayo. Claimed–Banze No Oeste (BRZ) by Halasz, Thomas, Stephens, Robert and Stephens, Shay. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (7-5-3) paid $68.20. Pick Three Pool $17,729.

JIMMY THE JUICE pressured the early pacesetter, moved alongside that rival on the turn, gained lead three wide nearing the stretch, turned back outside rival in the drive and edged away late under steady hand pressure. BURN ME TWICE advanced from the outside on the turn, loomed four wide entering the stretch, bid outside winner in upper stretch, was turned back but comfortably held the place. TOWARDS THE LIGHT between rivals and inside winner leaving the backstretch, remained bit off the rail to the stretch, came out further in mid stretch and gained minor award. HE'S VERY RARE quickly sped to short lead from the inside, resisted briefly inside winner on the turn, came two wide into the lane, weakened some late and lost the show. AIR POCKET chased from off the rail, was three wide on the turn, swung out five wide into the stretch and did not threaten. COUNTRY ROAD stalked from the inside, remained along the rail into and through the stretch and weakened. BANZE NO OESTE (BRZ) was slow into stride, angled over early, raced slightly off the fence thereafter and did not menace.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $25,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 23.92 47.09 1:11.70 1:23.93 1:36.70

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Ransomed 121 2 2 1–1 2–hd 3–3 1–2 1–3½ Pereira 4.40 6 Award It 119 6 3 5–4 4–1 1–hd 2–½ 2–1¼ Figueroa 8.10 3 Plastered 119 3 1 2–1 5–5 4–2½ 4–4 3–2½ Espinoza 2.90 5 Girl Downstairs 124 5 5 4–hd 3–hd 2–1 3–1½ 4–2 T Baze 0.80 1 Night Time Inc 124 1 6 6 6 6 5–1½ 5–8 Gonzalez 25.40 4 Believe Indeed 124 4 4 3–hd 1–hd 5–hd 6 6 Roman 12.90

2 RANSOMED 10.80 4.60 3.80 6 AWARD IT 7.40 5.40 3 PLASTERED 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2) $57.80 $1 EXACTA (2-6) $31.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-3-5) $15.44 $1 TRIFECTA (2-6-3) $85.00

Winner–Ransomed Ch.m.5 by Regal Ransom out of Cool Chicken, by Tabasco Cat. Bred by T/C Stable, LLC (IL). Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Owner: A and J Racing. Mutuel Pool $123,829 Daily Double Pool $11,455 Exacta Pool $53,873 Superfecta Pool $34,232 Trifecta Pool $44,834. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-3-2) paid $127.30. Pick Three Pool $17,116.

RANSOMED set pace from the inside into the backstretch, dropped back some on the second turn, shifted out, came four wide into the lane, re-rallied and surged past inside rivals approaching three-sixteenths marker and powered away. AWARD IT caught on five path and widest of all into first turn, moved up outside on the backstretch, dueled four wide on the second turn, gained advantage three wide into the stretch, had no response for the winner in the drive and held the place. PLASTERED moved up between to engage leaders briefly on the backstretch, lost contact with lead pack into second turn, came out bit on the last turn then five wide into the stretch and was along late for third. GIRL DOWNSTAIRS was four wide into initial turn, bid four abreast midway on the backstretch, battled inside runner-up on the second turn and into the stretch then weakened in the final eighth from the inside. NIGHT TIME INC (ARG) reserved from the inside, angled out on the second turn, came five wide into the stretch but did not threaten. BELIEVE INDEED caught between foes and three wide early, joined leader three deep in middle stages, forced issue inside leaders on the second turn, was along the rail into the stretch then weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $18,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 23.95 48.09 1:13.26 1:25.98 1:38.64

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Ipray 124 2 5 4–hd 5–hd 4–1 3–3 1–1 Elliott 2.90 4 Princess Kendra 124 4 6 6–3½ 3–½ 2–1 2–2 2–1¼ Fuentes 1.60 5 Blondy's Reward 124 5 1 1–1 1–1 1–1½ 1–hd 3–4 Sanchez 7.60 3 Todos Santos 124 3 7 7 7 7 4–hd 4–½ Pena 7.20 7 Ryder's Starlight 119 7 4 5–½ 6–1½ 6–½ 6–½ 5–2½ Figueroa 3.90 1 Lob City 119 1 2 2–1½ 2–hd 5–½ 5–½ 6–6 Payeras 16.60 6 Honor Maker 117 6 3 3–3 4–1 3–1 7 7 Rodriguez 13.70

2 IPRAY 7.80 3.80 2.80 4 PRINCESS KENDRA 3.00 2.40 5 BLONDY'S REWARD 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2) $53.00 $1 EXACTA (2-4) $11.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-5-3) $17.25 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-4-5-3-7) $225.20 $1 TRIFECTA (2-4-5) $57.10

Winner–Ipray Ch.m.6 by Hold Me Back out of Church Time, by Pulpit. Bred by Venneri Racing (KY). Trainer: Javier Jose Sierra. Owner: Hugo E. Catalan. Mutuel Pool $137,480 Daily Double Pool $40,961 Exacta Pool $71,108 Superfecta Pool $46,459 Super High Five Pool $7,373 Trifecta Pool $60,017. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (3-2-2) paid $148.80. Pick Three Pool $51,716. $1 Pick Four (5-3-2-2) 4 correct paid $450.30. Pick Four Pool $165,221. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-5-3-2-2) 5 correct paid $1,190.70. Pick Five Pool $112,752. $2 Pick Six (2-7-5-3-2-2) 6 correct paid $7,119.60. Pick Six Pool $72,113. $2 Pick Six (2-7-5-3-2-2) 5 out of 6 paid $88.80.

IPRAY chased between foes or two wide to second turn, angled four then five wide into the stretch, steadily closed under left handed urging while coming in bit through the lane and collared leading dup in the final yards. PRINCESS KENDRA was taken to the rail early, tracked pace from the inside into the lane, bid then gained slim advantage past eighth marker but could not stave off the winner. BLONDY'S REWARD quickly sped to the front, set uncontested pace while slightly off the fence, retained cushion while two wide into the stretch, overtaken inside eighth marker, battled outside rival but gave ground in final yards. TODOS SANTOS hopped in an awkward start, trailed from well off the rail, angled six wide leaving the last turn and came in some through the lane. RYDER'S STARLIGHT chased three wide early, was four wide around the last turn, came out further entering the stretch and failed to menace. LOB CITY stalked while bit off the rail, continued on two wide path and lacked needed late response. HONOR MAKER tracked pace from off the rail, remained three wide into and around the last turn and gave way readily in the stretch.