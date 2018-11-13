Racing! Inside the mind of Laffit Pincay, Jr.

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we produce a newsletter that is about as big as the Desi Arnaz Stakes.

As we sometimes do, we offer up our seven questions not about horse racing to someone in the business. In this case it’s Laffit Pincay Jr. , a Hall of Fame jockey and winner of 9,530 races including four Triple Crown races. He’s ridden horses such as Affirmed, Sham and John Henry. He’s one of the greatest riders ever, retiring from the game in 2003.

I know I couldn’t be a baseball player, but that’s what I wanted to be before I became a jockey. But if I couldn’t have been a jockey, I would have loved to box in the ring. I’m pretty sure I would have done OK.

I want to mention two. One of the best movies I ever saw was called “Picnic” with Kim Novak and William Holden . It’s a very old movie. That was one of the first love movies I ever saw and I fell in love with Kim Novak. My other good movie was “Braveheart”. It’s a true story and I liked the acting by Mel Gibson . I watched it three or four times.

My grandfather— Alexander Fernandez . He was a retired Sergeant in the United States Army and he was a Cuban guy and I grew up with him. I love him because I never really had a father. I consider him like my father. I just adore him.

I want to see how far I can go because I’m supposed to be old, but I feel pretty good. I want to see how far by body can last. (He’s going to be 72 at the end of the year.) I hope to live to 100.

My favorite food is when I go to Panama, I like octopus. I like it, not really fried, but charbroiled so it’s really tender. I eat it all the time when I go there.

Well, the $100,000 Desi Arnaz Stakes could not have been much worse with only three starters. There was only win wagering and the purse was adjusted to $92,000. But, the horses still ran and kudos to Del Mar racing secretary David Jerkens for hiding it as the second race and keeping it out of the Pick Six. The race was for 2-year-old fillies.

Not much to describe a three-horse race. Two horses went out front and the other one caught them in the stretch. Chasing Yesterday, under the usually strong ride of Drayden Van Dyke , won by a half-length. It’sjustanillusion was second and Boujie Girl was third, or last. Chasing Yesterday paid $3.00 to win.

“She got away from there just a little bit awkwardly and we spotted them some,” Van Dyke said. “But that turned out to be a blessing. She got a little breather on the backside. Then that wind [in the stretch] was really bad. … But she’s a good filly and she got it done.”

“She’s matured a lot and she’s starting to grow and she has been working great,” Baffert said. “I saw her get away third and for three horses this was a tough race. There’s nothing easy about the races in California.”

In the third race, Wild Wild Kingdom was pulled up but walked off the course. Track vet Dana Stead , told Mac McBride of Del Mar that jockey Flavien Prat thought there was something funny when he was running, so he pulled him up. But, once he did, the horse was walking and acting fine. The horse appears to be OK. I would, 100% of the time, rather a jockey make a decision a step early than a step late. Flavien should be credited with putting the horse’s interest’s first. Sorry, bettors.

Del Mar Charts Results for Monday, November 12. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 4th day of a 16-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.16 45.53 58.01 1:11.57

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Staythirstymyamigo 120 5 4 4–hd 3–2 1–hd 1–1¼ Fuentes 10.80 6 Midnight Miracle 123 6 2 3–1½ 2–hd 2–hd 2–2¼ Stevens 1.00 2 Hot Rod Gal 120 2 3 1–hd 1–1 3–4 3–3¾ Pedroza 3.10 3 Portal Creek 120 3 6 5–1 5–hd 5–2½ 4–nk Quinonez 8.60 1 Be Lifted Up 120 1 5 6 4–hd 4–hd 5–3½ Prat 4.60 4 Chitter Chatter 120 4 1 2–1 6 6 6 Talamo 12.00

5 STAYTHIRSTYMYAMIGO 23.60 6.40 3.20 6 MIDNIGHT MIRACLE 2.80 2.20 2 HOT ROD GAL 3.00

$1 EXACTA (5-6) $25.10 $2 QUINELLA (5-6) $15.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-2-3) $23.29 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-2) $47.20

Winner–Staythirstymyamigo Ch.f.2 by Stay Thirsty out of Michael's Rose, by Rahy. Bred by Stephen Wigmore & Spruce Lane Farm (KY). Trainer: Edward R. Freeman. Owner: Albert, Darren, Freeman, Edward R. and Tovar, Luis O.. Mutuel Pool $149,426 Exacta Pool $96,882 Quinella Pool $3,922 Superfecta Pool $31,234 Trifecta Pool $52,638. Scratched–none.

