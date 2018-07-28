Motors: Kyle Busch ties Hornaday's Truck Series wins record

Kyle Busch stood on the window ledge of his truck, raised his arms in triumph and then slapped an appropriate number on the roof for a record-tying celebration.
Driving the No. 51 Toyota, Busch won his 51st career race in Trucks — matching the series record.
Busch held off Erik Jones down the stretch to win the NASCAR Trucks race Saturday at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., and tie the record for most career wins in the series.
“It's kind of funny the way the numbers work out, isn't it?” Busch said.
Busch matched NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Ron Hornaday Jr. on the list with 51 wins. Hornaday needed 296 starts to reach his 51st win; Busch won his in just his 145th career start. Hornaday made 360 career starts and failed to win a race in his last three seasons.
Busch also won for the 191st time over the Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series.
Busch, the 2015 NASCAR Cup champion, is not scheduled to race in Trucks for his Kyle Busch Motorsports team again this season. He battled side-by-side with Jones during the last 10 laps. But Busch shook off Jones and pulled away over the final laps and won for the second time in the series this season.
Noah Gragson, who won this season at Kansas, was scratched because of a stomach virus. Jones subbed for Gragson and made his first start in the series in two years.
Hamilton masters rain to take F1 pole
Lewis Hamilton showed again he's untouchable in the rain, producing a brilliant last lap to take pole position for the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday.
Mercedes head of motorsport Toto Wolff could hardly believe it as he watched from the team motorhome, clutching his head in disbelief as Hamilton beat Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas' time to secure a record-extending 77th pole position in Formula One.
Hamilton put his exceptional performance in difficult track conditions down to an intuitive feel for the car.
Bubba Wallace signs extension with RPM
Bubba and the King are sticking together.
Richard Petty Motorsports has signed rookie driver Darrell Wallace Jr. to a two-year contract extension through 2020. More commonly known by his childhood nickname “Bubba,” Wallace was second in the Daytona 500 for the highest finish for a black driver in the race.
“We like a little bit of what he's doing so I think we're going to hire him again for next year,” Petty said Saturday at Pocono Raceway.
Wallace has only one other top-10 finish in his first 20 races and hasn't finished better than 14th over his last 13 races driving the No. 43 Chevrolet for RPM. He has led laps this season at Bristol, Pocono and Talladega Superspeedway.