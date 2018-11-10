Racing! Bolt d'Oro retires; handicapping lesson from Rob Henie

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we say goodbye to Bolt d’Oro’s racing career.
No reason to dawdle, let’s get right to the good stuff.
Weekly handicapping lesson
Here’s our weekly contribution from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). The thinking is if you can know and understand the strategies, it will make you a better handicapper. And, let’s not forget, he gave you the cold exacta last week.
Today’s lesson is from the fifth race at Del Mar. Take it away, Rob.
“A maiden special weight at a mile on the turf. As many of you know, the WCHR is known for many things, including our handicapping lessons, but in particular, our winning debut runners. Did you know we’ve now had 17 of the last 18 debut winners on the circuit between Del Mar and Santa Anita? Many ask, how? What always is interesting/shocking to people, is, I’ve never looked at a work report (or have I ever looked at a speed figure, Beyer, but we can discuss that another day). Years ago, I started clipping winning pp’s and pasting them in a notebook. Over the years I discovered the tendencies and patterns is truly what matters in finding debut winners. Some horses are well meant, others are not, and deciphering which runners fits into which column, is, I believe, the most valuable tool when looking at first timers. Remember, a quick or slow work on paper, is only a small fragment to the puzzle of finding debut winners. Top selection here is TRUFFALINO (#2), debuting for Richard Mandella. So when we look closer at this one, we find a runner who began her career working at San Luis Rey before being sent to Del Mar for the final couple weeks, likely arriving around Aug. 17th or 18th, acclimating to the new huge surroundings for about 10 days, before actually working there, twice. From there, on to Santa Anita where she didn’t miss a beat, until mid-October when either they missed her work, or, she had a minor hiccup, but this placement Saturday, tells us all we need to know. She’s sent not only long, but also on the turf, with excellent turf rider Joe Talamo up. Notice, as well, the pair of recent slow drills? Those are actually a great sign, telling Richard he didn’t need much from her while awaiting this first try, and if she really was that slow, not on edge, she wouldn’t be sent a mile, nor in a maiden special weight. After all, would Mandella risk being embarrassed with this Calumet runner? Expecting very little speed early before finishing down the lane. MY SWEET BABOO (#1) is from another realistic trainer in
“Hot / Cold Race Trends: none
“WCHR Maiden Power Rating: +4.50 (weak for this level)
“Win Contenders (order of preference): 2-1-3
“X Out Runners (eliminating on the win end): 4,8,10
“First Timers:
“3 Fashion Island - From Churchill, to the west coast, with Drayden up, sent long on the turf. WELL MEANT.
“TOP PICK: TRUFFALINO (#2 8-1 Talamo) Debut
“SECOND CHOICE: MY SWEET BABOO (#1 5-2 Prat)”
Bolt d’Oro officially retires
Bolt d’Oro, who was the Kentucky Derby favorite as a 2-year-old, was officially retired this week after failing to fire in the Kentucky Derby and Metropolitan Handicap. Bolt was red-hot as a 2-year-old, running away with the FrontRunner Stakes. But, he was beaten in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile on a wide ride that jockey
He was then taken off the path to recover from a minor injury and came back to a strong performance in the San Felipe Stakes, in which he was awarded first after McKinzie was ruled to have interfered. He then finished second in the
Trainer and owner Mick Ruis had high hopes in the Derby but he just ran out of gas and finished 12th. Then, he ran last in the Metropolitan. Ruis send Bolt east to run for trainer Steve Asmussen but he never ran again.
He will now stand at Spendthrift Farm in Lexington, Ky.
“We felt like the best thing is, it was time to time to move on to his next career,” Ned Toffey, general manager of Spendthrift told the Bloodhorse. “There was certainly discussion of the Grade 1 Clark Handicap at Churchill and Grade 1 Pegasus World Cup. That would have been the ideal scenario. But we felt like it was best to make sure Bolt d’Oro was in good shape and ready to start career No. 2.”
Who goofed, I’ve got to know?
Me, who else? In my Del Mar feature preview I listed Gary Barber as the trainer. Of course, he’s the owner,
Del Mar review
It took awhile, but Escape Clause was eventually awarded first place in the $75,000 (actually $83,170 when all is told) Kathryn Crosby Stakes for fillies and mares going a mile on the turf. Escape Clause and Excellent Sunset battled down the stretch but at one point, according to the stewards, she came in and cost Escape Clause a placing. So, first and second were switched.
Escape Clause, a Canadian-bred, was a $3,200 purchase as a yearling. Her sire’s stud fee was $990. So I guess this turned out to be a good purchase. It was her ninth straight win and 18th of 25. The filly was trained and owned by Don Schnell and ridden by Ruben Fuentes. She paid $39.40, $16.40 and $10.20. Excellent Sunset was second and Sweet Charity was third.
“I wasn’t sure at all that they would put us up,” Schnell said. “But the rider told me he thought he would have won it if he didn’t have to stop on her. The right people (stewards) agreed with him.
