Racing! Stormy Liberal gets Santa Anita off to a good start

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we learn a little bit more about West Coast and McKinzie.
If you are going to Santa Anita one day this meeting, Saturday should be that day. There are four Grade 1 races and an anticipated showdown between top-rated Accelerate and Eclipse Award winning West Coast in the $300,000 Awesome Again Stakes.
Earlier in the week, West Coast trainer
“He needs a race,” Baffert said. “I’m just running out of time. I was hoping to get him in an allowance race or something like that. If he wants a legitimate chance to run in the Breeders’ Cup Classic, he needs to run. He’s not that good of a work horse. He only goes as good as his company and I just don’t have that kind of company to work with him.”
Accelerate is the top horse in the country according to an NTRA poll. But, it’s a media poll, so take it for what it’s worth. He’s coming off a record-shattering 12 ½ length win in the Pacific Classic, although it wasn’t the strongest Pacific Classic.
West Coast won last year’s Travers Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby. He also finished second to Gun Runner in the Pegasus. Then he finished second in the
“I didn’t like the way he looked,” Baffert said. “He just didn’t look good. His color didn’t look good. He just needed a break.”
So, here he is at Santa Anita. If he does well, he’s on to the Classic and beyond that, possibly the Pegasus before being retired as a 5-year-old. At least that’s the current plan.
Baffert’s other headlining horse, McKinzie, returned to the track on Friday after winning the Pennsylvania Derby off a more than six-month layoff. Baffert said he looked good.
“We’re trying to get to the Breeders’ Cup Classic with him if everything goes well,” Baffert said. “He looked unbelievable [in the Pennsylvania Derby]. Going into this year he was a really good horse until he got hurt and the red horse came along. He’s had a chance to grow up and fill out a little bit. That little break really helped him.”
I did a separate story on the Awesome Again and Friday’s Eddie D. Stakes for the online and print editions of the Times. You can read it here.
Who goofed? I’ve got to know
I knew I would forget someone when I was thanking people on the first anniversary of the newsletter. And this was a big one. Without Jon Schleuss there would be no newsletter. He’s the graphic and data journalist who figured out how to get all that coded information into the newsletter. He grew up around Oaklawn and has a real love with trying to figure out statistical ways to beat the ponies. But until he does that, he figures out how to get so much information on your phone, tablet or desktop.
Stewards rulings
Time to catch up on some more rulings at Los Alamitos. Details are supplied by the stewards’ minutes.
--Trainer Bob Bean was fined $500 when his horse Funny Bean had a positive for too much methocarbamol, a muscle relaxant. The filly, which won the race on July 1, had 50 ng in their system when the allowable limit is 1 ng. At the hearing, the trainer said he had no idea how the horse tested positive and he was still trying to figure it out.
--Trainer Jerry Wallace was fined $1,000 when his horse Whatyouciswhatuget had a positive for too much dexamethasone, commonly used to treat allergic reactions. The filly, who finished third on July 12, had 45 pg of the drug in her system. The allowable level is 5 pg. It was his second violation in a year. Wallace said he had no idea how the drug got in the filly’s system as she was not on the medication.
--Jockey Gerardo Martin was fined $100 for using the riding crop on Cali Rocks more than three times in succession in Sept. 16. The horse finished sixth and last in the race. After viewing a replay, the jockey agreed he violated the rule.
--Valet Pablo Fernandez was suspended indefinitely when he failed to show for a hearing about the alleged use of marijuana.
Santa Anita review
Friday’s feature was the race everyone expected between two
As good a race as both Miller horses ran, the real celebrity in the winner’s circle was Eddie D himself, known more formerly as Eddie Delahoussaye. He was the king of the 6 ½ furlong down the hill turf race. Everyone was coming up to him with hugs and handshakes, all appreciative of what he did for the game of racing.
The course is unique because it has a right turn and crosses over the dirt. If you wondered how it came to be, here’s an excerpt from a story I did a year ago. In other words, I’m plagiarizing myself. You can read the full story here.
Here’s the excerpt:
“It was in the early ‘50s,” said Alan Balch, a former Santa Anita executive and currently the executive director of the California Thoroughbred Trainers. “Dr. Strub wanted a grass course and there were none in the western United States. As with most things with Dr. Strub, he wanted something unique.”
[General manager Gwynn] Wilson was sent to Europe and came back with the idea for a course that took advantage of the natural undulations of the area near the track, and even make a right turn, the way races are run in Europe.
“The prime requisites for Santa Anita's turf course were that it be sporting, imaginative and also a real test of thoroughbred ability,” Strub said in the 1953-54 Santa Anita media guide.
“Above all it must be sporty, like the courses of Europe. We are pleased that some of the Santa Anita features will embody the best of Epsom, Longchamp and Auteuil.”
Despite Strub's optimism, it wasn't love at first sight.
“There was a lot of skepticism,” Balch said. “Racing is not used to a lot of change. There was concern about the crossing of the dirt course. There were definitely some reservations. To begin with they ran a lot of non-stakes races to prove that there wouldn't be any problems.”
OK, back to Friday.
Stormy Liberal, ridden by Drayden Van Dyke, paid $6.40, $3.40 and $2.60. Caribou Club was third.
Santa Anita preview
It’s a 12-race card, and a really, really good one, with a noon start. There are five stakes, four of them are Grade 1, three allowance races and three maiden special weights. There are five turf races.
The first stakes is the Grade 1 $300,000
Gunmetal Gray is the second favorite at 8-5. He won his last race by 6 ¾ lengths for trainer
The second stakes is the filly version of the American Pharoah, with all the same conditions. It is scheduled to go at 4:07 p.m. the favorite in the six-horse field is Bellafina for
Brill is the second favorite at 3-1. She was the less than even-money favorite in the Del Mar Debutante but finished a disappointing fourth. She gets a jockey switch to Florent Geroux.
