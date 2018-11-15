Advertisement

Racing! Santa Anita stakes schedule is out

John Cherwa
By
Nov 15, 2018 | 5:00 AM

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we get back to the regular racing days at Del Mar.

Since Del Mar is running, can there be a better time to talk about Santa Anita? (Just turned out that way, nothing malicious.) Santa Anita announced its stakes schedule for its winter meet and it seems pretty much like usual. There are 64 stakes races, 30 of them graded, eight of which are Grade 1.

Opening day on Dec. 26 has the Grade 1 Malibu Stakes and La Brea Stakes. Next up is the Dec. 29 American Oaks. The Big ‘Cap is on March 9, along with the Frank E. Kilroe Mile (and the Grade 2 San Felipe for 3-year-olds). The Beholder Mile is March 16 and the Santa Anita Derby and Oaks are on April 6.

Now, the ever-shrinking Santa Anita Handicap has shrunk even more, going from $600,000 to $500,000. It seems as if that money is now with the San Felipe, which went from $400,000 to $500,000. It makes sense. When we cover the stories that day, the attention is always on the San Felipe because of its Kentucky Derby implications and the secondary story is the not-quite-as Big ‘Cap. Still, a pretty good day of racing.

Here’s the full list of races, and those of you who are viewing on your phone, good luck.

Dec. 26

$300,000 Malibu Stakes (Grade I), 3 year olds, 7 furlongs

$200,000 Mathis Brothers Mile (Grade II), 3 year olds, 1 mile (turf)

$300,000 La Brea Stakes (Grade I), 3-year-old fillies, 7 furlongs

$300,000 San Antonio Stakes (Grade II), 3 & up, 1 1/16 miles

$75,000 Lady Of Shamrock Stakes, 3 year-old fillies, 1 mile (turf)

Dec. 28

$75,000 Eddie Logan Stakes, 2 year olds, 1 mile (turf)

Dec. 29

$300,000 American Oaks (Grade I), 3-year-old fillies, 1 1/4 miles (turf)

$150,000 Robert J. Frankel Stakes (Grade III), F/M, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles (turf)

Dec. 30

$75,000 Blue Norther Stakes, 2-year-old fillies, 1 mile (turf)

Jan. 1

$75,000 Joe Hernandez Stakes, 4 & up, 6 1/2 furlongs (turf)

Jan. 5

$200,000 San Gabriel Stakes (Grade II), 4 & up, 1 1/8 miles (turf)

$100,000 Sham Stakes (Grade III), 3 year olds, 1 mile

Jan. 6

$200,000 Santa Ynez Stakes (Grade II), 3-year-old fillies, 7 furlongs

Jan. 12

$100,000 Las Cienegas Stakes (Grade III), F/M, 4 & up, 6 1/2 furlongs (turf)

$200,000 La Canada Stakes (Grade II), 4 & up, 1 1/16 miles

Jan. 13

$75,000 Kalookan Queen Stakes, 4 & up, 6 1/2 furlongs

Jan. 19

$200,000 Palos Verdes Stakes (Grade II), 4 & up, 6 furlongs

Jan. 20

$75,000 Astra Stakes, 4 & up, 1 1/2 miles (turf)

Jan. 21

$100,000 Megahertz Stakes (Grade III), 4 & up, 1 mile (turf)

Jan. 26

$100,000 Cal Cup Turf Sprint Stakes, 3 year olds (Cal-bred), 6 1/2 furlongs (turf)

$150,000 Sunshine Millions Turf Sprint, F/M, 4 & up (Cal-bred), 6 1/2 furlongs (turf)

$150,000 California Cup Sprint, 4 & up (Cal-bred), 6 furlongs

$200,000 Unusual Heat Turf Classic, 4 & up (Cal-bred), 1 1/8 miles (turf)

Jan. 27

$75,000 Clockers' Corner Stakes, 4 & up (R), 6 1/2 furlongs (turf)

