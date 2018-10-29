Racing! Are TVG and Churchill dating?

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as start to see signs of horse racing interests cooperating with each other. Naw, couldn’t be.

Of the hundreds of emails I get most every day, it’s easy to miss one, especially if it’s just another news release. (Note to PR professionals: Journalists often don’t look at releases we aren’t expecting.)

On the surface that doesn’t seem like big news. Except, when you know the history. In racing the only thing that would be more shocking would be if Gulfstream ran a race when post time first hit zero.

Here’s the background. Churchill Downs, in its quest for world domination, has been downright rude to anyone who runs a competing ADW to its TwinSpires. TVG reporters, who cover the Derby and its lead up in a non-stop way, are denied credentials to report from the grounds of Churchill Downs. If you want to make a bet at Churchill on Xpressbet (and TVG, I presume), the website is blocked.

Now, for the Breeders’ Cup, it’s as if the track is rented out and the BC folks have a lot to say about who gets in but TwinSpires is its official ADW partner.

Churchill Downs has been relegated to TVG2 since TVG bought HRTV, which had its contract with Churchill and the Stronach tracks. Now, I have DirecTV, so I get to miss all of Dave Roberts regular season bad pitching moves and I also don’t get TVG2. When I had ATT-Uverse, I did get TVG2. Both TV companies are owned by ATT, but no cross-over? Go figure.

The fact that Churchill is moving to the big-boy network could very well be seen as a sign of the ice thawing. Of course, the Breeders’ Cup races will be shown on NBC, not TVG.

It’s in racing’s best interests that all the involved parties work together instead of trying to grab as much as they can of a declining market. I’ve often said that if racing ever goes away, the cause of death will be listed as self-inflicted wounds.

Maybe in May, TVG will be allowed on the grounds of Churchill during Derby week. If they are, I wouldn’t be surprised if they didn’t invoke the same rules of commercialism as the Masters, no signage. But, no one is suggesting that this is around the corner, but there is hope.

We all get it. TVG is an ADW disguised as a television network. Without the ADW, we would be back to watching non-live racing highlights shows late at night or the next morning, only if the tracks bought the time.

I may be way too premature or reading more into this than there is, but, I don’t think so.

Just so you won’t be confused there will be no newsletter on Thursday because there is no racing at Santa Anita. They have a three-day week coming up, but each racing day will be a marathon. But, we’ll be back on Friday, live from Louisville. In the mean time check the online and print editions of the Times for daily stories from there. In fact, I’ve got five Breeders’ Cup story lines to look for this week already on the web. You can read it here .

Battle of Midway, unretired after a failed stint as a stud, looked at top form as he easily won the $75,000 Comma to the Top Stakes for horses going a mile on the dirt. Jockey Flavien Prat placed him perfectly in third position until midway through the far turn when he moved to the front and stayed there to win by 4 ½ lengths.

“The key today was getting him back to two turns,” Dan Ward , an assistant trainer for Jerry Hollendorfer , told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “From here, Jerry would like to go next in the Native Diver [on Nov. 25 at Del Mar], the San Antonio [on Dec. 26 at Santa Anita] and if all goes well the Pegasus.”

Always looking to add more subscribers to this newsletter. Can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up . Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, October 28. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 19th day of a 22-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $32,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.78 48.21 1:13.76 1:26.54 1:39.70

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Mongolian Humor 118 6 1 3–1½ 3–1½ 1–½ 1–2 1–3½ Bejarano 1.80 3 Sauce On Side 118 3 4 4–1½ 4–1 2–½ 2–1 2–nk Roman 1.80 5 Venue 118 5 6 5–2 5–3 4–5 3–2 3–7¼ Prat 3.80 1 Tiz Wonderfully 118 1 2 2–hd 1–hd 3–1 4–5 4–3¼ Mn Garcia 4.80 4 Still a Funny Girl 118 4 5 6 6 6 5–3½ 5–10 Van Dyke 15.50 2 Demigoddess 121 2 3 1–hd 2–hd 5–½ 6 6 Flores 29.90

6 MONGOLIAN HUMOR 5.60 2.80 2.10 3 SAUCE ON SIDE 2.80 2.10 5 VENUE 2.20

$1 EXACTA (6-3) $5.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-5-1) $2.38 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-5) $5.30

Winner–Mongolian Humor Ch.f.3 by Drosselmeyer out of Yesenia, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Mongolian Stable (KY). Trainer: Enebish Ganbat. Owner: Mongolian Stable. Mutuel Pool $126,470 Exacta Pool $52,465 Superfecta Pool $24,256 Trifecta Pool $38,199. Scratched–none.

