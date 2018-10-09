Racing! Hakuna Matata

--It sure riled up some of you when I wished you a Happy Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Well, here’s the deal, Los Angeles no longer has Columbus Day. It has Indigenous Peoples’ Day. And this is a product of the Los Angeles Times.

Sure, I’ll admit to doing it just to tweak some of you whose humor gene has apparently gone dormant. It would be like me getting all upset because there is no Pulaski Day in Los Angeles.

Growing up in Seminole County, Fla. (at one time home to a harness track, a jai-alai fronton and two dog tracks), we were taught that Juan Ponce de Leon discovered what is now the United States, no doubt so he could race horses at Gulfstream and Hialeah.

So, now that I’ve been called a “moron” and worse and been told I’ve slandered an entire nationality of people, it brings me to my second item.

--On Sunday, it was revealed that Santa Anita was not going to give the stewards free copies of The Daily Racing Form. It was really quite funny, especially given that the stewards found it important enough to put in their weekly minutes.

I asked all of you to give me reasons to do a GoFundMe for either Santa Anita or the stewards. I got a few but not as many replies as normal. A couple were funny, a couple, as usual, were unsigned, a couple were too political, but most of the rest were just a little too mean spirited. So, thanks to all of you who sent me an email, but we’ll file this under “seemed like a good idea at the time.”

There were two almost identical stakes at Santa Anita on Monday, both worth $100,000 for 2-year-olds running a mile on the grass. One was for fillies and one for colts and geldings.

“We talked in the paddock and it looked like [ Tom ] Proctor’s horse (Summering) was the speed and we thought maybe we’d be sitting just off of her,” said winning trainer Doug O’Neill . “As it turned out, [jockey Drayden ] Van Dyke didn’t go, Mario [ Gutierrez ] took the lead, was able to save ground and it worked out. It’s great to get the first win for this stud, Lakerville, and we’re happy to have Janie Buss as part-owner. Her sister, Jeanie, is on TV all the time, but Janie does all the charity work for the Lakers and it’s great to have her as a part of this.”

“I thought I was gonna be able to angle out there in the lane, but she was kinda leaning in with me and I couldn’t get her out,” said Van Dyke. “Other than that, I thought we had a good trip.”

In the Zuma Beach, for colts and geldings, King of Speed rallied strong through the inside to win by 1 ¼ lengths. He was seventh entering the stretch and then just kept passing horses from the inside and eventually caught the leader.

“He’s a big 2-year-old, no question,” winning jockey Gary Stevens said. “He’s grown into a man from a boy in his last two races. When I first started getting on him, I thought he could be my Futurity horse and I still think he’ll run well on dirt as well. Now that he’s gone two turns a few times and he’s gotten the taste of settling and passing horses, he’s really moved forward.”

“He’s getting better every time he goes out there,” Bonde said. “[Monday], Gary sat, waited and this colt did everything right. It couldn’t have worked out any better.”

Santa Anita Charts Results for Monday, October 8. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 8th day of a 22-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 22.68 46.60 1:10.21 1:22.10 1:34.10

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Gliding By 121 2 3 3–1 3–½ 3–hd 1–1 1–¾ Prat 2.30 3 Pricedtoperfection 121 3 5 5–hd 6 4–1 5–2½ 2–½ Conner 7.10 4 One Fast Broad 120 4 4 4–½ 4–hd 5–½ 4–1 3–1½ Stevens 3.00 1 India Mantuana 121 1 2 2–3½ 2–hd 2–1 3–hd 4–¾ T Baze 5.20 6 Wicked Storm 118 6 1 1–2 1–1½ 1–hd 2–hd 5–¾ Bejarano 7.60 5 Cheekaboo 123 5 6 6 5–1 6 6 6 Van Dyke 3.10

2 GLIDING BY 6.60 4.00 2.60 3 PRICEDTOPERFECTION 7.00 4.00 4 ONE FAST BROAD 3.00

$1 EXACTA (2-3) $17.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-4-1) $13.94 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-4) $30.15

Winner–Gliding By Dbb.m.5 by Artie Schiller out of Flying Arch, by Arch. Bred by Greenwood Lodge Farm, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Bederian, Harry, Kamberian, Harout and Nakkashian, Hagop. Mutuel Pool $109,358 Exacta Pool $52,820 Superfecta Pool $19,728 Trifecta Pool $30,762. Scratched–none.

