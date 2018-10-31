University of Maryland officials criticized for reinstating football coach after player's death

The University of Maryland is continuing to face criticism from all sides over its decision to reinstate football coach DJ Durkin.
Durkin had spent the first two months of the season on administrative leave following the death of 19-year-old lineman Jordan McNair, who succumbed to heat-related illness suffered during an organized team workout.
Shortly after the university system’s board of regents recommended the coach be retained, student government expressed its outrage, calling for a campus rally on Thursday afternoon.
“We demand justice for Jordan McNair,” the group stated in a Facebook posting.
Several Maryland players similarly took to social media.
“Every Saturday my teammates and I have to kneel before the memorial of our fallen teammate,” offensive lineman Ellis McKennie tweeted. “Yet a group of people do not have the courage to hold anyone accountable for his death. If only they could have the courage that Jordan had.”
McNair suffered the heat-related illness in late May and died on June 13. The university acknowledged “legal and moral responsibility” for mistakes made in his medical care, parting ways with the team’s strength and conditioning coach and establishing an independent commission to study the incident.
Subsequent media reports alleged an abusive, perhaps dangerous, environment within the program.
In a report submitted to the regents, the independent commission found what officials characterized as “troubling behaviors” in and around the team. It also verified that, on the day of McNair’s death, athletic trainers failed to diagnose and treat the player’s symptoms.
The university has pledged to implement a series of reforms to protect athletes and give them a platform to express their concerns, but regents suggested that Durkin had been unfairly blamed.
Athletic Director Damon Evans and university President Wallace D. Loh were also allowed to keep their jobs, though Loh immediately announced plans to retire at the end of the school year.
Widespread condemnation of the board’s recommendations, particularly in regards to Durkin, began within hours of Tuesday’s announcement as McNair’s father spoke to reporters.
“I feel like I’ve been punched in the stomach and somebody spit in my face,” Marty McNair said.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan joined the chorus of voices in a prepared statement.
“University leadership still faces the considerable challenge of restoring the trust of students, families, and faculty,” he said, adding that “many will understandably question whether enough has been done to address the serious concerns that exist among many in the College Park community — I am one of them.”
ESPN cited unnamed sources in reporting that several players walked out of a team meeting with Durkin on Tuesday.
“At the end of the day, a young life was lost,” lineman Tyran Hunt tweeted, writing “a paycheck was chosen over that life.”