Racing! As expected, monster handle at Santa Anita

It looks as if we will get to see Accelerate run another time. While it’s not official, since he came out of Saturday’s Classic in good shape, he will be pointed to the $9 million Pegasus Cup at Gulfstream in January. The brilliance of the Pegasus is a soon-to-be-retired horse can run in it and still participate in the breeding season, which begins sometime in February.

I wasn’t at the barns on Sunday morning, instead headed for an early flight out of Cincinnati. (Hint to first-timers to Louisville: Cincinnati is only about 90 minutes away and the flights can be a couple hundred cheaper.) So, all this information and quotes comes courtesy of the Breeders’ Cup notes team. Thanks, guys.

“You know the John Sadler human-interest story is a good line but this needs to be about the horse,” Sadler said, speaking in the third person. “I hope people will zero in on his campaign – five Grade 1 victories with four at the classic distance of a mile and a quarter and usually carrying high weight. He showed [in the Classic] with horses from around the world, that he was the best horse. He had a great campaign and we’re very proud of that. He’s really a champion.”

Accelerate is headed to Lane’s End Farm, where he’ll have a meet and greet with prospective clients for breeding and a little time off. Then it’s back to Southern California, where he will resume training before shipping to Florida for his final race.

Sadler also updated folks on some of his other horses. Without question, Catalina Cruiser’s sixth-place performance in the Dirt Mile was very disappointing. It was his first loss in five races.

“We’ll get him home to California and give him a full vetting and see what’s going on,” Sadler said. “That was a disappointing run for him yesterday, but the plan is to campaign him at 5 [next year] and you’ll see better of him going forward.

“We scoped him after the race and he came back clean. [Jockey] Drayden [ Van Dyke ] said he was in a good position around the turn but then started to lug out a little bit and didn’t really kick in. At that point, he didn’t force him or beat him up. He’s a lightly raced horse [five starts] so we’ll check him out and get ready for another day.”

Sadler also said it appeared as if Selcourt didn’t like the surface in the Filly & Mare Sprint. She’s headed to the Fasig-Tipton sale this month and may or may not be returned to Sadler’s barn, depending on if she is purchased.

“We’re really proud of him,” Sadler said. “It was a very good second. He handled the yielding turf really well. He’s been a really good horse. He won two nice stakes at Del Mar and he got beat by Sir Michael Stoute [Expert Eye] so that puts him in good company. He’ll probably run next in the $7 million Pegasus Turf [on Jan. 26].”

It didn’t make anyone rich, but the Rainbow Six mandatory payoff on Sunday was the story of the day. The combination of the carryover and new money created a pool of almost $7.9 million. That’s basically found cash for the track.

But, a progression of favorites or low-priced horses made for a lot of winners but not a lot of money. Here are the prices of the winners: $4.00, $4.40, $11.00, $5.20, $8.40, $6.60. So, the payoff was $601.10 for all 10,466 winners. Maybe not a good day to be a big-ticket whale.

One of the best stories at Santa Anita this year has been Vasilika, who won her eighth straight race on Sunday when she won the Grade 2 $200,000 Golidkova Stakes, for fillies and mares going a mile on the turf. Trainer Jerry Hollendorfer claimed her for $40,000 and she hasn’t lost since. This latest win was by 1 ½ lengths. She had to work her way through traffic but jockey Flavien Prat got her clear for the stretch run.

“I was worried about her getting trapped on the rail, but, fortunately, Flavien had her in a good spot the whole way,” Hollendorfer said. “He saved ground around the first turn, then when she was ready to go, he got through and rode a beautiful race, maybe his best race yet on her.”

“Last time, he got a little rank and that didn’t help,” said winning trainer Jeff Mullins . “[Sunday], he made me a little nervous there at the end, but he was able to grind it out. Once he gets clear and he gets to his right lead, they better be running because he’s got a heck of a kick.”

