Racing! A handicapping lesson from Rob Henie

“ This is a $16,000 N2L at 6 ½ furlongs. Top selection is JUMP THE TRACKS (#6) , not providing much of a price, but does allow for a handicapping lesson here. One of our favorite angles over the years, is, backing a recent maiden winner when facing N2L types next time out. Often, handicappers are averse to the recent maiden wins, preferring those who’ve already been facing winners, but the question should be, why? Consistent hard working recent maiden winners are usually the best type of runners to back with regard to the cheaper N2L type of races, races comprised of only maiden winners. The mentality of many handicappers with regard to these cheap non-winner’s of two events is just so backwards. Here’s why: Many handicappers downplay the recent maiden winner, regardless of the level, giving them less of a shot than even multiple losers at this level, horses who’ve already been defeated at this same N2L condition, many having lost on numerous occasions. Think about that for a minute --why should a horse coming off a possible career catalyst maiden win where confidence was finally gained finishing down the lane in front of the others, be looked at in a more negative light than a horse whose only win to their own credit was also a maiden win, and since then, has lost at this same N2L level, many on multiple occasions? So the question is--would you rather back a proven multiple loser, or a recent maiden winner? This guy did already face N2L types last time out, just missing, but we thought we’d use him as a good example for this ‘lesson.’ SINGLE.

“4 Vintage Hollywood - Broke his maiden in his second start, as our second choice that day 24-1, but that was a brutally poor group. We’re looking to beat here today.

Got a lot of email on Jeff Tufts ’ analysis of Accelerate vis a vis running at 1 ¼ miles and how that shapes up historically. One intriguing email I got was from Stephen Aron , a history professor at UCLA. He also has ownership stakes in some horses, including Like Really Smart, who runs in the third at Del Mar on Sunday. Here are his thoughts on this.

“One of the lessons I try to teach my students is that when making historical comparisons, it is essential to attend to changing times and changing standards, which Mr. Tufts fails to do.

“He champions Accelerate's achievement of winning four grade one races at the ‘classic’ distance of 10 furlongs in a single year, and he points out how few thoroughbreds have accomplished this feat since the establishment of the grading system (and by extension how rare the feat was before 1973). What he does not factor in, however, are the ways in which times and standards have shifted. Although winning Grade 1s at a mile and a quarter now stands as a signal of greatness, in the not so distant past it would not have risen above other measures.

“ ‘Then’ horse of the year titles (and other Eclipse Awards) rested on different standards. For older horses, that could mean winning at a variety of distances, including well beyond 10 furlongs and carrying higher and higher weights in handicaps (In 1974, Forego, to cite an obvious example, didn't win four Grade 1s at 10 furlongs, but he did win eight graded stakes, at distances from seven furlongs to 16 furlongs, while toting 130-plus pounds in several of his races). For 3-year-olds, it meant beating older horses in the fall. And for all horses, it usually entailed running a lot more than seven (Accelerate) or six (Justify) times in a year.

“None of which is to detract from what Accelerate and Justify accomplished in 2018. Viewed by the standards of our day, both Accelerate and Justify did great things this year. But if we want to compare these achievements with those in other times, we need to do so while respecting the context of their days.”

We thought Friday’s feature was the fourth, the track thought it was the seventh. So, let’s go with Del Mar. Kodiak West won the 1 1/8-mile turf race for 3-year-old fillies. Drayden Van Dyke rode the horse confidently, keeping her at a sensible pace eventually getting to second at the top of the stretch before rallying to win by a length.

Del Mar has a sneaky good one on Saturday with a nine-race card starting at 12:30 p.m. What makes it interesting is the eighth race, the Grade 3 $100,000 Bob Hope Stakes for 2-year-olds going seven furlongs. Shocker, but Bob Baffert has the best young one in the race. He has the favorite, at 5-2, Mucho Gusto, who will be ridden by Joe Talamo . Mucho has raced once and won by four lengths at Los Alamitos.