MONGOLIAN HUMOR caught four wide into initial turn, joined leaders three abreast, forced pace from the outside, gained lead on second turn, turned back rival into and in upper stretch then kicked clear under urging. SAUCE ON SIDE tucked in behind dueling leaders, shifted out early on second bend, bid three deep then outside winner, was turned back in upper stretch and held off rival for the place. VENUE was bit off the rail stalking the pace, moved up some from along the rail, swung out four wide leaving last turn and missed the place outside the runner-up. TIZ WONDERFULLY contested the pace from along the fence, grabbed lead and inched away leaving the backstretch, was overtaken later on second turn and weakened from along the rail. STILL A FUNNY GIRL reserved from off the rail, continued three wide to second bend, came out further entering the stretch and never threatened. DEMIGODDESS dueled from between rivals and inside winner, dropped back on same path into and around the second turn and faded.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.59 46.32 1:10.41 1:22.44 1:34.15

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Siberian Iris 123 5 5 5–4 5–2½ 5–2 4–hd 1–1½ Van Dyke 4.30 2 Twirling Apples 121 2 6 4–2½ 3–½ 3–½ 2–½ 2–½ Franco 8.20 1 Princess Roi 125 1 1 2–1 2–1 2–1 1–1½ 3–1¼ Prat 1.10 6 Lynne's Legacy 125 6 4 6 6 6 6 4–1½ Bejarano 3.50 3 Lady Ninja 121 3 3 3–½ 4–1½ 4–1½ 5–2 5–2¼ Gutierrez 11.60 4 Savannah Slew 125 4 2 1–3 1–2 1–½ 3–hd 6 Maldonado 6.40

5 SIBERIAN IRIS (IRE) 10.60 5.40 2.80 2 TWIRLING APPLES 6.60 3.80 1 PRINCESS ROI 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5) $35.20 $1 EXACTA (5-2) $33.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-1-6) $15.61 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-1) $41.85

Winner–Siberian Iris (IRE) B.f.4 by Excelebration (IRE) out of Dawn To Dance (IRE), by Selkirk. Bred by Sahara Group Holdings (IRE). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Calumet Farm. Mutuel Pool $138,203 Daily Double Pool $35,382 Exacta Pool $65,687 Superfecta Pool $23,144 Trifecta Pool $37,819. Claimed–Lynne's Legacy by Robert Vanderdussen. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Claimed–Savannah Slew (GB) by Mary Tucker. Trainer: Samuel Calvario. Scratched–none.

SIBERIAN IRIS (IRE) content to lag back while bit off the fence, lacked room inside on the second turn, shifted out four wide, rallied from the outside and collared rivals in well-timed trip. TWIRLING APPLES was bit slow to begin, stalked from the inside, continued along the rail to second turn, came out bit in the drive and nailed inside rival for the place. PRINCESS ROI tracked pacesetter from the inside then slightly off the rail, challenged outside leader on second turn, reached front then inched away, dug in from the inside cut could not hold off the runner-up. LYNNE'S LEGACY angled over early, chased from the inside, came back out exiting the last turn and found her best stride in the final eighth. LADY NINJA bobbled slightly in opening strides, tracked pace outside a rival, continued three wide to the stretch, was briefly between foes and inside winner in upper stretch and lacked late response. SAVANNAH SLEW (GB) was sent to front and quickly opened up clear cushion, controlled pace from the inside to second turn, relinquished command into the lane and steadily weakened inside.