Always looking to add more subscribers to this newsletter. Can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up . Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, November 4. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 22nd day of a 22-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $30,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.42 46.86 1:11.53 1:24.27 1:36.58

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Saltarin 122 9 8 8–1½ 8–1 9–3½ 4–½ 1–1 Quinonez 20.00 5 Red Clem 120 5 1 4–1½ 4–1 4–1½ 2–1½ 2–ns Franco 17.00 10 You Must Chill 122 10 3 5–hd 5–1½ 3–hd 1–hd 3–1½ Fuentes 44.40 4 Carbon Zero 122 4 9 9–½ 9–1½ 7–½ 6–hd 4–1¼ Desormeaux 4.10 6 Silent Musketier 115 6 4 6–2 6–1½ 6–½ 7–3 5–2½ Payeras 157.70 2 Indy Jones 122 2 5 7–2½ 7–1½ 8–1½ 8–3 6–1 Roman 3.40 3 Anvil Rock 122 3 10 10 10 10 9–1½ 7–¾ T Baze 21.40 8 Tanker 122 8 7 3–hd 3–½ 2–1 3–1 8–4¾ Talamo 1.40 7 Thin Line 117 7 6 1–hd 1–1 1–1 5–hd 9–8¼ Figueroa 5.80 1 Magic Bro 122 1 2 2–3 2–1 5–hd 10 10 Delgadillo 22.60

9 SALTARIN 42.00 16.80 10.40 5 RED CLEM 14.80 10.40 10 YOU MUST CHILL 20.00

$1 EXACTA (9-5) $232.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-5-10-4) $4,250.79 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-5-10) $3,798.65 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-5-10-4-6) Carryover $1,339

Winner–Saltarin B.c.2 by Super Saver out of Love Ava Love, by Mr. Greeley. Bred by Colts LLC (Roger W. Schipke) (KY). Trainer: Victor L. Garcia. Owner: Juan J. Garcia. Mutuel Pool $143,027 Exacta Pool $89,052 Superfecta Pool $47,410 Trifecta Pool $59,909 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,756. Scratched–Samurai Jack.

SALTARIN saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and rallied under urging to get up three deep late. RED CLEM stalked the pace inside, bid along the rail in the stretch, battled from the fence in the final furlong and edged a rival for second. YOU MUST CHILL three deep early, chased outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch, bid four wide then drifted in outside the runner-up on a short lead, battled alongside that one then between foes late and was edged for the place. CARBON ZERO chased outside a rival then three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and bested the others. SILENT MUSKETIER saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch then angled back in and was outfinished. INDY JONES settled inside then between horses on the second turn, came out four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. ANVIL ROCK a bit crowded just after the start, dropped back inside to the stretch, came out in midstretch and could not summon the necessary response. TANKER chased outside a rival then off the rail on the second turn, came three deep into the stretch, bid between horses in upper stretch, was in a bit tight in midstretch and weakened in the final furlong. THIN LINE had speed outside a rival to duel for the lead, pulled his way up and angled in on the backstretch, set the pace inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, was between foes in upper stretch, also was in a bit tight in midstretch and also weakened. MAGIC BRO sent inside to duel for the lead, stalked along the rail on the backstretch and second turn, dropped back into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $18,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.93 48.46 1:14.19 1:27.67 1:41.60

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Odyssey Explorer 123 5 7 8 8 7–½ 6–hd 1–ns Flores 4.50 6 Blaze of Glory 120 6 1 3–½ 4–1 1–1 1–3 2–1¼ Cruz 2.90 1 Spend It 118 1 4 5–hd 6–1½ 5–2 2–1 3–½ Figueroa 2.80 2 Serve Me a Double 123 2 8 7–1½ 5–hd 4–½ 3–hd 4–nk Fuentes 5.70 3 Game of Roans 120 3 3 6–½ 7–2 6–hd 4–hd 5–4½ Quinonez 31.60 7 Rak City 123 7 2 2–1½ 2–hd 2–hd 5–1 6–3¼ Pereira 2.80 8 Desert Fox 115 8 5 1–½ 1–hd 3–1 7–8 7–25 Payeras 31.90 4 Stay Golden 120 4 6 4–1 3–1 8 8 8 Pena 69.70

5 ODYSSEY EXPLORER 11.00 5.20 3.00 6 BLAZE OF GLORY 4.80 3.00 1 SPEND IT 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-5) $357.80 $1 EXACTA (5-6) $22.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-1-2) $21.46 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-6-1-2-3) $979.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-1) $30.15

Winner–Odyssey Explorer Ch.g.4 by Gio Ponti out of Kris Pit, by Kris S. Bred by Don M. Robinson & Ferran Robinson (KY). Trainer: Hector O. Palma. Owner: BG Stables and Palma, Hector O.. Mutuel Pool $146,917 Daily Double Pool $35,693 Exacta Pool $95,327 Superfecta Pool $52,913 Super High Five Pool $4,662 Trifecta Pool $68,748. Scratched–none.