GLIDING BY stalked inside, split horses leaving the backstretch, continued three deep on the second turn, took the lead three wide in upper stretch, inched away under urging in midstretch and held. PRICEDTOPERFECTION saved ground stalking the pace, came out in the stretch, split foes past midstretch and finished with interest inside. ONE FAST BROAD chased between horses, was in a bit tight and shuffled back some leaving the backstretch, came out four wide into the stretch and was edged for the place. INDIA MANTUANA stalked inside then a bit then tugged her way along off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter on the second turn and between horses into the stretch and was outfinished. WICKED STORM quickly sped to the early lead and angled in, tugged while setting the pace inside, dueled on the second turn, fought back inside in the stretch and weakened some late. CHEEKABOO stalked three deep, went four wide on the second turn, continued three deep into the stretch and did not rally.

SECOND RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.50 45.85 1:10.93 1:17.56

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Metropol 122 3 4 2–½ 2–1 2–2 1–¾ Van Dyke 0.70 5 Street Image 122 4 1 1–1 1–1½ 1–1 2–1 Pedroza 2.90 1 Harmon 122 1 2 3–1 3–½ 3–3 3–8¾ Smith 2.70 2 Loomis 117 2 3 4 4 4 4 Espinoza 8.80

3 METROPOL 3.40 2.20 5 STREET IMAGE 3.00 1 HARMON

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3) $11.80 $1 EXACTA (3-5) $3.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-1) $2.65

Winner–Metropol B.c.2 by Shackleford out of Wonder Upon a Star, by Street Cry (IRE). Bred by Phillips Racing Partnership (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Peachtree Stable. Mutuel Pool $87,978 Daily Double Pool $27,902 Exacta Pool $35,502 Trifecta Pool $15,404. Scratched–Coliseum.

METROPOL stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail on the turn, continued off the inside in the stretch, bid outside the runner-up under left handed urging a sixteenth out, took the lead in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. STREET IMAGE sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, continued along the rail in the stretch, fought back in deep stretch but could not quite match the winner late. HARMON saved ground stalking the pace, came out in upper stretch and continued willingly. LOOMIS a half step slow to begin, pulled his way along and was in a bit tight midway on the backstretch, stalked just off the rail then outside a rival on the turn, came out in the stretch and weakened.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $30,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 23.89 47.83 1:13.90 1:27.26 1:41.05

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Lead Star 122 5 4 3–1 2–½ 2–hd 1–1 1–2½ Desormeaux 1.20 5 Salah 122 4 2 4–2 4–1 1–hd 2–2½ 2–3½ Conner 2.50 7 Silent Alarm 120 6 5 2–½ 3–1 4–hd 4–4 3–ns Pereira 6.00 2 Saltarin 122 1 1 5–3 5–5 5–6 3–hd 4–8¾ Quinonez 5.90 3 Rain Crow 120 2 6 6 6 6 6 5–1¾ Elliott 38.50 4 Take Charge Lucky 115 3 3 1–hd 1–½ 3–1 5–3½ 6 Espinoza 6.00

6 LEAD STAR 4.40 2.60 2.20 5 SALAH 3.40 2.20 7 SILENT ALARM 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6) $9.60 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $6.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-7-2) $4.52 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-7) $11.40

Winner–Lead Star B.c.2 by Union Rags out of Apt to Star, by Aptitude. Bred by Vegso Racing Stable (FL). Trainer: J. Keith Desormeaux. Owner: Vegso Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $133,626 Daily Double Pool $13,976 Exacta Pool $69,467 Superfecta Pool $31,131 Trifecta Pool $44,121. Scratched–Ack. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-3-6) paid $11.05. Pick Three Pool $30,523.

