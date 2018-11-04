Racing! Congratulations to Sadler, Hronis, Rosario and Accelerate

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we get ready for the final day of the Santa Anita fall meeting.

Filly & Mare Sprint: With five Southern California horses in this race, including the two favorites, you would have thought the chance of a win was pretty good. But it wasn’t. Shamrock Rose, breaking from the 14, just got a head up in a blanket finish of four horses to win the seven-furlong race. She paid $53.80 to win and was followed over the line by Chalon, Anonymity ( Richard Mandella ), Marley’s Freedom ( Bob Baffert ) and Golden Mischief. Selcourt, for John Sadler , went to the lead early but faded badly in the stretch to finish 12 th . Skye Diamonds ( Bill Spawr ) was 10 th and Miss Sunset ( Jeff Bonde ) was 14 th.

“Was I surprised we won?” asked winning trainer Mark Casse . “It was a tough race, but she’s a good horse. I told [jockey] Irad [ Ortiz Jr. ] I don't know if she's good enough, but she'll give you everything she has. And, she's good. It goes back to Allen Jerkins , who always said ‘run them when they're good' so we came back in two weeks.”

“She just didn't get away like she can,” Baffert said. “I am pretty disappointed. And she was pretty wide the whole way. She tried but she was just not good enough today. You have to be real good today and she was not real good. … Didn't bring her A game.”

Turf Sprint : In a stirring stretch duel, Drayden Van Dyke was able to get Stormy Liberal a neck in front of World of Trouble at the wire to win the 5 ½ furlong race. Stormy Liberal, trained by Peter Miller , was the first repeat winner of a Breeders’ Cup race this year. The pair separated themselves from the field with the third-place horse, Disco Partner, more than seven lengths behind them. The 6-year-old paid $16.00 to win.

“The emotions and the highs and lows I have gone through in this past year are indescribable,” Miller said. “I am just thankful to be back here. It is amazing to win this race two years in a row with this horse.”

Dirt Mile : If it wasn’t for bad luck (at least for now), Sadler would have no luck at all as he failed to win his first Breeders’ Cup race in 43 tries. Catalina Cruiser was expected to be his best shot of the four horses entered on Saturday and went off at less than even money. But it was City of Light who dominated, winning by 2 ¾ lengths over Seeking the Soul. Catalina Cruiser was sixth.

It was the first Breeders’ Cup win for Santa Anita based trainer Michael McCarthy , who used to be an assistant for Todd Pletcher . City of Light paid $7.20 to win. Seeking the Soul was second followed by Bravazo, Firenze Fire and Giant Expectations ( Peter Eurton ). Isotherm ( Phil D’Amato ) finished ninth.

“I can’t tell you how long I’ve been waiting for this,” McCarthy said. “I always thought this would be a mismatch. … I thought he would love this racetrack. Backing up to one turn is where his best races were. I thought he would run away and hide and he did just that.”

Filly & Mare Turf: Chad Brown had five horses in this 1 3/8 mile race so it is little surprise that one of them, Sister Charlie would be the winner. But it was close. Sister Charlie came late to beat Wild Illusion by a neck.

The interesting part of this race was the couple minutes it took for the gate crew to get Wild Illusion, making her first U.S. start after racing in England and France, in the gate. They even resorted to blindfolding the filly, a practice I personally find as just wrong. How would you liked to be pushed and pulled when you can’t see? But, it appeared that scratching wasn’t an option because the horse was 5-2 and, as it turned out, almost won.

Sprint : Miller did the double again, winning his second race, the second year in a row, with the same horse. Roy H was dominant, winning by 3 ¼ lengths. It was also the first Breeders’ Cup win for jockey Paco Lopez . Roy H paid $7.40 to win. Whitmore was second and Imperial Hint was third.

“He’s really training good and doing good,” Miller said. “I just can’t say enough about this horse. Paco Lopez gave him a great ride. Just unbelievable. I can’t believe it. Too good to be true.”

“I loved my position early,” Lopez said. “I let him go a little early and he started a big move. I knew they were going fast up front. I just had a really good ride from him.”

Mile : Sadler almost broke his now zero for 44 winless streak as Catapult just got passed at the wire in this grass race. Expert Eye won by a half-length over Catapult, while Analyze It was third. Expert Eye paid $13.80 to win and gave Frankie Dettori his 13 th Breeders’ Cup win.

“He’s run a great race,” Stoute said. “Last time at Chantilly, he did not get the rub of the green. … I thought down the back straight that Frankie [Dettori] may have had him two slots behind, but he was in control. We love coming to the Breeders’ Cup. It’s always great coming here.”

“He broke sharp and put me in a good spot on the first turn,” Van Dyke said. “I had a clear trip from there on out. He gave me a good kick on the far turn, passed (Analyze It) late but couldn’t hold off the one on the outside in the last couple jumps.”

Distaff : No question that Monomoy Girl was the best horse in this 1 1/8-mile race, but the bigger question is what has happened to Abel Tasman, who finished 11 th in the 11-horse race. The Eclipse Award winning filly has now run two terrible races in a row. It wouldn’t be surprising to see her retired soon.

“She ran the way she was training,” winning trainer Brad Cox said. “She was training like a monster and she ran like a monster. She is a special filly, one of a kind, an unbelievable filly.”

Baffert didn’t parse words about Abel Tasman’s performance. “She just quit,” Baffert said. “She just quit running. Sometimes they do that. I thought she was in a good spot, he ( Mike Smith ) got aggressive with her, but she just doesn’t want to run anymore it looks like.”