ODYSSEY EXPLORER chased outside a rival then inside, came out into the stretch, split horses in midstretch and deep stretch under left handed urging and got up inside the runner-up in the final stride. BLAZE OF GLORY had speed a bit off the rail then inside, stalked off the fence on the backstretch, advanced four wide then took the lead three deep leaving the second turn, angled in and kicked clear into the lane and was caught on the line. SPEND IT stalked inside then a bit off the rail, split horses on the second turn, came three deep into the stretch and finished willingly. SERVE ME A DOUBLE saved ground chasing the pace, awaited room leaving the second turn, got through inside in the stretch and was edged for third. GAME OF ROANS chased between horses then off the rail, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and found his best stride late. RAK CITY had speed between horses then dueled inside, came off the rail in the stretch and weakened. DESERT FOX four wide early, dueled three deep then outside a rival, was between foes leaving the backstretch and again leaving the second turn and also weakened. STAY GOLDEN three deep on the first turn, stalked outside, bid three wide on the backstretch, dropped back between foes then angled in on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the drive.

THIRD RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Starter Handicap. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $10,000. Time 24.02 48.04 1:13.72 1:40.58 1:47.59

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Princess Leia 119 3 4 3–hd 4–4½ 3–hd 1–½ 1–½ Pereira 7.30 2 Ipray 122 2 1 5–4 5–4½ 5–3 3–1½ 2–1¼ Elliott 6.50 5 Bonneville Flats 120 5 6 4–5 3–1 2–1 2–1½ 3–1 Espinoza 4.30 6 Princess Kendra 122 6 5 6 6 6 5–2½ 4–7¼ Fuentes 1.50 4 Lucky Student 120 4 2 1–hd 1–½ 1–hd 4–½ 5–5¼ Conner 2.20 1 Briartic Gal 116 1 3 2–1½ 2–1 4–2 6 6 Payeras 25.50

3 PRINCESS LEIA 16.60 7.60 4.20 2 IPRAY 7.60 4.20 5 BONNEVILLE FLATS 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3) $102.20 $1 EXACTA (3-2) $45.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-5-6) $45.65 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-5) $121.40

Winner–Princess Leia B.f.4 by Awesome Again out of Twisted Sis, by A.P. Indy. Bred by George Bolton & Charles Bolton (KY). Trainer: Rafael Becerra. Owner: Martin, Craig and Yamamoto, Gregory. Mutuel Pool $137,523 Daily Double Pool $19,080 Exacta Pool $73,442 Superfecta Pool $31,493 Trifecta Pool $50,732. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (9-5-3) paid $504.95. Pick Three Pool $43,987.

PRINCESS LEIA stalked inside then a bit off the rail into and on the second turn, came three deep into the stretch, took the lead outside a rival nearing midstretch, inched away under urging and held. IPRAY settled off the inside chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch, drifted in some but closed gamely. BONNEVILLE FLATS stalked outside a rival, bid three deep then outside a foe on the second turn, took the lead leaving that turn, fought back off the rail in midstretch and held third. PRINCESS KENDRA unhurried off the inside early, came out into the stretch, drifted in some and could not quite summon the needed late kick. LUCKY STUDENT dueled outside a rival then between foes nearing midway on the second turn, fought back inside leaving that turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. BRIARTIC GAL sent inside to duel for the lead, battled along the rail, dropped back on the second turn and had little left for the drive.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Goldikova Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.74 46.20 1:09.66 1:21.64 1:33.49

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Vasilika 125 1 5 7–8 6–½ 5–hd 3–1½ 1–1½ Prat 1.10 8 Fahan Mura 121 8 1 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–1 1–1½ 2–1¼ Maldonado 6.20 2 Madame Stripes 121 2 3 6–hd 7–8 7–1 6–1½ 3–ns Bejarano 28.80 7 Lull 121 7 4 2–1½ 2–1 2–1½ 2–hd 4–2½ Rosario 3.30 3 Cambodia 123 3 7 4–hd 3–hd 3–½ 4–hd 5–hd Van Dyke 3.50 4 I'm Betty G 121 4 2 3–1 4–½ 4–1 5–1 6–hd Stevens 24.80 6 Beau Recall 123 6 8 8 8 8 8 7–3¼ Talamo 39.90 5 La Sardane 121 5 6 5–1 5–1 6–1 7–½ 8 T Baze 26.20

1 VASILIKA 4.20 3.00 2.60 8 FAHAN MURA 6.00 4.40 2 MADAME STRIPES (ARG) 8.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1) $47.20 $1 EXACTA (1-8) $11.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-8-2-7) $50.99 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-8-2-7-3) $981.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-8-2) $69.20

Winner–Vasilika Ch.f.4 by Skipshot out of La Belle Marquet, by Marquetry. Bred by Mikhail Yanakov (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: All Schlaich Stables LLC, Hollendorfer, LLC, Gatto Racing, LLC and Todaro, G.. Mutuel Pool $369,452 Daily Double Pool $50,955 Exacta Pool $174,819 Superfecta Pool $88,555 Super High Five Pool $7,407 Trifecta Pool $128,633. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-3-1) paid $94.05. Pick Three Pool $34,697.

