Racing! Readers chime in on a horse popping the gate

On Sunday, I posed a question to you readers and you responded in kind. Let’s recap. On Saturday, Pink Lloyd, an extraordinarily successful horse in Canada, broke through the gate, unseated his rider, took a few strides and was caught by the outrider. After a delay, he was loaded back in the gate and then ran a miserable race—for him.

So, I asked you if you think this was handled properly. I didn’t use every response, the horse Barbaro was brought up a few times, and, as usual, no first and last name got you excluded. Also, I shaded toward using the early replies as opposed to those of similar thought that came in later. Finally, I edited some of you long-winded folks.

“If I am at home, I immediately cancel my bet. If I am at the track, tough luck, not enough time. Don’t think it’s fair to be penalized because you are at the track. Also, what about pick 6 and other bets? No easy answer.”

“No brainier and greed. The horse that day is a danger to himself, jockey and other horses and you know he will not run his race. Lot of money to give back.”

“Stewards are under a tremendous amount of pressure to not scratch horses. If a horse breaks through the starting gate, it should be an automatic scratch. That would be doing what’s best for the horse.”

“Horses are trained that when the gate pops open its time to go. It makes no difference that he was caught quickly by the outrider. Once he left the gate and then was caught, he probably lost all interest in the race. Should have been scratched and wagers refunded.”

“The horse should be scratched after breaking through the gate. It's not fair to the betting public, and not because it cost me the pick 4 and 5.”

“You can't scratch a horse every time one breaks through the gate, your fields would be too small. If the horse only goes a few strides and is caught, they should be reloaded, barring any injury. If they run 1/4 mile or more before being caught, they should be scratched, even if there is no injury. They’ve already used too much energy.”

“I think the horse should be scratched, they could be injured or just not ready to run. When I see that, I think of Barbaro.”

“In this particular instance it was the right choice. He had done it before and won and the outrider picked him up very quickly. It’s like stewards’ decisions, you can't please everyone, you try and make the right choice. Personally, when this happens, sometimes I cancel my wager and sometimes I don't.”

“I wonder if the real question isn’t about the propriety of letting Pink Lloyd run, but rather, how long do we keep everyone in the gate while working with a recalcitrant runner? I’d like to hear from trainers and jocks about the loading process. Do you like to load first or last? If you have a horse which doesn’t like waiting in the gate, have you ever, um, encouraged a bit of misbehavior behind the gate so you load last?”

“When horses gate-crash, they should be scratched. They could have internal or unnoticed injuries. That's what should have been done with Barbaro.”

“When this happens, and I am able to, I always cancel my bets because rarely do they run well. They are a great play the next time they start, if back in less than 30 days. I do not see a problem with allowing them to be reloaded, and start. If you scratch them, then all the horses have to be reloaded, and that not only delays the race but can adversely affect how it is run.”

“If the complaint is that the horse ran, but did not do well because it ran off, then the bettor had time to cancel his bet during the interim. Intentionally preserving their bet after the incident indicates they still thought the horse would win while taking the gate incident into account. However, perhaps the player was in a crowded facility and could not get to a machine to cancel, but that's the risk we all take.”

“In an ideal world, where time wasn’t of the essence, the attending vet, jockey, trainer and owner could all be interviewed for a brief comment. The assumption is that three of them would say “let’s run.”

Knowing that, the inconvenience actually switches to the other horses already loaded in the gate. How much of a negative impact did it have on them and were the bettors hurt by the delay? Unknown. The fact is, that it doesn’t happen often enough to make special rules just for it. What about the horse that throws a wing-ding in the saddling area or the horse that breaks in the air? And the list goes on. It’s just a loss, turn the page and pick a winner in the next.

“If the horse just breaks through the gate and unseats the rider, and can be walked back around to the gate, let him run. But if the horse breaks through and runs any distance beyond the gate, the horse should be scratched. Once the horse breaks and starts to run, he has used up valuable energy.”