LEAD STAR three deep into the first turn, bid between horses then outside a rival, re-bid three deep a quarter mile out, took the lead between foes into the stretch, inched away in midstretch and won clear under urging. SALAH stalked a bit off the rail then inside, bid along the fence to put a head in front leaving the second turn, battled inside the winner into the stretch, came out some a sixteenth out and was clearly second best. SILENT ALARM a step slot into stride, went four wide into the first turn, bid three deep leaving that turn to press the pace, stalked between horses on the second turn and into the stretch, drifted in through the drive and edged a rival for the show. SALTARIN chased inside then came off the rail on the backstretch, went up four wide into the second turn, was three deep into the stretch, also drifted in and was edged for third. RAIN CROW broke inward and a bit slowly, settled inside then just off the rail to the stretch and did not rally. TAKE CHARGE LUCKY sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace inside, battled between horses leaving the second turn then steadied while weakening nearing the stretch, angled in and dropped back.

FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Waiver Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 21.99 44.81 57.11 1:10.00

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Junior Gilliam 116 5 3 4–1 2–hd 2–2½ 1–ns Espinoza 7.20 3 Allaboutaction 121 3 1 1–1 1–3 1–2 2–3¾ Prat 0.30 4 Clear the Mine 121 4 6 6 5–hd 4–1 3–2¼ Pedroza 15.60 2 Fast Pass 121 2 5 5–3 6 5–½ 4–3¼ Franco 22.10 6 Mo Soul 121 6 2 3–1½ 3–1½ 3–1½ 5–12 Pereira 6.20 1 Market Sentiment 121 1 4 2–hd 4–4 6 6 Conner 9.20

5 JUNIOR GILLIAM 16.40 4.20 2.40 3 ALLABOUTACTION 2.20 2.10 4 CLEAR THE MINE 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5) $33.60 $1 EXACTA (5-3) $14.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-4-2) $15.86 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-4) $27.85

Winner–Junior Gilliam Dbb.g.5 by Tribal Rule out of Hazen, by Rubiano. Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer . Owner: Hollendorfer, LLC and Team Green LLC. Mutuel Pool $245,845 Daily Double Pool $14,242 Exacta Pool $71,224 Superfecta Pool $39,215 Trifecta Pool $50,940. Claimed–Allaboutaction by Frank Reynoso, Jr. Trainer: Javier Sierra. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-6-5) paid $29.95. Pick Three Pool $16,381.

JUNIOR GILLIAM chased off the rail then outside a rival, went three deep on the turn and into the stretch, drifted in some in midstretch and rallied under urging to get up in the final stride. ALLABOUTACTION had speed a bit off the rail then inched away a half mile out and angled in, set the pace inside and held on well but was caught on the line. CLEAR THE MINE broke a bit slowly, chased off the rail then outside a rival on the turn, came out in the stretch and gained the show. FAST PASS bobbled at the start, saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside into and through the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MO SOUL had speed three deep then stalked outside a rival, continued just off the rail leaving the turn, was between foes a sixteenth out and weakened. MARKET SENTIMENT saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside on the turn, dropped back into the stretch, was between foes in midstretch and gave way.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Surfer Girl Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 23.14 47.44 1:12.00 1:23.71 1:35.23

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Lakerball 118 6 1 1–1 1–1 1–1 1–1 1–hd Gutierrez 33.80 2 Lady Prancealot 118 1 4 5–hd 5–1½ 4–hd 3–½ 2–1½ Talamo 3.90 4 Summering 122 3 6 3–1 3–hd 3–½ 4–1½ 3–¾ Van Dyke 0.40 5 Miss Bigly 120 4 5 2–½ 2–1 2–1 2–hd 4–½ Desormeaux 8.20 3 Ladymidtown 118 2 2 4–½ 6 6 5–1½ 5–4¼ Bejarano 13.00 6 Candura 118 5 3 6 4–½ 5–½ 6 6 T Baze 13.10

7 LAKERBALL 69.60 27.00 5.00 2 LADY PRANCEALOT (IRE) 5.40 2.20 4 SUMMERING 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-7) $743.60 $1 EXACTA (7-2) $245.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-4-5) $146.95 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-4) $177.85