Smith was ever so slightly more hopeful. “I wish I knew what was wrong with her,” Smith said. “I wish it was something I can tell you so I can fix it.”

Turf : There were only two fillies in the $4 million Turf and they came up one-two. Enable, who has won nine-of-10 lifetime, fought hard to pass Magical in deep stretch to win by ¾ of a length. It was Enable’s first race in the United States. In fact, seven of the 13 horses are based outside the U.S.

Enable is coming off a second win in the prestigious Arc de Triomphe in France. She did have to work to get to the front, but in the end the 1 ½-mile distance proved just right for her. She became the first Arc winner to win a Breeders’ Cup race.

Enable’s next move is up in the air. “There’s no great hurry [to make a decision],” said Teddy Grimthorpe , the racing manager for Juddmonte Farms. “She’s going back to Newmarket [England]. We’ll make sure she’s all right and then think about the future.”

Classic : Let the horse of the year talk begin. Sadler finally broke his long Breeders’ Cup losing streak with a win in the Classic with Accelerate. No doubt, Accelerate has shown sustained excellence over the entire year. But, Justify won the Triple Crown.

Accelerate had the outside post (14) on Saturday and broke cleanly as Mendelssohn went to the front. The Baffert pair of McKinzie and West Coast were in a good position off the pace. Accelerate was content to be fifth on the outside. Just shy of a mile, jockey Joel Rosario moved Accelerate to the front as the Baffert horses fell back. Heading into the stretch Accelerate pulled even. At the top of the stretch, he was in front by a length as Mendelssohn started to fade. From there, he withstood a challenge from Thunder Snow between horses and by the finish line held off the hard-charging Gunnevera to win by a length.

“This horse is special,” said Kosta Hronis , who along with his brother Pete own the horse. “He’s shown up every time. He’s danced every dance. He’s been solid. This is horse of the year. It’s a body of work and what he’s done in the last 12 months. I think he’s well deserved to get that honor. There’s no doubt.”

A decent card was certainly overshadowed by the Breeders’ Cup, but let’s quickly get to the stakes winners. In the $200,000 Golden State Juvenile, for 2-year-olds going seven furlongs, Cruel Intention topped Galilean by a neck to win the race.

In the other stakes, the Grade 3 $100,000 Sen. Ken Maddy Stakes for fillies and mares going 6 ½ furlongs down the hillside turf course, Storm the Hill pulled off a 1 3/4-length victory for trainer D’Amato and jockey Rafael Bejarano .

“She was much the best,” Bejarano said. “Her best performance is at 6 ½. … She won at the distance and won again [Saturday]. She had a good turn of foot in the stretch, especially with that pace.”

Also, can’t say enough about the field sizes, as seven of the 10 races have at least 10 horses. And, there are five turf races and two graded stakes. One more thing, post time is 11 a.m., which will be noon if you don’t forget to reset your clocks as we go off daylight saving time. It’s a great way to end its short fall season before Del Mar picks up on Friday.

The first stakes is the Grade 2 $200,000 Goldikova Stakes for fillies and mares going a mile on the turf. The deserved 9-5 is Vasilika, who is one of the best stories of the year. She was claimed for $40,000 by Jerry Hollendorfer and has won eight of nine during that stretch and seven in a row including the Grade 1 Rodeo Drive. Flavien Prat continues as the regular rider.

The second favorite is Cambodia at 5-2. She lost her last two races to Vasilika including a third-place finish in the Rodeo. Van Dyke rides for Tom Proctor . Post time is around 12:30 p.m.

The Grade 2 $200,000 Twilight Derby is the other stakes or horses going 1 1/8 miles on the turf. River Boyne is the 5-2 favorite for Jeff Mullins and Prat. He has won five of his last seven, although he was third last out in the Del Mar Derby. Have At It, a shipper from New York, and Platinum Warrior, who is running his second race in the U.S. after starting in Ireland, are both second favorites at 4-1. Post will be about 2:50 p.m.

Late-running sprinter from the Richard Baltas stable has been freshened since Aug. 24 but gets back on his favorite downhill turf layout and might be able to run these down at a solid price. Three of his four lifetime wins have come down the hill and he gets Rosario, who is in town to ride after a big Breeders' Cup weekend.

Making only her third career start, this 2-year-old filly has much upside and improved sharply when scoring a one-length trial victory in her second outing. She took advantage of bad gate antics by the two favorites in her trial victory but looked smooth throughout. She showed promise in prior neck debut loss at shorter distance when breaking slow. I also fear Tamura, a three-time winner who was claimed for $20,000 by Charles Treece from his last troubled nose win. I suggest a win bet on Seaduction and make a 3-6 exacta box.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, November 3. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 21st day of a 22-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 21.64 45.28 58.61 1:12.46

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 All I Can Say 123 1 6 5–3½ 4–hd 3–2 1–1¼ Quinonez 2.50 6 According to Buddy 113 6 3 4–1 5–7 4–2 2–hd Fuentes 21.70 8 Bless His Heart 115 8 4 2–hd 2–3 1–hd 3–2¼ Figueroa 2.60 2 Lil Milo 120 2 5 1–hd 1–hd 2–½ 4–5¼ Bejarano 3.60 7 Astonishing Tweet 113 7 1 3–4½ 3–1½ 5–6 5–2¾ Espinoza 2.30 5 Levi's Saint James 118 5 2 7–2 8 8 6–nk Fuentes 61.80 3 Icouldonlyimagine 120 3 7 6–2 6–3 6–2 7–3¼ Jimenez 29.40 4 Drops in the Ocean 118 4 8 8 7–2 7–1 8 Payeras 38.80