STAYTHIRSTYMYAMIGO stalked outside on the backstretch and turn, bid three deep into the stretch, took the lead under urging outside rivals in midstretch, drifted in and inched away late under a left handed crack of the whip. MIDNIGHT MIRACLE stalked off the rail, bid between horses into the stretch, battled between rivals in midstretch, drifted to the inside in the final furlong and bested the others. HOT ROD GAL went up inside to duel a bit off the rail, inched away and angled in on the turn, fought back in midstretch, came out when crowded some a sixteenth out and held third. PORTAL CREEK stumbled at the start, stalked a bit off the rail then between foes into and leaving the turn and lacked a rally. BE LIFTED UP saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside on the turn and in the stretch and weakened. CHITTER CHATTER dueled outside a rival then stalked off the rail early on the turn, dropped back three wide leaving the turn and into the stretch and also weakened.

SECOND RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Desi Arnaz Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 21.81 43.98 1:09.41 1:23.81

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Chasing Yesterday 122 2 3 3 3 1–hd 1–1½ Van Dyke 0.50 3 It'sjustanillusion 120 1 2 1–hd 1–hd 2–½ 2–1¼ Prat 1.60 5 Boujie Girl 118 3 1 2–2 2–hd 3 3 Bejarano 4.70

4 CHASING YESTERDAY 3.00 3 IT'SJUSTANILLUSION 5 BOUJIE GIRL

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4) $47.20 $1 EXACTA (4-3) $2.40 $2 QUINELLA (3-4) $2.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-5) $0.90

Winner–Chasing Yesterday Ch.f.2 by Tapit out of Littleprincessemma, by Yankee Gentleman. Bred by Summer Wind Equine (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Summer Wind Equine. Mutuel Pool $106,875 Daily Double Pool $42,927 Exacta Pool $35,480 Quinella Pool $1,724 Trifecta Pool $11,423. Scratched–Andyoushallreceive, Der Lu.

CHASING YESTERDAY bobbled some at the start, stalked off the rail, tugged her way up to bid three deep a half mile out and around the turn and into the stretch, put a head in front three wide nearing midstretch, drifted in a bit under urging a sixteenth out and inched clear late. IT'SJUSTANILLUSION had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back along the rail on the turn and in the stretch but could not quite match the winner late. BOUJIE GIRL dueled outside the runner-up then between foes a half mile out and into and through the turn and until midstretch then could not quite match the top pair in the final furlong.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 24.01 48.85 1:12.37 1:23.86 1:35.98

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Buckstopper Kit 120 7 5 7–3½ 4–hd 4–1 3–1 1–¾ Desormeaux 4.90 2 Flip the Coin Jan 115 2 2 1–1½ 1–½ 1–1½ 1–2½ 2–1¼ Figueroa 0.90 1 Zestful 118 1 6 4–½ 5–1 3–hd 2–hd 3–3¼ Bejarano 7.20 3 Platinum Equity 118 3 4 3–hd 2–1 2–1 4–4 4–nk Quinonez 23.50 5 Spirit Mission 117 5 7 6–hd 6–3 6–2 6–2½ 5–½ T Baze 25.00 4 Point Guard 118 4 3 5–1 3–hd 5–3 5–½ 6–1½ Mn Garcia 34.40 8 Hey Sequoia 120 8 8 8 7 7 7 7 Stevens 7.40 6 Wild Wild Kingdom 118 6 1 2–1 dnf Prat 5.40

7 BUCKSTOPPER KIT 11.80 4.00 2.80 2 FLIP THE COIN JAN 2.60 2.20 1 ZESTFUL 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-7) $16.80 $1 EXACTA (7-2) $14.00 $2 QUINELLA (2-7) $9.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-1-3) $22.46 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-1) $23.00