THIRD RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.49 44.92 1:10.38 1:17.22

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Goren 115 1 4 2–1 2–1 1–1 1–4½ Figueroa 21.50 2 Aggressivity 120 2 8 8 7–3½ 5–1½ 2–2¼ Talamo 6.30 6 Candy Cornell 115 6 3 4–½ 4–1 4–hd 3–¾ Espinoza 4.30 4 Concur 120 4 2 3–½ 3–1½ 3–2 4–nk Prat 1.70 8 Outlaw 120 8 1 1–3½ 1–1½ 2–3 5–1½ Maldonado 5.30 7 Vander Kelen 120 7 6 6–1 6–½ 6–2 6–3¼ T Baze 10.30 5 Brioso 120 5 7 7–hd 8 8 7–1 Franco 49.60 3 Aced 120 3 5 5–1½ 5–1½ 7–4½ 8 Gutierrez 4.50

1 GOREN 45.00 18.00 8.80 2 AGGRESSIVITY 8.40 5.20 6 CANDY CORNELL 4.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1) $392.40 $1 EXACTA (1-2) $239.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-6-4) $392.05 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-6) $508.80 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-2-6-4-8) Carryover $11,216

Winner–Goren B.c.3 by More Than Ready out of Tensas Punch, by War Front. Bred by Gunpowder Farms LLC (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: OXO Equine LLC. Mutuel Pool $194,153 Daily Double Pool $17,790 Exacta Pool $103,659 Superfecta Pool $53,027 Trifecta Pool $74,793 X-5 Super High Five Pool $11,563. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-5-1) paid $158.75. Pick Three Pool $48,368.

GOREN tracked pacesetter early from the inside, moved up under urging on the turn, gained advantage early in the stretch then powered away despite drifting out some under left handed urging. AGGRESSIVITY chased from the inside, came off the fence on the turn, steadily rallied from just off the rail in the lane and was along for second. CANDY CORNELL settled outside, remained four wide into and around the turn, continued well off the fence in the stretch and was up late for a minor award. CONCUR chased while outside winner into and on the turn, continued on three wide path into the stretch and was out finished from between rivals. OUTLAW sped to the front while crossing over, dictated the pace from just off the rail, briefly resisted winner leaving the bend then weakened from the inside. VANDER KELEN chased three wide or outside a rival, remained on same path into the stretch and lacked needed response. BRIOSO outside a rival early, chased two then three wide to the stretch and never reached contention. ACED saved ground chasing the leaders and also lacked needed rally.

FOURTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $30,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 24.20 49.65 1:13.69 1:36.98 1:48.46

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Rapid Red 123 2 2 1–2 1–1½ 1–½ 1–1 1–1 Bejarano 2.00 6 The Big Train 123 6 6 6–½ 6–hd 6–½ 5–½ 2–1¼ Prat 2.10 3 Play Hard to Get 123 3 3 4–½ 4–½ 4–1 3–½ 3–½ T Baze 8.30 4 Mr. Opportunist 123 4 1 2–1½ 2–½ 2–1 2–1½ 4–1¼ Maldonado 18.30 5 Twentytwentyvision 123 5 5 3–½ 3–½ 3–½ 4–½ 5–1¾ Van Dyke 3.50 1 Comes the Dream 123 1 7 7 7 7 6–8 6–10 Talamo 7.30 7 Ground Rules 123 7 4 5–½ 5–½ 5–hd 7 7 Blanc 27.30

2 RAPID RED 6.00 3.40 2.80 6 THE BIG TRAIN 3.40 2.40 3 PLAY HARD TO GET 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-2) $201.20 $1 EXACTA (2-6) $9.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-3-4) $25.15 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-6-3-4-5) $743.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-3) $21.65

Winner–Rapid Red Ch.g.6 by Circular Quay out of Laura's Minstrel, by Theatrical (IRE). Bred by John Rio & Carole Rio (FL). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: R3 Racing, Bambauer, Sheila, Robershaw, Richie and Rothblum, Steve. Mutuel Pool $198,969 Daily Double Pool $21,832 Exacta Pool $96,712 Superfecta Pool $44,383 Super High Five Pool $33,027 Trifecta Pool $68,988. Claimed–Rapid Red by Hollendorfer, LLC, Kenwood Racing LLC and Todaro, George. Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-1-2) paid $360.35. Pick Three Pool $23,629.