1 ALL I CAN SAY 7.00 4.20 2.60 6 ACCORDING TO BUDDY 13.60 4.80 8 BLESS HIS HEART 3.00

$1 EXACTA (1-6) $36.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-6-8-2) $44.26 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-6-8-2-7) $308.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-6-8) $53.35

Winner–All I Can Say Ch.g.4 by Old Topper out of Say Touche, by Touch Gold. Bred by Anthony Crump (CA). Trainer: Val Brinkerhoff. Owner: Brinkerhoff, Val and Kelly. Mutuel Pool $228,679 Exacta Pool $130,459 Superfecta Pool $58,185 Super High Five Pool $3,136 Trifecta Pool $88,203. Scratched–none.

ALL I CAN SAY stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, split horses leaving the turn and into the stretch, bid three deep under urging in midstretch, gained the advantage a sixteenth out and inched away late. ACCORDING TO BUDDY stalked off the rail then outside a rival into and on the turn, came three deep into the stretch, angled out in upper stretch and just got the place. BLESS HIS HEART dueled three deep then outside a rival on the turn, took a short lead into the stretch, fought back between foes in midstretch, could not match the winner late and just lost second. LIL MILO went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back into the stretch and past midstretch and weakened late. ASTONISHING TWEET angled in and dueled between horses, stalked on the turn, angled to the inside entering the stretch and weakened. LEVI'S SAINT JAMES broke in a bit, settled off the rail, dropped back on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and was not a threat. ICOULDONLYIMAGINE saved ground chasing the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and lacked a further response. DROPS IN THE OCEAN squeezed some at the start then bobbled early, settled just off the rail then angled in and saved ground but failed to menace.

SECOND RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.57 46.76 59.69 1:13.34

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Staythirstymyamigo 120 7 2 1–hd 1–1½ 1–2 1–1¾ Fuentes 2.00 7 Discrete Stevie B 114 6 4 5–hd 2–hd 2–1½ 2–2¼ Fuentes 32.00 3 Sass Machine 122 2 7 4–hd 3–1 3–3 3–2½ Conner 13.00 4 Disco Tale 122 3 8 8 7–2½ 5–2 4–nk Flores 11.30 6 Cash for Cass 122 5 3 3–1 4–hd 4–1 5–7½ Mn Garcia 1.70 9 Depende de Ti 120 8 1 6–3 6–1½ 7–7 6–ns Quinonez 47.20 5 Palm d'Oro 122 4 5 2–1 5–1½ 6–hd 7–23 Elliott 9.50 1 La Dolfina 120 1 6 7–2½ 8 8 8 Cruz 4.20

8 STAYTHIRSTYMYAMIGO 6.00 3.60 3.20 7 DISCRETE STEVIE B 24.60 10.40 3 SASS MACHINE 6.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-8) $22.20 $1 EXACTA (8-7) $60.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-7-3-4) $302.24 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-7-3) $278.45 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-7-3-4-6) Carryover $656

Winner–Staythirstymyamigo Ch.f.2 by Stay Thirsty out of Michael's Rose, by Rahy. Bred by Stephen Wigmore & Spruce Lane Farm (KY). Trainer: Edward R. Freeman. Owner: Albert, Darren, Freeman, Edward R. and Tovar, Luis O.. Mutuel Pool $170,884 Daily Double Pool $37,539 Exacta Pool $105,587 Superfecta Pool $38,817 Trifecta Pool $67,054 X-5 Super High Five Pool $859. Scratched–Ma Bella.

STAYTHIRSTYMYAMIGO dueled three deep then outside a rival, inched away and angled in on the turn and won clear under urging. DISCRETE STEVIE B stalked between horses then three deep into and on the turn, angled in outside a rival into the stretch and was clearly second best. SASS MACHINE angled in early and chased inside, split rivals on the turn, found the fence again into the stretch and bested the others. DISCO TALE stumbled in a slow start, saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. CASH FOR CASS had speed between horses then stalked between rivals on the backstretch and most of the turn, continued outside a foe into the stretch and weakened. DEPENDE DE TI stalked four wide on the backstretch and into the turn, continued off the rail on the turn and three wide into the stretch and also weakened. PALM D'ORO broke in a bit, angled in and dueled inside, stalked along the rail on the turn and had little left for the stretch. LA DOLFINA in tight early, settled a bit off the rail, dropped back outside a rival on the turn, gave way and was eased late.

THIRD RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.58 44.32 55.86

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Nine Point Nine 125 3 5 6–2½ 1–1 1–2½ 1–2 Stevens 6.10 1 Naughty Sophie 113 1 4 1–1 2–1½ 2–½ 2–hd Figueroa 3.00 7 A Little Bit Me 125 5 6 7–3½ 7–3½ 3–1 3–1¾ Roman 3.80 10 Helen's Tiger 122 8 3 4–hd 6–hd 5–1 4–½ Bejarano 2.50 3 Believe Indeed 125 2 8 8 8 8 5–½ Mn Garcia 29.80 5 Chatty 120 4 7 5–hd 4–1 4–½ 6–2¼ Quinonez 8.40 8 Tizanillusion 121 6 2 2–hd 5–hd 6–hd 7–8½ Hernandez 6.30 9 Favorite Trip 120 7 1 3–1 3–hd 7–1 8 Conner 27.00