“Pink Lloyd is to racing fans at Woodbine what Zenyatta was to racing fans here in Southern California-- extremely popular and a fan favorite. Pink Lloyd had a race record of 19-16-1-1 and a win in the Bold Venture would have put him over $1 million in career earnings. I certainly think it played a key part in why the horse wasn’t scratched, along with the vet deeming the horse was physically OK.

“Racing should put in a rule stating that once a horse enters the starting gate, if it prematurly leaves the starting gate no matter how far it gets, the horse should be declared a non-wagering runner and be allowed to run for purse money.”

“Isn't this just a natural fluke, as much a part of the game as a horse dumping a rider after the race has begun? It's part of the beauty of the sport that so much of it is outside of our control.”

“In the UK, any horse that breaks through the front of the gate before the start, is automatically withdrawn. Punters get a full refund. Pink Lloyd should have been withdrawn.”

It's been a while since we've done an Answer Man segment, so let's get back to it.

Sunday’s feature was the $100,000 Los Alamitos Special, thought to be the first 1 ¼-mile race at the track. The favorite Dabster, ridden confidently by Joe Talamo , set of the early pace, made his move on the far turn and had plenty left to win the race by two lengths. It was Dabster’s fifth win in nine starts.

“He’s a real cool horse, very gutty, It’s fun to ride one like that,” Talamo said. “I was trying to give him a breather on the turn and when they came to him in the stretch and he did all the work.’’

Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Sunday, September 16. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 7th day of a 12-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.15 45.89 57.29 1:04.62

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Vegas Strong Baby 117 2 3 3–6 3–8 2–3½ 1–1¼ Espinoza 0.70 1 Staythirstymyamigo 118 1 1 1–hd 1–½ 1–hd 2–7 Fuentes 1.60 5 Easy Peasy 115 4 4 4–½ 5 4–1 3–1¾ Fuentes 18.40 3 Palm d'Oro 122 3 2 2–2 2–1½ 3–4 4–2½ Elliott 4.90 6 Derby Lady 117 5 5 5 4–hd 5 5 Figueroa 34.30

2 VEGAS STRONG BABY 3.40 2.20 2.10 1 STAYTHIRSTYMYAMIGO 2.60 2.10 5 EASY PEASY 3.00

$1 EXACTA (2-1) $2.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-5-3) $1.25 $1 TRIFECTA (2-1-5) $9.00

Winner–Vegas Strong Baby Dbb.f.2 by Union Rags out of Daffaash, by Mr. Greeley. Bred by B. D. Gibbs Farm, LLC &Chancey Mill Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: J K Racing Stable LLC and Chandler, Bruce. Mutuel Pool $104,318 Exacta Pool $32,103 Superfecta Pool $17,487 Trifecta Pool $27,459. Scratched–Ma Bella.

VEGAS STRONG BABY tracked leading duo from off the rail, continued three then four wide into the stretch, rallied under left handed urging to finally collar leader passing sixteenth marker and edged away. STAYTHIRSTYMYAMIGO had good early speed, dueled from the inside into and around the turn, shook free inside quarter marker, drifted out some under left handed urging then was caught passing sixteenth marker. EASY PEASY settled inside, chased while slightly off the rail, came out bit in the lane and reeled in rival for the show. PALM D'ORO forced the early pace, moved alongside pacesetter on the turn, drifted out some exiting the bend and weakened. DERBY LADY was slow into stride, chased outside rival, continued outside same foe and three wide into the stretch and never threatened.

SECOND RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.82 45.32 57.73

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 D D's Lute 120 6 3 3–1½ 3–3 1–½ 1–3 Talamo 1.50 5 Eskenforadrink 120 5 4 1–hd 2–1 3–6 2–¾ Pedroza 0.70 4 Charming Alexis 120 4 5 2–½ 1–hd 2–1 3–5 T Baze 6.20 3 Molly Got Even 120 3 6 6 6 4–hd 4–¾ Bednar 20.70 2 Queen Dreamer 120 2 2 5–1½ 4–1 5–4 5–10 Sanchez 22.50 1 Cali Rocks 124 1 1 4–½ 5–½ 6 6 Martin 52.90