Now, given the colt is going only seven furlongs, and it’s only his second race, while some of Bob’s top-of-the-barn horses are already at or near two turns, makes one think we need to see a little more before deciding if he’s on the Derby trail in earnest. Of course, he’s already ahead of Justify. (I know, ridiculous comparison.) But, we’ll know a little more after Saturday. He was bought for $625,000 by Michael Lund Petersen , who owned Mor Spirit, among others.

The second choice is no slouch in Sparky Ville for Jeff Bonde and ridden by Gary Stevens . He’s won two of five, including the Sunny Slope Stakes at Santa Anita. He was sixth in the Del Mar Futurity and second in the Best Pal Stakes. He looks like a keeper, too.

Recent maiden claiming winner at Golden Gate was claimed by high-percentage trainer Ari Herbertson , who hits at 39% first off the claim. He ships the sophomore gelding back to Del Mar for this restricted claimer and his early speed should be a big threat at this level.

She has the most upside of the three favorites and needs only an alert start to win. She came away very slow when rallying for second in last 330-yard outing vs. the opposite sex while only making her second start since February and gets an additional 70 yards here. The two favorites, Tough To Figure and Maggie Durant, ran perfect races in their last outs and aren’t likely to improve.

FIRST RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.90 46.17 1:11.22 1:17.83

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Principe Carlo 113 4 1 2–1 1–½ 1–1 1–2¾ Fuentes 6.20 6 Swamp Souffle 120 6 5 3–hd 2–hd 2–3½ 2–3½ Franco 10.50 1 Bea's Boy 120 1 3 6 6 4–½ 3–1 T Baze 5.00 2 Baby Frankie 120 2 6 4–hd 4–1 3–1½ 4–4½ Desormeaux 2.50 5 Irish Terrier 120 5 4 5–2 5–hd 5–2½ 5–9½ Prat 4.30 3 Two Fifty Coup 115 3 2 1–hd 3–2 6 6 Figueroa 2.00

4 PRINCIPE CARLO 14.40 7.80 5.00 6 SWAMP SOUFFLE 11.60 6.40 1 BEA'S BOY 4.20

$1 EXACTA (4-6) $58.60 $2 QUINELLA (4-6) $74.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-1-2) $68.42 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-1) $97.05

Winner–Principe Carlo Dbb.c.2 by Coil out of Princess Ezra (GB), by Rahy. Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises (CA). Trainer: Marcelo Polanco. Owner: Polanco, Marcelo and Scialanga, Carlo. Mutuel Pool $127,543 Exacta Pool $76,762 Quinella Pool $2,388 Superfecta Pool $21,055 Trifecta Pool $40,436. Scratched–none.

PRINCIPE CARLO had good early speed and dueled outside a rival, took a short advantage between foes midway on the turn, drifted out into the stretch, inched away nearing midstretch, drifted in some in the final furlong and won clear. SWAMP SOUFFLE stalked three deep then bid three wide on the turn, continued outside the winner leaving the turn, was fanned five wide into the stretch and bested the others. BEA'S BOY saved ground stalking the pace, steadied when blocked along the rail nearing the stretch, came out for room into the lane, went around a rival in upper stretch and gained the show. BABY FRANKIE stalked a bit off the rail, angled in briefly on the turn, came out around a foe leaving the turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. IRISH TERRIER was in a good position stalking the pace between horses then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. TWO FIFTY COUP had good early speed and dueled a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, dropped back leaving the turn, bounced of the rail in upper stretch and also weakened.