RAPID RED stepped to the front, rated from the inside, resisted when challenged into the stretch, turned back rival in upper stretch, edged away under right handed urging and then safely held. THE BIG TRAIN between rivals into the backstretch, chased three wide on the second turn then four wide into the stretch, roused and rallied strongly from the outside and whittled gap on winner late. PLAY HARD TO GET stalked from along the rail, continued inside into the lane, rallied along the fence in the late stages and got up gamely for the show. MR. OPPORTUNIST tracked pacesetter to the final bend, moved up and challenged outside that rival nearing quarter marker, was turned back in upper stretch and flattened in the drive. TWENTYTWENTYVISION chased while outside a rival then three wide on the second turn, continued off the rail and between rivals in the drive and lacked needed response. COMES THE DREAM unhurried from along the rail, continued inside, came off the fence on the second turn and never menaced. GROUND RULES caught three wide into and on the first turn, chased from the outside, dropped back on the final bend, came in some and faded.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $18,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.18 47.39 1:12.56 1:26.21 1:40.21

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Smokin B 120 8 3 4–1½ 4–1½ 2–3 2–4½ 1–1¼ T Baze 23.70 6 Getaloadofthis 120 5 2 1–2 1–2 1–3½ 1–1 2–2¾ Franco 1.90 8 Alphadar 120 7 7 6–½ 5–hd 3–½ 3–2 3–3¼ Arias 11.70 5 Spend It 123 4 5 7–1 7–1 6–2½ 5–1 4–ns Delgadillo 4.90 1 Key to the Nile 115 1 6 3–1 3–½ 5–1 4–½ 5–5¼ Figueroa 5.60 7 Thefourfortyfourth 120 6 4 2–1 2–hd 4–1 6–4½ 6–½ Maldonado 5.00 4 Elevate 120 3 9 8–2 8–1 8–½ 7–1 7–1¼ Gutierrez 7.20 10 Obscure Brew 123 9 8 9 9 9 8–½ 8–2½ Blanc 15.10 3 Captain N. Barron 115 2 1 5–1 6–1½ 7–1 9 9 Espinoza 18.70

9 SMOKIN B 49.40 17.80 11.40 6 GETALOADOFTHIS 4.20 3.20 8 ALPHADAR 6.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-9) $222.40 $1 EXACTA (9-6) $99.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-6-8-5) $509.46 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-6-8) $554.20 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-6-8-5-1) Carryover $1,120

Winner–Smokin B Ch.g.3 by Congrats out of Squall City, by Carson City. Bred by Woodford Thoroughbreds (KY). Trainer: Jack Carava. Owner: Paymaster Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $222,517 Daily Double Pool $28,171 Exacta Pool $130,252 Superfecta Pool $67,788 Trifecta Pool $99,267 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,467. Scratched–Armed Wall, Desert Fox, Game of Roans, Rak City, Sterling's Temple. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-2-9) paid $1,343.45. Pick Three Pool $54,594. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-1-2-9) 19 tickets with 4 correct paid $6,243.00. Pick Four Pool $155,432. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-5-1-2-9) 25 tickets with 5 correct paid $15,189.90. Pick Five Pool $442,280.

SMOKIN B tracked pacesetter from off the rail, continued three wide, steadily advanced around last turn and well into the stretch, finally collared leader passing sixteenth marker and edged away under urging. GETALOADOFTHIS sped to the front, had lead dissolve bit nearing half-mile marker, re-established command and padded lead on the second turn, weakened bit from the inside in the lane and was overtaken a sixteenth out. ALPHADAR settled well off the rail, chased three or four wide to the stretch and clearly bested others. SPEND IT reserved while slightly off the rail, chased two then three wide to the stretch and improved placing. KEY TO THE NILE stalked from along the rail, moved up nearing second bend, loomed approaching half-mile marker, but lost contact on the second turn and weakened. THEFOURFORTYFOURTH stumbled leaving the gate, quickly recovered, stalked while outside a rival, was inside winner leaving the backstretch but also weakened. ELEVATE settled inside, chased along the rail to the second turn, angled out some on that bend and also weakened. OBSCURE BREW reserved early, angled in some on the first turn, chased two then three wide into the stretch and never reached contention. CAPTAIN N. BARRON also settled inside, hugged the rail throughout and lacked the needed rally.

SIXTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 21.93 43.92 1:05.98 1:11.92

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 11 North County Guy 118 10 2 3–1½ 3–1½ 1–3 1–5¾ Prat 2.30 6 Shaymin 118 5 8 10 8–½ 6–hd 2–ns Mn Garcia 17.50 3 Fashionably Fast 118 3 10 2–hd 2–1½ 2–1½ 3–ns Pereira 2.60 8 Hollywood Square 121 7 6 4–½ 6–1½ 3–2 4–ns Gutierrez 3.70 10 Nevermissesabeat 118 9 1 6–½ 7–1 5–hd 5–¾ Franco 8.00 2 Love My Bud 123 2 4 9–2½ 9–2½ 7–2 6–½ Fuentes 15.70 5 Preacher Roe 123 4 9 7–1½ 4–½ 4–1 7–2½ Pedroza 9.00 9 Duke of Fallbrook 121 8 7 8–hd 10 10 8–2¼ Quinonez 86.30 1 Jay Makes Us Laugh 118 1 3 5–½ 5–½ 8–1 9–9¼ Figueroa 21.60 7 Silver Summer 121 6 5 1–½ 1–½ 9–½ 10 Elliott 39.70

11 NORTH COUNTY GUY 6.60 5.00 3.00 6 SHAYMIN 14.20 7.40 3 FASHIONABLY FAST 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-11) $362.20 $1 EXACTA (11-6) $54.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-6-3-8) $107.89 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (11-6-3-8-10) $4,119.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-6-3) $164.80

Winner–North County Guy Grr.g.3 by The Pamplemousse out of Warmth, by Unusual Heat. Bred by Edward C. Allred (CA). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing, Messineo, Nancy and Sands, Bruce. Mutuel Pool $285,064 Daily Double Pool $24,675 Exacta Pool $140,748 Superfecta Pool $72,690 Super High Five Pool $3,930 Trifecta Pool $103,479. Claimed–Love My Bud by A and J Racing. Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Scratched–Plain Wrap. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-9-11) paid $265.50. Pick Three Pool $53,688.

NORTH COUNTY GUY prompted the pace from the outside down the hill, roused and challenged three deep entering the stretch, surged to the front, quickly powered away and won convincingly. SHAYMIN was void of early foot, secured the rail down the hill, came back out leaving the hill, moved up between rivals, checked momentarily passing sixteenth marker, found seam between rivals, surged in final yards and was up in final jump for second. FASHIONABLY FAST forced the pace from the inside, bid crossing dirt portion, was no match for winner in upper stretch, continued along the rail and was nailed in final jump for second. HOLLYWOOD SQUARE stalked from off the rail, drifted out some leaving the hill, came back in some through the drive and finished strongly from between rivals. NEVERMISSESABEAT stalked from off the rail, continued three then two wide into the stretch, angled back out some in upper stretch and finished very willingly between foes and finished three deep on the wire. LOVE MY BUD reserved early, came out and chased from off the rail, drifted six wide into the stretch, remained outside and finished well from the outside. PREACHER ROE chased from off the rail then between foes, came in bit through the drive but was out finished. DUKE OF FALLBROOK settled outside rival, chased four then three wide to the stretch and failed to menace. JAY MAKES US LAUGH stalked from the inside, continued prominently down the hill then weakened from the inside in the lane. SILVER SUMMER showed good early foot, dueled outside rival to the dirt portion, dropped back in upper stretch and weakened. Rail at zero on the hill.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 23.37 47.30 1:12.71 1:39.78 1:46.91

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Hard Arch 123 9 8 7–3 6–4 4–2 2–2½ 1–½ Talamo 25.40 1 Original Intent 120 1 7 8–1 8–1½ 6–1½ 3–1½ 2–1 Franco 9.00 5 Topgallant 123 5 9 9 9 7–1 4–½ 3–ns Pedroza 6.00 7 Glorious Crown 118 7 3 4–1 3–½ 1–hd 1–½ 4–7½ Espinoza 2.20 4 Point Guard 120 4 6 5–1 4–½ 5–1½ 7–6 5–1½ Cruz 5.30 2 Haylord 123 2 2 1–1 1–½ 2–½ 5–hd 6–½ Quinonez 2.60 3 Livin On Prayer 115 3 5 2–2 2–1½ 3–½ 6–2 7–4¼ Figueroa 9.80 6 Premium Forest 120 6 1 3–½ 5–1 8–3½ 8–2 8–2¾ Roman 18.00 8 Lucky Patrick 123 8 4 6–½ 7–½ 9 9 9 Vergara, Jr. 57.20

9 HARD ARCH 52.80 17.20 10.20 1 ORIGINAL INTENT 9.00 6.20 5 TOPGALLANT 4.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-9) $226.80 $1 EXACTA (9-1) $194.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-1-5-7) $379.06 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-1-5-7-4) $2,230.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-1-5) $537.65