4 NINE POINT NINE 14.20 5.40 4.00 1 NAUGHTY SOPHIE 5.00 3.80 7 A LITTLE BIT ME 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-4) $39.00 $1 EXACTA (4-1) $34.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-7-10) $30.17 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-7) $62.60 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-1-7-10-3) Carryover $3,591 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (8-6) $6.40

Winner–Nine Point Nine B.m.5 by Tribal Rule out of Cielo Dulce, by Cahill Road. Bred by Stormy B. Hull & Ginger A. Samples (CA). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Wilson, Holly and David. Mutuel Pool $452,299 Daily Double Pool $16,576 Exacta Pool $251,592 Superfecta Pool $102,410 Trifecta Pool $169,618 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,847. Claimed–A Little Bit Me by Edward M. Tannenbaum Stable LLC, Scott, Michael, Seymour, Lauri and Pellman, H. Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Scratched–Happiness, Time and Chance. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-8-4) paid $53.25. Pick Three Pool $41,517. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (1-8-6) paid $6.75.

NINE POINT NINE stalked the pace inside, bid along the rail to gain the lead leaving the turn, came a bit off the fence in the stretch and won clear under a strong hand ride. NAUGHTY SOPHIE had speed inside then inched away and set the pace a bit off the rail, lugged out on the turn to come four wide into the stretch, angled in outside a rival in the drive and held second. A LITTLE BIT ME chased off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn, continued along the fence in the stretch and was edged for the place. HELEN'S TIGER stalked three deep, was forced out on the turn and fanned six wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. BELIEVE INDEED a step slow to begin, settled inside, swung out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch and could not quite summon the necessary late kick. CHATTY stalked between horses, was in tight early on the turn, continued a bit off the rail, came out some for room in midstretch and did not rally. TIZANILLUSION close up stalking the pace a bit off the rail, steadied in tight early on the turn and was forced out on the bend, came three deep into the stretch and weakened. FAVORITE TRIP had speed three deep then stalked outside a rival, was forced wide on the turn and fanned six wide into the stretch and also weakened.

FOURTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.61 44.90 57.13 1:03.71

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Allaboutaction 125 6 4 4–4 1–hd 1–1 1–nk Conner 6.70 1 Microrithms 123 1 2 1–hd 2–hd 2–3 2–4¼ Roman 2.70 4 Junior Gilliam 125 4 7 7 7 4–2 3–3¼ Bejarano 3.50 3 Best Two Minutes 125 3 6 6–2½ 6–½ 5–hd 4–½ Cruz 5.10 7 Montmartre 115 7 5 5–3 5–2½ 6–1 5–1¼ Espinoza 3.80 5 Aristocratic 120 5 3 2–hd 3–1 3–1½ 6–7¼ Figueroa 4.70 2 Rough Passage 125 2 1 3–½ 4–4 7 7 Aragon 47.10

6 ALLABOUTACTION 15.40 5.60 3.80 1 MICRORITHMS 5.20 3.20 4 JUNIOR GILLIAM 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-6) $138.60 $1 EXACTA (6-1) $31.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-4-3) $41.05 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-1-4-3-7) $1,077.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-4) $54.50

Winner–Allaboutaction Dbb.g.5 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Coolwind, by Forest Wildcat. Bred by Carhue Investments & Paget Bloodstock (KY). Trainer: Javier Jose Sierra. Owner: Frank Reynoso, Jr.. Mutuel Pool $407,672 Daily Double Pool $30,929 Exacta Pool $217,496 Superfecta Pool $92,433 Super High Five Pool $13,317 Trifecta Pool $150,366. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-4-6) paid $108.60. Pick Three Pool $17,344. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (8-6-6) paid $15.15.

ALLABOUTACTION pressed the pace four wide on the backstretch then dueled three deep on the turn and into the stretch, inched away under urging in midstretch and just held. MICRORITHMS had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn, had the winner slip away briefly in midstretch then came back on along the fence. JUNIOR GILLIAM dropped back a bit off the rail then angled in, came a bit off the fence leaving the backstretch, went outside a rival on the turn and three deep into the stretch, drifted in and bested the others. BEST TWO MINUTES broke out a bit and steadied while being straightened, settled inside, came out in the stretch and lacked a rally. MONTMARTRE chased off the rail then outside leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. ARISTOCRATIC dueled three deep between horses on the backstretch and between foes on the turn and into the stretch, drifted to the inside in the drive and weakened. ROUGH PASSAGE had speed between horses to duel for the lead, fell back on the turn and into the stretch and gave way.

FIFTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $25,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 21.81 45.07 1:10.25 1:17.06

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Heartfullofstars 120 7 7 6–½ 3–½ 2–½ 1–hd Bejarano 4.30 9 Ride to the Wire 120 8 5 3–1 2–2 1–1 2–1¼ Mn Garcia 1.50 7 Earnednevergiven 120 6 8 8 5–hd 4–8 3–3 Quinonez 5.10 3 Facts Matter 115 3 2 1–hd 1–hd 3–2½ 4–12 Espinoza 4.60 1 Son of War 121 1 6 5–1 6–1½ 5–3 5–5¾ Pedroza 18.00 2 Hoss Cartwright 120 2 1 2–1 4–1½ 6–6 6–11 Roman 12.70 6 Stylistics United 123 5 4 7–hd 8 7–14 7–40½ Martinez 94.80 5 Older Brother 120 4 3 4–½ 7–4 8 8 Conner 6.90