SECOND RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.53 46.25 58.50 1:11.14

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Colormemoney 122 4 2 4–1½ 2–hd 1–hd 1–nk Pereira 2.50 5 Don't Stalk Me 122 5 4 5–½ 4–hd 2–1½ 2–5 Van Dyke 0.70 3 Gringo Star 115 3 3 2–hd 1–1 3–2 3–¾ Figueroa 5.60 1 Bob's All In 120 1 5 6 6 5–½ 4–1½ Cruz 10.00 6 Master Ruler 118 6 1 3–hd 3–1 4–1½ 5–2¼ Roman 21.00 2 Yes I'm Ready 120 2 6 1–hd 5–½ 6 6 Quinonez 24.10

4 COLORMEMONEY 7.00 3.00 2.20 5 DON'T STALK ME 2.20 2.10 3 GRINGO STAR 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-4) $52.60 $1 EXACTA (4-5) $6.10 $2 QUINELLA (4-5) $4.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-3-1) $2.58 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-3) $7.45

Winner–Colormemoney Ch.g.3 by Biondetti out of Picturemewithroses, by Deputy Minister. Bred by Marion G. Montanari (FL). Trainer: Tim McCanna. Owner: Grant Alvernaz. Mutuel Pool $139,870 Daily Double Pool $30,771 Exacta Pool $78,226 Quinella Pool $3,664 Superfecta Pool $31,573 Trifecta Pool $54,796. Claimed–Don't Stalk Me by Carter, George A., Lambert, Jeffrey,Toland, Robert, Storey, Chuck and Rodriguez. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Scratched–none.

COLORMEMONEY went up four wide to duel for the lead, re-bid four wide into the stretch, gained the advantage in upper stretch, drifted in some in the drive and held on gamely under left handed urging. DON'T STALK ME stalked outside, ranged up five wide leaving the turn and into the stretch, bid outside the winner, also drifted in some and continued willingly to the end. GRINGO STAR dueled between horses then inched away briefly a bit off the rail leaving the turn, battled just off the inside in upper stretch and held third. BOB'S ALL IN stalked inside then a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch, went outside a rival leaving the turn, swung four wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. MASTER RULER sped to the early lead then pulled under a hold and dueled three deep between foes, stalked between rivals leaving the turn, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in some and weakened. YES I'M READY bobbled some at the break, went up inside to duel for the lead, dropped back leaving the turn and also weakened.

THIRD RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $53,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.33 44.75 56.33

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Haydens Havoc 120 1 1 2–2 2–2 1–1 1–1½ Van Dyke 2.10 4 Ka'nah 120 4 7 5–2 4–1 4–2 2–2¼ T Baze 8.30 7 Storms River 120 7 6 6–hd 6–hd 6–2 3–½ Smith 3.20 3 Truck Salesman 115 3 2 1–hd 1–hd 2–2½ 4–¾ Figueroa 1.80 5 Nice Work 113 5 3 3–1 3–2 3–hd 5–¾ Fuentes 26.00 2 Bold Endeavor 120 2 4 4–hd 5–2 5–1 6–2¼ Blanc 19.60 6 Caecilius 120 6 8 7–2½ 7–5 7–6 7–6¼ Pedroza 13.20 8 Thermal Heat 120 8 5 8 8 8 8 Vergara, Jr. 64.50

1 HAYDENS HAVOC 6.20 3.60 2.80 4 KA'NAH 7.00 4.60 7 STORMS RIVER 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1) $24.40 $1 EXACTA (1-4) $24.90 $2 QUINELLA (1-4) $38.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-7-3) $16.92 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-7) $29.75

Winner–Haydens Havoc Ch.c.2 by Jimmy Creed out of Royal G G, by Royal Academy. Bred by John Griggs & Linda Griggs (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Rockingham Ranch. Mutuel Pool $248,540 Daily Double Pool $22,254 Exacta Pool $136,690 Quinella Pool $5,325 Superfecta Pool $58,187 Trifecta Pool $93,606. Scratched–Damiano, Seeking Refuge, Trial by Fire. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-4-1) paid $49.00. Pick Three Pool $46,432.