Third up is the Grade 1 $300,000 Rodeo Drive Stakes, going about 4:41 p.m. It’s 1 ¼ miles on the turf for fillies and mares. Vasilika is the 8-5 favorite for Hollendorfer and Prat. She has won her last six races and seven of eight. Cambodia, who has been running in high-level graded stakes, is the 9-5 second choice. Tom Proctor is trainer and Van Dyke the rider. Cambodia has won seven of 19 lifetime.
The final Grade 1 stakes is the Awesome Again, but we’ve talked a lot about that up top. It should go off about 5:12 p.m.
But wait, there is one more. The last race of the day is the $75,000 Unzip Me Stakes for 3-year-old fillies going down the hill. It’s a big field of 12 with two also eligibles. The favorite, at 7-2, is Ms Bad Behavior for Richard Baltas and Kent Desormeaux. We always like to point out when Spiced Perfection runs since our own Mike Tierney is a part-owner of the filly. She’s at 12-1 and has regular rider Joe Talamo back.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 10, 8, 11, 8, 5, 12 (2 also eligible), 9, 6, 8, 6, 12 (2 AE).
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth more $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.
9:28 Gulfstream (2): $150,000 Florida Sire Wildcat Heir Stakes. Fla-bred 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Mo Cash (3-5)
12:30 Laurel (7): Grade 3 $200,000 Baltimore/Washington International Turf Cup, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Projected (7-5)
12:52 Finger Lakes (7): $200,000 New York Breeders’ Futurity, NY-bred 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Dugout (8-5)
1:00 Laurel (8): $150,000 Bald Eagle Derby, 3-yea-olds, 1 ½ miles on turf. Favorite: Channel Cat (2-1)
1:03 Delaware (7): $100,000 First State Dash Stakes, Del-bred 2-year-olds, 5 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Thatwouldbegrand (4-1)
1:09 Belmont (7): Grade 1 $350,000 Vosburgh Stakes, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Imperial Hint (1-5)
1:21 Woodbine (7): $125,000 Ontario Damsel Stakes, Ont-bred fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Dixie Moon (4-5)
1:42 Belmont (8): Grade 1 $500,000 Joe Hirsch Stakes, 3 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Favorite: Robert Bruce (2-1)
1:58 Gulfstream (11): $400,000 Florida Sire My Dear Girl Stakes, Fla-bred fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Cookie Dough (7-2)
1:59 Delaware (9): $100,000 Small Wonder Stakes, Del-bred 2-year-old fillies, 5 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Start the Show (7-2)
2:16 Belmont (9): Grade 3 $200,000 Pilgrim Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Opry (9-5)
2:27 Delaware (10): $100,000 Tax Free Shopping Distaff Stakes, Del-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Shimmering Aspen (2-1)
2:38 Santa Anita (6): Grade 1 $300,000 American Pharoah Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Game Winner (6-5)
2:50 Belmont (10): Grade 1 $750,000 Jockey Club Gold Cup, 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles. Favorite: Diversify (4-5)
2:55 Delaware (11): $100,000 New Castle Stakes, Del-breds 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Evil Monkey (5-2)
3:03 Gulfstream (13): $400,000 Florida Sire In Reality Stakes, Fla-bred 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Garter and Tie (2)
4:07 Santa Anita (9): Grade 1 $300,000 Chandelier Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Bellafina (9-5)
4:41 Santa Anita (10): Grade 1 $300,000 Rodeo Drive Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles. Favorite: Vasilika (8-5)
5:12 Santa Anita (11): Grade 1 $300,000 Awesome Again Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Accelerate (3-5)
6:05 Churchill Downs (7): $100,000 Jefferson Cup Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Majestic Eagle (5-2)
6:39 Churchill Downs (8): Grade 3 $100,000 Ack Ack Stakes, 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorites: Seeking the Soul, C Z Rocket (2-1)
7:11 Churchill Downs (9): Grade 3 $200,000 Lukas Classic Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Mind Your Biscuits (1-1)
Bob Ike’s SA play of the day
FOURTH RACE: No. 8 Omaha Beach (4-1)
Juvenile maiden from the Richard Mandella barn ran a decent third as the even-money favorite when debuting at this distance and surface. With that race under his belt, he should be ready to show his best under Prat.
Friday’s result: Touching Rainbows (6-1) got a good trip from outside but had nothing to offer in the stretch and faded back to last in the sixth race.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here's a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Ed Burgart’s LA play of the day
NINTH RACE: No. 3 Apollitical Dasher (3-1)
She doesn’t face an easy spot while making her first start in 10 months but this mare will be dangerous if she runs to her very strong 12.1 solo gate drill for 220 yards three weeks ago. In her powerful work, she broke fast and was well in hand during the final yards after displaying big strides midway. She draws next to her main rival, Chowchilla Chikadee, who has been stakes placed in her last pair.
Final thought
And now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, September 28.
Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 1st day of a 22-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $25,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 22.91 46.40 1:10.70 1:22.94 1:34.86
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|DQ–Gray Admiral
|120
|4
|7
|8–1
|8–2½
|5–hd
|3–hd
|1–1¼
|Fuentes
|40.40
|1
|Iron Alex
|123
|1
|9
|7–1
|7–1½
|3–hd
|4–hd
|2–hd
|Franco
|9.50
|10
|Glorious Crown
|118
|10
|4
|4–2½
|4–1
|6–½
|6–1½
|3–nk
|Espinoza
|3.20
|5
|Point Guard
|120
|5
|2
|3–hd
|3–½
|4–1½
|5–½
|4–½
|Van Dyke
|2.80
|2
|Earnednevergiven
|120
|2
|5
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–hd
|5–½
|Pereira
|8.70
|6
|Honeymoonz Over
|115
|6
|1
|2–1
|2–1
|2–1
|2–1
|6–2½
|Figueroa
|11.80
|3
|Hoover Tower
|123
|3
|6
|5–½
|5–1
|7–hd
|7–2
|7–hd
|Desormeaux
|8.30
|9
|Original Intent
|120
|9
|8
|9–1
|9–hd
|10
|10
|8–1½
|Prat
|4.30
|8
|Jersey's Heat
|120
|8
|10
|10
|10
|9–hd
|8–½
|9–1
|Delgadillo
|30.70
|7
|Ashley's Big Guy
|120
|7
|3
|6–1
|6–1
|8–2
|9–1
|10
|Maldonado
|15.50
|1
|IRON ALEX
|21.00
|8.80
|4.80
|10
|GLORIOUS CROWN
|4.80
|3.40
|5
|POINT GUARD
|3.20
|$1 EXACTA (1-10)
|$43.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-10-5-4)
|$257.44
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-10-5)
|$92.70
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-10-5-4-2)
|Carryover $563
Winner–Iron Alex Grr.c.4 by Unbridled's Heart out of Don'tgetmadalexis, by Don't Get Mad. Bred by Dallas Keen, Donna Keen & MidwestThoroughbreds, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Dallas E. Keen. Owner: Dallas E. Keen. Mutuel Pool $182,318 Exacta Pool $104,111 Superfecta Pool $45,262 Trifecta Pool $67,258 X-5 Super High Five Pool $738. Scratched–none. DQ–#4 Gray Admiral–finished 1st, disqualified, placed 4th.
GRAY ADMIRAL stalked a bit off the rail then inside, came out in tight off heels nearing midstretch to brush a rival, gained the lead under urging in deep stretch and inched clear. IRON ALEX saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, was brushed in tight quarters nearing midstretch, split rivals in deep stretch and finished well. GLORIOUS CROWN stalked three deep then outside a rival, was between foes on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and edged a rival for the show. POINT GUARD between horses early, stalked a bit off the rail then outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch, was brushed and forced out a bit in midstretch and was edged for third. EARNEDNEVERGIVEN dueled inside, fought back in the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. HONEYMOONZ OVER angled in and dueled outside a rival, fought back between horses in deep stretch and also was outkicked for a minor share. HOOVER TOWER pulled toward the inside and was in tight off heels into the first turn, chased just off the rail then inside, was between foes on the second turn, drifted to the inside in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. ORIGINAL INTENT settled outside a rival chasing the pace, came out three wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. JERSEY'S HEAT angled in and saved ground off the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and lacked a rally. ASHLEY'S BIG GUY chased outside a rival then three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed response. Following a stewards' inquiry, IRON ALEX was disqualified and placed fourth for interference in midstretch.
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 22.65 46.53 58.41 1:04.62
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|I Am the Danger
|123
|6
|3
|4–1
|4–1
|1–1
|1–6½
|Bejarano
|1.20
|2
|Molaf
|120
|2
|1
|1–hd
|2–½
|2–½
|2–1
|Delgadillo
|21.30
|1
|Wild Verse
|113
|1
|2
|3–1
|1–hd
|3–3
|3–3¼
|Figueroa
|5.80
|3
|Fast Cotton
|120
|3
|4
|2–hd
|3–1
|4–1
|4–1¼
|Fuentes
|5.60
|4
|Getaloadofthis
|120
|4
|7
|5–½
|5–2½
|5–10
|5–11
|Prat
|2.40
|7
|Fleetwood
|120
|7
|5
|6–3
|6–3
|6–hd
|6–½
|Sanchez
|12.10
|5
|Salutelute
|120
|5
|6
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Elliott
|34.60
|6
|I AM THE DANGER
|4.40
|3.00
|2.60
|2
|MOLAF
|14.00
|6.60
|1
|WILD VERSE
|4.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6)
|$59.20
|$1 EXACTA (6-2)
|$26.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-1-3)
|$35.02
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-2-1-3-4)
|$1,060.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-2-1)
|$41.55
Winner–I Am the Danger B.g.4 by Adios Charlie out of Lucky Trip, by Trippi. Bred by Ocala Stud (FL). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: R3 Racing, LLC, Rodriguez, Leo, Tucker, Terri and Westside Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $173,131 Daily Double Pool $38,030 Exacta Pool $96,210 Superfecta Pool $42,168 Super High Five Pool $6,209 Trifecta Pool $63,763. Scratched–none.
I AM THE DANGER stalked off the rail, bid three deep to gain the lead in the stretch, inched away in midstretch and drew clear under a vigorous hand ride and a hold late. MOLAF dueled outside a rival then three deep into and on the turn, battled alongside that rival leaving the turn and into the stretch and outfinished that one for the place. WILD VERSE had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and was outfinished for second. FAST COTTON broke outward, stalked a bit off the rail then bid between foes leaving the backstretch and on the turn, fell back some leaving the turn, continued just off the rail into the stretch and weakened. GETALOADOFTHIS broke slowly and was squeezed back, angled in and chased inside, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. FLEETWOOD chased outside a rival then off the rail, dropped back and angled in some on the turn and weakened. SALUTELUTE broke in and a bit slowly, settled off the rail, angled in on the turn and had little left for the drive.
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.28 45.72 58.30 1:11.51
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Empress of Lov
|117
|1
|3
|5
|3–1½
|3–3
|1–1¼
|Figueroa
|7.60
|4
|Li'l Grazen
|125
|4
|4
|2–2
|1–hd
|2–1½
|2–nk
|Maldonado
|4.60
|5
|Discatsonthesquare
|125
|5
|2
|1–hd
|2–2½
|1–hd
|3–4½
|1.10
|3
|Tee Em Eye
|125
|3
|1
|3–hd
|5
|5
|4–½
|Quinonez
|15.00
|2
|Bobbie Lincoln
|125
|2
|5
|4–hd
|4–hd
|4–hd
|5
|Roman
|1.80
|1
|EMPRESS OF LOV
|17.20
|5.60
|2.20
|4
|LI'L GRAZEN
|5.00
|2.60
|5
|DISCATSONTHESQUARE
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-1)
|$30.80
|$1 EXACTA (1-4)
|$33.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-5)
|$39.90
Winner–Empress of Lov Dbb.f.3 by Empire Way out of Angela's Love, by Not For Love. Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Genaro Vallejo. Owner: Battle Born Racing Stable, Marchese, Joe and Pristinus Stables. Mutuel Pool $137,505 Daily Double Pool $17,334 Exacta Pool $65,858 Trifecta Pool $49,528. Claimed–Discatsonthesquare by Troy Onorato. Trainer: John Martin. Claimed–Bobbie Lincoln by Reed Saldana. Trainer: Reed Saldana. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-6-1) paid $109.40. Pick Three Pool $55,894.