8 HEARTFULLOFSTARS 10.60 4.20 2.80 9 RIDE TO THE WIRE 3.00 2.40 7 EARNEDNEVERGIVEN 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-8) $85.20 $1 EXACTA (8-9) $14.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-9-7-3) $13.65 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-9-7-3-1) $322.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-9-7) $22.15

Winner–Heartfullofstars Dbb.g.3 by Astrology out of Nothing But Heart, by Officer. Bred by Terrazas Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY). Trainer: Gary Sherlock. Owner: Warren, Craig and Deanne and Sherlock, Gary. Mutuel Pool $397,479 Daily Double Pool $33,188 Exacta Pool $240,617 Superfecta Pool $105,472 Super High Five Pool $4,552 Trifecta Pool $175,067. Claimed–Ride to the Wire by Daniel Ray. Trainer: Charles Treece. Claimed–Earnednevergiven by Paymaster Racing LLC. Trainer: Jack Carava. Scratched–Creative Hit. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-6-8) paid $120.15. Pick Three Pool $49,917. 50-Cent Pick Four (8-4-6-8) 163 tickets with 4 correct paid $511.30. Pick Four Pool $109,004. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-8-4-6-8) 100 tickets with 5 correct paid $2,908.10. Pick Five Pool $337,263.

HEARTFULLOFSTARS bobbled slightly at the start, chased outside then alongside a rival on the turn, came three deep into the stretch and rallied under left handed urging to get up on the line. RIDE TO THE WIRE had speed outside then stalked off the rail, bid three deep into the turn then outside a foe, took the lead into the stretch while drifting out a bit, inched away in midstretch and was caught in the final stride. EARNEDNEVERGIVEN chased a bit off the rail, went up three deep early on the turn, angled in some leaving the turn, came out past midstretch and finished willingly. FACTS MATTER had speed between foes then dueled outside a rival, battled inside on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. SON OF WAR saved ground chasing the pace, went outside a rival leaving the turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. HOSS CARTWRIGHT dueled inside, dropped back on the turn and gave way. STYLISTICS UNITED settled off the rail then briefly between foes midway on the backstretch, angled in on the turn and had little left for the stretch. OLDER BROTHER between foes early, stalked a bit off the rail, dropped back on the turn, gave way and was eased in the stretch.

SIXTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.58 44.26 55.80

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Moon Kitty 121 3 4 3–hd 2–hd 2–2½ 1–2 Roman 5.10 1 Kentan Road 120 1 9 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–1 2–1 Fuentes 10.30 6 Tyfosha 120 6 3 9 8–½ 6–½ 3–1 Maldonado 7.30 2 Easy Grader 125 2 2 4–1 7–1½ 3–hd 4–¾ Stevens 4.30 4 Family Girl 117 4 1 7–½ 6–hd 5–hd 5–2¼ Figueroa 13.30 9 Snow Cloud 125 8 5 6–1 5–½ 7–hd 6–½ Cruz 6.10 7 Jest a Princess 118 7 8 8–hd 9 9 7–ns Espinoza 15.50 10 Dhafeera 123 9 6 2–½ 3–1½ 4–1 8–1¼ Blanc 22.60 5 Dis Smart Cat 125 5 7 5–hd 4–hd 8–2½ 9 Bejarano 2.10

3 MOON KITTY 12.20 7.40 5.20 1 KENTAN ROAD 11.80 7.80 6 TYFOSHA 5.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-3) $100.20 $1 EXACTA (3-1) $57.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-6-2) $382.31 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-6) $388.80 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-1-6-2-4) Carryover $1,086 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (8-8) $8.60

Winner–Moon Kitty B.f.4 by Wildcat Heir out of Moonshot, by Grand Slam. Bred by Cheryl Janine McGuire & James P. McGuire (FL). Trainer: Jack Carava. Owner: Chris Curtis. Mutuel Pool $357,535 Daily Double Pool $28,842 Exacta Pool $206,260 Superfecta Pool $70,813 Trifecta Pool $122,398 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,423. Scratched–Queen Bee to You. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-8-3) paid $117.80. Pick Three Pool $54,974. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (6-8-8) paid $15.95.

MOON KITTY stalked between horses then inside on the turn, came out into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up under urging past midstretch, gained the advantage in deep stretch and inched clear late. KENTAN ROAD broke a bit slowly, quickly sped to the early lead, set the pace along the inside, fought back from the rail in deep stretch, could not match the winner late but held second. TYFOSHA chased between horses then a bit off the rail, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and gained the show. EASY GRADER stalked the pace inside, was in tight along the rail into the turn to fall back, continued inside in the stretch and went on willingly late. FAMILY GIRL had speed between horses then stalked a bit off the rail, split horses early on the turn and again leaving the turn and lacked the needed rally. SNOW CLOUD (IRE) was in a good position stalking the pace outside then four wide into and on the turn and into the stretch, drifted out some past midstretch and could not offer the necessary response. JEST A PRINCESS wide early, stalked three deep then a bit off the rail or outside a rival on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. chased outside, came four wide into the stretch, was in a bit tight off heels in deep stretch and did not rally. DHAFEERA (GB) wide early, stalked three deep then outside a rival leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened. DIS SMART CAT stalked the pace between rivals on the backstretch and turn, came three deep into the stretch and also weakened.

SEVENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 21.71 45.16 57.92 1:10.76

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 11 Count Di Luna 117 11 2 3–hd 1–hd 1–1 1–1½ Espinoza 10.40 12 Stretford End 122 12 6 5–½ 5–3½ 2–3 2–7½ Mn Garcia 0.70 2 Railman 122 2 10 8–½ 8–1½ 6–1½ 3–nk Quinonez 61.40 9 My Mandate 122 9 4 4–2 3–½ 4–2 4–2¾ Roman 21.50 10 Mutineer 122 10 7 9–4 6–hd 7–2 5–½ Bejarano 31.80 5 Damiano 117 5 3 2–hd 4–½ 5–½ 6–1¾ Figueroa 43.30 4 Street Image 122 4 1 1–hd 2–½ 3–hd 7–¾ Pedroza 4.90 6 Da Kine 122 6 12 12 10–2½ 8–1 8–hd Cruz 24.10 8 Anothertwistafate 122 8 5 6–½ 9–½ 11–1½ 9–1¾ Hernandez 14.20 1 Ack 122 1 9 11–½ 11–hd 10–½ 10–1¼ Maldonado 56.80 3 Taos 122 3 11 7–1½ 7–hd 9–1 11–4¼ Elliott 10.10 7 Drink to That 122 7 8 10–hd 12 12 12 Fuentes 65.10

11 COUNT DI LUNA 22.80 6.60 5.00 12 STRETFORD END 2.60 2.40 2 RAILMAN 17.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-11) $176.60 $1 EXACTA (11-12) $24.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-12-2-9) $724.19 50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-12-2) $290.15 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (11-12-2-9-10) Carryover $3,821

Winner–Count Di Luna B.c.2 by Liaison out of House of Fortune, by Free House. Bred by Arnold Zetcher LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Arnold Zetcher LLC. Mutuel Pool $609,790 Daily Double Pool $30,601 Exacta Pool $369,040 Superfecta Pool $166,333 Trifecta Pool $249,888 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,584. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-3-11) paid $194.20. Pick Three Pool $63,345. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (8-8-11) paid $19.75.

COUNT DI LUNA dueled four wide on the backstretch and turn, took a short lead leaving the turn, inched away three deep into the stretch and held gamely under urging. STRETFORD END stalked four wide then off the rail on the turn, ranged up four wide into the stretch to loom a threat, could not catch the winner but clearly bested the others. RAILMAN a step slot into stride, saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and edged a rival for third inside. MY MANDATE dueled between horses, fought back leaving the turn, fell back in the stretch and was edged for the show. MUTINEER chased off the rail, went up three deep on the turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. DAMIANO had good early speed and dueled between horses, fell back leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened. STREET IMAGE went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back leaving the turn, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and also weakened. DA KINE hopped in a bit of a slow start, settled off the rail, continued outside on the turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. ANOTHERTWISTAFATE chased between horses then outside a rival, split foes on the turn, came three deep into the stretch and did not rally. ACK a step slow to begin, saved ground off the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and was not a threat. TAOS hopped in a bit of a slow start, stalked between horses then just of the rail on the turn, dropped back between foes into the stretch and weakened. DRINK TO THAT settled outside a rival then briefly between foes leaving the backstretch, continued alongside a foe on the turn and failed to menace.

EIGHTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Senator Ken Maddy Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 20.92 42.39 1:05.97 1:12.13

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Storm the Hill 126 2 8 8–3½ 6–½ 2–2 1–1¾ Bejarano 2.40 6 Painting Corners 124 6 1 1–½ 1–4 1–3 2–1¾ Roman 1.60 10 Poster Girl 122 9 5 7–hd 8–1 4–hd 3–½ Conner 10.00 3 Bernina Star 122 3 9 9 9 7–½ 4–¾ Elliott 28.70 1 Out of The Flames 122 1 3 4–1 5–1 3–1 5–1½ Mn Garcia 26.10 5 Rubilinda 122 5 7 6–1 4–hd 8–½ 6–¾ Stevens 4.60 9 Miss Southern Miss 122 8 6 5–½ 7–1 9 7–3¾ Espinoza 25.60 7 Travieza 122 7 4 3–1½ 2–hd 6–hd 8–1 Hernandez 10.40 4 Go On Mary 126 4 2 2–1½ 3–2 5–hd 9 Quinonez 17.40

2 STORM THE HILL 6.80 3.40 2.40 6 PAINTING CORNERS 3.00 2.60 10 POSTER GIRL (GB) 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-2) $76.60 $1 EXACTA (2-6) $8.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-10-3) $36.64 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-6-10-3-1) $3,496.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-10) $26.20

Winner–Storm the Hill B.f.4 by Get Stormy out of Thornhill, by Good and Tough. Bred by Kimberly S. Bradley & William B. Bradley (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Alastar Thoroughbred Company LLC and Valdes, Michael. Mutuel Pool $626,511 Daily Double Pool $49,479 Exacta Pool $378,859 Superfecta Pool $161,587 Super High Five Pool $8,740 Trifecta Pool $258,484. Scratched–I'm Betty G. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-11-2) paid $131.05. Pick Three Pool $53,842.