Winner–Buckstopper Kit B.g.3 by Kitten's Joy out of Prime Silver, by Silver Hawk. Bred by Kenneth L. Ramsey & Sarah K. Ramsey (KY). Trainer: Martin F. Jones. Owner: Hicker, George and Button Stable. Mutuel Pool $208,735 Daily Double Pool $32,246 Exacta Pool $138,705 Quinella Pool $5,924 Superfecta Pool $65,491 Trifecta Pool $94,613. Claimed–Flip the Coin Jan by Robert Cannon. Trainer: Alfredo Marquez. Claimed–Hey Sequoia by Cannon, Robert and Marquez, Alfredo. Trainer: Alfredo Marquez. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-4-7) paid $45.55. Pick Three Pool $53,314.

BUCKSTOPPER KIT angled in and chased inside then between horses leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, came three deep into the stretch and rallied under left handed urging to gain the lead in deep stretch. FLIP THE COIN JAN sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, inched away again on the second turn and into the stretch, drifted out under left handed urging in deep stretch and held second. ZESTFUL saved ground stalking the pace, came out a bit past midstretch, steadied in tight off heels in deep stretch and bested the others. PLATINUM EQUITY three deep into the first turn, stalked outside a rival then bid alongside the runner-up on the backstretch, tracked just off the rail leaving the second turn and weakened in the final furlong. SPIRIT MISSION stalked three deep then outside a rival, angled to the inside on the second turn and lacked a rally. POINT GUARD between horses early, stalked outside a rival then three wide into and on the second turn and into the stretch and did not rally. HEY SEQUOIA broke out a bit, angled in and chased inside then a bit off the rail, came out on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. WILD WILD KINGDOM was rank and steadied early, stalked off the rail, dropped back between horses on the backstretch and was pulled up but walked off. Following a stewards' inquiry into the run in late stretch and a claim of foul by the rider of ZESTFUL against the top pair for alleged interference in deep stretch, no change was made when the stewards ruled the incident did not alter the original order of finish.

FOURTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.62 45.03 58.27 1:05.28

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Desired Edge 122 6 4 6–1 5–2 3–hd 1–ns Roman 4.80 4 Big Base 117 4 5 7 7 6–½ 2–2¼ Figueroa 4.40 1 Gia Lula 122 1 7 2–hd 3–1 1–½ 3–1¼ Pereira 2.70 7 Cheyenne Dancer 116 7 3 1–hd 1–hd 2–1 4–1¾ Donoe 17.60 5 Whata Flirt 122 5 2 3–hd 2–hd 4–4 5–1¼ Delgadillo 3.60 3 Mi Pajarito 122 3 1 5–½ 6–2 7 6–3½ Quinonez 13.00 2 Gone Skyward 122 2 6 4–1 4–½ 5–hd 7 Mn Garcia 3.50

6 DESIRED EDGE 11.60 5.60 3.20 4 BIG BASE 5.00 3.20 1 GIA LULA 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-6) $89.20 $1 EXACTA (6-4) $22.90 $2 QUINELLA (4-6) $26.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-1-7) $59.02 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-1) $44.20

Winner–Desired Edge Dbb.f.3 by Tapizar out of Elusive Temper, by Elusive Quality. Bred by Donald Valpredo & Sally Valpredo (CA). Trainer: Adam Kitchingman. Owner: Firsthome Thoroughbreds and Daniels, Phil. Mutuel Pool $172,004 Daily Double Pool $26,344 Exacta Pool $90,702 Quinella Pool $4,509 Superfecta Pool $38,532 Trifecta Pool $61,246. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-7-6) paid $28.90. Pick Three Pool $31,016.