HAYDENS HAVOC had good early speed and dueled inside, took a short lead in upper stretch, inched away under urging in midstretch and proved best. KA'NAH a bit slow into stride, was sent between horses then stalked outside a rival, came out into the stretch and finished willingly. STORMS RIVER chased outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and outfinished foes for the show. TRUCK SALESMAN dueled outside the winner, fought back into the stretch and was outkicked late for third. NICE WORK close up stalking the pace a bit off the rail, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. BOLD ENDEAVOR saved ground in a good position stalking the pace, continued inside in the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. CAECILIUS a bit slow to begin, chased just off the rail then inside on the backstretch and turn, came out some into the stretch and did not rally. THERMAL HEAT dropped back and angled in on the backstretch, saved ground off the pace, came out some in the stretch and lacked a further response.

FOURTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 22.74 45.39 1:09.60 1:16.18

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Lake Time 120 7 2 2–1½ 2–3 1–hd 1–hd Franco 6.50 4 Dominating Woman 117 4 1 1–1 1–½ 2–3 2–1¾ Figueroa 2.30 6 Spring Lily 120 6 4 4–1 4–1 3–2½ 3–3¾ Stevens 6.00 3 Steph Being Steph 120 3 3 3–hd 3–hd 4–1½ 4–1½ Pereira 2.10 1 Kelly's Humor 118 1 6 7 7 7 5–nk Prat 3.80 2 Lightning Dove 122 2 5 6–3½ 6–5 6–1 6–½ Roman 18.50 5 Smiling Tigress 120 5 7 5–hd 5–1½ 5–2½ 7 T Baze 30.80

7 LAKE TIME 15.00 6.80 3.80 4 DOMINATING WOMAN 3.80 2.80 6 SPRING LILY 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-7) $75.20 $1 EXACTA (7-4) $36.00 $2 QUINELLA (4-7) $26.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-4-6-3) $58.74 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-4-6) $85.45

Winner–Lake Time B.f.4 by Tapizar out of Doe, by Forestry. Bred by Alberta Davies (KY). Trainer: J. Eric Kruljac. Owner: Abel, Mary C. and James P.. Mutuel Pool $246,339 Daily Double Pool $28,472 Exacta Pool $131,448 Quinella Pool $5,218 Superfecta Pool $50,366 Trifecta Pool $81,532. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-1-7) paid $107.60. Pick Three Pool $26,598.

LAKE TIME stalked off the rail, bid outside the runner-up on the turn and into the stretch, took a short lead nearing midstretch and held on gamely under some urging. DOMINATING WOMAN bobbled slightly at the start, sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then dueled inside on the turn and into the stretch, fought back inside the winner in the final furlong and continued gamely to the end. SPRING LILY stalked outside a rival then three deep into the turn, continued outside a foe on the bend, came out into the stretch, drifted in a bit in the drive and bested the others. STEPH BEING STEPH angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, came out nearing midstretch and lacked a rally. KELLY'S HUMOR settled off the pace inside then saved ground throughout to no avail. LIGHTNING DOVE stalked along the inside, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch and did not rally. SMILING TIGRESS chased outside a rival then between foes into the turn, continued just off the rail, swung out into the stretch and lacked the necessary response.

FIFTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.37 46.95 1:12.76 1:19.52

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Poppy's C Note 120 5 3 2–hd 2–hd 1–hd 1–nk T Baze 4.80 8 Sea of Liberty 120 6 7 6–1½ 5–2 2–1½ 2–hd Franco 9.50 1 Starring John Wain 115 1 5 7 7 4–1 3–2¼ Figueroa 1.70 5 Its Five Somewhere 120 4 2 5–½ 3–hd 5–hd 4–3¼ Pedroza 1.50 10 Hammurabi's Law 120 7 4 3–½ 6–2½ 7 5–1¼ Flores 34.80 2 Forestation 113 2 6 4–hd 4–½ 6–1½ 6–nk Fuentes 23.10 4 Ultra Lucky 120 3 1 1–1 1–hd 3–1 7 Maldonado 8.70

6 POPPY'S C NOTE 11.60 5.80 3.40 8 SEA OF LIBERTY 9.80 4.80 1 STARRING JOHN WAIN 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-6) $70.80 $1 EXACTA (6-8) $51.30 $2 QUINELLA (6-8) $53.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-8-1-5) $28.11 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-8-1) $76.30 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (7-3) $18.40

