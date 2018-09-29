Racing! Stormy Liberal gets Santa Anita off to a good start

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we learn a little bit more about West Coast and McKinzie.

If you are going to Santa Anita one day this meeting, Saturday should be that day. There are four Grade 1 races and an anticipated showdown between top-rated Accelerate and Eclipse Award winning West Coast in the $300,000 Awesome Again Stakes.

“He needs a race,” Baffert said. “I’m just running out of time. I was hoping to get him in an allowance race or something like that. If he wants a legitimate chance to run in the Breeders’ Cup Classic, he needs to run. He’s not that good of a work horse. He only goes as good as his company and I just don’t have that kind of company to work with him.”

Accelerate is the top horse in the country according to an NTRA poll. But, it’s a media poll, so take it for what it’s worth. He’s coming off a record-shattering 12 ½ length win in the Pacific Classic, although it wasn’t the strongest Pacific Classic.

West Coast won last year’s Travers Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby. He also finished second to Gun Runner in the Pegasus. Then he finished second in the Dubai World Cup but has been off since then.

So, here he is at Santa Anita. If he does well, he’s on to the Classic and beyond that, possibly the Pegasus before being retired as a 5-year-old. At least that’s the current plan.

“We’re trying to get to the Breeders’ Cup Classic with him if everything goes well,” Baffert said. “He looked unbelievable [in the Pennsylvania Derby]. Going into this year he was a really good horse until he got hurt and the red horse came along. He’s had a chance to grow up and fill out a little bit. That little break really helped him.”

I knew I would forget someone when I was thanking people on the first anniversary of the newsletter. And this was a big one. Without Jon Schleuss there would be no newsletter. He’s the graphic and data journalist who figured out how to get all that coded information into the newsletter. He grew up around Oaklawn and has a real love with trying to figure out statistical ways to beat the ponies. But until he does that, he figures out how to get so much information on your phone, tablet or desktop.

--Trainer Bob Bean was fined $500 when his horse Funny Bean had a positive for too much methocarbamol, a muscle relaxant. The filly, which won the race on July 1, had 50 ng in their system when the allowable limit is 1 ng. At the hearing, the trainer said he had no idea how the horse tested positive and he was still trying to figure it out.

--Trainer Jerry Wallace was fined $1,000 when his horse Whatyouciswhatuget had a positive for too much dexamethasone, commonly used to treat allergic reactions. The filly, who finished third on July 12, had 45 pg of the drug in her system. The allowable level is 5 pg. It was his second violation in a year. Wallace said he had no idea how the drug got in the filly’s system as she was not on the medication.

--Jockey Gerardo Martin was fined $100 for using the riding crop on Cali Rocks more than three times in succession in Sept. 16. The horse finished sixth and last in the race. After viewing a replay, the jockey agreed he violated the rule.

As good a race as both Miller horses ran, the real celebrity in the winner’s circle was Eddie D himself, known more formerly as Eddie Delahoussaye . He was the king of the 6 ½ furlong down the hill turf race. Everyone was coming up to him with hugs and handshakes, all appreciative of what he did for the game of racing.

The course is unique because it has a right turn and crosses over the dirt. If you wondered how it came to be, here’s an excerpt from a story I did a year ago. In other words, I’m plagiarizing myself. You can read the full story here .

“It was in the early ‘50s,” said Alan Balch , a former Santa Anita executive and currently the executive director of the California Thoroughbred Trainers. “Dr. Strub wanted a grass course and there were none in the western United States. As with most things with Dr. Strub, he wanted something unique.”

[General manager Gwynn ] Wilson was sent to Europe and came back with the idea for a course that took advantage of the natural undulations of the area near the track, and even make a right turn, the way races are run in Europe.

“Above all it must be sporty, like the courses of Europe. We are pleased that some of the Santa Anita features will embody the best of Epsom, Longchamp and Auteuil.”

“There was a lot of skepticism,” Balch said. “Racing is not used to a lot of change. There was concern about the crossing of the dirt course. There were definitely some reservations. To begin with they ran a lot of non-stakes races to prove that there wouldn't be any problems.”