Winner–Hard Arch Dbb.c.4 by Archarcharch out of Puuku, by Forestry. Bred by Ralph Kinder & Erv Woolsey (KY). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Wilson, Holly and David. Mutuel Pool $232,176 Daily Double Pool $24,033 Exacta Pool $128,911 Superfecta Pool $66,461 Super High Five Pool $2,924 Trifecta Pool $95,889. Claimed–Topgallant by Webb, Priscilla and Hendricks, Dan L. Trainer: Dan Hendricks. Claimed–Point Guard by Tristan Saldana. Trainer: Reed Saldana. Claimed–Haylord by Martin, John F. and Onorato, Troy. Trainer: John Martin. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (9-11-9) paid $2,256.75. Pick Three Pool $38,216.

HARD ARCH was slow to begin, chased five wide early then four wide in middle stages, advanced four wide into the lane, collared leader past eighth marker, edged away and just lasted. ORIGINAL INTENT stumbled leaving the gate, chased from the inside, angled out on second turn, came out further in the stretch, rallied from the outside and closed gap strongly on winner in final yards. TOPGALLANT bobbled slightly at the start, chased two wide, angled three then four wide into the stretch, came out further in upper stretch, shifted back inward through the drive and got up for minor award. GLORIOUS CROWN stalked three wide then between foes, bid three deep on the final turn, gained lead into the stretch, inched away, was overtaken past mid stretch then weakened and lost placing late, did not return to be unsaddled and was vanned off. POINT GUARD stalked from the inside, saved ground to second turn, dropped back bit around last bend, came out slightly and improved placing. HAYLORD was sent to the front, set pressured pace to the second turn, was overtaken late on that bend and weakened from along the rail. LIVIN ON PRAYER forced the pace while outside leader to the second turn, continued on two wide path into the lane and also weakened. PREMIUM FOREST between foes early, stalked from off the rail then inside the winner into second bend, dropped back around that turn and faded. LUCKY PATRICK between foes early, continued bit off the rail, saved ground into the stretch and also weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $75,000. 'Comma to the Top Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.23 46.70 1:11.10 1:23.77 1:36.87

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Battle of Midway 122 6 1 3–1½ 3–½ 1–hd 1–2½ 1–4½ Prat 1.10 5 All Out Blitz 119 4 2 2–1 2–1 2–hd 2–hd 2–½ Mn Garcia 31.10 4 St. Joe Bay 122 3 3 1–½ 1–hd 3–3½ 3–4½ 3–1½ Van Dyke 6.10 6 Very Very Stella 122 5 5 6 5–hd 5–1½ 4–2 4–7¼ Delgadillo 40.40 1 Tatters to Riches 123 1 6 4–½ 6 4–1 5–6½ 5–8 T Baze 2.30 3 Roman Rosso 126 2 4 5–2½ 4–½ 6 6 6 Talamo 3.60

7 BATTLE OF MIDWAY 4.20 2.80 2.40 5 ALL OUT BLITZ 13.20 6.60 4 ST. JOE BAY 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-7) $109.40 $1 EXACTA (7-5) $22.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-5-4-6) $26.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-5-4) $32.20

Winner–Battle of Midway B.c.4 by Smart Strike out of Rigoletta, by Concerto. Bred by Thor-Bred Stables, LLC (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: Don Alberto Stable and WinStar Farm LLC. Mutuel Pool $315,146 Daily Double Pool $34,418 Exacta Pool $131,860 Superfecta Pool $74,924 Trifecta Pool $100,270. Scratched–Curlin Road. 50-Cent Pick Three (11-9-7) paid $152.65. Pick Three Pool $37,456.

BATTLE OF MIDWAY caught three abreast into first turn, taken off leader and tracked three wide, moved up under asking leaving the backstretch, challenged three deep midway on the last turn, gained advantage late on that turn, drifted out slightly into the lane then kicked clear under asking. ALL OUT BLITZ pressed the pacesetter into the backstretch, continued outside that rival, between foes briefly on the second turn, could not go with the winner into the stretch but out gamed inside rival for second. ST. JOE BAY set pressured pace from along the rail, briefly resisted on the second turn, continued along the fence into and through the stretch and was out finished for the place. VERY VERY STELLA three wide early then chased from outside and four wide to the second bend, came in slightly entering the stretch and was no serious late threat. TATTERS TO RICHES settled along the rail, moved up some on the backstretch, dropped back around the second bend and weakened. ROMAN ROSSO (ARG) angled out some into the initial turn, stalked from well off the rail, continued outside, also dropped back some on the final bend and weakened.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $30,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 23.11 47.58 1:11.99 1:23.94 1:35.71