DESIRED EDGE chased outside on the backstretch and turn, came four wide into the stretch, rallied under left handed urging to the front in deep stretch and just held. BIG BASE was in a good position chasing the pace just off the rail, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and closed willingly to just miss. GIA LULA was sent along inside to duel for the lead, fought back on the turn and in the stretch, could not match the top pair late but held third. CHEYENNE DANCER prompted the pace five wide then four wide into the turn, put a head in front three deep on the turn and into the stretch, battled outside a rival in midstretch then between foes in deep stretch and weakened late. WHATA FLIRT dueled four wide between foes then three deep between rivals into the turn, battled between horses on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. MI PAJARITO had good early speed a bit off the rail, dueled between horses then fell back and stalked just off the inside and also weakened in the drive. GONE SKYWARD dueled between rivals on the backstretch, fell back and stalked just off the inside on the turn, found the rail in the stretch and also weakened.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.84 47.24 1:10.67 1:22.91 1:35.10

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Cupid's Claws 122 8 6 6–1½ 6–½ 6–2½ 2–1½ 1–hd Talamo 3.10 3 Sellwood 122 3 8 5–½ 5–3 3–½ 1–½ 2–3¼ Smith 1.40 4 Arch Anthem 122 4 2 7–2½ 7–4 7–4 7–2½ 3–½ Prat 9.10 1 Pointed 122 1 4 8 8 8 8 4–½ Fuentes 58.00 7 Big Buzz 122 7 1 3–hd 3–½ 4–½ 6–1 5–1¾ Franco 4.30 6 Blitzkrieg 122 6 7 2–2 2–3 1–hd 3–½ 6–ns Roman 16.20 2 Pitino 122 2 5 4–1 4–hd 5–hd 4–hd 7–4¼ Bejarano 12.00 5 Stonegate 122 5 3 1–hd 1–hd 2–1 5–hd 8 T Baze 9.30

8 CUPID'S CLAWS 8.20 3.80 3.20 3 SELLWOOD 2.80 2.40 4 ARCH ANTHEM 4.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-8) $59.20 $1 EXACTA (8-3) $11.00 $2 QUINELLA (3-8) $8.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-3-4-1) $58.86 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-3-4) $29.50

Winner–Cupid's Claws Ch.g.3 by Kitten's Joy out of Primetimevalentine, by Affirmed. Bred by Robert Low & Lawana Low (KY). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Blinkers On Racing Stable, Janlois Racing, LLC, Barrera, Daniel, Billow, Timothy, Bizovi, Fred, Brys. Mutuel Pool $248,119 Daily Double Pool $27,136 Exacta Pool $129,819 Quinella Pool $6,090 Superfecta Pool $63,102 Trifecta Pool $90,907. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-6-8) paid $91.20. Pick Three Pool $66,044. 50-Cent Pick Four (1/2/4-7-6-8) 4 correct paid $145.65. Pick Four Pool $197,839. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-1/2/4-7-6-8) 5 correct paid $2,577.20. Pick Five Pool $486,657.

CUPID'S CLAWS three deep early, chased outside a rival, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up in midstretch, gained the lead under left handed urging in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. SELLWOOD pulled between horses then stalked outside a rival, went up three deep leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, bid three wide into the stretch to take the advantage in upper stretch, fought back off the rail in the final furlong and went willingly to the end. ARCH ANTHEM angled in on the first turn and chased inside, swung out three deep into the stretch and edged rivals for the show. POINTED saved ground off the pace, came out past midstretch and split rivals in deep stretch to be edged for third. BIG BUZZ stalked outside a rival then between foes into and on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. BLITZKRIEG angled in and dueled outside a rival, put a head in front leaving the second turn, drifted out some into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. PITINO saved ground stalking the pace, came out a bit into the stretch then angled in and lacked a rally. STONEGATE sped to the early lead and angled in, dueled inside, fought back on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $10,000-$9,000. Time 24.47 48.53 1:12.94 1:26.08 1:39.94

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Holland Road 120 4 3 1–hd 2–2 1–hd 1–½ 1–½ Franco 14.70 2 Pioneerof the West 122 2 5 5–2½ 5–1½ 5–½ 3–1 2–¾ Talamo 4.90 6 Monterey Shale 120 5 2 2–1½ 1–hd 2–2 2–2 3–¾ Jaime 21.20 8 Point Piper 115 7 6 6–hd 7 6–hd 5–½ 4–hd Figueroa 1.60 7 Dukes Up 120 6 7 7 6–hd 7 7 5–nk Fuentes 2.70 1 Harrovian 111 1 4 3–hd 3–hd 4–1½ 4–hd 6–5¼ Fuentes 22.40 4 Forever Juanito 120 3 1 4–2 4–3 3–hd 6–1 7 Flores 3.50