EMPRESS OF LOV saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and rallied under urging to get up three wide in deep stretch then inched away. LI'L GRAZEN had speed between horses then dueled inside, fought to a slim advantage on the turn, battled back to the front a sixteenth out but could not hold off the winner. DISCATSONTHESQUARE three deep early, dueled outside the runner-up, regained the advantage in the stretch, was between foes in deep stretch and was edged for the place. TEE EM EYE stalked a bit off the rail then between horses, continued just off the fence leaving the turn and did not rally. BOBBIE LINCOLN bobbled some at the start, was taken out early and chased three deep then outside a rival leaving the turn and into the stretch and lacked a further response.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $75,000. Time 23.14 46.75 1:10.52 1:22.50 1:34.16
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Streak of Luck
|124
|2
|2
|3–½
|4–2½
|3–½
|1–hd
|1–1½
|7.50
|5
|Sea Sensation
|116
|4
|8
|6–1
|5–hd
|6–1
|4–1½
|2–¾
|Espinoza
|13.60
|7
|Nonna Gianna
|121
|5
|4
|2–1
|2–1
|2–1½
|3–1½
|3–1¼
|Bejarano
|25.00
|10
|Hot Autumn
|121
|8
|1
|1–1
|1–½
|1–½
|2–½
|4–½
|T Baze
|8.90
|11
|Miraculously
|124
|9
|9
|9–1½
|8–hd
|8–1½
|7–½
|5–nk
|Prat
|2.80
|9
|Tinabud
|121
|7
|7
|7–1½
|7–1½
|7–hd
|5–hd
|6–hd
|Conner
|13.50
|1
|Movie Moment
|121
|1
|6
|8–½
|9–2
|9–hd
|8–½
|7–1
|Stevens
|3.20
|4
|Don't Blame Judy
|121
|3
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|8–1¾
|Talamo
|4.50
|8
|Mongolian Window
|121
|6
|3
|4–1½
|3–hd
|4–1
|6–½
|9–¾
|Quinonez
|27.90
|12
|Lexington Grace
|124
|10
|5
|5–hd
|6–1
|5–hd
|9–½
|10
|Desormeaux
|11.40
|3
|STREAK OF LUCK
|17.00
|8.00
|5.00
|5
|SEA SENSATION
|13.00
|9.80
|7
|NONNA GIANNA (IRE)
|11.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3)
|$142.80
|$1 EXACTA (3-5)
|$89.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-7-10)
|$1,882.45
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-7)
|$733.25
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-5-7-10-11)
|Carryover $800
Winner–Streak of Luck Grr.f.3 by Old Fashioned out of Valeria, by Elusive Quality. Bred by Roncelli Family Trust (CA). Trainer: Matthew Chew. Owner: Roncelli Family Trust. Mutuel Pool $202,450 Daily Double Pool $21,009 Exacta Pool $115,182 Superfecta Pool $46,956 Trifecta Pool $70,456 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,051. Scratched–K P Pergoliscious (IRE), Sappho (IRE).
50-Cent Pick Three (6-1-3) paid $55.20. Pick Three Pool $26,791.
STREAK OF LUCK tugged along the inside stalking the pace, swung out three deep into the stretch, gained the lead outside foes in midstretch and inched clear under left handed urging. SEA SENSATION angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out nearing midstretch an gained the place. NONNA GIANNA (IRE) stalked early then bid outside a rival to press the pace, battled between horses in midstretch and held third. HOT AUTUMN angled in on the early lead, set a pressured pace inside, fought back in midstretch and was outfinished for the show. MIRACULOUSLY also angled in and settled outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and five wide into the stretch and was outfinished. TINABUD stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail, continued alongside a rival into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MOVIE MOMENT saved ground off the pace, continued inside into the stretch and went between foes late. DON'T BLAME JUDY broke a bit slowly, settled off the pace inside, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late response. MONGOLIAN WINDOW angled in and chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. LEXINGTON GRACE (IRE) also angled in and chased outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch and did not rally.
FIFTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.04 45.25 57.83 1:10.96
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|After You
|122
|3
|2
|1–2
|1–4
|1–5
|1–5½
|Quinonez
|5.30
|1
|Alvaaro
|122
|1
|3
|2–1
|2–1½
|3–2½
|2–½
|Conner
|6.00
|2
|Mayan Warrior
|122
|2
|6
|6
|3–½
|2–½
|3–2½
|Franco
|1.10
|4
|Agronomo
|122
|4
|4
|3–1
|4–1½
|4–2
|4–7¼
|Vergara, Jr.
|21.10
|7
|Mo Dinero
|117
|6
|5
|4–1½
|5–hd
|5–2½
|5–2¾
|Espinoza
|1.90
|6
|Baja Warrior
|122
|5
|1
|5–2
|6
|6
|6
|Delgadillo
|41.20
|3
|AFTER YOU
|12.60
|6.20
|3.40
|1
|ALVAARO
|5.40
|4.00
|2
|MAYAN WARRIOR
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3)
|$127.60
|$1 EXACTA (3-1)
|$54.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-2-4)
|$37.19
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-2)
|$53.05
Winner–After You Grr.g.2 by Rattlesnake Bridge out of Donnie's Secret, by Tiger Ridge. Bred by Hartley/De Renzo Thoroughbreds (FL). Trainer: Neil D. Drysdale. Owner: De Renzo, Dean, Dugan, Shawn L. and Hartley, Randall. Mutuel Pool $173,554 Daily Double Pool $18,601 Exacta Pool $97,303 Superfecta Pool $38,205 Trifecta Pool $59,174. Claimed–Alvaaro by Barry Rubin. Trainer:
50-Cent Pick Three (1-3-3) paid $274.00. Pick Three Pool $40,371. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-1-3-3) 137 tickets with 4 correct paid $1,056.20. Pick Four Pool $188,861. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-6-1-3-3) 31 tickets with 5 correct paid $12,955.15. Pick Five Pool $467,017.