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Breakers Isle 120 9 3 4–½ 1–1 1–½ 1–3½ 1–1½ Franco 3.50 3 Falcone 120 2 9 8–½ 7–1½ 6–2 2–hd 2–4¼ Sanchez 3.40 7 Magnum Maduro 118 6 1 1–hd 2–1 2–1½ 3–1 3–nk Bednar 37.00 2 Causeididitmyway 115 1 2 2–2 3–hd 3–½ 4–½ 4–¾ Figueroa 10.40 6 Super Classic 115 5 8 9–3½ 10–1½ 9–4 7–2½ 5–¾ Fuentes 85.40 11 Bitter Ring Home 120 10 7 7–½ 5–1 4–½ 5–1½ 6–½ Prat 2.50 12 Hachiman 118 11 10 10–1½ 9–2½ 5–hd 6–1 7–2½ Roman 14.60 9 Implicitly 115 8 4 5–½ 6–½ 7–1½ 8–5 8–6 Espinoza 3.60 4 Starship Chewy 120 3 5 6–½ 8–hd 8–1 9–1 9–1½ Vergara, Jr. 81.80 5 When Jesus Walked 120 4 11 11 11 10–2 10–10 10–21 Pedroza 33.00 8 Mr. Esken 118 7 6 3–½ 4–½ 11 11 11 E Garcia 109.80

10 BREAKERS ISLE 9.00 4.00 3.00 3 FALCONE 4.00 3.20 7 MAGNUM MADURO 8.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-10) $19.40 $1 EXACTA (10-3) $17.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-3-7-2) $285.82 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-3-7-2-6) $16,148.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-3-7) $184.75

Winner–Breakers Isle B.c.3 by Medaglia d'Oro out of Bear Now, by Tiznow. Bred by Town & Country Horse Farms, LLC (KY). Trainer: Patrick Gallagher. Owner: Brazeau Thoroughbred Farms L.P.. Mutuel Pool $318,090 Daily Double Pool $126,334 Exacta Pool $184,043 Superfecta Pool $132,872 Super High Five Pool $21,161 Trifecta Pool $144,782. Scratched–Aussie Fox, Pointed. 50-Cent Pick Three (9-7-10) paid $124.15. Pick Three Pool $128,806. 50-Cent Pick Four (4/11-9-2/7-10) 516 tickets with 4 correct paid $791.95. Pick Four Pool $535,533. 50-Cent Pick Five (9-4/11-9-2/7-10) 10 tickets with 5 correct paid $26,064.15. Pick Five Pool $341,511. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (2-9-4/11-9-2/7-10) 6 tickets with 6 correct paid $31,431.56. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $353,029. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $992,979.

BREAKERS ISLE broke out bit at the start, was sent up between foes to grab lead passing five-eighths marker, kicked clear in upper stretch and safely held under urging. FALCONE steadied off heels on the first turn, chased from the inside, waited for room on the second bend, angled to the rail, rallied strongly inside, came out some late and whittled gap on winner in final yards. MAGNUM MADURO briefly dueled then forced the pace from outside rival, pressured the winner into and around the last turn, lost contact in upper stretch, came out some later and held third. CAUSEIDIDITMYWAY briefly dueled then forced the pace from along the rail into the backstretch, continued along the fence into the stretch and was out finished for third. SUPER CLASSIC settled slightly off the rail, moved up bit from along the rail on the second turn, remained inside and went willingly to the wire. BITTER RING HOME stalked from off the rail, continued between rivals then three wide into the stretch and lacked needed late punch. HACHIMAN reserved while angling over some early, chased from off the rail then four wide around the last turn and never menaced. IMPLICITLY caught four wide early, chased from the outside, continued five wide around the last turn and never reached contention. STARSHIP CHEWY stalked from along the rail, continued inside into the second turn, dropped back around that bend and weakened. WHEN JESUS WALKED reserved early, angled over and found the rail, remained inside and also lacked needed response. MR. ESKEN had brief early speed from off the rail, stalked three wide on the backstretch, dropped back into and around last turn then was eased in the stretch and walked off.