Feb. 2

$200,000 San Pasqual Stakes (Grade II), 4 & up, 1 1/8 miles

$150,000 Robert B. Lewis Stakes (Grade III), 3 year olds, 1 1/16 miles

$200,000 San Marcos Stakes (Grade II), 4 & up, 1 1/4 miles (turf)

Feb. 3

$75,000 Baffle Stakes, 3 year olds, 6 1/2 furlongs (turf)

Feb. 9

$100,000 Thunder Road Stakes (Grade III), 4 & up, 1 mile (turf)

$200,000 Las Virgenes Stakes (Grade II), 3-year-old fillies, 1 mile

Feb. 10

$75,000 Sweet Life Stakes, 3-year-old fillies, 6 1/2 furlongs (turf)

$200,000 San Vicente Stakes (Grade II), 3 year olds, 7 furlongs

Feb. 16

$75,000 Wishing Well Stakes, 4 & up (R), 6 1/2 furlongs (turf)

$250,000 Santa Monica Stakes (Grade II), 4 & up, 7 furlongs

Feb. 18

$200,000 California Cup Derby, 3 year olds (Cal-bred), 1 1/16 miles

$200,000 California Cup Oaks, 3 year-old fillies (Cal-bred), 1 mile (turf)

Feb. 23

$200,000 Buena Vista Stakes (Grade II), F/M, 4 & up, 1 mile (turf)

Feb. 24

$100,000 Spring Fever Stakes, F/M, 4 & up (Cal-bred), 6 furlongs

March 2

$200,000 Pasadena Stakes, 3 year olds, 1 mile (turf)

March 3

$100,000 Tiznow Stakes, 4 & up (Cal-bred), 1 mile

March 9

$500,000 San Felipe Stakes (Grade II), 3 year olds, 1 1/16 miles

$75,000 China Doll Stakes, 3 year-old fillies, 1 mile (turf)

$500,000 Santa Anita Handicap (Grade I), 4 & up, 1 1/4 miles

$400,000 Frank E. Kilroe Mile (Grade I), 4 & up, 1 mile (turf)

$200,000 San Carlos Stakes (Grade II), 3 & up, 7 furlongs

March 10

$100,000 Santa Ysabel Stakes (Grade III), 3-year-old fillies, 1 1/16 miles

March 16

$100,000 San Simeon Stakes (Grade III), 3 & up, 6 1/2 furlongs (turf)

$400,000 Beholder Stakes (Grade I), F/M, 3 & up, 1 mile

March 17

$100,000 Irish O'Brien Stakes, F/M, 4 & up (Cal-bred), 6 1/2 furlongs (turf)

March 23

$200,000 San Luis Rey Stakes (Grade II), 4 & up, 1 1/2 miles (turf)

March 24

$100,000 Sensational Star Stakes, 4 & up (Cal-bred), 6 1/2 furlongs (turf)

March 30

$200,000 Santa Ana Stakes (Grade II), F/M, 4 & up, 1 1/4 miles (turf)

March 31

$75,000 Santana Mile, 4 & up, 1 mile

April 6

$1-million Santa Anita Derby (Grade I), 3 year olds, 1 1/8 miles

$200,000 Echo Eddie Stakes, 3 year olds (Cal-bred), 6 1/2 furlongs

$200,000 Evening Jewel Stakes, 3-year-old fillies (Cal-bred), 6 1/2 furlongs

$400,000 Santa Anita Oaks (Grade I), 3-year-old-fillies, 1 1/16 miles

$150,000 Providencia Stakes (Grade III), 3-year-old fillies, 1 1/8 miles (turf)

$200,000 Royal Herione Stakes (Grade II), F/M, 4 & up, 1 mile (turf)

April 7

$100,000 Las Flores Stakes (Grade III), F/M, 4 & UP, 6 furlongs

Del Mar preview

Del Mar has an eight-race card starting at 12:30 p.m. It’s one of the few times I just couldn’t find a feature to preview, which will make it tough to do the review tomorrow. There are three races worth $54,000, maybe the most interesting being the eighth an allowance/optional claimer going 1 3/8 miles on the turf. There are also two races worth $53,000. So, I’m going to leave it up to you figure which race is the most interesting.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 8, 6, 8, 9, 8, 7, 10 (1 also eligible).