VASILIKA came off the rail and chased outside a rival, split horses into the stretch, came out some in the drive, rallied under urging to gain the lead in deep stretch and proved best. FAHAN MURA sped to the early lead and angled in, set the pace inside, held on well to deep stretch then could not contain the winner but saved the place. MADAME STRIPES (ARG) saved ground stalking the pace, fell back some on the second turn, came out in upper stretch, split horses past midstretch and edged a rival late for the show. LULL stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail to the stretch, continued outside the winner in midstretch and was edged late for third. CAMBODIA close up stalking the leader a bit off the rail then between foes, continued outside a rival on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. I'M BETTY G angled in on the first turn and saved ground chasing the pace the rest of the way and did not rally. BEAU RECALL (IRE) unhurried and angled in early, saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and made up some ground but was not a serious threat. LA SARDANE (FR) stalked outside a rival then three deep into and on the backstretch and into the second turn, dropped back some on that turn and weakened.

FIFTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 22.16 46.17 58.72 1:05.39

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Mayan Warrior 117 3 3 2–hd 1–hd 1–2 1–1¼ Figueroa 1.00 8 Violent Behavior 122 7 2 6–½ 5–½ 3–4 2–4½ T Baze 8.70 2 Runningwscissors 122 2 8 1–hd 2–1 2–1 3–¾ Gutierrez 13.00 11 Diamond Blitz 122 10 4 8–1 8–2 4–hd 4–1½ Sanchez 4.60 6 Mo Dinero 117 6 10 7–½ 7–½ 5–hd 5–½ Espinoza 7.50 10 S On My Chest 122 9 12 10–1½ 10–1½ 7–hd 6–2½ Roman 18.80 4 Mad At Money 122 4 11 12 12 12 7–1 Elliott 82.30 9 Empirical Data 115 8 5 11–10 11–7 11–2 8–nk Fuentes 80.00 12 Mr Bingley 122 11 1 4–hd 6–1½ 9–1½ 9–2¼ Linares 42.70 1 Irish Polo 122 1 7 9–hd 9–hd 10–½ 10–½ Cruz 13.10 14 A Salute to Lt Dan 122 12 6 5–1 3–hd 6–1 11–3½ Fuentes 62.70 5 Take Charge Lucky 122 5 9 3–hd 4–1 8–1 12 Maldonado 22.20

3 MAYAN WARRIOR 4.00 3.00 2.40 8 VIOLENT BEHAVIOR 6.20 4.20 2 RUNNINGWSCISSORS 5.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3) $11.20 $1 EXACTA (3-8) $10.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-8-2-11) $25.93 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-8-2-11-6) $2,730.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-8-2) $31.55

Winner–Mayan Warrior B.c.2 by Warrior's Reward out of Beat the Blues, by Great Pyramid (IRE). Bred by Spendthrift Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: K T Racing, Egan, Lyle and Rodriguez, Leove. Mutuel Pool $320,097 Daily Double Pool $43,810 Exacta Pool $220,300 Superfecta Pool $111,917 Super High Five Pool $3,578 Trifecta Pool $148,189. Claimed–Mayan Warrior by Zolotas, Steven, Zolotas, Sabina Romo and Weeks, Mike. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Scratched–Calder Vale, Forestation. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-1-3) paid $38.15. Pick Three Pool $75,067. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-3-1-3/7/13) 647 tickets with 4 correct paid $303.55. Pick Four Pool $257,202. 50-Cent Pick Five (9-5-3-1-3/7/13) 81 tickets with 5 correct paid $5,515.40. Pick Five Pool $517,821.