“She’s a win machine. She does nothing but run. The idea here was to try her on the grass. I didn’t think this race would come up too tough. … But she proved me wrong. It’s not the first time she’s done that.”
Del Mar preview
It’s a nine-race card starting at 12:30 p.m. There are five turf races and a minor stakes race. The average field size is 8.44, which is just about where they want to be at 8.5.
The feature is the $75,000 Let It Ride Stakes for 3-year-olds going a mile on the turf. Now, before we get to this. If you have never seen the movie “Let It Ride,” rent it on either Amazon Prime or I-Tunes. We’ll even return the $3.99 from your newsletter subscription to pay for it. Oh, that’s right, you don’t pay for this. Anyway, it is the best ever movie about how horse players think. It stars Richard Dreyfuss and is a bit wacky, but if you haven’t seen it, do so.
OK, back to the race. The favorite, at 5-2, is Prince Earl, undefeated in two starts. He’s won by a total of four lengths. Phil D’Amato is the trainer and Drayden Van Dyke takes over the ride from Martin Garcia. Afleet Ascent is the second favorite at 3-1. He is two for eight this year and is coming off a win in an allowance. He finished second in the Oceanside.
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth more $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.
10:00 Laurel (3): $100,000 Smart Halo Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Congrats Gal (8-5)
11:00 Laurel (5): $100,000 Safely Kept Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Estilo Femenino (7-2)
11:47 Aqueduct (6): $100,000 Atlantic Beach Stakes, 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Backtohisroots (8-5)
12:00 Laurel (7): $100,000 James F. Lewis III Stakes, 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Passcode (5-2)
12:30 Laurel (8): $100,000 City of Laurel Stakes, 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Rugbyman (2-1)
12:47 Aqueduct (8): $150,000 Artie Schiller Stakes, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Exulting (7-5)
1:00 Laurel (9): $100,000 Richard W. Small Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Something Awesome (4-1)
1:42: Woodbine (8): $100,000 La Prevoyante Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Line of Vision (5-2)
2:36 Churchill (10): Grade 3 $100,000 Commonwealth Turf, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Hot Springs (2-1)
Bob Ike’s SA play of the day
FIFTH RACE: No. 6 Mercy Mercy (7-2)
We liked this Bob Hess-trained filly last time but she was victimized by a poor trip/ride and settled for fourth while showing good improvement in first start on turf. After begin grabbed at start, daughter of
Friday’s result: Tonahutu took up sharply into the first turn and raced in traffic much of the way but lacked a rally through the lane in seventh race.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here's a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Ed Burgart’s LA play of the day
EIGHTH RACE: No. 4 Secret Famous Lady (5-2)
This filly broke nicely when fifth in last Golden State Million trial outing in a race where the first three finishers qualified for the futurity finals. She is back with maidens now and was a solid third two outs ago vs. My Favorite Legacy, who returned to defeat allowance company. I also fear Long Distance Call, who displayed a big stride when outworked by a head in solid 12.1 gate drill two weeks ago. I suggest a win wager on Secret Famous Lady along with a 4-6 exacta box.
Final thought
And now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.
Del Mar Charts Results for Friday, November 9.
Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 1st day of a 16-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $26,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 22.90 46.85 1:12.03 1:25.06 1:38.48
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Clear the Mine
|113
|7
|3
|7
|6–½
|3–½
|1–1
|1–3¼
|Fuentes
|2.70
|5
|Elwood J
|120
|5
|1
|2–2
|2–½
|1–hd
|2–2
|2–½
|Maldonado
|18.00
|6
|Twirling Tiger
|120
|6
|7
|3–hd
|3–1
|4–2
|3–1½
|3–4¼
|T Baze
|6.30
|3
|My Farmer
|115
|3
|2
|4–2
|4–½
|5–1½
|5–12
|4–4¾
|Figueroa
|1.60
|4
|Papa Turf
|118
|4
|6
|1–1
|1–1
|2–1
|4–4
|5–25
|Pedroza
|9.10
|1
|Dedicated to You
|113
|1
|5
|5–½
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Espinoza
|13.10
|2
|Plum Dandy
|120
|2
|4
|6–3
|5–2
|6–6
|dnf
|Delgadillo
|4.50
|7
|CLEAR THE MINE
|7.40
|4.00
|2.80
|5
|ELWOOD J
|12.00
|6.80
|6
|TWIRLING TIGER
|3.80
|$1 EXACTA (7-5)
|$49.00
|$2 QUINELLA (5-7)
|$51.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-5-6-3)
|$44.15
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-5-6)
|$92.55
Winner–Clear the Mine B.g.5 by Mineshaft out of Clear Pond, by Dynaformer. Bred by G. Watts Humphrey Jr., Susan Keller,Vicki Oliver & G. Watts Humphrey III (KY). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Thomsen Racing, LLC. Mutuel Pool $147,995 Exacta Pool $80,491 Quinella Pool $3,148 Superfecta Pool $30,369 Trifecta Pool $49,470. Claimed–My Farmer by Mike Sisk. Trainer: Robertino Diodoro. Scratched–none.