It’s a 12-race card, and a really, really good one, with a noon start. There are five stakes, four of them are Grade 1, three allowance races and three maiden special weights. There are five turf races.

The first stakes is the Grade 1 $300,000 American Pharoah for 2-year-olds going 1 1/16 miles. It only has a five-horse field. Post time is 2:38 p.m. The favorite is Game Winner at 6-5. He’s won both his races including the closing day Del Mar Futurity. He’s trained by Baffert, who says he should get better with more distance.

The second stakes is the filly version of the American Pharoah, with all the same conditions. It is scheduled to go at 4:07 p.m. the favorite in the six-horse field is Bellafina for Simon Callaghan . She won the Del Mar Debutante and the Sorrento Stakes both by 4 ¼ lengths. She was second in her first start. Prat gets the ride.

Brill is the second favorite at 3-1. She was the less than even-money favorite in the Del Mar Debutante but finished a disappointing fourth. She gets a jockey switch to Florent Geroux .

Third up is the Grade 1 $300,000 Rodeo Drive Stakes, going about 4:41 p.m. It’s 1 ¼ miles on the turf for fillies and mares. Vasilika is the 8-5 favorite for Hollendorfer and Prat. She has won her last six races and seven of eight. Cambodia, who has been running in high-level graded stakes, is the 9-5 second choice. Tom Proctor is trainer and Van Dyke the rider. Cambodia has won seven of 19 lifetime.

But wait, there is one more. The last race of the day is the $75,000 Unzip Me Stakes for 3-year-old fillies going down the hill. It’s a big field of 12 with two also eligibles. The favorite, at 7-2, is Ms Bad Behavior for Richard Baltas and Kent Desormeaux . We always like to point out when Spiced Perfection runs since our own Mike Tierney is a part-owner of the filly. She’s at 12-1 and has regular rider Joe Talamo back.

Juvenile maiden from the Richard Mandella barn ran a decent third as the even-money favorite when debuting at this distance and surface. With that race under his belt, he should be ready to show his best under Prat.

Friday’s result: Touching Rainbows (6-1) got a good trip from outside but had nothing to offer in the stretch and faded back to last in the sixth race.

She doesn’t face an easy spot while making her first start in 10 months but this mare will be dangerous if she runs to her very strong 12.1 solo gate drill for 220 yards three weeks ago. In her powerful work, she broke fast and was well in hand during the final yards after displaying big strides midway. She draws next to her main rival, Chowchilla Chikadee, who has been stakes placed in her last pair.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, September 28. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 1st day of a 22-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $25,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 22.91 46.40 1:10.70 1:22.94 1:34.86

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 DQ–Gray Admiral 120 4 7 8–1 8–2½ 5–hd 3–hd 1–1¼ Fuentes 40.40 1 Iron Alex 123 1 9 7–1 7–1½ 3–hd 4–hd 2–hd Franco 9.50 10 Glorious Crown 118 10 4 4–2½ 4–1 6–½ 6–1½ 3–nk Espinoza 3.20 5 Point Guard 120 5 2 3–hd 3–½ 4–1½ 5–½ 4–½ Van Dyke 2.80 2 Earnednevergiven 120 2 5 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 5–½ Pereira 8.70 6 Honeymoonz Over 115 6 1 2–1 2–1 2–1 2–1 6–2½ Figueroa 11.80 3 Hoover Tower 123 3 6 5–½ 5–1 7–hd 7–2 7–hd Desormeaux 8.30 9 Original Intent 120 9 8 9–1 9–hd 10 10 8–1½ Prat 4.30 8 Jersey's Heat 120 8 10 10 10 9–hd 8–½ 9–1 Delgadillo 30.70 7 Ashley's Big Guy 120 7 3 6–1 6–1 8–2 9–1 10 Maldonado 15.50

1 IRON ALEX 21.00 8.80 4.80 10 GLORIOUS CROWN 4.80 3.40 5 POINT GUARD 3.20

$1 EXACTA (1-10) $43.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-10-5-4) $257.44 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-10-5) $92.70 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-10-5-4-2) Carryover $563