AFTER YOU had speed between horses then angled in and set the pace inside, opened up on the turn and drew off under left handed urging and steady handling late. ALVAARO stalked inside then a bit off the rail to the stretch, continued outside a foe in the drive and edged that one for the place. MAYAN WARRIOR bobbled in a bit of a slow start, chased inside, continued along the rail in the stretch and was edged for second. AGRONOMO stalked off the rail then outside a rival on the turn, came out three deep into the stretch and did not rally. MO DINERO chased off the inside then outside a rival leaving the turn and weakened. BAJA WARRIOR also chased just off the inside, angled in on the turn and weakened in the drive.
SIXTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Eddie D Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.58 42.79 1:04.87 1:10.93
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Stormy Liberal
|123
|3
|2
|2–hd
|2–1½
|2–2
|1–hd
|Van Dyke
|2.20
|8
|Conquest Tsunami
|123
|8
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–1½
|2–¾
|Prat
|2.40
|2
|Caribou Club
|125
|2
|8
|8–1½
|8–2½
|4–½
|3–½
|Talamo
|7.80
|1
|Law Abidin Citizen
|121
|1
|3
|3–hd
|3–hd
|3–2½
|4–3¼
|Pereira
|14.00
|7
|Kenjisstorm
|121
|7
|7
|7–2½
|7–2½
|8–3½
|5–nk
|Bejarano
|20.50
|4
|Threefiveindia
|121
|4
|6
|6–1
|6–½
|7–hd
|6–hd
|Franco
|12.50
|6
|Cistron
|121
|6
|4
|4–1
|4–1
|6–hd
|7–1½
|T Baze
|9.90
|5
|He Will
|121
|5
|9
|9
|9
|9
|8–1
|Desormeaux
|14.40
|9
|Touching Rainbows
|121
|9
|5
|5–1
|5–1½
|5–1
|9
|Stevens
|6.80
|3
|STORMY LIBERAL
|6.40
|3.40
|2.60
|8
|CONQUEST TSUNAMI
|4.00
|3.20
|2
|CARIBOU CLUB
|4.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3)
|$52.20
|$1 EXACTA (3-8)
|$9.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-8-2-1)
|$31.94
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-8-2-1-7)
|$1,838.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-8-2)
|$18.70
Winner–Stormy Liberal B.g.6 by Stormy Atlantic out of Vassar, by Royal Academy. Bred by Dapple Bloodstock &Gryphon Investments LLC (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Rockingham Ranch and David A Bernsen LLC. Mutuel Pool $399,971 Daily Double Pool $24,246 Exacta Pool $217,127 Superfecta Pool $102,377 Super High Five Pool $3,216 Trifecta Pool $149,783. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-3-3) paid $159.40. Pick Three Pool $47,038.
STORMY LIBERAL stalked between horses then a bit off the rail leaving the hill, came out into the stretch, drifted in some in midstretch, rallied under left handed urging then steady handling late to get up nearing the wire. CONQUEST TSUNAMI sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside down the hill and into the stretch and held on well but was edged late. CARIBOU CLUB broke a bit slowly, settled just off the rail, swung three wide into the stretch and finished well to gain the show late. LAW ABIDIN CITIZEN saved ground stalking the pace, came out on the dirt crossing and three wide into the stretch and was edged late for third. KENJISSTORM chased off the rail then outside a rival, split horses in the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. THREEFIVEINDIA stalked a bit off the inside then along the rail leaving the hill and into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late response. CISTRON close up stalking the pace three deep then outside a rival leaving the hill, came three wide into the stretch and did not rally. HE WILL broke a bit slowly, angled in and saved ground off the pace, continued inside in the stretch and could not summon the needed late kick. TOUCHING RAINBOWS four wide early, angled in and chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail in the stretch, was between foes in deep stretch and weakened. Rail on hill at 7 feet.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 24.23 48.26 1:13.00 1:25.47 1:38.51
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Dueling
|122
|5
|3
|4–hd
|4–hd
|4–2½
|1–1
|1–2¾
|Smith
|0.70
|1
|Street Class
|122
|1
|2
|1–1
|2–1
|2–½
|2–2½
|2–3½
|Prat
|6.30
|2
|Magnificent McCool
|122
|2
|1
|2–½
|3–1
|3–hd
|3–½
|3–1¼
|Bejarano
|3.30
|7
|Extra Hope
|122
|7
|6
|7
|6–hd
|6–2
|5–1½
|4–1
|Van Dyke
|6.20
|4
|Yak
|122
|4
|5
|3–1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|4–1½
|5–4¼
|Desormeaux
|15.90
|3
|Union Station
|122
|3
|7
|5–1
|5–1
|5–1½
|6–3
|6–2½
|Conner
|24.90
|6
|Lead Star
|117
|6
|4
|6–hd
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Espinoza
|46.70
|5
|DUELING
|3.40
|2.80
|2.20
|1
|STREET CLASS
|5.00
|3.00
|2
|MAGNIFICENT MCCOOL
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5)
|$12.60
|$1 EXACTA (5-1)
|$7.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-1-2-7)
|$5.00
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-1-2-7-4)
|$109.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-2)
|$11.05
Winner–Dueling Grr.c.2 by Violence out of Seattle Qui, by Seattle Slew. Bred by SF Bloodstock LLC (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: Michael C. Stinson. Mutuel Pool $202,422 Daily Double Pool $34,019 Exacta Pool $104,809 Superfecta Pool $51,839 Super High Five Pool $5,591 Trifecta Pool $79,080. Scratched–Istanbul.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-3-5) paid $33.05. Pick Three Pool $38,325.