Winner–Lakerball Dbb.f.2 by Lakerville out of Category Ten, by Capsized. Bred by Rancho de Los Aviadores (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Pappas Racing, Purple Rein Racing and Roberts, Tom R.. Mutuel Pool $219,719 Daily Double Pool $23,782 Exacta Pool $119,650 Superfecta Pool $50,374 Trifecta Pool $78,153. Scratched–My Sweet Baboo. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-5-7) paid $582.35. Pick Three Pool $37,066. 50-Cent Pick Four (3/4-1/6-5-7) 84 tickets with 4 correct paid $956.20. Pick Four Pool $105,747. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-3/4-1/6-5-7) 45 tickets with 5 correct paid $6,741.40. Pick Five Pool $352,765.

LAKERBALL had speed outside then inched away and angled in, set the pace along the inside, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and held on gamely under urging. LADY PRANCEALOT (IRE) pulled her way along inside then tugged between horses on the first turn, stalked between rivals or a bit off the rail, went between foes again on the second turn, came out three deep into the stretch and closed willingly late to just miss. SUMMERING stalked between horses then inside, waited a bit along the inside in the stretch, appeared to brush the inner rail slightly in deep stretch and edged foes for the show. MISS BIGLY pulled three deep early, stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail, loomed boldly in midstretch and was outfinished. LADYMIDTOWN saved ground stalking the pace, came out in the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. CANDURA settled outside a rival then stalked three deep on the first turn and backstretch, continued three wide on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked a response in the drive.

SIXTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.05 46.12 58.66 1:05.47

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Kopitar 118 7 2 2–hd 2–1½ 1–hd 1–¾ Espinoza 0.60 5 Optimum 120 5 5 1–1½ 1–1 2–1½ 2–nk T Baze 7.80 3 Iron Curtain 123 3 1 3–hd 4–3 3–½ 3–1¼ Quinonez 5.50 4 Moon Juice 120 4 3 5–4 3–hd 4–5 4–2¾ Franco 11.80 8 Conversate 123 8 8 8 8 7–3 5–1¾ Conner 17.00 6 Temple Knights 120 6 6 6–½ 6–½ 5–1 6–2¼ Bejarano 7.20 2 Desert Fox 115 2 7 7–4 7–5 6–1½ 7–7¼ Payeras 30.20 1 Scorpio 121 1 4 4–1½ 5–2 8 8 Jimenez 56.10

7 KOPITAR 3.20 2.60 2.10 5 OPTIMUM 5.60 3.60 3 IRON CURTAIN 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-7) $282.40 $1 EXACTA (7-5) $8.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-5-3-4) $8.96 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-5-3-4-8) $263.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-5-3) $13.85

Winner–Kopitar Grr.g.4 by Shackleford out of Siberian Fur, by Siberian Express. Bred by Beechwood Racing Stable (KY). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: James W. Clarke. Mutuel Pool $191,029 Daily Double Pool $26,144 Exacta Pool $124,016 Superfecta Pool $55,878 Super High Five Pool $3,725 Trifecta Pool $80,483. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-7-7) paid $608.80. Pick Three Pool $41,155.

KOPITAR stalked three deep then off the rail on the turn, bid outside the pacesetter to gain the advantage in midstretch and held on gamely under left handed urging. OPTIMUM hopped slightly at the start, was sent between horses then dueled three deep, inched away leaving the backstretch and angled in on the turn, set the pace inside, fought back along the rail in the stretch and held second. IRON CURTAIN had speed between horses then stalked between foes, continued a bit off the rail on the turn, came out in midstretch and finished with interest three deep on the line. MOON JUICE chased off the rail then three deep on the turn and into the stretch and bested the others. CONVERSATE broke slowly, settled off the rail, went three deep leaving the turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. TEMPLE KNIGHTS chased outside a rival on the backstretch and turn, went three deep leaving the turn and into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. DESERT FOX broke slowly, settled inside chasing the pace, continued along the rail on the turn and in the stretch and lacked a response in the drive. SCORPIO dueled inside then stalked along the rail leaving the backstretch, dropped back on the turn, came out into the stretch and gave way.

SEVENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.22 45.75 58.44 1:11.31

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 D D's Lute 120 6 5 3–1 3–1 2–1½ 1–hd Talamo 21.20 5 Sauce On Side 120 5 6 7 6–½ 5–½ 2–¾ Roman 4.50 3 Miss Unusual 120 3 2 2–½ 1–hd 1–hd 3–2¾ Franco 15.80 2 Lemon Crush 122 2 3 5–1½ 4–hd 4–1 4–1¾ Conner 11.20 1 Tiz Toffee 115 1 1 1–1 2–½ 3–½ 5–1¼ Espinoza 0.50 4 Gypsy Blu 123 4 4 4–hd 5–1½ 6–2½ 6–2¾ Quinonez 8.10 7 Smitten Kitten 123 7 7 6–½ 7 7 7 Pereira 14.90

6 D D'S LUTE 44.40 13.60 6.80 5 SAUCE ON SIDE 5.60 3.20 3 MISS UNUSUAL 7.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-6) $79.00 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $99.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-3-2) $268.80 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-5-3-2-1) $3,761.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-3) $338.20

Winner–D D's Lute Dbb.f.3 by Midnight Lute out of You're Beautiful, by Storm Cat. Bred by Pursuit of Success LLC (KY). Trainer: Gary Sherlock. Owner: Warren, Deanne and Craig. Mutuel Pool $231,440 Daily Double Pool $27,051 Exacta Pool $139,103 Superfecta Pool $63,544 Super High Five Pool $4,928 Trifecta Pool $98,429. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-7-6) paid $1,357.80. Pick Three Pool $52,098.

D D'S LUTE stalked outside then alongside a rival, bid three deep leaving the turn, battled outside a foe in the stretch, gained the advantage in deep stretch and held on gamely under left handed urging. SAUCE ON SIDE broke out a bit, chased off the rail, came three deep into the stretch and finished well to just miss. MISS UNUSUAL had speed between horses then stalked a bit off the rail, bid outside a foe on the turn, took a short lead between foes leaving the turn, fought back off the inside in the stretch. LEMON CRUSH saved ground stalking the pace, came out for room to go around a rival in midstretch and lacked the needed late kick while drifting in some. TIZ TOFFEE had speed inside then inched away a half mile out, set the pace along the rail, dueled from the fence on the turn and weakened in the stretch. GYPSY BLU stalked outside a rival on the backstretch and turn and weakened in the drive. SMITTEN KITTEN chased outside on the backstretch and turn, came four wide into the stretch and did not rally.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Zuma Beach Stakes'. 2 year olds. Time 22.55 45.35 1:09.90 1:22.19 1:34.35

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 King of Speed 122 5 7 7–6 6–3 6–1 3–1½ 1–1¼ Stevens 5.70 3 Much Better 118 3 3 2–1½ 2–1 1–hd 1–1½ 2–2¼ Van Dyke 1.20 1 Rijeka 118 1 5 3–hd 3–hd 3–½ 2–hd 3–½ Franco 9.20 6 Takeo Squared 118 6 8 8 8 5–hd 4–1 4–4¾ Bejarano 6.20 4 Spin Lightning 118 4 1 6–hd 7–hd 8 7–1 5–½ Prat 6.20 2 Ship of the Line 118 2 4 1–1 1–2 2–1½ 5–1½ 6–1 Beschizza 10.90 7 Honcho 118 7 2 5–5 5–6 4–1½ 6–1½ 7–½ T Baze 14.90 8 More Ice 118 8 6 4–hd 4–hd 7–1½ 8 8 Espinoza 13.00

5 KING OF SPEED 13.40 4.40 3.20 3 MUCH BETTER 3.60 2.80 1 RIJEKA (IRE) 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5) $318.40 $1 EXACTA (5-3) $17.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-1-6) $30.82 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-3-1-6-4) $717.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-1) $48.30

Winner–King of Speed Ch.c.2 by Jimmy Creed out of Beautiful Daniele, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Newaukum Racing Stables LLC (KY). Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Owner: Del Secco DCS, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $257,102 Daily Double Pool $28,783 Exacta Pool $113,753 Superfecta Pool $54,595 Super High Five Pool $2,821 Trifecta Pool $74,223. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-6-5) paid $201.90. Pick Three Pool $48,809.