6 D D'S LUTE 5.00 2.20 5 ESKENFORADRINK 2.10 4 CHARMING ALEXIS

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6) $8.60 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $2.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-4-3) $1.12 $1 TRIFECTA (6-5-4) $6.50

Winner–D D's Lute Dbb.f.3 by Midnight Lute out of You're Beautiful, by Storm Cat. Bred by Pursuit of Success LLC (KY). Trainer: Gary Sherlock. Owner: Warren, Deanne and Craig. Mutuel Pool $49,775 Daily Double Pool $19,547 Exacta Pool $33,752 Superfecta Pool $26,618 Trifecta Pool $29,095. Scratched–none.

D D'S LUTE prominent early from the outside, prompted the pace three wide around the turn, caught four wide into the lane, rallied under strong asking to reach front in mid stretch then powered away. ESKENFORADRINK contested the pace while outside rival, battled three wide into the stretch, dropped back bit in upper stretch then re-rallied and gained the place. CHARMING ALEXIS dueled early from between rivals then along the rail on the turn, drifted out slightly then inched away in upper stretch, was no match for the winner in final eighth then lost the place late from the inside. MOLLY GOT EVEN bobbled slightly in bit of slow start, chased two or three wide into the lane, came out further in the stretch and was no threat. QUEEN DREAMER showed brief early foot from between foes, dropped back some passing half-mile marker and lacked needed response. CALI ROCKS dueled along the rail briefly, lost contact leaving the backstretch, remained inside and weakened.

THIRD RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $13,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 22.57 45.01 56.68

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Rough Passage 119 6 1 2–1 1–2 1–3½ 1–3 McDaid 2.90 4 Awesome Leap 124 4 2 1–hd 2–1½ 2–3½ 2–1¾ Monroy 12.60 1 Hackleton 119 1 4 3–hd 3–½ 3–½ 3–½ Figueroa 1.60 2 Reverend Al 119 2 3 4–hd 4–½ 4–3 4–5 Espinoza 1.20 3 Come On Spanky 119 3 6 5–1 5–hd 5–2 5–4 Payeras 60.40 5 Chin Tu 124 5 5 6 6 6 6 Gutierrez 20.20

6 ROUGH PASSAGE 7.80 4.60 4.00 4 AWESOME LEAP 7.80 7.20 1 HACKLETON 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-6) $17.40 $1 EXACTA (6-4) $25.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-1-2) $15.00 $1 TRIFECTA (6-4-1) $68.00

Winner–Rough Passage B.g.7 by Stormy Atlantic out of Queen's Play, by Kingmambo. Bred by R. S. Evans (KY). Trainer: Elena Andrade. Owner: Garcia, Ashley T. and Martin, Ronald. Mutuel Pool $114,425 Daily Double Pool $5,754 Exacta Pool $55,960 Superfecta Pool $39,508 Trifecta Pool $47,718. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (2-6-6) paid $15.50. Pick Three Pool $25,513.

ROUGH PASSAGE dueled outside a rival on the backstretch, inched away from that foe on the turn, established a clear advantage past the quarter pole and held to the wire. AWESOME LEAP dueled inside the winner on the backstretch, then stalked that foe on the turn, was unable to pass that foe in the lane but held the place. HACKLETON stalked the pace on the inside into the turn, saved ground around the turn, came out at the top of the stretch, lacked the needed rally but held third. REVEREND AL stalked between horses on the backstretch and turn, was unable to rally in the lane and was edged for third. COME ON SPANKY stalked the pace three deep on the backstretch and on the turn, came into the lane four wide and weakened. CHIN TU stalked the pace four wide into the turn, came into the stretch three wide and weakened through the lane.

FOURTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 21.75 44.82 57.56

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Cioppino Pasadino 124 4 2 1–hd 2–2½ 2–2½ 1–ns Elliott 2.20 5 Foxy Fresh 124 5 1 3–2 1–1 1–1½ 2–3 Bednar 0.90 6 Peaked 119 6 6 5–2½ 4–½ 3–1 3–1¾ Payeras 4.50 3 Back Beauty 124 3 4 4–hd 5–4 4–5 4–8 Allen 6.60 2 Lisa Largo 119 2 3 2–hd 3–1 5–2 5–¾ McDaid 19.60 1 Yolanda's Stone 123 1 5 6 6 6 6 Ramirez 44.50

4 CIOPPINO PASADINO 6.40 2.80 2.10 5 FOXY FRESH 2.60 2.10 6 PEAKED 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4) $31.80 $1 EXACTA (4-5) $7.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-6-3) $1.87 $1 TRIFECTA (4-5-6) $11.00

Winner–Cioppino Pasadino Dbb.f.4 by Time to Get Even out of Clawpuccino, by Forest Wildcat. Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Charles S. Treece. Owner: Andrews, Andy, Howard, Gary L., Martindale, Ken and Treece, Charles S.. Mutuel Pool $117,972 Daily Double Pool $8,904 Exacta Pool $62,572 Superfecta Pool $46,501 Trifecta Pool $58,790. Claimed–Cioppino Pasadino by Edward Freeman. Trainer: Edward Freeman. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (6-6-4) paid $41.70. Pick Three Pool $8,808.

CIOPPINO PASADINO dueled then gained slim advantage from between foes early on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, dropped back slightly in upper stretch, shifted out passing eighth marker, surged under right hand asking and nailed inside rival on final jump. FOXY FRESH forced or dueled while outside rival into and around the turn, came four wide into the stretch while grabbing control, inched away to mid stretch, dug in nearing the finish but was nailed on the wire. PEAKED stalked while four wide on the turn and into the lane, continued well off the fence in the stretch and held off inside rival for third. BACK BEAUTY settled off the leaders and off the fence, chased three wide around the turn and lacked needed late punch. LISA LARGO briefly dueled from the inside then forced the pace from along the rail on the turn, remained inside and weakened. YOLANDA'S STONE tracked leaders from the rail early, dropped back some on the turn, came out bit in late stages but never reached contention.

FIFTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $25,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 22.40 45.51 56.87 1:08.56

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Hitters Park 122 5 5 2–1½ 2–2 1–2½ 1–6 Elliott 1.30 4 Treasure Hunter 120 4 4 5 3–½ 3–½ 2–2 Pereira 5.10 1 Tavasco Road 122 1 1 1–1½ 1–hd 2–1½ 3–1½ Maldonado 5.20 3 Eighty Three 124 3 3 4–hd 4–3 4–2½ 4–1¾ Quinonez 1.40 2 Son of War 122 2 2 3–hd 5 5 5 Blanc 18.60

6 HITTERS PARK 4.60 3.00 2.40 4 TREASURE HUNTER 4.00 2.60 1 TAVASCO ROAD 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-6) $18.60 $1 EXACTA (6-4) $10.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-1-3) $4.29 $1 TRIFECTA (6-4-1) $31.00

Winner–Hitters Park Ch.g.5 by Cowtown Cat out of Pat's Sister, by Defrere. Bred by Louie Rogers Thoroughbreds LLC (FL). Trainer: Jack Carava. Owner: Crews, Jim, Lavine, Dan, Lovett, John and Oakhart Racing. Mutuel Pool $97,971 Daily Double Pool $12,473 Exacta Pool $43,202 Superfecta Pool $18,340 Trifecta Pool $29,147. Scratched–Boy Howdy. $1 Pick Three (6-4-6) paid $50.10. Pick Three Pool $22,713. $1 Pick Four (6-6-4-5/6) 4 correct paid $112.50. Pick Four Pool $55,186. 50-Cent Pick Five (2/4-6-6-4-5/6) 5 correct paid $111.80. Pick Five Pool $256,336.

