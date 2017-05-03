Kentucky Derby draw sheds little light on which horse has the advantage

The Kentucky Derby draw for post positions did little to untangle the mess for those trying to predict the winner of the most prestigious race in the world.

Classic Empire, the 4-1 favorite, drew the No. 14 slot, with 5-1 second choices Always Dreaming in the 5 and McCraken the 15.

This race is considered one of the closest and difficult to handicap in years.

“When you look at it just on numbers, it’s very evenly matched,” said Doug O’Neill, trainer of last year’s winner, Nyquist. “There are a lot of nice 3-year-olds that look like they are getting better and better. But there are no freakish 2-year-olds that have continued on as a 3-year-old.”

O’Neill is running Irap, winner of the Bluegrass Stakes, and breaking from the No. 9 slot at 20-1.

It’s kind of an art, but most trainers will profess to love their post position, unless it’s the 1 or 20. In this case, Looking at Lee, third in the Arkansas Derby for Steve Asmussen, is 20-1 from the 1, while Patch, a one-eyed horse for Todd Pletcher, is 30-1 from the 20.

“We’re right where we want to be,” said trainer Mark Casse of favorite Classic Empire. “Right now, if they beat us, they beat us.

“He’s going to be fairly close, especially if he breaks running. … If they don’t go real fast, he may be on the lead. It wouldn’t be impossible.”

Graham Motion, trainer of Wood Memorial winner Irish War Cry, even likes the 17. No horse has ever won the Kentucky Derby from that post.

“I like it better on the outside; this horse is better on the outside,” Motion said. “I think everybody is happy where they ended up. Someone’s going to win from the 17 hole one day.”

Irish War Cry, a New Jersey-bred, is 6-1 on the morning line.

Santa Anita Derby winner Gormley drew the 18 and was installed at 15-1.

Gormley’s trainer, John Shirreffs, was sitting at his table at the draw when he received a message from his jockey Victor Espinoza.

“Victor just texted me that 18 is his lucky number,” Shirreffs said.

Espinoza won the Kentucky Derby on eventual Triple Crown winner American Pharoah wearing the 18.

Shirreffs and owner Jerry Moss are still waiting to see if Royal Mo will make the field of 20. He was 21st in the adjusted point standings and a horse needs to drop out by 9 a.m. Friday for him to make the field.

“We brought him here and we intended him to run,” Moss said. “Let’s hope he gets in.”

If he does, they will probably like his post position.

Kentucky Derby draw, morning line odds

1. Lookin at Lee, 20-1

2. Thunder Snow, 20-1

3. Fast and Accurate, 50-1

4. Untrapped, 30-1

5. Always Dreaming, 5-1

6. State of Honor, 30-1

7. Girvin, 15-1

8. Hence, 15-1

9. Irap, 20-1

10. Gunnevera, 15-1

11. Battle of Middway, 30-1

12. Sonneteer, 50-1

13. J Boys Echo, 20-1

14. Classic Empire, 4-1

15. McCracken, 5-1

16. Tapwrit, 20-1

17. Irish War Cry, 6-1

18. Gormley, 15-1

19. Practical Joke, 20-1

20. Patch, 30-1