CLEAR THE MINE three deep into the first turn, angled in and chased just off the rail went outside a rival on the backstretch, split horses on the second turn, bid three deep into the stretch, took the lead then inched away under urging in midstretch and won clear. ELWOOD J stalked off the rail, bid outside a rival on the second turn, put a head in front a quarter mile out, was between foes into the stretch, could not match the winner in the final furlong but held second. TWIRLING TIGER stalked three deep then outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and was edged for the place. MY FARMER saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the second turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. PAPA TURF sped between horses to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, dueled on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. DEDICATED TO YOU saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back into and on the second turn, came out into the stretch, gave way and was eased in the drive. PLUM DANDY chased outside a rival, lugged out leaving the second turn, was pulled up into the stretch and walked off.
SECOND RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.66 45.68 1:11.66 1:25.22
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Eskenforadrink
|117
|1
|4
|1–3
|1–4½
|1–4
|1–3¼
|Figueroa
|1.10
|2
|Heloise
|115
|2
|6
|7
|6–1½
|3–4
|2–nk
|Fuentes
|17.40
|3
|Trappiza
|124
|3
|3
|6–3
|5–1½
|2–hd
|3–6¼
|Fuentes
|3.20
|7
|Princess Nicole
|124
|7
|2
|4–½
|7
|5–1½
|4–5¾
|Quinonez
|42.70
|4
|Sweet Congrats
|117
|4
|7
|5–½
|2–½
|6–hd
|5–hd
|Espinoza
|2.60
|5
|Irish Lassie
|122
|5
|5
|3–½
|4–hd
|7
|6–hd
|Roman
|15.40
|6
|Spectacular Storm
|122
|6
|1
|2–hd
|3–hd
|4–1
|7
|T Baze
|11.60
|1
|ESKENFORADRINK
|4.20
|3.20
|2.40
|2
|HELOISE
|10.00
|5.80
|3
|TRAPPIZA
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-1)
|$16.80
|$1 EXACTA (1-2)
|$17.70
|$2 QUINELLA (1-2)
|$28.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-3-7)
|$43.19
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-3)
|$22.65
Winner–Eskenforadrink Ch.f.3 by Eskendereya out of Pina Colada, by Speightstown. Bred by Elisabeth Alexander (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Sinnott Family Trust. Mutuel Pool $146,963 Daily Double Pool $40,904 Exacta Pool $84,739 Quinella Pool $4,179 Superfecta Pool $43,037 Trifecta Pool $56,456. Scratched–none.
ESKENFORADRINK bobbled and broke outward onto foes, sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, opened up leaving the backstretch, drifted out into the stretch and won clear under urging. HELOISE broke a bit slowly and was squeezed back, chased off the rail then a bit off the fence on the turn and into the stretch and edged a rival for the place. TRAPPIZA squeezed a bit at the start, angled in early then came out and chased outside a rival, went four wide on the turn and three deep into the stretch and was edged for second. PRINCESS NICOLE three deep early, stalked off the rail then a bit off the fence, angled in on the turn and lacked a response in the drive. SWEET CONGRATS bobbled then steadied when squeezed back at the start, chased outside then three deep to the stretch and weakened. IRISH LASSIE broke in and was bumped, stalked three deep early then between foes on the backstretch and turn and also weakened. SPECTACULAR STORM stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the backstretch and turn and also weakened in the drive. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the start involving the winner and several others but made no change when they ruled HELOISE, SWEET CONCRATS and IRISH LASSIE contributed to their own trouble.
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $54,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.42 47.66 1:12.30 1:23.70 1:35.33
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|X S Gold
|122
|7
|6
|6–4
|6–3½
|1–½
|1–3½
|1–4¾
|Desormeaux
|2.00
|5
|Sapphire Kid
|120
|5
|1
|4–1
|4–1
|4–½
|4–1
|2–hd
|T Baze
|32.70
|8
|Marjorie E
|122
|8
|3
|2–2
|2–1½
|2–2
|2–3
|3–1¼
|Prat
|2.80
|2
|Super Patriot
|120
|2
|4
|5–½
|5–hd
|6–1
|3–hd
|4–½
|Van Dyke
|2.90
|1
|Speakers
|124
|1
|7
|7–1½
|7–1½
|7–2
|5–hd
|5–nk
|Bejarano
|7.30
|3
|Tapitha Bonita
|120
|3
|5
|3–hd
|3–hd
|5–hd
|6–hd
|6–1½
|Pereira
|6.90
|4
|Tenthousandreasons
|122
|4
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|7–1
|Talamo
|24.20
|6
|Scathing
|117
|6
|2
|1–hd
|1–2
|3–1
|7–2
|8
|Figueroa
|50.70
|7
|X S GOLD
|6.00
|3.80
|3.00
|5
|SAPPHIRE KID
|19.40
|8.80
|8
|MARJORIE E
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-7)
|$16.80
|$1 EXACTA (7-5)
|$53.90
|$2 QUINELLA (5-7)
|$70.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-5-8-2)
|$66.69
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-5-8)
|$108.05
Winner–X S Gold B.f.3 by Golden Balls (IRE) out of Some Excess, by In Excess (IRE). Bred by DP Racing, LLC & James
50-Cent Pick Three (7-1-7) paid $15.10. Pick Three Pool $58,127.
