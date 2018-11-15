Racing! Santa Anita stakes schedule is out

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we get back to the regular racing days at Del Mar.

Since Del Mar is running, can there be a better time to talk about Santa Anita? (Just turned out that way, nothing malicious.) Santa Anita announced its stakes schedule for its winter meet and it seems pretty much like usual. There are 64 stakes races, 30 of them graded, eight of which are Grade 1.

Opening day on Dec. 26 has the Grade 1 Malibu Stakes and La Brea Stakes. Next up is the Dec. 29 American Oaks. The Big ‘Cap is on March 9, along with the Frank E. Kilroe Mile (and the Grade 2 San Felipe for 3-year-olds). The Beholder Mile is March 16 and the Santa Anita Derby and Oaks are on April 6.

Now, the ever-shrinking Santa Anita Handicap has shrunk even more, going from $600,000 to $500,000. It seems as if that money is now with the San Felipe, which went from $400,000 to $500,000. It makes sense. When we cover the stories that day, the attention is always on the San Felipe because of its Kentucky Derby implications and the secondary story is the not-quite-as Big ‘Cap. Still, a pretty good day of racing.

Here’s the full list of races, and those of you who are viewing on your phone, good luck.

Dec. 26

$300,000 Malibu Stakes (Grade I), 3 year olds, 7 furlongs

$200,000 Mathis Brothers Mile (Grade II), 3 year olds, 1 mile (turf)

$300,000 La Brea Stakes (Grade I), 3-year-old fillies, 7 furlongs

$300,000 San Antonio Stakes (Grade II), 3 & up, 1 1/16 miles

$75,000 Lady Of Shamrock Stakes, 3 year-old fillies, 1 mile (turf)

Dec. 28

$75,000 Eddie Logan Stakes, 2 year olds, 1 mile (turf)

Dec. 29

$300,000 American Oaks (Grade I), 3-year-old fillies, 1 1/4 miles (turf)

$150,000 Robert J. Frankel Stakes (Grade III), F/M, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles (turf)

Dec. 30

$75,000 Blue Norther Stakes, 2-year-old fillies, 1 mile (turf)

Jan. 1

$75,000 Joe Hernandez Stakes, 4 & up, 6 1/2 furlongs (turf)

Jan. 5

$200,000 San Gabriel Stakes (Grade II), 4 & up, 1 1/8 miles (turf)

$100,000 Sham Stakes (Grade III), 3 year olds, 1 mile

Jan. 6

$200,000 Santa Ynez Stakes (Grade II), 3-year-old fillies, 7 furlongs

Jan. 12

$100,000 Las Cienegas Stakes (Grade III), F/M, 4 & up, 6 1/2 furlongs (turf)

$200,000 La Canada Stakes (Grade II), 4 & up, 1 1/16 miles

Jan. 13

$75,000 Kalookan Queen Stakes, 4 & up, 6 1/2 furlongs

Jan. 19

$200,000 Palos Verdes Stakes (Grade II), 4 & up, 6 furlongs

Jan. 20

$75,000 Astra Stakes, 4 & up, 1 1/2 miles (turf)

Jan. 21

$100,000 Megahertz Stakes (Grade III), 4 & up, 1 mile (turf)

Jan. 26

$100,000 Cal Cup Turf Sprint Stakes, 3 year olds (Cal-bred), 6 1/2 furlongs (turf)

$150,000 Sunshine Millions Turf Sprint, F/M, 4 & up (Cal-bred), 6 1/2 furlongs (turf)

$150,000 California Cup Sprint, 4 & up (Cal-bred), 6 furlongs

$200,000 Unusual Heat Turf Classic, 4 & up (Cal-bred), 1 1/8 miles (turf)

Jan. 27

$75,000 Clockers' Corner Stakes, 4 & up (R), 6 1/2 furlongs (turf)

Feb. 2

$200,000 San Pasqual Stakes (Grade II), 4 & up, 1 1/8 miles

$150,000 Robert B. Lewis Stakes (Grade III), 3 year olds, 1 1/16 miles

$200,000 San Marcos Stakes (Grade II), 4 & up, 1 1/4 miles (turf)

Feb. 3

$75,000 Baffle Stakes, 3 year olds, 6 1/2 furlongs (turf)

Feb. 9

$100,000 Thunder Road Stakes (Grade III), 4 & up, 1 mile (turf)

$200,000 Las Virgenes Stakes (Grade II), 3-year-old fillies, 1 mile

Feb. 10

$75,000 Sweet Life Stakes, 3-year-old fillies, 6 1/2 furlongs (turf)

$200,000 San Vicente Stakes (Grade II), 3 year olds, 7 furlongs

Feb. 16

$75,000 Wishing Well Stakes, 4 & up (R), 6 1/2 furlongs (turf)

$250,000 Santa Monica Stakes (Grade II), 4 & up, 7 furlongs

Feb. 18

$200,000 California Cup Derby, 3 year olds (Cal-bred), 1 1/16 miles

$200,000 California Cup Oaks, 3 year-old fillies (Cal-bred), 1 mile (turf)

Feb. 23

$200,000 Buena Vista Stakes (Grade II), F/M, 4 & up, 1 mile (turf)

Feb. 24

$100,000 Spring Fever Stakes, F/M, 4 & up (Cal-bred), 6 furlongs

March 2

$200,000 Pasadena Stakes, 3 year olds, 1 mile (turf)