Winner–Poppy's C Note B.g.2 by Bluegrass Cat out of Lookin for Jonesy, by Purge. Bred by Tom Capehart & William Myers (CA). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Capehart, Thomas R. and Myers, Jr., William E.. Mutuel Pool $247,720 Daily Double Pool $29,780 Exacta Pool $144,359 Quinella Pool $5,559 Superfecta Pool $57,693 Trifecta Pool $94,723. Claimed–Sea of Liberty by Hronis Racing LLC and John W. Sadler, Inc. Trainer: John Sadler. Scratched–Handsome John, Indi Luck, Mulzoff. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-7-6) paid $168.50. Pick Three Pool $61,539. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-1-7-6) 4 correct paid $506.35. Pick Four Pool $153,020. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-4-1-7-6) 5 correct paid $4,798.70. Pick Five Pool $403,709. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (1-7-3) paid $16.60.

POPPY'S C NOTE stalked between horses then bid four wide between foes on the turn, angled in and put a head in front between rivals into the stretch, fought back under urging off the rail in midstretch and held gamely between horses late. SEA OF LIBERTY broke a bit slowly, stalked outside then bid six wide into the turn, continued five wide then four wide into the stretch, battled outside the winner in the drive and continued willingly three deep on the line. STARRING JOHN WAIN chased inside, came out on the turn and three deep into the stretch, angled in past the eighth pole, had the rider lose the whip a sixteenth out and continued gamely along the inside. ITS FIVE SOMEWHERE stalked between horses then bid three deep between foes into and on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. HAMMURABI'S LAW stalked four wide, bid five wide into the turn, fell back some leaving the turn, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened. FORESTATION close up stalking the pace between horses, bid between rivals into the turn, also fell back some leaving the turn, found the rail in the stretch and also weakened. ULTRA LUCKY sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside, dueled along the fence on the turn and into the stretch and also weakened.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $34,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 23.33 47.03 1:11.33 1:24.00 1:37.13

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Mercer Island 120 5 4 5–2 5–3½ 3–hd 3–3 1–½ Roman 17.00 3 Ferguson 120 3 1 1–hd 1–hd 1–1½ 1–1½ 2–nk T Baze 12.00 4 Avanti Bello 120 4 2 3–1 3–1 2–1 2–1 3–3¼ Prat 2.40 2 Arch Prince 120 2 9 6–hd 6–hd 5–1 5–2 4–1¾ Quinonez 10.10 6 Just Kidding 120 6 5 2–1 2–1 4–2½ 4–hd 5–¾ Pereira 2.30 7 Beantown Boys 120 7 8 9–2½ 7–hd 6–2½ 6–1½ 6–nk Bejarano 10.10 1 Crown the Kitten 120 1 6 7–hd 8–½ 7–hd 7–3 7–3¾ Franco 12.90 8 Clear the Mine 113 8 10 10 10 9–5 8–1½ 8–1¾ Fuentes 8.50 10 Muchos Besos 120 10 3 4–½ 4–½ 8–½ 9–7 9–16 Flores 34.60 9 Comma Sister 120 9 7 8–2 9–2 10 10 10 Gutierrez 12.40

5 MERCER ISLAND 36.00 17.40 8.40 3 FERGUSON 13.20 9.80 4 AVANTI BELLO 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5) $203.40 $1 EXACTA (5-3) $197.00 $2 QUINELLA (3-5) $330.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-4-2) $1,174.26 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-4) $684.90

Winner–Mercer Island Ch.g.6 by Tapit out of Seattle Envoy, by Deputy Minister. Bred by Sam-Son Farm (ON). Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Owner: A and J Racing. Mutuel Pool $327,231 Daily Double Pool $35,733 Exacta Pool $211,400 Quinella Pool $7,582 Superfecta Pool $105,086 Trifecta Pool $138,482. Claimed–Avanti Bello by Nickel and Dime Club Stables, LLC and Yakteen, Tim. Trainer: Tim Yakteen. Claimed–Just Kidding by Hess, Maria E., McCanne, Steve and Paradise Farms Corp. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-6-5) paid $388.60. Pick Three Pool $49,044. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (7-3-5) paid $48.30.

