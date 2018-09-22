Racing! McKinzie returns to action today

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we ready for Pennsylvania’s best day of racing.

Since we started this newsletter almost a year ago, the one horse that I would get the most questions regarding his return is McKinzie.

Well, the answer is today. He returns in the 1 1/8-mile Pennsylvania Derby against a strong field that includes horses who finished second in the Preakness (Bravazo), third in the Belmont (Hofburg) and fourth in the Kentucky Derby (Instilled Regard).

We have a different version of this topic in a story I did for online and print. You can read it here .

“He’s been working pretty well,” trainer Bob Baffert said. “It’s tough to fly off a layoff and run off the bench like that. But, I feel good about him. He’s a good horse but it’s not an easy race.”

“I haven’t really decided,” Baffert said. “If it were the Breeders’ Cup, it would have to be either the Classic or the Mile. Those would be his only two options. Then, maybe it could be the Clark Handicap [in late November at Churchill Downs.]

Of course, all of this only if McKinzie returns to the form when he was the star of the Baffert barn before Justify came along.

Now, the good news, with all the appropriate caveats, is that McKinzie will return to race as a 4-year-old.

McKinzie is the latest in a series of talented Baffert runners, who for one reason or another missed the Triple Crown races. Two years ago, it was Arrogate and last year it was West Coast.

Baffert also has Collected back in Pennsylvania to run in the Pa Derby Champion Stakes. Mike Smith will ride both Collected and McKinzie for Baffert and Midnight Bisou for Steve Asmussen .

The Pennsylvania Derby will be on about 2:45 p.m. You’ll have to watch on TVG unless you get NBC Sports Philadelphia, which has a 90-minute show anchored by Laffit Pincay III . But what does it matter? I can’t find NBC Sports Philadelphia on DirecTV. So, here’s hoping Mr. Annoying isn’t at Parx.

Santa Anita announced its betting menu on Friday and there was really nothing you didn’t know about. Stronach racing boss Tim Ritvo figures if it can work at Gulfstream, maybe it can work at Santa Anita. So, we now have a 20-cent Rainbow Pick Six, which brought about a gazillion dollar mandatory payout on the last day at Gulfstream. (Conversion table: a gazillion = about $19 million.)

It’s a bet that works because at its base it’s only 20 cents, so your ability to load up on horses in each race is less expensive. Each day 70% of the pool is returned to the bettors with the most winners, unless there is a single ticket, in which case you would get the whole pool (minus takeout, of course) and what the jackpot had grown to. The old $2 pick six goes bye-bye.

There is also a new Stronach Five, a five-race sequence that contains races from Santa Anita, Golden Gate, Gulfstream and Laurel. Now, Golden Gate will be off for two weeks coinciding with the second week of the Santa Anita meeting so there won’t be a lot of GGF races. It’s a dollar bet with a 12% takeout. Not too bad.

There’s also a couple of pick fives, one with good takeout (14%) and one without (23.68%). More on all this in coming weeks.

The feature on Friday was a $45,000 allowance for horses going a mile. All Out Blitz ran a smart race from near the front as Show Me Da Lute faded in the stretch and heavily raced Solid Wager (45 starts) couldn’t rally enough from midpack. All Out Blitz won by 2 1/2 lengths.

All Out Blitz paid $13.60, $6.20 and $4.00 for trainer Simon Callaghan and rider Martin Garcia . Solid Wager was second and Fight On was third. It was All Out Blitz’s first win in six races, the last time his only other race at Los Alamitos. He is two of nine lifetime.

It’s the penultimate day of the Los Al fair meet with nine races starting at 2 p.m. There are four maiden claimers, three starter allowance races (essentially claiming races where the horse can’t be claimed), one maiden special weight and one stakes race, the last of the meet.

The feature is the $100,000 Barretts Juvenile Stakes, a 6 ½ furlong race for 2-year-olds who were bought at a Barretts sale. A filly version of this race was held last weekend. Saturday’s race will be at about 4:30 p.m. and is the sixth race.

The favorite at 2-1 is Galilean, who is a big purchase unraced colt. He was bought for $600,000 and has worked out on a weekly basis for eight weeks. Jerry Hollendorfer is the trainer and Drayden Van Dyke is the jockey. Van Dyke has been riding at this meet very sparingly, instead opting to be at Kentucky Downs and Churchill Downs.