Bob Ike’s SA play of the day

FIFTH RACE: No. 4 Peachy (10-1)

These restricted claimers are not my favorite races to handicap but the price seems right to gamble on this George Papaprodromou-trained filly. She faded on turf last time but returns to the main track, where both of her efforts around two turns have been good, including a maiden claiming win one back despite racing wide. She figures to get a legitimate pace at which to run and might be able to pull off the upset in here.

Monday’s result: More Ice ($6.00) got bet from 9/2 morning line but split horses in mid-stretch and outkicked a game runner-up to get the victory in the seventh race.

Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here's a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).

Golden Gate preview

We are back with our weekly look at the best racing going on at Golden Gate Fields. Race caller and all-around good guy Matt Dinerman is our host for previews and other musings. So, take it away, Matt.

“Some handicappers and horsemen say that the biggest step up in class is from maiden company to competing against proven winners. Tivan, a 2-year-old California-bred gelding, made his first start against winners in the $50,000 Golden Nugget Stakes last Sunday and passed the class test with flying colors, sitting off the pace before coming with a ferocious rally down the lane to surge past early pacesetter Tribal War Chant in the final yards. Jerry Hollendorfer trains and veteran Frank Alvarado was the jockey.

“Our feature race of the week is the Golden Nugget Stakes for 3-year-olds and upward. The six-furlong stake will feature some of the Bay Area’s fastest sprinters, including stakes winners Annie’s Candy, Quick and Silver and hard knockers like J C’s Nightcap, Midnight Ming, Sunset Draggun, Sir Vronski and Touched By Autism.

“The Stronach 5 wager Leg E (last leg) goes as the fourth race on Friday: a contentious 12-horse starter allowance race over 5 1/2 furlongs. My top pick in the race is #12 Cannonball Comin, who should get a lovely stalking trip from that outside post. I also like #11 Dancing Harbor at a price. The Frank Lucarelli trainee drops in class having just finished five lengths behind Oakland Stakes contender Annie’s Candy.

“In other news, Bay Area trainer Jonathan Wong claimed 8-year-old Point Piper off of Hollendorfer in a $10,000 claiming race last weekend at Del Mar. Wong reported on Twitter that Point Piper was doing well after the claim and that he would be retired to stand stud. Point Piper’s biggest win came in the 2016 Grade 3 Longacres Mile at Emerald Downs and the 2015 Harry F. Brubaker at Del Mar.”

Final thought

Still looking to jump the circulation of this newsletter. Can't beat the price. If you like it, tell someone.

If you have any thoughts, you can reach me at johnacherwa@gmail.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa

And now the star of the show, Thursday’s entries.

Del Mar Entries for Thursday, November 15.

Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. $2 Win, Place and Show; $1 Exacta, $2 Quinella, 50-cent Trifecta, $2 Rolling Double, 50-cent rolling Pick 3; 10-cent Superfecta; 50-cent Pick 4 last 4 races; 50-cent Players Pick 5 first 5 races; $2 Pick 6 last 6 races; $1 Place Pick All; $1 Super High Five last race. Trifecta needs 4 betting interests; Superfecta needs 6. 5th day of a 16-day meet.

FIRST RACE.

5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $53,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Miss Stormy DGeovanni Franco122Carla Gaines
2ElusivelyHeriberto Figueroa117Doug F. O'Neill
3Devils DanceRafael Bejarano122Craig Anthony Lewis
4Gallantlystreaming Drayden Van Dyke122John W. Sadler
5Mo Me Mo MyMario Gutierrez122Doug F. O'Neill
6Miss AlegriaAgapito Delgadillo122Victor L. Garcia
7Rather NosyFlavien Prat122Simon Callaghan