STORM THE HILL settled a bit off the rail, split horses leaving the hill, came out four wide into the stretch, rallied under some left handed urging to gain the lead while drifting inward in deep stretch and proved best. PAINTING CORNERS sped to the early lead, dueled outside a rival then kicked clear and set the pace inside, held on well to deep stretch, could not contain the winner but saved the place. POSTER GIRL (GB) settled three deep then angled in a bit off the rail, found the inside leaving the hill and into and through the stretch and edged a rival for third. BERNINA STAR dropped back and settled a bit off the rail, came out in midstretch and was edged for the show. OUT OF THE FLAMES (GB) chased inside then a bit off the rail, came out three deep into the stretch, drifted in late and was outfinished for a minor award. RUBILINDA settled a bit off the rail then chased inside, went outside a rival into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MISS SOUTHERN MISS chased outside, came four wide into the stretch, was under left handed urging in upper stretch then had the rider lose the whip in midstretch and did not rally. TRAVIEZA stalked off the rail then outside a rival leaving the hill, continued between foes in midstretch and weakened. GO ON MARY pressed the pace inside then stalked along the rail, also was between horses in midstretch and also weakened. Rail on hill at zero.

NINTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 22.16 45.45 58.15 1:11.38

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 11 Gemini Journey 123 9 8 3–hd 3–½ 1–hd 1–1¾ Elliott 2.80 2 Hero for Hire 123 1 3 1–½ 1–1 2–1 2–2¼ Maldonado 8.00 10 Sought More Pep 118 8 2 2–1 2–½ 3–1½ 3–1½ Espinoza 6.60 6 Honor Maker 123 4 1 5–1 4–2½ 4–3½ 4–hd Pena 53.80 9 Majestic Diva 123 7 7 8–3 7–1½ 6–hd 5–hd Mn Garcia 22.80 7 Miz Tianjin 123 5 9 9 8–2 7–1 6–2¼ Fuentes 3.60 5 Generous Pour 118 3 4 6–1 5–2 5–1 7–1 Payeras 4.50 3 Kristie's Heart 123 2 6 7–hd 9 9 8–1¼ Bejarano 3.80 8 Lovely Linda 116 6 5 4–½ 6–hd 8–1½ 9 Fuentes 42.60

11 GEMINI JOURNEY 7.60 4.00 2.80 2 HERO FOR HIRE 8.60 5.80 10 SOUGHT MORE PEP 4.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-11) $29.00 $1 EXACTA (11-2) $25.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-2-10-6) $257.68 50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-2-10) $101.05 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (11-2-10-6-9) Carryover $4,031

Winner–Gemini Journey Dbb.f.4 by Phantom Wildcat out of Back Door Girl, by Charismatic. Bred by Legacy Ranch (CA). Trainer: Charles S. Treece. Owner: Chris Fosselman. Mutuel Pool $365,202 Daily Double Pool $45,491 Exacta Pool $229,356 Superfecta Pool $116,892 Trifecta Pool $157,245 X-5 Super High Five Pool $5,284. Claimed–Gemini Journey by Charles Garvey. Trainer: Genaro Vallejo. Scratched–Cioppino Pasadino, Easter Dream, She Began Again. 50-Cent Pick Three (11-2-11) paid $71.45. Pick Three Pool $64,684.

GEMINI JOURNEY stalked the pace outside, came three deep into the stretch, took the lead under urging outside the runner-up in midstretch and inched away late under urging. HERO FOR HIRE went up inside to duel for the lead, edged away on the turn, fought back inside in the stretch, could not match the winner late but bested t he others. SOUGHT MORE PEP sped to the early lead and angled in off the rail, dueled outside the runner-up then stalked a bit off the fence on the turn and into the stretch and held third. HONOR MAKER stalked a bit off the rail then inside leaving the turn, came out in midstretch and lacked the needed rally. MAJESTIC DIVA settled off the inside, went outside a rival on the turn and three wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. MIZ TIANJIN broke a bit slowly, dropped back off the rail, came out on the turn and four wide into the stretch and also lacked a rally. GENEROUS POUR stalked outside a rival then inside on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. KRISTIE'S HEART saved ground off the pace, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch and lacked a further response. LOVELY LINDA stalked between horses, dropped back outside a rival on the turn and weakened.

TENTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $200,000. 'Golden State Juvenile Stakes'. Colts and Geldings. 2 year olds. Time 22.17 44.90 1:09.47 1:22.82

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Cruel Intention 122 7 2 2–hd 3–½ 2–8 1–nk Roman 0.80 4 Galilean 122 3 3 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 2–16 Bejarano 1.90 2 Luck's Royal Flush 122 2 5 4–1½ 2–hd 3–3 3–1½ Stevens 13.00 5 I Belong to Becky 122 4 7 3–1 4–1½ 4–1½ 4–2 Flores 71.30 7 Listing 122 6 4 5–hd 5–hd 5–2 5–1½ Mn Garcia 7.50 1 Oliver 122 1 6 7 6–hd 6–5 6–19 Figueroa 24.30 6 Whooping Jay 122 5 1 6–hd 7 7 7 Cruz 21.30

8 CRUEL INTENTION 3.60 2.20 2.10 4 GALILEAN 2.80 2.40 2 LUCK'S ROYAL FLUSH 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-8) $11.80 $1 EXACTA (8-4) $3.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-4-2-5) $17.64 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-4-2-5-7) $456.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-4-2) $11.40 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (11-3) $6.40

Winner–Cruel Intention B.c.2 by Smiling Tiger out of Perfect Feat, by Pleasantly Perfect. Bred by Premier Thoroughbreds LLC (CA). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Jungle Racing LLC, LNJ Foxwoods and Nexus Racing Club. Mutuel Pool $475,415 Daily Double Pool $39,873 Exacta Pool $223,448 Superfecta Pool $127,201 Super High Five Pool $28,285 Trifecta Pool $176,939. Scratched–Our Silver Oak. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-11-8) paid $12.70. Pick Three Pool $55,624. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (2-11-3) paid $6.45.