Seven Scents is the second choice at 5-2. He’s won one of three races, his last, and is coming back on only two weeks rest. He won last time out at Los Al in a maiden special weight. Craig Lewis trains and Geovanni Franco rides.

He broke good coming out of the gate, pressed the leaders about five lanes wide down the backstretch and continued to to duel while making a wide move around the turn. He won the duel against the horses he was battling with but had to settle for second as the eventual winner Spin Lightning closed from the back of the pack. It was a very good debut effort. He now adds the blinkers and has four workouts since that last race. His dam won 4-of-11 starts while adding a restricted sprint stakes to her resume. His sire won the GI Hopeful and retired with over $529,000 in earnings.

Friday’s result: Sharona Sunset tried to hold on from the front but was run down in deep stretch by the favorite to finish second.

She was better-than-looked third from the far outside post in her last outing when hard to ride when lugging out solidly past the 1/16-pole. The race was flattered when first-place finisher Estelline since posted the fastest qualifying time for PCQHRA Breeders Futurity. She has gate speed to open nice lead from rail post draw in this race.

Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Friday, September 21. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 10th day of a 12-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 22.54 45.82 57.59 1:09.87

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Colormemoney 120 7 1 3–1 2–hd 1–1 1–¾ Roman 0.70 3 Gringo Star 117 3 2 4–1½ 4–2 2–2½ 2–4 Figueroa 5.10 6 Zippy Groom 117 6 6 7 6–½ 6–10 3–½ Espinoza 4.20 2 Lolly Express 120 2 5 5–hd 5–2½ 5–1½ 4–2½ Pedroza 8.70 1 Joejoe's Kingdom 122 1 4 2–hd 1–hd 3–½ 5–2 Pena 24.50 4 Rhettbutler 122 4 3 1–hd 3–1 4–hd 6–32 Pereira 10.20 5 Rocinante 122 5 7 6–1½ 7 7 7 Conner 17.40

7 COLORMEMONEY 3.40 2.40 2.20 3 GRINGO STAR 4.40 3.40 6 ZIPPY GROOM 2.80

$1 EXACTA (7-3) $6.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-3-6-2) $4.36 $1 TRIFECTA (7-3-6) $15.50

Winner–Colormemoney Ch.g.3 by Biondetti out of Picturemewithroses, by Deputy Minister. Bred by Marion G. Montanari (FL). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: ERJ Racing LLC, Westside Racing Stables, Keh, Steve L. and O'Neill, Doug. Mutuel Pool $73,822 Exacta Pool $45,951 Superfecta Pool $26,110 Trifecta Pool $30,614. Scratched–none.

COLORMEMONEY dueled three deep, took a short lead in upper stretch, inched away nearing the furlong marker and held under urging. GRINGO STAR had speed outside a rival then stalked a bit off the rail, was in a bit tight into the turn, swung four wide into the stretch and finished willingly late. ZIPPY GROOM broke in a bit, settled off the rail, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and edged a rival late for the show. LOLLY EXPRESS pulled early and stalked off the rail then a bit off the fence leaving the turn, came out in the stretch and was edged late for third. JOEJOE'S KINGDOM hopped at the start, went up inside to duel for the lead, gained a short advantage on the turn, fought back in upper stretch and weakened in the final furlong. RHETTBUTLER broke out a bit, dueled between horses, fought back into the stretch and also weakened in the final furlong. ROCINANTE broke a bit slowly and was squeezed, chased between horses then outside on the turn, came three deep into the stretch, gave way in the drive and was eased late.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $15,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $10,000-$9,000. Time 23.59 46.87 1:11.71 1:24.17 1:37.12

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Above Board 117 6 2 5–10 4–1 2–hd 1–hd 1–1½ Espinoza 2.50 5 Preacher Roe 124 5 1 4–1 3–1 1–hd 2–½ 2–½ Pedroza 2.20 3 Sense of Glory 124 3 3 1–1 1–1 3–4 3–5 3–6 Delgadillo 1.70 2 Stormin Monarcho 119 2 4 3–hd 5–5 4–½ 4–2 4–6 Figueroa 8.90 1 South Americain 122 1 5 6 6 6 5–½ 5–2 Ceballos 22.30 4 Pappou 117 4 6 2–hd 2–hd 5–1½ 6 6 Fuentes 8.40