MAYAN WARRIOR dueled between horses then outside a rival on the turn, inched away into the stretch, kicked clear under some left handed urging and held. VIOLENT BEHAVIOR stalked between horses then off the rail, angled in a bit off the fence for the turn, came out into the stretch and finished willingly. RUNNINGWSCISSORS bobbled slightly at the start, dueled inside, fought back on the turn and held third. DIAMOND BLITZ chased outside, went four wide on the turn and five wide into the stretch and put in a late bid at a minor award. MO DINERO stalked between horses then off the rail on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. S ON MY CHEST hesitated to be off slowly, settled off the rail, angled in on the turn, found the inside in the stretch and improved position. MAD AT MONEY broke slowly, settled a bit off the rail, came under urging leaving the backstretch, angled out in the stretch and also improved position but was not a threat. EMPIRICAL DATA between horses early, angled in and settled a bit off the rail on the backstretch and turn and did not rally. MR BINGLEY dueled four wide between foes, stalked off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. IRISH POLO bobbled slightly at the start, saved ground stalking the pace and weakened in the drive. A SALUTE TO LT DAN pressed the pace five wide, stalked outside on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened. TAKE CHARGE LUCKY dueled three deep between horses, stalked off the rail then between foes on the turn, angled in entering the stretch and had little left for the drive.

SIXTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $40,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 21.58 43.22 1:05.47 1:11.42

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Tiz a Billy 123 1 1 1–1½ 1–3 1–3½ 1–1½ Pereira 1.20 3 Perfectly Majestic 123 2 4 6–2 6–1½ 2–1½ 2–3¾ Prat 2.00 10 Castle 123 8 3 4–hd 5–1½ 6–1 3–½ Van Dyke 15.60 6 Jan's Reserve 123 5 8 7–4½ 7–3 5–hd 4–hd Cruz 12.90 9 My Man Chuckles 123 7 6 8 8 8 5–½ Rosario 4.00 5 Hitters Park 121 4 5 3–hd 2–½ 3–hd 6–hd Elliott 19.50 8 Allaboutmike 121 6 7 5–1½ 4–½ 4–2 7–5¼ Bejarano 36.60 4 K Thirty Eight 118 3 2 2–2 3–1 7–1 8 Espinoza 95.50

1 TIZ A BILLY 4.40 2.60 2.40 3 PERFECTLY MAJESTIC 2.80 2.40 10 CASTLE 5.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1) $9.80 $1 EXACTA (1-3) $4.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-10-6) $10.95 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-3-10-6-9) $211.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-10) $16.80 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (3-2) $3.80 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (3-7) $4.20

Winner–Tiz a Billy B.g.5 by Tizway out of Dancing Anna, by Cuvee. Bred by Spendthrift Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Cahill, James, Haymes, Neil and Lyons, Janet. Mutuel Pool $466,712 Daily Double Pool $51,472 Exacta Pool $252,109 Superfecta Pool $105,345 Super High Five Pool $4,578 Trifecta Pool $163,068. Claimed–Hitters Park by Steve Rothblum. Trainer: Doug O'Neill . Scratched–Lauren's Ladd, Placido. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-3-1) paid $7.00. Pick Three Pool $86,900. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (1-3-2/7) paid $3.35.

TIZ A BILLY had good early speed inside a rival, inched away and set the pace a bit off the rail then inside, opened up on the hill and into the stretch and held sway under a moderate hand ride. PERFECTLY MAJESTIC chased a bit off the rail, came out leaving the hill and four wide into the stretch and willingly closed the gap to the winner. CASTLE stalked three deep then outside a rival, came out some in the stretch and gained the show between foes late. JAN'S RESERVE a bit slow to begin, settled just off the rail then inside leaving the hill and into the stretch, continued along the rail and was edged for third. MY MAN CHUCKLES unhurried a bit off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and put in a late bid at a minor award. HITTERS PARK stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the hill and into the stretch, came out a bit in the stretch and weakened. ALLABOUTMIKE stalked between horses then just off the inside leaving the hill and into the stretch and did not rally. K THIRTY EIGHT prompted the pace outside the winner then stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. Rail on hill at zero.

SEVENTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.25 45.60 1:12.01 1:18.57