HITTERS PARK content to track pacesetter from outside, moved up while in hand on the turn, bid three wide into the stretch, gained control past quarter marker and drew off under left handed urging. TREASURE HUNTER caught three abreast leaving the backstretch, chased four wide around the turn, remained well off the fence in the stretch and cleared late to prove next best. TAVASCO ROAD sped clear early, had that cushion dissolve around the turn, relinquished lead inside eighth marker then weakened the lost the place. EIGHTY THREE between rivals early, stalked three wide on the turn, continued on same path and weakened some late. SON OF WAR stalked from the inside, saved ground to the stretch but lacked needed response.

SIXTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.32 44.03 56.21

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Right Hand Man 122 2 2 2–hd 1–hd 1–½ 1–nk Fuentes 5.50 3 St. Joe Bay 122 3 3 3–hd 3–1½ 2–½ 2–2 T Baze 0.90 5 DH–Captain Scotty 122 5 5 5–3 5–4 4–3½ 3–8 Van Dyke 2.40 4 DH–Hardcore Troubador 124 4 4 4–1½ 2–½ 3–1½ 3–8 Pereira 8.20 6 Autism Is Here 124 6 6 6 6 6 5–1¼ Ceballos 55.10 1 Aristocratic 117 1 1 1–½ 4–1 5–5 6 Figueroa 7.50

2 RIGHT HAND MAN 13.00 4.00 2.20 3 ST. JOE BAY 2.40 2.10 5 DH–CAPTAIN SCOTTY 2.10 4 DH–HARDCORE TROUBADOR 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2) $45.60 $1 EXACTA (2-3) $14.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-4-5) $6.12 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-5-4) $6.54 $1 TRIFECTA (2-3-5) $23.60 $1 TRIFECTA (2-3-4) $23.50

Winner–Right Hand Man B.g.4 by Street Boss out of Storm Queen, by Stormy Atlantic. Bred by Gordon Bithell (KY). Trainer: Jeff Bonde . Owner: Blinkers On Racing Stable,Bennett,Bonde,Busche,Georgetti,Harris,Wagner,Rich,Kwan. Mutuel Pool $201,674 Daily Double Pool $12,713 Exacta Pool $61,464 Superfecta Pool $37,621 Trifecta Pool $49,409. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (4-6-2) paid $78.10. Pick Three Pool $26,622.

RIGHT HAND MAN pressed the pace between horses on the backstretch and dueled between on the turn, took a short lead in upper stretch and held off a rival to the wire in a game performance. ST. JOE BAY pressed the pace three deep into and on the turn, came into the stretch three wide, challenged the winner through the lane, could not get by, but was clearly second best. HARDCORE TROUBADOR pressed and dueled for the lead four deep into and around the turn, could not match the leaders in the lane, but held a share of third at the wire. CAPTAIN SCOTTY stalked the leaders five wide into and around the turn, came into the stretch five wide, raced four deep at the furlong marker and gained a share of third in the late going. AUTISM IS HERE chased on the outside throughout and did not threaten in the lane. ARISTOCRATIC set the pace on the inside into the turn, dueled inside rivals around the turn and weakened along the rail through the lane.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 24.73 47.75 1:10.90 1:24.71 1:37.87

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Midnight Lilly 121 7 6 6–2 6–1 3–hd 3–hd 1–nk Pereira 3.30 4 Tiz Deliteful 121 4 2 2–1 2–hd 2–2½ 2–1 2–1¾ Fuentes 20.70 3 Arrowsphere 121 3 3 1–1½ 1–3½ 1–3½ 1–2 3–1¼ Conner 6.20 5 Tenthousandreasons 121 5 7 7–3 7–5 5–hd 4–2 4–3½ Talamo 16.50 2 Cee Sam's Girl 117 2 5 5–½ 5–hd 4–½ 6–3 5–½ Franco 12.10 1 Bridal Arch 114 1 4 3–½ 3–1 6–3 5–1½ 6–1¾ Figueroa 2.90 6 She Began Again 112 6 8 8 8 8 8 7–½ Fuentes 30.40 8 Majestic Design 119 8 1 4–1 4–1 7–1½ 7–hd 8 Espinoza 1.60