6 ABOVE BOARD 7.00 3.20 2.40 5 PREACHER ROE 3.40 2.60 3 SENSE OF GLORY 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-6) $15.60 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $8.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-3-2) $3.88 $1 TRIFECTA (6-5-3) $18.30

Winner–Above Board B.g.5 by Eskendereya out of Mysterieuse Etoile, by Quiet American. Bred by Sanford R. Robertson (KY). Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Owner: A and J Racing. Mutuel Pool $68,431 Daily Double Pool $16,725 Exacta Pool $33,408 Superfecta Pool $18,254 Trifecta Pool $24,366. Scratched–none.

ABOVE BOARD four wide into the first turn, chased off the rail, bid three deep leaving the second turn and into the stretch, took a short lead past midstretch and inched away late under urging. PREACHER ROE stalked three deep then off the rail, bid between foes leaving the second turn, fought back between horses in the drive and edged a rival for the place. SENSE OF GLORY had good early speed and set the pace off the rail, turned back a bid nearing the half mile pole, continued inside on the second turn, fought back inside the top pair in the stretch and was edged for second. STORMIN MONARCHO stalked inside then outside a rival on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. SOUTH AMERICAIN bobbled slightly and had the right stirrup break at the start, drifted out and lost the left iron on the first turn, continued off the inside and three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. PAPPOU stalked between horses then bid inside midway on the backstretch, fell back some a half mile out, dropped back on the second turn and weakened.

THIRD RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000. Time 22.14 45.71 57.76 1:04.14

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Oracle of Omaha 117 7 2 4–4 3–4 1–3 1–9 Figueroa 0.40 1 Just Hit Play 120 1 1 1–hd 4–1½ 4–2 2–1¼ Gonzalez 2.50 2 Runningwscissors 122 2 3 2–hd 1–hd 2–½ 3–1½ Ceballos 13.50 6 Jonathantoquick 115 6 6 6–3 5–hd 6–1 4–nk Espinoza 14.00 3 Laucala Island 113 3 5 5–½ 6–1½ 5–hd 5–hd Fuentes 44.60 5 You Must Chill 122 5 4 3–hd 2–hd 3–1½ 6–¾ Delgadillo 13.40 4 Spectator's Dream 115 4 7 7 7 7 7 Payeras 42.70

7 ORACLE OF OMAHA 2.80 2.10 1 JUST HIT PLAY 2.40 2 RUNNINGWSCISSORS

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-7) $12.20 $1 EXACTA (7-1) $2.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-1-2-6) $2.16 $1 TRIFECTA (7-1-2) $8.20

Winner–Oracle of Omaha Dbb.g.2 by More Than Ready out of Mimi's Bling, by Bernstein. Bred by WinStar Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Rockingham Ranch and David A Bernsen LLC. Mutuel Pool $85,734 Daily Double Pool $7,549 Exacta Pool $61,931 Superfecta Pool $35,830 Trifecta Pool $39,444. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (7-6-7) paid $7.90. Pick Three Pool $21,750.

ORACLE OF OMAHA dueled four wide on the backstretch and three deep on the turn, took the lead into the stretch and drew off under urging. JUST HIT PLAY had good early speed and dueled inside, dropped back and drifted out on the turn, entered the stretch three deep and came back for the place. RUNNINGWSCISSORS dueled between horses then inside on the turn, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and held third. JONATHANTOQUICK chased outside then alongside a rival on the turn, swung four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. LAUCALA ISLAND chased a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came out a bit into the stretch then angled to the inside in the drive and did not rally. YOU MUST CHILL dueled three deep between horses on the backstretch and between foes on the turn and weakened in the stretch. SPECTATOR'S DREAM broke a bit slowly, settled just off the rail then inside into and on the turn and in the stretch and was not a threat.

FOURTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 21.89 45.67 58.25 1:05.03

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Majestic Diva 124 5 7 4–hd 4–2½ 3–2 1–2 Pereira 1.10 2 Complete Discreet 120 2 2 1–1½ 1–2½ 1–4 2–3 Pedroza 2.40 1 Sunset Melody 115 1 5 3–1½ 3–1½ 2–hd 3–2½ Payeras 5.50 7 Cheese 126 7 4 8 6–hd 5–½ 4–1¼ Vera 16.00 4 Thames Valley 124 4 6 7–½ 7–2 6–2 5–¾ Sanchez 63.80 8 My Ebony Star 124 8 1 2–2½ 2–1 4–1½ 6–2½ Hernandez 3.90 6 Papa's Lady 124 6 3 5–hd 5–hd 7–6 7–15 Rodriguez 54.90 3 Naughty Haughty 124 3 8 6–½ 8 8 8 Orozco 78.80

5 MAJESTIC DIVA 4.20 2.60 2.20 2 COMPLETE DISCREET 3.20 2.40 1 SUNSET MELODY 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-5) $7.20 $1 EXACTA (5-2) $5.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-1-7) $5.56 $1 TRIFECTA (5-2-1) $14.10

Winner–Majestic Diva Ch.f.4 by Majestic Warrior out of Viva Vino, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by GoldMark Farm, LLC (FL). Trainer: David Bernstein. Owner: Elva Winney. Mutuel Pool $96,050 Daily Double Pool $7,830 Exacta Pool $58,707 Superfecta Pool $34,243 Trifecta Pool $40,090. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (6-7-5) paid $12.50. Pick Three Pool $10,023.

MAJESTIC DIVA chased between foes then outside a rival on the turn, came three deep into the stretch, rallied under urging to run past the pacesetter in deep stretch and was under a long hold late. COMPLETE DISCREET sped to the early lead, set the pace off the rail, remained clear past the furlong marker then could not hold off the winner. SUNSET MELODY stalked the pace inside, came out a bit into the stretch and bested the others. CHEESE chased outside then five wide into the turn, continued four wide on the turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. THAMES VALLEY stalked between horses then outside a rival or a bit off the rail on the turn and could not summon the necessary response. MY EBONY STAR close up stalking the pace well off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. PAPA'S LADY stalked between horses then four wide into the turn, continued outside then three deep into the stretch and also weakened. NAUGHTY HAUGHTY chased a bit off the rail then inside into and on the turn and gave way.

FIFTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.18 45.76 58.15 1:04.84

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Coalinga Hills 124 1 6 6 6 3–1½ 1–1 Gonzalez 1.20 3 Sharona Sunset 115 3 2 1–hd 1–hd 1–1½ 2–3 Figueroa 3.40 4 Dashin Ashen 124 4 4 4–hd 3–1 4–4 3–1 Roman 9.30 2 Creative Spark 120 2 1 2–hd 2–1 2–hd 4–5 Pereira 9.10 5 Mongolian Rahy 120 5 5 3–hd 4–hd 5–1 5–3½ Franco 2.00 6 Annitasheaven 124 6 3 5–2½ 5–hd 6 6 Rodriguez 50.50

1 COALINGA HILLS 4.40 2.80 2.10 3 SHARONA SUNSET 3.60 2.80 4 DASHIN ASHEN 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1) $10.20 $1 EXACTA (1-3) $6.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-4-2) $9.72 $1 TRIFECTA (1-3-4) $34.30

Winner–Coalinga Hills Ch.m.5 by Thorn Song out of Alphabet Kisses, by Alphabet Soup. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Martin F. Jones. Owner: Hicker, George and Button Stable. Mutuel Pool $80,592 Daily Double Pool $8,005 Exacta Pool $46,134 Superfecta Pool $26,396 Trifecta Pool $33,176. Scratched–As a Rule. $1 Pick Three (7-5-1) paid $8.90. Pick Three Pool $25,162. $1 Pick Four (6-7-5-1/7) 4 correct paid $33.00. Pick Four Pool $50,369. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-6-7-5-1/7) 5 correct paid $44.00. Pick Five Pool $206,433.

