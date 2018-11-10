Racing! Bolt d'Oro retires; handicapping lesson from Rob Henie

Here’s our weekly contribution from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). The thinking is if you can know and understand the strategies, it will make you a better handicapper. And, let’s not forget, he gave you the cold exacta last week.

“A maiden special weight at a mile on the turf. As many of you know, the WCHR is known for many things, including our handicapping lessons, but in particular, our winning debut runners. Did you know we’ve now had 17 of the last 18 debut winners on the circuit between Del Mar and Santa Anita? Many ask, how? What always is interesting/shocking to people, is, I’ve never looked at a work report (or have I ever looked at a speed figure, Beyer, but we can discuss that another day). Years ago, I started clipping winning pp’s and pasting them in a notebook. Over the years I discovered the tendencies and patterns is truly what matters in finding debut winners. Some horses are well meant, others are not, and deciphering which runners fits into which column, is, I believe, the most valuable tool when looking at first timers. Remember, a quick or slow work on paper, is only a small fragment to the puzzle of finding debut winners. Top selection here is TRUFFALINO (#2) , debuting for Richard Mandella . So when we look closer at this one, we find a runner who began her career working at San Luis Rey before being sent to Del Mar for the final couple weeks, likely arriving around Aug. 17th or 18th, acclimating to the new huge surroundings for about 10 days, before actually working there, twice. From there, on to Santa Anita where she didn’t miss a beat, until mid-October when either they missed her work, or, she had a minor hiccup, but this placement Saturday, tells us all we need to know. She’s sent not only long, but also on the turf, with excellent turf rider Joe Talamo up. Notice, as well, the pair of recent slow drills? Those are actually a great sign, telling Richard he didn’t need much from her while awaiting this first try, and if she really was that slow, not on edge, she wouldn’t be sent a mile, nor in a maiden special weight. After all, would Mandella risk being embarrassed with this Calumet runner? Expecting very little speed early before finishing down the lane. MY SWEET BABOO (#1) is from another realistic trainer in Simon Callaghan , so the fact he sent this filly long on the sod towards the end of the Summer meet, was a good sign, well meant that day just as we thought, simply coming up a bit short. Remember, just because a horse is well meant, it doesn’t mean they’re a lock to run well, it means the intentions are there, and without those, finding firsters becomes a futile chase. The works here are slow as well, again, a good thing, not asked for much, likely longer gallops with emphasis on finishing down the lane.

Bolt d’Oro, who was the Kentucky Derby favorite as a 2-year-old, was officially retired this week after failing to fire in the Kentucky Derby and Metropolitan Handicap. Bolt was red-hot as a 2-year-old, running away with the FrontRunner Stakes. But, he was beaten in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile on a wide ride that jockey Corey Nakatani could never overcome.

He was then taken off the path to recover from a minor injury and came back to a strong performance in the San Felipe Stakes, in which he was awarded first after McKinzie was ruled to have interfered. He then finished second in the Santa Anita Derby to Justify.

Trainer and owner Mick Ruis had high hopes in the Derby but he just ran out of gas and finished 12 th . Then, he ran last in the Metropolitan. Ruis send Bolt east to run for trainer Steve Asmussen but he never ran again.

“We felt like the best thing is, it was time to time to move on to his next career,” Ned Toffey , general manager of Spendthrift told the Bloodhorse. “There was certainly discussion of the Grade 1 Clark Handicap at Churchill and Grade 1 Pegasus World Cup. That would have been the ideal scenario. But we felt like it was best to make sure Bolt d’Oro was in good shape and ready to start career No. 2.”

Me, who else? In my Del Mar feature preview I listed Gary Barber as the trainer. Of course, he’s the owner, Peter Miller is the trainer. … And, I said the Thanksgiving start time is 11:30 a.m., it’s actually 11:00 a.m.

It took awhile, but Escape Clause was eventually awarded first place in the $75,000 (actually $83,170 when all is told) Kathryn Crosby Stakes for fillies and mares going a mile on the turf. Escape Clause and Excellent Sunset battled down the stretch but at one point, according to the stewards, she came in and cost Escape Clause a placing. So, first and second were switched.

Escape Clause, a Canadian-bred, was a $3,200 purchase as a yearling. Her sire’s stud fee was $990. So I guess this turned out to be a good purchase. It was her ninth straight win and 18 th of 25. The filly was trained and owned by Don Schnell and ridden by Ruben Fuentes . She paid $39.40, $16.40 and $10.20. Excellent Sunset was second and Sweet Charity was third.

“I wasn’t sure at all that they would put us up,” Schnell said. “But the rider told me he thought he would have won it if he didn’t have to stop on her. The right people (stewards) agreed with him.

“She’s a win machine. She does nothing but run. The idea here was to try her on the grass. I didn’t think this race would come up too tough. … But she proved me wrong. It’s not the first time she’s done that.”

It’s a nine-race card starting at 12:30 p.m. There are five turf races and a minor stakes race. The average field size is 8.44, which is just about where they want to be at 8.5.

The feature is the $75,000 Let It Ride Stakes for 3-year-olds going a mile on the turf. Now, before we get to this. If you have never seen the movie “Let It Ride,” rent it on either Amazon Prime or I-Tunes. We’ll even return the $3.99 from your newsletter subscription to pay for it. Oh, that’s right, you don’t pay for this. Anyway, it is the best ever movie about how horse players think. It stars Richard Dreyfuss and is a bit wacky, but if you haven’t seen it, do so.

OK, back to the race. The favorite, at 5-2, is Prince Earl, undefeated in two starts. He’s won by a total of four lengths. Phil D’Amato is the trainer and Drayden Van Dyke takes over the ride from Martin Garcia . Afleet Ascent is the second favorite at 3-1. He is two for eight this year and is coming off a win in an allowance. He finished second in the Oceanside. Jerry Hollendorfer trains and Kent Desormeaux rides.

We liked this Bob Hess -trained filly last time but she was victimized by a poor trip/ride and settled for fourth while showing good improvement in first start on turf. After begin grabbed at start, daughter of Mucho Macho Man was blocked badly in the lane before finding room late and finishing full of run. Main threat is probably Colonial Creed, who tries to make amends after disappointing at odds-on last time.

Friday’s result: Tonahutu took up sharply into the first turn and raced in traffic much of the way but lacked a rally through the lane in seventh race.

This filly broke nicely when fifth in last Golden State Million trial outing in a race where the first three finishers qualified for the futurity finals. She is back with maidens now and was a solid third two outs ago vs. My Favorite Legacy, who returned to defeat allowance company. I also fear Long Distance Call, who displayed a big stride when outworked by a head in solid 12.1 gate drill two weeks ago. I suggest a win wager on Secret Famous Lady along with a 4-6 exacta box.

