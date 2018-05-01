Favorites get good post positions in Kentucky Derby draw

Breaking from tradition, Churchill Downs decided to hold its Kentucky Derby draw a day earlier this year, on Tuesday, allowing trainers, owners and jockey some extra time to contemplate strategy for the biggest day in horse racing.
The draw didn't create a lot of consternation for any of the favorites. Justify, the 3-1 morning-line favorite for trainer Bob Baffert, drew a very comfortable post No. 7. Second favorite, Mendelssohn, who is shipping in from Dubai, will break from the 14 at 5-1, while undefeated Magnum Moon got the 16 at 6-1. There are 20 horses in the Derby.
Magnum Moon is one of four horses for trainer Todd Pletcher, three of which are starting in the auxiliary gate, which starts at post 15. Vino Rosso is in the 18 and Noble Indy the 19. His other horse, Audible, winner of the Florida Derby and at 8-1, is in the No. 5 post.
Santa Anita based Bolt d'Oro drew nicely in the 11, with My Boy Jack in the 10 and Enticed and Bravazo in the 12 and 13, respectively. All three of those horses are closers, meaning that Bolt d'Oro should find his way easily from the gate. Bolt d'Oro was 8-1 on the morning line.
Here are the starting positions with odds:
- Firenze Fire, 50-1.
- Free Drop Billy, 30-1.
- Promises Fulfilled, 30-1.
- Flameaway, 30-1.
- Audible, 8-1.
- Good Magic, 12-1.
- Justify, 3-1.
- Lone Sailor, 50-1.
- Hofburg, 20-1.
- My Boy Jack, 30-1.
- Bolt d’Oro, 8-1.
- Enticed, 30-1.
- Bravazo, 50-1.
- Mendelssohn, 5-1.
- Instilled Regard, 50-1.
- Magnum Moon, 6-1.
- Solomini, 30-1.
- Vino Rosso, 12-1.
- Noble Indy, 30-1.
- Combatant, 50-1.