COALINGA HILLS broke a bit slowly, chased just off the rail, came out three deep into the stretch, rallied under urging then a strong hand ride to gain the lead in deep stretch and proved best. SHARONA SUNSET dueled between horses then outside a rival on the turn, inched away in midstretch, could not hold off the winner but clearly held second. DASHIN ASHEN dueled between horses then stalked off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and bested the others. CREATIVE SPARK had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. MONGOLIAN RAHY pressed the pace four wide between horses then stalked between foes on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. ANNITASHEAVEN prompted the pace five wide on the backstretch, stalked outside on the turn, continued five wide into the stretch and also weakened.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 24.64 48.43 1:13.32 1:26.12 1:39.04

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Angelina's Heaven 120 3 5 6–hd 6–1 6–4 5–2½ 1–nk Orozco 4.20 5 Lethal Legacy 124 5 3 4–½ 4–1½ 2–1½ 1–hd 2–½ Franco 6.20 7 Sweet Treat 122 7 6 3–1 2–1 1–hd 2–1½ 3–3 Roman 3.20 6 Inland Empire 120 6 7 5–hd 5–½ 4–hd 3–½ 4–nk Gutierrez 2.00 2 My Audubon 117 2 2 2–hd 3–hd 5–2 4–hd 5–7 Figueroa 3.20 4 Fellina 114 4 4 1–hd 1–hd 3–hd 6–4 6–4 Payeras 44.10 1 Misty Slew 114 1 1 7 7 7 7 7 Espinoza 17.40

3 ANGELINA'S HEAVEN 10.40 5.00 4.20 5 LETHAL LEGACY 6.20 4.40 7 SWEET TREAT 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3) $26.20 $1 EXACTA (3-5) $28.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-7-6) $40.89 $1 TRIFECTA (3-5-7) $165.20

Winner–Angelina's Heaven B.f.3 by Discreet Cat out of Heaven's Grace, by Untuttable. Bred by Shadynook Farm (KY). Trainer: Carlos Cruz Lopez. Owner: Carlos Cruz Lopez. Mutuel Pool $79,216 Daily Double Pool $8,379 Exacta Pool $44,358 Superfecta Pool $25,511 Trifecta Pool $29,694. Claimed–Sweet Treat by Milt Policzer. Trainer: Mike Puype. Claimed–Inland Empire by Martin, Craig and Yamamoto, Gregory. Trainer: Rafael Becerra. Claimed–My Audubon by CM Racing and Miyadi, Steve. Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-1-3) paid $70.60. Pick Three Pool $15,511.

ANGELINA'S HEAVEN stalked between horses then fell back inside on the second turn, came out three wide into the stretch, rallied under urging, bid three deep in late stretch and got up nearing the wire. LETHAL LEGACY four wide into the first turn, stalked outside a rival, bid three wide into the stretch, took a short lead outside a foe, fought back between horses in deep stretch and was edged late. SWEET TREAT five wide into the first turn, moved up four wide then dueled outside a rival, took a short lead on the second turn, drifted out some into the stretch, fought back off the rail in the drive and continued gamely to the end. INLAND EMPIRE stalked three deep then outside a rival on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch, angled inward in midstretch and lacked the needed lo ate kick. MY AUDUBON had speed between foes then dueled inside, stalked along the rail on the backstretch and second turn, continued inside and could not offer t he necessary late response. FELLINA dueled between horses then a bit off the rail, fought back inside on the second turn, came out some into the stretch and weakened. MISTY SLEW saved ground chasing the pace, fell back some leaving the backstretch, came out on the second turn, swung out into the stretch and also weakened.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 24.06 47.46 1:11.46 1:23.56 1:36.12

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 All Out Blitz 118 6 4 2–1½ 2–1 1–hd 1–1½ 1–2½ Mn Garcia 5.80 2 Solid Wager 119 2 3 4–hd 3–hd 2–2 2–2 2–1½ Figueroa 2.00 3 Fight On 117 3 1 5–1 5–1 3–hd 3–½ 3–1¼ Roman 7.30 4 Mercer Island 121 4 5 3–hd 4–hd 6 4–2 4–2 Bejarano 3.50 1 Gain Ground 121 1 2 6 6 4–1 5–1½ 5–6 Franco 5.20 5 Show Me Da Lute 124 5 6 1–hd 1–hd 5–hd 6 6 Talamo 3.40