X S GOLD pulled and chased outside a rival, advanced three deep on the second turn to gain the lead, angled in some into the stretch and drew off under a tap of the whip inside the eighth pole and steady handling. SAPPHIRE KID chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and edged a rival for second. MARJORIE E four wide early, angled in and dueled outside a rival then stalked a bit off the rail, re-bid between foes on the second turn then inside the winner leaving that turn and was edged for the place. SUPER PATRIOT stalked inside then a bit off the rail, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SPEAKERS settled inside chasing the pace, came out on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and also lacked the needed late kick. TAPITHA BONITA angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and could not summon the necessary late response. TENTHOUSANDREASONS unhurried just off the rail then inside leaving the backstretch, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch and was not a threat. SCATHING pulled and angled in to duel for the lead, inched away on the backstretch, offered little resistance when challenged again on the second turn and weakened.
FOURTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $100,000-$85,000. Time 22.48 45.77 58.06 1:10.76
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Manhattan Up
|117
|2
|4
|2–hd
|1–½
|1–2½
|1–5
|Franco
|5.70
|3
|Easy Shot
|120
|3
|5
|5–4
|3–1
|3–4
|2–½
|Desormeaux
|1.80
|5
|Platinum Nights
|120
|5
|2
|3–hd
|2–3
|2–2½
|3–9¼
|Gutierrez
|3.80
|4
|Montana Moon
|120
|4
|1
|4–3
|4–½
|4–2
|4–¾
|Fuentes
|10.80
|6
|Muskoka
|120
|6
|3
|6
|6
|6
|5–6¼
|Quinonez
|24.90
|1
|Trojan Magic
|115
|1
|6
|1–½
|5–7
|5–2½
|6
|Espinoza
|1.70
|2
|MANHATTAN UP
|13.40
|4.60
|3.00
|3
|EASY SHOT
|3.20
|2.40
|5
|PLATINUM NIGHTS
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-2)
|$43.00
|$1 EXACTA (2-3)
|$21.40
|$2 QUINELLA (2-3)
|$17.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-5-4)
|$28.99
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-5)
|$40.45
Winner–Manhattan Up Dbb.c.2 by Street Boss out of In the Frame, by Service Stripe. Bred by Kathleen McIsaac (KY). Trainer: Philip A. Oviedo. Owner: Gust, Charles and Warren, John P.. Mutuel Pool $225,617 Daily Double Pool $23,093 Exacta Pool $107,471 Quinella Pool $5,045 Superfecta Pool $42,597 Trifecta Pool $71,544. Claimed–Trojan Magic by St. Hilaire, Christopher and Homme, Eric. Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-7-2) paid $30.90. Pick Three Pool $26,149.
MANHATTAN UP dueled between horses then a bit off the rail leaving the turn, took a short lead, drew clear while drifting out from the whip in the stretch and proved best under a hold late. EASY SHOT chased inside then a bit off the rail, came three deep into the stretch, drifted to the inside and edged a rival for the place. PLATINUM NIGHTS pressed the pace four wide then three deep early on the turn, battled outside the winner leaving the turn and into the stretch and was edged for second. MONTANA MOON dueled three deep between foes, stalked off the rail on the turn, drifted to the inside in the stretch and also weakened. MUSKOKA settled off the rail then a bit off the inside on the turn and lacked a rally. TROJAN MAGIC bobbled in a bit of a slow start, went up inside to duel for the lead, dropped back on the turn an gave way in the stretch.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $32,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.65 47.31 1:11.06 1:22.92 1:35.04
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Mongolian Window
|119
|3
|3
|1–1½
|1–2
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–1¼
|Van Dyke
|3.30
|6
|Take a Leap
|122
|6
|8
|4–1½
|4–3½
|2–hd
|2–½
|2–½
|2.10
|2
|Foxtail
|121
|2
|1
|3–1
|3–1
|3–hd
|3–hd
|3–½
|T Baze
|4.90
|4
|Lucky Knickers
|121
|4
|2
|5–1
|5–1½
|5–1½
|5–2
|4–hd
|Roman
|8.70
|10
|Trust Fund Kitty
|119
|10
|6
|2–½
|2–hd
|4–2
|4–2
|5–4½
|Quinonez
|13.10
|8
|Ezpzylemonsqueezy
|114
|8
|4
|6–hd
|6–1
|6–2
|6–2
|6–hd
|Espinoza
|59.00
|1
|Take Charge Gal
|119
|1
|7
|7–1
|7–½
|7–1
|7–1½
|7–½
|Bejarano
|28.60
|7
|Chalky
|121
|7
|9
|8–hd
|8–hd
|8–1½
|9–hd
|8–1¼
|Blanc
|41.00
|9
|Sunday Prophet
|121
|9
|5
|9–½
|9–1
|9–1
|8–½
|9–½
|Prat
|7.20
|5
|Lil Bit Dangerous
|121
|5
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Desormeaux
|8.80
|3
|MONGOLIAN WINDOW
|8.60
|4.40
|3.60
|6
|TAKE A LEAP
|3.60
|3.00
|2
|FOXTAIL
|4.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3)
|$97.20
|$1 EXACTA (3-6)
|$16.30
|$2 QUINELLA (3-6)
|$15.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-2-4)
|$37.43
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-2)
|$38.60
Winner–Mongolian Window B.f.3 by Drosselmeyer out of Window Shopper, by Dynaformer. Bred by Dagvadorj Ganbaatar (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: DAGS. Mutuel Pool $329,937 Daily Double Pool $31,768 Exacta Pool $215,326 Quinella Pool $8,966 Superfecta Pool $94,817 Trifecta Pool $138,313. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-2-3) paid $78.20. Pick Three Pool $46,658. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-7-2-3) 4 correct paid $177.40. Pick Four Pool $164,012. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-1-7-2-3) 5 correct paid $853.30. Pick Five Pool $473,596.
