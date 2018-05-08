Tennis: Novak Djokovic beats first top 20 opponent in 10 months

Novak Djokovic got the type of victory he needed to boost his confidence and get his game back on track. The former world No. 1 defeated 20th-ranked Kei Nishikori 7-5, 6-4 in the first round of the Madrid Open, his first win in 10 months over an opponent ranked that high.
Djokovic broke serve late in each set to get past Nishikori after nearly two hours in the Magic Box.
"I'm glad that match went my way, but it could have gone his way as well. I managed to play the right shots in the important moments," Djokovic said. "It was exactly what I needed for my confidence and for my game. I'm just happy to go through this one."
Coming back from a right elbow injury, Djokovic hasn't made it to the quarterfinals in five tournaments this year, admitting he returned to tennis too quickly.
Top-ranked Rafael Nadal will make his tournament debut against Gael Monfils, a 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 winner over qualifier Nikoloz Basilashvili.
Maria Sharapova, who won in Madrid in 2014, made it to the round of 16 by defeating Irina-Camelia Begu 7-5, 6-1 in only her second match since the Australian Open.