6 ALL OUT BLITZ 13.60 6.20 4.00 2 SOLID WAGER 3.20 2.20 3 FIGHT ON 4.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6) $117.80 $1 EXACTA (6-2) $22.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-3-4) $26.80 $1 TRIFECTA (6-2-3) $87.20

Winner–All Out Blitz B.c.3 by Concord Point out of Smart and Single, by Smart Strike. Bred by Kaleem Shah, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Kaleem Shah, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $120,455 Daily Double Pool $10,826 Exacta Pool $53,429 Superfecta Pool $26,766 Trifecta Pool $36,309. Scratched–Mr. Opportunist. $1 Pick Three (1-3-6) paid $257.90. Pick Three Pool $13,764.

ALL OUT BLITZ four wide into the first turn, angled in and dueled outside a rival, lugged in some on the backstretch, took the lead on the second turn, fought back off the rail in the stretch, inched away under urging nearing the eighth pole and won clear. SOLID WAGER pulled along the inside then came out on the first turn, stalked three deep, bid three wide on the second turn then outside the winner, could not match that one in the final furlong but bested the others. FIGHT ON saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and held third. MERCER ISLAND stalked outside a rival then between foes on the backstretch and just off the rail on the second turn and lacked a rally. GAIN GROUND chased inside then a bit off the rail, went three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and did not rally. SHOW ME DA LUTE washy at the gate, was sent between horses early, angled in and dueled inside, fell back on the second turn and weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.35 46.23 58.35 1:05.00

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Coilette 122 1 3 1–hd 1–1 1–1½ 1–7 Elliott 2.50 8 Gracie Belle 117 5 1 2–½ 2–½ 2–5 2–4 Espinoza 2.20 5 Disco Tale 122 2 2 4–hd 4–1 4–2 3–3½ Franco 2.40 10 In the Spotlight 122 6 6 7 7 6–1½ 4–1½ Pereira 8.50 6 Blew by You 122 3 7 5–hd 5–½ 5–½ 5–1 Pena 21.30 7 Tiny Tap 113 4 4 3–2½ 3–2 3–hd 6–6 Fuentes 27.20 11 Branjammas Cinco 122 7 5 6–1 6–1 7 7 Gutierrez 6.10

4 COILETTE 7.00 3.40 2.40 8 GRACIE BELLE 4.00 2.60 5 DISCO TALE 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4) $60.00 $1 EXACTA (4-8) $16.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-8-5-10) $9.03 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-8-5-10-6) $315.00 $1 TRIFECTA (4-8-5) $25.20

Winner–Coilette Ch.f.2 by Coil out of Missilette, by Golden Missile. Bred by Bryan A Willson, David Willson & SusanE. Willson (CA). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Willson, Bryan A., Willson, David and Willson, Susan E.. Mutuel Pool $129,844 Daily Double Pool $43,079 Exacta Pool $69,097 Superfecta Pool $37,366 Super High Five Pool $24,798 Trifecta Pool $45,597. Scratched–Awepollonia, Daddy's Mistress, Depende de Ti, Rolinga. $1 Pick Three (3-6-4) paid $222.70. Pick Three Pool $41,884. $1 Pick Four (1/7-3-6-4) 4 correct paid $861.40. Pick Four Pool $171,637. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-1/7-3-6-4) 5 correct paid $1,190.60. Pick Five Pool $107,979. $2 Pick Six (7-5-1/7-3-6-4) 5 out of 6 paid $61.80. $2 Pick Six (7-5-1/7-3-6-4) 6 correct paid $5,533.60. Pick Six Pool $31,629.

COILETTE had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away on the turn, drifted out into the stretch and drew off under left handed urging. GRACIE BELLE sped to the early lead, dueled three deep then outside the winner, stalked on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and was clearly second best. DISCO TALE saved ground stalking the pace throughout and bested the others. IN THE SPOTLIGHT settled off the rail chasing the pace, came four wide into the stretch and improved position. BLEW BY YOU stalked outside a rival then between foes on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. TINY TAP dueled between horses then stalked off the rail on the turn, came out into the stretch and also weakened. BRANJAMMAS CINCO had speed outside then stalked off the rail, continued three deep on the turn and into the stretch, drifted in through the drive and gave way.