MONGOLIAN WINDOW sped to the early lead, angled in and set all the pace along the inside and held on gamely under urging. TAKE A LEAP stalked outside a rival then three deep on the second turn and into and through the stretch and held second. FOXTAIL saved ground stalking the winner throughout and was edged for the place. LUCKY KNICKERS came out and bumped a rival in the opening strides, chased a bit off the rail then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and was edged for third. TRUST FUND KITTY angled in and stalked outside a rival then between foes on the second turn and through the stretch and was edged for a minor award. EZPZYLEMONSQUEEZY chased three deep then a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch and inside on the second turn and in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. TAKE CHARGE GAL saved ground chasing the pace, came out some into the stretch and did not rally. CHALKY (IRE) chased between horses then outside a rival on the second turn and could not offer the necessary response in the drive. SUNDAY PROPHET chased three deep then outside a rival, went three wide again nearing the second turn, angled in outside a rival into the stretch and lacked a further response. LIL BIT DANGEROUS a half step slow to begin then steadied when bumped, angled in and saved ground to the stretch to no avail.
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $53,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.75 45.04 57.11 1:03.51
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Clyde's Pride
|122
|6
|1
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–3½
|1–7½
|Franco
|2.30
|5
|Dubnation
|117
|5
|3
|3–hd
|4–2½
|2–hd
|2–nk
|Figueroa
|8.20
|2
|Red Envelope
|122
|2
|4
|2–hd
|2–hd
|3–1
|3–5½
|Van Dyke
|2.30
|1
|Sidepocket Action
|124
|1
|5
|4–3
|3–hd
|4–5
|4–1¼
|Talamo
|8.90
|4
|Leroy Pegasus
|122
|4
|6
|5–hd
|5–1
|5–7
|5–19
|Coa
|73.40
|3
|Champsachamp
|122
|3
|7
|6
|6
|6
|6
|T Baze
|26.70
|7
|Big Barrel
|122
|7
|2
|dnf
|Quinonez
|2.00
|6
|CLYDE'S PRIDE
|6.60
|4.20
|3.20
|5
|DUBNATION
|8.60
|4.60
|2
|RED ENVELOPE
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6)
|$55.80
|$1 EXACTA (6-5)
|$23.60
|$2 QUINELLA (5-6)
|$28.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-2-1)
|$26.10
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-2)
|$35.90
Winner–Clyde's Pride Dbb.g.3 by Good Journey out of Callie Mae, by Abstract. Bred by Dunns Down LLC (CA). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: Dunns Downs, LLC. Mutuel Pool $287,780 Daily Double Pool $27,064 Exacta Pool $171,407 Quinella Pool $6,443 Superfecta Pool $83,114 Trifecta Pool $119,196. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-3-6) paid $126.00. Pick Three Pool $40,916.