DUELING had speed three deep then stalked outside a rival, bid four wide on the second turn and into the stretch, drifted in and took the lead outside the runner-up in upper stretch, inched away in midstretch and won clear under a brisk hand ride. STREET CLASS dueled inside then outside a rival a half mile out and between foes on the second turn and into the stretch, drifted in some and bested the others. MAGNIFICENT MCCOOL had speed between foes then dueled outside a rival, stalked alongside a foe leaving the backstretch, re-bid three deep between foes on the second turn and into the stretch and held third. EXTRA HOPE angled in and chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, went outside a foe on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. YAK stalked just off the rail then bid inside on the backstretch, dueled along the fence on the second turn and weakened in the drive. UNION STATION saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and weakened. LEAD STAR bobbled at the start, went three deep early then chased outside a rival, dropped back on the second turn and also weakened.
EIGHTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.18 44.97 1:10.58 1:17.31
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|DQ–Captivate
|123
|2
|4
|2–hd
|3–1½
|1–1
|1–2¼
|Van Dyke
|4.10
|2
|Saratoga Morning
|120
|1
|9
|7–½
|4–½
|3–hd
|2–¾
|Desormeaux
|10.10
|11
|Buckys Pick
|125
|9
|1
|4–hd
|6–hd
|6–1
|3–2
|Delgadillo
|6.50
|10
|Extreme Heat
|123
|8
|2
|3–2½
|2–hd
|4–2½
|4–¾
|Talamo
|25.60
|4
|Buck Duane
|115
|3
|6
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–hd
|5–¾
|Espinoza
|29.70
|9
|Kershaw
|120
|7
|8
|9–4½
|7–hd
|7–1½
|6–nk
|Bejarano
|1.30
|5
|Bear Chum
|125
|4
|10
|6–hd
|5–1½
|5–½
|7–1¾
|Conner
|51.50
|12
|It Makes Sense
|120
|10
|7
|8–hd
|8–1
|9–3½
|8–1
|Roman
|17.70
|6
|Duke of Fallbrook
|123
|5
|5
|5–hd
|9–6
|8–½
|9–¾
|79.60
|7
|Blame Joe
|123
|6
|3
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Elliott
|4.40
|2
|SARATOGA MORNING
|22.20
|10.60
|6.40
|3
|DQ–CAPTIVATE
|5.60
|4.20
|11
|BUCKYS PICK
|5.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2)
|$55.80
|$1 EXACTA (2-3)
|$54.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-11-10)
|$428.36
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-11)
|$218.20
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-3-11-10-4)
|Carryover $3,249
Winner–Saratoga Morning Ch.g.3 by City Zip out of Ms. Bedazzle, by Mr. Greeley. Bred by Monticule (KY). Trainer: J. Keith Desormeaux. Owner: Don't Tell My Wife Stables and Monomoy Stables, LLC. Mutuel Pool $272,184 Daily Double Pool $28,108 Exacta Pool $157,041 Superfecta Pool $96,954 Trifecta Pool $117,051 X-5 Super High Five Pool $4,257. Scratched–Hoss Cartwright, Sequentially. DQ–#3 Captivate–finished 1st, disqualified, placed 2nd.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-5-2) paid $58.75. Pick Three Pool $49,194.
CAPTIVATE had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away a bit off the rail nearing midstretch, drifted in under right handed pressure past the eighth pole and won clear. SARATOGA MORNING chased inside, moved up leaving the turn, came out into the stretch then angled back in, steadied in tight behind the winner and brushed the rail briefly in midstretch, came out for room and continued willingly. BUCKYS PICK stalked four wide between foes then off the rail on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and was edged for the place. EXTREME HEAT dueled three deep to the stretch, fought back in upper stretch then weakened some in the final furlong. BUCK DUANE had good early speed and dueled between horses, also fought back in upper stretch and weakened in the final furlong. KERSHAW stalked outside then six wide on the backstretch, continued outside on the turn and five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. BEAR CHUM (AUS) was in a good position stalking the pace between horses then outside a rival on the turn and weakened in the drive. IT MAKES SENSE stalked off the rail then split horses five wide on the backstretch, continued between foes on the turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. DUKE OF FALLBROOK chased between horses then dropped back and angled in on the turn and weakened. BLAME JOE dropped back off the rail early, angled in a bit off the fence on the turn and was not a threat. Following a stewards' inquiry, CAPTIVATE was disqualified and placed second for interference in midstretch.
NINTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $30,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 21.84 44.00 1:06.60 1:12.83
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|10
|Untouched Elegance
|120
|10
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–2
|1–1
|Stevens
|2.60
|11
|Lucky Knickers
|123
|11
|3
|4–hd
|2–2
|2–3
|2–2¼
|Roman
|7.70
|4
|Turing Machine
|118
|4
|10
|9–hd
|8–hd
|4–hd
|3–1½
|Prat
|4.00
|7
|Social Etiquette
|113
|7
|6
|7–½
|7–hd
|5–½
|4–½
|Espinoza
|10.80
|2
|Sweet Congrats
|113
|2
|9
|11
|11
|9–5
|5–1
|Figueroa
|14.90
|8
|Token Vow
|120
|8
|2
|2–hd
|3–1½
|3–1½
|6–nk
|Bejarano
|4.40
|5
|Unusual Gold
|120
|5
|5
|8–2
|9–6
|8–3
|7–½
|Van Dyke
|26.30
|3
|My Midnight Affair
|120
|3
|7
|5–hd
|5–hd
|7–½
|8–1
|Franco
|60.70
|6
|Tandalicious
|120
|6
|8
|6–1
|4–hd
|6–1
|9–20
|T Baze
|5.80
|9
|Super Good
|120
|9
|4
|3–1
|6–1
|10–10
|10–6½
|Conner
|20.40
|1
|Queens Wild
|120
|1
|11
|10–3½
|10–2
|11
|11
|Pereira
|58.90
|10
|UNTOUCHED ELEGANCE
|7.20
|4.80
|3.20
|11
|LUCKY KNICKERS
|7.20
|4.00
|4
|TURING MACHINE
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-10)
|$110.80
|$1 EXACTA (10-11)
|$24.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-11-4-7)
|$65.02
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-11-4-7-2)
|$3,628.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-11-4)
|$49.15
Winner–Untouched Elegance B.f.3 by
50-Cent Pick Three (5-2-10) paid $66.05. Pick Three Pool $94,025. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-5/8-2-10/12/13) 862 tickets with 4 correct paid $290.45. Pick Four Pool $563,398. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-3-5/8-2-10/12/13) 74 tickets with 5 correct paid $3,072.20. Pick Five Pool $297,885. 20-Cent Pick Six (3-3-3-5/8-2-10/12/13) 6 tickets with 6 correct paid $7,336.28. Pick Six Pool $82,393. Pick Six Carryover $18,865.
UNTOUCHED ELEGANCE sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail, inched away in the stretch and held on gamely under urging. LUCKY KNICKERS three deep early, stalked outside then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and continued willingly. TURING MACHINE bobbled in a bit of a slow start, chased just off the rail, came out leaving the hill and four wide into the stretch and gained the show. SOCIAL ETIQUETTE chased outside then alongside a rival, came out five wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. SWEET CONGRATS dropped back along the inside, saved ground, cut the corner into the stretch and improved position. TOKEN VOW stalked a bit off the rail then inside, came out a bit into the stretch and weakened. UNUSUAL GOLD angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, continued along the inside in the stretch and did not rally. MY MIDNIGHT AFFAIR stalked the pace inside, came out into the stretch and weakened. TANDALICIOUS chased between horses then outside a rival, continued three deep leaving the hill and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. SUPER GOOD stalked between rivals then outside a foe, dropped back into the stretch and gave way. QUEENS WILD broke slowly, pulled her way along inside, dropped back and came out leaving the hill and had nothing left for the stretch. Rail on hill at 7 feet.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|4,515
|$775,986
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$1,481,446
|Out of State
|N/A
|$5,571,945
|TOTAL
|4,515
|$7,829,377
Santa Anita Entries for Saturday, September 29.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 2nd day of a 22-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Gray Magician
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Hector O. Palma
|5-2
|2
|Improbable
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Bob Baffert
|9-5
|3
|Comical Ghost
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Bob Baffert
|5-1
|4
|Shining Through
|Assael Espinoza
|117
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|20-1
|5
|Big Cheddar
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12-1
|6
|Tut
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-1
|7
|Stretford End
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Simon Callaghan
|7-2
SECOND RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Joe Jackson
|Tyler Baze
|120
|William E. Morey
|7-2
|2
|Hoss Cartwright
|Santiago Gonzalez
|120
|Jack Carava
|12-1
|3
|North County Guy
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Richard Baltas
|6-1
|4
|From the Distance
|Assael Espinoza
|115
|Steve Knapp
|10-1
|5
|Red Wine and Dine
|Agapito Delgadillo
|125
|Rafael DeLeon
|10-1
|6
|Schulace
|Alonso Quinonez
|120
|Val Brinkerhoff
|20-1
|7
|Forest Chatter
|125
|Clifford W. Sise, Jr.
|5-2
|16,000
|8
|Minoso
|Heriberto Figueroa
|115
|Hector O. Palma
|6-1
|9
|Rocky Rogue
|Brayan Pena
|120
|Scott Rollins
|4-1
|10
|Dynamic Duo
|Modesto Linares
|120
|Charles R. Stutts
|50-1
THIRD RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Fig
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Ben D. A. Cecil
|12-1
|2
|Nil Phet
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Gary Stute
|5-1
|3
|Mobou
|Gary Stevens
|122
|John A. Shirreffs
|3-1
|4
|Nice Haircut
|Evin Roman
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-1
|5
|Its Five Somewhere
|Martin Pedroza
|122
|Sal Gonzalez
|5-1
|6
|Mulzoff
|Luis Fuentes
|115
|Paul G. Aguirre
|10-1
|7
|New Salute
|Heriberto Figueroa
|117
|Ruben Gomez
|50-1
|8
|Offshore Affair
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Carla Gaines
|8-5
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Box On
|Heriberto Figueroa
|117
|Peter Miller
|12-1
|2
|Neptune's Storm
|Assael Espinoza
|117
|William E. Morey
|5-1
|3
|Violent Behavior
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Dan Blacker
|30-1
|4
|Lingua Franca
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|20-1
|5
|Alleva
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
|6
|Dyf
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Richard Baltas