March 3

$100,000 Tiznow Stakes, 4 & up (Cal-bred), 1 mile

March 9

$500,000 San Felipe Stakes (Grade II), 3 year olds, 1 1/16 miles

$75,000 China Doll Stakes, 3 year-old fillies, 1 mile (turf)

$500,000 Santa Anita Handicap (Grade I), 4 & up, 1 1/4 miles

$400,000 Frank E. Kilroe Mile (Grade I), 4 & up, 1 mile (turf)

$200,000 San Carlos Stakes (Grade II), 3 & up, 7 furlongs

March 10

$100,000 Santa Ysabel Stakes (Grade III), 3-year-old fillies, 1 1/16 miles

March 16

$100,000 San Simeon Stakes (Grade III), 3 & up, 6 1/2 furlongs (turf)

$400,000 Beholder Stakes (Grade I), F/M, 3 & up, 1 mile

March 17

$100,000 Irish O'Brien Stakes, F/M, 4 & up (Cal-bred), 6 1/2 furlongs (turf)

March 23

$200,000 San Luis Rey Stakes (Grade II), 4 & up, 1 1/2 miles (turf)

March 24

$100,000 Sensational Star Stakes, 4 & up (Cal-bred), 6 1/2 furlongs (turf)

March 30

$200,000 Santa Ana Stakes (Grade II), F/M, 4 & up, 1 1/4 miles (turf)

March 31

$75,000 Santana Mile, 4 & up, 1 mile

April 6

$1-million Santa Anita Derby (Grade I), 3 year olds, 1 1/8 miles

$200,000 Echo Eddie Stakes, 3 year olds (Cal-bred), 6 1/2 furlongs

$200,000 Evening Jewel Stakes, 3-year-old fillies (Cal-bred), 6 1/2 furlongs

$400,000 Santa Anita Oaks (Grade I), 3-year-old-fillies, 1 1/16 miles

$150,000 Providencia Stakes (Grade III), 3-year-old fillies, 1 1/8 miles (turf)

$200,000 Royal Herione Stakes (Grade II), F/M, 4 & up, 1 mile (turf)

April 7

$100,000 Las Flores Stakes (Grade III), F/M, 4 & UP, 6 furlongs

Del Mar preview

Del Mar has an eight-race card starting at 12:30 p.m. It’s one of the few times I just couldn’t find a feature to preview, which will make it tough to do the review tomorrow. There are three races worth $54,000, maybe the most interesting being the eighth an allowance/optional claimer going 1 3/8 miles on the turf. There are also two races worth $53,000. So, I’m going to leave it up to you figure which race is the most interesting.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 8, 6, 8, 9, 8, 7, 10 (1 also eligible).

Bob Ike’s SA play of the day

FIFTH RACE: No. 4 Peachy (10-1)

These restricted claimers are not my favorite races to handicap but the price seems right to gamble on this George Papaprodromou-trained filly. She faded on turf last time but returns to the main track, where both of her efforts around two turns have been good, including a maiden claiming win one back despite racing wide. She figures to get a legitimate pace at which to run and might be able to pull off the upset in here.

Monday’s result: More Ice ($6.00) got bet from 9/2 morning line but split horses in mid-stretch and outkicked a game runner-up to get the victory in the seventh race.

Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here's a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).

Golden Gate preview

We are back with our weekly look at the best racing going on at Golden Gate Fields. Race caller and all-around good guy Matt Dinerman is our host for previews and other musings. So, take it away, Matt.

“Some handicappers and horsemen say that the biggest step up in class is from maiden company to competing against proven winners. Tivan, a 2-year-old California-bred gelding, made his first start against winners in the $50,000 Golden Nugget Stakes last Sunday and passed the class test with flying colors, sitting off the pace before coming with a ferocious rally down the lane to surge past early pacesetter Tribal War Chant in the final yards. Jerry Hollendorfer trains and veteran Frank Alvarado was the jockey.

“Our feature race of the week is the Golden Nugget Stakes for 3-year-olds and upward. The six-furlong stake will feature some of the Bay Area’s fastest sprinters, including stakes winners Annie’s Candy, Quick and Silver and hard knockers like J C’s Nightcap, Midnight Ming, Sunset Draggun, Sir Vronski and Touched By Autism.

“The Stronach 5 wager Leg E (last leg) goes as the fourth race on Friday: a contentious 12-horse starter allowance race over 5 1/2 furlongs. My top pick in the race is #12 Cannonball Comin, who should get a lovely stalking trip from that outside post. I also like #11 Dancing Harbor at a price. The Frank Lucarelli trainee drops in class having just finished five lengths behind Oakland Stakes contender Annie’s Candy.

“In other news, Bay Area trainer Jonathan Wong claimed 8-year-old Point Piper off of Hollendorfer in a $10,000 claiming race last weekend at Del Mar. Wong reported on Twitter that Point Piper was doing well after the claim and that he would be retired to stand stud. Point Piper’s biggest win came in the 2016 Grade 3 Longacres Mile at Emerald Downs and the 2015 Harry F. Brubaker at Del Mar.”

Final thought

Still looking to jump the circulation of this newsletter. Can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.

If you have any thoughts, you can reach me at johnacherwa@gmail.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa

And now the star of the show, Thursday’s entries.