KING OF SPEED settled outside a rival then inside on the second turn, came out some in upper stretch, split rivals in the drive then rallied along the rail under urging to gain the lead a sixteenth out and proved best. MUCH BETTER stalked just off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter to gain the lead leaving the second turn, inched clear into the stretch, could not hold off the winner but was clearly second best. RIJEKA (IRE) saved ground stalking the pace, bumped the inner rail and steadied into the second turn, came out into the stretch and held third. TAKEO SQUARED leaned back and bobbled behind as the ground broke out to be away slowly, settled inside, went outside a rival leaving the backstretch, swung four wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. SPIN LIGHTNING settled off the pace inside to the stretch, went around a rival in deep stretch and lacked the needed rally. SHIP OF THE LINE sent between horses early, angled in and set the pace inside, dueled on the second turn and weakened in the stretch. HONCHO angled in and stalked between horses then outside a rival on the second turn, came three deep into the stretch and weakened. MORE ICE stalked three wide, dropped back on the second turn, continued outside a rival into the stretch and also weakened.

NINTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.87 46.56 1:11.67 1:38.17 1:44.84

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Air Strike 120 7 2 8–½ 9–2½ 7–hd 3–½ 1–nk Prat 2.00 3 Lord Guinness 115 3 7 6–hd 6–hd 5–hd 2–hd 2–3¾ Espinoza 16.70 1 Paddock Pick 120 1 4 1–1 1–½ 1–1 1–1½ 3–½ Pereira 7.60 10 Sheer Flattery 125 10 8 9–2½ 8–1 9–1 7–1 4–nk Conner 10.00 5 Master Singer 125 5 10 10 10 10 6–hd 5–nk Desormeaux 12.60 6 Longden 120 6 3 4–hd 4–hd 4–½ 5–1 6–1¼ Van Dyke 3.40 4 Italiano 120 4 6 3–hd 3–½ 2–1 4–1 7–2½ Gutierrez 19.50 8 Shane Zain 120 8 9 7–1 7–1½ 6–1 9–6 8–4¾ Bejarano 11.30 2 Croatian 120 2 1 2–½ 2–½ 3–½ 8–½ 9–8½ Talamo 24.70 9 Major Cabbie 120 9 5 5–1½ 5–1 8–hd 10 10 Smith 7.10

7 AIR STRIKE 6.00 3.80 3.20 3 LORD GUINNESS 11.80 6.60 1 PADDOCK PICK 5.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-7) $53.60 $1 EXACTA (7-3) $43.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-3-1-10) $142.00 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-3-1-10-5) $2,753.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-3-1) $126.15

Winner–Air Strike B.c.3 by Street Sense out of Omnitap, by Tapit. Bred by Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Madaket Stables LLC, Slam Dunk Racing and Nentwig, Michael. Mutuel Pool $248,116 Daily Double Pool $36,328 Exacta Pool $141,995 Superfecta Pool $66,085 Super High Five Pool $3,608 Trifecta Pool $93,489. Claimed–Sheer Flattery by R3 Racing LLC, Tucker, Terri and Westside Racing Stable. Trainer: Doug O'Neill . Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-5-7) paid $350.65. Pick Three Pool $39,296.