MERCER ISLAND stalked off the rail then inside into and on the second turn, came out past midstretch, bid outside the runner-up under urging to gain the lead in deep stretch and gamely prevailed,b. FERGUSON sent between horses early, angled in and dueled inside, inched away on the second turn, fought back inside the winner in deep stretch and continued willingly. AVANTI BELLO stalked off the rail then a bit off the fence, bid between horses into the second turn, continued just off the fence leaving that turn and finished with some interest late. ARCH PRINCE chased between horses then a bit off the rail, angled in on the second turn, swung three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. JUST KIDDING four wide into the first turn, angled in and dueled outside a rival then three deep into the second turn, continued three wide into the stretch and weakened. BEANTOWN BOYS chased three deep then outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary late kick. CROWN THE KITTEN saved ground off the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and could not offer the needed response. CLEAR THE MINE angled in and settled a bit off the rail, came out on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and did not rally. MUCHOS BESOS five wide into the first turn, angled in and stalked outside a rival, fell back a bit off the rail on the second turn and weakened. COMMA SISTER four wide into the first turn, chased three deep, dropped back on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the stretch.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $54,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 24.24 48.51 1:12.18 1:36.53 1:48.51

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Kodiak West 120 1 4 4–2 4–2 3–1 2–½ 1–1 Van Dyke 2.20 2 Stradella Road 120 2 3 1–½ 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–1 2–½ Stevens 6.80 3 Don't Blame Judy 120 3 8 8 7–hd 6–hd 3–½ 3–1¼ Talamo 13.10 4 Retro 120 4 7 6–1 5–½ 7–1½ 5–1 4–nk Prat 3.70 6 K P Pergoliscious 120 6 1 7–½ 8 8 8 5–1 T Baze 3.90 7 Nice Ice 123 7 2 2–1½ 2–1 2–½ 4–1 6–2¼ Pereira 6.30 5 Sappho 120 5 5 5–½ 6–1 5–hd 6–hd 7–½ Franco 10.30 8 Pacific Strike 120 8 6 3–hd 3–½ 4–1 7–½ 8 Bejarano 27.20

1 KODIAK WEST (IRE) 6.40 4.20 3.40 2 STRADELLA ROAD 7.20 5.20 3 DON'T BLAME JUDY 8.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1) $148.00 $1 EXACTA (1-2) $22.10 $2 QUINELLA (1-2) $24.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-3-4) $59.57 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-3) $92.25

Winner–Kodiak West (IRE) B.f.3 by Kodiac (GB) out of Violet's Gift (IRE), by Cadeaux Genereux (GB). Bred by James F. Hanly (IRE). Trainer: Neil D. Drysdale. Owner: Gainesway Stable and Naify, Marsha. Mutuel Pool $321,260 Daily Double Pool $39,886 Exacta Pool $172,949 Quinella Pool $6,287 Superfecta Pool $87,456 Trifecta Pool $122,417. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-5-1) paid $137.80. Pick Three Pool $51,007.

KODIAK WEST (IRE) stalked the pace inside, came out into the stretch, bid three deep under urging a sixteenth out to gain the lead and inched away. STRADELLA ROAD sped to the early lead inside, inched away into the first turn and set the pace inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, fought back between foes a sixteenth out and held second. DON'T BLAME JUDY hopped some at the start, saved ground chasing the pace, continued along the rail through the stretch and finished willingly. RETRO saved ground stalking the pace, continued between foes on the second turn, lacked room off heels leaving the second turn and into the stretch and in upper stretch, angled in some past midstretch and could not quite summon the needed late response. K P PERGOLISCIOUS (IRE) between foes early, settled outside a rival, came out on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and was outfinished. NICE ICE angled in and pressed the pace outside the runner-up then stalked a bit off the rail, came out into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. SAPPHO (IRE) angled in and stalked outside a rival, went three deep leaving the backstretch and four wide on the second turn, came into the stretch five wide and could not offer the necessary response. PACIFIC STRIKE five wide in the chute, angled in and stalked outside a rival, split horses three deep on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $18,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.08 47.26 1:12.69 1:25.73 1:39.18