Winner–Iron Alex Grr.c.4 by Unbridled's Heart out of Don'tgetmadalexis, by Don't Get Mad. Bred by Dallas Keen, Donna Keen & MidwestThoroughbreds, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Dallas E. Keen. Owner: Dallas E. Keen. Mutuel Pool $182,318 Exacta Pool $104,111 Superfecta Pool $45,262 Trifecta Pool $67,258 X-5 Super High Five Pool $738. Scratched–none. DQ–#4 Gray Admiral–finished 1st, disqualified, placed 4th.

GRAY ADMIRAL stalked a bit off the rail then inside, came out in tight off heels nearing midstretch to brush a rival, gained the lead under urging in deep stretch and inched clear. IRON ALEX saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, was brushed in tight quarters nearing midstretch, split rivals in deep stretch and finished well. GLORIOUS CROWN stalked three deep then outside a rival, was between foes on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and edged a rival for the show. POINT GUARD between horses early, stalked a bit off the rail then outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch, was brushed and forced out a bit in midstretch and was edged for third. EARNEDNEVERGIVEN dueled inside, fought back in the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. HONEYMOONZ OVER angled in and dueled outside a rival, fought back between horses in deep stretch and also was outkicked for a minor share. HOOVER TOWER pulled toward the inside and was in tight off heels into the first turn, chased just off the rail then inside, was between foes on the second turn, drifted to the inside in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. ORIGINAL INTENT settled outside a rival chasing the pace, came out three wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. JERSEY'S HEAT angled in and saved ground off the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and lacked a rally. ASHLEY'S BIG GUY chased outside a rival then three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed response. Following a stewards' inquiry, IRON ALEX was disqualified and placed fourth for interference in midstretch.

SECOND RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 22.65 46.53 58.41 1:04.62

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 I Am the Danger 123 6 3 4–1 4–1 1–1 1–6½ Bejarano 1.20 2 Molaf 120 2 1 1–hd 2–½ 2–½ 2–1 Delgadillo 21.30 1 Wild Verse 113 1 2 3–1 1–hd 3–3 3–3¼ Figueroa 5.80 3 Fast Cotton 120 3 4 2–hd 3–1 4–1 4–1¼ Fuentes 5.60 4 Getaloadofthis 120 4 7 5–½ 5–2½ 5–10 5–11 Prat 2.40 7 Fleetwood 120 7 5 6–3 6–3 6–hd 6–½ Sanchez 12.10 5 Salutelute 120 5 6 7 7 7 7 Elliott 34.60

6 I AM THE DANGER 4.40 3.00 2.60 2 MOLAF 14.00 6.60 1 WILD VERSE 4.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6) $59.20 $1 EXACTA (6-2) $26.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-1-3) $35.02 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-2-1-3-4) $1,060.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-2-1) $41.55

Winner–I Am the Danger B.g.4 by Adios Charlie out of Lucky Trip, by Trippi. Bred by Ocala Stud (FL). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: R3 Racing, LLC, Rodriguez, Leo, Tucker, Terri and Westside Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $173,131 Daily Double Pool $38,030 Exacta Pool $96,210 Superfecta Pool $42,168 Super High Five Pool $6,209 Trifecta Pool $63,763. Scratched–none.

I AM THE DANGER stalked off the rail, bid three deep to gain the lead in the stretch, inched away in midstretch and drew clear under a vigorous hand ride and a hold late. MOLAF dueled outside a rival then three deep into and on the turn, battled alongside that rival leaving the turn and into the stretch and outfinished that one for the place. WILD VERSE had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and was outfinished for second. FAST COTTON broke outward, stalked a bit off the rail then bid between foes leaving the backstretch and on the turn, fell back some leaving the turn, continued just off the rail into the stretch and weakened. GETALOADOFTHIS broke slowly and was squeezed back, angled in and chased inside, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. FLEETWOOD chased outside a rival then off the rail, dropped back and angled in some on the turn and weakened. SALUTELUTE broke in and a bit slowly, settled off the rail, angled in on the turn and had little left for the drive.

THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.28 45.72 58.30 1:11.51

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Empress of Lov 117 1 3 5 3–1½ 3–3 1–1¼ Figueroa 7.60 4 Li'l Grazen 125 4 4 2–2 1–hd 2–1½ 2–nk Maldonado 4.60 5 Discatsonthesquare 125 5 2 1–hd 2–2½ 1–hd 3–4½ Stevens 1.10 3 Tee Em Eye 125 3 1 3–hd 5 5 4–½ Quinonez 15.00 2 Bobbie Lincoln 125 2 5 4–hd 4–hd 4–hd 5 Roman 1.80

1 EMPRESS OF LOV 17.20 5.60 2.20 4 LI'L GRAZEN 5.00 2.60 5 DISCATSONTHESQUARE 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-1) $30.80 $1 EXACTA (1-4) $33.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-5) $39.90

Winner–Empress of Lov Dbb.f.3 by Empire Way out of Angela's Love, by Not For Love. Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Genaro Vallejo. Owner: Battle Born Racing Stable, Marchese, Joe and Pristinus Stables. Mutuel Pool $137,505 Daily Double Pool $17,334 Exacta Pool $65,858 Trifecta Pool $49,528. Claimed–Discatsonthesquare by Troy Onorato. Trainer: John Martin. Claimed–Bobbie Lincoln by Reed Saldana. Trainer: Reed Saldana. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-6-1) paid $109.40. Pick Three Pool $55,894.

EMPRESS OF LOV saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and rallied under urging to get up three wide in deep stretch then inched away. LI'L GRAZEN had speed between horses then dueled inside, fought to a slim advantage on the turn, battled back to the front a sixteenth out but could not hold off the winner. DISCATSONTHESQUARE three deep early, dueled outside the runner-up, regained the advantage in the stretch, was between foes in deep stretch and was edged for the place. TEE EM EYE stalked a bit off the rail then between horses, continued just off the fence leaving the turn and did not rally. BOBBIE LINCOLN bobbled some at the start, was taken out early and chased three deep then outside a rival leaving the turn and into the stretch and lacked a further response.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $75,000. Time 23.14 46.75 1:10.52 1:22.50 1:34.16

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Streak of Luck 124 2 2 3–½ 4–2½ 3–½ 1–hd 1–1½ Smith 7.50 5 Sea Sensation 116 4 8 6–1 5–hd 6–1 4–1½ 2–¾ Espinoza 13.60 7 Nonna Gianna 121 5 4 2–1 2–1 2–1½ 3–1½ 3–1¼ Bejarano 25.00 10 Hot Autumn 121 8 1 1–1 1–½ 1–½ 2–½ 4–½ T Baze 8.90 11 Miraculously 124 9 9 9–1½ 8–hd 8–1½ 7–½ 5–nk Prat 2.80 9 Tinabud 121 7 7 7–1½ 7–1½ 7–hd 5–hd 6–hd Conner 13.50 1 Movie Moment 121 1 6 8–½ 9–2 9–hd 8–½ 7–1 Stevens 3.20 4 Don't Blame Judy 121 3 10 10 10 10 10 8–1¾ Talamo 4.50 8 Mongolian Window 121 6 3 4–1½ 3–hd 4–1 6–½ 9–¾ Quinonez 27.90 12 Lexington Grace 124 10 5 5–hd 6–1 5–hd 9–½ 10 Desormeaux 11.40

3 STREAK OF LUCK 17.00 8.00 5.00 5 SEA SENSATION 13.00 9.80 7 NONNA GIANNA (IRE) 11.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3) $142.80 $1 EXACTA (3-5) $89.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-7-10) $1,882.45 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-7) $733.25 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-5-7-10-11) Carryover $800

Winner–Streak of Luck Grr.f.3 by Old Fashioned out of Valeria, by Elusive Quality. Bred by Roncelli Family Trust (CA). Trainer: Matthew Chew. Owner: Roncelli Family Trust. Mutuel Pool $202,450 Daily Double Pool $21,009 Exacta Pool $115,182 Superfecta Pool $46,956 Trifecta Pool $70,456 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,051. Scratched–K P Pergoliscious (IRE), Sappho (IRE). 50-Cent Pick Three (6-1-3) paid $55.20. Pick Three Pool $26,791.