CLYDE'S PRIDE had good early speed and angled in, set all the pace a bit off the rail, drifted from the whip some in midstretch but drew off under urging. DUBNATION stalked three deep to the stretch, came under urging in the drive then had the rider lose the whip a sixteenth out and edged a rival for the place. RED ENVELOPE broke out and bumped a rival, stalked between horses, continued a bit off the rail in the final furlong and was edged for second. SIDEPOCKET ACTION saved ground stalking the pace and weakened in the final furlong. LEROY PEGASUS chased outside a rival then off the rail on the turn and into the stretch and did not rally. CHAMPSACHAMP steadied when squeezed back at the start, chased inside, gave way in the stretch and was eased in the final furlong. BIG BARREL stumbled badly after the start and lost the rider. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the opening strides before ruling BIG BARREL was the cause of his own trouble.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'Kathryn Crosby Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.83 48.21 1:11.96 1:23.48 1:35.08
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|DQ–Excellent Sunset
|123
|3
|11
|7–hd
|3–hd
|3–1
|1–1½
|1–½
|Gutierrez
|4.30
|9
|Escape Clause
|121
|8
|2
|2–1
|4–1½
|5–hd
|3–1½
|2–1¼
|Fuentes
|18.70
|10
|Sweet Charity
|121
|9
|10
|11
|11
|11
|4–hd
|3–1¾
|T Baze
|23.20
|7
|Way to Versailles
|121
|6
|1
|1–1
|2–½
|1–hd
|2–hd
|4–½
|Prat
|2.20
|6
|Quebec
|121
|5
|5
|5–1
|5–½
|4–hd
|5–1
|5–1
|Bejarano
|4.20
|8
|Tonahutu
|121
|7
|3
|9–hd
|7–hd
|8–1
|9–hd
|6–ns
|4.70
|1
|Gliding By
|121
|1
|6
|6–hd
|8–hd
|7–½
|6–1
|7–nk
|Roman
|22.90
|5
|Shehastheritestuff
|121
|4
|7
|10–1½
|10–2
|9–1
|10–1
|8–½
|Franco
|53.40
|11
|Last Promise Kept
|121
|10
|4
|8–1½
|6–hd
|6–hd
|7–½
|9–1¾
|Van Dyke
|7.40
|13
|Birdie Gold
|121
|11
|9
|3–½
|1–1
|2–hd
|8–½
|10–hd
|Smith
|22.00
|3
|Miss Southern Miss
|121
|2
|8
|4–1
|9–1
|10–hd
|11
|11
|Espinoza
|68.20
|9
|ESCAPE CLAUSE
|39.40
|16.40
|10.20
|4
|DQ–EXCELLENT SUNSET (IRE)
|6.20
|5.20
|10
|SWEET CHARITY (FR)
|9.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-9)
|$170.00
|$1 EXACTA (9-4)
|$152.00
|$2 QUINELLA (4-9)
|$128.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-4-10-7)
|$1,081.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-4-10)
|$1,136.55
Winner–Escape Clause B.f.4 by Going Commando out of Danger Pay, by Circulating. Bred by Cam Ziprick & Arnason Farms (MB). Trainer: Don Schnell. Owner: Don Schnell. Mutuel Pool $477,844 Daily Double Pool $45,914 Exacta Pool $261,086 Quinella Pool $10,356 Superfecta Pool $130,175 Trifecta Pool $177,162. Scratched–Pantsonfire (IRE), Pyscho Sister. DQ–#4 Excellent Sunset (IRE)–finished 1st, disqualified, placed 2nd.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-6-9) paid $305.85. Pick Three Pool $49,503.
EXCELLENT SUNSET (IRE) broke a bit slowly, steadied in tight into the first turn, stalked between horses, bid three deep on the second turn to gain the lead in the stretch, inched away under urging, drifted in a sixteenth out and held on gamely. ESCAPE CLAUSE angled in and stalked off the rail then between foes on the second turn, came three deep into the stretch, angled inward in the drive, steadied in tight a sixteenth out and finished willingly. SWEET CHARITY (FR) broke a bit slowly, settled inside, split horses into the stretch, came out in the drive and gained the show. WAY TO VERSAILLES angled in and set the pace inside then stalked, re-bid along the rail to take a short lead on the second turn and was outfinished. QUEBEC three deep early, chased off the rail or between foes, continued between rivals on the second turn, came out four wide into the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. TONAHUTU (IRE) steadied in tight off heels early on the first turn, chased between horses, came out four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. GLIDING BY pulled along the inside chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late response. SHEHASTHERITESTUFF chased inside then a bit off the rail, came out on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and also could not quite summon the needed late kick. LAST PROMISE KEPT four wide early, stalked three deep, went four wide again on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. BIRDIE GOLD stalked three deep, bid outside a rival to take the lead on the backstretch, battled between horses on the second turn, dropped back in the stretch, had the rider lose the whip in midstretch and weakened. MISS SOUTHERN MISS stalked inside then a bit off the rail, went between horses into the second turn, steadied in tight midway on that turn, came three deep into the stretch and also weakened. Following a stewards' inquiry into the run in deep stretch and a claim of foul by the rider of the runner-up against EXCELLENT SUNSET the latter was disqualified and placed second for interference a sixteenth out.
EIGHTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 22.04 46.11 59.24 1:06.37
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Queen Carmelita
|120
|4
|3
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–2½
|1–1½
|Delgadillo
|15.20
|8
|Equal Measure
|120
|8
|8
|7–hd
|8–1
|6–1½
|2–½
|T Baze
|10.20
|1
|Kate's Princess
|120
|1
|10
|9–4
|7–½
|4–1
|3–¾
|Talamo
|19.30
|2
|Tiz a Master
|113
|2
|2
|2–hd
|3–2
|3–hd
|4–1¼
|Figueroa
|4.60
|9
|Ron's Cat
|118
|9
|1
|3–1½
|2–hd
|2–1
|5–2¼
|Roman
|14.00
|3
|Depende de Ti
|111
|3
|9
|4–hd
|4–1½
|5–1
|6–½
|Fuentes
|80.30
|6
|Morning Press
|113
|6
|7
|10
|10
|10
|7–ns
|Espinoza
|67.70
|10
|Orca
|120
|10
|5
|6–1½
|6–1
|7–1½
|8–2¼
|Mn Garcia
|9.70
|7
|Hinini
|120
|7
|6
|8–2
|9–5
|9–3
|9–2¼
|Pereira
|34.30
|5
|Norwegian
|118
|5
|4
|5–1½
|5–1½
|8–hd
|10
|Prat
|0.60
|4
|QUEEN CARMELITA
|32.40
|12.60
|8.40
|8
|EQUAL MEASURE
|8.40
|5.40
|1
|KATE'S PRINCESS
|12.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-4)
|$1,018.80
|$1 EXACTA (4-8)
|$134.30
|$2 QUINELLA (4-8)
|$134.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-8-1-2)
|$398.37
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-8-1-2-9)
|Carryover $15,020
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-8-1)
|$737.95
Winner–Queen Carmelita Dbb.f.2 by Heatseeker (IRE) out of You Can Dream, by Cat Dreams. Bred by Jaime R Renella (CA). Trainer: Rafael DeLeon. Owner: Jaime Roberto Renella. Mutuel Pool $306,137 Daily Double Pool $114,369 Exacta Pool $194,808 Quinella Pool $7,141 Superfecta Pool $122,893 Super High Five Pool $19,680 Trifecta Pool $139,165. Claimed–Equal Measure by Hronis Racing LLC and John W. Sadler, Inc. Trainer: John Sadler. Scratched–none.
$2 Pick Six Jackpot (7-2-3-6-9-4) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $6,914. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-9-4) paid $875.00. Pick Three Pool $178,583. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-6-9-4) 4 correct paid $9,207.95. Pick Four Pool $505,683. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-3-6-9-4) 5 correct paid $116,493.30. Pick Five Pool $305,276. $2 Pick Six (7-2-3-6-9-4) 5 out of 6 paid $2,743.60. Pick Six Pool $60,395. Pick Six Carryover $32,266. $1 Place Pick All 7 out of 8 paid $2,172.50. Place Pick All Pool $28,467.
QUEEN CARMELITA dueled between horses, inched away into the stretch, kicked clear under urging and held. EQUAL MEASURE forced out at the start, chased outside then three deep on the turn, angled in outside a rival into the stretch, came out in the drive and just got the place. KATE'S PRINCESS broke slowly, settled inside, came out into the stretch, split horse a sixteenth out and was edged for second. TIZ A MASTER went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back on the turn, weakened some in the final furlong and was edged for a minor award late. RON'S CAT had speed off the rail then dueled three deep to the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. DEPENDE DE TI broke a bit slowly, stalked just off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. MORNING PRESS forced out at the start, settled off the rail, angled in on the turn and lacked the necessary response. ORCA broke outward, chased off the rail, went four wide on the turn and into the stretch and did not rally. HININI forced out start, chased off the rail then a bit off the fence, angled in on the turn and weakened. NORWEGIAN broke out onto a rival, stalked outside a foe, came three deep into the stretch and also weakened.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|5,154
|$629,404
|Inter-Track
|4,476
|$2,085,481
|Out of State
|N/A
|$5,788,300
|TOTAL
|9,630
|$8,503,185
Del Mar Entries for Saturday, November 10.
Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. $2 Win, Place and Show; $1 Exacta, $2 Quinella, 50-cent Trifecta, $2 Rolling Double, 50-cent rolling
FIRST RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $53,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Persuasive Cat
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|John W. Sadler
|10-1
|2
|Shanghai Billy
|122
|Mike Harrington
|8-1
|3
|Sir Eddie
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Dan Blacker
|3-1
|4
|Seahawk Wave
|Assael Espinoza
|117
|Ronald W. Ellis
|4-1
|5
|Anziyan Cat
|Octavio Vergara, Jr.