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Powerful Thirst 120 5 2 8–1 9–½ 3–1½ 1–2¼ Fuentes 4.50 11 For the Hustle 123 10 7 1–hd 1–4 1–4 2–nk Maldonado 1.10 7 Bartlett Hall 115 6 12 10–3 10–1½ 4–2 3–nk Fuentes 6.80 10 Supreme Giant 123 9 5 9–hd 4–hd 2–1 4–½ Delgadillo 16.90 9 Emotional Ride 115 8 11 11–hd 11–1½ 7–3½ 5–2¼ Payeras 31.30 5 Doheny Beach 115 4 8 7–2 8–hd 6–1 6–6¾ Figueroa 89.20 3 Braggart 120 2 10 6–1½ 6–½ 5–1 7–11½ Franco 97.20 13 Calie View 120 12 13 13 12 10–1½ 8–2½ Pena 117.00 14 Conversate 123 13 3 5–1½ 2–1½ 8–3½ 9–½ Conner 17.40 2 Salutelute 120 1 1 3–hd 7–1 11–hd 10–3¾ Elliott 53.20 4 Silver Badge 120 3 6 2–hd 3–½ 9–1 11–2½ Ceballos 156.50 12 War Link 115 11 4 4–hd 5–hd 12 12 Espinoza 97.20 8 Pastorelli 120 7 9 12–½ dnf Rosario 3.80

6 POWERFUL THIRST 11.00 4.20 2.80 11 FOR THE HUSTLE 3.00 2.10 7 BARTLETT HALL 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6) $26.00 $1 EXACTA (6-11) $13.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-11-7-10) $21.82 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-11-7-10-9) $4,491.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-11-7) $22.70

Winner–Powerful Thirst Dbb.g.3 by Grazen out of Sky Marni, by Sky Mesa. Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Owner: Lerner Racing, Schwartz, Jack and Vindicate Racing. Mutuel Pool $430,274 Daily Double Pool $46,653 Exacta Pool $289,471 Superfecta Pool $197,528 Super High Five Pool $5,885 Trifecta Pool $235,982. Claimed–For the Hustle by C J''s Racing and Selby, Jay. Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Scratched–Flynn. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-1-6) paid $16.80. Pick Three Pool $109,179. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (3-2/7-6) paid $7.90.

POWERFUL THIRST chased off the rail then between foes on the backstretch and outside on the turn, came four wide into the stretch, rallied under left handed urging to gain the lead in deep stretch and won clear. FOR THE HUSTLE dueled between horses, kicked clear a bit off the rail on the turn, remained clear past midstretch and just held second. BARTLETT HALL stalked inside, split horses leaving the turn, went around a rival in the stretch and was edged for the place inside. SUPREME GIANT chased outside then four wide into the turn, angled in some off the rail leaving the turn and was edged for third four wide on the line. EMOTIONAL RIDE settled three deep then outside a rival into the turn, advanced toward the inside then steadied off heels nearing the quarter pole, came three deep into the stretch, angled in some and put in a late bid at a minor award. DOHENY BEACH between horses early, chased a bit off the rail, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. BRAGGART stalked the pace inside on the backstretch and turn and weakened. CALIE VIEW broke a bit slowly, angled in and settled inside, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch and did not rally. CONVERSATE pressed thee pace five wide, stalked then angled in on the turn and weakened. SALUTELUTE went up inside to duel for the lead, stalked on the turn and weakened in the drive. SILVER BADGE dueled between horses then stalked inside on the turn, dropped back nearing the stretch and had little left for the drive. WAR LINK pressed the pace four wide between foes, dropped back and angled in on the turn and gave way. PASTORELLI settled off the rail then between foes, was pulled up into the turn and walked off.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Twilight Derby'. Stakes. 3 year olds. Time 23.31 46.64 1:10.34 1:34.55 1:46.70

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 River Boyne 126 7 2 6–1 6–1 6–hd 4–½ 1–½ Prat 1.60 1 Have At It 126 1 4 5–hd 5–1 4–1 2–1 2–ns Rosario 4.00 6 Desert Stone 122 5 8 7–1 7–1 7–1 3–hd 3–½ Franco 37.30 3 Majestic Eagle 122 2 3 2–½ 1–½ 1–½ 1–1 4–2¼ Stevens 6.20 9 Platinum Warrior 126 8 1 8–1 8–1½ 8–hd 6–hd 5–½ Van Dyke 5.60 4 Kazan 122 3 5 9 9 9 7–hd 6–1 Mn Garcia 8.10 7 Epical 122 6 9 3–hd 4–hd 5–hd 8–1 7–2½ T Baze 28.00 10 Andesh 122 9 7 4–2 3–½ 3–hd 9 8–1 Pereira 13.70 5 Pubilius Syrus 122 4 6 1–hd 2–1 2–1 5–2½ 9 Desormeaux 11.90

8 RIVER BOYNE (IRE) 5.20 3.20 2.60 1 HAVE AT IT 4.60 3.60 6 DESERT STONE (IRE) 12.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-8) $36.80 $1 EXACTA (8-1) $10.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-1-6-3) $78.72 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-1-6-3-9) $2,041.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-1-6) $81.15

Winner–River Boyne (IRE) Dbb.c.3 by Dandy Man (IRE) out of Clytha (GB), by Mark of Esteem (IRE). Bred by Limestone & Tara Studs (IRE). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC. Mutuel Pool $456,004 Daily Double Pool $61,438 Exacta Pool $248,119 Superfecta Pool $133,285 Super High Five Pool $7,385 Trifecta Pool $177,917. Scratched–Prince Earl. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-6-8) paid $25.75. Pick Three Pool $76,048.