|12-1
|7
|Knight's Cross
|Kent Desormeaux
|122
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|6-1
|8
|Omaha Beach
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|7-2
|9
|Power Player
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Bob Baffert
|8-1
|10
|Speakerofthehouse
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Ian Kruljac
|20-1
|11
|Flying Scotsman
|Tyler Conner
|122
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|4-1
FIFTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Elwood J
|Edwin Maldonado
|125
|Eddie Truman
|8-1
|16,000
|2
|Short of Ez
|Stewart Elliott
|125
|Mike Puype
|7-2
|3
|Spokane Eagle
|Evin Roman
|125
|Vann Belvoir
|4-1
|16,000
|4
|Twirling Tiger
|Tyler Baze
|125
|Jack Carava
|8-1
|16,000
|5
|Whiskey Ginger
|Chris Russell
|125
|Patrick Gallagher
|15-1
|16,000
|6
|Fire to the Wire
|Tiago Pereira
|125
|Jack Carava
|5-2
|16,000
|7
|Will Tell
|Joseph Talamo
|125
|Mark Glatt
|6-1
|16,000
|8
|R Cha Cha
|Santiago Gonzalez
|125
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-1
|16,000
SIXTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $300,000. 'American Pharoah Stakes'. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Rowayton
|Florent Geroux
|122
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|5-2
|2
|Gunmetal Gray
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|9-5
|3
|Jefe
|Kent Desormeaux
|122
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|8-1
|4
|Game Winner
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Bob Baffert
|6-5
|5
|Sigalert
|Tyler Baze
|122
|John W. Sadler
|15-1
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Comma Sister
|Mario Gutierrez
|123
|George Papaprodromou
|8-1
|2
|So Be It
|Brice Blanc
|121
|J. Eric Kruljac
|30-1
|3
|Impetu
|Florent Geroux
|118
|Michael W. McCarthy
|10-1
|4
|Noivo
|Gary Stevens
|120
|Dan Blacker
|4-1
|5
|Kalei
|Assael Espinoza
|116
|John A. Shirreffs
|8-1
|6
|Violent Ridge
|Kent Desormeaux
|122
|Hector O. Palma
|12-1
|7
|Icy Street
|Drayden Van Dyke
|123
|John W. Sadler
|7-2
|8
|Pioneer Lad
|Tyler Baze
|121
|Jack Carava
|12-1
|9
|Tartini
|Flavien Prat
|123
|Jack Carava
|5-1
|10
|Red King
|Geovanni Franco
|121
|Vladimir Cerin
|12-1
|11
|Fritz Johansen
|Tiago Pereira
|125
|Mark Glatt
|20-1
|12
|Kidmon
|Joel Rosario
|121
|John W. Sadler
|8-1
|Also Eligible
|13
|Hard Fought
|Evin Roman
|123
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|12-1
|14
|Exotic Ghost
|Alonso Quinonez
|121
|Reed Saldana
|12-1
EIGHTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Conquest Flatterme
|Stewart Elliott
|123
|Vladimir Cerin
|3-1
|2
|Demigoddess
|Modesto Linares
|121
|Charles R. Stutts
|20-1
|3
|Kindred
|Mario Gutierrez
|123
|John A. Shirreffs
|10-1
|4
|Royal Descendent
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Brian J. Koriner
|4-1
|5
|Zusha
|Joel Rosario
|120
|Gary Mandella
|6-1
|6
|Dulce Ride
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Richard Baltas
|7-2
|7
|Smiling Tigress
|Tyler Baze
|122
|David Bernstein
|12-1
|8
|Summer's Indy
|Tyler Conner
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|12-1
|40,000
|9
|Moon Kitty
|Evin Roman
|121
|Jack Carava
|4-1
NINTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $300,000. 'Chandelier Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Mother Mother
|122
|Bob Baffert
|4-1
|2
|Del Mar May
|Gary Stevens
|122
|Richard Baltas
|5-1
|3
|Vibrance
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Michael W. McCarthy
|8-1
|4
|Brill
|Florent Geroux
|122
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|3-1
|5
|Der Lu
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Bob Baffert
|4-1
|6
|Bellafina
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Simon Callaghan
|9-5
TENTH RACE.
1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $300,000. 'Rodeo Drive Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Paved
|Joel Rosario
|120
|Michael W. McCarthy
|8-1
|2
|Tisbutadream
|Tyler Conner
|121
|Ben D. A. Cecil
|20-1
|3
|Beau Recall
|Joseph Talamo
|123
|Simon Callaghan
|10-1
|4
|Queen Blossom
|Florent Geroux
|121
|Richard Baltas
|8-1
|5
|Amboseli
|Stewart Elliott
|121
|10-1
|6
|Vasilika
|Flavien Prat
|123
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|8-5
|7
|Sophie P
|Kent Desormeaux
|125
|James M. Cassidy
|8-1
|8
|Cambodia
|Drayden Van Dyke
|123
|Thomas F. Proctor
|9-5
ELEVENTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile. Purse: $300,000. 'Awesome Again Stakes'. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Shades of Victory
|Martin Pedroza
|121
|Reed Saldana
|50-1
|2
|Isotherm
|Geovanni Franco
|121
|Philip D'Amato
|15-1
|3
|Prime Attraction
|Kent Desormeaux
|121
|James M. Cassidy
|10-1
|4
|The Lieutenant
|Flavien Prat
|121
|Michael W. McCarthy
|10-1
|5
|West Coast
|Mike Smith
|123
|Bob Baffert
|7-5
|6
|Accelerate
|Joel Rosario
|125
|John W. Sadler
|3-5
TWELFTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'Unzip Me Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Steph Being Steph
|Stewart Elliott
|120
|Brian J. Koriner
|8-1
|2
|Travieza
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12-1
|3
|Spiced Perfection
|Joseph Talamo
|124
|Brian J. Koriner
|12-1
|4
|Suspicious Spouse
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Peter Miller
|8-1
|5
|Hey Negrita
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Richard Baltas
|5-1
|6
|Pulpit Rider
|Tyler Conner
|124
|Mike Puype
|6-1
|7
|Pursuing The Dream
|Gary Stevens
|120
|James M. Cassidy
|15-1
|8
|Sappho
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|20-1
|9
|Out of The Flames
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Simon Callaghan
|5-1
|10
|Ms Bad Behavior
|Kent Desormeaux
|122
|Richard Baltas
|7-2
|11
|True Royalty
|Joel Rosario
|124
|John W. Sadler
|8-1
|12
|May Girl
|Evin Roman
|120
|James M. Cassidy
|30-1
|Also Eligible
|13
|Media Tone
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Jose Antonio Flores
|50-1
|14
|Chatty
|Florent Geroux
|120
|Michael W. McCarthy
|12-1