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Friendly Steve 122 5 1 1–1 1–2 1–2 1–4 1–6¾ Stevens 4.20 9 Alphadar 122 9 7 5–½ 5–2 3–2½ 2–½ 2–1¼ Arias 4.30 3 Bitter Ring Home 122 3 4 6–2½ 6–2 5–2 4–2 3–½ Prat 3.20 1 Blaze of Glory 122 1 3 4–1 3–½ 2–hd 3–2½ 4–1¾ Cruz 4.70 4 Elevate 115 4 9 8–hd 8–2½ 7–1½ 6–hd 5–hd Fuentes 8.30 7 Serve Me a Double 124 7 10 10 9–½ 6–1 5–1½ 6–5½ Fuentes 8.90 8 Royal Rebel 124 8 6 7–hd 7–1 8–6 8–12 7–nk Jimenez 30.00 10 Game of Roans 122 10 2 2–1 2–hd 4–½ 7–3½ 8–24 Quinonez 21.30 2 Calie View 122 2 8 9–6 10 10 9–2½ 9–7½ Flores 97.60 6 Valiant 124 6 5 3–hd 4–hd 9–3 10 10 T Baze 8.60

5 FRIENDLY STEVE 10.40 5.40 3.60 9 ALPHADAR 5.00 3.40 3 BITTER RING HOME 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5) $48.80 $1 EXACTA (5-9) $31.00 $2 QUINELLA (5-9) $28.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-9-3-1) $46.00 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-9-3-1-4) $1,932.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-9-3) $73.55

Winner–Friendly Steve Ch.g.3 by Heat Shield out of Feisty Friend, by Friends Lake. Bred by Blake Heap (CA). Trainer: Blake R. Heap. Owner: Heap, Blake R., Mayer, Stephen P. and Mihaljevich, John. Mutuel Pool $321,009 Daily Double Pool $118,528 Exacta Pool $208,144 Quinella Pool $7,364 Superfecta Pool $120,426 Super High Five Pool $22,789 Trifecta Pool $158,153. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-1-5) paid $194.85. Pick Three Pool $138,084. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-5-1-5) 4 correct paid $891.30. Pick Four Pool $515,979. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-6-5-1-5) 5 correct paid $16,393.35. Pick Five Pool $322,196. $2 Pick Six (1-7-6-5-1-5) 5 out of 6 paid $690.60. Pick Six Pool $78,442. Pick Six Carryover $41,906. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (1-7-6-5-1-5) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $36,973. $1 Place Pick All 7 out of 8 paid $3,583.00. Place Pick All Pool $23,474.

FRIENDLY STEVE sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, came out into the stretch and drew off under some urging. ALPHADAR four wide on the first turn, chased outside then t here deep on the second turn and into the stretch and bested the others. BITTER RING HOME chased off the rail then a bit off the fence, came out on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and edged a rival for the show. BLAZE OF GLORY saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the second turn and into the stretch and lost third late. ELEVATE settled outside a rival, split horses into the backstretch, chased a bit off the rail, came out some in the stretch and lacked a rally. SERVE ME A DOUBLE bobbled at the start, settled off the rail, went outside a rival on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. ROYAL REBEL chased three deep then off the rail, continued outside on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and weakened. GAME OF ROANS angled in and stalked outside a rival then between foes leaving the backstretch, dropped back leaving the second turn and weakened. CALIE VIEW saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back into and on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the stretch. VALIANT stalked outside a rival then between foes leaving the backstretch, dropped back fast on the second turn, also gave way and was eased in the drive.