|124
|Javier Jose Sierra
|30-1
|6
|Bahamian
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Vladimir Cerin
|5-2
|7
|Goldie's Hills
|Edgar Payeras
|119
|Louis A. Bradvica
|15-1
|8
|Spanish Bay
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|4-1
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Bragging Rights
|Joseph Talamo
|118
|Gary Sherlock
|6-1
|10,500
|2
|Easter Dream
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Genaro Vallejo
|4-1
|12,500
|3
|Queen Shelly Ann
|Tyler Baze
|118
|Peter Miller
|8-1
|10,500
|4
|We Will Re Joyce
|Assael Espinoza
|119
|Doug F. O'Neill
|2-1
|12,500
|5
|Atrevida
|Heriberto Figueroa
|115
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
|12,500
|6
|Ciao Luna
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Steve Knapp
|7-2
|12,500
|7
|Mongolian Rahy
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Gerard Piccioni
|15-1
|12,500
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|The Pet
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Edward R. Freeman
|12-1
|2
|Don'tbeboisterous
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Michael Machowsky
|5-2
|3
|Boolicious
|Alonso Quinonez
|120
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|12-1
|4
|Stylin Ocean
|Assael Espinoza
|115
|James M. Cassidy
|4-1
|5
|Twirling Diamond
|Martin Pedroza
|120
|Dallas E. Keen
|20-1
|6
|Autumn Isabella
|Modesto Linares
|120
|Charles R. Stutts
|30-1
|7
|Sedamar
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Mick Ruis
|3-1
|8
|Gotta Be Lucky
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Carla Gaines
|10-1
|9
|Alystar
|Luis Fuentes
|113
|Javier Jose Sierra
|30-1
|10
|Apache Princess
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|4-1
FOURTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Tavasco Road
|Efrain Hernandez
|120
|Reed Saldana
|6-1
|16,000
|2
|Fire to the Wire
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Andrew Lerner
|5-2
|16,000
|3
|Stringent
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Anna Meah
|2-1
|16,000
|4
|London Legacy
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Robertino Diodoro
|5-1
|16,000
|5
|Aberdeen Island
|Heriberto Figueroa
|113
|Marcia Stortz
|15-1
|14,000
|6
|Super Touch
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Robertino Diodoro
|6-1
|16,000
|7
|Lindante
|Assael Espinoza
|115
|Gary Stute
|6-1
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|My Sweet Baboo
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Simon Callaghan
|5-2
|2
|Truffalino
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|8-1
|3
|Fashion Island
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Anna Meah
|8-1
|4
|Grateful Praise
|Heriberto Figueroa
|115
|Doug F. O'Neill
|20-1
|5
|Bellazano
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Mick Ruis
|20-1
|6
|Mercy Mercy
|Mike Smith
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|7-2
|7
|Flying Blue
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Eoin G. Harty
|6-1
|8
|After the Rose
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Carla Gaines
|20-1
|9
|Colonial Creed
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Richard Baltas
|3-1
|10
|Hurley
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|J. Eric Kruljac
|20-1
SIXTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Dressed in Prada
|Alonso Quinonez
|124
|Lloyd C. Wicker
|8-1
|16,000
|2
|Sea Glass
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Ian Kruljac
|6-1
|14,000
|3
|Greater Glory
|Franklin Ceballos
|122
|Neil A. Koch
|20-1
|16,000
|4
|Swallows Inn Gal
|Evin Roman
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|6-1
|14,000
|5
|Carrie's Success
|Heriberto Figueroa
|117
|William E. Morey
|3-1
|16,000
|6
|Majestic Authority
|Juan Ochoa
|122
|Sal Gonzalez
|8-1
|16,000
|7
|Lucky Val
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Kathy Walsh
|7-2
|16,000
|8
|Jabber Now
|Luis Fuentes
|117
|Gary Stute
|5-1
|16,000
|9
|Cee Sam's Girl
|Angel Cruz
|120
|George Papaprodromou
|12-1
|14,000
|10
|Wicked Sunset
|Edgar Payeras
|117
|Marcia Stortz
|20-1
|16,000
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'Let It Ride Stakes'. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Afleet Ascent
|Kent Desormeaux
|118
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|3-1
|2
|Prince Earl
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|5-2
|3
|Choo Choo
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|5-1
|4
|Risky Proposition
|Joseph Talamo
|118
|William Spawr
|10-1
|5
|Extrordinary Jerry
|Mike Smith
|118
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|6
|Fight On
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
|7
|Calexman
|Geovanni Franco
|118
|Vladimir Cerin
|7-2
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Curlin Road
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
|62,500
|2
|Mongolian Groom
|Tiago Pereira
|118
|Enebish Ganbat
|20-1
|3
|Ike Walker
|Assael Espinoza
|115
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|5-2
|62,500
|4
|Pepe Tono
|Agapito Delgadillo
|118
|Victor L. Garcia
|6-1
|5
|Shivermetimbers
|Mike Smith
|118
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|9-5
|6
|Engram
|Martin Pedroza
|120
|Quentin B. Miller
|20-1
|62,500
|7
|Captain Scotty
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Peter Miller
|3-1
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Ask the Customer
|Gary Stevens
|120
|Thomas F. Proctor
|5-1
|2
|Out of Balance
|Assael Espinoza
|115
|David E. Hofmans
|5-1
|3
|Giza Goddess
|Brice Blanc
|120
|John A. Shirreffs
|15-1
|4
|Reachreachreach
|Heriberto Figueroa
|115
|Doug F. O'Neill
|20-1
|5
|Samandah
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|George Papaprodromou
|20-1
|6
|Bizwhacks
|Evin Roman
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
|7
|Landon
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Scott
|20-1
|8
|Hyde Park Corner
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Mark Glatt
|15-1
|9
|Encanta
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|John W. Sadler
|5-2
|10
|Tapwater
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|3-1