AIR STRIKE settled off the rail then outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to the front in deep stretch and held. LORD GUINNESS angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out past the eighth pole, bid between horses in deep stretch and just missed. PADDOCK PICK sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, met bids on the backstretch, inched away again on the second turn, fought back in deep stretch, could not match the top pair late but held third. SHEER FLATTERY angled in then found the rail on the first turn, saved ground chasing the pace, continued along the rail in the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. MASTER SINGER unhurried and angled in early, came off the rail on the backstretch, angled out on the second turn to come five wide into the stretch and improved position. LONGDEN (GB) stalked four wide on the first turn and backstretch and into the second turn, came three deep into the stretch and did not rally. ITALIANO three deep between foes into the first turn, bid three wide between horses on the backstretch, stalked outside on the second turn then alongside a rival into the stretch and weakened. SHANE ZAIN five wide into the first turn, angled in and chased outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and also weakened. CROATIAN stalked a bit off the rail then bid between horses on the backstretch, tracked the leader again on the second turn, dropped back between rivals into the stretch and also weakened. MAJOR CABBIE six wide into the first turn, stalked five wide on the backstretch and into the second turn, dropped back on that turn and had little left for the stretch.

TENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.22 46.53 1:11.27 1:23.59 1:35.91

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Chalky 123 9 6 4–hd 4–1½ 3–1 1–2 1–½ Bejarano 2.30 4 Weather Market 123 4 8 9 7–1 6–½ 3–½ 2–2¼ Roman 12.40 5 Exes N Ohs 120 5 2 5–1½ 5–1 5–hd 4–1½ 3–1½ Pedroza 18.10 3 Sensible Thoughts 120 3 1 3–1 3–½ 4–1½ 6–1½ 4–1¼ Prat 2.10 8 Tiz Goldilux 123 8 4 2–hd 2–1 1–hd 2–1 5–2¼ T Baze 7.90 2 Grecian Fort 113 2 5 7–hd 6–1 7–2½ 7–2 6–1¼ Fuentes 48.60 7 Crackling Bread 115 7 3 1–1½ 1–2½ 2–hd 5–hd 7–½ Espinoza 4.90 1 Solarium 120 1 7 6–1 9 8–1½ 8–4 8–9 Gonzalez 18.80 6 Point to Point 120 6 9 8–1½ 8–hd 9 9 9 Conner 9.20

9 CHALKY (IRE) 6.60 4.20 3.60 4 WEATHER MARKET 8.60 6.00 5 EXES N OHS 14.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-9) $24.20 $1 EXACTA (9-4) $36.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-4-5-3) $215.71 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-4-5-3-8) $11,998.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-4-5) $212.65

Winner–Chalky (IRE) Grr.f.4 by Canford Cliffs (IRE) out of Beautiful Hill (IRE), by Danehill. Bred by Stuart Weld (IRE). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: RM Racing, Featherston, Roger, Miller, Tom and Prichard, Pete. Mutuel Pool $259,369 Daily Double Pool $98,656 Exacta Pool $154,303 Superfecta Pool $95,127 Super High Five Pool $15,721 Trifecta Pool $120,903. Claimed–Chalky (IRE) by Peter Nehf. Trainer: Jay Nehf. Claimed–Sensible Thoughts by John Evans. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-7-9) paid $43.60. Pick Three Pool $164,165. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-5-7-9) 301 tickets with 4 correct paid $1,154.95. Pick Four Pool $455,396. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-6-5-7-9) 119 tickets with 5 correct paid $2,702.00. Pick Five Pool $421,310. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (7-7-6-5-7-9) 5 tickets with 6 correct paid $31,227.30. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $292,278. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $364,451.

CHALKY (IRE) fanned out into the first turn, stalked outside, bid three deep leaving the second turn to take the lead into the stretch, kicked clear and held under urging. WEATHER MARKET chased a bit off the rail then inside, swung three deep into the stretch and finished well. EXES N OHS pulled between horses and steadied and came out into the first turn, angled in and stalked inside, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and picked up the show. SENSIBLE THOUGHTS saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. TIZ GOLDILUX stalked outside a rival, bid between horses to put a head in front leaving the second turn, drifted to the inside in the stretch and weakened. GRECIAN FORT chased between horses then outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and five wide into the stretch and did not rally. CRACKLING BREAD had speed outside foes then angled in, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside, dueled along the fence leaving the second turn and weakened in the drive. SOLARIUM saved ground chasing the pace, fell back on the second turn and weakened. POINT TO POINT fanned out into the first turn, chased three deep then outside a rival, dropped back and angled in on the second turn and had little left for the stretch.