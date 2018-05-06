Justify wins Kentucky Derby in convincing fashion

"This is the toughest bunch that I've ever been involved in," said Baffert, who won his fifth Kentucky Derby, second only to Ben Jones' six. "There's some really good horses in there. That last 100 yards, that last one-eighth, I knew he was going to win, I was just in awe of the performance. That's the best Kentucky Derby winning performance I've brought up here. He just put himself up there with the greats."