STREAK OF LUCK tugged along the inside stalking the pace, swung out three deep into the stretch, gained the lead outside foes in midstretch and inched clear under left handed urging. SEA SENSATION angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out nearing midstretch an gained the place. NONNA GIANNA (IRE) stalked early then bid outside a rival to press the pace, battled between horses in midstretch and held third. HOT AUTUMN angled in on the early lead, set a pressured pace inside, fought back in midstretch and was outfinished for the show. MIRACULOUSLY also angled in and settled outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and five wide into the stretch and was outfinished. TINABUD stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail, continued alongside a rival into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MOVIE MOMENT saved ground off the pace, continued inside into the stretch and went between foes late. DON'T BLAME JUDY broke a bit slowly, settled off the pace inside, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late response. MONGOLIAN WINDOW angled in and chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. LEXINGTON GRACE (IRE) also angled in and chased outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch and did not rally.

FIFTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.04 45.25 57.83 1:10.96

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 After You 122 3 2 1–2 1–4 1–5 1–5½ Quinonez 5.30 1 Alvaaro 122 1 3 2–1 2–1½ 3–2½ 2–½ Conner 6.00 2 Mayan Warrior 122 2 6 6 3–½ 2–½ 3–2½ Franco 1.10 4 Agronomo 122 4 4 3–1 4–1½ 4–2 4–7¼ Vergara, Jr. 21.10 7 Mo Dinero 117 6 5 4–1½ 5–hd 5–2½ 5–2¾ Espinoza 1.90 6 Baja Warrior 122 5 1 5–2 6 6 6 Delgadillo 41.20

3 AFTER YOU 12.60 6.20 3.40 1 ALVAARO 5.40 4.00 2 MAYAN WARRIOR 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3) $127.60 $1 EXACTA (3-1) $54.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-2-4) $37.19 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-2) $53.05

Winner–After You Grr.g.2 by Rattlesnake Bridge out of Donnie's Secret, by Tiger Ridge. Bred by Hartley/De Renzo Thoroughbreds (FL). Trainer: Neil D. Drysdale. Owner: De Renzo, Dean, Dugan, Shawn L. and Hartley, Randall. Mutuel Pool $173,554 Daily Double Pool $18,601 Exacta Pool $97,303 Superfecta Pool $38,205 Trifecta Pool $59,174. Claimed–Alvaaro by Barry Rubin. Trainer: Doug O'Neill . Scratched–Mr. Class. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-3-3) paid $274.00. Pick Three Pool $40,371. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-1-3-3) 137 tickets with 4 correct paid $1,056.20. Pick Four Pool $188,861. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-6-1-3-3) 31 tickets with 5 correct paid $12,955.15. Pick Five Pool $467,017.

AFTER YOU had speed between horses then angled in and set the pace inside, opened up on the turn and drew off under left handed urging and steady handling late. ALVAARO stalked inside then a bit off the rail to the stretch, continued outside a foe in the drive and edged that one for the place. MAYAN WARRIOR bobbled in a bit of a slow start, chased inside, continued along the rail in the stretch and was edged for second. AGRONOMO stalked off the rail then outside a rival on the turn, came out three deep into the stretch and did not rally. MO DINERO chased off the inside then outside a rival leaving the turn and weakened. BAJA WARRIOR also chased just off the inside, angled in on the turn and weakened in the drive.

SIXTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Eddie D Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.58 42.79 1:04.87 1:10.93

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Stormy Liberal 123 3 2 2–hd 2–1½ 2–2 1–hd Van Dyke 2.20 8 Conquest Tsunami 123 8 1 1–1 1–1 1–1½ 2–¾ Prat 2.40 2 Caribou Club 125 2 8 8–1½ 8–2½ 4–½ 3–½ Talamo 7.80 1 Law Abidin Citizen 121 1 3 3–hd 3–hd 3–2½ 4–3¼ Pereira 14.00 7 Kenjisstorm 121 7 7 7–2½ 7–2½ 8–3½ 5–nk Bejarano 20.50 4 Threefiveindia 121 4 6 6–1 6–½ 7–hd 6–hd Franco 12.50 6 Cistron 121 6 4 4–1 4–1 6–hd 7–1½ T Baze 9.90 5 He Will 121 5 9 9 9 9 8–1 Desormeaux 14.40 9 Touching Rainbows 121 9 5 5–1 5–1½ 5–1 9 Stevens 6.80

3 STORMY LIBERAL 6.40 3.40 2.60 8 CONQUEST TSUNAMI 4.00 3.20 2 CARIBOU CLUB 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3) $52.20 $1 EXACTA (3-8) $9.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-8-2-1) $31.94 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-8-2-1-7) $1,838.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-8-2) $18.70

Winner–Stormy Liberal B.g.6 by Stormy Atlantic out of Vassar, by Royal Academy. Bred by Dapple Bloodstock &Gryphon Investments LLC (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Rockingham Ranch and David A Bernsen LLC. Mutuel Pool $399,971 Daily Double Pool $24,246 Exacta Pool $217,127 Superfecta Pool $102,377 Super High Five Pool $3,216 Trifecta Pool $149,783. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-3-3) paid $159.40. Pick Three Pool $47,038.

STORMY LIBERAL stalked between horses then a bit off the rail leaving the hill, came out into the stretch, drifted in some in midstretch, rallied under left handed urging then steady handling late to get up nearing the wire. CONQUEST TSUNAMI sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside down the hill and into the stretch and held on well but was edged late. CARIBOU CLUB broke a bit slowly, settled just off the rail, swung three wide into the stretch and finished well to gain the show late. LAW ABIDIN CITIZEN saved ground stalking the pace, came out on the dirt crossing and three wide into the stretch and was edged late for third. KENJISSTORM chased off the rail then outside a rival, split horses in the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. THREEFIVEINDIA stalked a bit off the inside then along the rail leaving the hill and into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late response. CISTRON close up stalking the pace three deep then outside a rival leaving the hill, came three wide into the stretch and did not rally. HE WILL broke a bit slowly, angled in and saved ground off the pace, continued inside in the stretch and could not summon the needed late kick. TOUCHING RAINBOWS four wide early, angled in and chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail in the stretch, was between foes in deep stretch and weakened. Rail on hill at 7 feet.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 24.23 48.26 1:13.00 1:25.47 1:38.51

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Dueling 122 5 3 4–hd 4–hd 4–2½ 1–1 1–2¾ Smith 0.70 1 Street Class 122 1 2 1–1 2–1 2–½ 2–2½ 2–3½ Prat 6.30 2 Magnificent McCool 122 2 1 2–½ 3–1 3–hd 3–½ 3–1¼ Bejarano 3.30 7 Extra Hope 122 7 6 7 6–hd 6–2 5–1½ 4–1 Van Dyke 6.20 4 Yak 122 4 5 3–1 1–hd 1–hd 4–1½ 5–4¼ Desormeaux 15.90 3 Union Station 122 3 7 5–1 5–1 5–1½ 6–3 6–2½ Conner 24.90 6 Lead Star 117 6 4 6–hd 7 7 7 7 Espinoza 46.70

5 DUELING 3.40 2.80 2.20 1 STREET CLASS 5.00 3.00 2 MAGNIFICENT MCCOOL 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5) $12.60 $1 EXACTA (5-1) $7.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-1-2-7) $5.00 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-1-2-7-4) $109.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-2) $11.05

Winner–Dueling Grr.c.2 by Violence out of Seattle Qui, by Seattle Slew. Bred by SF Bloodstock LLC (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: Michael C. Stinson. Mutuel Pool $202,422 Daily Double Pool $34,019 Exacta Pool $104,809 Superfecta Pool $51,839 Super High Five Pool $5,591 Trifecta Pool $79,080. Scratched–Istanbul. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-3-5) paid $33.05. Pick Three Pool $38,325.