CRUEL INTENTION dueled three deep then four wide into the turn, battled three wide on the turn and outside the runner-up into and through the stretch, gained a slim advantage under urging in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. GALILEAN had good early speed and dueled a bit off the rail then between foes leaving the backstretch and into the turn, battled just off the inside leaving the turn and into the stretch, fought back along the rail through a long drive and continued gamely to the wire. LUCK'S ROYAL FLUSH stalked outside a rival then bid inside leaving the backstretch and on the turn, fell back some leaving the turn and weakened but held third. I BELONG TO BECKY vied for command between horses, fell back and angled in on the turn and also weakened. LISTING chased three deep on the backstretch and into the turn, continued outside a rival into the stretch and had little left for the drive. OLIVER sent inside early, saved ground stalking the pace, fell back into the stretch, came out in midstretch and lacked a further response. WHOOPING JAY stalked between horses, dropped back on the turn and into the stretch, gave way and was eased in the drive.

ELEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.33 46.25 1:11.71 1:24.65 1:37.07

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Irish Heatwave 117 9 7 7–hd 8–1 7–½ 3–1 1–½ Espinoza 2.20 8 Offshore Affair 117 8 3 6–2½ 6–1½ 2–hd 1–hd 2–1¼ Figueroa 3.30 1 Unusual Rider 122 1 1 1–1 1–1 1–1 2–hd 3–hd Bejarano 3.60 4 Unusual Angel 122 4 10 11 9–hd 5–hd 4–1½ 4–2¼ Blanc 26.50 11 DQ–Opus Won 119 11 8 8–1½ 7–1 8–hd 7–3 5–½ Cruz 4.90 3 Cyprus Souljah 122 3 5 4–½ 4–hd 3–hd 5–2½ 6–¾ Martinez 86.60 6 Peedie 122 6 6 5–hd 5–hd 9–1½ 6–hd 7–3 Mn Garcia 15.10 5 Poppy's C Note 122 5 9 9–1½ 11 11 8–hd 8–6¾ Hernandez 36.40 2 Nice Haircut 122 2 2 2–hd 2–hd 4–1 9–1½ 9–¾ Roman 10.60 10 Smokey Pirate 122 10 11 10–2½ 10–1 10–½ 10–4 10–7¼ Conner 38.70 7 Concord Jet 122 7 4 3–1 3–1½ 6–hd 11 11 Fuentes 46.30

9 IRISH HEATWAVE 6.40 4.40 3.20 8 OFFSHORE AFFAIR 4.40 2.80 1 UNUSUAL RIDER 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-9) $17.40 $1 EXACTA (9-8) $12.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-8-1-4) $70.06 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-8-1-4-3) $16,707.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-8-1) $28.40

Winner–Irish Heatwave B.c.2 by Unusual Heat out of Irish Winnie, by Broken Vow. Bred by Moger Inc. & Neary Racing Inc. (CA). Trainer: J. Keith Desormeaux. Owner: Calumet Farm. Mutuel Pool $472,229 Daily Double Pool $127,411 Exacta Pool $274,642 Superfecta Pool $182,551 Super High Five Pool $21,892 Trifecta Pool $215,061. Scratched–none. DQ–#11 Opus Won–finished 5th, disqualified, placed 7th. 50-Cent Pick Three (11-8-9) paid $19.70. Pick Three Pool $151,836. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (11-3-9) paid $10.35. 50-Cent Pick Four (8-1/4/11/12-3/8-9) 9151 tickets with 4 correct paid $68.15. Pick Four Pool $817,626. 50-Cent Pick Five (11-8-1/4/11/12-3/8-9) 578 tickets with 5 correct paid $707.65. Pick Five Pool $535,395. 20-Cent Pick Six (3-11-8-1/4/11/12-3/8-9) 142 tickets with 6 correct paid $1,321.64. Pick Six Pool $351,020. Pick Six Carryover $1,143,194.

IRISH HEATWAVE three deep into the first turn, chased outside a rival, went up four wide on the second turn and into the stretch, bid three deep in midstretch, gained the advantage under left handed urging in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. OFFSHORE AFFAIR pulled four wide into the first turn, stalked three deep to the stretch, bid alongside the pacesetter and took a short between foes in midstretch, fought back inside the winner and continued willingly to the end. UNUSUAL RIDER sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, came a bit off the rail in the stretch, fought back inside the top pair in the drive and just held third. UNUSUAL ANGEL saved ground off the pace, steadied in tight into the second turn, moved up along the rail nearing and into the stretch, came out past midstretch and was edged for the show. OPUS WON angled in and chased a bit off the rail then between foes on the second turn, came out and bumped a rival then steadied into the stretch, angled in and lacked the needed rally. CYPRUS SOULJAH saved ground stalking the pace, came out a bit into the stretch and could not summon the necessary response. PEEDIE pulled between foes and was in tight into the first turn, chased between rivals, was bumped and forced out four wide into the stretch and did not rally. POPPY'S C NOTE settled inside then briefly between foes on the backstretch, came out on the second turn then angled back in entering the stretch, came out again in midstretch and lacked a rally. NICE HAIRCUT had speed between foes then stalked a bit off the rail, continued between horses leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. SMOKEY PIRATE angled in and settled outside a rival, came out on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. CONCORD JET three deep between foes early, stalked outside a rival, drifted out and dropped back between foes leaving the second turn, came four wide into the stretch, drifted in through the drive and weakened. Following a stewards' inquiry, OPUS WON was disqualified and placed seventh for interference entering the stretch.