7 MIDNIGHT LILLY 8.60 5.00 3.80 4 TIZ DELITEFUL 11.60 7.60 3 ARROWSPHERE 4.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-7) $76.80 $1 EXACTA (7-4) $58.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-4-3-5) $230.32 $1 TRIFECTA (7-4-3) $423.40

Winner–Midnight Lilly Dbb.f.4 by Midnight Lute out of Third Time Lucky, by Gilded Time. Bred by Gunpowder Farms LLC (KY). Trainer: Hector O. Palma. Owner: BG Stables and Palma, Hector O.. Mutuel Pool $169,866 Daily Double Pool $14,110 Exacta Pool $79,347 Superfecta Pool $56,161 Trifecta Pool $60,321. Claimed–Arrowsphere by Bartlett, Charles and O'Neill, Doug. Trainer: Doug O'Neill . Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (6-2-7) paid $142.00. Pick Three Pool $19,687.

MIDNIGHT LILLY reserved while three wide, caught four then five wide on the second turn and into the stretch, steadily closed under left handed urging, collared leader in deep stretch and then held off inside rival. TIZ DELITEFUL stalked from off the rail, continued three wide around the last turn, also closed under asking, bid between nearing the wire and missed inside winner. ARROWSPHERE stepped to the front, stretched lead from well off the rail, retained cushion to the stretch, weakened inside in late going and could not hold off top pair. TENTHOUSANDREASONS was off tardily, chased three wide to second bend, angled to rail, swung back out leaving that turn, rallied between rivals, was in bit tight passing sixteenth marker and gained minor award. CEE SAM'S GIRL stalked from inside or slightly off the fence, angled out in upper stretch, continued four wide through the lane and lacked needed late punch. BRIDAL ARCH was trying to get out into and around the first turn, settled and chased along the rail thereafter and never menaced. SHE BEGAN AGAIN turned her head when gate opened, hesitated and hopped to be off well behind the field, saved ground thereafter but to no avail. MAJESTIC DESIGN settled three wide, chased from off the rail then inside winner on the second turn and weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. 1¼ Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'Los Alamitos Special Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.01 47.39 1:12.03 1:36.67 2:00.45

Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ ¾ 1 Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Dabster 122 5 2–½ 2–1 2–1 1–hd 1–1 1–2 Talamo 1.60 9 Divisor 120 7 3–1½ 3–½ 3–hd 2–½ 2–½ 2–1½ Gonzalez 10.20 8 Colonist 120 6 5–1 4–hd 4–1½ 3–½ 3–6 3–4 Van Dyke 2.10 5 Ya Gotta Wanna 120 4 6–4 6–3½ 5–hd 5–2 4–1 4–2½ Pereira 4.00 1 Twentytwentyvision 120 1 4–hd 5–1 6–2½ 6–1 5–½ 5–½ T Baze 14.80 3 Engram 120 3 7 7 7 7 6–5 6–14 Monroy 79.80 2 Little Scotty 120 2 1–4 1–4 1–½ 4–1½ 7 7 Maldonado 6.10

7 DABSTER 5.20 3.40 2.60 9 DIVISOR 8.80 4.40 8 COLONIST 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-7) $29.20 $1 EXACTA (7-9) $17.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-9-8-5) $11.51 $1 TRIFECTA (7-9-8) $41.40

Winner–Dabster Ch.c.4 by Curlin out of On a Roll, by A.P. Indy. Bred by G. Watts Humphrey Jr., Susan Keller,Victoria Oliver & G. Watts Humphrey III (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa al Maktoum. Mutuel Pool $196,397 Daily Double Pool $20,799 Exacta Pool $76,764 Superfecta Pool $47,645 Trifecta Pool $58,851. Scratched–Giant Influence, India Mantuana. $1 Pick Three (2-7-7) paid $123.00. Pick Three Pool $21,464.