5 HOLLAND ROAD 31.40 13.80 7.20 2 PIONEEROF THE WEST 6.20 3.80 6 MONTEREY SHALE 7.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-5) $129.80 $1 EXACTA (5-2) $81.60 $2 QUINELLA (2-5) $64.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-6-8) $316.45 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-6) $389.85

Winner–Holland Road B.c.4 by Quality Road out of Charmsil, by Silver Charm. Bred by Rowling Oaks Farm LLC & Charmsil, LLC (FL). Trainer: Craig Anthony Lewis. Owner: G R D Two. Mutuel Pool $182,529 Daily Double Pool $22,724 Exacta Pool $108,843 Quinella Pool $4,965 Superfecta Pool $55,183 Trifecta Pool $70,135. Claimed–Pioneerof the West by Saratoga West. Trainer: Jeffrey Metz. Claimed–Point Piper by Willow Tree Farm LLC. Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Scratched–Freddies Dream. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-8-5) paid $348.65. Pick Three Pool $38,259.

HOLLAND ROAD angled in and dueled inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, inched away some in deep stretch and held on gamely under urging. PIONEEROF THE WEST chased off the rail, went three deep leaving the second turn and five wide into the stretch and closed willingly to just miss. MONTEREY SHALE angled in and dueled outside the winner, fought back on the second turn and in the stretch and held third. POINT PIPER four wide into the first turn, angled in and chased inside, cut the corner into the stretch and finished with interest inside. DUKES UP also four wide into the first turn, angled in and chased outside a rival, was between foes leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch, was in tight off heels in upper stretch, came out and was outfinished. HARROVIAN came out early and chased outside a rival, angled out leaving the second turn to enter the stretch four wide and lacked the needed rally. FOREVER JUANITO saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and weakened.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $54,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 24.08 48.44 1:12.52 1:24.43 1:36.41

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 More Ice 120 2 6 5–1½ 4–1 4–2 3–1 1–½ Prat 2.00 4 Our Silver Oak 115 4 1 2–2 2–½ 2–1 2–½ 2–¾ Figueroa 3.00 6 Seven Scents 120 6 4 3–hd 3–2 3–1½ 4–3½ 3–2 Franco 3.40 3 The Creep 120 3 2 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 4–1 Pereira 26.90 1 Sammys Dream 120 1 3 4–hd 5–1 5–½ 5–hd 5–ns Stevens 5.50 5 Grab the Munny 120 5 8 6–2 6–1½ 6–1 6–1½ 6–½ Van Dyke 24.40 7 Honcho 120 7 7 7–1½ 7–2 7–2½ 7–2½ 7–1¼ T Baze 10.10 8 Palladium 120 8 5 8 8 8 8 8 Roman 14.60

2 MORE ICE 6.00 3.80 2.60 4 OUR SILVER OAK 3.80 2.60 6 SEVEN SCENTS 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2) $129.00 $1 EXACTA (2-4) $11.90 $2 QUINELLA (2-4) $10.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-6-3) $26.98 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-6) $16.00

Winner–More Ice Ch.c.2 by More Than Ready out of Coal and Ice, by Tapit. Bred by Hardacre Farm LLC (FL). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer . Owner: Hollendorfer, LLC, Kenwood Racing LLC and Robertson, Richard. Mutuel Pool $234,755 Daily Double Pool $28,996 Exacta Pool $140,072 Quinella Pool $6,082 Superfecta Pool $65,158 Trifecta Pool $92,179. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-5-2) paid $311.45. Pick Three Pool $35,330.