SECOND RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $30,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Sooner BetterKent Desormeaux122J. Keith Desormeaux50,000
2Bean StreetEswan Flores118Robert A. Bean40,000
3Classy ChasieTyler Baze122Tim McCanna50,000
4RockandahardplaceAgapito Delgadillo122Jeffrey Metz50,000
5AckEdwin Maldonado122J. Keith Desormeaux50,000
6Spectator's DreamEdgar Payeras113Jesus Mendoza40,000
7Redrock TrailDrayden Van Dyke122John W. Sadler50,000
8Silent AlarmTiago Pereira118Michael Machowsky40,000

THIRD RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $54,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Aunt LubieFlavien Prat120Richard E. Mandella
2Mo See CalMike Smith122Peter Miller
3ChickatiniGeovanni Franco120Peter Eurton
4Starr of QualityTiago Pereira124William Spawr
5ConvinceMario Gutierrez120Peter Eurton
6WhirlingDrayden Van Dyke120Richard E. Mandella

FOURTH RACE.

1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $62,500-$55,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Sensible ThoughtsRafael Bejarano122Steve Knapp62,500
2Breezy BeeKent Desormeaux122J. Keith Desormeaux62,500
3Super GoodHeriberto Figueroa114Mike Puype55,000
4See That KatFlavien Prat122Richard Baltas62,500
5GattaiaJoseph Talamo122Simon Callaghan62,500
6Tig Tog Drayden Van Dyke122Patrick Gallagher62,500
7Journal EntryGeovanni Franco122Carla Gaines62,500
8Bella PapaTyler Baze122Philip D'Amato62,500

FIFTH RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1K P's SmokinDrayden Van Dyke122Steve Knapp16,000
2Rolling ShadowMario Gutierrez124Neil D. Drysdale16,000
3SugaratsundownTiago Pereira120Jesus Mendoza14,000
4PeachyAngel Cruz120George Papaprodromou14,000
5Mousey MouseyGeovanni Franco122Robert Gilker16,000
6Copper CowgirlEdgar Payeras117Patricia Harrington16,000
7Sweet TreatHeriberto Figueroa119Mike Puype16,000
8Pray for CordayLuis Fuentes113Sal Gonzalez14,000
9Inland EmpireAgapito Delgadillo122Rafael Becerra16,000

SIXTH RACE.

5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $53,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Apples ArchAlonso Quinonez122Doug F. O'Neill
2Shut It UpHeriberto Figueroa117Doug F. O'Neill
3ObjectiveGary Stevens122Thomas F. Proctor
4ComegowithmeMartin Pedroza122Javier Jose Sierra
5Sold ItMario Gutierrez122Doug F. O'Neill
6Any Two CardsAngel Cruz122Genaro Vallejo
7Data Storm KittyRuben Fuentes122Jeff Bonde
8HarmlessFlavien Prat122Robert B. Hess, Jr.

SEVENTH RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $54,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Ninety Nine ProofHeriberto Figueroa117Peter Miller20,000
2DuluthJoseph Talamo120Philip D'Amato
3Plain WrapEswan Flores122Javier Jose Sierra
4MinosoMartin Pedroza120Hector O. Palma
5California JourneyMario Gutierrez122Jerry Hollendorfer
6King AbnerTyler Baze122Philip D'Amato
7Ground AttackGeovanni Franco122Bruce Headley
8New KarmaAngel Cruz122Anna Meah20,000

EIGHTH RACE.

1 3/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $54,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Red KingGeovanni Franco122Vladimir Cerin
2Tough It OutTiago Pereira124Vladimir Cerin40,000
3Icy StreetDrayden Van Dyke122John W. Sadler
4Lucky SoulFlavien Prat122Michael W. McCarthy
5AlsatianMike Smith124Neil D. Drysdale
6Hard FoughtEvin Roman122Robert B. Hess, Jr.
7EpicalTyler Baze120James M. Cassidy
8Save GroundMario Gutierrez124Ben D. A. Cecil
9Gain GroundAngel Cruz122Philip D'Amato
10TartiniRafael Bejarano122Jack Carava
Also Eligible
11SaltiniGary Stevens124Richard E. Mandella40,000
12Terrys Tom CatJoseph Talamo124Tim McCanna40,000