DABSTER broke in slightly, was closest in pursuit from off the rail, stalked three wide to second bend, challenged passing three-eights marker, gained lead, resisted in upper stretch, edged away through the drive and turned back outside rival. DIVISOR three wide early, stalked on same path into second turn, came out some on that bend, loomed five wide into the stretch, bid outside winner passing quarter marker, remained outside but could not match that rival in the drive. COLONIST stalked while bit wide into backstretch, continued three or four wide, engaged leaders from between foes into the lane, angled inward through the drive and finished willingly. YA GOTTA WANNA was squeezed back some in opening strides, chased just off the fence, advanced four then five wide on the second turn and into the stretch, came out further in upper stretch and did not threaten. TWENTYTWENTYVISION stalked from along the rail, continued inside to second turn, later came off the rail but never menaced. ENGRAM broke out slightly, saved ground chasing the pace, angled three wide around the last turn then angled back in some in the stretch. LITTLE SCOTTY was quickly sent to the front, set uncontested pace from off the rail, overtaken on the second turn then gave way readily in the stretch.

NINTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 22.07 45.25 56.92 1:03.26

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Lady Krishna 119 4 1 1–½ 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–2 Figueroa 12.90 8 Christy Jackson 119 8 5 5–1 4–hd 3–1 2–nk Espinoza 2.90 2 Princess Areni 120 2 3 2–hd 2–½ 2–2½ 3–2 Pedroza 1.90 7 Smart Rachel 120 7 6 4–hd 5–1 4–1½ 4–5 Pereira 9.60 5 Part of My Heart 119 5 2 3–hd 3–hd 5–1½ 5–ns Payeras 15.90 1 Tuscany Beauty 124 1 8 8 7–2 7–3 6–4 Ceballos 2.40 3 Lovely Linda 124 3 4 7–1 8 8 7–1¾ Gutierrez 10.40 6 Coco Smooches 124 6 7 6–½ 6–1½ 6–hd 8 Orozco 89.60

4 LADY KRISHNA 27.80 11.80 6.00 8 CHRISTY JACKSON 5.00 3.00 2 PRINCESS ARENI 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4) $97.00 $1 EXACTA (4-8) $60.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-8-2-7) $131.48 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-8-2-7-5) $8,783.30 $1 TRIFECTA (4-8-2) $229.40

Winner–Lady Krishna Ch.f.4 by Run Brother Ron out of Lexi's Song, by Desert Classic. Bred by George Schmitt & Mary Clare Schmitt (CA). Trainer: Marcia Stortz. Owner: Meister, Richard and Schmitt, George and Mary Clare. Mutuel Pool $179,584 Daily Double Pool $45,599 Exacta Pool $78,400 Superfecta Pool $49,381 Super High Five Pool $11,714 Trifecta Pool $57,760. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (7-7-4) paid $228.60. Pick Three Pool $97,908. $1 Pick Four (2-7-4/7-4) 4 correct paid $1,730.30. Pick Four Pool $254,902. 50-Cent Pick Five (5/6-2-7-4/7-4) 5 correct paid $2,331.25. Pick Five Pool $226,969. $2 Pick Six (4-5/6-2-7-4/7-4) 6 correct paid $37,164.40. Pick Six Pool $70,808. $2 Pick Six (4-5/6-2-7-4/7-4) 5 out of 6 paid $289.40.

LADY KRISHNA stepped to the front, set pace slightly off the rail, continued two then three wide into the stretch and proved best under steady handling. CHRISTY JACKSON stalked from the outside, caught five wide on the turn and six wide into the lane, continued on far outside and nailed inside rival in final strides for second. PRINCESS ARENI forced the early issue from the along the rail, remained into and through the stretch and lost second late. SMART RACHEL tracked pace from off the rail, caught four wide and between rivals on the turn, forced out further leaving the bend, bumped with rival in upper stretch and went willingly to the wire. PART OF MY HEART also between rivals stalking the pace, continued three then four wide to the stretch, bumped with outside rival in upper stretch and did not threaten late. TUSCANY BEAUTY broke inward, stalked from along the fence, later came off the rail but never reached contention. LOVELY LINDA reserved from the inside then slightly off the fence, angled four wide entering the stretch and lacked needed response. COCO SMOOCHES bobbled slightly at the start, caught three deep into the turn, angled over to inside in upper stretch and weakened along the rail.