MORE ICE stalked between horses then outside a rival, continued a bit off the rail into the stretch, bid between foes in midstretch, gained the lead past the eighth pole and held on gamely under energetic handling. OUR SILVER OAK dueled outside a rival then between foes on the backstretch, battled outside the pacesetter on the second turn and into the stretch and three wide in midstretch and continued willingly late. SEVEN SCENTS stalked three deep then bid three wide on the backstretch, tracked the dueling leaders off the rail on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and also went on willingly late. THE CREEP sped to the early lead and angled in, dueled inside, fought back along the rail in the stretch and weakened some late. SAMMYS DREAM saved ground stalking the pace, came out a bit past midstretch and lacked the needed late kick. GRAB THE MUNNY a bit slow to begin, chased three deep then outside a rival to the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. HONCHO angled in and saved ground off the pace to the stretch, came out in the drive and did not rally. PALLADIUM settled and angled in off the rail then outside a rival, found the fence in the stretch and lacked a response in the drive.

EIGHTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 22.08 45.49 58.42 1:11.95

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Malibu Bay 118 5 7 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 1–1¾ Delgadillo 8.90 6 Shake N Fries 118 6 4 2–hd 2–hd 2–1 2–½ Van Dyke 3.60 9 Stay in Yo Lane 113 9 1 6–hd 4–hd 6–½ 3–nk Figueroa 1.80 1 Lagoon Macaroon 120 1 9 8–hd 7–3½ 4–hd 4–2¼ Maldonado 8.10 4 Agronomo 120 4 6 3–hd 5–hd 5–1 5–¾ Fuentes 5.10 7 Mr. Class 120 7 3 4–hd 3–1 3–½ 6–½ Desormeaux 7.10 8 Lifesbeengoodsofar 113 8 5 5–1½ 6–1½ 7–3 7–1½ Fuentes 35.50 2 Calder Vale 120 2 2 7–1½ 8–hd 8–½ 8–nk Vergara, Jr. 15.20 3 Hard to Come Home 118 3 8 9 9 9 9 Roman 24.70

5 MALIBU BAY 19.80 8.40 5.00 6 SHAKE N FRIES 4.80 3.40 9 STAY IN YO LANE 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5) $93.20 $1 EXACTA (5-6) $48.70 $2 QUINELLA (5-6) $36.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-9-1) $72.36 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-6-9-1-4) $3,259.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-9) $75.25

Winner–Malibu Bay B.c.2 by Kafwain out of Malibu Artiste, by Malibu Moon. Bred by Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA). Trainer: William E. Morey. Owner: Tommy Town Thoroughbreds LLC. Mutuel Pool $253,429 Daily Double Pool $139,635 Exacta Pool $172,317 Quinella Pool $6,946 Superfecta Pool $104,273 Super High Five Pool $85,076 Trifecta Pool $131,945. Scratched–none. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (7-6-8-5-2-5) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $9,689. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-2-5) paid $399.95. Pick Three Pool $135,852. 50-Cent Pick Four (8-5-2-5) 4 correct paid $3,775.90. Pick Four Pool $449,836. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-8-5-2-5) 5 correct paid $18,613.55. Pick Five Pool $292,668. $2 Pick Six (7-6-8-5-2-5) 5 out of 6 paid $9,689.00. Pick Six Pool $84,645. Pick Six Carryover $45,216. $1 Place Pick All 8 correct paid $684.20. Place Pick All Pool $32,813.

MALIBU BAY had good early speed and dueled between horses then inside leaving the turn, fought back and drifted out a bit from the whip in midstretch, inched away under urging a sixteenth out and gamely prevailed. SHAKE N FRIES dueled three deep between foes then between rivals leaving the turn, fought back outside the winner in the stretch and held second. STAY IN YO LANE six wide early, stalked off the rail, ranged up five wide into the stretch and edged a rival for third. LAGOON MACAROON broke a bit slowly, was sent along inside to stalk the pace, came out some leaving the turn and into the stretch and was edged for a minor award between foes late. AGRONOMO dueled a bit off the rail then inside, stalked along the fence on the turn and in the stretch and was outfinished. MR. CLASS dueled four wide between horses on the backstretch and three deep on the turn and into the stretch and weakened some in the final furlong. LIFESBEENGOODSOFAR pressed the pace five wide then stalked off the rail on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. CALDER VALE between horses early, chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail on the turn and into the stretch and also weakened. HARD TO COME HOME three deep early, chased outside a rival, came out into the stretch and lacked a further response.