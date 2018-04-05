Tony Finau dislocates his ankle while celebrating a hole-in-one during Masters Par-3 tournament [Video]

Tony Finau is just getting started (hopefully) on Day 1 of The Masters, but he has already provided one of the tournament's most memorable moments.
And most exciting.
And possibly most painful.
It happened Wednesday on the seventh hole during the Par-3 tournament. Finau, ranked No. 34 in the world, hit his ball to the back of the seventh green. It spun, then rolled all the way into the hole for an ace.
The excited golfer started running toward the green to celebrate his hole-in-one. At one point, Finau turned around and kept running backward. After a couple steps, he stumbled and landed awkwardly on his left ankle.
It was confirmed after an MRI that Finau had dislocated his ankle. But he wasn't going to let that stop him. A few seconds after the injury occured, Finau calmly popped the joint back into place and stood back up.
Take a look, but be forewarned: The end is a little gruesome.
Finau said Thursday morning he was "optimistic" about playing. His round was scheduled to start at 9:43 a.m. PT.
Twitter: @chewkiii