RIVER BOYNE (IRE) stalked outside a rival then three deep, came five wide into the stretch, rallied under some urging and energetic handling to get up four wide late. HAVE AT IT saved ground stalking the pace, bid between foes past midstretch and continued willingly. DESERT STONE (IRE) angled in on the first turn and stalked the pace inside, came out into the stretch, bid between horses past midstretch and also went on well to the end. MAJESTIC EAGLE had speed inside to duel for the lead, inched away on the second turn and into the stretch, fought back along the rail in the stretch and continued gamely to the wire. PLATINUM WARRIOR (IRE) angled in and chased outside a rival, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and was outfinished. KAZAN (IRE) settled inside, came out leaving the second turn and five wide into the stretch, was under urging in the drive then had the rider lose the whip a sixteenth out and lacked the needed rally. EPICAL prompted the pace three deep between horses then stalked between foes or outside a rival, fell back some on the second turn and weakened. ANDESH (IRE) forced the pace four wide then stalked three deep to the stretch and also weakened. PUBILIUS SYRUS dueled between horses then pressed the pace outside a rival, stalked a bit off the rail on the second turn, dropped back between horses in the drive and weakened in the final furlong.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.05 46.46 1:11.10 1:23.83 1:36.79

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Surfing Star 122 6 1 1–½ 1–hd 1–hd 1–3 1–5½ Franco 3.20 3 Jungle Warfare 120 3 5 4–½ 4–hd 5–hd 4–1½ 2–1 Bejarano 6.20 8 Kylemore 120 8 4 3–hd 3–2 3–1½ 3–½ 3–½ Rosario 6.20 7 Paddock Pick 120 7 2 2–½ 2–hd 2–½ 2–1 4–ns Pereira 10.80 10 DH–Longden 120 10 9 8–hd 7–1½ 4–½ 5–hd 5–2¼ Talamo 3.60 1 DH–Violent Ridge 122 1 3 7–hd 8–½ 7–½ 6–4 5–2¼ Desormeaux 12.50 2 Lord Guinness 115 2 10 9–1½ 9–5 8–hd 8–6 7–7½ Espinoza 7.70 9 Major Cabbie 120 9 7 6–1½ 5–hd 6–1 7–½ 8–5¾ Van Dyke 26.70 5 Secret Touch 121 5 6 10 10 10 9–½ 9–24½ Blanc 59.80 4 Pleasant d'Oro 120 4 8 5–hd 6–1 9–6 10 10 Prat 6.80

6 SURFING STAR 8.40 4.80 3.20 3 JUNGLE WARFARE 6.00 4.40 8 KYLEMORE 5.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-6) $20.60 $1 EXACTA (6-3) $25.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-8-7) $84.78 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-8) $79.20 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-3-8-7-1/10) Carryover $4,419

Winner–Surfing Star Dbb.c.3 by Surf Cat out of Sister Esperanza, by Strong Hope. Bred by Old English Rancho & Bruce Headley (CA). Trainer: Bruce Headley. Owner: Barnhart, Nancy, Foxx, Roxana, Headley, Bruce and Naify, Marsha. Mutuel Pool $430,539 Daily Double Pool $56,517 Exacta Pool $252,310 Superfecta Pool $129,573 Trifecta Pool $176,869 X-5 Super High Five Pool $5,790. Scratched–Arch Prince, Ferguson. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-8-6) paid $36.45. Pick Three Pool $79,115.

SURFING STAR had speed between horses then angled in on the first turn and set a pressured pace inside, inched away into the stretch and drew clear under urging. JUNGLE WARFARE stalked the pace inside, came out in upper stretch and gained the place. KYLEMORE pressed the pace three deep, drifted out into the stretch and just held third four wide on the line. PADDOCK PICK prompted the pace between horses, continued off the rail in the stretch and was edged for the show between foes at the wire. VIOLENT RIDGE saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch then angled back to the inside past midstretch and was edged for a minor award. LONGDEN (GB) four wide on the first turn, stalked three deep, went between horses into the second turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. LORD GUINNESS settled outside a rival chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. MAJOR CABBIE four wide on the first turn, stalked three deep, went up four wide on the second turn and into the stretch and did not rally. SECRET TOUCH settled between foes then off the rail, came a bit wide into the stretch and was not a threat. PLEASANT D'ORO close up stalking the pace between horses, steadied in tight midway on the second turn, dropped back and gave way and was eased late.

TENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 23.10 47.89 1:12.62 1:25.03 1:36.78

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Neptune's Storm 117 2 4 4–½ 4–hd 4–hd 2–½ 1–½ Espinoza 2.30 5 Speakerofthehouse 122 5 5 6–2 6–1½ 6–1 3–hd 2–½ T Baze 11.70 4 Farquhar 122 4 12 8–4 8–3 8–1½ 6–1 3–1¾ Franco 7.00 3 Weekly Call 122 3 6 1–1 1–½ 1–½ 1–1 4–1 Bejarano 9.40 1 Union Station 122 1 8 7–1½ 7–2½ 7–hd 7–hd 5–ns Conner 29.60 8 Leader of Men 122 7 9 11–2 11–½ 9–hd 8–hd 6–1¼ Blanc 13.30 11 Zorich 122 10 11 12 12 11–6 11–8 7–hd Talamo 35.10 6 Dyf 122 6 2 2–½ 2–hd 2–½ 4–hd 8–¾ Rosario 8.70 13 Felix Leiter 122 12 10 10–2 9–1 10–hd 10–hd 9–nk Van Dyke 14.70 9 Knight's Cross 122 8 3 3–1 3–1 3–1 5–hd 10–2¼ Prat 6.70 12 Red Valor 122 11 1 5–1 5–½ 5–hd 9–1 11–6¼ Roman 62.60 10 Northwestern 122 9 7 9–½ 10–½ 12 12 12 Stevens 5.70

2 NEPTUNE'S STORM 6.60 4.00 2.80 5 SPEAKEROFTHEHOUSE 10.40 6.60 4 FARQUHAR 5.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2) $36.40 $1 EXACTA (2-5) $32.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-5-4-3) $128.51 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-5-4-3-1) $9,320.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-4) $122.25

Winner–Neptune's Storm B.g.2 by Stormy Atlantic out of Immortal Life (IRE), by Iffraaj (GB). Bred by Tracy Farmer (KY). Trainer: William E. Morey. Owner: Cybertec International Inc, Gevertz, Saul, Gitomer, Lynn, Goetz, Mike and Weiner, Daniel. Mutuel Pool $436,838 Daily Double Pool $131,218 Exacta Pool $266,029 Superfecta Pool $148,638 Super High Five Pool $30,852 Trifecta Pool $198,124. Scratched–Salah. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-6-2) paid $25.75. Pick Three Pool $187,212. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-2/8-6/11/12-2/7) 3070 tickets with 4 correct paid $181.50. Pick Four Pool $730,256. 50-Cent Pick Five (1/2/7-6-2/8-6/11/12-2/7) 936 tickets with 5 correct paid $363.15. Pick Five Pool $445,522. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (3/7/13-1/2/7-6-2/8-6/11/12-2/7) 10466 tickets with 6 correct paid $601.10. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $6,745,114.

NEPTUNE'S STORM saved ground stalking the pace, bid inside past the eighth pole, took a short lead under urging a sixteenth out and gamely prevailed. SPEAKEROFTHEHOUSE stalked a bit off the rail then between horses to the stretch, bid between rivals past midstretch and continued willingly. FARQUHAR broke a bit slowly, chased outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and finished well three deep on the line. WEEKLY CALL sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace inside, inched away a bit off the rail into the stretch, was three deep a sixteenth out and was outfinished for a minor award late. UNION STATION saved ground chasing the pace throughout and lacked the needed late kick. LEADER OF MEN angled in and settled inside, came out into the stretch, was between foes through much of the drive and was outfinished. ZORICH hopped slightly in a bit of a slow start, angled in and settled inside then outside a rival on the backstretch and three deep into the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. DYF stalked off the rail then bid between rivals to press the pace, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. FELIX LEITER a bit slow into stride, angled in and settled outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. KNIGHT'S CROSS stalked outside then bid three deep to press the pace, came out into the stretch and weakened. RED VALOR angled in and stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened. NORTHWESTERN also angled in early and saved ground off the pace, dropped back on the second turn, came out into the stretch and had little left for the drive.