DUELING had speed three deep then stalked outside a rival, bid four wide on the second turn and into the stretch, drifted in and took the lead outside the runner-up in upper stretch, inched away in midstretch and won clear under a brisk hand ride. STREET CLASS dueled inside then outside a rival a half mile out and between foes on the second turn and into the stretch, drifted in some and bested the others. MAGNIFICENT MCCOOL had speed between foes then dueled outside a rival, stalked alongside a foe leaving the backstretch, re-bid three deep between foes on the second turn and into the stretch and held third. EXTRA HOPE angled in and chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, went outside a foe on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. YAK stalked just off the rail then bid inside on the backstretch, dueled along the fence on the second turn and weakened in the drive. UNION STATION saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and weakened. LEAD STAR bobbled at the start, went three deep early then chased outside a rival, dropped back on the second turn and also weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.18 44.97 1:10.58 1:17.31

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 DQ–Captivate 123 2 4 2–hd 3–1½ 1–1 1–2¼ Van Dyke 4.10 2 Saratoga Morning 120 1 9 7–½ 4–½ 3–hd 2–¾ Desormeaux 10.10 11 Buckys Pick 125 9 1 4–hd 6–hd 6–1 3–2 Delgadillo 6.50 10 Extreme Heat 123 8 2 3–2½ 2–hd 4–2½ 4–¾ Talamo 25.60 4 Buck Duane 115 3 6 1–hd 1–hd 2–hd 5–¾ Espinoza 29.70 9 Kershaw 120 7 8 9–4½ 7–hd 7–1½ 6–nk Bejarano 1.30 5 Bear Chum 125 4 10 6–hd 5–1½ 5–½ 7–1¾ Conner 51.50 12 It Makes Sense 120 10 7 8–hd 8–1 9–3½ 8–1 Roman 17.70 6 Duke of Fallbrook 123 5 5 5–hd 9–6 8–½ 9–¾ Gutierrez 79.60 7 Blame Joe 123 6 3 10 10 10 10 Elliott 4.40

2 SARATOGA MORNING 22.20 10.60 6.40 3 DQ–CAPTIVATE 5.60 4.20 11 BUCKYS PICK 5.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2) $55.80 $1 EXACTA (2-3) $54.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-11-10) $428.36 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-11) $218.20 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-3-11-10-4) Carryover $3,249

Winner–Saratoga Morning Ch.g.3 by City Zip out of Ms. Bedazzle, by Mr. Greeley. Bred by Monticule (KY). Trainer: J. Keith Desormeaux. Owner: Don't Tell My Wife Stables and Monomoy Stables, LLC. Mutuel Pool $272,184 Daily Double Pool $28,108 Exacta Pool $157,041 Superfecta Pool $96,954 Trifecta Pool $117,051 X-5 Super High Five Pool $4,257. Scratched–Hoss Cartwright, Sequentially. DQ–#3 Captivate–finished 1st, disqualified, placed 2nd. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-5-2) paid $58.75. Pick Three Pool $49,194.

CAPTIVATE had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away a bit off the rail nearing midstretch, drifted in under right handed pressure past the eighth pole and won clear. SARATOGA MORNING chased inside, moved up leaving the turn, came out into the stretch then angled back in, steadied in tight behind the winner and brushed the rail briefly in midstretch, came out for room and continued willingly. BUCKYS PICK stalked four wide between foes then off the rail on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and was edged for the place. EXTREME HEAT dueled three deep to the stretch, fought back in upper stretch then weakened some in the final furlong. BUCK DUANE had good early speed and dueled between horses, also fought back in upper stretch and weakened in the final furlong. KERSHAW stalked outside then six wide on the backstretch, continued outside on the turn and five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. BEAR CHUM (AUS) was in a good position stalking the pace between horses then outside a rival on the turn and weakened in the drive. IT MAKES SENSE stalked off the rail then split horses five wide on the backstretch, continued between foes on the turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. DUKE OF FALLBROOK chased between horses then dropped back and angled in on the turn and weakened. BLAME JOE dropped back off the rail early, angled in a bit off the fence on the turn and was not a threat. Following a stewards' inquiry, CAPTIVATE was disqualified and placed second for interference in midstretch.

NINTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $30,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 21.84 44.00 1:06.60 1:12.83

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Untouched Elegance 120 10 1 1–1 1–1 1–2 1–1 Stevens 2.60 11 Lucky Knickers 123 11 3 4–hd 2–2 2–3 2–2¼ Roman 7.70 4 Turing Machine 118 4 10 9–hd 8–hd 4–hd 3–1½ Prat 4.00 7 Social Etiquette 113 7 6 7–½ 7–hd 5–½ 4–½ Espinoza 10.80 2 Sweet Congrats 113 2 9 11 11 9–5 5–1 Figueroa 14.90 8 Token Vow 120 8 2 2–hd 3–1½ 3–1½ 6–nk Bejarano 4.40 5 Unusual Gold 120 5 5 8–2 9–6 8–3 7–½ Van Dyke 26.30 3 My Midnight Affair 120 3 7 5–hd 5–hd 7–½ 8–1 Franco 60.70 6 Tandalicious 120 6 8 6–1 4–hd 6–1 9–20 T Baze 5.80 9 Super Good 120 9 4 3–1 6–1 10–10 10–6½ Conner 20.40 1 Queens Wild 120 1 11 10–3½ 10–2 11 11 Pereira 58.90

10 UNTOUCHED ELEGANCE 7.20 4.80 3.20 11 LUCKY KNICKERS 7.20 4.00 4 TURING MACHINE 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-10) $110.80 $1 EXACTA (10-11) $24.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-11-4-7) $65.02 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-11-4-7-2) $3,628.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-11-4) $49.15

Winner–Untouched Elegance B.f.3 by Bodemeister out of A. P. Elegance, by A.P. Indy. Bred by The Robert & Beverly Lewis Trust (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: MRO Thoroughbreds, LLC, Andrews, Denny, Ashcroft, Durwood, Baltas, Richard and Cavalli, John. Mutuel Pool $308,796 Daily Double Pool $78,705 Exacta Pool $194,656 Superfecta Pool $108,389 Super High Five Pool $29,027 Trifecta Pool $144,588. Scratched–Crackling Bread, Exes N Ohs. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-2-10) paid $66.05. Pick Three Pool $94,025. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-5/8-2-10/12/13) 862 tickets with 4 correct paid $290.45. Pick Four Pool $563,398. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-3-5/8-2-10/12/13) 74 tickets with 5 correct paid $3,072.20. Pick Five Pool $297,885. 20-Cent Pick Six (3-3-3-5/8-2-10/12/13) 6 tickets with 6 correct paid $7,336.28. Pick Six Pool $82,393. Pick Six Carryover $18,865.

UNTOUCHED ELEGANCE sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail, inched away in the stretch and held on gamely under urging. LUCKY KNICKERS three deep early, stalked outside then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and continued willingly. TURING MACHINE bobbled in a bit of a slow start, chased just off the rail, came out leaving the hill and four wide into the stretch and gained the show. SOCIAL ETIQUETTE chased outside then alongside a rival, came out five wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. SWEET CONGRATS dropped back along the inside, saved ground, cut the corner into the stretch and improved position. TOKEN VOW stalked a bit off the rail then inside, came out a bit into the stretch and weakened. UNUSUAL GOLD angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, continued along the inside in the stretch and did not rally. MY MIDNIGHT AFFAIR stalked the pace inside, came out into the stretch and weakened. TANDALICIOUS chased between horses then outside a rival, continued three deep leaving the hill and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. SUPER GOOD stalked between rivals then outside a foe, dropped back into the stretch and gave way. QUEENS WILD broke slowly, pulled her way along inside, dropped back and came out leaving the hill and had nothing left for the stretch. Rail on hill at 7 feet.